23 Best Subscription Boxes to Gift: The Ultimate List

If you’re looking for a luxury-themed gift box for men, look no further than VIces. Vices curates a monthly box of the finer things/luxury items aimed at men. In one of my boxes, I received a bottle of Ten to One Caribbean Rum, a high-tech CannonballMax waterproof bluetooth speaker, and two cans of Frenchie premium hydration – all great products that I wouldn’t otherwise know existed until opening my Vices box.

You can expect to find similar things in other boxes as well: top-shelf spirits, cool tech, and things to eat/drink. Maybe some rare chocolates, maybe some high-end coffee, maybe some delicious mixers, and more. The possibilities are virtually endless since the phrase finer things could mean just about anything.

Vice’s subscription boxes are very James Bond meets that guy from the Dos Equis commercials but in the best way possible. If you know a pretentious somebody who would appreciate getting luxury products at their doorstep every month, get them a Vices subscription.