12 Best Beard Grooming Kits For Men

If you’re having trouble finding a gift for your manliest cohort, the answer may be staring you right in the face. Their Beard. Properly caring for one’s facial hair requires a variety of different beard accessories and you can find all of the most important ones in a beard grooming kit. Read on below to discover the best beard grooming kits for gifting.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $178.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Zeus Ultimate Beard Care KitPrice: $178.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple combs and brushes
- Large 8 oz. shampoo and conditioner bottles
- Includes multiple carry cases
- High price tag
- Combs produce some static
- Shampoo dries hair out some
The mythical Zeus is known for being both the Greek God of Thunder and a keeper of one of the manliest beards in history. It is only appropriate that he serves as the mascot for one of the manliest beard grooming kits in history.
The Zeus Ultimate Beard Care Kit is a comprehensive beard care solution with enough supplies to style a whole pantheon of bristly deities. This kit includes both a shampoo and conditioner to clean your beard and keep your skin beneath hydrated. The shampoo has some ingredients that dry your hair out some, so you should definitely use the conditioner every time you use the shampoo.
The kit also includes a beard balm to shape and nourish your beard throughout the day, plus a beard oil spray bottle to give your beard that well-groomed sheen.
Zeus beard products come with your choice of three scents: sandalwood, vanilla rum, and verbena lime. The most popular fragrance is sandalwood, whose woodsy and spicy notes epitomize modern masculinity.
It would take a considerable amount of time to use up all of the different facial hair products included in this kit, so for those with smaller beards, it may be overkill. For those with godlike beards, however, one should expect nothing less than the best beard kit.
Products: 8 oz. Beard shampoo, 8 oz. beard conditioner, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Sandalwood, vanilla rum, verbena lime
Tools: Boar palm brush, boar pocket brush, wide tooth comb, mustache comb, grooming scissors
Find more Zeus Ultimate Beard Care Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. Badass Beard Care Essentials KitPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of natural fragrance options
- Kits can be fully customized
- Super soft boar bristle brush
- No varying width comb option
- No full package carry case
- High price tag
The folks at Badass Beard Care understand that every beard is different, which is why the contents of their beard grooming kits are fully customizable for your individual needs. All of their products are so solid, though, that you could completely randomize what you get and still end up impressed.
Their stock grooming kit sets you up with a standard arsenal of tools, including a soft boar bristle brush, a wide-tooth wooden beard comb, and a pair of grooming trimmers for making fine adjustments. You have access to other styles of brushes and combs as well, should you happen to prefer contoured brushes or metal combs.
Every kit comes with their classic beard oil formula, which uses unique ingredients like apricot kernel oil, citrus oils, and ylang ylang oil to soften your beard and promote new growth. The beard oil also gives your whiskers a healthy shine.
Additionally, your Badass Beard Care Essentials Kit comes with your choice of a 2 oz. beard balm or a 2 oz. beard wax container. I have tried both, and they are equally fantastic. The wax is better if your beard requires a strong hold, but the beard balm will suffice for most.
There are over a dozen fragrance options to mix and match, but my favorite so far is the Ladies Man scent, which mixes lemon and sweet vanilla for a subtle scent that sticks around all day.
Products: 1 oz. Beard oil, 2 oz. beard balm or 2 oz. beard wax
Fragrances: The Original (sandalwood and vanilla), The Ladies Man (lemon and vanilla), The Viking (Siberian fir and orange with a hint of clove), The Biker (patchouli, sandalwood and peppermint), The Mountain Man (pine and cedar), The Patriot (Texas cedarwood, tea tree, rosemary, and patchouli), The Pirate (bay leaf and lime), The Bushwhacker (eucalyptus, lemongrass, grapefruit, and citronella), The Outlaw (sweet tobacco, black pepper, and vanilla), El Burrista (coffee), The Royal Knight (earl grey tea, lavender, and vanilla), The Secret Agent (unscented)
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard comb, mustache trimming scissors
Find more Badass Beard Essentials Kit information and reviews here.
-
3. Old Spice Beard Lineup for MenPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lasting fragrance
- Lots of beard oil to reduce beard itch
- Pre-lathered beard balm is easy to apply
- No grooming tools
- Shampoo dries hair out some
- No full package carry case
Old Spice has been around since 1937, but only recently has the men’s grooming brand expanded its reach to beard care. Having had a chance to test their pioneer line of beard care products myself, I can say that their classically masculine fragrance and potent cleaning power are a natural fit for beards in need.
Their beard care lineup consists of four products aimed to clean, soften, shine, and sculpt your beard to perfection. Each component can be used as needed, or you can combine all four to give your chin an all-out spa day.
The beard wash gently washes out dirt, grime, and leftover pork sliders, and should be used daily. The beard conditioner can be added on days that you want that extra softness. It can be washed out or left in, but I prefer the latter to maximize the duration of its rich fragrance.
The beard balm comes pre-lathered, making it easy to shape your beard on the way out the door in the morning. The generously portioned beard oil gives your follicles a healthy sheen and offers a long-lasting fragrance to enjoy throughout the day.
Each beard care product carries the classic Old Spice fragrance, which is characterized by a crisp deodorant smell with notes of vanilla and musk. The scent is subtle but lasts until the next day. This product collection ships in a neatly packaged box, which also primes the user with most of the above information, making it perfect for gifting.
Products: 7.6 oz. Beard wash, 5 oz. beard conditioner, 2.2 oz. beard balm, 1.7 oz. beard oil
Fragrance: Classic
Tools: None
Find more Old Spice Beard Lineup information and reviews here.
-
4. Grave Before Shave Beard Care PackPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Masculine natural fragrance options
- Super soft boar bristle brush
- Beard wash leaves hair soft and moisturized
- No full package carry case
- Limited grooming tools
- Beard oil is hard to get off hands
Grave Before Shave is out to prove anyone wrong who would suggest it is somehow unmanly to take interest in your own appearance. Their art styling is incredible and gives their products some fantastic presentation value. But you’re probably much more interested in knowing how well the Grave Before Shave products work.
The Grave Before Shave beard wash leaves your hair feeling soft and luxurious thanks to hydrating ingredients like argan oil and olive oil. Once your hairs are relaxed and hydrated, you can comb them tame with the included boar bristle brush. The bristles are pliable and spaced out so you won’t risk yanking your tangled hairs too hard.
The included beard balm uses a mix of natural oils and butters to give you the power to shape your beard and tame flyaway hairs. You can supplement this with the GBS beard oil, which helps strengthen your hair and skin while combating symptoms of beard itch.
Grave Before Shave beard grooming kits come in a variety of masculine scents, which focus on spicy musky palettes like Cigar Vanilla and Bay Rum. The Bay Rum is a personal favorite.
Products: 6 oz. Beard wash, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Bay Rum Blend, Gentlemen’s Blend, Cigar Vanilla Blend
Tools: Boar bristle brush
Find more Grave Before Shave Beard Care Pack information and reviews here.
-
5. Complete Parker & Taconic Shave Ultimate Beard Care Gift SetPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality trimmers
- Burlap carry case is great for gifting
- Lots of beard oil to reduce beard itch
Products: 5 oz. beard shampoo bar, 2 oz. beard balm, 2 oz. beard oilFragrances: Urban woods scentTools: Boar bristle brush, wooden mustache and beard comb, grooming scissorsWhen a guy first starts growing out his beard, trimming it back is usually the last thing on his mind. Don’t get me wrong, it’s awesome to grow out a long beard, but trimming the frayed ends of your beard is an essential part of grooming — yes, even if you want that wild look.That’s why Taconic Shave and Parker Safety Razor have teamed up to offer a beard care gift set that emphasizes the importance of proper grooming with the high-end beard care equipment. Their gift set comes with tempered stainless steel trimmers with an excellent 3-inch blade. Its nice quality is refreshing considering a lot of the mustache trimmers included in other sets are total junk. They have great handles and come with a zip-up travel case too.This gift set also includes a wooden comb and a large boar bristle brush. Parker’s premium boar bristle brush is contoured to the hand, making it easy to get full scalp contact. Its bristles are soft to the touch yet firm enough to shape and texture your beard. The static-free rosewood beard comb is double sided with fine and coarse teeth. You can use either side depending on the thickness of your beard.The 5 oz. beard shampoo bar can be used all over the body. You’ll probably want to, as Taconic’s Urban Woods scent smells delightfully fresh and piney. The beard oil and beard balm smell equally refreshing without being overpowering.the Taconic beard oil comes in a generous 2 oz. container, and is great for moisturizing your follicles. The large volume of beard oil makes this a great kit for anyone who regularly deals with beard itch or frizzed out facial hair. The 2 oz. of beard balm has a slight grit to it but it melts easily in the hand and spreads well.One of the best parts is that it all comes in a plain burlap carry case that is ideal for gifting. Each individual component of the Taconic & Parker beard care gift set makes it a premium option for a beard kit that helps with both growing and maintaining your mane.
- Only one scent option
- Beard oil is hard to dispense
- High price tag
Find more The Ultimate Beard Care Gift Set from Taconic Shave & Parker Safety Razor information and reviews here.
-
6. Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard KitPrice: $74.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mostly organic ingredients
- Includes beer soap to wash your face and body
- Beautiful wooden gift box
- Bar products are harder to apply
- No varying width comb option
- High price tag
The Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit is a beautifully crafted gift set made in traditional French fashion. The inclusion of bar shampoo and bar soap makes for a more tactile experience that allows the user to really savor their time in the shower.
The Maison Lambert beard shampoo bar rejuvenates your beard hair and chin skin with a mix of argan oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and cocoa butter. It won’t last as long as a squeeze bottle of shampoo, but it is much more fulfilling to use. The included beer soap is a body wash and is only included in the set as a bonus.
The beard balm and beard oil are made from mostly organic ingredients and are great for respectively shaping and shining up your face bristles for formal occasions. Those with wiry and hard-to-control beard hairs will want to use the balm regularly, as it has great holding power.
They are scented with a blend of essential oils that smells woodsy and masculine without being too overpowering. The kit includes a wooden beard comb with medium-fine teeth. This comb will be too wide for you if you have a fairly short beard, but it works great for getting knots out of long beards.
This beard grooming kit The whole package ships in a charming wooden cigar box, making for easy storage. This is one of the best beard grooming kits for those who are averted to lotions and other typical hair products.
Products: 4 oz. organic beard soap, 4 oz. organic body soap, 2 oz. organic beard balm, 1 oz. organic beard oil, 1 oz. mustache wax, boar bristle brush
Fragrances: Original
Tools: Wooden beard comb
Find more Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Isner Mile Upgraded Beard KitPrice: $22.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All organic ingredients
- Included burlap carry case
- Low price tag
- Boar bristle brush sheds
- Low quality trimmers
- Not actually unscented
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Unscented
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard comb, trimming scissors
This inexpensive gift set from Isner Mile is a great option for those who need to trim and treat a beard that has become unruly. This grooming kit keeps makes things easy with a two-step process for softer and stronger facial hair.
This kit includes a potent beard balm made of natural ingredients like grape seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, rosemary leaf extract, lavender extract, tocopherol, and tea tree oil. This blend is advertised as unscented, though it does have a considerable smell when first applied. It is a nice smell, though, and entirely a by-product of the natural ingredients.
The same ingredient set is used in the beard oil, which can be used for a quick touch-up during the day. It gives your facial hair a healthy shine and helps eliminate beard itch.
The included boar bristle brush helps add texture to your hair or spread the beard oil around. The wooden beard comb is great for detangling your manly mane without building up any static cling. The included trimming scissors can be used on errant hairs that simply won’t stay in place, although they aren’t as high quality as those found in other kits.
Considering the great value you get out of this kit, you really couldn’t ask for more.
Find more Isner Mile Upgraded Beard Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Shea Moisture Complete Beard KitPrice: $37.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beard wash and detangler hydrates beard hairs
- Leaves hair soft all day
- All natural ingredients
- No grooming tools
- No carry case
- Only one scent option
Products: 6 oz. Beard wash, 4 oz. beard detangler, 2 oz. beard balm, 1 oz. beard conditioning oil
Fragrance: Original
Tools: None
Behold, the power of shea butter. Shea Moisture bases all of their beard care recipes around this miracle ingredient, which moisturizes, softens, and strengthens follicles all at once.
The selection of products included in this bundle are focused around care for larger beards. You get a large 6 oz. squeeze bottle of beard wash, which cleanses deep using maracuja oil and (of course) shea butter. The beard detangler is a conditioner mix specially designed to release kinked and tangled hairs. It is worth using even if your beard isn’t long enough to tangle.
The included beard balm and beard oil probably don’t need to be used concurrently with the wash and detangler, as the first pair does such a good job of giving your follicles that shiny and moisturized look.
The beard balm and oil are both useful additions to your morning routine, though. They warm up in the hands for easy application, with or without a brush.
Find more Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit information and reviews here.
-
9. Viking Revolution Beard Care KitPrice: $27.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tin carrying case is great for gifting
- Varying width comb works for long and short beards
- Low price tag
- Low quality trimmers
- Only one scent option
- Beard wash and conditioner sold separately
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Original
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden mustache and beard comb, grooming scissors
Viking Revolution is at the forefront of the fight for facial hair relevance and their budget beard grooming kit asserts the fact that we all deserve to have Viking level beards (without all the pillage and plunder).
Even the Nordic winds couldn’t dry out your beard hairs once they are treated with the Viking Revolution beard balm. This balm uses natural butters and oils to keep your whiskers healthy and hydrated, all while taming flyaway hairs.
The beard oil is a lighter topical that is more for nourishing hair and skin. It uses a similar suite of natural ingredients, though this blend is better suited to leave your beard with a mild sheen. The oil is particularly effective at quelling beard itch, so massage that stuff all the way down to your chin every time.
The hair care products smell refreshingly citrusy. They titillate the senses without being too overpowering to wear all day. On the contrary, you may find yourself applying more balm or oil throughout the day just to refresh that lovely fragrance.
These products can be easily applied with the included boar bristle brush. The wooden mustache and beard comb is a nice touch, as it has two different teeth widths for different beard sizes. The trimming scissors are a must-have, though they aren’t particularly high quality.
Find more Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit information and reviews here.
-
10. Cain Cavalli Beard Grooming KitPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trim bib helps cut cleanup time
- Lots of beard oil to reduce beard itch
- Beard shaping template tool
- Hardshell carrying case
- Only one scent option
- Beard oil is hard to get off hands
- Boar bristle brush sheds
Products: 4 oz. Beard wash, 2 oz. beard balm, 2 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Original, Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, Pine Tar
Tools: Boar bristle brush
The Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Kit will appeal to the outdoorsman that lives within us all, both in its rugged presentation and nature-inspired fragrances. Popular scents include Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, and Pine Tar.
Personally, I enjoy the original scent, which includes notes of grapefruit, lime, and fir needle. It is subtle enough to draw others’ noses closer without irritating your own.
Each kit includes a bottle of beard wash, plus a container of beard balm and beard oil. You don’t need to use much beard wash for it to be effective. Simply lather a pea-sized amount into your beard (or more depending on the size), and wash it out to clear your mane of dead skin cells and bacteria. You’ll want to use the blam immediately after as shampoos typically dry your hair out.
Mountaineer Brand’s Magic Beard Balm is also a very efficient product. A small amount holds down flyaway hairs, and a moderate amount coats your whiskers to preserve moisture and keep dirt out. You get a whole two ounces of beard oil, which is double what most beard grooming kits offer, so this is a great pick for those suffering from beard itch. The oil reaches deep to nourish the skin and hair at once.
The whole kit comes in a burlap sack, which comfortably fits each beard product plus an included boar bristle brush to rub it all in.
Find more Cain Cavalli Beard Grooming Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming KitPrice: $23.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All natural ingredients
- Lots of beard oil to reduce beard itch
- Masculine fragrance options
- Burlap carry case is great for gifting
- Beard wash dries out hair
- No beard comb
- Balm tin is hard to open
Products: 4 oz. Beard wash, 2 oz. beard balm, 2 oz. beard oil
Fragrances: Original, Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, Pine Tar
Tools: Boar bristle brush
The Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Kit will appeal to the outdoorsman that lives within us all, both in its rugged presentation and nature-inspired fragrances. Popular scents include Coal, Citrus & Spice, Timber, and Pine Tar.
Personally, I enjoy the original scent, which includes notes of grapefruit, lime, and fir needle. It is subtle enough to draw others’ noses closer without irritating your own.
Each kit includes a bottle of beard wash, plus a container of beard balm and beard oil. You don’t need to use much beard wash for it to be effective. Simply lather a pea-sized amount into your beard (or more depending on the size), and wash it out to clear your mane of dead skin cells and bacteria. You’ll want to use the blam immediately after as shampoos typically dry your hair out.
Mountaineer Brand’s Magic Beard Balm is also a very efficient product. A small amount holds down flyaway hairs, and a moderate amount coats your whiskers to preserve moisture and keep dirt out. You get a whole two ounces of beard oil, which is double what most beard grooming kits offer, so this is a great pick for those suffering from beard itch. The oil reaches deep to nourish the skin and hair at once.
The whole kit comes in a burlap sack, which comfortably fits each beard product plus an included boar bristle brush to rub it all in.
Find more Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Kit information and reviews here.
-
12. Grow A Beard Facial Hair Care SetPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beard shaping template tool
- High hold beard balm
- Low price tag
- Only one scent option
- Low quality trimmers
- Comb produces some static
Products: 2 oz. Beard balm, 1 oz. beard oil
Fragrance: Original
Tools: Boar bristle brush, wooden beard and mustache comb, beard shaping template tool, grooming scissors
For under $20, Grow A Beard offers one of the best beard grooming kits for value shoppers. Few sets offer as many benefits of this one at the same price, making it a standout stocking stuffer.
This kit has all the essential tools, including a boar bristle brush and some decent but not great grooming scissors. The wooden mustache and beard comb works for thick and scraggly beards alike, and the beard shaping template tool helps achieve a symmetrical trim when you’re touching your beard up with a shaver.
The included beard balm and beard oil offer a standard set of ingredients to ensure your facial hair is properly hydrated and cleaned. The beard balm has a little more hold than others I’ve reviewed, making it a great candidate for those with unruly beards. It uses ingredients like jojoba oil and argan oil keep your hair healthy.
The beard oil gives your whiskers a pleasant sheen, while also combatting beard itch with deep-penetrating moisturizers like aloe vera, chamomile oil, and vitamin E. Its packaging may not be as fancy as some other options, but as any sensitive soul will tell you, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.
Find more Grow A Beard Facial Hair Care Set information and reviews here.
All About Beard Grooming
All beards are beautiful, but you know a beard is truly at its best when it brings out that unmatchable confidence in the one who wears it. A neat and sophisticated beard can help one feel comfortable in their own skin and can also confer some unique health benefits.
According to a study found in the US National Library of Medicine, a full beard can help contribute to protecting the skin from harmful UV ray exposure.
So there are health and mood benefits to keeping a well-maintained beard, giving you all the more reason to care for it. If you're relatively new to growing facial hair, then a kit makes the most sense as it includes the most important items for a healthy mane.
Beard balm shapes and moisturizes beard hairs of all size, thus reducing frizz and keeping your beard in a neat, professional shape throughout the day. Beard oil moisturizes the hair and skin beneath in equal parts while giving facial hair follicles that sophisticated sheen indicative of healthy hair. Beard oil also helps reduce beard itch, an affliction that impacts fur faces around the world.
Do I Need a Whole Beard Kit for a Half Beard?
After reading through this list, you may find yourself wondering if a full beard grooming kit is the right gift for someone who is only a novice beard grower. I say absolutely.
Beard and stubble owners alike must nourish their follicles and the skin underneath if they wish to enjoy soft and luxurious facial hair, and who doesn't want that?
Keeping your chin's pores clean and hydrated is the best way to encourage new beard growth, and getting started down the right path will ensure an easier journey to grizzly glory. All beards deserve to be treated right, no matter their size.
How do I Choose a Grooming Kit for my Beard?
While beard balm and beard oil are a must in any grooming kit, other common products in grooming kits are only necessary for certain sizes and situations. Here are some examples of other beard grooming accessories that you may or may not need.
The best beard grooming kits for those who seriously suffer from itchy beard are those that include a specialized beard shampoo to help exfoliate deep into your mane. This washes out dead skin cells that are trapped under growing follicles, alleviating that itchy feeling overnight. Because beard shampoos typically dry out the natural oils in your hair, they are generally accompanied by a beard conditioner that softens and hydrates your hair follicles.
Those with long beards should look for beard care kits with beard grooming scissors. This may not seem like a necessity, but facial hair veterans know the best way to fill out an epic beard is to clean up unhealthy split ends, giving the hair an overall stronger shape.
And while beard balm is a classic way to hold down flyaway hairs, those with naturally unruly whiskers will want either a boar bristle brush or a wooden beard comb to tame their wild mane throughout the day.
Our picks for the best beard grooming kits offer these items in varying combinations, so decide what you need in order to choose the right kit.
See Also
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.