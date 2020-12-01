11 Best Gourmet Nuts: The Ultimate List

This is a really cute gift jar of roasted gourmet nuts that have been blended with a special recipe from BobbySue herself. BobbySue (Barb Kobren) came up with the idea as a way to make extra money so she could help homeless animals. The brand took off and went national.

This is BobbySue’s original recipe, which starts with almonds, cashews, and pecans. They’re combined with a meringue coating and spices and a “sweet touch” for a savory-sweet finish.

The nuts are packaged in an eight-ounce Mason jar and a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to help animals in need. The jar’s label even says “Taste To The Rescue.”

BobbySue’s nuts are all-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO. She has several different recipes, including one with sesame, poppy, onion, and garlic.