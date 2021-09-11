13 Best Gourmet Coffee Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you like trying new coffees from around the world that you’ve never tried before, chances are that you’ll love what The Chosen Bean has to offer. The coffee company specializes in curated coffee boxes that each include 6 unique specialty coffees, and almost all of them I’ve loved so far.

My personal favorite is the Sumatra: Dark roast that comes in the Making of the Bean Gift Box (an educational themed coffee gift box). It’s a heavenly morning cup of joe that will wake up your senses every morning with notes of dark chocolate and cedar. My second favorite brew is the Ethiopia bean, which has an almost fruity yet still dark and sultry flavor. I’m also a sucker for Mexican coffee, and The Chosen Bean’s Mexico roast is no exception.

Where the Chosen Bean gets its name from is really what makes it interesting: it hand chooses only the top 3% of coffee beans from hundreds of samples from farms around the world.

There are a few different gourmet box sets available from The Chosen Bean, so you’ll definitely find something that will fit your own personal tastes.

As far as the actual brewing is concerned, I highly recommend using a french press for the best results.