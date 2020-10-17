15 Best Inspirational Gifts: Your Ultimate List

This is an inspirational gift that keeps on giving, as its interactive and can be shared. The box contains 44 cards with colorless drawings and inspirational messages. You can then color in the drawings, as well as write your own personal message on the blank side on the back. Whether the gift recipient wants to keep the cards for themselves or pass them on to others who could also use a little inspiration, this is a fun interactive gift. Coloring also provides a lot of stress relief, so it’s a good gift to relax with during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. And at less than five bucks, this is an inexpensive choice. Don’t forget to pair it with colored pencils so that your friend or family member can get right to work when they open the gift.