55 Best Gifts for Cyclists

The beauty of cycling is that it’s an accessible sport for everyone. From high-end road cyclists to adventurous off-road mountain bikers to commuters and more, we’ve got you covered with gift ideas for every type of cyclist. Spoil that bike-crazy person in your life a new bike trainer, GPS cycling computer, essential riding gear and more.

What Is a Good Gift for a Cyclist?

There are plenty of good gifts for cyclists, and you don't have to splurge to get a gift that's sure to please. In fact, we've found many fun and useful budget-friendly gifts that the bike-obsessed person on your list is sure to appreciate.

If you're shopping for a cyclist who enjoys venturing out on the road or trails, a GPS bike computer can be a sensible investment. We especially like the Garmin Edge 530 Performance GPS Cycling Computer, which has tons of useful features for road and mountain bike riders.

Another good gift for a cyclist is a helmet. Whether you're shopping for a helmet for someone who is just getting into the sport or you want to surprise them with a newer and better helmet, there are plenty of available models. We especially like the Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet, which has MIPS technology for extra protection against rotational injuries during a crash.

What Does Every Cyclist Need?

Every cyclist needs comfortable and breathable clothing, such as spandex shorts and short- or long-sleeved jerseys. Many tops and bottoms come with useful features, such as silicone grips to keep the material from sliding around and storage pockets to hold phones, keys, snacks and other riding essentials.

Many cyclists also appreciate gloves, which provide a better grip on the handlebars and can protect the hands in the event of a crash. If you're looking for full-fingered gloves for riding in cooler weather, we really like the Pearl iZUMi Ride Thermal Lite Glove. There's enough coverage to keep the chilly air out without impeding movement.


What Are Some Good Unique Gifts for Cyclists?

As it turns out, some of the best unique gifts for cyclists are the least expensive. Even if you're shopping for a cyclist who seems to have just about everything, we bet they don't have these fun and unique gifts for cyclists. 

We're big fans of the ATP Modern Bike Bottle Opener, which looks cool, works with any type of beverage and even comes in its own gift box. If you feel like splurging on bigger cycling gifts, the Saris MP1 Nfinity Motion Platform is an innovative indoor training tool that provides an even more realistic outdoor training experience than you'll find using a bike trainer or rollers.

