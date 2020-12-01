11 Best Gourmet Nuts: The Ultimate List

No matter the season, spring to winter to summer or fall, nuts are a great snack to keep around for the entire family. They are great for a healthy burst of energy and are absolutely delicious. If you’re a nut for nuts, gourmet is the way to go. Shop and buy the best gourmet nuts from our ultimate list.
This is a really cute gift jar of roasted gourmet nuts that have been blended with a special recipe from BobbySue herself. BobbySue (Barb Kobren) came up with the idea as a way to make extra money so she could help homeless animals. The brand took off and went national.
This is BobbySue’s original recipe, which starts with almonds, cashews, and pecans. They’re combined with a meringue coating and spices and a “sweet touch” for a savory-sweet finish.
The nuts are packaged in an eight-ounce Mason jar and a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to help animals in need. The jar’s label even says “Taste To The Rescue.”
BobbySue’s nuts are all-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO. She has several different recipes, including one with sesame, poppy, onion, and garlic.
This comes with a terrific array of seven different nuts:
- Almonds
- Whole Pistachios
- Cashews
- Raw Walnuts
- Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts
- In-Shell Pistachios
- Mixed Nuts
Among the reviews is this one from a guy named Joe, who bought these gourmet nuts for his boss: “My boss was so effusive with praise over the freshness and quality of these nuts and could not stop thanking me, which is unusual for him. To get a compliment from him you got to pull it with a wrench.”
A very similar tray of nuts — but just a bit larger and a bit more expensive — is from Oh! Nuts. The only difference from the Hula tray is that there aren’t any macadamia nuts in the Oh! Nuts tray.
Another one from the nut gift baskets category. This time it’s seven different nuts and snacks in an attractively packaged presentation from Five Star Gift Baskets.
- Roasted Salted Almonds
- Whole Pistachios
- Cashews
- Raw Walnuts
- Honey-glazed Peanuts
- Honey-glazed Pecans
- Hot Cajun Snack Mix
Each product is in its own section of the tray, which is topped with a dome to maintain freshness. This is the type of packaging that really doesn’t require additional wrapping so it’s gift-ready.
This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it’s got more than 2,500 reviews, with a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.
The presentation is pretty cool on this one. It’s five separate tins that stack together to make a tower of nuts.
In this case, it’s five different raw nuts — they haven’t been roasted or salted.
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Cashews
- Hazelnuts
- Almonds
- Walnuts
The tins, themselves, are attractively designed and can be repurposed once you’ve devoured the nuts.
If the raw assortment isn’t your thing, Benevelo has another tower of slow-roasted, salted nuts. This one’s got:
- Macadamias
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Almonds
- Peanuts
A great looking assortment of gourmet nuts that all comes in a nine-section wood tray. If you guessed that there are nine different kinds of nuts and seeds, you were right.
- Walnuts
- Pistachios
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Sunflower Seeds
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Hazelnuts
- Corn Nuts
- Peanuts
The nuts and seeds are all roasted and lightly salted and they’re gluten-free and certified kosher. The wooden box comes with a red ribbon and bow.
If the presentation is important to you then you cannot go wrong with the 5 tower gift basket presentation by Oh! Nuts. This is a perfect gift for any holiday or special occasion. While this item is advertised as a Mother’s Day gift you can give it to anyone and they will absolutely love it. If you can’t leave the house this would be a great snack to keep around to cut down on those cravings.
The nuts and fruits all arrive super fresh and incredibly tasty. You will have a hard time putting this snack tower down. If you love nuts and dried fruit then this is the item for you. Bring it to work or keep it in the house, but make sure you hide it well or your friends, family and coworkers will snag these and devour them.
This one is actually seven different products, each one in its own four-ounce package. They’re from Sahale Snacks. Here’s the lineup:
- Valdosta Pecans
- Balsamic Almonds
- Thai Cashews
- Pomegranate Pistachios
- Maple Pecans
- Honey Glazed Almonds
- Pomegranate Vanilla Cashews
Sahale uses high-quality nuts that they oven roast and then combine with unsulfured fruit. They use herbs, spices, and seasonings and combine them all in their unique recipe creations. They don’t use high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners, and they use organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar instead.
The company was started by two mountain climbers who say they found themselves climbing one day — without a great snack. Thus their company was born.
Karma makes some of the tastiest nuts and cashews in the game today. You won’t be able to put these cashews down once you start munching on them. They are cocoa dusted for a little extra flavor. They are also totally healthy and will give you long-lasting energy throughout the day. The featured package comes with six cans of cashews so you can store them at home and at work and even in your car for a quick snack on the go. They are vegan-friendly, low calorie, gluten-free and non-GMO.
The peanuts from the Hubbard Peanut Company are enormously popular. They’ve been featured on The Today Show and Rachel Ray.
The story of Dot and HJ Hubbard is an aw-shucks charmer. According to the story, Dot’s business took off in Sedley, Virginia, while the more well-known brand of Planters was growing in next door Suffolk.
Fortunately for the rest of the world, this mom-and-pop business grew and realized that a lot of people want to buy nuts online. Voila.
This is a 2-pack: two 40 ounce vacuum-sealed cans of home-cooked salted Virginia peanuts. Hubs use extra-large peanuts — in fact, their website says that the Virginia peanut farmers came up with a new classification of “super extra-large” just for the Hubbard Peanut Company.
If you’re interested in a good old fashioned peanut throw-down, check out the Royal Oak gourmet salted peanuts 2-pack. Royal Oak has been growing peanuts on their Southampton county farm since the late 1800s and they say their peanuts are “jumbo” sized.
There are three great things about this item: 1) it comes in a good looking burlap bag; 2) the pistachios are extra large; 3) they’re pistachios. When you’re talking about gourmet nuts, you don’t start alphabetically…you start with pistachios. That’s my opinion, anyway.
Setton Farms is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley in central California and they’ve been growing pistachios since the 1980s. They own 25 percent of the 30,000 acres of pistachio orchards and buy the rest of their crop from grower partners.
These pistachios are dry roasted with a little sea salt added and they’re packaged — in the shell — in a burlap bag. (Total weight is 1.06 pounds.) The pistachios ripen and the shell opens a little while they’re still on the tree.
Fiddyment Farms in California has a five pound bag of unsalted pistachios in the shell for $45. Not as good looking as the canvas bag but just as tasty.
A great deal on what may be one of the all-time greatest nuts. These are fancy grade whole cashews from Happy Belly. In our opinion, cashews sit in the slightly smaller throne that’s just next to where the bigger pistachio throne is.
Happy Belly is an Amazon brand, so the price is low and the quality is high. They’re slow-roasted and salted with sea salt and then packaged in a 44 ounce stand up resealable plastic bag. (44 ounces = 2.75 pounds.)
Jaybee’s also has a two-pound jar of whole roasted unsalted cashews available.