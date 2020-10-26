55 Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30 for Christmas

Secret Santa gifts under $30 can be a challenge to find. You want to get something high quality, but not too expensive. We found the best gifts for whoever you pull out of the hat, be it coworkers, friends or family.
Food based gifts are perfect for Secret Santas because you know they will be enjoyed and not add clutter to anyones home. This gift box contains six varieties of nuts including Roasted Salted Cashews, Pistachios & Mixed Nuts, Raw Walnuts, Honey Pecans & Smoked Almonds. They are fresh roasted in small batches to ensure quality, texture and taste.
If your Secret Santa recipient is a bearded man, he wil love this Beard Butter by Grave Before Shave. This teak wood scented butter is meant for conditioning the skin underneath his beard, to prevent dryness and itching. It will make his face feel luxurious and manly at the same time! Click here to learn about why beard butter is so important to use.
You’ve Got Crabs is a family friendly game for 4-10 players agesn 7 and up. It involves luck and chance, but also skill as you have to pass a secret signal with your partner in order to win.
This modern vase from Rivet will fit in with any home decor and makes a great gift. It measures 6.9″ in height and features a geometric design. It would make an even more special gift if you present it with a bouquet of flowers inside!
This water bottle from Simple Modern is designed to last a lifetime. It is made of 18/8 stainless steel and is double wall vacuum insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot all day long. It comes in four sizes and over 40 colors and patterns.
This cozy poncho is a stylish addition to anyone’s winter wardrobe. It is made of a soft acrylic knit and features fun ruffles and fringe on the bottom. Halfway between a swater and a blanket, ponchos are a great way to stay cozy all season long. This poncho comes in 7 different colors.
This essental oil gift set is a thoghtful Secret Santa gift for anyone who is interested in aromatherapy or essential oils. The oils are top quality and each blend comes in a 10mL bottle. It includes breathe, harmonise, healing, love, relax, sleep well, anxiety,balance, cleanse,detox,head ease, hope, good night and rejuvinate blends. Click here to learn the basics of aromatherapy at home.
This personal coffee maker is perfect for office Secret Santa exchanges. It comes with a travel mug so that you can make a single mug of coffee and bring it with you. It comes in 7 different colors, and has a permanent filter that never needs replacing. THe travel mug holds 15 oz of coffee.
Cards Against Humanity has become a classic game and makes a great gift. This hilarious “party game for horrible people” contains 150 cards and there are multiple expansion packs available. Click here to learn more about this fun game.
Floursack towels are cute, fun and decorative while at the same time very practical and useful. This set of three holiday tea towels features an adorable polar bead and pengui print, which is perfect for Christmas. The towels are made of 100% cotton and are bigger than most tea towels. You can also choose from 25 other patterns and colors.
THis stovetop tea kettle is a great gift for any tea lover. It can be used either diretly on the stove top or with hot water like a traditional teapot. It comes with a removable stainless steel strainer and can hold 4-6 cups of tea. Because it is made of 4-walled clear glass this is also an ideal tea pot for flowering tea blends.
For a more traditional tea lovers gift, here is a sampler box of Numi Organic Teas. This sampler contains 5 bags of each of their most beloved teas – Breakfast Blend, Aged Earl Grey, Golden Chai, Mate Lemon, Jasmine Green, Gunpowder Green, Rooibos, Moroccan Mint, Chamomile Lemon. It comes in a reusable bamboo tea chest. Click here to learn about Numi’s organic practices.
Tea drops are a fun and innovative way to enjoy tea. These organic pressed teas in fun shapes will dissolve right in your cup with no need to wait for brewing time. They include organic teas, spices and raw sugar for a light amount of sweetness. This cute gift will be a hit at your Secret Santa exchange!
This luxury gift basket contains six spa essentials to relax, refresh and rejuvinate. It includes one large soy candle, three tea candles with embossed leaves, one cotton wash cloth and a pumice stone.
This set of three hot sauces is a spicy and hot gift for any spicy food lover. These sauces are rich, thick and pulpy and have five to seven hot and tasty peppers in each blend. This set includes Torcher, Ghost and Scorpion blends.
This desk fan will keep your Secret Santa recipient nice and cool while they work, and it looks great too. This fan has a small yet powerful six inch blade and can be adjusted to point up or down. It has a rustic, antique look ith brushed copper metal.
A nice notebook is an essential everyday carry item for creative folks. This high quality notebook has a hard cover, 249 numbered blank pages and table of contents. It measures 5.75 by 8.25 inches and comes in 20 different colors.
This rounded glass cloche by NCYP is a beautiful decor piece for any home or office. It features a glass base and a domed top that fits down over succulents, air plants, or any other item to be displayed. It is made of durable high borosilicate glass.
This large size vase makes a stunning centerpiece. It is madeof real wood, metal and glass and has three separate vases for plants or flowers to be beautifully displayed.You can also choose a single vase or double vase option.
These four art prints featuring gorgeous, natural succulents are a beautiful gift for plant lovers. This gift contains dour 12″x12″ canvas prints that can be hung together or separately at home or in the office.
Homesick candles make thoughtful gifts for immigrants or transplants who may be missing their home state or country. They feature scents from the homeland, such as spices, maize and tequila for Mexico or eucalyptus, saltwater and milo for Australia.
THis slate board is a unique qay to display cheeses or other appetizers at a gathering, party, or any other event. This set includes a 12″x16″ slate board, soap stone chalk for labeling each type of cheese, and 4 cheese knives.
This gorgeous serving platter is perfect for holiday parties. It features a bamboo base, porcelain cheese board and two dipping bowls. The porcelan is hand painted in a floral motif and the set combines both a traditional and modern aesthetic.
If you want a funny gag gift for your Secret Santa, look no further. This 2019 calender features color photos of dogs doing you-know-what on every page. This gift is sure to make the rounds during a White Elephant exchange!
This storm glass from Welldone is a weather predictor in a beautifully presented package. The liquid inside changes from clear to cloudy or crystaline depending on if it is going to be clear weather, cloudy, or stormy. On the outside it looks like a gorgeous glass vase.
The Body Shop shea butter body butter is a skin nourishing gift that any Secret Santa will appreciate. It contains ultra moisturizing shea, and will be a huge asset during winter months when skin gets extra dry.
Memory foam slippers are the ultimate comfort for walking around a chilly house during the winter months. These sandals have a soft microfiber outside and a super fuzzy interior lining. They can be worn indoors or outdoors with a hard rubber sole.
Muk Luk slipper socks will keep their feet loking great and feeling warm and cozy on chilly days. These socks are made of soft acrylic with a durable synthetic sole. They also have pom pom tassles that can tighten the top to keep them from falling down.
Studio Ghibli fans will love this adorable throw pillow cover featuring characters from Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and more of their classic films. This pillow cover is made of a cotton linen blend and measures 18″x18″
Bean Box is a popular coffee subscription service, and this sampler pack offers up their best beans. Each sampler contains approxiately 1/4 lb of small batch roasted beans from Seattle roasters. You can choose from a regular sampler, or exclusively decaf or dark roasts.
Terrariums make beautiful decor pieces that fit in with any style. Whether on its own, with a candle inside, or a succulent as pictured, this terrarium will be a gorgeous addition to any room.
Bookends make great gifts because they are functional as well as beautifl, and something that many people would not think to purchase for themselves. These bookends combine a rustic and industrial style and will look great in any home or office.
Everone needs a cute pair of mittens during the holiday season. These soft and cuddly penguin mittens are made of a warm knit with a soft lined interior. They will make any Secret Santa recipient smile all winter long.
For someone who loves to doodle and draw, a set of watercolor pens is a fun gift. This set contains 48 colors and each marker has a high quality, real brush tip. Click here to learn how to use these fun art pens.
Edible gifts are always a hit at Secret Santa parties. This chocolate layer cake features rich layers of chocolate cake, cream frosting, and a chocolate glaze on top. Be careful or you might want to eat it yourself!
Panettone is a classic Christmas gift. It is a dense cake made with dried fruit and candied orange peels, along with Marsala and Zibbino wines. This cake is imported from Italy and is the finest quality. It is sure to be a hit! Click here to learn about the history of Pannettone.
This soap gift pack from Horse O’ Peach Ranch contains 16 samples of ev ery one of their goats milk soaps, including scents like calendula, patchouli, lavender, tea tree, sweet orange basil and more. They are all made with 100% real natural goats milk.
This fun calender features hilarious stickers to celebrate life’s little vidtories – such as “I Cooked For Myself” or “I Survived The Holidays”. There are 100 stickers in all. This gift is fun, funny and practical all in one!
All anyone really wants for Christmas is six pack abs. This funny fanny pack will give your Secret Santa recipient just that – without even having to move a muscle!
Dried fruit makes a delicious gift that everyone loves. This beautifully arranged fruit basket from Golden State Fruit includes kiwi, apricots, peaches, pears, dates, plums and prunes.
You can never go wrong with candy! This variety box contains 30 full sized Mars candies including M&Ms, Snickers, Twix and 3 Musketeers.
Sushi socks are a funny, cute and practical gift. This gift set contains two paits of socks, one folded to look like samon nigiri and one fashioned after a cucumber roll.
This TSA approved kit contains eveyrthing you need to make two Bloody Mary’s at a mile high – Except the vodka! Inside the cute package is a bar spoon, Blood Mary Mix and rimming salt.
This cookbook is great for beginners or experienced home chefs. It focuses on individual ingredients and how to make the best of them, with simple yet satisfying recipes that come from the worlds great cuisines.
This gift may not look very elegant, but it provides luxurious comfort in the bath tub. This pillow grips to the side of the tup and cushions neck, head and back for the ultimate spa bath experience.
Sports fans love anything with their favorite team on it. This hat is great for keeping a Seahawks fan warm all winter long – Or if they have a different team, you can choose their logo as well.
This mushroom growing kit is a fun and funky gift that any Secret Santa will love. It contains everything needed to grow your own mini crop of oyster mushrooms, right out of the box! The instructions are simple and easy to follow, and the box can even be recycled after you harvest your mushrooms to grow a whole new crop.
No one will believe that this elegant wine caraffe cost under $30! This caraffe woudl fit in the most upscale home, with am all glass body and a real oak stopper. It holds 67oz of liquid.
This handwarmer mug is a beautiful, functional and heartfelt gift. It is designed to be held liek a glass while wrapping around your hand for a warm and snug feel. It comes in many different glazes to fit your Secret Santa’s tastes.
For animal lovers, this bird feeder is a perfect gift. This acrylic bird feeder has 4 strong suction cups to attach it to a window and give a great view of the birds who come to feed. This also makes it safe from squirrels and other creatures who might want to steal some seed.
This iconic garden gmone is the perfect funny yet cute Secret Santa gift. This little guy is made of durable, weather resistant material and measures 10″ tall. He is the perfect size for a garden or even a small balcony.
This adorable salt and pepper shaker turns your spices into partof a landscape inside of a glass dome. The pepper shaker is the Summer scene, wth a cactus inside and the pepper for desert sand. The salt shaker uses salt for snow on an evergreen tree.
This mini humidifier is perfect for the home, car or office. It us simple to use either with the included cup, or with any glass of water. It has a USB rechargable battery that can run for up to 12 hours. This humidifier can help clean the air you breathe and can help with allergies and stress relief as well.
THis luxurious ift set includes 3 small tubes of shea butter lotion – Citrus Frizz, Pomegranate Mulberry, Lavender. These are travel size and perfect for carrying in a purse, carry on luggage or in the car. The tin is also reusable.
Geodes are a fun activity no matter what your age is. This set includes 10 ready to open geodes, ranging in size from ping pong ball to tennis ball. It also comes with two display cases to show off the prettiest crystals.