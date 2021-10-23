20 Best Stocking Stuffers for Your Wife

Stocking stuffers are one of the best parts of Christmas gift-giving. They’re typically the first gifts opened on Christmas morning, commencing the festivities. With the excitement at its peak, stocking stuffers are a place to get creative, gift big gifts in small packages, and throw in a few surprises and gag gifts too. If you’re still on the hunt for the actual stocking – you can shop for some great options here.

If you’re shopping for an awesome and unique stocking stuffer for your wife, make it something special that she might not splurge on for herself. Consider a mix of some small items (high-end cosmetics and makeup), middle-of-the-road gifts (leather gloves, earbud earmuffs, or moderately priced fashion jewelry), and some gifts that really wow (luxurious perfumes, some diamond studs, or a smartwatch). Don’t forget to throw in some silly gag gifts for good measure.

You can browse our list of choices below with 20 creative stocking stuffer ideas.