11 Best Gourmet Nuts: The Ultimate List

No matter the season, spring to winter to summer or fall, nuts are a great snack to keep around for the entire family. They are great for a healthy burst of energy and are absolutely delicious. If you’re a nut for nuts, gourmet is the way to go. Shop and buy the best gourmet nuts from our ultimate list.

 

Besides the fact that they taste great -- nuts are good for you. They're high in unsaturated fat and protein content with a relatively low carbohydrate content. They've got a very low glycemic index.

When you buy nuts online, you have the advantage of getting a very fresh product. Producers usually roast, package and send as demand warrants. We've picked out eleven great products -- some are nuts alone, while others have a few additional snacks in them.

Nut Gift Baskets

Some of the items on the list are just one kind of nut, while others come with a variety of nuts. We're using the generic term "gift basket" to describe items that may or may not be in a literal basket. Most of the items that have several different nuts come in a sort of tray.

Gourmet Nuts = Good For You

According to the Harvard T.H.Chan School of Public Health, research from 210,000 health professionals over a period of 32 years showed that consuming at least an ounce of nuts five or more times a week lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease by 14 percent and lowered the risk of coronary heart disease by 20 percent.

Another survey done by Finnish researchers studied 2,480 men aged 42 to 60, following them for an average of 22 years. The study found that compared with men in the lowest one-fifth for blood levels of omega-6, those in the highest fifth had a 43 percent lower risk of death from any cause and a 46 percent lower risk of cardiovascular death. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

One last note about nuts: peanuts aren't nuts. They're legumes. And cashews aren't nuts, they're the seed of a drupe. However, both the peanut and the cashew have the same beneficial characteristics as their cousins -- nuts.

