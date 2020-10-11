11 Best Man Candles: Our Favorite Masculine Scents

Men can be stubborn. Sometimes the only way we will appreciate a practical unisex product is if it is marketed to validate our masculinity. That’s why I collaborated with some of the manliest men at Heavy to pick the best man candles for gifting. Read on below to see which smells make the cut.
For the intrepid outdoorsman, there is no more appealing smell than a wood fire. Now there is a way to enjoy this manly musk without having it stick to your clothes for days after. This candle is made from pure soy wax and has a wooden wick that adds a nice crackling sound to the experience. It burns evenly for up to sixty hours. The scent is primarily smoky and woodsy, but it also contains a subtle spiciness in the form of added amber, vanilla, and sandalwood.
Scent: Fresh, woodsy
Volume: 12 ounces
Max burn time: 60 hours
If your goal is to spice up your man cave, you need a candle with a more refined fragrance. Thankfully, this Ivy League candle is neither as expensive nor as stuffy as its namesake.
This 16.5 oz. candle has a floral yet musky scent defined by notes of lavender, thyme, and white musk. The scent lasts a long time, and the candle’s wick burns evenly throughout.
Scent: Floral, musky
Volume: 16.5 ounces
Max burn time: Unknown
It’s only natural that a literary enthusiast would appreciate a peaceful candle flame. After all, both books and candles are connected by a nostalgic appreciation for simpler times. The Paddywax Library Collection offers scents that pay tribute to some of the greatest authors in history, including the very manly Ralph Waldo Emerson. This candle recreates an evening in the log cabin of this iconic outdoorsman. It uses scents such as cedarwood and wild fern to set the mood for a peaceful evening of self-reflection.
Scent: Woodsy, fresh
Volume: 6.5 ounces
Max burn time: 60 hours
Though Bath & Bodyworks is synonymous with floral and feminine scents, they distribute some tasteful masculine brands such as the White Barn. This 14.5 oz. Mahogany Teakwood candle is scented with these aforementioned wood oils as well as cedarwood and oak. This woody palate is highlighted by delicate notes of lavender and geranium. This candle has three wicks, promoting an even burn and fragrant aromatics. Its scent is perfect for making a room feel cozy and warm, without impacting the vibes of your man cave.
Scent: Spicy, sweet
Volume: 14.5 ounces
Max burn time: 45 hours
It smells clean and refreshing, with a mild musk coming from its ingredients: musk, patchouli, sage, and mahogany. This is one of the longest-lasting candles available, making it a great value as well. This massive 22 oz. Yankee Candle isn’t specifically marketed towards men like some other options, but I’d argue that’s a good thing. The dark soy wax of the Midsummer’s Night candle evokes the clear calmness of the night, setting a sophisticated and sensual mood whenever lit.
Scent: Fresh, musky
Volume: 22 ounces
Max burn time: 110 hours
This small but stylish jar candle from Northern Lights offers a classic fragrance combination that instantly ups the sophistication in any room. The Absinthe & Black Fig candle has a subtle scent of sweet fruit and licorice. It has a slight musk with a refreshing and intoxicating aroma. Because this candle is fairly small, it doesn’t fill the room as robustly as others, but it is still an enticing option for the refined gentleman.
Scent: Musky, fresh
Volume: 5 ounces
Max burn time: 35 hours
This Old Time Barber Shop Three Pack from Old Factory is a personal favorite of mine. There is nothing quite like the clean and refreshing smell of barber soaps to bring a masculine vibe to the room. The smell is true enough to give you that nostalgic yearning for a straight razor shave, without making your living room smell like an actual barbershop. These 4 oz. candles come in stylish glass jars and can be alternated between to always keep the room smelling fresh in a new way.
Scent: Shaving cream, talc, aftershave
Volume: 4 ounces per candle
Max burn time: 30 hours per candle
What list of scented products for men would be complete without something bacon-scented? In this case, it’s the Bacon & Bourbon Candle from Silver Dollar. The name is more of an inspiration than a flavor, as this candle actually has a sweet caramel flavor with only a hint of smokey bacon. It will still please bacon lovers nonetheless, as this sweet scent is a delight to all nostrils.
Scent: Sweet caramel, vanilla
Volume: 16 ounces
Max burn time: Unknown
This Intrepid Candle from Scensational Candles is meant to evoke a sense of adventure and fearlessness. The scent is woodier than a walk in the forest, with a slight sweetness to make it all the more pleasant. The blend is reminiscent of a manly cologne. The glass jar it comes in is simple and sophisticated, keeping it from being a floral eyesore in a bachelor pad.
Scent: Sweet, woody
Volume: 11 ounces
Max burn time: 30 hours
Despite this candle’s crass title, the fragrance of the Smell My Nuts blend from Our Own Candle Co. is quite pleasant, especially if you like the smell of freshly baked pastries. An assortment of gourmet ingredients come together to create a warm scent of banana nut bread, toasted coconut, and hazelnut. These scents are layered atop one another, so as the candle burns, the smell goes from sweet to downright nutty. Just don’t use this candle as an excuse to flaunt your nuts.
Scent: Nutty, fresh
Volume: 13 ounces
Max burn time: 100 hours