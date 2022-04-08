51 Best One Year Anniversary Gifts: The Ultimate List

For many generations, first anniversary gifts have traditionally been made of paper. That’s because paper is fragile and durable, much like a new marriage. The tradition started centuries ago when anniversary celebrations were large and extravagant. Times have changed, but themed gift-giving is still strong. Whether you’re more of a traditional or modern type, our mega list has paper gifts and more modern gift ideas for your wife or husband.
This Sweetheart Cake & Chocolate Dipped Treats basket is stocked with several tasty treats. Make your first anniversary a memorable one with bites of red velvet sweetheart cake, caramel and chocolate pretzel rods, chocolate covered graham crackers, chocolate Oreos and more. The basket is brimming with a blend of milk, dark and white chocolate treats. You can also choose between chocolate dipped treats and chocolate dipped pretzels.
Your love is timeless, like this classic Quadra watch (sold on Amazon and Bulova). Every time she glances at her wrist, she’ll be reminded of your love and generosity. This Bulova watch is beautiful and modern, so she’ll enjoy it for years to come. Its rectangular face is more unique than the traditional round faces.
A dressy accessory that will make her feel good and look even better, the modern tank style is elegant for special occasions. It’s also subdued enough for a day at the office. She can wear this beautiful watch day and night. The silver tone stainless steel case adds some extra shine and durability.
Is your guy really into beer? Treat him to a selection of beer from around the world for a fun and unique gift. Beverages include a pale lager by Moosehead Brewery in Canada, a pale lager from Kirin Brewing Company in Japan, a porter from Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and more.
Along with the booze, the basket also comes with an assortment of snacks. From garlic sausage to cheese to water crackers, there’s a tasty snack for every beer. Everything is contained inside a sturdy 10-pint metal basket. It’s reusable, so he can store everything from grilling utensils to another round of delicious beer.
Instead of surprising your significant other with a box they may or may not like, have them pick out exactly what they want. With the Sweet Treats Select, your giftee can choose between cookies, candy, popcorn, snacks, coffee and tea. There’s even an option for dog treats to spoil your furbaby. Delight them with goodies like Chocolate Triple Chip cookies, Jordan almonds, Chocolate Drizzle popcorn, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe and more.
By picking what they want in advance, your partner knows the box is full of everything they like — and nothing they don’t. It’s a win-win for both of you.
From seeing your first shooting star as a couple to romantic strolls under a bright full moon, the “Under the Stars” box can bring back amazing memories. It’s a romantic gesture that’s sure to rekindle your adventurous spirit. A large picnic blanket is included so you can snuggle under the stars.
Celebrate your milestone together with the premium box, which features everything from a custom-curated dinner menu to table talk topics and a contest to set the mood. There’s also a handmade paper lantern, gourmet s’mores kit and a custom board game to pass the time.
It’s hard to have a good day when you haven’t slept well the night before. If your partner often complains of a sore and stiff neck, consider upgrading to Pluto Pillow. Unlike most premium pillows, Pluto is customized to fit each person’s needs. You (or your sweetie) will fill out a questionnaire to get the details right. The result is a thoughtful pillow that takes the guesswork out of your next shopping trip.
Each pillow is customized according to individual body statistics and sleep preferences. The foam inner core supports the head and neck, while the outer pillow adds a fluffy layer that feels like sleeping on a cloud. A high-quality pillow can ensure that your partner gets the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.
Do you enjoy bonding over your love of cooking? It’s time to toss out the old, worn-out cookware for a longer-lasting solution such as this 12-piece SARDEL Full Set. If you’ve just moved to a new place, it’s also a great gift for a significant other who loves to whip up tasty meals.
This cookware works on all surfaces, including induction. It’s also safe for glass, electric and gas and is oven-proof up to 500°F. The set includes two 10-inch skillets, two 12-inch skillets, a 2-quart saucepan, 4-quart saute pan and an 8-quart stockpot. Five lids are included to cover all items and reduce splattering.
Need an anniversary gift for your meat-loving guy? This Camp Chef Pellet Grill has everything he needs to cook amazing dinners. It’s also WiFi-enabled, so he doesn’t have to babysit the grill as his food cooks. If he’s eager to elevate his grilling game, the splurge is well worth it.
Complete with a full-color display and a Bluetooth-enabled PID controller, the controls are in his hands. He can easily set and change temperatures, adjust the smoke levels and set timers. He’ll also receive notifications when the surface is hot enough for cooking. With the tap of a finger, he can set temperatures from 160°F for smoking up to 500°F for searing.
As you celebrate your first anniversary, you have a better idea of exactly what your honey does — and doesn’t — want. Skip the generic baskets brimming with food and accessories they might not love, and spoil them with a Vices membership. There are various memberships available, starting with a basic monthly subscription up to 12 months. They’ll receive a box each month featuring a curated selection of authentic and unique goodies.
From fine spirits to high-quality foods to handmade leather goods, each box is loaded with rare finds and other gems. Examples of past editions include ‘Iconic Vices: Coffee’ with Copper Cow Just Black Pour-Over Coffee, Ridley’s Coffee Jigsaw Puzzle, Stumptown Hair Bender coffee and more along with ‘Champagne Noir’ with premium champagne and flutes. See your sweetie’s eyes light up with delight and gratitude with every box they open.
Embellished front to back with stunning Swarovski crystals, she’ll feel like royalty when she slips on these JIMMY CHOO flats. The Attila is a timeless classic flat that’s sure to be the talk of the party. Each crystal is hot fixed to ensure it won’t fall off, making these shoes an investment for the future. The next time she’s invited to a classy event, she’ll confidently step through the door in these lux flats.
This shoe is made to order just for her. It’s made in Italy and has a stunning suede base that shimmers and glistens. Want to spoil her even more? Complete her outfit with the Cloud Crystal Covered Clutch Bag.
Cherish your special date! A great option for both husband or wife, this is a gift that your significant other will want to proudly display on a shelf as a piece of decor. The craftsmanship is exceptional and the turnaround time is quick. Even if you’ve waited until the last minute to figure out a gift for your first anniversary, you can still give something thoughtful, unique, and personal.
The folded book art design makes a timeless addition to any space. You can personalize the date with four, five or six numbers. To make it truly unique, you can also choose between hearts and dots to separate the numbers. Each book is custom made by hand for every order.
This gift is a print of paper, ON paper, so we’ve got you covered in that department. What’s even better is the amount of personalization behind this art print. It’s a unique gift that will make your partner smile every time. The print can be printed to order with your own message, names, and date, making it extremely customizable.
Our favorite part is the vintage coloring and typewriter on the print, which can be ordered in either black and white or sepia in a wide range of sizes. If you prefer a different image, Inspired Art Prints has many more prints.
Giving flowers on an anniversary is pretty standard, but for your first anniversary, skip the expensive roses for something more affordable and unique. These paper flowers are so much more appropriate for your first anniversary, especially if you want to stick with the paper theme.
This set includes 12 beautiful paper flowers on stems. The music note paper also adds a unique and romantic touch. They’re a perfect whimsical addition to your flower-giving game. The best part? They’ll last forever!
Let’s be honest. Daily love notes for your significant other are a great idea, but between the morning alarm and rushing out the door for work, there isn’t always time for such grand gestures. Celebrate the month of your anniversary — and beyond — with this paper gift.
Each jar is brimming with 31 love-themed messages. They can be opened each day of the month or whenever your sweetie needs a little pick-me-up. Each note will make them appreciate you that much more.
To make it even more personal, you can choose the design your partner will like best. Want to personalize the notes? This option lets you to do just that. Set aside a few hours to write heartfelt meaningful notes that will strengthen your bond.
Adorn your Christmas tree with some beautiful handmade paper ornaments. If your anniversary is close to the holidays, these paper mache ornaments make an especially useful gift. This 18-piece set features traditional paper mache techniques, with a unique design on each ornament. The balls measure three inches in diameter and have top loops for easy hanging.
They’re finished with a shiny gloss so they have a nice sparkly sheen, but are not as delicate as glass ornaments. While this is the truest form of paper ornament, you can get creative with your interpretation and gift another type of “paper” ornament. Consider these funny ornaments to make your partner smile.
Special songs hold special places in all of our hearts. Lyrical Artworks makes it easy to turn those special songs into awesome gifts with creative artwork. Each print is uniquely based on favorite musical lines. You can browse the hundreds of song options to find a lyric that speaks to your relationship the most.
If you want to add to the paper gifts, consider combining one of these prints with concert tickets. To tie the music and paper theme together (quite literally), wrap your print in a box filled with this musical gift wrap.
If you have a wanderlust partner, give them a sturdy journal to record their best memories. You can also travel together and record epic moments along the way. This genuine leather journal has a rich, dark brown coffee color with a vintage flair and some texture. An elastic cord with a leather strap keeps the journal shut.
On the inside are three small refillable book segments. The paper is thick, so you can write with whatever pen or marker you choose without the ink bleeding through. It’s wrapped in a beautiful cardboard gift box for a classy presentation. If this style and design isn’t for you, check out more journals to celebrate your first anniversary.
While this gift is on the silly and inexpensive side as far as first anniversary gifts go, the thought of your significant other finding this roll in the bathroom the morning of your anniversary is pretty phenomenal. Not only does it go with the first-anniversary theme of paper, but it also comically reads, “I Love You from Top to Bottom”.
If you prefer, this toilet paper roll gets right to the point and reads: “Happy 1st Anniversary”. Either one is a funny gift that will get some great laughs from your husband or wife.
Enjoy traveling the world together? This map is a wonderful first anniversary gift. You can use a coin to remove the scratch coating and reminisce about your trips together. With each new adventure, you’ll reveal more of the gold map below. It’s a fun activity that also makes an awesome piece of home decor. The map also comes with a few extra accessories including four thumbtacks, a small red marker you can use to mark up the map, and a small metal tool to scratch off the map coating.
Want a more personalized map? This map is printed on durable foam so you can pin each of the locations you’ve explored. It’s also printed with your names on the map so it’s an extremely personalized and beautiful gift.
Is your spouse obsessed with beer? While beer bottles are technically glass, this amazing cardboard paper carrier doubles as a first anniversary card. Constructed with thick, high-quality cardboard, the carrier securely transports beer to the park, bedroom or kitchen table. Adorable heart graphics match the occasion.
The little flap means that there’s no need to buy a separate card – so unique and clever. You can fill this gift with your spouse’s favorite beer, or mix and match varieties they haven’t tried. Grab these awesome brown paper bag koozies to go with your paper and beer-themed gift.
Books of any kind make great first anniversary gifts since they’re made of paper. Rather than gifting any old novel, consider a gift that really represents your relationship, such as this dessert cookbook. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, cookbooks can be especially meaningful. Is dessert a priority for you? Maybe you eat it after every single dinner (and sometimes lunch and breakfast, too).
This cookbook teaches you how to scale down recipes to make just two servings. Perfect for couples who don’t want to overindulge. The author says it best – “Dessert recipes typically serve eight to ten people. Finding the willpower to resist extra slices of cake can be difficult; until now.” If dessert isn’t your thing, here are more cookbooks for two.
If you and your spouse want to flex your creative muscles, consider this beginner calligraphy kit. If this is something your spouse might enjoy doing alone, that’s great too. This gift includes everything you need, including a beautiful Moleskine sketchbook filled with an abundance of paper for practicing.
It also has four practice alphabets, a watercolor set, paint brushes, a micron pen, a small chalkboard, chalk lettering supplies, a pencil, an eraser, a sharpie, and a metal pencil sharpener. Considering all that’s included, it’s a real bargain for any artist.
What’s more romantic than a message in a bottle? Absolutely nothing, if you ask us. Haven’t you ever read that Nicholas Sparks novel? There’s your proof. We especially like this first anniversary gift for couples who were married on the beach as it’s such a great tie-in to that special day.
The bottle is 12 inches tall, which is plenty of room for personalization. It’s filled with sand and seashells, and packaged inside an elegant wood crate. The scroll is printed with your own note, so you can personalize it with whatever message you’d like to share. Want to make it even more romantic? After your spouse reads the message, toss the bottle out to sea.
Paper coupon books allow you to give multiple gifts all at once. If you’re not sure what to include in a coupon book to your loved one, this one has 20 various gifts already spelled out for you. This is truly a gif that keeps on giving.
It includes things like breakfast in bed, alone time, ending a fight – little acts of kindness that your partner won’t feel guilty requesting. It’s made from high-quality paper stock and printed just like shown on the above photo.
Celebrating your anniversary together with a special date night? Why not pack your favorite bottle into one of these fun paper wine bags? If you and your significant other enjoy wine, fill up a few of these bags with your favorite varietals. If you served a special wine at your wedding, this is the perfect reminder.
Want to make a date night out of your gift? Set up a blind wine tasting at home. Fill these bags with some surprise bottles, then spend the night sampling wine and getting tipsy. This wine tasting book is another paper item that can be your go-to guide.
Millions of people are using adult coloring books like this one to help manage stress. Let’s face it, marriage can be stressful. Especially 365 days of it! This beautiful book contains 50 pages along with a one-year planner. Your significant other can relax, unwind, and let the stress of the day float away. Don’t forget the colored pencils to go with it. This set comes in a paper cardboard container.
Keep the romance alive with a game that makes deep conversations fun and interesting. This game features conversation-starting cards with provoking questions so you and your partner can pour a drink and get down to it. Most cards feature relationship questions like, “What advice would we give a younger couple?” or “What does your partner do to make you laugh?” or even “Who wins the battle for the remote?”.
Fantasy questions like “What would you do…” with lots of money, or a free vacation anywhere, or “What’s your ideal – ” fill in the blank can be a great way to reconnect and share a few laughs. This is an ideal game for couples who want to spice up their time together with intriguing new conversations. Part of the fun is learning something new about your lover!
This unique gift is perfect for artistic and creative couples looking for a paper-inspired gift for their first anniversary. Each piece is customized with the couple’s name, with the dress and tux style that best matches the one you wore on your wedding day.
Looking for a unique gift to celebrate your anniversary? You can hide a treasure inside this lock puzzle box, such as a piece of jewelry or a romantic note. A code is required to open it up, so you can be sneaky and have fun creating a code just for your spouse. The best part is that you can change the password to keep using the gift for years to come. Solving the puzzle to reveal the hidden treasure makes for a fun and memorable bonding moment. Anyone who loves mechanical gadgets will really appreciate this gift.
Capture sweet moments and turn them into a keepsake you’ll cherish forever with this hand casting kit. It’s fun to make and comes with instructions that are easy to follow. This is a creative way to bond on your special occasion. The detail that the plaster captures is very realistic, including wrinkles and rings. Years later, you can look back and admire how you’ve grown together.
The kit includes illustrated step-by-step instructions and a booklet for guidance. You’ll also find latex-free gloves and sandpaper for a polished finish. The non-toxic material won’t irritate your skin.
Celebrate your anniversary with this dainty compass necklace. Through the highs and lows, you’re always there for your best friend. Show her your appreciation with this necklace, which is 18 inches long. A card is included with a message that reads, “I’d Be Lost Without You”. This sterling silver necklace makes an adorable accessory for day and night. She can wear it to work then meet up with you for a date night at your favorite restaurant. The 10mm pendant is just the right size for any occasion.
Remember that special place where you first laid eyes on each other? Cherish that special moment forever with this framed heart map. It can be customized for any location on the planet. Whether you met in a big city or a small town, you’ll have lasting memories with this framed artwork. Underneath the map, there’s room for your names and the special date. Every map is showcased inside a solid New Zealand Pine shadow box frame.
Did you first meet at night? This Custom Star Map is also a romantic gift idea. It’s unique to your special day and is a great conversation starter when friends and family visit. You love your sweetie to the moon and back, and what better way to show them than with this custom night sky map?
Whether your husband is an avid fisherman or spent time dipping his toes into the dating pool before finding you, this gift is sure to make him smile. The 20-ounce mug reads, “One Great Fisherman” and the accompanying stainless steel wine tumbler reads, “best catch of his life!” You can sip your favorite beverages, including hot coffee, at a picnic, lounging by the pool or cuddling under the stars.
Inside or outdoors, the 18/8 food-grade stainless steel is built to last. It also won’t transfer flavor. The lids seal tightly to minimize spills, so you can enjoy your favorite drinks until the last drop. Your beverages will stay cold for up to 9 hours or hot for 3 hours.
Take a trip down memory lane with this plush custom blanket. It’s made just for you, complete with your names and the amount of time you’ve been together. Snuggle up on a chilly night or while binging your favorite Netflix shows. The soft fleece material is cozy and soft against the skin, so you’ll feel comfortable as you enjoy quality time together.
This custom blanket comes in two sizes: 50″x60″ and 60″x80″. Both versions have the same decorations and are shipped from a factory in the U.S. This blanket is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
The only thing better than having a zero-gravity relaxation chair is sharing the pleasure with your significant other. With the Super Moon Pod, there’s plenty of room to share. No more fighting over who gets to sink into the plush chair, although you may still argue over who controls the remote.
Designed for two, Super is twice as big as the regular Moon Pod. It’s also great for sharing with kids, friends and even fur babies. A supportive dual membrane offers a soft, stretchy surface that conforms to any and every body.
Get the sparks flying again with this fun date night card game. “One Year of Love” is packed with relationship activities and conversation starters to help you fall in love all over again. It’s a fun anniversary gift to help make intimate moments a priority with your partner.
No matter how good your first year was, make the next one even better with 52 new ideas for every week. Card ideas range from romantic date nights at home to conversation starters to bring you closer together. Even if you’re really busy, most ideas don’t require preparation and won’t take more than an hour. Plus, you don’t need to stress about planning another date night for the next year!
Want more great ideas like this? Check out “Let’s Get Naughty”, a card game for intimate shared moments. With 80 cards to choose from, you can surprise and seduce each other with new romantic experiences. If you’re into pre-planned date nights, consider “Dates” with 120 date night ideas and conversation starter cards.
Small gifts can have a lasting impact, such as this Infinity Love candle holder. This one doesn’t take up much space and won’t clutter your home. It features a couple in a tender embrace and is a lasting reminder of your strong bond. A flickering tealight LED candle sits inside to cast a warm glow throughout any room. As the candle flickers it also shines small hearts onto the woman’s dress for a romantic touch.
Constructed with high-quality resin material, this candle is built to last. It even comes with an adorable greeting card so you can write a personalized message. Set it up on a nightstand, end table or your bedroom to make any setting more elegant.
A sweet gift for your husband or wife, this iron sculpture is also an affordable gift for your first anniversary. It features a couple haring a tender kiss while holding hands. Showcasing the power of love and intimacy, it’s a lasting reminder of your close bond. Plus, the romantic gesture will help you give your wife or husband more love every time you lay eyes on this adorable home decor.
Elegant and contemporary, you can place it on a counter or tabletop. The decorative ornament also works well in a living room, bedroom or office. This statue is made with cast iron and is a durable investment for years to come.
If you share a love of coffee, then this sweet mug set will only strengthen your bond. You can enjoy a hot cup of joe before you head out the door in the morning, even if you have just a few minutes to spare. In today’s busy world, these mugs are a great way to slow down and appreciate each other’s company. It’s a fun way to bond and lets you sample new flavors together.
The designs are simple yet adorable, and you can choose between several versions. Each design is accompanied by clever text that’s sure to make your significant other smile.
Do you love cooking together? These adorable Mr. and Mrs. aprons will keep your clothes tidy, so you can have fun creating delicious meals. These matching aprons are made with peel-proof graphics and are ideal for grilling, baking and BBQ night. They offer full chest-to-knee coverage for maximum protection. If spills and splatters happen, these aprons are also machine washable.
Rounding out this adorable gift set is a romantic cookbook packed with appetizers, cocktails and recipes you can create and share together. All you need to do is take your partner’s hand and fire up the grill to get started.
Capture your best moments together and proudly display them inside this 3D crystal photo. You can use any photo, including wedding images and snapshots of fun vacation memories. Each photo is custom made down to the finest details. There’s even room for a custom message etched into the crystal to make this first anniversary gift even sweeter.
The 3D photo looks great on its own, but you can pair it with this LED light base to make the colors pop even more. Another option is this LED base, which can also display jewelry, crystal statues, acrylic and more.
If your partner is especially fond of cuddle time, give them the gift of Basics by Gravity Blanket. It’s filled with 15 pounds of evenly distributed beads to feel like a real hug. On nights when you’re far apart, this weighted blanket is a comforting alternative. Constructed with soft cotton, it feels like a warm, gentle embrace. To ensure a better night’s rest, Gravity is made using science-backed technology.
For easy maintenance, this blanket is machine washable. You can also customize it even more by pairing it with the Basics by Gravity Cotton Duvet Covers for a sound night’s sleep.
A charming gift for your first anniversary (and beyond), this metal foundry sundial is built to last a lifetime. It’s inscribed with a beautiful message: “It takes no time to fall in love…But it takes years to know what love is”. You can also personalize the gift with your own sweet text.
Constructed with 99% recycled materials, this sundial is also a safe choice for your eco-conscious partner. It’s also fully lacquered for lasting protection and can be mounted nearly anywhere.
Sure, this foot massager is a little pricey, but so are professional massages. If your sweetie frequently complains of tired, achy feet, this handy device is a valuable investment for a pain-free future. Plus, they can use it anytime, which lets you off the hook if you’re too tired to give a foot massage.
Even if you know how to work magic with your fingers, this machine uses a kneading Shiatsu technique to spoil your sweetie. Besides improving blood flow, it can also reduce inflammation, boost muscle recovery and help your partner relax and unwind. And did we mention it has heat and a choice of five modes?
Make date nights at home delicious with the Nostalgia Electric Fondue Pot. You can sample everything from cheese to chocolate to broth and more. There’s plenty of room to dip fruit, pretzels, bread, veggies and even chicken wings to get a taste of melted goodness. If you want to share with friends, consider the larger 8-cup version. Otherwise, the 6-cup model is an ideal size for two.
If you met on the beach or enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in an oceanfront suite, this personalized artwork is a beautiful and unique anniversary gift. It’s also a thoughtful idea for couples who love to travel and explore. Don’t worry if the beach isn’t really your style, as there are several other scenes to consider. From peaceful walks through the woods to stunning night skies, there’s a scene for everyone.
You can purchase the artwork with or without a frame. Either way, the cotton canvas print looks especially beautiful on a wooden frame bar.
Avoid that unpleasant chill after a steamy bath or shower with plush and warm 100% Egyptian cotton. This dual set contains his and hers robes in matching colors. They’re soft and light and can even be personalized if you prefer. You can mix and match colors or stick with two of the same robes per set. It’s one size fits most, and there’s an adjustable tie-belt waist for a snug fit.
Need a one-of-a-kind gift that will really wow your spouse? This personalized artwork is a sweet romantic gesture. It’s a fun blend of modern convenience and traditional art print, and you can customize it with your wedding song or your spouse’s favorite song. Embedded in the letter “O” is a QR code that brings up your honey’s favorite song when scanned. You can also add a personalized message under the lyrics for that extra special touch. Printed on cotton paper with high-quality ink, this gift is a traditional choice for your first anniversary.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but those memories can quickly grow fuzzy without the finer details. Capturing your best moments in a journal can help you clearly remember highlights and important events.
The best part? There’s room to celebrate anniversaries up to your 70th year together. You’ll also find room for a photo from the current year, which can make for a fun trip down memory lane when you have kids and grandkids. Simple prompts such as “How we celebrated our anniversary” and “What we’re looking forward to next year” make it quick and easy to jot down your thoughts, even when life is busy.
Do you have a shared love of Harry Potter? Embrace it with this adorable Harry and Hermione shadowbox frame. It features handmade paper bride and groom art mounted onto an acid-free cardstock to make a lasting statement. Every piece is crafted by hand, making this a unique gift for your spouse.
If you prefer another house, just request Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Gryffindor during checkout. The manufacturer will change the inside color of the robes, ties and crests accordingly. Each picture is finished with a black or white frame and can be mounted on a wall or a picture easel.
Knowing the quality of the air you’re breathing inside your home can give you peace of mind. This is especially true if one or more members of your household work from home. Does your partner suffer from allergies? This device also monitors pollen levels according to local data. You’ll be alerted when the level rises to avoid unpleasant symptoms.
To ensure you’re living in the safest environment, you’ll also get information about radon levels and humidity levels, air pressure and more. Besides Wave Plus, which monitors radon and air quality, the kit also contains the Wave Mini and a smart hub to keep track of all the data.