65 Best Board Games for Adults: The Ultimate List

Evolution is a brilliantly conceived deep-strategy game that science and biology enthusiasts, in particular, will love!

Players create and adapt their own species in a dynamic ecosystem with dangerous predators and limited resources. The point of the game is to adapt your species to eat, multiply, and thrive. With over 4,000 different species to create using all of the different “traits”, this game will never get old.

Reviews describe this game as simple and easy to grasp, yet remarkably deep and complex at the same time – that’s no small feat. Each player controls several species that either evolve and thrive, or go extinct in a dynamic environment that’s also evolving. Will your species have what it takes to outcompete your rivals and live on, or will they succumb to extinction due to a lack of effective adaptation?

The artwork and game pieces are absolutely gorgeous, so this is a charming game for those who love science and art to look at alone!

There are even some awesome expansion packs available that will breathe new life into this already highly replayable game. Some of the top-rated expansions include the Flight Expansion which focuses on birdlife and avian species and the Climate Conversion Kit which alters the gameplay a bit to include more dynamic aspects to the game, such as changing climate!

Truly an awesome option for those who like to fully immerse into game night that will prove itself to be both fun and challenging to play for quite some time!