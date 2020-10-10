101 Best Tech Gifts Under $50

Traditional note takers and digital note takers alike can find a happy medium in the Rocketbook Everlast, a classic pen and paper notebook with an eco-friendly twist. Each of this notebook’s 36 pages can be reused as long as you use a pen, highlighter, or marker from the Pilot Frixion line. The pages have a specialized lining that allows you to wipe ink off with just a bit of water.

When you are ready to clear out some space in your Rocketbook, simply open up the free Rocketbook app, which will use your phone’s camera to scan your pages and transcribe them to your preferred cloud service in seconds. You even get to choose what format it is uploaded to. This handy notebook can be the last one you ever need.