101 Best Birthday Gifts for Boyfriends

The audio purists out there may be quick to point out that all wireless protocols are inferior to anything physically connected to the output device. Further, they may go on to point out that all the streaming services downsample music too much for an enjoyable listening experience, even if it saves bandwidth. Assuming physical media isn’t available, the best modern audiophiles can hope for is a lossless file format played through a DAC, a digital-to-audio converter. The function of these devices is to turn those ones and zeroes into electrical impulses that can then be rendered by acoustic devices (i.e. speakers) and interpreted by your ears.

As with anything, the sky is the limit when shopping for these devices. Audiophile gear gets expensive in a hurry and it isn’t always clear what you’re paying for. In this Marantz unit, you immediately feel where the money went as it’s very heavy for its size, owing to a large transformer. You can use this directly into powered speakers, as a headphone amp, or into a larger stereo amp. It’s not the absolute top of the line, limited to 24-bit/192 kHz, but it will certainly improve almost any home listening situation.

For far less, you could try the Audioengine D1, which is much smaller and still offers significant sound sweetening. If you want to focus just on headphone use, the Apogee Groove includes four DACs per channel and can drive high-end headphones easily.