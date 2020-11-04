55 Best Gifts for Cyclists

The beauty of cycling is that it’s an accessible sport for everyone. From high-end road cyclists to adventurous off-road mountain bikers to commuters and more, we’ve got you covered with gift ideas for every type of cyclist. Spoil that bike-crazy person in your life a new bike trainer, GPS cycling computer, essential riding gear and more.
In addition to a Wahoo ELEMNT GPS bike computer, this bundle also contains the Wahoo TICKR heart rate monitor and speed and cadence sensors for monitoring performance. The best part of this head unit bundle is that it tracks indoor and outdoor workouts, which makes it much easier to transition from indoor to outdoor training, or vice-versa, without losing valuable training data.
Whether he’s retired or is thinking about retiring soon, this funny bike t-shirt is sure to put a smile on his face. The tee is made with 100 percent cotton and is made with high-quality inks from North Carolina. A comfortable and modern fit means this shirt will pair nicely with his favorite jeans, sweatpants and shorts.
This folding fat tire electric bike is packed with features, from its powerful 750-watt motor to a large-capacity removable Samsung battery. The bike cruises up to 70 miles on a single charge and offers three pedaling modes. Other perks include a Shimano eight-speed transmission, double-disc hydraulic brakes and a vibrant LED display.
Universal sizing ensures this Giro helmet fits most adult cyclists. The helmet features MIPS technology, which adds an extra element of protection by redirecting energy if a crash occurs. A total of 18 vents ensures proper airflow, even on the warmest days. This helmet is available in several different colors.
Each month of this Bicycle Bliss wall calendar unveils another intriguing photograph. The calendar makes an inspirational gift for every type of cyclist, from commuters to adventure-seekers. Along with photos from around the world, the calendar also features cycling quotes from Maria E. Ward, Henry David Thoreau, William Blake and more. This eco-friendly calendar is printed on paper sourced from recycled materials and sustainably managed forests.
If you’re looking for a more affordable Peloton alternative, The MYX fitness bike is a solid choice. Highlights include an interactive 21.5-inch touchscreen tablet to follow along with top-tier coaches on demand, and access to hundreds of new workouts added every week. Cyclists can even follow along with the latest news reports during workouts. Each spin session is done on a solid and stable Star Trac bike, which stands out for its durable and rust-proof construction. This compact indoor cycling bike fits nicely into small spaces and suits most riders between 4’11” and 6’8″.
This funny coffee mug features a cyclist heading uphill and the words “Oh Shift!” printed on the side. The mug holds 11 ounces of coffee, tea and other fluids. It’s also safe for the microwave and dishwasher and even comes with its own box for easy gift-giving.
Pair the mug with some delicious coffee to make a complete gift.
The Garmin Edge 530 is a respectable GPS bike computer for road and trail use and is loaded with features for every type of cyclist. Highlights include comprehensive performance monitoring with insights on nutrition, hydration, recovery, heat acclimation and more. Popularity routing shows the most popular routes in the area, while off-course recalculation makes it nearly impossible to get lost. MTB-specific features include jump count and distance, hang time and more. Other perks include group messaging, compatibility with various power meters, live tracking and more. The battery lasts up to 20 hours using GPS.
The M2 Smart Trainer is a practical investment for any cyclist seeking a connected trainer that works with Zwift, Rouvy and other popular indoor cycling apps. This stationary bike trainer features ANT+FE-C and Bluetooth technology for seamless connections. Cadence, speed and power data is automatically calculated during every workout. With a maximum power output of 1,500 watts and a 15 percent climbing grade, this trainer makes a great gift for cyclists of all abilities.
If you’re looking for a versatile cycling shoe, the Venzo shoe is a solid choice. This cycling shoe can be used with SPD and Look/Delta cleats and is also compatible with Peloton bikes. The shoes feature a comfortable nine-degree float system along with adjustable floating resistance. Quick-drying material, along with breathable mesh, keeps feet well ventilated during even the toughest workouts.
It’s no secret that e-bikes can be expensive. A cheaper alternative is an e-bike conversion kit, such as this solid set from BAFANG. This kit comes with all the essentials and more, including a powerful 750-watt motor and 48 or 52-volt batteries. It’s also possible to get just the motor without the battery. An e-bike kit is a fun and satisfying weekend project and can be used on a variety of bikes.
Properly measuring speed and cadence can provide valuable feedback for improving training and overall performance. This set of Magene S3+ sensors includes separate speed and cadence sensors, both of which work with most ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 devices. Cyclists can quickly and easily connect with popular apps such as Zwift, Bryton, Garmin, Tacx and more.
POC’s Omne Air SPIN helmet features the company’s silicone pad technology, which is designed to boost performance and comfort while providing a better fit. The multi-purpose is equally suited for daily commutes and road cycling and comes in several different colors. A lightweight and easily adjustable dial system allows for adjustments on the go.
Give the ultimate gift of a sparkling new road bike with the Prince Ultegra Road Bike. This road bike performs just as good as it looks, and is outfitted with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 drivetrain for smooth shifting. The high-performance carbon frame absorbs bumps and jolts for a smooth and predictable ride. An 11-28t cassette range makes it easy to ride on steep climbs, fast flats and everything in-between.
The Allen Sports Premier 2-Bike Trunk Rack is designed to fit everything from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs and minivans. Tie-down straps and cradles help secure and protect each bike during travel, while lateral straps add extra stability. This car rack comes with wide carry arms to accommodate a wide range of bikes. It can also be folded down with just one hand. For those who need more room for carrying bikes, 3-bike and 4-bike models are available.
From basic repairs to advanced ones, properly repairing and maintaining a road bike can be tricky. “Zinn & the Art of Road Bike Maintenance: The World’s Best-Selling Bicycle Repair and Maintenance Guide” by Lennard Zinn offers step-by-step guides along with the necessary tools for every repair. Topics range from fixing a flat tire to changing a cassette, replacing pedals and even setting up a cyclocross bike for racing.
The fifth edition includes chapters on disc brakes and electronic shifting as well as troubleshooting charts and special sections on cyclocross. This latest edition covers all brake, derailleur, headset, stem, handlebar and fork systems.
If you’re looking for a book on mountain bike repairs, consider “Zinn & the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance: The World’s Best-Selling Guide to Mountain Bike Repair.”
Having the proper fuel to make it through a ride is essential. There are many different types of gels, bars and chews on the market, but the Huma Chia Energy Gel Variety Pack stands out for its all-natural ingredients that are easy to digest, including ground chia seeds in each packet. These gels are also gluten and vegan friendly. Riders can choose between caffeine-free and caffeinated gels, with flavors such as chocolate, blueberry, strawberry and lemonade. These handy packets are small enough to stash in a jersey pocket or saddle bag.
Routine maintenance is a crucial part of bike ownership. The Chain Gang includes a chain scrubber, cleaning brush and a bottle of chain cleaner. The chain cleaner is made with a plant-based biodegradable material that’s safe for use on alloy, rubber and plastic. Together, the Chain Gang provides the essentials for cleaning the freewheel cogs, chain and chainrings.
Repairs are much easier with the proper workspace. Consider pairing this gift with a stand such as the Bikehand Pro Mechanic Bicycle/Bike Repair Rack Stand. This repair stand is designed with a wide base and is sturdy enough to hold just about any bike.
The Quest Short is a solid choice for beginners as well as more experienced cyclists. Reflective elements add safety during low-light visibility. Silicone leg grippers hold the shorts securely in place during rides. A chamois is included.
Cycling-specific helmet liners are designed to be thin enough to fit under a helmet without compromising warmth. This helmet liner is made with a blend of polyester and spandex, and features a soft fleece interior. Reflective elements add an extra element of safety and visibility. One size fits most.
This Lonely Planet book is available in hardcover and Kindle Book formats. On the inside, curious cyclists will find 200 of the best bike riding places around the world. Ride suggestions range from easier options for beginners to challenging rides only a very experienced rider would want to tackle. There are also plenty of family-friendly ride suggestions.
The BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Stand checks lots of boxes, yet is surprisingly affordable. For starters, it’s made with durable alloy steel. A wide base holds bikes steady, even when sprinting in and out of the saddle. Workouts can be easily customized thanks to eight resistance settings. This trainer works with most road and mountain bikes with 26- to 28-inch or 700C wheels.
Moving workouts indoors is easier with the right accessories, such as this fitness climber. The KICK Climb is compatible with the Wahoo KICKR and KICKR Snap trainers and also works with popular training apps such as Zwift and TrainerRoad. Cyclists can mimic gradients between -10 and 20 percent, which translates to much more realistic indoor riding sessions.
Dehydration can put a damper on any mountain bike adventure. This CamelBak hydration pack delivers 20 percent more water with each sip and includes an on/off lever to prevent leaks. along with an ergonomic handle for easy refills and leak prevention. The back panel is made with a breathable mesh material, making it comfortable to wear even on warmer days. Another bike-friendly feature is exterior hooks to carry a helmet on the go.
As this sturdy bike phone mount proves, accessories can be just as important as the bike itself. The mount works with a variety of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, including the iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S20. Full 360-degree rotation allows cyclists to quickly and easily make adjustments on the go. The phone holder takes just a few seconds to install and withstands even the most challenging riding conditions with its durable silicone material.
Even the most experienced cyclists can feel unsteady on bike rollers, which is why the Tacx Galaxia keeps wheels centered by tapering the rolls inward. An innovative swing system also absorbs accelerations and decelerations, including standing sprints, for a more stable ride. The rollers fold up when not in use and can be stored in a garage or easily carried along to a race for warming up.
If you’re looking for a premium carbon fiber mountain bike that’s designed for speed and performance, this Yeti bike is a top pick. Highlights include a 150mm travel Fox Performance fork and a frame that accommodates up to 2.5-inch tires. A dependable 12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain makes it easy to conquer any terrain.
There are plenty of smart scales on the market, but Garmin’s Index S2 gives a comprehensive health picture that any cyclist will appreciate. Weight tracking allows users to see how their weight has changed over the last 30 days. Other notable features include body fat percentage, bone mass and skeletal muscle mass. WiFi connectivity lets user sync their stats, view data, set customizable views and more.
The MP1 Nfinity Trainer Platform brings a whole new dimension to the world of indoor training. One big advantage is that the platform moves naturally along with riders, which recruits various muscles and creates a more realistic riding experience. This platform is compatible with most bike trainers, desks and bikes.
There’s plenty of room on this portable fitness desk for tablets and smartphones, so cyclists can follow along with training workouts or pass the time listening to music, watching movies and checking the news. This desk is also equipped with two cup holders and a non-slip surface. An adjustable height range of 33.5 to 47 inches adds an extra element of convenience.
When it’s time to crack open a well-deserved beer or beverage of choice after a hard ride, this is a fun bottle opener to have on hand. Cyclists will appreciate how swiftly this opener works will all types of bottles. The bottle opener arrives in a gift box for quick and easy gift-giving.
Not only does this tail light give visual and audio alerts when vehicles are approaching from behind, it’s also visible up to one mile away. Garmin fans can pair the light with a compatible Edge computer and certain Garmin wearables. The battery lasts up to six hours in solid mode and 16 hours in day flash mode. A radar-only model is available.
Riding mishaps are never fun, but this multi-tool makes repairs easier. Riders will find 17 tools in one, including a spoke gauge, chain tool, hex tool and even a bottle opener. The compact multi-tool measures just 1.8 inches wide and 2.8 inches long, and can be easily stowed in a bike jersey pocket.
No matter how many socks he owns, he could use a pair of these versatile cycling socks. The socks hit on the midcalf and are made with a comfortable and breathable blend of cotton and acrylic. He’ll be thrilled to pull on a pair of these colorful cycling socks for work, parties and other occasions where dress socks might come in handy.
When those sunny but frigid winter days beckon her outside for a ride, the Castelli Women’s Alpha RoS 2 Jacket will help her stay warm. The jacket features a dual-layer construction, complete with a layer of insulation and a Gore-Tex exterior that protects against the wind and water. She’ll stay comfortable in temperatures from 50 down to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, even in precipitation. Ventilation holes properly manage heat buildup as she rides.
Make pizza night fun for the cyclist in your life with this Tour de Pizza cutter. Not only is it a cool gift idea, the cutter also features a robust stainless steel blade that can cut through even the thickest crusts. The cutter is dishwasher safe but can also be easily cleaned by hand.
Dealing with flats on the road or trails is easier with the Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump & Glueless Puncture Repair Kit. The 120 PSI pump works with Presta and Schrader valves and can be used on road and mountain bikes. A telescoping handle quickly and efficiently delivers the necessary pressure for pumping up tires. A mini glueless patch kit is also included for emergencies.
The Bikehand Bike Repair Stand holds up to 55 pounds and comes with a 360-degree rotating clamp to use on frame tubes or seatposts. This stand is also height adjustable and even comes with a magnetic tool plate to keep tools and accessories organized. When the work is done, the stand can be folded up for stress-free storage.
A few pumps with the JoeBlow Sport III will get tires properly inflated before road and trail rides. This bike floor pump features an extra-long hose that pivots and will work with all tire valves. An oversized handle makes pumping tires a more comfortable and efficient task. A user-friendly gauge makes it easier to read pressures while pumping. This pump’s TwinHead DX pairs with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves.
Bib shorts can provide a more snug and secure fit compared to traditional cycling shorts. Give him the gift of enhanced performance and a comfortable ride with these padded bib shorts. Along with high-density foam inserts for added comfort, the shorts come with silicone leg grippers to keep the material from riding up, along with breathable mesh along the back. The bib shorts also wick moisture and are machine washable for added convenience.
The Mongoose Impasse is a solid pick for an entry-level bike. This affordable mountain bike features a sturdy aluminum frame along with twist shifters. A 21-speed derailleur ensures no hill is too steep. Front and rear disc brakes bring the bike to a safe and secure stop, even on downhills. Large 29×2.35-inch tires securely grip the ground for a more confident riding experience. This mountain bike fits most riders between 5’4″ and 6’2″.
In addition to staying warm during cooler weather, this high-visibility jacket adds an extra element of safety. Features such as a drop tail and elastic hem provide a precise fit on the bike. It’s also waterproof and windproof to help protect against the elements. This jacket is made with a blend of polyester and spandex and comes in several additional colors.
CO2 cartridges provide a quick burst of air to quickly inflate a flat tire. This five-pack ensures the cyclist in your life is always prepared when out and about. Each canister is recyclable and is good for one use.
Warm hands are a must when the temperature drops. These thermal gloves are just right for chillier temperatures, although they’re not thick enough for winter riding. Silicone fingertips make it easier to grip the handlebars and scroll through phones without removing the gloves. These gloves also have reflective elements for added safety at night and in low-light conditions.
She’ll feel warm and cozy in this Santic bike jersey, especially when the temperature starts to drop. The full-zipper design allows for easy and on and off. This women’s cycling jersey is made with quick-drying material to keep skin dry and comfortable on rides. Several other colors are available.
The Schwinn GTX 2.0 is a fun hybrid for any adult. This bike comes in several sizes and fits riders between 5’4″ and 6’2″. Between its 21-speed shifters, multi-purpose tires and sturdy 700C wheels, this hybrid bike is ready for any terrain. Alloy V-brakes bring the bike to a safe and smooth stop when necessary.
Five Ten specifically designed these shoes for off-road adventures. The shoes feature a comfortable suede and mesh upper along with sturdy rubber soles. Dotted tread keeps feet from slipping while walking. These shoes look just as good on and off the bike and are available in several colors.
Give her the gift of a matching set complete with shorts and a short-sleeved jersey for warming weather riding. Highlights include 3D silicone padding, which makes rides more comfortable without restricting movement, along with multiple hidden pockets to store gels, keys, tools and other essentials. An invisible full-length zipper makes it easy to put the jersey on and remove it as needed. The set is machine washable and comes in several colors.
The Instep Bike Trailer fits one to two children and is available with single or double seats. A dual-purpose canopy protects against weather and bugs for a more comfortable ride. This bike trailer holds up to 40 pounds with the single-seat or 80 pounds with two seats. When the ride is over, the trailer folds up into a compact version of itself for easy transport and storage.
At the end of a long day out on the road or trails, this handy floor stand makes a convenient parking space for 20- to 29-inch bikes. A dual-arm design keeps bikes from moving once they’re in place. This stand weighs less than six pounds overall and folds into an even more compact size for easy storage.
Italian-made Alé cycling clothing emphasizes apparel with sensible colors, high-performance material and careful stitching. The Green journey takes it up a notch with its eco-conscious construction. In fact, the jersey is made with more than 90 percent of materials that have low environmental impacts. Whether he’s heading out on a short ride or a grueling century ride, this jersey is breathable, light and offers UV protection.
The BV Bike Panniers are especially useful for commuters and adventure cyclists. The panniers feature large zippered pockets along with an innovative angled pocket design to prevent contact with pedals. Rigid back panels maintain the structure of the bags on and off the bike. Other perks include adjustable hooks and reflective trim for added safety.
From the mountains to dark backroads, the Vont ‘Scope’ Bike Light illuminates every twist and turn. This light has 120 lumens in the front, which is enough to brighten up the path ahead. Features such as durable military-grade construction and waterproof exterior make this bike light a solid choice for commuters, road cycling and those who want to be extra visible during the day.
Bike theft is an unfortunate but potentially preventable consequence of bike ownership. The Via Velo Bike U-Lock with Cable helps keep bikes secure with its thick cable and sturdy PVC cover. The lock is easy to install on bike tubes ranging from 20 to 42 millimeters and features a pick- and drill-resistant lock. The lock weighs just over three pounds and comes with two keys that are intentionally tough to copy.
The Puroma Bike Cover keeps bikes safe and protected against the elements. This cover is available in two sizes and can be used for mountain, road, electric, and other bikes with wheels up to 29 inches. An innovative lock-hold design makes it easy to store bikes with a lock on for added safety.