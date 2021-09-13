12 Best Beard Grooming Kits For Men

The mythical Zeus is known for being both the Greek God of Thunder and a keeper of one of the manliest beards in history. It is only appropriate that he serves as the mascot for one of the manliest beard grooming kits in history.

The Zeus Ultimate Beard Care Kit is a comprehensive beard care solution with enough supplies to style a whole pantheon of bristly deities. This kit includes both a shampoo and conditioner to clean your beard and keep your skin beneath hydrated. The shampoo has some ingredients that dry your hair out some, so you should definitely use the conditioner every time you use the shampoo.

The kit also includes a beard balm to shape and nourish your beard throughout the day, plus a beard oil spray bottle to give your beard that well-groomed sheen.

Zeus beard products come with your choice of three scents: sandalwood, vanilla rum, and verbena lime. The most popular fragrance is sandalwood, whose woodsy and spicy notes epitomize modern masculinity.

It would take a considerable amount of time to use up all of the different facial hair products included in this kit, so for those with smaller beards, it may be overkill. For those with godlike beards, however, one should expect nothing less than the best beard kit.

Products: 8 oz. Beard shampoo, 8 oz. beard conditioner, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil

Fragrances: Sandalwood, vanilla rum, verbena lime

Tools: Boar palm brush, boar pocket brush, wide tooth comb, mustache comb, grooming scissors