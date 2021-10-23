50 Best Christmas Gifts Under $20

A portable water filter will make for an awesome gift for any outdoor enthusiast or traveler! The water filtration technology that’s only recently become widely available is seriously impressive.

A unit like this from Sawyer Products allows you to drink water in the wilderness from lakes, streams and puddles and is also great for use traveling when you’re not confident in the quality of the tap water.

The Sawyer Mini is a 0.1 Micron absolute hollow fiber membrane inline filter that you can bring ANYWHERE. It’s only two ounces and fits in the palm of your hand so it’s a great hiking and travel companion.

If you’re shopping for an outdoorsman or woman in particular, they’ll love the liberation this filter gives them from packing heavy water loads! An array of accessories is also included with this purchase making it truly a great value!

