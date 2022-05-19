29 Best Tea Gift Sets & Baskets in 2022

There’s never a day that’s not made a bit sunnier by enjoying a soothing cup of delicious tea, and this elegant gift set from Tea Forté is a lovely gift whether your giftee is a woman is in her 50s or someone of any age and gender. The Soleil (French for sun) tea set comes in a genuinely beautiful reusable box – honestly, it’s so pretty it’s almost hard to take each perfectly fitted piece out, but don’t worry, they’ll get over that. Inside, there’s a sunny yellow café cup with a matched cover that allows her tea to steep without getting cold.

The Soleil collection comes with ten Tea Forté pyramid infuser tea bags as well as a tiny tea tray for her spent bag. Mind you, these aren’t just any teabags either. They are, as you might expect, something special. They feature a clever stand-up string with a tiny leaf on the top. That leaf fits through a little opening on top of the cup cover so they can dunk their bag without removing the lid.

Let’s not forget to talk about the tea, which is absolutely yummy. This collection includes two of each blend: Darjeeling Quince (black tea), Cherry Blossom (green tea), Wildflower Honey Citrus (green tea), Vanilla Rose (white tea), and Wildberry Hibiscus (herbal tea).