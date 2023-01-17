The 50 Best Baking Gifts: The Ultimate List (2023)
The beauty of baking gifts is that they don’t have to be grand or expensive. Sure, you can splurge on a powerful new stand mixer or an all-encompassing food processor, but there are many budget-friendly gifts that are just as helpful when it comes to baking. Here are our top picks.

What are the best baking gifts right now?

Maybe the baker on your list is a professional, and is looking for some new tools. If you know someone who is just starting to get interested in baking, you'll find plenty of essentials, including durable measuring cups and rolling pins. 

Gifts such as heat-proof oven mitts and nonstick kneading mats with measurements can accommodate just about any type of baking, and are ideal for all levels. 

For cake decorators, you'll find everything from cake decorating kits to cake carriers to safely transport the cake once it's done.

Those who enjoy making pies will appreciate gifts such as a ceramic pie plate that's built to withstand the demands of the job or a powerful hand mixer that quickly and easily incorporates ingredients, and doesn't require much storage space.

