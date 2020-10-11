65 Best Board Games for Adults: The Ultimate List

Are you shopping for an avid game lover or are a board game enthusiast yourself? We’ve compiled a list of the best board games for adults so you can pin down the perfect options for all the passionate game players in your life!

Adult Card Games

There are a number of witty, hilarious and ultimately wildly inappropriate adult card games on the market these days. Typically easy to play as well as to set up and break down, these games are a great go-to for most contexts. Some of our favorites for some rowdy group fun include:

Party Games for Adults

Some adult board games are particularly awesome for parties and larger group gatherings. Depending on the kind of party you have in mind, some of our favorites for group fun include:

  • Carrom Shuffleboard Game - Great for tournament-style play
  • Suspend - Intense, highly interactive fast pace rounds
  • Monopoly - No explanation needed. Prepare for an all-nighter
  • Catan - 60-minute rounds of strategic, always variable gameplay 
  • Cards Against Humanity - For inappropriate gatherings with inappropriate people
  • Cranium - A multi-aspect, team game that offers something for everyone

Board Games for Couples

Seeking some fun new board games for you and your partner to challenge each other? A few of our top picks of board games for couples include:

  • Photosynthesis - A game of strategy that will really make you think
  • Scythe - A beautiful game set for true board game enthusiasts
  • Travel Chess - Love chess? Now you can play anywhere, anytime 
  • Yahtzee - A timeless classic, great for some after-dinner competition
  • Raptor - A fast-paced, strategy escape game 

Strategy Board Games

Strategy board games that really put your mind to the test are underrated. These style games are good for your head and don't get old based on the variety of gameplay tactics usually involved. Some of our favorites include:

Cards Against Humanity Expansions

Cards Against Humanity has become a wildly popular game for adults, and for good reason. This brutally inappropriate and oftentimes offensive game is just full of laughs, especially with the right crowd, but you'll need some expansion packs in order to keep the game fresh. Our favorite expansion packs we tracked down include:

Math Board Games

If you're a lover of numbers and mathematics, we've tracked down a couple of brain-busting math-based board games for your enjoyment.

Adult Outdoor Games

Board games are great and all, but sometimes it's nice to bring competitive or friendly gameplay outdoors. Our list of the best camping games has some stellar options for adult outdoor games.

