23 Best Subscription Boxes to Gift: The Ultimate List

Imagine a monthly surprise that arrives by mail, each package loaded with one of a kind learning, tasting, trendy or tempting treats to delight you, your family, friends, kids, or even your pets. We’ve found the Best Monthly Gift Box Ideas to delight you and the special people on your gift list.
If you’re looking specifically for beauty subscription boxes, Amazon has some early Prime Day deals right now!
The monthly Carnivore Club Classic Box offers four to six items, or 20-32 ounces, of handcrafted cured meats and artisanal charcuterie. Each month you’ll discover new artisans as they spotlight their traditional recipes using premium cuts of meat. From French charcuterie to Italian salumi, Spanish chorizo, and even South African Biltong, it’s a completely different experience from the grocery store scene.
All meats are cured and sealed so they’re shelf stable and don’t require refrigeration during transit. All you need do is slice open each package and enjoy with a glass of wine. For smaller appetites, the Carnivore Club also offers a monthly snack box subscription as well as a wooden crate with even more delicious meats.
You can deliver the Seattle coffee experience to anyone with a monthly subscription box from Bean Box. Each month they’ll get four gourmet coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters. Every box includes a variety of single origin coffees and artfully-crafted blends, but they get more than just a half pound of freshly roasted whole coffee beans. They’ll also get tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat, along with free shipping.
You can order this monthly gift box subscription for three, six or 12 months at a time, as well as choose from all roasts, dark roasts and decaf roasts. It will be like you’re sending your favorite people a good morning wake up call every single day.
Filled with the most required essentials for the savvy gentleman, the Gentleman’s Box monthly subscription box delivers men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories. Experience the latest style trends with items ranging from ties and pocket squares, to socks and watches. Each box is centered around a unique theme honoring a notable gentleman and always boasts a value exceeding $100.
Every box contains four to six items, along with a booklet that details style inspirations of the featured products. Plus every member of this box club gets a free annual subscription to GQ Magazine.
This three-month subscription delivers the 7-12 year old girl on your gift list a box filled with self-esteem building goodies and uplifting surprises. Each box includes five to six items that are on trend, useful, and fun. Most importantly they are curated around inspiring and empowering girls to become and appreciate their very best self. Items range from fun school supplies, jewelry, and accessories, to hair and nail art.
In fact, even the box itself carries a motivational message, with the themes of the gifts changing from month to month. This cool company also makes an empowering birthday box for tween girls, as well as one for teenage girls. The birthday boxes feature a few more items than the monthly gift box.
If you’re looking for a luxury-themed gift box for men, look no further than VIces. Vices curates a monthly box of the finer things/luxury items aimed at men. In one of my boxes, I received a bottle of Ten to One Caribbean Rum, a high-tech CannonballMax waterproof bluetooth speaker, and two cans of Frenchie premium hydration – all great products that I wouldn’t otherwise know existed until opening my Vices box.
You can expect to find similar things in other boxes as well: top-shelf spirits, cool tech, and things to eat/drink. Maybe some rare chocolates, maybe some high-end coffee, maybe some delicious mixers, and more. The possibilities are virtually endless since the phrase finer things could mean just about anything.
Vice’s subscription boxes are very James Bond meets that guy from the Dos Equis commercials but in the best way possible. If you know a pretentious somebody who would appreciate getting luxury products at their doorstep every month, get them a Vices subscription.
Flowers in a gift box seem so romantic and this subscription box delivers a new arrangement each and every month, fresh from sustainable farms an delivered to your doorstep within days of being cut. Chock full of 25-30 gorgeous stems from orchids to tulips to mini calla lilies and more, each enchanting Original BloomsyBox is enough for a couple of long lasting bouquets to enhance every day.
For the rose lover on your gift list, consider the Martha Stewart Roses BloomsyBox filled with world-class roses from Fair-Trade farms located just south of Quito, Ecuador. While either of these make great gifts for women, don’t forget, men love flowers too and this might delight one of the guys on your Christmas list as well.
Did you know buying flowers actually for your home actually makes you healthier and happier? So say the experts at Best Life, who cite studies that say cut flowers relieve stress far more than luxury candles. Who knew?
If you’re a tea lover or someone on your gift list is, the Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box is an ideal treat that delivers five new loose leaf teas each and every month. Cited last year on Oprah’s Favorites list, Vahdam teas are known for exceptional flavor and the highest quality. The tea leaves are vacuum sealed and packed within 24 to 72 hours of harvesting to give you exceptional aroma, quality and taste plus they come with the assurance of truly ethical, fair trade prices paid to farmers. Each month’s box contains 35+ servings so you’ll get more than one steamy cup per day and anxiously await the next month’s selections.
Did you know that besides tasting delicious, tea is good for your health? This blog post from Penn Medicine breaks down the goodness by different varieties.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth or someone on your gift list does, a monthly subscription box of delectable treats is just what the doctor (or dentist, in this case) ordered. Candy Club scours the globe to find the yummiest and most delectable treats and this box delivers three mouthwatering options to your door each month. With three big containers of mostly sweet candy like fruity gummies, chocolates, taffy, and more, you’ll still be surprised by a wild card tossed into the bunch now and then.
If you’re thinking about a huge family of candy eaters, consider the Mostly Sweet Six Pack, or the Mostly Sour Six Pack with sour gummies, sour belts, tart hard candies and chews.
An awesome gift for women who love to test out new beauty products, Allure’s monthly beauty box offers top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks. This monthly gift box delivers $50-$90 in valuable cosmetics, perfumes and more at a tiny price. Filled with fun full and travel size products selected by Allure’s beauty experts, it also includes a mini magazine with tips, shortcuts, and step by step instructions for using the product inside.
There’s not much argument about the need for kids to learn coding to prepare for the future. The BitsBox teaches real coding with crazy fun projects that come in the mail every month. Each level introduces a new computer science concept. Kids build their own apps on the Bitsbox website. They may start by coding from examples, but before long they progress quickly to inventing their own apps. With tons of kid friendly themes, this is one time you won’t mind their screen time.
Did you know that coding also has all kinds of real life applications, which is why you’ll want your kids to learn this new digital literacy. According to learning experts, one of the big benefits is that coding teaches kids to be confident problem solvers, as well as improving their overall academic performance.
For the barbecue connoisseur, the BBQ Box is a delightful monthly box with delicious snacks, rubs, sauces and wood chips to fire up the grill and create delicious and inventive meal ideas. Each box contains one sauce or marinade, one rub or spice mix, one yummy barbecue flavored snack, one sample package of premium wood chips or planks, and one custom recipe to show what can happen when you experiment with this box of BBQ goodies.
The perfect gift box subscription will keep dogs and their humans happy, The Dapper Dog monthly gift box comes with dog treats, toys, and accessories curated around fun themes like Coachella, Southern Charm, Happy Howlidays and more. Every box includes a cool new dog bandana, along with a variety of items that will help you discover new pet products before they arrive at the store.
When you subscribe to this awesome dog box, a portion of the proceeds go to different dog rescue programs and shelters across the country. Another nice option is you can choose your box customized to the size of your pooch.
If you’ve been struggling with finding the perfect kid gifts this year, the STEM Discovery Box is an awesome subscription service that lets kids learn and have fun. Each monthly gift box contains STEM projects for kids aged 7 to teens. They’re handpicked by experts to engage budding scientists and engineers with more complex projects and experiments based on principals of physics, chemistry, and engineering.
Some projects contain instructional booklets and may require an adult. An affordable gift for your special kid, this is a really cool investment in their future. Stem Discovery Boxes contain three different projects each month to keep your kids engaged in learning at home.
Do you know someone who wants to test the waters of the 10-step Korean beauty regimen but they are reticent to invest in tons of products they may not love? This K-beauty monthly gift box is the perfect way to introduce them (or yourself) to great beauty products across many categories. Each monthly box features six full size products, with monthly themes and additional giveaways.
Are you looking for the perfect subscription box to spark someone’s creativity? Whether they’re a dabbling artist or someone who is truly pursuing new passions, this monthly gift box contains a selection of top quality art products that are curated by real artists. Each box contains four to five full size premium art products, limited edition tools, and art supplies. Designed to explore a variety of mediums, these boxes will also supply the instructions to help your budding artist experiment with new ideas and techniques.
Longtime favorite of Korean beauty aficionados, face masks are a key part of the ten step regimen millions of women (and some men too) swear by. The SEVEN LUX monthly gift box features a changing selection of seven carefully curated sheet masks. These results driven sheet masks might include options like hydrogels and multi-step masks, all of which contain high-quality ingredients.
If you want to get someone started with a less expensive subscription box to begin with, the FOUR-ever FRESH monthly box contains four sheet masks for women and men who are newly discovering the benefits of using them.
If you’re a ginger, or you know someone who is, you know that redheads have special needs when it comes to skincare and hair care. This monthly subscription box is filled with beauty products specifically for redheads, from eyeshadows and makeup that are perfect for fair skin, to sunblock, moisturizers, face masks and more.
Each box has between six and ten products that redheads are going to love, and there are always some full size gifts in the mix. With more than $85 in value, this monthly gift box is a great deal for folks who are lucky enough to be redheads.
Beauty, body care and skin care are all require unique products if you’re a woman of color. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone you love, this monthly subscription box from COCOTIQUE nails it with products that are formulated for those special needs. With five to eight full and travel size products each month, women can explore the best ways to care for themselves from head to toe. From lipstick and makeup to masks, shampoos, conditioners and more, every monthly gift box will be a blast to explore and experiment with.
Often, men who have beards have a bit of a love affair with their facial furr. If you’re shopping for the perfect gift for a guy like that, the DAYSPA Body Basic Beard grooming monthly gift box will keep his manly beard looking clean, shiny, and incredibly soft. Each monthly gift box will help you to eliminate beard itch, improve hair damage and restore your whiskers to their former luster. Each month you’ll receive beard shampoo, beard oil, beard balm and natual deodorant, so your beard will look great and your pits will smell simply heavenly.
The Tea Runners subscription box features a carefully curated selection of teas from around the world. Each month you’ll have a chance to explore teas you’d never find in a grocery store, and they’re the highest quality meaning exceptional flavor and aroma. In every box you’ll receive all tea types including pure teas, blended teas, flavored teas, and herbal teas – enough in total to make up to 50 cups of this healthy and warming elixir.
With exclusive access to unknown tea gardens and blenders, each box of loose leaf teas will let you taste the world in a cup. If you’d prefer to explore only herbal teas, they have a gift box for that, as well as subscription boxes specifically with black tea and pure tea as well. They all come with tasting notes and steeping instructions to maximize your enjoyment.
If you’re not sure about a monthly delivery for everyone on your list, you could always get them an awesome tea gift basket instead.
If you’re sick of being stuck at home, you can learn to keep your mind busy by learning new and creative skills with the Adults & Crafts monthly subscription box. Each kit comes with everything you need to finish a fun craft project and many come with a tool you can use forever. You’ll get the correct amount of materials to help reduce any leftover waste. Plus the instructions are spot on so you’ll find that perhaps you’re a little more artistic than you gave yourself credit for.
If your soul could use some regular soothing, the Chakra Box monthly subscription box is filled with all the kinds of things to put you in a more meditative space. Each box includes organic aromatherapy, crystals, gemstone jewelry, organic herbal teas, and other spiritual tools that will help you cope with the day’s stresses.
Each month you’ll get 9-12 vegan and cruelty-free items to enhance your focus and improve your well-being. With a value of $80-125 each month, the subscription price is a terrific deal for an ongoing dose of peace and happiness.
Everyone loves jerky. Whether you’re a beef-eating machine looking for a snack, a kid on a long car trip, or a gym rat looking to protein-up, jerky is a great option. And, believe it or not, there are a few different curated boxes of craft jerky from People’s Choice that will satisfy their need for meat.
They’ve got an all spicy jerky option, a simply and savory option, a sweet tooth option, and a health nut option (which is keto-friendly). Inside each box, you’ll find six hand-picked jerky options from People’s Choice (my personal favorite was the chili habanero bag!).
So if you’re shopping for a subscription box that’s perfect for a meat-loving carnivore, look no further than the People’s Choice Jerky Boxes.