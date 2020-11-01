61 Best CrossFit Gifts (Updated!)

From beginners to elites, all CrossFit athletes need certain pieces of gear, equipment and more to smash through WODs. We’ve rounded up the best CrossFit gifts for every athlete, so scroll down to check out our favorite CrossFit gift ideas for everyone.
The AirBike Classic by Assault Fitness is one of those must-have CrossFit gifts for athletes looking to push their performance to the next level. The bike features a computer with several programs, including watts and heart rate, to help attain specific goals. The seat is adjustable in several ways to accommodate users of various sizes. Integrated messages help keep the workout engaging.
The simple roll of a dice produces a different combination of options for HIIT, strength training, bodyweight exercises and more. This dice bundle works just as well for solo workouts as it does for group classes. Each dice is large enough to see and is made with lightweight foam material for easy portability. This is a fun, motivational and challenging gift idea for CrossFitters of any level.
As this funny mug proves, gifts for CrossFitters don’t have to be big or expensive. The mug holds nearly 15 ounces of liquid and is safe for the dishwasher and microwave. Each mug is printed with high-quality ink to ensure the design doesn’t fade over time.
Tracking WODS is easier with this WOD-specific tracking journal. On the inside, CrossFitters can keep tabs on 210 WODS as well as personal records. There’s also a handy weightlifting percentage chart. The journal is divided into nine sections with side tabs to track information.
Fitbit Inspire 2 is a health and fitness tracker that features all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and more. Athletes will find over 20 exercise modes to accurately track their favorite activities. This Fitbit is water-resistant and can be worn swimming. The battery lasts up to 10 days at a time.
Staying hydrated is easier with the QuiFit Motivational Gallon Water Bottle, which holds up to a gallon of water. Time markings on the side make this a fun gift for any fitness enthusiast. This bottle features a leak-proof design and a wide-mouth opening that’s easy to clean and fill with ice cubes. The bottle comes in several different colors.
There’s lots to like about these CrossFit leggings for women, down to their high-waisted design. These leggings are made with a blend of polyester and spandex and won’t stretch too thin when squatting or bending. The four-way stretch makes for a flexible and relaxed fit that won’t restrict movement.
A combination of heat and deep tissue massage makes the Fusion FX a must for any CrossFit athlete. From sore muscles to aching joints, the heat and massage components work together for fast and effective relief. A heated attachment targets different areas around the body. This massage gun comes with three automatic modes and five speeds.
The Cross Training WOD Bible is a must for any CrossFitter. The book offers 555 workouts, from beginner to incredibly challenging. Even the fittest endurance athlete will find intense workouts to boost strength and build endurance.
The Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones are high-performance headphones powered by the Apple H1 chip. These sports headphones are resistant to sweat and water and feature Bluetooth connectivity. Adjustable ear hooks provide a comfortable and stable fit during workouts. These headphones deliver up to 15 hours of listening time.
Author and CrossFit trainer Ben Bergeron shares his own philosophy and breaks down everything from training specifics to character traits that have helped shape some of the finest athletes in the sport. The book is accessible to CrossFit athletes of all levels. Several variations are available, including paperback, hardcover, Kindle and Audiobook.
The TRX Training Slam Ball is designed with the toughest CrossFit workouts in mind. The balls come in several weights, making them suitable for beginner and experienced CrossFitters. A textured surface keeps the ball from slipping, even when the surface is moist.
The Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook is a practical choice for busy CrossFit athletes. Author Maya Krampf offers 100 simple and delicious low-carb recipes. Each recipe calls for 10 ingredients or less, making any weeknight meal more approachable. Recipes range from flourless chocolate chip peanut butter waffles to crispy keto chicken fingers, cinnamon roll pizza and more.
Even if space is tight, it’s still possible to get a complete full-body workout using the TRX GO Suspension Trainer System. The TRX system can be used just about anywhere, including inside and outdoors. Although the kit weighs just one pound, it supports up to 350 pounds and is highly durable. Along with the suspension training strap, the kit contains indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster and a mesh carrying bag.
The RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Scale provides useful information for any athlete. Aside from body weight, the scale displays BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and more. The app syncs with Fitbit, Google Fit and Apple Health apps.
Innovative foam recovery technology absorbs more impact than traditional footwear, making these recovery slide sandals a thoughtful gift for any athlete. The footbed supports arches to reduce stress on the feet, lower legs, lower back and more. These sports sandals are also machine washable for easy cleaning.
This wood plyometrics box is a versatile yet simple piece of home or studio equipment. A single flip puts the box at a different height for training. This plyo box features sanded edges along with a non-slip surface.
This battle rope kit contains a heavy-duty rope along with heavy-duty anchor straps. Durability isn’t an issue, as the rope is made with premium material to keep it from fraying or falling apart. From lunges to full body jumps to ab and leg workouts, this versatile and small piece of home gym equipment is suitable for any athlete.
The InfinityBall Vibrating Massage Ball has the same intensity level as a vibrating foam roller, but its contoured and compact shape allows it to get into troublesome areas, such as the back and neck. Three speed settings are available, along with pulse. A single button turns the massage ball on and off.
Kettle Gryp is a handy solution for athletes on the go. The portable kettlebell grip weighs less than a pound, and attaches to most dumbbells up to 55 pounds. Once the grip is around the dumbbell, the top latches shut for a secure hold. A foam insert helps protect the dumbbell. This grip fits on most dumbbeell handles, and is compact enough to stash in a gym bag or carry-on.
These compression tights for men can be worn as a base layer or on their own. A blend of nylon and spandex materials means fabric that’s comfortable and stretchy. The tights feature compression technology for improved circulation in the legs. Several sizes and colors are available.
The WODFitters Pull Up Assistance Bands come in five resistance levels, and can be purchased as a single band or set. CrossFitters can use the bands independently or combine them for maximum results. Each resistance band is a different color.
Whether it’s to work on speed or perfect double unders, having the right jump rope is essential for any CrossFit athlete. The WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope features a stable and fast swing that works well for a variety of workout variations. A spare cable is included, along with a carrying bag.
These NOBULL training shoes for women are designed with the various demands of CrossFit training in mind. The outsole is built for both indoor and outdoor activities, while the sidewalls are reinforced for extra protection. The upper is a single piece of material that’s breathable and durable enough for even the most intense workouts. Several colors and sizes are available.
The RUNMax Pro Weighted Vest is available in ranges from 12 to 60 pounds, making it suitable for CrossFit athletes of all levels. Weights can be removed in the higher weight vests. The vest comes in a universal size, and can be used for strength training and cross training.
The Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Water Rower offers three customizable HIIT intervals along with target goal settings, standard preset workout goals and 13 race options. This water rower is also compatible with MyCloudFitness app. An angled tank provides better resistance, while the large LCD display makes it easy to keep tabs on every workout. The rowing machine features six water resistance levels.
Amp Human PR Lotion helps to reduce pain and boost muscle recovery by neutralizing acid in the muscles. This lotion is most effective when it’s applied 30 to 60 minutes before a workout. There’s enough lotion for 10 to 15 workouts.
These three hold Bear KompleX Hand Grips come in an array of colors and sizes. They’re also available in two-hole finger options. The extra grip and secure fit makes the gloves well suited for a variety of CrossFit exercises, from snatches to power cleans, muscle ups, various gymnastics moves and more.
Katrin Davidsdottir reveals her journey into the world of CrossFit, along with tips on training and goal setting, in her memoir. Davidsdottir is one of the few women in CrossFit to win the title of “Fittest Woman on Earth” twice. The memoir is available in hardcover, paperback, Audiobook and Kindle formats.
If you’re looking for CrossFit gift ideas, this leg recovery system caters to athletes of all levels. The system features dynamic compression massage technology, which boosts circulation and speeds up recovery. Athletes can choose from seven intensity levels and zone boost to target specific areas. The leg attachments are designed to fit athletes from 5’3″ to 6’3″.
If you’re looking for affordable gifts for CrossFit athletes, consider the RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar. Not only are these bars easily on the wallet, they’re also packed with 12 grams of protein per serving. Each bar is made with simple ingredients, without any added sugar, dairy or artificial flavors. Several flavors are available.
The Brute Force Sandbag can be slammed, tossed, beaten or dragged without incurring damage. This sturdy bag is made in the U.S. using high-quality materials for added durability. Athletes can adjust the weight between 25 and 75 pounds by adding or removing weight as desired.
The BTBSIGN Programmable LED Interval Timer makes interval training sessions more efficient with its user-friendly design. Athletes can choose between four functions, including 12-hour format, countdown and count up, stopwatch and more. This timer can be operated with a remote control for added convenience.
The Crossover Symmetry Individual Package is just as suitable for CrossFit athletes needing to rehab a shoulder injury, such as a rotator cuff, as it is for building up mobility and strength. This package comes with cords of varying resistances, as well as a training guide, exercise chart, straps for squat racks and more. Several variations are available.
This combination of lifting straps and wrist wraps offers hand and wrist support for a variety of CrossFit moves. However, it’s just as handy for general weightlifting and body building. The sizes are adjustable for use by men and women. There are several different colors to choose from.
Adequate broad spectrum protection is essential for anyone who spends time outdoors. This face sunscreen by Neutrogena is specifically designed for athletes, and features an oil-free forumla that’s sweatproof and waterproof. The broad spectrum sunscreen has an SPF 70+ rating.
If you’re looking for budget-friendly gifts for CrossFit athletes, consider the Everest Gym Bag. This bag has a side pocket for stashing wet gear or shoes, along with a padded bottle holder. There’s also an adjustable shoulder strap for easy portability. The bag comes in several color variations.
Microfiber gym towels are a practical gift choice for any athlete. The Youphoria Outdoors Microfiber Towel comes in three sizes, along with several colors. The towels are fast-drying and absorbent, and can be easily stashed in a bag or locker due to their compact size.
The Nano 8 is a CrossFit-oriented shoe designed specifically around feedback from CrossFit athletes. From its low-cut designed for increased movement to additional forefoot cushioning, the shoe comes with all the essentials for conquering WODs. The shoes come with specific protection for rope climbs, and can be found in a variety of colors.
The LYFT-RX Weightlifting Hook Grip Tape is specifically designed for hook grip, and helps prevent rips, tears and blisters during various lifting sessions. From rope climbs to kettlebells, the tape adds an extra layer of protection. The tape can be torn by hand and is latex-free.
The Seaweed Bath Co. Body Cream is a rewarding post-workout gift idea. Vanilla and citrus notes awaken the senses, while ingredients such as shea butter, argan oil and seaweed hydrate the skin. This lotion is ideal for skin that craves intense moisture.
This sugar-free post-workout recovery drink is keto-friendly and doesn’t contain any sugar. RX Zero delivers 1,000mg of creatine to help boost recovery without any added calories or sweetness. The 45mg of caffeine per can provides a nice boost of energy for tired athletes.
Coffee, Weights & Protein Shakes is the engraved message that will greet your favorite CrossFit athlete when he or she enjoys a cup of coffee. The mug comes in two sizes, 11 and 15 ounces, and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. Both sizes feature the same engraved message.
The Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle comes in several colors and sizes, from nine to 34 ounces. This versatile water bottle is double-walled and vacuum insulated, meaning it will keep drinks hot or cold for several hours. A narrow mouth reduces the risk of spills. The lid is leak-proof.
If you’re searching for inspirational CrossFit gifts, consider this book by Tia-Clair Toomey. From her earliest days as an athlete to the moment she was named the winner of the 2017 CrossFit Games, Toomey details her struggles and triumphs along the way. The book is available in paperback and Kindle formats.
It’s no secret that with all the jumping, pounding and repetitions in CrossFit and other workouts, the knees could use a bit of extra support. The Physix Gear Knee Support Brace comes in several colors and sizes, and is designed for men and women. Lycra material provides plenty of stretch for all-day comfort. A silicone grip wave holds the braces firmly in place during workouts.
The Epic MMA Gear WOD Shorts are designed for even the toughest workouts. Aside from a blend of Nylon and Spandex material, which keeps the shorts stretchy, athletes will appreciate the moisture-wicking material. Several colors are available, including printed and solid.
Give the gift of faster recovery with these graduated compression sleeves. The sleeves are available in two compression levels to better match the needs of each athlete. These compression socks feature seamless stitching and anti-bacterial properties. Several sizes and colors are available.
Ab workouts are more effective with this abdominal mat, which offers a full range of motion. An innovative curved shape enables full-body movement to ensure each exercise is effective. This mat is made with a durable non-slip PVC leather cover and high-density foam inside.
Having a bag that’s large enough to fit all the essentials is crucial. The Soccerware Legendary Drawstring Gym Bag can carry larger CrossFit items, including gloves, shoes and water bottles. Ventilated compartments make it easier to stash items such as shoes or wet clothing. The rip-resistant material is waterproof.
Callus Performance is a callus remover specifically designed for the hands of CrossFit athletes. Rips and tears in the skin can be very painful, and may impede performance. This callous remover helps prevent these issues from happening in the first place. Its compact design makes it easy to get the callus remover into trickier spaces in the hands.
This cute workout tank for women features a soft and comfortable blend of cotton and polyester. A racerback style ensures movement won’t be restricted during workouts. Several sizes are available.
The M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Scrub provides deep cleansing and exfoliation, which removes dead skin and other impurities after a long day. The scrub contains sea salt to help scrub away built-up dirt and oil. In addition to deep cleansing, the scrub helps reduce pores.
These shin guard sleeves protect shins during various CrossFit exercises, including snatches, box jumps and rope climbs. Mesh ventialation ensures skin breathes adequately at all times. The shin guards are stretchy and won’t restrict motion.
The bars in this DIY kit only require water to make, ensuring a fast and delicious snack for athletes. The bars are packed with protein, with up to 14 grams per serving. Several flavors are available.
This unscented body powder acts as a natural deodorizer. It’s also useful as dry shampoo, for days when there just isn’t enough time. The formula is made without corn starch or talc, and can keep chafing at bay.
This versatile headband can be worn on its own or underneath a hat. It also comes in many colors, and can be worn by men and women. A non-slip texture keeps the band firmly in place during workouts.
Whether it’s for a boost before workouts or to keep hunger at bay at the gym, these root chips are a healthy option for any hungry CrossFit athlete. The chips are gluten free and don’t contain any added sugar. They’re also free from common allergens, such as milk, soy and shellfish.
Athletic socks need to be replaced over time. If the CrossFit athlete in your life could use some new socks, consider these no-show socks from Feetures. The athletic socks feature a unisex design, and come in a variety of colors. An ultra thin material ensures maximum ventilation during workouts.
Hungry CrossFit athletes will appreciate the simple and user-friendly Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker. The appliance makes one to two sandwiches in just minutes using prepared ingredients. An audible tone alerts when the sandwich is done. Removable parts are dishwasher safe.
This refillable chalk ball contains fine white chalk that’s designed for rock climbing, lifting, gym workouts and more. The bag comes with a drawstring and features a durable cotton construction. The chalk is unscented.