50 Best Christmas Gifts Under $20

Looking for some affordable Christmas gifts that won’t break the bank this season? We’ve tracked down the best Christmas gifts under $20 so you and your wallet can kick back and shop with ease this holiday season!
With awesome gift options for men, women, kids, and adults, there’s bound to be some ideas here that will help to solve your holiday shopping dilemma!
Our Review
-
Even if you’re shopping for someone who already owns a pair of around the house footwear, they’ll love the warmth and cushion of these fleece-lined slippers with memory foam soles.
These slippers are well reviewed for comfort and will last for quite some time if they’re kept mostly inside. There are several different color schemes available and tons of sizing.
-
Everyone who likes chocolate, loves Lindor Truffles. This pack of 60 milk chocolates is bound to make some mouths water this December!
Considering these truffles typically sell for around 50 cents a piece in store, this is a great value buy to give as a gift or to stuff stockings with!
-
Here’s a neat gift for anyone who appreciates a proper drink! The Carry On Cocktail Kit is perfect for mixing awesome quality cocktails, anywhere! It essentially turns you into a mobile bartender, so be careful who you gift this to!
It’s a TSA approved kit that includes some essential ingredients, a spoon and muddler, and a recipe card! This kit is for Old Fashions, but there are a variety of Carry On Cocktail Kits available!
-
- Here’s a well built, 13-ounce enamel mug from United By Blue that will make a great gift for a nature lover. It’s campfire, stovetop, and dishwater safe and double layered on the handle and rim for extra durability.
Great for camping, work or at home use, this is a great go-to gift that will see plenty of use!
-
A portable water filter will make for an awesome gift for any outdoor enthusiast or traveler! The water filtration technology that’s only recently become widely available is seriously impressive.
A unit like this from Sawyer Products allows you to drink water in the wilderness from lakes, streams and puddles and is also great for use traveling when you’re not confident in the quality of the tap water.
The Sawyer Mini is a 0.1 Micron absolute hollow fiber membrane inline filter that you can bring ANYWHERE. It’s only two ounces and fits in the palm of your hand so it’s a great hiking and travel companion.
If you’re shopping for an outdoorsman or woman in particular, they’ll love the liberation this filter gives them from packing heavy water loads! An array of accessories is also included with this purchase making it truly a great value!
-
A nice new water bottle has always been a solid go-to gift! This 18-ounce stainless steel unit from Klean Kanteen is an awesome choice if you like this gift idea, and it comes at a super reasonable price given its quality!
This bottle is built from food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and features a leak-proof loop cap for easy drinking and attachment to a pack or other gear. It’s an uninsulated, single-walled bottle which makes it lighter and allows for more volume.
Perhaps the coolest feature of this unit is the application of Klean Kanteen’s KLEAN COAT. It’s a high quality eco-friendly powder coating that adds some major durability and scratch resistance to the bottle!
Choose from the selection of sharp colors and give the gift of hydration this year!
-
Shopping for a big-time coffee drinker? This 24-watt mug warmer is a super simple gizmo that keeps your beverage hot from the bottom up! This unit is as simple as using the on/off switch and it wipes cleans with ease.
Customer reviews for this product praise it for its ease of use and function. It’s a great device for the office or for keeping coffee, tea or cocoa nice and warm at home. The perfect winter gift at a super reasonable cost!
-
Here’s a neat reading light for those “lights-out” scenarios where you want to keep turning pages! LuminoLite has designed a unique reading light with this unit that’s great for both reading and for crafting.
Instead of securing the light to the book you’re reading or to your head, this device simply sits around your neck and has two lights that hang over either shoulder. Each LED light has three separate light modes and intensities for fine tuning the illumination.
The LuminoLite is also rechargeable and includes a micro-USB cable so there are no batteries required!
-
Here’s an awesome value, super-inclusive art set for an aspiring or experienced artist! This 80 piece kit includes all sorts of supplies including watercolors, colored pencils, oil pastels, and paintbrushes!
Everything comes in a compact wooden carry case and is super portable for playdates or for just bringing your artistic expression on the go! The price is mighty reasonable on this one, but customer reviews insist the quality of these art supplies is more than adequate!
-
Here’s an affordable and attractive hand made salt lamp crafted from salt crystals from the Himalayan Mountains! It’s a great night light or the perfect lamp for mood lighting anywhere! This unit has a 6.6 foot cord and includes a 15 wat bulb so it’s ready to go out of the box!
The warm, amber glow of this lamp is a great gift to give to just about anyone, and the price is right!
-
This aluminum non-stick patty maker is perfect for big barbeques with high hamburger demand.
You can crank out burgers super quickly and keep your hands clean for other culinary tasks! Furthermore, interior ridges within the press create a ribbed surface on the meat making a for better searing effect while cooking. It looks darn tasty too!
-
Here’s a unique gift idea that’s both functional and interesting! This tactical pen is designed to be able to smash open a window if necessary or used as a self-defense tool.
The butt-end of the pen can be conveniently be removed if you’re concerned about flying with it.
Aside from its neat tactical feature, this pen writes well and feels great in your hand. It is compatible with standard refills and built to last so this is a pen that will be around for a long time!
-
This pair of LED light gloves can be a ton of fun to use in the dark! There are lights installed into every fingertip with six flashing modes, and a wide array of color modes and strobes.
Perfect for parties, concerts and just plain fun for the kids, these gloves are a blast to use!
There are four sets of batteries included so you don’t have to worry about running out of power any time soon. A bit of practice with these bad boys and whoever you’re gifting them too will be practicing wizardry in no time!
-
If you’re shopping for a die-hard fan of The Office, they’ll get a huge kick out of this sticker set. Perfect for a water bottle or laptop, these stickers feature a character and a hysterical quote from the show. This one will absolutely be a big hit with the right crowd!
-
Here’s a hilarious but also totally practical cheap gift idea that will without a doubt go over well. This motion-sensor toilet light turns on for two minutes when it detects movement and cycles through eight different colors every 15 seconds.
Not only does it look awesome, but it’s also a neat way to save energy and is super helpful trying to navigate the bathroom in the dark. A conversation piece for sure!
-
Here’s a simple and easy gift idea that is bound to be well received considering how useful it is! This set of six LED mini flashlights is great for stashing in the car, a home power-outage kit, camp supplies or even on a keychain.
Each flashlight runs on three AAA batteries (not included) and has a relatively durable aluminum body for the cost.
It’s a great stocking stuffer at a great price that will absolutely see some use!
-
This is a retro Scrabble set built to look like the 1949 edition that will make a great gift for a board game enthusiast.
This Scrabble set includes classic-looking wood letter tiles and tile racks and also features a velvet pouch. The game board looks just like the 1949 edition so it’s a great gift for lovers of the era!
Certainly a killer addition to anyone’s board game collection that you’re bound to end up playing!
-
This 14 by 7 by 16.5 inch shopping tote from Everest is a great tool for carrying groceries, beach day essentials and even for bringing lunch and other necessities to work!
There’s an awesome array of pockets for the cost that allows for a somewhat high degree of organization. It’s furthermore built with long carry straps and can really be stuffed with a solid amount of groceries or gear!
It’s also built to be weather resistant so it should keep its contents dry in even a fairly heavy rain.
Full hauls from the farmers market and regular use as a handbag are both great applications for this affordable and eco-friendly gift idea. It, of course, benefits the planet to employ a reusable bag in our daily lives instead of disposable plastic or paper alternatives so give the gift of a positive lifestyle change!
Choose from the available color selection and encourage less waste this holiday season!
-
Here’s a fun gift idea for kids or adults. This 190 piece LEGO set is fun and easy to build, suitable for anyone over the age of 5.
The kit builds a mountain rescue helicopter and includes three figures including a snowboarder, doctor and helicopter pilot. A great interactive gift for children or a silly but fun gift idea for adults!
-
Here’s a killer gift for the garden enthusiast in your life. These gardening gloves by NNBB are highly reviewed for function and come at a super reasonable price!
The clawed fingers are perfect for digging, weeding, and planting without having to dirty your fingernails or use a tool! The rubber latex is durable and cut-resistant so you can scrape, dig and poke in confidence!
At this price, you can afford to buy a pair for all the garden-lovers you know!
-
Here’s a great add-on gift or stocking stuffer for a hard worker! This hand cream for “extremely dry or cracked hands” is super highly reviewed for its rejuvenating properties!
If you’re shopping for a gardener, woodworker, fisherman or anyone who’s hard on their hands, they’ll love the effects of this hand cream! There are 1-packs through 12-packs available and each jar is just 3.4 ounces so consider grabbing one for all the rugged handed friends and family you can think of!
-
Here’s a 16-ounce package of ground coffee for those who like to be dangerously caffeinated. Death Wish Coffee Co. claims their coffee is strongest in the world – a bold claim.
Their coffee is USDA certified organic and fair trade. It’s a ground dark roast coffee best for use in auto-drip coffee makers. A great add-on gift to go along with any coffee maker or travel mug!
-
Shopping for a lover of coffee? Chances are they already have a french press, but this 34 ounce unit from Utopia Kitchen is an excellent value borosilicate glass unit that makes a mean cup of joe for a shockingly low cost!
This unit is dishwasher safe and includes a plastic coffee scoop.
If they own a coffee press already, then this will make a killer back-up or alternative option for use camping or traveling. If they don’t own one, they’ll thank you later. It’s a win, win really!
-
This Chef’s Knife by Mercer Culinary is a stellar budget gift for someone with a poorly stocked kitchen, or who just enjoys having a wide array of culinary knives on hand.
The high carbon, stain-free Japanese steel sharpens nicely so it’s therefore easily maintained, while the ergonomic polypropylene handle with textured finger points feels great in your hand.
There’s a wide array of different length and style blades available through this same link, all of which are highly reviewed, so consider grabbing a few for the culinary wiz you have in mind!
-
Here’s an item that’s often overlooked in the kitchen of even the most passionate culinary enthusiasts.
A simple knife sharpener is an awesome tool to have on hand for anyone who regularly does meal prep, fillets fish or simply cooks a lot! This carbide/ceramic 2-step sharpener does the trick just fine, and it’s silly inexpensive!
-
A key-chain pepper spray unit is a great way to increase one’s safety during night-time walks home and even daily commutes. It’s a peace of mind type of tool that just might effectively defend against some actual trouble!
It’s easy to use, affordable and will stop anyone up to no good dead in their tracks!
There are about 25 bursts within this unit with a roughly 10-foot range, no doubt a solid value for the cost! We, of course, hope whoever you’re gifting it for will never have to even touch the trigger, but it’s a wise tool to own depending on where you’re from!!
This item cannot be shipped to some states including New York, Massachusetts, DC, and Hawaii.
-
Here’s a classic gift idea that will never get old. A large jar candle is a solid gift idea for anyone who keeps a cozy home, and this Balsam & Cedar scent is the perfect winter-themed gift!
This is a quality paraffin-grade wax candle with 110 to 150 hours of burn time, so this wintry evergreen scent will be around for at least a few winters!
Check out the other candle size and scented options through the same link if you like this gift idea but have something slightly different in mind!
-
Here’s a silly and/or practical gift idea for the sleeping beauty in your life. If there’s someone who loves their shut-eye on your gift list, they’ll appreciate the darkness this cozy silk sleeping mask provides.
Great for travel and for lazy mornings sleeping in – good luck peeling whoever you’re shopping for out of bed with this one!
-
- If you’re shopping for someone who uses a Keurig machine, they’ll love owning a few re-usable K-cups!
- Buying boxes of K-cup coffees is quite expensive, and it’s also awful for the environment. K-cups are usually plastic and end up in our landfills and oceans – a reusable unit that operates the same way and cleans up easily is a great eco-friendly gift for everyday use!
- Not only is it far better for the environment, using a reusable K-cup means you can use whatever your favorite ground coffee is! An affordable gift idea that saves money and the planet – nice!
-
A UV Buff is a wise item to own for spending prolonged periods of time in the sun. It’s a simple garment that provides you with protection from harmful solar effects sun without using sunscreen.
A Buff has all sorts of other applications too – it can be worn as a sweatband, used for extra night-time warmth while camping, for mosquito defense or even as a regular headband to manage hair. They are moisture-wicking, quick-drying and highly breathable making them perfect for all sorts of activities and environmental contexts.
There’s a ton of different color and pattern options available through this link, so pick one that suits whoever you’re shopping for best! These make a particularly great gift for fishermen considering what a day on the water entails!
-
Here’s a neat puzzle for kids or adults that’s both fun to construct and looks great as a decoration once completed. This 3-D wooden penguin puzzle from Torchnology is easily constructed and can be stained, painted or lacquered.
There are no tools required, but it’s recommended to use glue for the best effect. A fun little project that will make for a great desk companion, office decoration or even Christmas tree ornament!
-
The concept of adult coloring books has recently become quite popular, and for good reason! Coloring is a great way to take a moment to relax and to lower stress levels – it’s more therapeutic than you might think!
This awesome value coloring book includes 34 pages with mandalas, flowers, and other aesthetically pleasing patterns. Illustrator Kendall Rae has come up with a great array of coloring options with this one – no doubt a thoughtful gift for the right person that just might inspire a new hobby!
-
Here’s a hysterical gift idea for your favorite grill master. Florata has come up with 23 different apron patterns that will make a bold statement at any barbeque or holiday party.
These 100% polyester aprons are full length and fully functional so as hilarious as they are, they make a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen!
-
These psychedelic bicycle spoke lights will make the perfect Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life. These bicycle spoke lights look awesome, and they make for a safer ride when commuting or pleasure riding before or after dark.
There are eight different available color options, all of which have a unique look. Installation doesn’t require any tools and the lights pop right off if and when you’re ready to switch them out. Willceal even includes batteries for their light sets which have an average duration of about 48 hours per light!
You’ll see whoever you’re thinking of gifting these lights to pedaling from a mile away – absolutely a fun gift idea for those that like to make a statement!
-
Anybody who has a man cave, smoking room or a hip pad in general will love this lava lamp by Schylling. A throwback to retro-culture, this affordable gift idea is seriously groovy!
It’s true, lava lamps are a dangerous fire risk if operated irresponsibly, but boy are they hypnotizing! This unit from Schylling is the perfect accessory for any hang-out space or an equally mesmerizing night light for the bedroom.
There are six different color options with several base and wax patterns to choose from so you can select one that’s just right for the groovy gentleman or woman you’re thinking of!
-
A nice quality set of easy release ice cube trays for crafting the perfect cocktails will no doubt be a welcome addition to any mixologist’s freezer.
If who you’re shopping for is known to host cocktail parties or simply enjoys a glass of bourbon on the rocks at the day’s end, this is a killer gift choice that’s way underrated!
There are both a spherical and a cubical tray included so you can choose between ice cubes or balls. The trays are built from 100% BPA free, FDA approved, food-grade silicone that is both non-toxic and environmentally friendly. These trays will hold up for many years and therefore be behind the scenes for all sorts of drinks – likely starting with some holiday cocktails this Christmas!
-
Here’s a super practical gift idea that anyone and everyone will LOVE. This USB wall outlet extender turns one outlet into three, and it also includes two USB charging ports.
It’s a bit of a boring gift idea yes, but it’s super useful and will no doubt be appreciated! There’s even an automatic night light that turns on when it senses the room is dark so you can add a bit of night-time illumination to the living space of whoever you’re thinking of!
-
New socks are maybe the most boring yet somehow still genuinely appreciated Christmas present there is making them a safe gift choice. It’s the kind of gift that everyone could always use, so play it safe if you’re stumped and grab some socks for the people you don’t have covered yet this Christmas!
These cushioned cotton socks from Nike employ solid arch support and as well as a snug ribbed cuff. There’s nothing particularly special about this six-pack of socks, but we all know the glorious feeling of a crisp new pair of socks!
Maybe pair this gift with some other prizes so you don’t seem like a complete Christmas Scrooge… just a thought!
-
Here’s another gift idea that’s a great go-to for your gardener friends and family! This pair of pruning shears from Fiskars are great as a landscaping companion and come at an awesome price point.
I’ve owned these shears in the past for trimming work and they passed my standards test with flying colors. I beat on them hard for a few seasons without the blades becoming dull or the grips taking on any damage. They’re rugged, precise and built to last.
A solid gift for those who both work or play in the garden or regularly complete groundskeeping tasks!
-
These kitchen companions make for a pretty awesome culinary accessory for those who enjoy cooking. They’re super affordable, and chances are they’re better than whatever it is whoever you’re shopping for is currently using.
These pot/pan holders are treated with a non-porous FLXaPrene material that blocks stains and bacteria build-up. They’re designed with a raised surface pattern that creates a non-slip grip and remains heat resistant up to 500 degrees F! They are also of course water repellent and will even protect hands from liquid burns and hot steam.
You can select from the five different available color options and grab a set for all the kitchen warriors in your world!
-
If you’re shopping for an avid traveler, they will love the gift of a compact and highly portable manicure kit! Personal hygiene is just as important while traveling as it is at home, but it can be difficult to bring along everything you need to stay spic-and-span on the road!
This stainless steel kit is super inclusive for the cost. It includes a few different style nail clippers, files, trimmers, tweezers and more. The contents are not terribly high quality by any means, but for use traveling everything included is more than adequate.
A great add-on gift or stocking stuffer for those that wander!
-
A beanie is a classic winter gift idea that you can’t go wrong with! Headsweats builds some righteous quality headwear that does a bit more than simply provide you with some over the ears warmth.
These reversible beanies are designed with the active individual in mind and meant to keep up with any lifestyle!
Crafted with Eventure knit fabric, this is a relatively advanced winter hat that both wicks moisture and dries quickly. Great for cyclists, runners, snowshoers or anyone breaking a sweat in the winter cold! Just pop this bad boy inside out if it starts to take on some perspiration and it’ll be dry in no time!
All the color options are machine washable and super affordable so grab a few for all the winter athletes in your life!
-
A couple of new zingers is a killer gift idea for any style fisherman’s stocking, but don’t overlook this item even if you’re not shopping for an angler!
Loon Outdoors has built this accessory tool for keeping your essential fishing gear like your forceps and nippers right on hand, but these zingers will work great for all sorts of other applications! They attach by pin and feature a strong 20-inch steel cable for any sort of tool attachment.
Arts and crafts, keeping track of office supplies or even attachment to culinary tools for a more organized kitchen are all potential uses! Get creative and consider who in your life could use a zinger or two and for what!
-
For lovers of spicy cuisine, hot sauce has and always will be an acceptable go to gift. Dirty Dick’s renowned hot sauce will without a doubt result in some chuckles under the Christmas tree this year, as well as some happy taste buds!
This award-winning hot sauce is described as fairly spicy, yet has a sweet and fruity overtone. People go nuts over this one – if there are any hot sauce enthusiasts in your life they are likely already familiar with Dirty Dick’s!
Either way, it’s an easy and affordable gift idea that won’t last long in any household!
-
Here’s a silly gift idea for your wine-loving friends and family. This three-pack of Christmas themed, spandex wine bottle covers are a great gift on their own, or even better paired with a bottle of something nice.
They fit any 750 ml bottle and should hold up fine in the long run considering their purpose! Ho Ho Ho!
-
Although it’s not quite a winter-themed gift, it’s never the wrong time of year to give the gift of an inflatable pool floaty!
This inflatable recliner from Intex is an awesome companion for the pool, beach or lake and it’s priced very reasonably. If you’re shopping for someone who’s known to enjoy a nice nap or a tranquil float on the water, this is a no brainer!
This unit is built with 18 gauge vinyl making it pretty dam tough for a floaty. It won’t puncture or deflate without taking an aggressive beating so you can buy in confidence that this is a real deal water toy designed for long-term durability. There are even dual cup holders for enjoying a few cold ones on the water!
-
Here’s a hysterical Christmas sweater that fits not one, but two people at once.
This is a great couples gift or perfect for holiday parties with friends or coworkers. It’s a lightweight polyester sweater with a loose fit, and it’s even available in a wide array of sizing. Ugly Sweater Christmas party? Check and mate!
-
The Hot Wheels Track Builder Barrel Box is a fun gift that young racecar enthusiasts will love!
A neat array of stunt, track, and obstacle components allow the user to use their imagination to build various race tracks and courses. There’s also a Hot Wheel’s car included.
The whole set breaks down into the carry case when it’s time to pack it up, so there’s no mess included!
-
How about the gift of a 10-inch, Clear Acrylic Block Vase for a new homeowner or lover of candles or flowers?
It’s a simple, but thoughtful and practical gift that can be made even more charming if you add in a Christmas bouquet!
-
Everyone could use a trusty notebook. It’s a great gift that encourages the receiver to write down their to-dos, make journal entries or to just doodle with!
Moleskine Notebooks are known to be one of the best looking and feeling brands when it comes to pocket-sized units. This 5 by 8.25 inch, 240-page unit features an elastic closure and a 70 G/M² paper grade – so it’s a pleasure to put a pen or pencil to no matter what you’re jotting down!