52 Best Stocking Stuffers for Men: The Ultimate List

Whew! You’ve almost finished shopping, but your arch-nemesis remains – finding the perfect stocking stuffers for all the men on your list. Have no fear, your shopping excursion for small gifts is about to get super simple because we’ve rounded up an impressive array of the Best Stocking Stuffers for Men.
Our Review
-
What better way for your guy to seize Christmas day than with the perfect pair of funny socks? These men’s dress socks from Blue Q or just a tad snarky, and a whole lot clever with their spirited take on the old Carpe Diem notion. The cotton, nylon and spandex blend socks are comfortable, breathable and funny.
If your guy sports a beard, these whisker envy socks might be perfect, and if he’s the family BBQ pitmaster, get him some funny BBQ themed socks would be great for your family meathead. All of these stocking stuffers for men are still available for Christmas delivery.
-
Let your guy scratch that unreachable itch with a clever telescoping back scratcher. This set of stainless steel bear claw back scratchers is rustproof and they’ll keep their shape even with lots of use. The telescoping handles won’t bend and the bottom handles are made with grippy rubber so they’re easy to handle even when reaching behind his back.
At just 8.4 inches long when collapsed, they’re easy to take anywhere. When fully extended, the handle reaches to 22 inches. It comes gift boxed and ready for Christmas giving. With this pack of five, he can easily keep on in almost every room in the house. Genius!
-
Does your sweetie have a chrome dome? If he does, the Headblade head shaver is a great Christmas stocking stuffer idea for him. This nifty shaver does a yeomans job of keeping his bald head gloriously shiny and perfect.
Custom designed for a man’s hand, this cool littler racer of a razor let’s him crop the stubble easily, even on the back of his head without nicks and cuts, and who doesn’t love a utility item that looks like a little race car? Get him some replacement cartridges to keep his shave sleek and smooth, and make sure to get some Head Slick shave cream to enhance his perfect results.
-
Let’s just be honest here – man poop stinks. Since most guys have no issues pooping in a public place or at your friends’ houses, arm him with the nicest gift you can give that will save everyone’s olfactory nerves. The Ship Happens spray is an amazing odor eater made with a pure blend of coconut freesia and citrus natural essential oils. Just a spritz or two before the poo will save a lot of embarrassment and grief.
-
This cool little palm sized mini drone is the perfect toy for your man’s Christmas stocking. Purely for fun, this remote controlled flyer can recharge via USB and will provide hours of fun play during Christmas break. Even big boys need some Christmas toys to get lost with, and mini-drones are super fun stocking stuffers for him. This one comes with a controller, and can hover, do flips, and features headless mode so it won’t get lost even when it’s out of sight.
Even first-time flyers can use this durable drone easily, but if you’ve got a more experienced flyer on your hands, you might want to consider a mini drone with a camera or a larger drone with a UHD camera and 46 minutes of flight time as a bigger Christmas gift for him.
-
Talk about cool, this teeny, tiny LED lantern ticks off so many “must have” reasons to buy it this Christmas. Yes, it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for men, but it’s also solar-powered, LED efficient, and it folds down to less than half the size of his iPhone.
It’s a seriously fun gadget that is also earth-friendly and great for any guy who loves to be out after dark. It can charge from the sun, or via USB port, and it’s smart protection chip keeps it from over-charging. Suaoki makes a solar charging collapsible tent lantern with a fan for more air circulation.that is another great stocking stuffer possibility.
-
A man with a good beard needs to take care of that beard, or it’s going to look unruly (and potentially smell a bit funky by the end of the day). As a beard-o, myself, I’ve personally tested more beard balms and shampoos than I can count, and my favorite, by far, is the Honest Amish Beard Balm.
It’s made from hair enhancing oils, some of which you frequently hear about in hair commercials like avocado and almond. It’s also made from pumpkin seeds and apricot kernals, and it includes things like shea, aloe, cocoa, and kokum just to name a few. The Honest Amish Beard Balm doesn’t use any fake fragrances, either, and it’s a masterfully crafted beard balm he’ll love. It’ll soften his beard, give it a nice shine, and it’ll smell so great you’ll just want to stick your face in it.
-
If your sweetie experiences pain caused by stress, it can be tough for him to slow down and get a massage. These stocking stuffers for him give him a way to release tension and loosen his muscles. These massage roller balls are designed for his pleasure and relaxation.
Each set contains a hard spiky ball – this is for the most heavy duty massage and perfect for those stubborn knots and two lacrosse balls – perfect for those more sensitive areas or rehab style massages on areas like the neck or shoulders.
You might also get him a yoga ball to use in place of a desk chair, to build his core strength and eliminate backaches. A yoga mat for his office will let him close the door and do some work with his massage balls to ease the stress of the day.
-
The holidays can be full of opportunities to accidentally spill their glass of wine – either on themselves or the carpet. These cool little wine stain remover wipes are a great stocking stuffer for your man to keep handy for those unfortunate mishaps. They’re wicked wine removers that are peroxide, chlorine, and phosphate-free, and come packed individually so he’ll be assured of a fresh wipe each time one is called for.
Safe for clothing, linens, and carpets, they won’t bleach out the surface being cleaned, and it’s easy to keep on in a pocket or wallet. For spills like coffee, soda, and other accidental messes, we also think Emergency Stain Rescue is a great stocking stuffer to keep in the car for those incidents when the unthinkable happens.
-
Does he opt for an energy drink or coffee loaded with sugar every day around 3 o’clock? I can’t tell you how many times I used to do that only to regret it later in the day. There’s a better way to get that short burst of energy without having to put harmful chemicals or sugars into your body.
It’s Viter Energy Caffeinated mints. Each mint has 40mg of caffeine (roughly half the caffeine of an 8-ounce cup of joe). It’s available in a 6 pack for $20, and they make great stocking stuffers for men for Christmas because not only will it freshen his breath but it’ll also give him the daily boost he needs to get the job done and push through the workweek.
-
Is your husband the man in charge of the campfire, and for that matter, every other fire? This Christmas, make his fire starting even easier with this cool stocking stuffer. The Epiphany pocket bellows gets that wet wood fire blazing out in the bush, but it also works great in fireplaces, barbecues and more.
Make his fire starting even more successful with some Baddest Bees fire fuses that also make another fun stocking stuffer for men. A storm proof match kit is another campout fire starting essential and also a cool tiny gift to add to his stocking.
-
There’s nothing you love more than walks with your sweetheart on a snowy Christmas night. This cool stocking stuffer makes that experience not only fun, but toasty. The Zippo hand warmer provides up to 12 hours of warmth with one charge and it makes a great gift any time of the year.
Like the classic Zippo lighters, just refill it with fluid for long lasting use, so he’ll never be cold on the road.
-
Alpaca is an animal that lives in the highlands of the Andes Mountains known for its soft, warm and lightweight wool. This awesome warm hat is hand knit and comes with cozy ear flaps. It will roll up and make the perfect stocking stuffer for him this Christmas.
Alpaca is similar to sheep’s wool, but it is warmer, not prickly, and has no lanolin, which makes it hypoallergenic. Consider getting him some toasty alpaca socks and a Fair Trade alpaca scarf to match. They’ll all awesome stocking stuffers for men.
-
Men often let their lips get chapped and since they don’t love our sweet-smelling, tinted lip balms, they forget to take care of their kisser. Since we like kissing them a lot, sneak this fun four pack of Burt’s Bees original beeswax lip balm into his Christmas stocking this year.
The moisturizing, hydrating, 100 percent natural lip care formula contains beeswax to condition and naturally shield the lips with antioxidant-rich vitamin E. A hint of mint enlivens the lips and provides a soothing tingle.
If he’s got chapped hands, get him some Burt’s Bees Almond and Milk hand cream and offer to give him a hand massage to go with it.
Find more great, all-natural stocking stuffers from Burt’s Bees for everyone on your list right here.
-
Hot sauce is the PERFECT stocking stuffer for men. It’s something they’ll use, there are tons of unique sauces to choose from (so you can easily find something they’ll like), they’re small enough for a stocking, and typically low cost.
One of my personal favorites comes from Heartbeat Hot Sauces, and it’s called Blueberry Habanero. It uses Forgotten Lake’s Blueberry Ale and red habaneros to create an explosion of flavor that’s simply unforgettable.
-
Is your guy a Star Wars junkie? This year you can slip this X-Wing Miniatures game set into his Christmas stocking and he might actually think Santa came in person this year. This game of tactical space combat in the Star Wars universe is for two players, so don’t be surprised if you get roped in for a game or two.
Your sweety can take control of the most advanced starfighters in the galaxy. It contains three detailed, painted miniatures: one X-Wing and two TIE fighters. The straightforward, quick-play rules will have him battling in mere minutes. You can build on his stock of Star Wars toys with The Force Awakens miniatures set or the Star Wars X-Wing: Millennium Falcon Expansion Pack.
-
If you can’t imagine fitting a camping stove into his stocking, you haven’t seen this tiny portable camping stove from MalloMe. It is tiny, and I can tell you that because I have one myself. It comes in a box that’s roughly two inches by three inches. Really.
This teeny stove has a piezo lighter, which means it’s easy to start up and get your camp food going. It’s perfect for meals while he’s hiking, hunting, or kayaking.
Just be sure to get him the proper stove fuel and some tasty dehydrated meals to keep his load light and his belly full. An itty bitty cook pan set is another cool stocking stuffer idea. I have these too and they’re awesome.
-
It’s always awesome to get stocking stuffers for the men on your Christmas list that poke a little fun and cause hilarious conversations. This fish tale soap is a great excuse to tease them about the time they “caught the big one” that mysteriously never made it home and had no witnesses.
Handcrafted with premium natural ingredients and scented with essential oils, this soap is good for his skin, even if it’s slightly damaging to his ego. Manly Man soap is another fun option if you’re filling Christmas stockings for more than one guy. Sasquatch Soap is perfect for the guy who’s a legend in his own mind.
-
I know it seems hard to believe that you’d pay so much for this tiny tube of chocolate, but don’t be confused, because this is a 12 pack of tubes! We promise you, Droste Pastilles are worth every penny you pay for them. These little disks of deliciousness are so satisfying that you can almost stop at just one. These are perfect stocking stuffer ideas for men (and anyone else on your list) because they’ll help your guy discern the difference between average store-bought chocolate candy and the real deal, with is chocolate from Holland. (It’s literally their “Dutching” process!)
Other European chocolates are a total step up from Nestle and Hershey too. Try Schogetten chocolates or a personal favorite, Ritter Sport bars, both from Germany. They are completely delicious in a very different way.
-
Another great stocking stuffer idea for dads and grandpas is this fun marshmallow roasting stick set. These cool tools can be used for roasting the sweet stuff or to skewer hotdogs and let kids hold them over the fire or the barbecue. They retract to just ten inches and fit in the handy canvas pouch that’s included.
And since he’s already playing with the kids, get him this silly Laugh Out Loud Jokes for Kids book so he can keep them entertained. Don’t forget the S’mores kit so he’s stocked up for his first roasting foray after Christmas.
-
Does your sweetie forget to charge his phone and end up frustrated when he wants to get in touch with you? This Christmas stocking stuffer will add more than a full charge to an iOS and Android phones, almost one full charge to a Galaxy S6, or around one charge to most other smartphones.
Unlike standard portable chargers, PowerCore+ mini features adaptive fast-charging technology, to prevent him from being slowed down. It provides a much-needed boost when he runs out of power on the go. About the size of a lipstick tube, PowerCore+ mini is so slim and light, he can easily slip it in his messenger bag or pocket and forget it’s even there.
If your guy is constantly out and about, you might want to get him a solar powered phone charger. In fact, you can get a double port solar charger that will power up both of your phones at once.
-
If your guy is loves Survivor Man, Lost, Naked and Afraid, and all those other survival shows, he’s going to love these cool paracord survival bracelets. With a snap buckle closure, the bracelet won’t get lost, and the button compass will help him from getting lost too. With ten feet of 550 pound paracord he can fish, trap, construct a shelter, and more.
It’s literally everything he needs for a night in the wilderness to navigate his way back to the trail, start a fire for warmth, or call for help with a whistle that can be heard for miles. Tuck these stocking stuffers for him into his Christmas sock along with a wilderness first aid kit, which is a must-have. And a space blanket could mean the difference between surviving and freezing.
-
You can make a smaller stocking stuffer one of your biggest presents this year if you get your guy a pair of Oakley Half Jacket sunglasses. Performance, protection and comfort are sculpted into these super cool shades that feature an interchangeable lens design to keep him a step ahead of changing light conditions.
Oakley Half Jackets wrap his vision in the razor-sharp clarity of High Definition Optics (HDO®). Wherever his favorite sport, he’ll have the all-day comfort of a lightweight design that can take punishing abuse while serving up premium optical technology. If he’s a fashion forward kind of dresser, get him the Half Jackets in uber-cool white.
Oakley makes some of the world’s most coveted sunglasses. Find more choices for your mate right here.
-
Men love jewelry, especially if it’s cool jewelry like this leather bracelet. This leather bracelet features two flat straps and a braided tube secured with a silver-tone clasp closure.
If your man is more minimalist, a simple single braided bracelet might be more to his liking. If chunky is his style choice, this wide leather band with a bulky silver clasp is a cool option too.
-
Men love to have a house that smells wonderful, but they’re not always crazy about fru-fru potpourri and they don’t necessarily love essential oils either. So here’s a fun stocking stuffer that will appeal to his manly sensibilities. This diffuser is the perfect manly scent, a mixture of sea air and bergamot.
If he’s more into the scents of the ocean, there’s a diffuser for that too. The Black Label scented candle is another option for both fragrance and romantic lighting.
-
If your guy doesn’t have this tiny tool in his pocket, this mini Swiss army knife will become his favorite companion. At just 2.25 inches long, it has everything he’ll need on an average day. It’s got tweezers for sliver removal, a toothpick for that errant piece of pepper in his teeth, a sharp as the devil little knife, nail file and the most awesome pair of mini-scissors for snipping a stray eyebrow or nose hair as well as nipping loose strings and the like.
It comes in dozens of color options, and these babies are built to last. This writer’s spouse ran over his with the pickup and it survived just fine. This one’s fitted with a look to attach to his key ring so such incidents can be avoided. The Swiss Army Tinker Pocket Knife features a few different tools including a Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener with a large flathead screwdriver, and can opener with a small screwdriver. It’s just slightly larger at a bit over 3.5 inches long.
-
Got a cool guy on your Christmas list? This awesome necklace for men makes a perfect stocking stuffer for a guy who likes to exude a hip vibe and who’s spiritual enough to appreciate its natural powers. The beautifully engraved black obsidian disk is topped by a single bead, and hangs from a braided black cord that’s adjustable.
Obsidian is well loved for its healing energy, and gem theorists believe it enhances creativity, wards off evil, and gives on enhanced powers of observation and clarity. Nice. Your guy might also like the Golden Tiger’s Eye necklace. That beautiful stone is lauded for helping one to release fear and anxiety, as well as to bring harmony and balance to the wearer.
-
Does he constantly lose things like his wallet, keys, or phone? What about the remote to the TV? If he does, a great stocking stuffer idea for men is a bluetooth tracker, and our favorite is the Chipolo Plus Smart Keyring Bluetooth Tracker. What makes this one the best? Its form factor is small, it’s super easy to set up and use, and it’s surprisingly loud (100db, in fact). It has a 12 month battery, and it’s water resistant.
Put it in his wallet and he’ll be able to track its exact location with his smartphone, and when he’s close to it, he can sound the loud alarm so that he can hear it. He can also find his smartphone if he has the Chipolo but doesn’t know where his phone is, regardless of whether or not his phone is on silent.
I’ve found this to be incredibly useful and even got one for my little corgi dog (who loves to dig under the fence in our backyard to go visit the neighbors). It has many uses, and it’s super small — great for throwing in a stocking.
Because stock is getting a little low as Christmas gets close, you could also consider the Tile key finder as an alternative option.
-
If your man likes to sip is liquor on the rocks, these stainless steel big ice balls are the perfect stocking stuffer for him. He can chill a variety of drinks from whiskey and scotch to vodka and liquors with these perfectly sized globes. They lie at the bottom of the glass and do not obstruct his sipping pleasure, unless he tips the glass for a bottom’s up.
They come in a classy velvet box that makes it easy to carry and place them in the freezer. And they chill super fast. Another take on the whiskey ice cube is the ice ball mold for making cool, clear ice balls. Or, you can certainly enhance his sipping pleasure with the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge. They’re all cool stocking stuffers for him.
-
Sure, he could just use any Dove or Irish Spring like he usually does, but manly men want to use manly men scents, and this is the manliest soap on the market (at least that we’ve seen). It’s artisan soap that smells like bergamot and black pepper, and it’s three times bigger than the average bar of soap you’d find at any big box retailer like Walmart or Target.
The packaging of this soap says it all, as it’s “Designed to meet the high standards of hard working men” and it’s “inspired by drinking a fine scotch in a wood-paneled den”. Over-the-top machismo in soap form, and it happens to smell incredible.
-
I’ve been on the hunt for the strongest coffee that isn’t bitter; I like my coffee especially strong in the morning for a nice pick-me-up. Luckily, one of my local coffee brewers has gone nationwide, and you can buy Death Wish Coffee just about anywhere now. This smooth dark roast coffee makes the perfect stocking filler for any coffee lover. It’s USDA organic and Fairtrade, so you can be confident that he’s drinking quality stuff. It’s super strong (and delicious). Don’t believe me? Check out this review on Amazon:
Got this several weeks ago. Finished the first pot and then rebuilt the motor in my Chevelle. While it was running. While riding my Harlye. And reloading ammo. Wife wanted a cup but the coffee maker jumped off the counter, beat the refrigerator like a JV wrestler and then ran off yelling something about destroying ISI. 12/10 will purchase again.
Best of all? Death Wish puts their money where their mouth is, so if he ends up hating it (he won’t), you can return it for a full refund, no questions asked.
-
Sometimes a guy just needs a quick read to lift his spirits, give him a laugh or offer up some seriously sage advice. That’s when this tiny trio of how to handbooks for men are a great gift that easily fits in his Christmas stocking. At just 3.5 x 5.5 inches each, they’re packable in a briefcase, pocket or glovebox.
Each book in this trio features a primer in all things life – from adventure and fun to history, games, heroes and how-tos from how to perform brain surgery to how best to pen a thank you card.
-
Everyone loves bacon — the taste of it, the smell of it, the…feel of it? Well, if he’s a fellow bacon enthusiast, check out Uncle Oinker’s Bacon Flavored Mints. If he frequently fancies himself a post-meal breath freshener, throw a tin or two of these savory bacon-flavored mints into his stocking. Each tin contains 100 pieces that mix some pig with some peppermint which should taste interesting, to say the least. Men love them some bacon, ya’ll.
-
If he’s a reader, and he loves fantasy, one of the best new fantasy books of 2019 is Ninth House from author Leigh Bardugo. Picked as the Fantasy Book of the Year by Goodreads.
In this story, Yale freshman, Galaxy “Alex” Stern, an unwitting high dropout who narrowly escaped her disastrous growing is given a full ride scholarship by a mysterious benefactor. But there’s a price to pay for her newfound luck – she’s tasked with monitoring Yales eight secret societies, long haunts of the rich and famous, but with terrifying occult undertones.
The book is filled with fantastic characters, and it’s a book he won’t want to put down until he finishes.
-
If you’ve got a fisherman on your list, there’s no doubt he’s going to love this stocking stuffer in a big way. This set of five Mepp’s trout lures will knock ’em dead with fantastic swivel action, and colors that irritate and cause trout to strike. Great for streams or lakes, this set contains my all time favorite lure, the Thunderbug, that’s knocked down browns, cuthroat and kokanee with amazing realiability.
If he’s a diverse fisherman, get him the Mepp’s Walleye lure set or the Mepp’s Basser lure set. Or heck, get him all three if there’s room in his stocking because a man never knows what kind of fishing opportunity lies ahead.
-
One of the most underrated enhancements to TV viewing is bias lighting (which adds a glowing light to the back of a television). It enhances blacks on your TV and relieves eye strain. While you’re watching TV in the dark without it, your eyes are constantly adjusting to the lighting on the screen and the dark room you’re in. With bias lighting, that eye strain is greatly reduced.
The Luminoodle Bias Lighting kit is a simple strip of colored LED lights that plugs in via USB (most modern TVs have a USB port). He can change the color and intensity right from the couch with the included remote. It’s a great way to enhance his Netflix binge sessions. Plus, the packaging fits perfectly inside of a stocking.
-
Give him the gift of video games, because honestly, most men just want to plop on the couch at the end of the day and let their mind rest while playing their Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch. With a Gamestop gift card, you can give him however much you’d like so that he can choose his own video game. It’s probably the better route to go than to just get him a video game he might already have or simply doesn’t want. Let him pick his own games!
-
If independent videographers can shoot movies with a smartphone, imagine what your guy can do with a set of lenses that can capture his photographic talents without carrying a full-size DSLR camera. This cool set features a 12x telephoto lens to capture faraway images, a wide-angle lens, a super-wide fisheye lens, a 15x macro lens to capture up-close water droplets, snowflakes, and more in perfect detail.
The wireless remote lets him shoot photos without jiggle, and the tripod ensures a stable base to make sure framing is accurate and distortion is minimized. At less than $30, this small gift is a creative way to get your guy taking and sharing more photos.
-
A good deck of cards is a staple to any man’s ‘man drawer’, and this one is something a little different than the ordinary Bicycle deck of cards.
This custom deck of playing cards features mythical creatures from Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and East Asian traditions.
The artwork is hand drawn, and they’re super high-quality.
-
A harmonica is the only instrument your man can learn to play in whatever style you choose, without tons of difficult lessons. It’s the perfect thing to take on camping trips or just to create their own bluesy sounds, whenever they want. This harmonica is perfect for beginners to learn folk, blues and pop stylings, with minimal instruction.
With bronze reeds and a stainless steel cover, this harmonica delivers surprisingly rich sound from 10 holes and 20 tones. It comes in a gift box that keeps it looking and sounding awesome, whenever he chooses to play it. It also comes with a mini harmonica necklace that’s really cool.
-
This stocking stuffer for men comes with a bit of commitment from you to participate in their enjoyment of this gift. Relax massage oil is scented with marjoram, peppermint and lavender essential oils in a smooth and soothing base of sweet almond, grapeseed and jojoba oils. The aromatherapy is a key to relaxation.
Ideal for therapeutic massage, you could add in a few coupons for neck, back and shoulder rubs or foot massages from you, which will probably be the best part of this fthoughtful stocking stuffer for him.
-
One of the coolest Christmas ideas to hit the market this year are these LED flashlight gloves that making working in tight spaces so much safer and easier. These fingerless gloves feature mini-LED lights on the index finger and thumb that can be directed on whatever they’re working on while leaving hands free for tools and equipment.
They’re great for changing a flat tire in the dark, or working inside tight spaces with little light. Even runners and walkers will find them helpful after dark for adding vision and visibility. The adjustable velcro wristbands let your guy get a custom and comfortable fit. You can order these as a set or as singles.
-
Every guy needs a good set of grooming tools he can toss in his shaving bag or keep in his bathroom to take care of nails, brows, beard and skin. This awesome travel set gives him everything he’ll need to do just that. It includes all the tools he’ll need for manicures, pedicures, eyebrow shaping, exfoliating, and more, all zipped up in a nifty little kit.
All the tools are made from rust resistant stainless steel, and they’re heavy duty and perfect for men’s tougher nails. They can also be sterilized without worry about corrosion.
-
Your man can forget those problematic tire gauges with the little slide stick, because with these nifty pocket-sized devices he’ll get a digital tire pressure readout with the simple push of a button. The backlit window has an easy to read display, and it’s ergonomically designed to be easy to handle, even in slick conditions.
The LED blue nozzle means he’ll hit the mark on the first try, without letting a bunch of air out of his tires while he’s using it. It comes with batteries, so he’s ready to go right away. Why get him a four pack? He can keep one in his car, truck, bike pack, and have a spare for any other rig he might have.
-
With this cool tool, your guy won’t need to pack along a whole socket set wherever he goes. When it comes to easy, this universal socket features 54 spring pins that automatically conform to most sizes, so he can gain purchase on a difficult nut or bolt without trying bunches of different sockets from a larger set.
Ideal for both standard and metric sizes, this tool comes with both a drill adaptor and a wrench adaptor to make an all in one multi-tool that’s effective and easy. Another dandy stocking stuffer idea is the Master Magnetics Telescoping Magnetic Grabber that allows him to grab dropped nuts, bolts, and nails with a telescoping handle that reaches to 25 inches long.
-
From shredding pork butt to brisket, these shredder claws make short work of barbequed and smoked meats, creating the perfect shred for tacos, salads and more. These bear claw shaped shredders grab and perfectly tear meats with super sharp teeth. They’re made of BPA-free nylon and can handle high heat meats up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Named the “Best BBQ Tool” by the National BBQ Association, these are dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze. Another cool BBQ tool that your pitmaster might love is this awesome hamburger press that ensures each patty is created to a uniform size, eliminating the guesswork about when they’re cooked to perfection.
-
Does your man have a super stressful job and life? Forget the expensive shrink, because for eleven bucks you can get him this tiny thin of therapy putty to work out his worries. Ignore the fact that it looks a little like poop, because the more he kneads it in his hands, the more pliable it becomes, alleviating stress and the associated bad decision making that can come with it. He can keep this handy stocking stuffer in a desk drawer at the office and as a side benefit, gross out anyone who sees him playing with his putty.
-
These stocking stuffers for men are the quintessential gift for the beer lover on your Christmas list. No matter whether his fave craft beer comes home cold or not, because he can just pop these in the freezer and keep them at the ready to chill down his brew in a matter of minutes. These beer chillers come with a special additional gift of a flat beer opener tool that can be kept in his pocket or in the car, for easy opening of bottles at the next tailgate or patio party.
For a beer themed stocking, get him these socks that have bottoms that say “If you can read this, bring me a cold beer.”
-
Why put plain old chocolate candies in your guy’s stocking when instead you could stock him up with some heart-healthy liquor flavored pecans instead? This two-pack of delicious treats from Jack Daniel’s features the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors – one with whiskey praline pecans and the other with honey liqueur coated pecans.
More fun candy confections include these Jelly Belly Draft Beer Jelly Beans that are both gluten and fat-free. Trying to light his fire? Stoke him up with the Jelly Belly Tobasco Jelly Beans instead.
-
If you’ve got a man who loves to tell the occasional whopper about his fishing adventures, he’ll get a laugh when he discovers this fat bass soap on a rope in his stocking. Finally, a fish that cleans him! Handmade with palm oil, hemp seed oil, coconut oil and safflower oil and scented with natural essential oils, this funny soap is the perfect little gift for that avid fisherman who likes his skin to smell and feel great.
This same company makes other species of soap on a rope, including their ridiculously popular dope on a rope, but most of those won’t be available for Christmas delivery.
-
Flashlights have come a long way over the years, and if you don’t have a tactical flashlight in your home, you’re missing out. So, if the man doesn’t have one, he should definitely have one of these pocket tactical flashlights. These are great for doing things around the house, keeping in a car for emergencies, and more!
They’re ultra-bright, coming in at a 1,000 lumens with its T6 LED lights – making it significantly brighter than the average flashlight. With an adjustable focus and five light modes, this baby can illuminate your way up to 600 yards ahead. It comes with a rechargeable battery and a padded carrying case. The battery charger slips right into his car’s cigarette lighter so he can be charging up while heading to his destination.
Suddenly getting lost in the forest doesn’t seem nearly so scary. This small gift for men is small in price as well as size which makes it a great stocking stuffer.
-
Let’s be honest, even Santa doesn’t like sweaty balls, so if your guy doesn’t either, Happy Nuts Comfort Cream is a great stocking stuffer for him, especially if he hits the office after a workout or regularly suffers from just a little jock itch. This soothing salve dries as a powder, so when used post-shower, he’ll feel the cooling relief all day long. Natch, it has a most manly scent and because it’s infused with aloe, it helps to prevent chafing.
