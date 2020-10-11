101 Best Birthday Gifts for Boyfriends

Your significant other’s birthday is coming up, and you have no idea what to get him. Should you go with something sweet and romantic, or something totally unexpected? We’re here to help you find a gift for your boyfriend.
Whether your boyfriend is a woodworker, carpenter, welder, mechanic or chef, this deluxe waxed apron will protect his clothes and make him look good while he works. There are pockets and loops for any tool he might need, as well as padded straps to keep things comfortable for long sessions.
This particular option is aimed at woodworking, but there are cheaper black and grey options to consider, as well.
If your boyfriend has a ride he takes good care of, consider buying him this foam gun to make car washing easier. It attaches to any garden hose and removes the need to run a possibly-dirty sponge over the clearcoat. Uses a cleaning foam like the Chemical Guys Honeydew Snow Foam Wash. When he’s done, make sure he applies a good car wax from our list here.
For more gift ideas for car guys, see our whole list dedicated to them here.
If you want to go all out, consider buying your boyfriend a new camera. Increasingly, these very good mirrorless options are replacing SLRs in the hands of a wide variety of pros and novices alike. In addition to having a very good sensor, it can record 4K video, yet occupies a much smaller footprint than its SLR counterparts. The styling has a vintage-y feel despite the fact that this is an ultra modern solution for relatively high-end shooting. You might also wish to augment this with Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll to help him make the most of it.
Up your boyfriend’s shaving game with this kit, which includes a safety razor and five Astra razor blades, a badger hair brush, an alum block, a stainless steel shave bowl and shave soap. This set is for grown-ups, particularly those tired of giving the big shaving companies a bunch of money just for sticking extra blades in their disposables.
Boasting a cool retro look, this mic has three preset modes, and automatically applies gain, EQ, compression and limiting for optimal sound. This is more or less Shure’s answer to the Blue Snowball iCE.
For more microphone options, check out our best budget recording microphones and best cheap microphones.
The tea tree and spearmint oils provide an invigorating sensation. Once he uses up all the soap, the gift tin can be used as a handy place to stash guitar picks, spare change, cufflinks, or other bits and bobs.
Need a gift for a hockey fan? Grab him tickets for the next home game, and toss in some of this awesome soap.
Goorin Bros. make excellent hats that are absolutely worth every penny. I have two of them myself and they’re way nicer than my other hats.
This is a good gift for a guy who loves…owls. Just owls. No double meaning here.
He’ll appreciate having a clean and comfy bathrobe to use when he gets out of the shower. The hood and side pockets make this extra comfy. Maybe his current bathrobe is looking a little ratty. Maybe he doesn’t even own a bathrobe. Multiple color options are available. Consider tossing in some cozy slippers to complete the gift.
This hipster-approved coloring book for adults is packed with adult-inspired activities and art prompts. This is a great gift for your artsy, goofy BF.
If he loves cooking, or just loves bacon, this cookbook is a great gift idea for him. Whether he wants to make his own bacon, or just eat lots of bacon-centric foods, this cookbook will definitely make him drool. Give him the book and let him work his own magic on a hunk of pork belly, or cure some bacon yourself using a recipe from this book. Then, give him both the meat and this book for his birthday. Either way, he’ll be one happy carnivore.
If your boyfriend is vegan or vegetarian, maybe a tofu-making kit is a better birthday gift idea for him.
This is a simple option that allows for Bluetooth connections as well as standard wired inputs. I recently got a new TV and though I love the picture, I always feel like the audio could use a little help. If your boyfriend is in a similar situation, an easy way to address this is with a soundbar like this one.
I have a few TaoTronics products and like the sound of them well enough, but if you wanted to go upmarket, I’d look at things like the Sonos Beam or Bose Solo 5.
This skate-friendly backpack is great for school or weekend fun. Special features includes an internal laptop sleeve, and handy front zip pocket. You can clip a skateboard to the bag for easy transport. A non-skate alternative might be the always-cool Fjallraven Kanken Classic.
I’m a huge fan of minimalist audio setups, particularly when they’re for vinyl playback. They offer a directed and simple listening experience without taking up a lot of room or money. This set includes two powered Klipsch monitors and a special edition Pro-Ject turntable. This is the perfect set for a boyfriend looking to get back into the vinyl game.
These personalized guitar picks are a cute and romantic gift for any musician. If he doesn’t want to use these to play, they can go in the Altoids box on his pedalboard with his other picks as a memento of your affection. Of course, if you’re looking for acutal playing picks to give him, see our list on those here.
Want to celebrate a special anniversary with your boyfriend? In addition to specifying the date which will determine the night sky shown on the image, you can also enter custom text to explain the event.
You could play this two ways – seriously, honoring a first date or a first kiss, or as a joke to remember something totally hilarious.
If he loves the Rocky movies, this collection is a great gift idea. This Blu-ray box set includes the following films: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa. Not interested in sports movies? Maybe the Stanley Kubrick: Visionary Filmmaker Collection is more to his taste.
Improvements include greater durability, more finite control, and the ability to set specific configurations such as trigger thresholds. Works equally well for Xbox gamers and those using a controller on PC. If your Xbox-playing boyfriend is looking to up his game, give him an Elite controller.
This countertop pizza oven is the perfect cooking option for a busy boyfriend. A cool feature is the ability to control the top and bottom heating elements separately. This makes it easy to avoid over-baking or over-browning. A timer signals end of cooking time and automatically turns off heating elements. This is also a nice option for eco-conscious boyfriends, since this small appliance uses 60 percent less energy than a standard oven.
If your BF loves mystery stories, or is just a fan of modern Sherlock adaptations, this attractive set of the original Holmes tales is sure to please. There’s also a Lord of the Rings set or a Jane Austen set, if you prefer.
A watch winder is not only a simple way to wind watches automatically. It also provides an attractive way to display his favorite watches. If your BF loves his watch collection, this gift is perfect for his stylish lifestyle.
This book will appeal to guys who love a good biography. The lives of the scientists themselves are given more prominence than the hard science they came up with. This fascinating book is perfect for him. Even if he has a hard time grasping tough science concepts, this easy-to-read book will make it easy to understand how key scientific advancements changed the course of history.
I’m a firm proponent of owning your music on a physical media of some kind and the best for general purpose listening is probably vinyl. A lot of great music is being reissued on vinyl, like this Wu Tang classic, alongside all the new releases like Malibu Ken and Anderson .Paak. Help him build a vinyl collection to envy.
If he doesn’t have a turntable yet, we recommend either the Audio-Technica LP3 or the Fluance RT81. Pair either of those with the powered speakers also on this list.
Lots of guys dislike “frou frou” skincare routines, but he’ll change his tune when his dry skin stops itching and peeling. The masculine packaging and serious results ensure that he’ll be very appreciative. This Swiss-made product is infused with oxygen, apricol oil and algae. Papaya extract helps remove dead, dry skin cells, ensuring that he’ll literally put his best face forward.
Portable Bluetooth speakers like the Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 or Anker Soundcore are everywhere these days. Most of them sound pretty good, but they’re really not made for continuous use when you’re at home. For a mains-powered, all-the-time option that still covers Bluetooth, consider this set of bookshelf speakers from Edifier. They’re powered, so all you have to do is add the audio signal, either via Bluetooth or aux in. They’ll work directly with any turntable with a built-in phono amplifier for a very simple but very good stereo setup. I also heartily recommend the Fluance Fi50 for this purpose, but you don’t get as much stereo spread as you would with two completely separate speakers.
A purely fun gift that might remind some of their childhood. Great for target practice or for vermin annoyance. Or even just as a decoration. If he plans to use it, don’t forget the ammo.
Great for fans of Parks & Recreation and adherents to the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness, this Funko likeness of Ron Swanson will remind your boyfriend what manliness looks like.
A twist on the now-classic Pandemic, you and your team must keep four deadly diseases under control for a calendar year, with each month bringing new challenges. You don’t need to have played the first one to get into this game, but those who did will love the next iteration.
This heat-resistant Darth Vader glove is perfect for guys who love BBQ or baking. Toss in a matching Darth Vader kitchen apron and some lightsaber tongs for an even better gift.
It’s my humble opinion that everyone should have a Zippo. They’re great for all manner of fire starting, candle lighting, and igniting smokeables. Mine looks like this, but even this modern twist on the classic called “Brushed Chrome Linen Weave” makes a quite a nice option.
I won’t beat around the bush: this game is incredible. It’s like playing a movie with the flowing, cinematic cutscenes. It’s intentionally slow at points, adding to the plodding, difficult work of being an outlaw at the end of the era of the Wild West. Once you get through the main storyline, there’s an online multiplayer aspect to explore, which makes this worth every penny. This is the version for PS4; the Xbox version is here.
There’s nothing more relaxing than winding down at the end of everyday around a fire pit. Make that a reality for your boyfriend with this simple but excellent fire pit from Landmann. Comes with a spark guard and a fire tool. Combine this with the Zippo and axe elsewhere on this list.
If you’re planning to get him the fire pit on this list, you might also want to buy him an axe to split the wood which will go into it. Sure, you could buy pre-split wood, but you know what they say: split your own wood and it’ll warm you twice. This features a hickory handle with a steel wedge and comes with a leather edge cover, but there are a variety of options to choose from on the listing page.
This collection brings together every Calvin & Hobbes strip ever created and is 100 percent worth your money. I have this collection and re-read it about once every other year or so. Even in what seem like unprecedented times, these comics still ring true and have someting to tell us about the nature of life.
Your boyfriend knows what he wants: beer and preferably no guests, but guests bearing beer get a pass. I often wish I had a doormat like this, even though I know it won’t dissuade the solicitors from knocking. Measures roughly 24 by 16 inches.
Forget those flimsy folding chairs with the too-small cupholders that rip eventually, anyway. You boyfriend needs this, the deluxe treatment when it comes to camp chairs. These are very comfortable, super sturdy, and have a proper table attached, which includes a cup holder that won’t tear. It’s heavier than those other chairs, but better in every other way.
My wife just got me one of these belts for Christmas and I love it. Super low profile, infinitely adjustable to your comfort, and they look good with everything. There are 28 color and pattern options to choose from, as well as 12 sizes.
This fresh scent from CK is light, yet intoxicating. This complete aqua scent includes notes of cucumber, citrus, green leaves, pepper, and sandalwood. A body spray is also available. You could also consider the Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men after shave balm.
A few people I know collect fossiles and cool rock formations because they’re interesting to display throughout the home. This set of blue agate bookends work as well for their intended purpose as they would just as decorations anywhere. Their weight makes them good for holding heavy books.
Everyone needs a drill, and that drill should be a good one. Anyone who has tried to make due with a cheaper one for any semi-serious product has probably been frustrated by it. DeWalt makes good tools and this brushless motor drill is no exception. It’s fairly compact for tight situations and has an LED for better visibility. You’ll want to add in some screwdriving bits and a titanium bit set to round this out.
If you want to splash out for your boyfriend’s birthday gift and he’s a guitar player, consider this J Mascis signature model. It won’t set you back nearly as much as a full-fat American Fender or a Gibson, but it is way better than it has any right to be. In time, he can perform a few upgrades to make it essentially on par with any professional guitar, but it’s extremely good as-is.
We included this on our list of the best guitars under $500, if you want more ideas like this.
Air fryers are the new Instant Pot; they’re all the rage right now. By frying things with much less oil, you reduce not only the fat but the calories overall without giving up anything on the flavor and texture front. Give this to a boyfriend who likes his fried food, but not the extra hours he has to put in as the gym to make up for it.
Is your boyfriend a gamer in the pen and paper sense? Give him this metal dice set, which is finished in an antique copper. Perfect for setting the tone in any game even remotely medeival inspired and just for looking cool. Be careful not to hurl them when they turn against you, though.
Your keto-eating boyfriend will appreciate this low-sugar, high-protein snack. Flavors of jerky include beer-infused, black truffle, hickory smoked, and bourbon. Enough of that teriyaki stuff — try a new take on jerky.
I don’t know about your boyfriend, but I always find myself realizing halfway through a messy task that I’m wearing a good hoodie I’d rather keep nice. Solve that problem with this durable hoodie with reinforced stitching, true to the Carhartt name. Choose from 12 different colors for this hardworking shirt.
Combine the awesome power and durability of Stanley drinking vessels with a beer growler and you’ve got an excellent way of transporting beer. This 64 ounce growler is paired with four 12 ounce steel tumblers for ease of serving anywhere. This is a good set for camping, but would also make an excellent set for waiting in line at a beer release. Anyone who has done that knows what I’m talking about.
Hard-working men get disgusting, so give your boyfriend this military field box of products to help him clean up. Included in this limited edition set are five Big A** Bricks Of Soap: Victory, Accomplishment, Productivity, Navel Supremacy and Heavy Duty Hand Soap. There’s also a screwdriver, just because. A portion of proceeds goes to military veteran causes, so you can feel good about this purchase.
If your boyfriend travels at all, make sure he has a pair of noise cancelling headphones. I didn’t until recently, and I’m a little bit obsessive about sound quality. It makes a huge difference, not only on planes where they really excel, but in other settings, as well. Audio-Technica makes great gear at accessible prices, and I find headphones right around the $100 mark to be acceptable sound-wise without breaking the bank.
If you do have more to spend, however, you might consider the ever-popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II or the cinema-focused Dolby Dimension.
Contractors, professors, writers, designers, plumbers – virtually anyone can make good use of a journal for a variety of reasons. If your boyfriend is known to carry a pad of paper around, level up his game with this handmade leather journal cover. It will protect what’s inside and look good doing it.
There are various sizes of leather notebook covers, of course, so you’ll want to choose the one he’s most likely to use.
Whether you opt to buy him the guitar on this list or not (which sorta matches this amp…), having a quality practice amp that allows your boyfriend to play at low volume will make life better for everyone. Using the built-in amp models and effects, he’ll be able to dial in a quality, usable tone for hours of apartment-friendly practice. This is also a good little rig for recording.
If you like this as an idea, our best mini guitar amps post has other options to consider, as well.
This nifty device combines a 1080p HD projector with a storage device for on-the-go movie enjoyment. Using the 16GB of internal storage, you can download Amazon Prime Video and Netflix and play them back without the need for wifi during viewing. It plays for five hours on a charge and comes pre-loaded with plenty of entertainment for kids, should your boyfriend have children who need something to watch on the go.
Red Wing Shoes is one of the last brands making a significant number of their models in the U.S. They’re all very high quality and equally good for work or looking slightly dressed up. These are absolutely an investment, but properly cared for, will last years and years. These are fantastic boots that look great in almost any setting.
If you do opt to gift the boots on this list, part of caring for them well means making sure they’re totally dry at the end of every day. This will elminate odors and help keep the material from wearing out prematurely. You can dry two pairs of boots simultaneously or your boots and gloves together. Set the timer and let it run for dry, comfortable boots every time.
Does your boyfriend have a ride that he takes very good care of? Help him keep his car looking its best by gifting him a high-end car wax. These premier waxes are probably a bit too costly to buy on the regular, but make a great gift because a little goes a long way, so he’ll be able to use it for some time.
This particular car wax is an excellent choice for show cars, particularly dark colored ones. Our best car wax post has a few other high-end waxes to consider, as well.
While this might seem like a silly gift, lovers of the best maple syrup know. This barrel aged maple syrup goes great on the standards like pancakes and waffles, but is also great on ice cream and fruit. Protip: maple syrup is excellent in bourbon and coffee.
Every boyfriend and former boyfriend (now husband) I know wants a recliner. I don’t know what it is about us masc types, but we love leaning back. If the chair we’re in doesn’t do it naturally, we’ll just tip the whole thing back. Buy your boyfriend this very reasonably-priced recliner and let them join the club we all want to be a part of.
I grant you: this is a lot to spend on a desk chair. But I absolutely guarantee that it’s worth every penny. If your boyrfriend works eight or more hours a day at a desk (and you’re able to splash out a little bit), he’ll be shocked at how much better he’ll feel when he spends them in this chair. Definitley worth it and almost certainly something someone wouldn’t buy for themselves.
Galaxy Trucker is basically what it says on the tin: a game of international trade commerce predicated upon building yourself a space rig and transporting goods. It is one of the few games going that might actually be more fun to lose than win, with space debris of all kinds threatening to destroy your hard work at every turn.
If your boyfriend likes coffee and is picky about how it tastes, consider getting him one of these pour-over coffee makers. It’s definitley not as convenient as other methods for the morning cup, but using this for trying out exotic beans is one of the best ways to really taste coffee.
Most of us wish we could try out new recipes or cooking techniques if only we had the time. This sous vide machine from Anova has both Bluetooth and wifi capabilities, which means you can control it remotely with an app, with Alexa devices, or directly on the device. It clips onto any pot, so rather than having a full sous vide machine taking up room on your counter, your boyfriend can experiment with this style of cooking with less hassle.
If you’re going to have a cooler, you might as well have one that is absurdly over-engineered. Yeti makes everything super rugged and to a much higher standard than competitors, just beacuse they can. This cooler is no exception, providing virtual indestructibility in every facet. Choose from seven different colors.
If your boyfriend is a Star Wars fan, it’s hard to go wrong with anything based on that universe, of course. One thing he probably doesn’t have is a welcome mat celebrating his love of one of, if not the, greatest sci-fi franchises of all time. This gift will help you remedy that.
Whether your boyfriend skated in his youth or just wants to try it now, there are a plethora of decent cruiser boards on the market now. What wasn’t available in the heydey of skating was an electric skateboard. This setup looks great and is capable of speeds of up to 23 miles per hour and a range of seven miles.
The electric motor can be transferred to other trucks and decks later on, too.
Does your boyfriend dream of buying or building a rustic getaway surrounded by nature? This 300-page book offers a wealth of imagery and design inspiration to fuel ideas of owning a space of his own.
Another good option is Rustic Modern by Chase Reynolds Ewald, which focuses primarily on the interior design of 15 homes in the West.
Food usually tastes better smoked. Certainly any kind of meat tastes better, but so do a lot of veggies and seasonings. Having a smoker means you can conjure up that smoky goodness reguarly.
This is an 820 square inch pellet smoker, which means that you fill the hopper of pellets, set it and let it do its thing. These are hardwood pellets, which youc an customize to your desired profile. Compared to a standard grill, a smoker is definitely in the nice-to-have category, so it makes a good gift.
Serious coffee drinkers know that a lot of factors can affect the beans. If your boyfriend still just tosses beans in the cupboard (or even worse, in the freezer), get him this handsome containment vessel to use instead. It’s designed to move the CO2 coffee beans produced away from them, which prevents premature aging. There are seven colors to choose from to match any decor.
For the gourmond boyfriend who likes to try everything, this truffle-infused hot sauce could be an interesting pick. At its heart, it’s a Louisiana-style hot sauce with a bit of sweetness and black truffles added in. It’s a complex, interesting flavor that goes on almost anything.
If your boyfriend doesn’t already have a Dremel tool, definitely get him one of those first. But if he does, and if he frequently finds himself cleaning and polishing things that put up a fight, add this tool to his collection. This handy little power scrubber will save a lot of time and energy and is also cordless for easy use.
If your boyfriend is a frequent camper – or if you just want to inspire more impromptu picnics – these blankets from Pendleton make a nice higher-end gift. These 86 percent wool blankets are made in the USA and include a handsome leather carrying strap for convenience. It’ll last a long time, too.
Concert-going boyfriends no longer have to choose between suffering with a temporary case of tinnitus or not being able to hear the music clearly. These earplugs retain all the definition while dropping the volume to safe levels. I have a pair of these myself and use them in a variety of settings, especially band practice.
With the relase of Endgame, the MCU has reached a major milestone and the conclusion of the first three major phases. This handy encyclopedia presents the facts and figures on the characters and would make a great gift for anyone looking back fondly on the movies released to date. If you want to give something a little more in-depth, give this 448-page encyclopedia on the Marvel comic universe.
If your boyfriend loves cellphone photography, you can encourage that with this handy mobile photo printer. This device will print 2″ by 3″ photos wherever you are using a Bluetooth connection from your phone. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket and will print about 20 images on a single charge.
If your boyfriend is the backyard type, you might consider this cooler that doubles as a table. This nifty contraption will hold 60 cans with ice while serving as the convenience table service at your party. When you’re done, a drainage plug on the bottom will empty it of water in seconds.
Is your boyfriend a Magic fan? Is he also a fan of his tables? Get him this handmade set of coasters featuring the mana symbols from the world’s most popular deckbuilding game.
Class up your boyfriend’s mixed six runs wiht this custom-made beer carrier. There’s an iron bottle opener on the side for added function. The curved wooden handle is both sturdy and comfortable and the entire piece comes with a lifetime guarantee.
Having a hammock in your yard is vastly underrated by most people. Get your boyfriend this comfortable yet easy-to-deploy place to relax – and then join him in it. I have one of these and the metal frame makes life so easy for setting up and putting exactly where you want it. Worth every penny.
This Moscow Mule mug set is perfect for keeping his ginger beer and vodka ice cold. Real copper mugs are the preferred cocktail receptacle for a Moscow Mule, since copper quickly takes on the chill from the ice, making the rim frosty and keeping the drink insulated. Copper straws are also included. I have some of these and use them regularly.
Not much of a Moscow Mule guy? Maybe some whiskey glasses would be a better birthday gift for him.
The rustic-industrial look is still very much in. If your boyfriend is a fan, help him embrace the look with this two pack of nine inch shelf brackets. Simply add a board of your choosing and you have a shelf. You could use new, unfinished wood or reclaimed barn wood – whatever fits his aesthetic best.
Speaking of vinyl, this book will help reignite your boyfriend’s love of the form. Inside are 428 pages of photo essays detailing the listening rooms of different people. This look at such personal collections will inspire anyone to want to go to the record store.
Streamers often use a green screen to block out the rest of the room behind them – which can be really handy if that room is a mess. If your boyfriend streams regularly or wants to get into video effects, this easy-to-deploy option makes chroma keying simple.
Beers on nitro draft pour smoother, with a rich, foamy head that heightens the drinking experience. This device makes that available to any can or bottle of beer anywhere. It runs on either USB power or two AA batteries, which means you can take it with you wherever you want to enhance your beer.
Everyone’s space could benefit from smelling good. This essential oil defuser will ensure your boyfriend’s space always smells pleasant, using their custom cartridges that last for months even running 12 hours a day. It’s adjustable both on the unit with simple touch controls or via wifi using the companion app.
A reciprocating saw can do anything. I use mine for pruning trees, quick cuts, cutting through brush, everything. Everyone needs one at some point or another, so give this one to your boyfriend, which includes two battery packs and a recharging dock.
If your boyfriend spends weekends wrenching on an old classic or otherwise working in the shop, one of these mechanic seats might prove useful. In addition to the padded seat on wheels, there’s a 150 square inch storage tray for keeping tools and parts close to hand.
It’s hard to go wrong with a watch as a gift. I have two that I cycle between regularly and another for special occasions. Fossil watches look great without being overly expensive, so these make great everyday watches. This basic face style comes in a range of colors and band options, too.
If you just want a simple gift, it’s hard to go wrong with anything Groot. He’s just so charming. Especially so when you plant a succulent in his head. The plant isn’t included here, so you can choose what you want to pair with it to complete the gift.
A decent set of knives can be the difference between cooking being a chore and being fun. Victorinox makes a very solid knife for the price, featuring a no-slip grip and a blade that can take and hold a very sharp edge. Excellent value for the money, and a good way to level up your boyfriend’s knife situation.
Responsible gun owners know that gun safety begins with keeping all firearms secure when not in use. Unlike gun safes of the past, however, the GunBox makes it so you don’t need a key to open it. It can be opened either with a fingerprint, by app, or with the included RFID fob. Simple and effective.
Excellent for cigars and for lighting campfires, this arc lighter is USB rechargeable and totally windproof. It will last up to 300 lights on a charge and requires no reflling of butane or anything else.
Again touching on the industrial rustic theme, this coffee table pairs reclaimed wood with modern stainless steel legs for a look that fits in many rooms. It measures 55 inches long by 31 inches wide and will provide a nice center point to your boyfriend’s living room.
Art always makes a good gift. It’s a little bit splashy, and it’s non-essential, so some people never get around to buying it for themselves. Buy your boyfriend a piece of original art like this calming ocean scene and give him a lovely, one-of-a-kind gift.
Kayaking is a great way to relax and get some exercise. This kayak in particular is meant for fishing, but of course can be used just for paddling around any body of water. It’s built for stability and ease of use and is light enough for almost anyone to carry.
If the original art elsewhere on this post is a little too expensive, you can still gift art without breaking the bank. This rustic cowboy mountain scene is printed on canvas and assembled by workers in the U.S. It measures 16 by 24 inches and comes with the hanger.
If your boyfriend has a really nice pair of headphones, don’t let him just rest them on the desk. This sturdy headphone hanger will give them someplace to rest when not in use. It’s easy to install and holds two pairs of headphones – one for gaming and one for music.
Could your motorcycle-riding boyfriend use a new helmet? Go retro with this updated take on the very first Bell Star helmet. It’s called Bullitt like something equally badass and comes in seven different colorways. It’s a very cool, low profile helmet that will look good with a lot of bikes.
Anybody can pour liquor out of a bottle, but that’s boring. Fixing someone a drink out of a decanter that reveals a ship as it empties is much classier. Be sure to buy a bottle or two of his favorite drink to fill it with.
Since most people won’t get to experience the fastest, most exotic cars in real life, playing the latest generation of racing games is the next best thing. This Xbox One X bundle comes with both Forza Motorsport 7 and the newly-released Forza Horizon 4. Motorsport is the more serious title, aimed at simulation racing, while Horizon is a bit more fun. Both will let you race and tune up the fastest cars on the planet and as a car guy who recently got back into playing these games, I can tell you that it’s been a lot of fun. You could also go for the Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle, or even a Playstation 4 bundle that includes Gran Turismo Sport.
This books presents you with over 190 pages of fantastic photos of and information about the collector classics that have fetched over $1 million at auction. These are the very best cars ever presented for sale, complete with the history of how they got that way.
The audio purists out there may be quick to point out that all wireless protocols are inferior to anything physically connected to the output device. Further, they may go on to point out that all the streaming services downsample music too much for an enjoyable listening experience, even if it saves bandwidth. Assuming physical media isn’t available, the best modern audiophiles can hope for is a lossless file format played through a DAC, a digital-to-audio converter. The function of these devices is to turn those ones and zeroes into electrical impulses that can then be rendered by acoustic devices (i.e. speakers) and interpreted by your ears.
As with anything, the sky is the limit when shopping for these devices. Audiophile gear gets expensive in a hurry and it isn’t always clear what you’re paying for. In this Marantz unit, you immediately feel where the money went as it’s very heavy for its size, owing to a large transformer. You can use this directly into powered speakers, as a headphone amp, or into a larger stereo amp. It’s not the absolute top of the line, limited to 24-bit/192 kHz, but it will certainly improve almost any home listening situation.
For far less, you could try the Audioengine D1, which is much smaller and still offers significant sound sweetening. If you want to focus just on headphone use, the Apogee Groove includes four DACs per channel and can drive high-end headphones easily.
Hard to go wrong with this gift. It’s inexpensive, it’s humorous, and it’s useful. Poke a little fun – or enforce the obvious truth – with this simple gift that can be used daily.
You don’t need to be an old school gamer to appreciate the modern marvel that is Oregon Trail on a portable device. This little handheld contains a port of a later version of Oregon Trail and is the complete game. Perfect for breaks and boring team meetings. If you prefer, you can get this in card game form, too.
If it’s gifts reminiscent of the 80s you’re after, there are many 80s gifts to choose from.
Did your boyfriend’s New Year’s resolutions include eating better? Help support his goals with this very modern bento box. The Bento meal uses different compartments to hold different elements of a meal and is particularly good for portioning daily servings of different foods. You could use it to keep parts of a dish separate until mealtime, too. It’s a great lunchbox that doubles as reusable food storage.