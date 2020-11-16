35 Best Gifts from New York (Updated!)

35 Best Gifts from New York (Updated!)

When it comes to big cities, New York is second to none. The Big Apple easily wins over fans with its world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s more to The Empire State than its famous city, though, making this your go-to guide for any New Yorker.

Check out gift ideas for Vermonters with our 35 Best Gifts from Vermont.

What Gifts Should I Bring Back from New York?

If your shopping to-do list includes picking out good gifts for a homesick New Yorker, you've come to the right place.

The Homesick Scented Candle (NYC) fills any living space with delicate fragrances that are reminiscent of the Big Apple.

A fun project is the LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline, which is sure to keep adults entertained with over 600 pieces to put together.


Which Products Is New York Known For?

New York offers a wide variety of products, from food to upscale bath and body products and more. The Empire State is home to an assortment of goodies, from its delicious cheeses and dairy products to chocolate (including this tasty sponge chocolate from Buffalo) to coffee and more. 

New York is home to the famous New York-style pizza, which features a large and thin crust, a light layer of delicious sauce, and spices such as dried basil, oregano and red pepper flakes. If you can't deliver them a large slice of their favorite pie, the next best gift is this 'I Love NY Pizza' t-shirt.

What Can You Only Buy in New York?

If you're looking for that perfect gift for a New Yorker, you're in luck. Satisfy any chocolate lover with the Jacques' Choice Chocolate Emoji Collection, which contains an assortment of sweets from one of the city's finest chocolatiers.

Another option is this hot pepper sauce trio from Small Axe Peppers. The company is based in Brooklyn, but its roots can be found across the country. Each sauce is made with peppers that have been sourced from community gardens around the country, making this a unique gift for any foodie.

