101 Best Tech Gifts Under $50

Everyone loves having the latest and greatest gadgets, especially when they are affordably-priced. That’s why we’ve highlighted some of our favorite tech gifts under $50 so you can keep to a budget even when you’re shopping for your favorite techie.
Having an extra-long charging cable running across your room is almost as inconvenient as having to charge your phone on the other side of the room. This LED desk lamp from Brightech solves this problem elegantly by providing a 1A USB port at the base of a charming modern light fixture. It looks just as good on an end table as on a desk.
The smart plug is a simple way to turn any appliance or light fixture into a part of a smart home setup, no matter how old. This compact plug connects to your home WiFI so you can schedule it with an app or use a voice command system like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. It is a great way to transform the lights in a room or to schedule your morning coffee to be piping hot right when you wake up.
Any smartphone camera worth its salt has a bevy of digital effects to improve your photos but they never quite match the effect of a real camera lens. This clip-on lens kit from Amir is a fun smartphone accessory that brings some of that DSLR charm to your photos without breaking the bank. It comes with a wide angle lens, a fisheye lens, and a macro zoom lens. They clip onto almost any smartphone.
ComTec brings laser tag into the modern era with tactical upgrades to this classic game. The included guns and vests have the ability to switch between change firing mode to match four different weapons. The game keeps track of ammo, lives, and has a built-in flashlight for all-new ways to play this harmless target practice game.
The Popsocket is the original collapsible phone grip for holding larger phablet-style phones that barely fit in your hand. This simple adhesive mount goes a long way towards making your phone more comfortable to use and less likely to be dropped. The Popsocket tucks away when not in use for easy storage in your pocket.
Karaoke is a great way to bring people together but you don’t have to go to a dingy bar to do it. Instead, all you need is a Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and a smartphone. This Bluetooth microphone connects to your phone then uses internal speakers to play backing tracks for you to sing over. You can use the free Karaoke app to display lyrics or use a different source for audio. The best part? It has a built-in mixing board so you can hide your friends’ mediocre singing with fun voice effects.
Did you know that your phone has more bacteria on it than a public toilet seat? Well, it doesn’t have to be that way, as you can use this Cahot UV Light Sanitizer Box to clean your phone of bacteria in minutes. This clamshell device encloses a small item and bathes it in UV rays to remove 99.9% of all germs. It works on anything that fits inside, including phones, keys, and wallets.
The Creative Stage Air is a budget sound bar that is equally at home beneath a computer monitor or a TV. Its USB power obviously lends it best to use with a PC but it also has an internal battery capable of lasting through six hours of playback. Realistically, you can use it anywhere and even take it outside. It connects to any source compatible with Bluetooth or aux and delivers a powerful bass-heavy sound.
Making music in a digital audio workstation can be overwhelming to an amateur musician. This is why accessible synth devices like the Teenage Engineering pocket synth series remain a popular choice for electronic music makers. This inexpensive synth has a 16-step sequencer with ??? of voices. Its integrated speakers and battery power make it a great standalone music maker, though it also makes a great addition to a pre-existing library of instruments.
A USB microphone is a useful peripheral for anyone who regularly makes video calls, plays online games, or engages in creative audio endeavors. The Snowball Ice from Blue is a go-to pick because it offers high-quality audio recording on a budget. Its compact design allows it to be used on the go and its swiveling cardioid pickup make it a versatile option for any use.
If you know someone who doesn’t already have a pair of wireless earbuds, then you’ve just discovered an easy way to make their life better. Not having to connect to your media source means you have freedom of movement and less risk of snagging your cable on something as you walk by. The SoundPEATS Wireless earbuds are a top budget choice for their eight hour battery life and solid sound quality.
Transferring files from a PC to a smartphone can be a hassle. When you don’t have time to upload several gigs of data to a cloud service, you can instead use this SanDisk Dual Drive m3.0 flash drive. It provides 64GB of detachable data storage via USB 2.0 and micro USB alike, allowing it to work equally well for PCs and Android phones. Keep in mind that this version is for micro USB phones only and will not work with newer Android phones that have USB-C chargers. If you have a newer phone, there is a USB-C version of the Dual Drive available as well.
Vinyl records are back in style and now a whole new generation is learning the joy of interacting with and collecting physical media. The Victrola Bluetooth Record Player is a great beginner record player as it is inexpensive and has built-in speakers for easy use. You can also connect it to Bluetooth speakers or use it as a speaker itself. It may not be as durable as a vintage player from vinyl’s golden years but it is a heck of a lot easier to find.
A Qi wireless charger is an incredibly convenient accessory to have if you own a Qi-compatible smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the iPhone Xs. The iOttie iOn charger rests your phone at a 65-degree angle that makes it perfect for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. It is capable of charging at a rate of 10W on compatible devices and comes with a USB-C cable and AC adapter for added convenience.
Traditional note takers and digital note takers alike can find a happy medium in the Rocketbook Everlast, a classic pen and paper notebook with an eco-friendly twist. Each of this notebook’s 36 pages can be reused as long as you use a pen, highlighter, or marker from the Pilot Frixion line. The pages have a specialized lining that allows you to wipe ink off with just a bit of water.
When you are ready to clear out some space in your Rocketbook, simply open up the free Rocketbook app, which will use your phone’s camera to scan your pages and transcribe them to your preferred cloud service in seconds. You even get to choose what format it is uploaded to. This handy notebook can be the last one you ever need.
Ice cream is hard to share, especially when you only have a pint. If you find yourself constantly fending off hungry housemates from your stash, then a Ben & Jerry’s Euphori-Lock may be just what the doctor ordered. Its three-number combination lock will stump ice cream thieves and get the message across that “there is no ‘u’ in ‘my pint’.”
Smartphone photos may look nice but they simply don’t hold the same sentimental value as a printed photo. Thankfully, the KiiPix Printer exists to turn your digital pictures into instant photos. This compact foldout printer uses 3.4 x 2.1 inch Fujifilm Instax film to print your favorite pictures and turn them into instant keepsakes. These pictures are perfect for gifting or adding to scrapbooks.
A digital photo frame is a classic modern gift that’s all about sharing your favorite memories with someone. On its own, a high-resolution 8-inch digital frame is a great decoration that anyone can customize. When you pre-load it with photos and videos that represent shared memories, it becomes an even more meaningful gift that will make anyone’s day.
While dedicated VR headsets are a few years off from being fully accessible, there are a number of VR gaming peripherals like the Pansonite Headset, which use your phone’s display and gyroscope to create an immersive VR experience. This headset supports phones up to 6 inches in size and has adjustable lenses to accommodate users with visual impairments. It works with almost any VR app available which makes for nearly endless possibilities. Combine this gift with a Bluetooth controller and you have a highly capable gaming setup.
The OontZ Angle 3 is one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers around. It offers clear sound and a high max volume in a compact and water-resistant package. It has speedy Bluetooth 4.2 support and offers a 12-hour battery life, making it a go-to speaker to connect to any source anywhere you take it. A speaker this solid is a gift that anyone could appreciate.
The Letscom Smart Watch is a value-priced tech wearable that gives you the full smart watch experience without the ridiculous price tag. It has a built-in heart rate monitor and step tracker, making it great for staying on top of fitness goals. It also allows you to control your music, get call and SMS notifications, and more from its built-in touch display. And it has a 10-day battery life. This is definitely one of the coolest tech gadgets in the sub-$50 price range.
The Tile Mate is the ideal budget tech gift for that friend you have who would lose track of their nose if it wasn’t attached to their face. Attach a compact Bluetooth key fob to your phone or keys and you’ll always have a way to track them down.
These LED Poi Balls provide all of the fun visual flair of fire dancing without the inherent danger of spinning a flaming ball around your body. That makes these the ideal way to try out flow arts without having to have a fire extinguisher handy. And unlike real fire, these LED lights change colors and can be safely used indoors.
If you know someone who stirs a ridiculous amount of sugar or honey into their morning drinks, then they are probably still wasting what little morning energy they have stirring their own drinks. Get them a self-stirring mug and they’ll have more time to reflect on how their caffeine addiction got so severe in the first place.
The Sphero Mini is a Bluetooth-powered robot that offers a number of different ways to play and learn. This app-powered RC device is only about the size of a ping-pong ball but it can be controlled to make precise movements or act as the input device for phone games. More advanced users can download the free Sphero Edu app and try their hand at programming new commands for Sphero in Javascript. Even if it doesn’t end up acting as a learning tool, it is guaranteed to make for one of the best cat toys sever.
The 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Controller is a versatile wireless controller that can be used across a number of platforms ranging from Windows, to Mac, to Android, to the Nintendo Switch. Its iconic Super Famicom layout is perfect for replaying your favorite classic game ports or emulations but it also has added dual sticks for use with modern games as well.
A Fire TV Stick is the easy way to turn any HDMI-compatible display into a full-on streaming center. The latest version of Amazon’s inexpensive streaming stick supports full 4K playback from hundreds of subscription-based streaming services. This is a great gift for someone who wants a way to access content from Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime Video all in one place.
Anyone who carries around more than one rechargeable device throughout the day knows what a hassle it can be to keep everything charged up. A portable power bank like the Anker PowerCore is a must-have item for commuters or students whose phones start to die halfway into the day. With a capacity of 10000mAh, this power bank has enough juice to charge most modern smartphones at least once over.
While 3D printers are costly and difficult to assemble, the technology to freely create small items from scratch is still accessible through 3D printing pens. These handheld devices use the same PLA and ABS filaments as a professional 3D printer to give the user creative control as they create trinkets, decorations, or anything else they can think of. They don’t require any programming knowledge or PC software, making them a great choice for beginner makers.
During the coldest part of winter, nothing makes a room cozier than a personal heater like the Lasko Portable Ceramic Space Heater. This compact heater is the ideal size for a bedroom or home office. It has 11 different heating settings to ensure that you get your environment to the perfect temperature.
Smokers and fire enthusiasts go through lighters like it’s nobody’s business. Little do they know, they can switch over to a super fun electric lighter and never have to buy another Bic again. This USB-chargeable device emits a small tesla coil to ignite flammable items without giving off any heat. It can instead give the user a slight shock so be mindful that this is certainly not a toy.
Concertgoers have historically had to either blow their ears out with uninhibited loudness or muffle the audio with bulky earplugs. Now, the Vibes earplug company offers a middleground for the discerning music lover. Their specially designed earplugs reduce the volume of incoming sound by up to 22 decibels without distorting or muffling it. They are compact and comfortable, making them the go-to way to safely enjoy live music.
If you know someone who is interested in turning their living space into a smart home, then this Peteme Smart LED Light Bulb 2-Pack is a great way to introduce them to the technology. This RGB LED light bulb is compatible with Siri, Alexa, Echo, Google Home, and IFTTT systems and it doesn’t require a hub.
This setup allows you to use a voice-controlled smart speaker to process commands like “Alexa, set the bedroom to Blue” or “OK, Google, turn on the lights” – all depending on which smart home system you prefer to use.
The Echo Dot is Amazon’s cheapest introduction to the world of voice assistant technology. It connects to your home’s WiFi to access the cloud-based Alexa voice assistant, who can perform a number of automated tasks to streamline your day. The tasks you can perform with Alexa range from turning on a set of WiFi light bulbs to ordering a pizza, which means pretty much anyone can find a way to make the Echo Dot useful. This version has a powerful noise-canceling microphone and built-in speakers, but you are encouraged to use a 3.5 mm audio cable to connect it to any more powerful speakers you already have for the purpose of playing music.
Gifting money for Christmas has become a standard cop-out. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with gifting something fungible, a techie may be more interested in alternative payment methods like cryptocurrency. A small quantity of bitcoin can be easily gifted on a paper wallet with a little know-how. It may end up growing or shrinking in value, so start with a small quantity before you get too serious. If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can gift it on a Trezor device which offers secure storage for a number of cryptocurrencies.
The Wallet Ninja is the stealthiest multi-tool around, making it a handy choice for those who like to travel prepared. This sturdy steel tool is only the size of a credit card but it has 18 different uses ranging from a screwdriver to a hex wrench. It is lightweight and TSA-approved so it never has to leave your side.
Just because someone lacks the outdoor space available to garden doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy fresh-grown herbs with their cooking. This Indoor Herb Garden Kit uses an LED grow light and a hydroponic vessel to create ideal herb-growing conditions on any countertop. This mini-kit provides just enough space to grow three plants, making it a great starter kit.
The Magic Bullet blender is a versatile addition to any kitchen. It can chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind with its different attachments, so it can fill the roll of multiple kitchen gadgets. It is compact and easy to use, so even the most hopeless cook can prepare a healthy smoothie or salsa.
The Raspberry Pi might look like a toy but it is actually the smallest and cheapest computer you’ll come across in today’s PC market. For under $50, you get a mini motherboard with enough processing power and RAM to serve a number of uses. You can install an OS on it and use it as a PC, you can install old school game ROMs to make an emulator box, you can house a web server on it, and so much more. If you are shopping for someone with a little technical know-how, then this gift can be shaped to their needs in any number of ways.
If you usually bring a lunch to work, this Janolia Electric Lunch Box is a total game-changer. Not only is this product a lunch box but it is also a portable steamer that can be plugged into a wall outlet to keep your food warm until you are ready for it. It includes one 1.3L stainless steel bowl and dish plate, and they are removable so they are easy to clean.
The Mi Band 3 is China’s premier budget fitness tracker, which offers a staggering amount of value for only $35. Its LED display tracks exercise duration, mileage, heart rate, and sleep quality in real time using several built-in sensors. It is comfortable and waterproof up to 50 meters, meaning you basically never have to take it off. The Xaomi Sports App brings this all together to help you track your lifetime fitness trends and continue down the path of a healthier lifestyle. If you think you already exercise consistently enough to not need a fitness tracker, then good luck with that New Year’s resolution.
PC gaming is a one of a kind experience. There’s simply nothing like coming together with strangers around the world to yell at each other under the thin guise of teamwork. Having a proper gaming headset like the Runmus 7.1 Gaming Headset is merely the icing on the cake. These 7.1 surround sound headphones give off crystal clear audio, giving the wearer an edge up in arena games. It also has a foldout boom mic so they never have to shout through the built-in microphone on that laptop ever again.
If you drink a lot of tea, then you may see the act of boiling water as some kind of meditative process in the ritual of tea drinking. Personally, I see it as a waste of time. This Mueller Electric Kettle boils 1.8 liters of water in minutes and only requires the flip of a switch, and it automatically shuts off when the water is boiling. This makes creating hot beverages even easier and much more convenient.
Tamagotchis are among the most intriguing relics of the ’90s. They are a mix between a pet and a toy that grows and bonds with you as you play with it. You feed them when they are hungry, heal them when they are sick, and help shape their personality as they mature. They still provide loads of amusement as well as a certain retro flair.
When our smartphones are basically as powerful as a computer, the only thing setting them apart is their lack of a keyboard. This folding Bluetooth keyboard from iClever helps bridge that gap to turn any phone or tablet into a full-on workstation. This is handy for composing emails, playing games, or word processing on the go. It even has color-changing backlighting.
Any devotee to nature knows that the Sun is the ultimate source of power in the universe. It gives us the energy to get up and live on and it can do the same for a phone. This 25000mAh power bank from Hiluckey has four foldout solar panels to collect and store solar energy. You can then plug in a charger cable to one of its two USB ports to charge a portable device like a phone or a speaker. It also has a flashlight built-in, making it a great companion for hikes and campouts.
The awesomeness of your home theater setup is directly proportional to the number of remote controls you need. But when your suite of remotes becomes unmanageable, then you need the GE Backlit Universal Remote to bring order back. This controller is compatible with hundreds of devices and can be programmed to control four different devices at once.
Dieting becomes a common trend towards the end of the year when people start to think about New Year’s resolutions and ways to improve themselves. But anyone who has tried counting calories recently knows that it is a difficult task when you cook at home. The NutraTrack Mini Digital Food Scale allows you to weigh out your ingredients and then use the built-in reference sheet to calculate the calories you put into each meal. Inherent desire to eat healthy not included.
A MicroSD card might not be the most exciting gift, especially if it is for a special occasion, but there is no denying their sheer utility. They can be used with most Android phones, cameras, and tablets to expand internal storage, breathing new life into a device that previously unusable because of a lack of available memory. Just make sure your recipient has a compatible device before you snag this gift.
Bulky billfold wallets are a thing of the past when you can find space-efficient alternatives like this minimalist money clip at a cheaper price. This aluminum wallet from Lookiss contours to its contents to take up as little space as possible. It blocks dangerous RFID signals and provides easy access to its contents. Plus it is the perfect incentive to stop carrying around a dozen punch cards to restaurants you are never going back to.
For the person who already has the latest and greatest tech devices, perhaps they just need to focus on keeping what they have in working shape. This 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set from Oria helps make that possible, featuring just about every driver head imaginable. With this kit, no screw shall hold you back from swapping out a battery or replacing a broken component. And it all stores neatly in a clear carry case.
Most modern cars offer one USB port for charging but when a car full of passengers with multiple dying devices come along, there is nothing less pleasant than taking turns sucking down a trickle charge. This RapidX X5 Car Charger plugs into your accessory port to offer five additional USB charge ports, so you can juice up the whole family on the go.
Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet is one of the best everyday deals in the tech world. For a value price, you get a fully functional 7-inch tablet that is compatible with a whole library of apps from the Amazon store. This tablet leverages its budget price by showing advertisements on the screen, which is something you already have to deal with when you use any other web-based device. The latest version of the Fire 7 works with Alexa as well, allowing you to control smart home components and issue commands to the smart voice assistant.
A portable luggage scale doesn’t seem like a particularly exciting gift, but frequent travelers will realize right away how invaluable this is when it comes to keeping under carry-on limits for international flights. This hanging scale makes it easy to pack your bags to the limit without having to get pulled out of line while you are boarding a flight. This gift is particularly relevant for anyone who has a holiday trip on the horizon.
The bitter irony of workaholics is how easily they can forget about that hot beverage they just poured even though most of them run on caffeine. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is a simple solution to this problem, as it provides a steady heated surface that keeps coffee warm at your desk for hours.
Though Pokemon Go has been out for a while now, it still has thousands of dedicated players opening their phones every 15 minutes to check for rare spawns. But those who are still playing Pokemon Go can save a lot of time and phone battery by carrying a Pokemon Go Plus. This handheld accessory syncs wirelessly to your phone so you can use it to catch Pokemon and spin Pokestops even when your phone is not open. This makes it an invaluable tool that will improve the efficiency of even the most dedicated players.
The Fullight Tech Beanie Headphones are one of the most comfortable ways to enjoy your favorite tunes on the go. This cozy knit beanie has wireless headphones built right in so you can enjoy audio from your favorite wireless sources in style. It even has play, pause, and volume buttons built right into the label.
As important as it is to take care of your muscles, scheduling a professional massage can be a hassle. That’s why we love the Renpho Handheld Deep Massager Wand, which is a great way to focus those hard-to-reach aches and pains. This percussive massage wand can run on battery power for over 2 hours and it comes with five different attachments for use on different muscle bands.
Caffeine fiends will love this handy piece of tech as it allows them to pressurize and extract perfect espresso anywhere, anytime. It’s as simple as adding your grind, filling the water container, then pumping the water through. It requires no batteries, which makes it great for camping and road trips alike.
Don’t be fooled by the compact size of the MicroNovelty Giga Pump. This pocket-sized device can fill inflatable furniture and floaties at a rate of 265L/min, making it heaps faster than a manual hand pump. It also sports a surprisingly long 60-minute battery life and an IPX4 water resistance rating.
The Tinyscope Smartphone Microscope is a unique phone accessory that applies 400x magnification to your phone lens. This lends to a number of applications ranging from lab work, to jewelry appraisal, to exploring the wonders of our planet. It is surprisingly fun to play with for how educational it can be.
We get it, a white noise machine isn’t the most exciting tech gift on the planet. In fact, it may just put you straight to sleep. But that can be a good thing when sleeping is hard. The LectroFan has a massive library of ambient noise variations to help block disruptive environmental sounds that keep you up at night. If you know someone who is plagued by insomnia and hasn’t tried a white noise machine yet, do them a favor and get them a LectroFan.
Home security is a bit of a strange category for gift-giving but the Wyze Cam Smart Home Camera set is so cheap and versatile that it may have a practical application you haven’t even thought of yet. The Wyze cams are Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible and can record to the AWS cloud or physical media. Because it has two-way audio, it can also be used as a baby monitor.
The Black Diamond Spot Headlamp is one of those tools that you always want to have at the ready. This battery-powered light emits 300 lumens in a dispersed cone, which makes it great for camping, outdoor cooking, trail running, and repairing electronics. Plus you really look like you know what you are doing when you have one of these bad boys strapped to your head.
Despite its compact size, the Simrex X300C Mini Quadcopter Drone is capable of some seriously tight stunts. This makes it one of the best RC quadcopters in its price range. This is a great drone to learn the basics on as you can control it from your phone and get started in minutes. Once you get the hang of things, you’ll be doing 360-degree flips and rolls in no time. And when it’s time to take things to the next level, you can pair it with a VR headset for POV racing.
2020 taught me to be prepared for anything. And for most disaster situations, that includes being able to hear emergency broadcasts, being able to recharge your electronics with the sun, and having a reliable source of light. The FosPower Emergency Solar Radio checks all three of these boxes in one, making it a must-have for any doomsday prepper. Of course, the world doesn’t have to end for this device to be useful as it can also be handy on camping trips.
We all have that one friend who hasn’t upgraded to Bluetooth audio in their car yet. Rather than have to fiddle with the aux cord for another second, get them up to date with the Mpow BH129 Car Bluetooth Receiver. It renders any 3.5mm audio device (not just a car sound system) Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to play tunes without being tethered down.
Dressing sharp on the go isn’t easy. When your fine shirt gets wrinkled minutes before an important meeting, you need the Hilife Travel Steamer, which can be used to quickly crisp your linens on the go. The only way to make it faster would be if you could steam your clothes while you were wearing them. (Disclaimer: do not steam your clothes while you are wearing them).
PC gaming can be an expensive hobby but it doesn’t have to be. There are inexpensive accessories like the Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that can improve your performance without breaking the bank. Mechanical keyboards are prized over normal membrane keyboards because they have a satisfying click and a tactile feel that helps you register each keystroke before it bottoms out. We can’t guarantee that this keyboard will boost your skills but it will certainly make typing a more enjoyable experience.
If you know someone that makes full use of Alexa around their home then they will almost certainly enjoy the ability to do the same in their car. This Echo Auto device pairs with your phone to provide your favorite voice assistant features with its built-in microphone (which significantly improves the performance you get using just your phone). Just note that this accessory is not compatible with every Bluetooth-capable car, so be sure to check what model the recipient drives before you buy one.
Frequent travelers will love the Joseche Sleep Mask and Headphones. This clever combination of devices allows you to totally block out your surroundings with a comfortable eye mask and built-in Bluetooth headphones. Its battery life lasts up to 9 hours and it is comfortable enough to wear for even longer.
If you know someone who is interested in dipping their toes into digital music production, the midiplus 32-Key Midi Controller is a great starting point. This midi controller emulates a 32-key piano, which makes it great for laying out melodies over a track. Of course, you can also program each key to work as a part of a beat pad. Just note that this does require a digital audio workstation software such as Ableton or FruityLoops.
This Rotating Display Turntable is a great way for hobbyists to show off their favorite collector’s items on a desk or in a display case. Simply plug this stand into a power source and it will slowly rotate your arts, crafts, or collectibles so that you can capture every pristine detail.
It is a good time to be a fan of action sports as the Dragon Touch Action Camera allows you to record your latest adventure in 4K/30FPS on a budget that is accessible to nearly anyone. Yep, for under $50 you get an action cam that is waterproof up to 100 ft, Wi-Fi compatible, and fully compatible with all GoPro accessories. Just add an SD card and you are set to shoot your own stunt reel.
If you need a gift for someone who already uses an Amazon Alexa device, then an Echo Wall Clock is a great way to enhance their experience. This minimalist wall clock has built-in LEDs that can be used to show the progress of various timers you set using an Alexa device. It is useful for setting timers for food, laundry, homework time, and whatever else you can come up with.
The Tacklife Laser Distance Measure is a useful upgrade for any handyperson whose measuring tape is on its last breath. This handheld device can instantly and accurately measure distances up to 196 feet and it has built-in bubble levels to ensure accurate measuring. You can measure from the front or back of the device and instantly switch between your preferred units.
Know someone with an overactive pup? The Link AKC Smart Tracker is a great way to keep track of ‘ol Fido when they escape from the yard. Pair this Bluetooth collar with the link Plus subscription service (less than $10 a month) to always know where your pet is. The battery life lasts for several days and the collar is made from quality leather material that gives it a sophisticated look.
Hardcore snackers know the value of a crisp chip when you thought you had none left. That’s why these iTouchless Handheld Heat Bag Sealers are so useful. These battery-powered devices create an airtight seal in seconds and are far cooler than Tupperware or chip clips. They are available in a two-pack or four-pack.
A portable breathalyzer keychain is a useful if not sometimes dangerous tech tool. It can either be used to always ensure you are under the legal limit before driving home… or it can be used to conduct twisted experiments on your own liver. No matter the application, it will be a hit with that one friend that drinks too much.
The Power Practical Luminoodle is a rechargeable string light that can be used so set a mystical mood wherever you go. This 5-foot rope light emits 180 lumens of light, making it great for camping, beach bonfires, or working in confined spaces. It also comes with a ripstop pouch that allows the light to double as a handheld lantern.
Anyone who grew up in the ’80s should have a soft spot for The Oregon Trail, an iconic educational PC game that is now a piece of modern gaming history. This handheld remake of the game allows you to enjoy it in all of its DOS glory anytime you want. This is the most authentic 19th-century pioneer experience that doesn’t involve actually dying of dysentery.
Paper airplanes are a beautiful marriage of art and engineering. But now they can be so much more with the POWERUP 3.0 Smart Paper Airplane Kit. This Bluetooth-powered mini-motor gives your creations a consistent source of power for flights of epic lengths. You can also use the included app to steer and throttle your paper plane like you’ve always dreamed of.
Okay, not everyone drives around with leaky tires but for those that do, these Ankia Car Tire Pressure Monitor Valve Stems are a game-changing piece of tech. Each one has three color indicators which make it easy to check your tire pressure at a glance. It’s not quite as game-changing as just replacing your tires but it is quite a bit cheaper.
The Witti Beddi Style is a smart alarm clock that offers a lot of utility as a bedside companion. It is an alarm clock, a white noise machine, an ambient wake light, and a Bluetooth speaker all in one. It can even use Amazon’s Alexa service to play your favorite tracks as alarms and control smart home devices.
Any old-school techie will love these Areaware Solitaire Cards, which are based on the artwork used in the original Windows 3.0 version of the game. The fronts and backs have a pixelated look and the box has the original icon to make for a great display piece.
If you are shopping for someone who is obsessed with taking selfies then get them this Auxiwa Clip-on Ring Light to take their selfie game to the next level. These rechargeable light clips onto any phone and gives a soft, diffuse light that is perfect for a close-up selfie.
The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set is a great way to create a more peaceful and healthy living space. This kit comes with both a compact oil diffuser plus 10 essential oils: lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint. These can be mixed and matched to create relaxing aromas that can also provide some great health benefits.
Turn every shower into a dance party with the Luminex LED Shower Head. This high-pressure shower head has a built-in light array that is powered by running water so it never requires batteries. It glows in an array of seven colors and has 24 different spray patterns.
If you need a small gift for someone who creates photo documentation of every event like its their job, then this CamKix Bluetooth Shutter Remote could be the ticket to making their life easier. It can be synced with your smartphone to act as a remote shutter clicker, so you never have to set another countdown timer to get everyone in the group photo. It works for both Android and iOS too.
The SnapX Electronic SuperCube i3S is the most advanced Rubik’s Cube ever. It is designed to pair with your phone and then track your movements using a free companion app. The app can be used to teach you beginner techniques, show you the optimal move sequence to solve any scrambled cube, and even play different cube-based mini-games. Beginners and experts alike will love this device as it brings cubing properly into the 21st century.
There are a few simple things you should always have on you: a pen, a flashlight, and a way to defend yourself if need be. The Takeflight Tactical Flashlight Pen checks all of these boxes at once, making it a go-to EDC (everyday carry) item for those who like to be prepared. Forget about Swiss Army knives, too, as this pen also has a window punch, a bottle opener, and a flathead screwdriver.
Any techie would their salt should have a soldering iron and know how to use it. However, for those truly advanced tech-lovers, it may be time to step their game up with a Dremel 2000-01 Portable Soldering Torch. This butane powered tool makes it easier to repair tech on the go as it does not require any electricity. It can burn for up to 75 minutes before it needs a refill too so it is more than capable of handling major projects.
Since the weather channel can never seem to get things exactly right, we recommend that the discerning meteorologist take the metrics into their own hands with the Newentor Weather Station. This countertop display comes with a remote sensor for outdoors and has a built-in climate sensor for indoors, making it easy to get a full idea of the day’s climate at a glance. It also looks up forecast data for you to compare against and shows a calendar complete with the lunar cycles.
The XP-Pen StarG640 Drawing Tablet is a great tool for pen and page artists to bring their craft to the digital realm. This versatile drawing tablet works with Windows or Mac devices and can record 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity across its 6×4-inch surface. Pair it with your favorite drawing software and you’ll be creating high-quality digital art in no time.
We all know someone with perpetually cold feet. Even on a balmy summer day, their feet feel like they just came out of the freezer. These Global Vasion Electric Heated Socks are for them. They have USB-rechargeable heaters built right in to provide three different settings of toasty warmth to your toes. And even without the heaters they are quite thick and comfortable. Once they try these socks on they will wonder how they ever got by without them.
Nothing is cozier than a nice warm blanket on a winter morning. Except, of course, a nice warm electric blanket on a winter morning. The Sunbeam Heated Blanket is a great choice for keeping toasty as it is made from extra-soft polyester material. It has 10 different heat settings and a 10-hour auto-shutoff feature for peace of mind.
Not everyone has the luxury of a microwave or toaster oven at their workplace. Some of us don’t even get a break room. But with the Hotlogic Food Warming Tote, all you need is an accessible power outlet to enjoy a hot meal. This insulated lunch box can be used to keep your food warm all day, even if it starts out frozen. That’s right. It also doubles as a portable crockpot. This product is a win for warm food lovers everywhere.
If you have a serious passion for tech then you should know how to maintain and care for all of your most treasured devices. This means having the tools and skills to replace depleted batteries, upgrade outdated hard drives, and replace broken screens on your own. This iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit is the first step to doing all of that, as it equips you with the gear you need to make so many common electronics repairs. Just be aware that you’ll need more than a few minutes of YouTube research to learn how to use these properly.
Ring, ring. Who’s there? Banana phone! This novelty Bluetooth handset can pair with your phone to create an outrageously funny visual whenever you take a call. It delivers crystal clear audio and gets over 10 hours from a single USB charge. It makes your time on the phone that much more fruitful.
These Odistar Hexagon Wall Lights are a great and affordable alternative to NanoLeaf light displays made popular by tech YouTubers. They offer the same versatile adhesive mount system and the same touch-sensitive controls. You get six hexes to start but you can easily combine multiple packs to great a more extravagant light display.
If you know a cannabis enthusiast that is still using a plain old vape battery for their 510-thread oil cartridges, then it’s time to upgrade them to something slimmer and more high-tech. The Airis Mystica II is a great choice, as its low-profile design is much more pocket and palm-friendly. It supports large-diameter cartridges and runs on variable voltage so they can always vape their oil at their preferred temp.