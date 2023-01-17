The 50 Best Baking Gifts: The Ultimate List (2023)

The beauty of baking gifts is that they don’t have to be grand or expensive. Sure, you can splurge on a powerful new stand mixer or an all-encompassing food processor, but there are many budget-friendly gifts that are just as helpful when it comes to baking. Here are our top picks.
The Baker’s Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan is a must for brownie lovers. Its simple yet effective design means no squabbling over who gets the edge-free pieces when the brownies are done. The pan is suitable for most standard boxed mixes and features a continuous design so that the batter can spread evenly. A nonstick coating makes cleaning up a breeze.
This funny and memorable apron is sure to put a smile on any baker’s face. The apron fits men and women and comes in a variety of colors. An adjustable neck strap ensures a more comfortable fit, while two front pockets provide storage space for baking essentials and other items. The pockets are even large enough to hold a cell phone.
Even the busiest bakers can find recipes to make with a limited amount of time in this cookbook for busy people. From pies to cakes to cookies and other baked goods, the inside of this cookbook is full of recipes that don’t require an endless amount of time to construct. Between busy work schedules and the need to prepare something delicious for that last-minute dinner party invitation, the book is an ideal choice for bakers who don’t have a ton of time.
This decorative mason jar not only looks nice enough to display, it also contains essential measuring cups to meet various baking demands. Nestled inside the jar, bakers will find 1/4, 1/3, 1/2 and 1-cup measurements. The measuring cups come stacked together to complete the vintage, rustic look, but they’re easy to disassemble when necessary.
The Pro Line mixers from KitchenAid are a step up from the popular Classic Series stand mixers. The Pro Series offers even more power and control, making these mixers a must for any serious baker. The Pro 600 Series mixer features a six-quart capacity and 10 speeds, ranging from very low to very high for whipping ingredients and similar tasks. The power hub makes the mixer more versatile, with several optional attachments available.
This six-piece set contains all the essentials for serving one delicious dessert after the next. Bakers will find four six-ounce ramekins along with a built-in rack to hold them in place. An eight-inch square pan is included for baking and serving. The set is dishwasher safe for added convenience.
The eye-catching Emile Henry Pie Dish features a durable glaze that’s resistant to scratches. It’s also tough enough for daily use. The pie dish is made in France, and features a high-fired clay for optimal heat retention. The pie pan is dishwasher safe, and comes in a variety of colors.
This adorable t-shirt rolls everything a baker loves into one convenient design. All the essentials are there, from sugar to butter to whisks, measuring spoons and more. The shirt is designed for men, women and children, and comes in several different colors and sizes. It’s also machine washable to easily clean up after those inevitable baking spills.
Cleaning out those last bits of food can be a tedious task. The Whisk Wiper makes it easier by acting as a spatula to scrape out lingering bits. The versatile kitchen gadget can also be used to catch drip. The wiper comes with a stainless steel whisk.
This combination half sheet and cooling rack set features a nonstick surface for easier food release and clean up. The set works especially well for cookies, cakes and even roasting vegetables. The baking pan’s corrugated surface allows for more efficient air flow for delicious end results.
Butter is an essential ingredient in most baked goods. The Original Butter Bell Crock keeps butter fresh up to 30 days at a time, and can store up to a stick of butter. Several color options are available.
Wrapping baked goods is an essential part of being a baker. The Bee’s Wrap Reusable Food Wrap provides an eco-friendly alternative to more traditional forms of wraps, and is washable and compostable. This three-pack works especially well for wrapping bread, veggies, fruit and cheese.
Spoon rests can be a lifesaver in the kitchen, providing a stable and hygienic surface to rest spoons and other smaller essentials. This whale spoon rest will brighten up any kitchen. A wooden spoon is included.
The OXO Cookie Press makes baking cookies fun and easy. The press comes with several stainless steel disks with various patterns for different occasions. The lever is comfortable enough for repeated, long-term use. A non-slip base holds the press firmly in place.
While this cast iron pan from Camp Chef is designed for outdoor use, such as picnics and camping trip, it works just as well for indoor use. The cast iron piece comes pre-seasoned and ready to use. Cast iron handles make it easier to transport the pan.
The lightweight Neoflam Milk Pan & Butter Warmer can hold up to a quart of liquid per batch. Its compact size makes the pan ideal for heating up smaller amounts of liquid such as milk or butter. This pan works on nearly any cooking surface, excpet for induction. The nonstick coating promotes easy food release, and is simple to clean.
The Breville Sous Chef Food Processor does everything from whip nuts into butter, chop, slice, dice, knead and more. The food processor features a powerful 1200-watt motor along with a large capacity 16-cup bowl. A variable slicing disc yields over 20 settings, with a variety of thicknesses.
The Nordic Ware Heritage Bundtlette Cake Pan has enough room to hold up to four cups of batter. A durable cast aluminum construction ensures delicious, evenly baked goods. A lifetime warranty adds peace of mind.
A pastry cutter is a small but essential tool for any baker. This cutter features sturdy stainless steel blades along with a comfortable handle that’s specifically designed for small to medium hands. The multi-purpose cutter can be used for everything from cutting butter to mashing guacamole, chopping nuts and more.
This set of bamboo baking tools features eco-friendly tools with an oil-coated finish for longevity. The set contains an array of spatulas and scrapers, a whisk and pastry brush. Ergonoically designed handles make the tools comfortable to use for an extended period of time.
This handy batter dispenser quickly and efficiently dispenses just about any type of batter, from cupcake to pancake to waffles and more. It’s also useful for sauces. The sides include measurements in mililiters, cups and ounces. This dispenser holds up to four cups at a time.
Baking can certainly be intimidating, especially for those who are just starting out. This book covers all the basics, yet is suitable for more advanced bakers as well. On the inside, hundreds of recipes, illustrations and photographs provide expert advice and guidance from The Culinary Institue of America.
Features such as a detachable bowl and fast unit conversions make the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale a must for any baker. Inaccurate measurements can quickly result in a baking flop. This scale features a tare function for use with containers, along with the ability to automatically measure and convert units as necessary. The bowl has a weight capacity up to 11 pounds.
Baking mitts don’t have to be large and bulky. These mitts from Cuisinart are compact enough for apartments and smaller kitchens. Several color options are available.
The EurKitchen Culinary Butane Torch is ideal for both home and professional use. This torch has several user-friendly features, such as a regulator dial for flae control, a finger guard and and a safety lock. The temperature gets up to 2370 degrees Fahrenheit, making the torch a versatile tool for baking and cooking.
This hand mixer by Oster excels in softening ingredients while mixing, which makes it easier to quickly whip up a recipe with soft butter, and other ingredients that need to quickly be brought to room temperature. A total of seven speeds gives bakers full control over the end results. A single-touch lever makes removing the beaters fast and simple. Aside from beaters, the hand mixer comes with a whisk and dough hooks.
This mixing bowl set contains four bowls, with sizes ranging from one to five quarts. Each bowl comes with a lid and has measurements etched into the side. The bowls have a non-slip base for comfort and safety when mixing, blending and more.
Having a dedicated storage space for all the essentials and more makes any baker’s life easier. Variations of this rack include a kitchen and microwave cart, along with a sink shelf. The rack comes with a removable wooden shelf and an adjustable hanging bar to store smaller items such as dish towels, spoons and small pans. No tools are required to assemble the rack.
Icing cakes and other baked goods can be a messy and frustrating experience. This angled cake spatula helps even and smooth icing for more desirable results. At 13 inches, the spatula provides plenty of clearance for various baked goods.
In addition to their eco-friendly silicone material, these cupcake liners come in several different shapes. The silicone is BPA-free and can withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The liners are also nonstick and can be easily cleaned after use.
Candy and chocolate melts in 10 minutes or less with this melting pot, which features a removable silicone insert. Two built-in pouring spouts make it easy to get the contents out once they’ve melted. The pot has a capacity of approximately 2.5 cups.
Baking bread properly can be a tricky process. This Oster bread machine makes it easier with features such as multiple bread and crust settings, and a 2-pound loaf capacity. A simple press of a button can determine the size of the loaf as well as its crust color.
Aside from a silicone pastry mat with measurements, this baking set contains a small and large rolling pin, along with cookie cutters. Each rolling pin comes with a nonstick roller to help prevent dough from sticking as it’s rolled out. The kneading mat is heat-resistant and can be used on nearly any surface.
This adjustable rolling pin by Joseph Joseph takes the guesswork out of rolling dough out to a specific thickness. Aside from measurement markings for guidance, the rolling pic features removable discs for desired thickness. Measurements are shown in centimeters and inches.
Pie-makers of all abilities can find innovative new recipes to try in this cookbook. Recipes include sweet and savory pies. Aside from pie recipes, the cookbook also includes helpful hints such as how to crimp pie crusts, roll out the dough properly and store the crust until it’s ready to use.
This cake decorating kit comes with all the essentials and supplies necessary for creating bakery-quality cakes. The beginner-friendly kit contains a turntable along with piping bags, a pastry bag, icing spatula and more. A decorating guide is included.
Having the proper carrier ensures those freshly baked goods don’t get ruined in transport. This cake carrier can fit up to a three layer cake, and folds down flat when it’s not being used. A handy twist lock design makes it easy to secure the carrier. A cake server is included.
The Caravel Gourmet Natural Sea Salt Sampler is a must for anyone who appreciates gourmet salts. The box includes a variety of salts from around the world, such as France, New Zealand, Portugal and more. The salts are clean and pure, and don’t contain any preservatives. Several flavors are available.
This decorating kit by Wilton is specifically designed for decorating sugar cookies. Along with multiple icing colors and an icing bottle, the set also contains tips and a meringue mix. The icing bottle is safe for use in the microwave. Those who want more detail can use the included three-piece tool set, which inludes a comb, silicone scraper and an etching tool.
This proofing basket works well for many different types of bread, including gluten-free recipes. The basket is made with a durable natural rattan cane, which helps to wick moisture away from the surface. The basket also imparts spiral ring patterns onto the bread. A scraper is included, along with a washable linen cloth, a recipe ebook and instructions. Bread makers can also use the sourdough starter to create a batch of delicious sourdough bread.
This adjustable cooling rack provides ample room for cooling baked goods when needed, but it also folds flat for convenient storage. When it’s in use, there’s enough room to fit up to four pizza stones. Its sturdy construction keeps this cooling rack from tipping over, even when it’s fully loaded.
A rotating turntable can make it much easier to apply a smooth layer of icing onto a cake or cupcakes. This turntable also works well for bakers who want to carefully create borders along the base or edges. Two stainless steel spatulas are included to simplify the process. Bakers can rotate the platform clockwise or counterclockwise.
It’s hard to go wrong with a personalized baking gift, especially when it’s a beautiful wooden spoon such as this one. The spoon is made from durable beech wood and can be engraved during checkout. The surface comes pre-treated with food-safe oil.
Accurately sprinkling out sugar, spices and flour can be tricky. The handy OXO Good Grips Baker’s Dusting Wand makes it easier to dish out an even coating, even when flouring pans in preparation for baking. While one side is perforated to spread ingredients, the other side is solid for resting on the counter. This dusting wand is the appropriate size to fit into most flour containers for convenient storage. It’s also dishwasher safe.
From beginner bakers to professionals, these Russian tips can improve the look of cupcakes, cakes, muffins and other delicious baked goods. The kit contains over 12 genuine and unique designs. Two leaf tips are included, along with 10 frosting bag. For those who are just getting started, the included eBook will certainly come in handy.
The Le Dogue Dog Paw & Bone Molds is likely to be equally well-received by bakers and their canine companions. The molds are flexible and durable enough to whip up batches of treats, biscuits, ice cubes and more. An included recipe booklet is a handy way to get started. The mold set is made with FDA-approved silicone.
Not only does this cookie scoop set come in handy with its three scoops of various sizes, each scoop is made with professional heavy-duty stainless steel for added durability. Bakers will find small, medium and large scoops inside the gift box. The scoops are strong enough to handle a variety of ingredients, such as ice cream, cupcakes, gelato, sorbet, cookies, melon balls and more.
These adorable kitchen towels make a fun gift for the cat lover in your life, but they’re equally well suited for nearly any baker. The towels are made with absorbent cotton material while retaining their charming vintage feel. The towel features a playful cat a jacquard style.
A quality cooking torch such as this one can help the baker in your life perfect his or her favorite dessert recipes, from creme brulee to cakes, tarts, pies and more. This torch also comes in handy for cooking-related needs such as frying veggies, searing meat and more. The torch is lightweight and easily portable and features a refillable lighter for added convenience.
Instead of marring the cake’s appearance with a traditional knife, this uniquely shaped cake slicer cuts out one stunning piece after the next. The slicer is made with sturdy stainless steel and can cut through cake as well as pastries, pie and more. Even better, this convenient baking tool cuts then serves the cake in one fluid movement.
Baking often means spending a prolonged period of time in the kitchen, between preparing the ingredients to mixing them together and keeping track of the baked goods. This anti-fatigue floor mat can ease related stress, especially in the feet, legs and back. This mat features a non-slip bottom and is stain resistant. At 3/4 inches thick, the mat provides plenty of cushioning.