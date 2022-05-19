29 Best Tea Gift Sets & Baskets in 2022

There’s nothing quite as cozy on a chilly day as a steaming cup of tea. In summer, a tall glass of tea over ice is a thoroughly refreshing elixir. Whether loose leaf or bags, green, black, or herbal, the gift of tea is a thoughtful and healthy option for nearly anyone on your gift list throughout the year. These are the Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets.
There’s never a day that’s not made a bit sunnier by enjoying a soothing cup of delicious tea, and this elegant gift set from Tea Forté is a lovely gift whether your giftee is a woman is in her 50s or someone of any age and gender. The Soleil (French for sun) tea set comes in a genuinely beautiful reusable box – honestly, it’s so pretty it’s almost hard to take each perfectly fitted piece out, but don’t worry, they’ll get over that. Inside, there’s a sunny yellow café cup with a matched cover that allows her tea to steep without getting cold.
The Soleil collection comes with ten Tea Forté pyramid infuser tea bags as well as a tiny tea tray for her spent bag. Mind you, these aren’t just any teabags either. They are, as you might expect, something special. They feature a clever stand-up string with a tiny leaf on the top. That leaf fits through a little opening on top of the cup cover so they can dunk their bag without removing the lid.
Let’s not forget to talk about the tea, which is absolutely yummy. This collection includes two of each blend: Darjeeling Quince (black tea), Cherry Blossom (green tea), Wildflower Honey Citrus (green tea), Vanilla Rose (white tea), and Wildberry Hibiscus (herbal tea).
If you’ve got a visual person on your gift list, the Teabloom blooming tea gift set is going to delight them in a special way. The show begins with a crystal clear 36-ounce borosilicate glass teapot that’s stovetop safe and comes with a warmer to keep it at perfect drinking temperature once the tea has steeped. This pretty pot has a lid that’s adorned with a beautiful rose-colored heart handle.
The set comes with a glass tea infuser for loose leaf teas, but this set includes a pink canister of 12 heart-shaped sachets so your giftee can watch their blooming teas unfold in a beautiful steeping process. Keep them stocked with these tea flowers in different flavors from blooming fruit flowers to green tea flowers and berry blooms. They’re all simply delicious.
There’s nothing like getting a special collection of Twinings teas, but getting them in a gorgeous reusable wooden tea chest makes this gift a really special one. This fantastic tea assortment includes 80 individual bags in a beautiful Moroccan-themed box. This collection includes a wide range of Twinings’ most popular blends including Pomegranate and Raspberry, English Afternoon, Lemon and Ginger Tea, Green Tea, Pure Rooibos Red Tea, Irish Breakfast, Early Grey Tea, Wild Berries, English Breakfast, Nightly Calm, Chai French Vanilla, Berry Fusion, Honeybush Mandarin Orange, Chamomile Honey Vanilla, Pure Peppermint, and Lady Grey.
For the epicurious tea drinker, the true tea connoisseur, comes an enchanting and unusual tea treat. This perfect little gift of an idea celebrates the history of tea from Ceylon, an exotic island that has produced the fruit of several trees on its fertile lands over the millennium.
It is this great history, ancient and vibrant culture, and spirit of modern times on this wonderful island that have been blended into the black Ceylon tea presented by Basilur. Each range of Basilur tea depicts its own story related to the rich Sri Lankan heritage. It offers a unique tea-drinking experience that transports discerning tea drinkers to another time and place.
Basilur tea takes you through this long journey of tea, with innovative blends and packaging while keeping 5000-year-old traditions intact. This tea book is the perfect Christmas present for men or women who love to learn through experiences. Other Basilur tea books feature black and green teas, fruit teas, and teas with unusual floral notes. They all come complete with unique and fascinating histories.
One of the most clever tea gift sets we’ve seen has to be this collection from Tea Drops. These pressed organic little morsels contain finely-sourced loose leaf organic tea, raw sugar, and aromatic spices all of which instantly dissolve in your cup for a delicious drinking experience. We love that they come in cute little shapes, but our fave thing has to be the adorable slide top wooden box which we know will get repurposed for something fun once it’s empty.
Looking for a perfect, somewhat manly tea gift for your boss, brother, or guy friend this year? The Magic Tea Chest by Wissotzky is an indulging assortment of tempting flavors and aromas, gathered from the far corners of the world that will bring out his sense of adventure. Inspired by the delectable chronicles of vast journeys since 1849, when Wissotzky’s first tea exploration set sail.
This awesome collection contains eight delicious flavors: Mango Passion, Rich Assam, Nana Mint with Ginger and Lemon, Timeless Green Tea with Jasmine, Timeless Green Tea, Amaretto Dream, Black Tea Spiced Nana Mint, and Timeless Green Tea with Nana Mint.
If you’re buying a gift that’s for guys, you might want to include a few trinkets that aid in his tea making. If he’s wondering how to manage that boiling hot, dripping tea bag, the Norpro Stainless Steel Tea Bag Squeezer is a perfect enhancement to his tea-making experience. Help him keep his fresh tea toasty hot with the Primula Double Wall Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy.
Tea Forté’s Single Steeps Tea Chest is an expansive selection of 28 loose leaf teas and herbal infusions that would be a winter warmer for someone you love this Christmas. These teas are presented in easy-to-use, pre-portioned single serving pouches, and the beautiful chest has a detailed tasting menu on the inner lid to make selecting each blend easy, depending on your mood.
These loose tea singles are a convenient and simple way to prepare the perfect cup of premium loose leaf tea. Simply open the pouch, pour the contents into an infuser teapot, pour steaming hot water over the leaves, steep and enjoy the perfect cup of hot tea. If you were a real sweetie this Christmas, you might send along some delicious buttery cookies to dip in that yummy tea.
The Acorus Summer Taste Natural Fruit Tea Set features 60 tea bags and six different varieties of natural fruit tea. These teas are so full of color, liveliness, and delicious fruit taste, plus they smell as well as look beautiful once steeped. These infusions are a fun way to have a taste of summer even in the dead of winter. They’re delicious hot or iced and they come in an enchanting hexagon box with photos and fun descriptions of each tea on the sides.
This luxurious Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Gift Set contains six elegant containers of loose leaf tea inside a gold lined box. So different from American and English teas, this assortment includes India’s original Masala Chai, Sweet Cinnamon Spice Chai, Organic Himalayan Breakfast Black Tea, Ayurvedic Rose Herbal Green Tea Leaves, Turmeric Spice Herbal Tea Tisane, Hibiscus Rush Herbal Tea Tisane. These unique and different blends would get the tea lover on your list out of their rut, and ready to kick start the day.
The entire holiday season can be stressful for everyone. If you’ve got a special tea lover on your Christmas gift list, surprise them with this beautiful assortment of English teas from Taylors of Harrogate. Thoughtfully sourced, Taylors’ tea experts seek out the best teas from the top gardens in the world, and skillfully blend flavor-packed fruits and herbs to create delectable infusions. So good in fact, that Taylors tea has earned the Royal Warrant, as an official supplier to the Prince of Wales.
This 48 bag gift set includes English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon and Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Chamomile teas.
What could be more fun than a Ceremonie Tea Gift Pack of delicious tea sachets, each packaged in a tiny gift box? The mesh tea sachets are bursting with the bold taste of whole leaf tea, fine herbs, and spices. This box contains two of each flavor including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Moroccan Mint, Sencha Green, Jasmine Green, Lemongrass and Verbena, Chamomile Flowers, Ginger Peach, Indian Chai and Wild Berry. Elegant to serve and even more delicious to drink, this fun set is a perfect gift, or break it up and use the little boxes as stocking stuffers.
Have you been in search of the perfect Kosher Christmas gift? This beautiful Stash Tea Eight Flavor Tea Chest might fit the bill. It’s packed full of eight different blends of Kof-K Kosher certified Stash teas, in flavors that can a tea drinker from morning to night. They can get a caffeine kick with Chai spice, or relax at night with a cup of camping chamomile tea. With some of the most popular teas included, your favorite tea drinker is going to have a hard time choosing a favorite.
Fresh and fragrant flower teas are popular in China, and now Chinese Tea Culture makes them available in the cutest collectible set. Each of the 11 different loose teas is contained inside an adorable reusable tin to keep them fresh. It includes blends like Red Rose, Lemon Grass, Mint, Chrysanthemum, Chamomile, Hibiscus, Saffron, Jasmine, Peach Flower, Lavender and Linden Flower. This set doesn’t come with an infuser so you might want to get one for your giftee so they can start steeping immediately.
There are a dozen delicious loose leaf teas included in this beautiful tea sampler from Solstice Tea Traders. Each tea stays delicious and fresh in its own airtight tin that can be reused for all kinds of things in the kitchen or the office later. This lovely set lets you experiment with green and black teas, herb teas, and fruity rooibos teas just to name a few.
It inclues: Masala Chai Black Tea, similar to Chai; Peach OP Black Tea, perfect for hot or iced; Gunpowder Green Tea, sourced directly from Chinese plantations; South African Rooibos, an herbal tea from a broom like red bush; Red Fruit Tea, a blend of hibiscus petals, black currant, currant, and elderberries; Sencha, a Japanese green tea; Irish Breakfast Tea, a bold black tea often enjoyed with milk and sugar; English Breakfast Tea, a bold black tea always sourced from India or Sri Lanka; Hibiscus Blue Eyes, an intoxicating blend of apple, hibiscus, rosehip shells, orange peel, and cornflower petals; Limonello, flavored with lemongrass, lemon peel, apple, and sweet blackberry; Earl Grey, a traditional black tea infused with bergamot (excellent for headache relief); and Mirik Darjeeling, a black tea sourced from India.
If you’ve got someone on your gift list who is a little eclectic, and a lot interesting, this cool Numi Flowering Tea Gift Set might be the perfect present. Packaged in a pretty box, this set is filled with five bouquets of tea leaves that blossom into a myriad of flavors, from sweet and subtle, to rich and bold. The included, stylish borosilicate glass teapot is ideal for observing the flowering tea petals as they literally bloom out. This visual delight heightens the tea-making experience and creates great conversation.
Brewing this tea requires no tea bag or strainer. Flowering teas are environmentally kind as well as easy to serve. This unique gift set includes white, green, and black tea leaves as well as a variety of flowers including rose, jasmine, lily, lavendar, and ruby amaranth. These exceptional tasting teas are captured in unique blends that use the highest quality organic, non-GMO ingredients sourced directly from Fair Trade Certified gardens.
A little bit of spice and everything nice – that’s what you’ll find in this luxurious collection of festive teas from Tea Forté. These fun and different teas come in a chic, modern, cream and gold gift box that looks super spendy when this is actually a moderately priced Christmas gift. Perfect for entertaining, or as a lovely hostess gift, the lid opens to reveal a classic collection of handcrafted, pyramid tea infusers and a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection.
This gift set includes ten infusers, two of each blend: Ginger Snap, Raspberry Ganache, Rum Raisin Biscotti, Spiced Ginger Plum, Winter Chai. Hmmm… makes me hungry just drinking about it. If you’re looking for another impressive gift for someone who likes all things herbal, the Tea Forté Herbal Retreat collection is perfect. For the person who is focused on their mind and body, the Wellbeing Collection is ideal.
Christmas is the perfect season to share a zen gift of tea with someone you love. There isn’t a better season to be zen, or completely at peace with another being than Christmas, right? In this Teabloom Complete Blooming Tea Set, so simple it follows the Asian aesthetic, pure green tea leaves, jasmine, and a selection of edible flowers have been hand-sewn and pressed into compact balls so they can bloom for you as they steep.
It’s the perfect gift for the tea drinker in your life. With a thermal, shock-resistant glass teapot, this set is durable and heat resistant, so your giftee can set it on top of the lit tealight warmer, or pour boiling water directly into it, without any fear of shattering. It features an ergonomic handle and anti-drip spout.
This Twinings Herbal Tea Sampler pack has so many options for tea lovers who want a hot drink without the caffeine. With 13 different tea flavors from Chamomile to Rooibos red, and Honeybush Mandarin Orange to Lemon Delight, there are delicious options for grownups and kids to enjoy. With 40 tea bags in total, this is a reasonably priced gift option too.
If you’re looking for the perfect small gift that’s clever, delicious, and affordable, this little Tazo Tea gift set might be exactly what you’re looking for to fill those large stockings. It’s also the perfect-sized tea set to give to friends, co-workers, or even your boss. It would be the perfect Secret Santa present that stays under most price limits.
For true tea lovers, Tazo Tea is one of the most popular tea brands, well-known for quality teas with a depth of flavor. This adorable set comes wrapped up and ready to toss into a gift bag or just deliver it as is. It includes five Tazo tea bags, five Pure and Natural Honey Stix, five Biscoff cookies, and three Nonni’s Biscotti, all wrapped up in a large white bistro-style mug.
This great smaller-sized present has all the fixings for delicious tea and tasty treats. If you want to extend their enjoyment of tea and the cute mug, get them some Nonni’s Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti for pure dipping pleasure.
Smooth and natural, whether iced or hot, this Golden Moon Tea Gift Set is certified organic, and includes four flavors of their most popular teas: Organic Rooibos, French Breakfast, Masala Chai, and Mint Medley. Don’t be fooled by the size of the bags, because each includes enough loose leaf tea for 12 cups, so this tea gift set makes 48 cups total.
They’re packed in a pretty silver box with a polka dot bow, and they’re all 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan friendly.
If you really want to impress a true tea lover this Christmas, get them this expansive collection of Tea Forté pyramid infusers. This impressive boxed set offers 40 infusers, two each of twenty Tea Forté blends. The open lid reveals a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection. A beautiful, reusable serving box that can be conveniently refilled with trays.
A perfect present for your boss or an impressive addition to the boardroom, this collection includes two infusers each of the following blends: Black Currant, Bombay Chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Estate Darjeeling, Hazelnut Truffle, Orchid Vanilla, Formosa Oolong, Green Mango Peach, Jasmine Green, Lemon Sorbetti, Sencha, White Ambrosia, White Ginger Pear, African Solstice, Blueberry Merlot, Chamomile Citron, Citrus Mint, Ginger Lemongrass, Raspberry Nectar, Sencha Green, White Ambrosia, and White Ginger Pear.
While British teas are among the most popular in the world, this has more to do with Colonialism than it does with their quality. Perhaps your favorite tea enthusiast would be curious to try some Scottish tea? The Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company’s Scottish Collection tea gift set includes some classics they might not have tried like Thistle Tea, Heather Tea, Whisky Tea, and Scottish Breakfast Tea.
If you’ve never been across the pond, you might not know about the other delicious treat that goes perfectly with tea. An afternoon break with a steaming cup should always include a few Hobnobs to go with it.
You know how the English love their tea, and this Ahmad Tea gift set delivers 60 foil-wrapped tea bags ready to delight your tea lover this year. This set contains six fresh and flavorful fruity, responsibly sourced teas including mango, strawberry and kiwi, black currant, lemon and lime, raspberry and pomegranate, and peach and passionfruit. Sounds mouthwatering, doesn’t it?
For someone who prefers more traditional tea blends, the Classic Tea Gift Set contains Ceylon, English breakfast, cardamom, Earl Grey, English tea No. 1, and evening decaffeinated. They also have a Green Tea Gift Set.
In the Tea Forté Loose Tea Starter Set, a selection of delectable limited edition teas is paired with a beautiful Kati steeping cup and an infuser that clips right to the side. This makes it a great gift option, especially around Christmastime because of its snowflake design.
The cup has a lid to keep things hot while steeping, and once ready, the infuser can be set on the lid. This pretty set in red features snowflakes on the cup, and it contains 10 assorted, pre-portioned single serving pouches, with the perfect measure for a 12-ounce cup or pot of tea.
Tea can be a key to overall health and wellness throughout the year, so every day is a great day to indulge in one of the delicious herbal blends in this collection from Pukka. With 45 sachets of different blends including Elderberry and Echinacea, Lemon, Ginger and Manuka Honey, Turmeric Glow, Blackcurrant Beauty, and Three Ginger, your giftee can enjoy a unique experience with every cup.
Made with 100% organically and ethically sourced ingredients, you can also give your special recipient a gift that gives back to the planet as Pukka donates 1% of the overall sales to support environmental causes. Anyone would love that.
Some folks are guzzlers and some folks are sippers, so if you’ve got a tea sipper on your gift list, this gift set for tea lovers is an ideal choice. First, let’s focus on the tea because this cute gift comes with 12 different Twinings tea bags along with a dozen honey straws to sweeten the deal. But what makes this a really perfect gift for tea lovers is the 12-ounce tea mug.
When it comes to tea mugs, this isn’t just any old cuppa. This one is a double-wall, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel mug with a sipping lid. It will keep their tea at the perfect drinking temperature for hours at a time.
When you’re looking to surprise someone with a tea gift basket that’s a cut above, the Tea Time Gift Collection will Delight anyone who loves a little nosh with their cuppa. This beautiful basket includes a white ceramic teapot is surrounded by English tea, Bonne Maman strawberry preserves, spiced waffle cookies, Hammond’s lemon cakes, Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffle balls, Sconza candy cane almonds, La Grande Galette butter cookies with sea salt, and so much more.
Better yet? This tasty assortment arrives on a lovely breakfast serving tray so whether your gift recipient wants to make their morning ritual a bit more special or they simply want to make an impressive presentation while sharing with friends, this is a great way to do it. And since this might become a regular morning routine, keep them in sweet treats with a Bonne Maman gift pack of jams and a way to make the best scones on the planet.
Among our favorite tea gift sets has to be this Tazo tea sampler that comes in a sustainably sourced bamboo wood box that you can basically reuse forever. That environmental justice mantra is a big part of Tazo’s corporate philosophy, and we love it. So this gift box can be a two-pronged effort on behalf of your tea-loving giftee who will surely appreciate the delicious drinks as well as the planet-friendly agenda.
This tea box contains 14 of Tazo’s most popular tea blends including English Afternoon, Ginger Tea, Green Tea, Pure Rooibos Red Tea, Chai Mint, Earl Grey black tea, English Breakfast, Camomile Calm, Chai decaf, Passion Fruit, Wild Sweet Orange and more. They’ll love how easy it is to display their tea collection so when friends come over they can easily pick their preferred flavor.
When you’re shopping for that person who loves their tea cool or iced, this Numi gift set is extra special. It includes six bags of each of four organic teas including Breakfast Blend Black tea (for focus), Aged Earl Grey (for balance), Moroccan Mint (to refresh), and Jasmine Green (to reflect). What they’ll love about this set is the cool glass infuser bottle that has a strainer on the inside and a cork wrap around the exterior as well as a stainless steel screw-on lid.
The Tea Runners subscription box features a carefully curated selection of teas from around the world. Each month you’ll have a chance to explore teas you’d never find in a grocery store, and they’re the highest quality meaning exceptional flavor and aroma. In every box, you’ll receive all tea types including pure teas, blended teas, flavored teas, and herbal teas – enough in total to make up to 50 cups of this healthy and warming elixir.
With exclusive access to unknown tea gardens and blenders, each box of loose leaf teas will let you taste the world in a cup. If you’d prefer to explore only herbal teas, they have a gift box for that, as well as subscription boxes specifically with black tea and pure tea as well. They all come with tasting notes and steeping instructions to maximize your enjoyment.
Subscription boxes are an easy way to ensure they’re always stocked up on their favorite things throughout the year.