21 Best Gifts for New Parents: The Ultimate List

Here is one of the best gifts for new parents who have everything. Essential oils are wonderful for creating the type of environment you want inside of your home, whether it is relaxing, invigorating, cleansing, peaceful, or any other mood you want to create. I personally used an essential oil diffuser for my entire pregnancy and post partum period, usually diffusing calming scents like lavender to create a peaceful environment amidst the stress of being a new mom.

This beautiful wood and glass diffuser will make a perfect gift for new parents. Plastic diffusers are cheaply made and easy to break, not to mention they often get gunked up with old oils after a few months of use. This diffuser does not have any plastic anywhere on it, with a glass bottle and wooden base. It uses a heat-free cold vaporizer so there is no fire risk.