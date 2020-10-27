50 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Sister

Your sister’s birthday is just days away, and once again you’ve found yourself searching for the right gift. We’ve got you covered with these best birthday gift ideas for your sister.
Choose from a wide range of available colors to find the jacket that your sister will like best. A heat reflective lining traps heat to keep the body warm on the coldest days. This jacket also comes with zippered hand pockets, down insulation, and water resistant material. An adjustable draw cord ensures an optimal fit for all sizes.
Whether she uses it every day or just for a special occasion, she’ll appreciate the faster straightening and shine this hair straightener provides. Silicone speed strips promote speedier styling without drying out the hair. A unique mineral tames fly-aways and frizz while hydrating hair. Other features include multi-level heat control and a nine-foot swivel cord. This styling tool reaches a maximum heat of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
This multi-function Instant Pot pressure cooker is much more than the average slow cooker. It’s also useful for cooking rice, making yogurt, steaming, warming, pressure cooking, and browning. Highlights include a user-friendly control panel and a choice between 14 programs. There are three temperatures for precise sauteing and slow cooking. A triple-ply stainless steel bottom ensures even and thorough heat distribution.
She’ll enjoy a luxurious spa experience in the comfort of her own home with this spa gift basket. The bamboo box is decorative on its own and can be used to store bathroom essentials and other items once she’s used up the products. Each item is infused with argan oil to help the skin stay hydrated without feeling greasy. Argan oil is easily absorbed into the skin and won’t leave behind a sticky or messy residue.
These durable winter boots are designed to provide traction and warmth in even the toughest conditions. A waterproof rubber shell keeps feet warm and dry. There’s also a comfortable and warm felt lining that can be removed if necessary. A lace-up closure holds the boots snugly against the skin. Other features include a rubber herringbone sole for traction on slippery surfaces and a Sherpa cuff on top for added comfort and warmth.
This pajama set is made with a cozy 100 percent polyester material. It’s also machine washable for added convenience. A relaxed fit makes these pajamas a comfortable choice for sleep and lounge wear. A rib knit trim on the top of the shirt gives it a stylish look. Elastic ankle cuffs keep the pants from bunching up. There’s also a rope drawstring tie to ensure a snug fit.
This Bluetooth alarm clock does more than just wake its owner up. Users can wirelessly stream digital audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices such as an iPhone, iPad, or Windows device. An aux-in jack is also available to connect and play such devices.
The portable radio stands out for its six colors and wake-up modes along with a five color-changing cabinet and display. There’s also a speakerphone. The alarm can be set to FM radio, Bluetooth audio, or one of the built-in tones.
The cold winter months can wreak havoc on the feet and skin. This electronic foot file provides effective yet gentle exfoliation to help remove hard, thick skin. A refillable coarse roller head also spins 360 degrees for optimal results.
The head also features diamond crystals. An ergonomically shaped handle gives her full control of her pedicure at all times. This file is battery operated and runs on four AA batteries, which are included.
Features such as 1800 watts of power and Element IQ technology that distributes the heat where it’s needed to ensure a delicious snack or meal. This toaster oven comes with a convection fan for fast and efficient cooking. It also has the same capacity as a Dutch oven. Other highlights include an interior oven light to watch the meal or snack along with a slow cook function that cooks food slowly for long stretches of time at a low temperature.
A thermal 550 down insulation combined with a breathable exterior keeps skin warm and comfortable even on the coldest days. This jacket has a removable hood with faux fur trim along with back hood webbing that can be adjusted with a buckle.
The exterior is waterproof and insulated to help stand up against the elements. There’s also a quilted lining for additional comfort and warmth. A dropped split hem with snaps adds a classy touch.
This comfortable and cozy cardigan is available in several different colors, including black, silver, and sand. An open front design makes the cardigan a solid choice for layering over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt.
There are two inset pockets for safe storage of smaller items along with a ribbed shawl collar. This Barefoot Dreams cardigan is machine washable and is made from a combination of nylon and rayon from bamboo.
A bright LCD screen changes colors to indicate when the machine is cooking, pressurizing, or releasing steam. This cooker features 11 pressure cooker settings in addition to a custom setting. There’s also a convenient keep warm function that prevents food from cooling down until it’s time to eat.
The cooking bowl is removable and features a PTFE and PFOA-free ceramic coating. A multi-way safety system includes a locking lid, hands-free steam release, and safety valve.
A four-inch heel, classic pointed toe style, and comfortable fit helps make this pump a popular choice for a night out. The shoe is sophisticated and stylish yet comes with an affordable price tag. It’s also available in a wide range of prints and colors, from leopard and snake print to black satin, sangria, metallic sheep leather, and more. A logo is featured on the interior and exterior of this pump.
This waterproof hiking boot is ideal for active women who want a sturdy and reliable shoe for day hikes. The boot features a neutral positioning system that caters to the foot’s natural biomechanics. The result is a stride that’s balanced and centered even on rough terrain. The padded collar features plenty of cushioning. This Ahnu boot also has a lace-up vamp for added security.
The Ansley slipper offers an upscale blend of comfort and fashion. It can be worn outdoors thanks to a water-resistant suede material and a rubber outsole. A wool lining and insole keeps feet comfortable and cozy even on the chilliest days.
These UGG slippers are available in a wide range of colors and sizes, ensuring you’ll find the ideal match for your sister.
This stylish leather jacket is made with 100 percent imported leather. A printed lining keeps the jacket comfortable against the skin and adds an extra element of protection from the elements.
Zip pockets in the front offer a safe and convenient storage solution for small items. Pocket flaps give the jacket a modern appearance.
The Marvis toothpaste line features classic strong mint, jasmine mint, whitening mint, aquatic mint, cinnamon mint, and amarelli licorice. Each tube is designed to effectively remove tartar and plaque buildup. The gentle formula cleans and conditions the teeth and gums without causing irritation.
This colorful braiser features large handles for a safe and comfortable grip even when wearing oven mitts. The enameled cast iron material promotes enhanced heat retention and distribution for reliable and delicious end results. Additionally, the colorful exterior is resistant to chipping and cracking.
On the inside, this Le Creuset features a wear-resistant enamel interior. The large composite knob on the top of the lid is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
In her latest cookbook, bestselling author Ina Garten offers numerous recipes she has enjoyed with her husband, Jeffrey, over the years. There’s a selection of traditional dishes that have been updated along with new salads and desserts.
A unique feature of this cookbook is that it has an entire chapter dedicated to bread and cheese. In this section, the author shares tips and recipes and explains how to create the ideal cheese course.
Custom brews include classic, rich, and over ice. There are also speciality and cafe forte signature brews. A built-in frother does all the hard work by transforming milk into a luxurious foam so that the beverage is ready to drink.
This pod-free system offers custom brew sizes that include extra-large cup, travel mug, extra-large multi-serve, half carafe, and full carafe. A handy cafe forte feature provides the most full-bodied and flavorful cup available.
An 8-inch blending arm ensures smooth and continuous operation even when blending in deeper pots. It’s also detachable for easier cleaning. She can use the blender to make everything from soups and purees to smoothies and soup.
This hand mixer can also be used to froth milk and crush ice. A separate whisk attachment whips up egg whites to fluffy peaks and is ideal for creaming and emulsifying certain foods. The mixer comes with a 2.5-cup chopper attachment and 1-liter blending pitcher.
Most of us spend too much time hunched over our computers and smartphones. The Backpod alleviates associated aches and pains, especially in the upper back and neck. To achieve that goal users are directed towards pain-free posture. Also included is a simple home care program with accompanying stretching and strengthening exercises.
XFusion Keratin Fibers makes hair appear thick and full, and works equally well for touching up roots in between coloring appointments to filling out part lines. The fibers are compatible with most hair types and come in nine shades.
We all need a healthy boost throughout the day. This energy bar is packed with electrolytes and high-quality protein. If pb&j isn’t her favorite flavor there are several more available flavors.
Tough workouts demand maximum recovery. This cold massage roller provides up to six hours of relief, so she can bring it along for a post-workout recovery session. Aside from reduced inflammation, the recovery ball delivers relief from pain and inflammation.
This isn’t your average mouthwash pack. The activated charcoal mouthwash is free from fluoride and alcohol, so it’s not accompanied by an uncomfortable burning sensation. Activated charcoal detoxifies while natural mint flavors naturally freshen the breath. This vegan product is made in the USA.
If your sister is looking for professional-style results without the high price tag, she’ll find Tria to be a sensible alternative. Not only is the laser technology the same that’s used by dermatologists, Tria is also the only at-home laser treatment cleared by the FDA. The hair removal laser is appropriate for the face and body.
The LUNA 2 does more than just whisk away dead skin cells and makeup residue. The cleansing brush comes in four colors, each of which is designed for a certain skin type. Options include normal, sensitive, dry and combination skin types.
The brush helps skin look more radiant and smooth, and can even increase its firmness and elasticity for a healthier all-around glow.
Packing for a trip can be stressful. This set of compression packing cubes not only frees up space but also improves organization. The cubes feature a slim and lightweight design that won’t weigh down a suitcase. They’re also zippered and waterproof.
These folding sunglasses are as practical as they are stylish. Both the frame and lenses are plastic. The lenses are also polarized. The glasses and lenses are available in several different colors.
This combo face oil features Vitamin C and turmeric. When paired together, the dynamic duo brightens and hydrates the skin to create a radiant glow. The formula is gentle enough for the face and neck.
This five-pack bar set has five distinct bitters for delicious flavored cocktails. Each piece is designed with a specific spirit in mind. Tasting notes include orange, citrus, smoked chili, ginger and more. The bitters are made with whole spices and fruit peels for maximum flavor.
The only thing more convenient than a portable Bluetooth speaker is one that’s combined with a cooler. This is especially true for parties, tailgates and other outdoor activities. This combo speaker and cooler features WiFi and a battery that lasts up to 50 hours. It’s also weatherproof and can withstand splashes and spills. The 37-quart storage space holds up to 16 wine bottles.
The NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Coffee Machine features a professional-grade 15-bar pressure system that promotes optimal flavor extraction. The single serve coffee maker is designed for use with Dolce Gusto capsules. She can use the handy coffee machine to make lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, black coffee and more. A user-friendly touchscreen makes creating drinks that much easier.
When you think of a health tracker, stylish probably isn’ the first word that comes to mind. The Urban tracker by Bellabeat changes that. The female-oriented tracker notes distance, steps, calories burned and sleep patterns in addition to menstrual cycles and reproductive health. She can wear the tracker on her wrist or around her neck.
Keeping pups and kitties entertained throughout the day can be tough. The Wickedbone Smart Bone is a safe and fun interactive toy for furry friends. The bone can be controlled via an app. There’s also an automatic play mode. The built-in battery delivers up to two hours of play time.
Whether she’s jetting off to a warm vacation destination or simply wants to lounge poolside in style, this cover-up is a stylish choice. The polyester material feels soft and comfortable against the skin. The cover-up comes in several colors and features a fashionable v-neck design.
This light-based wearable technology device optimizes the body’s natural rhythm by providing short and gentle interval exposures to blue light. The idea is to increase alertness and maintain energy levels without turning to caffeine pills or energy drinks. Even a short 20-minute session can have noticeable benefits.
The faster our devices charge, the better. Treat your sister to the iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand, a QI-certified charger for enabled devices. Compatible phones include the iPhone Xs Max, Samsung S9 and more.
Home security is important. Your sister will feel safer with the Scout Alarm home security system, which is specially designed for living spaces up to 2,000 square feet. The kit contains key fobs, a motion sensor, window sensors, a yard sign and window stickers.
It’s compatible with popular integrations such as Google Assistant, Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue and more. The accompanying app provides real-time alerts and updates, even when she’s not home.
This stylish canvas tote bag comes in four distinct colors. Its durable cotton canvas construction makes the bag sturdy enough for everyday use. She can choose to carry the bag by the handles or via the adjustable strap. The main compartment is large enough to fit up to a 13-inch Macbook or iPad along with notebooks and more.
This YETI wine tumbler comes in a two-pack, making it ideal for toasting your sister. The tumblers have double-wall insulation, which keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. The durable mugs won’t rust over time and feature a quality coat that won’t fade, crack or peel.
Brighten up her wardrobe with this eye-catching piece of jewelry. The stunning piece is made without lead or nickle. Two color options are available.
If she’s into more of a natural look when it comes to accessories, surprise her with this crafty bag. The crossbody bag is made with hand-woven paper straw for stability. She can carry it by the top handle if she prefers. A media packet provides secure storage space for a phone.