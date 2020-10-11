11 Best Man Candles: Our Favorite Masculine Scents

11 Best Man Candles: Our Favorite Masculine Scents

  • 906 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

Men can be stubborn. Sometimes the only way we will appreciate a practical unisex product is if it is marketed to validate our masculinity. That’s why I collaborated with some of the manliest men at Heavy to pick the best man candles for gifting. Read on below to see which smells make the cut.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
10 Listed Items

Candles for Men Makes Scents

The assumption that many men make is that candles have primarily floral and sweet scents, and therefore, enjoying these scents is on the same level as allowing someone to see you cry. Unacceptable by man code.

Thankfully, many men already understand that both of these things are perfectly acceptable. As for those who don't, their perspective is sure to change once they are given the gift of a woody, spicy, or musky scent that speaks to their personal preferences.

One sniff and they'll realize that scented candles are, in fact, a sophisticated and relaxing addition to any room, be it a dining room or a man cave.

Not only do scented candles cover up funky smelling rooms, but they also confer aromatherapeutic qualities to those who bask in their fragrance.

Brent A. Bauer, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic contends that aromatherapy treatment may help relieve anxiety, help manage chronic health conditions, and improve sleep quality.

They also set the mood for an intimate evening or a sophisticated get together.

Modern candles are clean burning and leave the air warm and refreshing. They are no longer made from animal tallow, instead opting for a 100% soy wax recipe.

Most of the candles we reviewed burn for longer than 30 hours, making them an enduring addition to your décor. Just remember that if you want your wax to burn evenly, you should not light candles for longer than three hours. Dousing them when the top layer of wax is fully melted will ensure that you get the most out of the scent.

 

See Also

12 Best Beard Grooming Kits to Gift: Compare & Save

15 Best Candle Gifts Sets for Christmas

11 Best Beard Creams: Compare & Save

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,