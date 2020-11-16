35 Best Gifts from New York (Updated!)

When it comes to big cities, New York is second to none. The Big Apple easily wins over fans with its world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s more to The Empire State than its famous city, though, making this your go-to guide for any New Yorker.
The Museum of Modern Art celebrated its 90th anniversary in October 2019. MoMA Now celebrates the icon museum’s history, including a chronological overview of art over the last 150 years, while also celebrating MoMA’s expansion. MoMA fans will find selections from the museum’s permanent collection of more than 200,000 objects, from iconic works to lesser-known ones.
Give the gift of mouth-watering Jacques Torres chocolate with this box of 25 white chocolate emojis and 25 premium assorted bonbons. Each box contains a variety of delicious bites to satisfy the chocolate lover in your life. This collection comes wrapped in an upscale gift box, complete with a signature bow, for quick and easy gift-giving.
There’s something for every New Yorker in this unique gift basket. If they can’t make it home, give your friend or loved one a taste of home with goodies such as apple orchard pasta, almond chocolate biscotti and a lively marinara wine sauce mix. The basket is handcrafted in the U.S. and comes ready to give for easy gifting.
If she’s missing the city, this adorable t-shirt will surprise her with all the sights and sounds of home. The shirt features various colorful and vivid prints, with highlights ranging from the NYC skyline to the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and more. The trendy tee features lightweight, breathable material. Several variations are available.
Yotam Ottolenghi, author of multiple New York Times best-selling cookbooks, including Ottolenghi Simple, returns with a cookbook that’s sure to satisfy the veggie lover in your life. Flavor explores what makes vegetables unique, and how adding new flavors can yield mouth-watering flavor bombs. Readers will find over 100 yummy plant-based recipes to explore.
Maybe you’re looking for a gift for someone who is already familiar with the city and could use a helping hand, or is eagerly anticipating their first trip to the Big Apple. This comprehensive full-color travel guide includes generally good-to-know information and handy insider tips. Highlights include detailed maps, expert suggestions, trip planning suggestions and gems from local writers.
Delight the Seinfeld fan in your life with this complete DVD set. The iconic TV series celebrates the adventures of famous NYC comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, and his hysterical group of friends. This complete set contains 33 discs in total.
Even if they can’t be there in person, the recipient of this New York City skyline wineglass will appreciate the memories. Even better, the image rotates a full 360 degrees. The glass is printed with organic ink in the U.S. and holds up to 13 ounces. The wine glass doubles as a candle holder.
Raaka Chocolate, based in Brooklyn, New York, offers three flagship bars in this best-selling trio. Flavors include Coconut Milk, Pink Sea Salt and Bourbon Cask Aged. Each bar is made with unroasted dark chocolate and is vegan and gluten-free. Several other flavors are available, so you can mix and match to create that perfect gift to please any chocoholic.
The name says it all. This guide is for street-saavy New Yorkers and frequent visitors to the city. Neighborhood maps are included for the inevitable wrong turn, as well as foldout maps for navigating the buses and subways. The guide also comes with relevant details on various parks and places. NFT staff picks are also included, from entertainment to essentials any city-goer should know.
Did you know that Buffalo, NY, is the sponge candy capital of the world? Surprise the chocolate lover in your life with their favorite flavor. With four distinct and delicious options, this is the ideal gift for any New Yorker with a sweet tooth.
Small Axe Peppers features peppers from gardens across the U.S., but its NYC roots can be traced back to 2014 when Small Axe Peppers and GrowNYC each donated seedlings to several community gardens in The Bronx. Today, the company’s hot sauce has been featured on Hot Ones, CBS, The New York Times and other popular outlets. This NYC three-pack contains Queen 9, The Bronx Red and The Bronx Greenmarket hot sauces to instantly boost any dish.
Author Courtney Wade explores the region’s various local foods and produce, along with meat and wild game, to create a cookbook that centers around eating in the Catskills. Along with several recipes and high-quality photos, the cookbook also acts as a guide to the farm to table movement throughout the region. This cookbook contains recipes for every season, with options such as Maple Cream Pie, Honey Brined Pork Chops, Hard Cider Braised Pork Tacos and Catskills Carbonara.
Beekman 1802 was founded in 2008 by two professionals, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, who decided to leave their hectic NYC lifestyles behind and move to the bucolic town of Sharon Springs in upstate New York. This pure goat milk whipped body cream is naturally rich in vitamins and minerals and is especially soothing for dry skin. It’s also ideal for sensitive and normal skin types. Several other fragrances are available.
The Big Apple’s most iconic buildings and monuments are wrapped into one festive scene with this Kurt Adler ornament, including the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. The glass ornament quickly adds some festive NYC cheer to anyone who is missing the sights and sounds of the city. The ornament stands 5.5 inches high.
Hints of some of the city’s finest landmarks, including Central Park and world-famous department stores, blend with mellower tones to create a scent that is described as uniquely New York. The candle burns up to 80 hours and is made with natural soy wax. Each candle is poured by hand in small batches. Scents from other major U.S. cities are also available.
There’s nothing quite like seeing the magical New York City skyline consumed in a blanket of snow during the holidays, but this snow globe is a fun alternative. The globe features a hand-painted base and interior, complete with an iconic NYC skyline scene. Standing just four inches tall, the globe makes a meaningful small gift for the NYC-obsessed.
Some of the most city’s famous landmarks and moments are captured in this hardcover book. The book includes contributions from Martin Scorsese and Nora Ephron. Readers will find behind-the-scenes shots along with noteable women filmakers, the city’s growth in the TV and film industry, and more.
Put a smile on the face of your NYC-loving friends and family members with this adorable shirt. The shirt features a lightweight classic fit and can be worn on its own in warmer weather. This shirt is also safe for the washer and dryer.
Creative kids and adults can quickly get to work creating the famous NYC skyline at home. This puzzle has just under 600 pieces, making it a thoughtful and entertaining gift for all ages. Once it’s completed, some of the most notable buildings will be standing tall, including the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and more.
The original Tate’s Bake Shop is located in Southampton, NY. While the famous bakeshop offers an assortment of goods, it’s perhaps best known for its mouthwatering cookies. Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the cookies, especially if they’ve had a chance to enjoy them before. This variety pack showcases some of the store’s best known treats, including classic chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, oatmeal raisin and walnut chocolate chip. Individual flavors are also available.
There’s a reason this book has been a New York Times Bestseller. Author Brandon Stanton attaches stories of those he’s interviewed on the streets of the city. The stories and their accompanying photos provide an intriguing glimpse into the moving and intriguing stories of each subject. The book is just as suitable for city natives as well as those who have never visited but are eager to learn more about the city’s character and charm.
This upcycled Brooklyn Bridge print is a meaningful gift choice for someone who has recently moved from the city, or who is enamored with one of the city’s most iconic structures. The design is printed on an antique dictionary page from the early to mid-1900s, giving it an antique appearance. The print measures 8×10 and does not come with the frame.
Gotham fans will appreciate a look back at some of the city’s most intriguing bits of history. The narrative chronicles events that have helped shape the city as we know it today. You’ll find the book in several formats, from paperback to Kindle to Audiobook and more.
Even native New Yorkers sometimes struggle to find their way around the city. This comprehensive map does more than provide detailed illustrations of the city’s confusing subway system. Readers will find 3-D building illustrations and the city’s most noteworthy attractions, from Broadway theaters to grand shopping destinations and more.
There’s more to New York than its famous city, as this map indicates. The cutting board celebrates the entire Empire State, from its distinctive shape to the biggest attractions and must-visit places around the state. The map features durable flat grain bamboo material with laser-etched sides.
Whether it’s a classic favorite or they’re watching it for the first time, the NYC-obsessed friend in your life is sure to get many laughs out of this well-known film. You can choose to rent or buy this classic. Both versions are available in HD and SD formats.
Brooklyn Beans Roastery blends and roasts their own Arabica beans right in the city. From Breakfast Blend to Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island Caramel and Oh Fudge, you’ll find a wide range of flavors, including local blends with hints of Brooklyn character. This variety pack is filled with 40 sampler pods, each of which is compatible with 2.0 K-Cup brewers.
Fans of punk rock will appreciate a CBGB t-shirt, even if they’ve never visited this famous NYC club. The club was founded on the Bowery in 1973 and remained open until 2006. During that time, the venue attracted bands such as Murphy’s Law, Gorilla Biscuits, Sum 41, Green Day, Guns n’ Roses, Blondie, the Ramones and more. The shirt comes in several colors and sizes and features a unisex design.
SNL fans won’t hesitate to dive into decades of the famous show’s most noteworthy history from 1974 to 2002. The pages are filled with input from guests hosts, writers, contributors and stars of the show. There are several versions available, including hardcover, Audiobook, Kindle and more.
Those who are familiar with this famous NYC bakery already have an idea of what to expect from this cookbook. However, the book works just as well as a pleasant surprise for anyone with a sweet tooth. Readers will find recipes for many different types of desserts, from layer cakes to banana pudding, buttercream icing and more.
Yankees fans can proudly display this mug on their desks, countertops and other visible surfaces. The mug features a bright and colorful NY Yankees logo on the side. There’s also a team logo along the side of the handle. The mug is on the larger size and can hold up to 15 ounces of liquid.
This colorful Mets shirt isn’t your average sports team tee. Fans will appreciate everything about the shirt, from its logo to its soft cotton construction. The shirt comes in long sleeve, short sleeve and tank top versions and is machine washable.
There’s something for everyone in this book about one of New York’s most famous museums. Those who are planning their first trip will find an intriguing backstage glimpse into the museum, complete with information, photos and illustrations. Anyone returning to the museum will approach their visit with a new perspective, having gained wisdom and insight via little-known details and secrets.
This plastic parking sign is officially licensed by the NFL. Its durable construction makes it equally suited for indoor and outdoor use. The sign is one Giants fans will proudly display around their home or office.
Anyone who has tasted that delicious New York-style pizza will surely come back for more. This ‘I Love NY’ Pizza T-Shirt isn’t edible, but it’s a worthy addition to the closet of any NY pizza lover. The shirt is machine washable and features a lightweight, classic fit with sizes available for men, women and children.