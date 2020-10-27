50 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Sister

This Bluetooth alarm clock does more than just wake its owner up. Users can wirelessly stream digital audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices such as an iPhone, iPad, or Windows device. An aux-in jack is also available to connect and play such devices.

The portable radio stands out for its six colors and wake-up modes along with a five color-changing cabinet and display. There’s also a speakerphone. The alarm can be set to FM radio, Bluetooth audio, or one of the built-in tones.