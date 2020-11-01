61 Best CrossFit Gifts (Updated!)

Even if space is tight, it’s still possible to get a complete full-body workout using the TRX GO Suspension Trainer System. The TRX system can be used just about anywhere, including inside and outdoors. Although the kit weighs just one pound, it supports up to 350 pounds and is highly durable. Along with the suspension training strap, the kit contains indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster and a mesh carrying bag.