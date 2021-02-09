15 Best Boxed Chocolates for Valentine’s Day

If you want something that they’ve never tasted before, try Flair Chocolatier. Their Ruby Cacao Bar Set wouldn’t be out of place at the dessert course of a five-star restaurant. The flavors are delicate, clever, and unique.

I was able to get my hands on media samples of a couple of Flair’s bars, with no promise of any review at all, and I have to say I’m blown away by the flavors. This set includes their Tokyo, New York, and Paris ruby chocolate bars.

The Tokyo bar is accented with Shizuoka matcha, genmai puffed rice, and white chocolate crisps. I think this is my favorite of the set. I’m not always the biggest matcha fan, but it works so well with the fruity ruby chocolate and the warm toastiness of the genmai rice. If they love green tea at all, they’ll love this.

Paris is studded with fig, praline, and dark chocolate crisps and New York is filled with Fuji apples, dark chocolate pearls, dark chocolate crisps, and cocoa nibs.

I know it’s a step away from the normal Valentine’s day truffle boxes but my set of bars came in a beautiful, gift-ready ruby-pink box that I’d be delighted to receive.

Ruby chocolate is made from a special variety of cocoa beans that has a natural pink color. That feminine, Valentine’s baby pink isn’t from dyes, it’s the color of the chocolate itself. Ruby chocolate has a white chocolate feel but with a floral, fruity taste that’s refreshing and light.

If ruby chocolate doesn’t appeal to you, Flair Chocolatier also has a set of dark chocolate bars with equally unique flavors.