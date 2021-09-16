50 Awesome Christmas Gifts For 13-Year-Olds

In terms of price and power, the Apple iPad Pro is currently the best tablet on the market.

This 11-inch beast does just about everything. If you’re after a tablet for gaming, the Apple M1 chip paired with the Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color means games will never look better and will run with minimal lag.

On the flip side, if you’re after something for schoolwork, the iPad is a solid choice. You can download MS Word from the Apple App Store for all their writing needs, and the tablet works as an art station. Pair it with the Apple Pencil and download an art app like Procreate and you’ll be able to create stunning digital art. If your child loves to draw, the iPad Pro is seriously worth considering.

It’s worth pointing out, if the price is a bit of a deal-breaker, you could always opt for a renewed iPad 10.2, which isn’t as powerful or as large as the iPad Pro, but it’s still a killer tablet at almost half the cost. In fact, it’s what I use for my artwork. You can’t get a better recommendation than that.