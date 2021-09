12 Best Beard Grooming Kits For Men

If you’re having trouble finding a gift for your manliest cohort, the answer may be staring you right in the face. Their Beard. Properly caring for one’s facial hair requires a variety of different beard accessories and you can find all of the most important ones in a beard grooming kit. Read on below to discover the best beard grooming kits for gifting.

All About Beard Grooming

All beards are beautiful, but you know a beard is truly at its best when it brings out that unmatchable confidence in the one who wears it. A neat and sophisticated beard can help one feel comfortable in their own skin and can also confer some unique health benefits.

According to a study found in the US National Library of Medicine, a full beard can help contribute to protecting the skin from harmful UV ray exposure.

So there are health and mood benefits to keeping a well-maintained beard, giving you all the more reason to care for it. If you're relatively new to growing facial hair, then a kit makes the most sense as it includes the most important items for a healthy mane.

Beard balm shapes and moisturizes beard hairs of all size, thus reducing frizz and keeping your beard in a neat, professional shape throughout the day. Beard oil moisturizes the hair and skin beneath in equal parts while giving facial hair follicles that sophisticated sheen indicative of healthy hair. Beard oil also helps reduce beard itch, an affliction that impacts fur faces around the world.

Do I Need a Whole Beard Kit for a Half Beard?

After reading through this list, you may find yourself wondering if a full beard grooming kit is the right gift for someone who is only a novice beard grower. I say absolutely.

Beard and stubble owners alike must nourish their follicles and the skin underneath if they wish to enjoy soft and luxurious facial hair, and who doesn't want that?

Keeping your chin's pores clean and hydrated is the best way to encourage new beard growth, and getting started down the right path will ensure an easier journey to grizzly glory. All beards deserve to be treated right, no matter their size.

How do I Choose a Grooming Kit for my Beard?

While beard balm and beard oil are a must in any grooming kit, other common products in grooming kits are only necessary for certain sizes and situations. Here are some examples of other beard grooming accessories that you may or may not need.

The best beard grooming kits for those who seriously suffer from itchy beard are those that include a specialized beard shampoo to help exfoliate deep into your mane. This washes out dead skin cells that are trapped under growing follicles, alleviating that itchy feeling overnight. Because beard shampoos typically dry out the natural oils in your hair, they are generally accompanied by a beard conditioner that softens and hydrates your hair follicles.

Those with long beards should look for beard care kits with beard grooming scissors. This may not seem like a necessity, but facial hair veterans know the best way to fill out an epic beard is to clean up unhealthy split ends, giving the hair an overall stronger shape.

And while beard balm is a classic way to hold down flyaway hairs, those with naturally unruly whiskers will want either a boar bristle brush or a wooden beard comb to tame their wild mane throughout the day.

Our picks for the best beard grooming kits offer these items in varying combinations, so decide what you need in order to choose the right kit.

