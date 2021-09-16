When it comes to Christmas, you want everything to be right. But when it comes to teenagers, finding the right gift isn’t the simplest thing in the world. Don’t worry, though, that’s what we’re here for.
We’ve scoured the Internet to bring you 50 awesome Christmas gifts for 13-year-olds they are sure to love. From the latest tech to obscure gifts most wouldn’t dream of thinking about, we’ve found something for every type of child.
Our Review
In terms of price and power, the Apple iPad Pro is currently the best tablet on the market.
This 11-inch beast does just about everything. If you’re after a tablet for gaming, the Apple M1 chip paired with the Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color means games will never look better and will run with minimal lag.
On the flip side, if you’re after something for schoolwork, the iPad is a solid choice. You can download MS Word from the Apple App Store for all their writing needs, and the tablet works as an art station. Pair it with the Apple Pencil and download an art app like Procreate and you’ll be able to create stunning digital art. If your child loves to draw, the iPad Pro is seriously worth considering.
It’s worth pointing out, if the price is a bit of a deal-breaker, you could always opt for a renewed iPad 10.2, which isn’t as powerful or as large as the iPad Pro, but it’s still a killer tablet at almost half the cost. In fact, it’s what I use for my artwork. You can’t get a better recommendation than that.
If you’re after something that’s going to blow them away, the Razer Blade 15 is one laptop to rule them all.
This thing rivals even the best desktop PCs out there thanks to an insane amount of power. The GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card should be able to run just about everything you throw at it. You don’t need to worry about asking ‘will it work’ because the answer is ‘it will’.
Pair the card with 16GB of RAM and the 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor and this laptop will load everything ridiculously fast.
You’ve also got a spacious 1TB SSD, Razer Chroma RGB, and a gorgeous screen with a 360hz refresh rate.
In short, this is a high-end gaming laptop they’re going to go mad for, and given it’s one of the best Christmas gifts for 13-year-olds out there, we couldn’t not mention it. Even if the price is a little eye-watering.
If there is one thing 13 years old gamers want, it’s a gaming chair.
And why wouldn’t they? Back in my day (I’m old) we had to sit on the end of the bed and stare at a tiny screen while your posture screamed. Nowadays, however, companies like GTRACING is producing high-quality gaming chairs that don’t break the bank and offer up unparalleled comfort.
The GTRACING Gaming Chair features lumbar support and a headrest, a 90 to 170-degree recline, 360-degree swivel, and comes in at 20.86 inches by 21.26 inches by 48.82-51.97 inches, which is a great size.
I can’t understate just how important lumbar support is for when you’re gaming, either. The lower back is always the area everyone forgets about. With lumbar support included with this chair, you don’t need to worry.
By the way, if you’re after something with a little more style, be sure to check out the excellent Deadpool gaming chair, which I’d totally get if I was 13 again.
If there’s one toy that is going to sell out this Christmas, it’s the LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios.
LOL is, even after all these years, a power brand. Kids can’t get enough of them.
This pack is meant as the big Christmas gift. It comes with over 70 surprises to unpack, including a whopping 12 dolls.
The breakdown of the dolls are two OMG fashion dolls, six LOL surprise dolls, two pets, and two Lil Sisters. That is, as the saying goes, a lot of bang for your buck.
It’s also worth noting, the box here isn’t destined for the trash and can actually be used as a playset to roleplay in.
Exploding Kittens is hands down my favorite card game. It’s zany, mixes the horribleness of Monopoly, and is super easy to pick up and play.
The rules are simple. Get an exploding kitten card and you’re out of the game. The real game, however, sees players using their cards to not only avoid getting the exploding kitten card, but also using their cards to make other players pick them up.
Different cards have different uses, you see, so choosing when to play your card, and how to play it, is where the fun (and screaming) is.
If you’ve yet to play it, you absolutely should. Exploding Kittens is a game for the modern family, and it is fun in the most mischievous way possible.
If you’re looking at the Nintendo Switch and thinking it’s a little too pricey, boy have I got some great news for you.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is the same console, only 100 portable. This version is cheaper, but can’t be hooked up to the TV. Most players play in handheld mode anyway so that’s no biggie.
Despite the slight changes, it’ll still play all the top Nintendo Switch games as you’d expect. The only exceptions are 1-2-Switch, all the Just Dance games, Fitness Boxing, Fitness Boxing 2, any of the Nintendo Labo sets, Super Mario Party, and Ring Fit Adventure. Everything else, though? They’ll work without any issue.
It’s also worth noting, the Switch Lite also boasts a stronger battery compared with the OG switch. As someone who plays in handheld mode all the time, that extra battery time really comes in handy.
Each year I review a lot of different headphones. Some good, some not so much. Out of all of them, the biggest twist for me has been the Soul Emotion Max Headphones.
I featured them on my guide to the Best Bass Headphones and I’m still shocked by how good they are. I’ve tested headphones twice the price of the Soul Emotion Max that aren’t half as good.
The bass is warm without every feeling needlessly pounding, the ANC works brilliantly, and I averaged around 35 hours per charge. Oh, and if you do run out of juice, they feature fast charging and come with a cable to hook them up to a device old-school.
Seriously, if your kid loves listening to music, get them these headphones. They’ll thank you later.
Kids are never too old for remote-controlled cars. Especially when they’re this good.
The Rcabcar High-Speed Remote Control Car does what the name suggests. This monster can fly, and reaches speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Yikes. Maybe keep this as an outside toy, yeah?
Despite being a lesser-known brand, there’s some clever design going on here. Not only do you get a rechargeable battery (which all RC cars should come with as standard) you also get a second battery to switch in when the first one needs charging. I’m not sure why more manufacturers aren’t doing this but it’s a smart way of handling how much up-time kids get out of it. Who doesn’t want to extend the battery life by 100 percent?
If you’re after a one-for-all solution to gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 works with just about every device and mixes high-quality design with an attractive price point.
SteelSeries is all about quality. Not just in the build – how it holds up – but also in the audio department.
The Arctis 3 has excellent audio and a crystal clear mic. If you’re after a headset that doesn’t cost a bomb, definitely go with this one.
Can you ever go wrong with an electric guitar? Not really. But if you really want to blow their socks off, the Fender Stratocaster is one of the all-time gifts for 13-year-old boys and girls.
The Fender Stratocaster is without question the most iconic guitar out there. It’s the same guitar model greats like Jimi Hendrix used. The main body is made from maple wood while the backing is alder wood. Those are both high-quality woods, which goes to show just how much love and care Fender puts into its instruments. There’s a reason why they’re the most popular guitar manufacturer on the planet.
Funko Pops continues to be one of the most sought-after Christmas gifts for 13 year olds out there. Where else can you create a truly unique collection that shows off your interests?
Seriously, there are so many different franchises Funko has pop-ified it’s hard to keep track. Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, Space-Jam, My Hero Academia, WWE, Fortnite, Minecraft, Pokemon – if you can think of something they like, there’s probably a Funko Pop ready to pick up.
- I’ve highlighted some of the heavy hitters below. Just remember with Funko Pops, it’s easier to pick a topic and search on Amazon yourself to see what’s available.
- Funko Pop! – LeBron James Jumping
- Funko Pop! – Captain America
- Funko Pop! – My Hero Academia Eri
- Funko Pop! – Star Wars Ahsoka
Man, the Moto G Power is the easiest phone to recommend in the world.
Let’s start with the battery. ‘Three days of usage’ is the humblebrag. While I’m a massive phone user, even I’m getting two days out of it. Mobile phone’s biggest problem in general is that batteries are rubbish and can’t handle the amount of power phones house. That extra battery time, while also being well into the budget price range of phones, is brilliant.
While the Moto G Power isn’t the best-looking or most powerful phone in the world, it’s more powerful than it should be for the price. I got Fortnite running on it and it’s very playable. And it looks great so long as you’re not coming from a high-end Apple or Samsung device.
As for the camera, it’s good. Nothing can top Apple’s camera systems, but then at this price, it’s not trying to either. It’ll still take clear shots, and when using it outside, the camera really does look better than it should.
Sure, Moto isn’t the most extravagant brand name out there, but if you’re after a killer phone that does it all and is super affordable, forget the name brands and spend smart.
Disney’s The Owl House is big right now. Kids love it. Heck, even adults love it.
If you’ve got a child who loves it, even though this counts as clothes, they’re still going to love this Owl House T-Shirt.
It features everyone’s favorite character King and is available for men, women, and youths with a range of different sizes for each. It’s also 90 percent cotton, so it’s going to be comfortable.
What’s more, if black is a little too boring for them, there is a selection of different colors available as well.
If you’re after a gift that’s impossibly cool, the Arcade1up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet is where it’s at.
Arcades don’t really exist like they used to, and that’s a shame. Nothing beats a dedicated cabinet to an iconic game. Thankfully, Arcade1up is here to save the day.
This four-foot cabinet is as close to the real thing as you can get. It’s slightly smaller than an old-school cabinet, but that’s by design. The idea being you grab a cocktail stool so you don’t need to stand up. I’m down with that.
Along with the 17-inch display screen, this cabinet packs in all the Street Fighter II classic, including Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo.
Honestly, if you’re looking to jazz up a 13-year-old’s room, forget decorating and grab them one of these instead.
Dimensions: 45.8” H x 22.75” H x 19” W
After a change from sailing RC cars over rocky terrain? How about literal sailing? Like, in the water? Sounds good, right?
The Altair AA102 RED RC Boat is the best of the best. Altair is to RC boats what Fender is to guitars. This boat can reach speeds of around the 20MPH mark, features an anti-capsize hull system capable of flipping it upright, and is designed to last.
No matter whether you’re playing in the pool, the sea, or a nearby lake, this thing is a lot of fun and much cooler than flying a kite.
Granted Fall isn’t the best time for outdoor games. That said, there’s nothing wrong with thinking of this as an investment. Will they use it? Yes. Is it awesome? Absolutely.
The Lifetime Portable Basketball System is as good as they come. It features a polycarbonate backboard, which is shatterproof, is portable, and the height can be adjusted depending on the child’s height.
Getting kids exercising is important, if not really difficult. So if you want them to be more active, make sure you get them something actually enjoyable.
We’ve already got an electric guitar on this guide, but for parents looking for something a little quieter, there’s the Fender Squier Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle.
This bundle comes with everything you need to get up and running (and is much cheaper than an electric guitar). It includes a carry bag and strap, a Fender tuner, guitar strings, three picks, and a free trial of Fender Play.
It’s also worth noting, this thing is as stylish as they come. The laminated black body is really striking and sure to impress even the most teenage of teenagers.
Throw Throw Burrito is pure chaos. It’s a card game, sure, but it’s also dodgeball.
Collect cards to gather points, but get hit and you lose points. That’s essentially how the game works. A word of warning, though, be sure to hide any valuables. The burritos are soft and squishy so they won’t hurt or anything, but just to be safe.
Each game lasts around 15 minutes. If you’ve got time to kill while dinner cooks or you’re after a fun after-school game, you won’t go wrong with Throw Throw Burrito.
Whether you’re picking up the Nintendo Switch console for the first time or looking for something new to play, let’s break down five of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.
Super Mario 3D World with Bowser’s Fury
If you’re after a colorful platformer that’s joyous from start to finish, they’re going to love this one.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond is set to be this year’s biggest hit. It’s a remake of the DS Pokemon Diamond game, complete with new graphics built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch. If they’re into exploration and monster collecting, this is the game for them.
If there’s one game that has exploded in popularity, it’s this one. It’s a simple premise that just works. In this game, kids take control of an island full of animal cartoon characters. It’s their job to nurse the island back to health and build and decorate new properties. It’s fun, and in terms of value for money, is the best one on this list.
The hippest game on this list, Just Dance is all about dancing to popular, modern songs while trying to match the dance moves on-screen while racking up a high score. It’s energetic, tiring, and a blast to play. Even parents can get involved in this one.
Imagine Lego, but a video game version. In Minecraft, kids can build anything their imagination can dream up.
If they love all things Marvel, nothing beats the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet. As a display piece, this thing rocks.
This 590-piece set is designed for older kids. That’s most likely due to the complexity, so be sure to be aware of how good they are at building the more intricate Lego sets prior to purchase.
That said, part of the fun of Lego is the problem-solving element. This is one of those sets that once it’s complete, they’ll feel like they’ve really accomplished something.
Now this is cool. The Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser is easily one of the best Christmas gifts for 13-year-olds out there.
This thing is deceptively big and has some serious weight to it. What I love about this set is it’s not just a showpiece. The front of the ship features a hatch that lifts up to reveal a room the mini-figures can play in.
Speaking of mini-figures, included is a who’s who of the Mandalorian TV show. You’ve got The Mandalorian, obviously, as well as, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper. Plus, of course, there’s a rather cute Baby Yoda/The Child/Grogu figure.
It’s a quality set and I’m sure anyone who’s into Star Wars or The Mandalorian is sure to get a kick out of building this absolute behemoth.
I absolutely adore what Lego has been doing with the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment range.
This set is such an awesome idea. It’s a fun set for kids to play with, and when they’re done, it closes like a book and turns into a display piece. Plus I’m fairly confident having a self-contained set means you’re less likely to step on pieces of Lego, which is also a bonus.
This 271-piece set comes with three mini-figures in Draco Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, and Professor Snape. I’d also be remiss not to mention just how affordable this set is. It comes in at a stocking-filler price but has enough content to make it feel like a full-on mega gift. It’s everything you want from a gift, essentially.
The Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Set is the perfect Christmas Lego set. It’s as cool as they come – seriously, The Mandalorian and Boba Fett in one set! – and it’s one of those gifts that kids will get excited about the moment the wrapping paper comes off.
This is a 593-piece set that looks far grander than it should. The old Boba Fett ship was brilliant but it cost a little too much. This newer version trims down the piece count and drastically lowers the price. And yet, the ship still looks awesome despite the downsizing.
If they love Lego and Star Wars, this set is, genuinely, a no-brainer.
The RG351P is currently my favourite retro handheld gaming console around. Not only is it affordable, it offers up the best way to play retro games on the go.
For a start, this console comes with over 2,500 games, so there’s no need to look for any. Chances are, it’ll have what you want. It also plays games from PlayStation, NES, SNES, Genesis, Master System, Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Gameboy Advance, and many more.
Although it’s capable of playing PSP, Dreamcast, and N64 titles, the emulation is spotty for those systems. For everything up to PS1, though, it all runs darn-near perfectly on the super-crisp screen.
If you’ve got a 13-year-old who loves to draw, and they own an Apple device, the Apple Pencil is a must.
I use the first-generation Apple Pencil for my artwork on an iPad 10.2 and it has transformed my art. With apps like Procreate, you can get a little help in the areas you struggle with. Need a straight line? Just hold down the Apple Pencil and Procreate will turn it into a straight line. It’s magic and really helps turn good art into great art.
Now, there are plenty of cheap digital pencils out there, most of which are much cheaper than the Apple Pencil. They are, however, awful. The Apple Pencil is the only one on the market that replicates the pressure sensitivity of a pencil or ink pen. Those other ones, in fact, struggle to register strokes. Imagine drawing a circle but only part of the circle is being translated onto the screen. Cheap digital pencils are an exercise in frustration. Believe me, I know.
The only thing you need to keep in mind, there are two different types of Apple Pencils available – first-generation and second-generation – and each works with different Apple devices. Thankfully, Apple has a handy guide to which pencil works with which device.
Apple Pencil – First Generation
I tell you what, the Nintendo Switch controllers aren’t great for serious gaming. There is, however, a solution in the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Adapter.
I picked up one of these myself and it is a fantastic little device. Simply plug it into the back of the Switch’s dock (under the black flap), grab either a PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Series S/X, Wii Mote, or a generic Bluetooth controller, sync it to the 8BitDo and it’ll work with the Nintendo Switch. Yes, almost every important controller works, all thanks to the 8BitDo.
Chances are, if they’re into gaming or have a parent into gaming, they may already have one of the controllers mentioned above, so now they can turn it into a Switch controller with just a few clicks of a button. Handy!
If you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to get hold of the elusive PlayStation 5 console, chances are they’ll want an extra controller.
Having an extra controller is a must if you’ve got multiple kids. Sharing controllers is fine and all, but if one kid breaks it, the other kid is sure to be upset. I’ve been there, that’s why I always try to get multiple controllers now (for the record, my eldest’s controller is in perfect condition, the youngest’s is missing the rubber grips and has teeth marks in the triggers).
Plus let’s face it, the black version of the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is gorgeous. Both the PlayStation 3 and 4 featured black controllers, so this version is full of nostalgia.
If black isn’t their thing, it’s also available in cosmic red and boring white.
Given the popularity of mobile gaming, and that you can now play Xbox games via Xbox GamePass on most mobile devices, there’s never been a better time to pick up a decent mobile controller.
What’s the best one to go with? That’d be the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller.
This thing is super stylish. Not only does it look great, it feels great as well. It’s comfortable to hold, and button placement feels natural. If they’re coming from a Nintendo Switch or PS4, they’re going to feel right at home.
This device is really easy to set up. Just pull it apart, plug your phone into the USB-C slot, and let the controller retract around it. You can also charge the mobile device while you’re playing with the controller, too, which is sure to keep kids happy. No one likes getting interrupted with a low battery icon while they’re playing.
One of the most awesome Christmas gifts for 13-year-olds right now is the beautiful Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit.
This set transforms any room into a relaxing, stylish domain. They attach via adhesive and can even be controlled by Siri, OK Google, or Amazon Alexa if you want to. Just walk into the room, tell your device to turn them on and you’re golden. Literally if you choose to set the customizable color to gold.
Given how popular TikTok and the like are, Nanoleaf is a gadget designed for teenagers, as it’s them who’ll really get the most out of them.
The HyperX QuadCast USB Mic offers up crystal clear quality, style, at a price point that makes sense.
I mentioned this elsewhere but 13 years is when kids are allowed on Twitch on YouTube. If they’re planning to make a splash, they’re going to want good equipment. Going with a budget mic is the quickest way to derail any hopes of viewers returning.
As I say, the HyperX Quadcast is one of – if not the – best mics out there. Muting is as simple as tapping the mic, the mount is anti-vibration (vibrations affect audio quality by the way), polar patterns are programmable, and the Quadcast boasts a brilliant gain control adjustment system.
With more and more kids gaming, you should absolutely be looking at getting them a decent monitor to play on.
The ASUS 27-inch Gaming Monitor is slick. It has a refresh rate of 165hz, a full HD 1920×1080 display, and boasts a 0.5 GTG response time for minimal lag.
The beauty of this monitor is you won’t need to get another one for several years, and thanks to the inclusion of DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 , and Dual-link DVI-D ports, both consoles and PCs can be hooked up to it.
I have to include the Harry Potter Interactive Hedwig purely because of how stinking adorable it is.
I saw this thing in action previously and it’s so cute. Hedwig responds to your touch and the tone of your voice. And with over 15 sounds and movements, you’re always guaranteed to get a delightful response.
She also comes with a perch, so you can always have her on display looking over you.
Pro tip: Don’t bother with cheap drones. They’re garbage and nine times out of 10, are too hard to control. Instead, get them a proper adult’s drone. They’ll thank you later.
The Holy Stone GPS Drone with a 4K Camera is a work of art. As the name suggests, it’s armed with a 4K camera, meaning any snaps or videos you create will look crisp. The camera also features 120-degree wide-angle and 90-degree adjustable viewing, so even in high winds and storms, your images will still be clean. Amazing.
On the battery side of things, the Holy Stone Drone comes with two batteries capable of 45 minutes a pop. That may not sound like much, but that’s much higher than the majority of drones. Plus one hour and 30 minutes is plenty of time to be whizzing it around.
One final point, this is one seriously intelligent drone. It’s able to follow you automatically, fly along a set path, and fly in circles. For a drone, that’s incredibly smart and takes a lot of the difficulty out of flying.
So yeah, if you’re after the best, go with the Holy Stone drone.
If you’re after a stocking-filler that’s sure to brighten up their room, check out the My Cinema Lightbox.
This affordable gift lets kids create their own phrase then light it up thanks to the customizable lighting. Specically, you can switch between classic white, RG color-changing, or a fixed RGB color depending on what takes them.
It’ll work just fine on a table-top or if you feeling fruity, it can be wall-mounted. Neat!
I saw the Sky Castle LetsGlow Studio in action earlier in the year and I gotta say, it’s the perfect gift for youngsters. If they’re into making TikToks or always taking selfies, this is the gift to go with.
Honestly, I’m convinced the LetsGlow Studio was designed by kids. There’s so much here that makes sense if you know what kids are into. On social media, it’s all about bright colors. On TikTok especially, it’s all about lights and neon and sparkling videos, which is why the LetsGlow Studio is so perfect.
Inside you’ll find (deep breath) three non-toxic reflective sticker sheets, stencils, reflective nail stickers, a whole 10 feet of reflective sticker take, 55 feet of double-sided reusable reflective material (WHAT?!), hair clips, and a pair of shutter shades (like the ones Kanye or WWE’s Naomi wears). All of this adds a magical glow to your videos. As I say, I’ve seen it in action and those images on the box are 100 percent accurate. It’s a marvel.
The real star here is the selfie LED clip with remote (and a charging cable). Attach this device to, say, a phone and you’ll be able to blast different colored lights onto your video and control the color of the reflective accessories. Again, it’s magic, and sure to make them wow
If you’re looking for something that isn’t tech-related while still being hands-on and fun, the National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit is where it’s at.
The idea behind this set is a simple one: Take a boring rock and polish it up into a gorgeous gemstone. Doesn’t that sound like a fun activity?
It’s easy to use and the instructions are super clear. Plus it’s one-touch operated, which is sure to help make it easier to understand what to do.
When you’re done unearthing your new masterpiece, you can then totally turn them into necklaces so you’ve got something to keep or show off.
If it’s pure fun you’re looking for, the Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine is a unique gift they’re going to love.
Shaved ice is a delicious treat for any age. It doesn’t matter if they’re a moody teenager or a troublesome toddler, they’ll always smile when they’ve got one of these bad boys in their hands.
This set is easy to use and, in a forward-thinking way, comes with two round block ice molds. Just fill them will water a freeze them and you’re good to go.
Good Christmas gifts don’t need to cost a fortune. Simple gifts like this 3D Galaxy Moon Lamp make for perfect stocking fillers.
What’s cool about this is slowly moving colors can be relaxing, which when you’re going through puberty is always a good thing.
It features 16 LED colors and comes with a remote control so you don’t need to keep getting up. That’s perfect for lazy people like me.
Sure, this isn’t a gift anyone is going to outright ask for, but it’s definitely going to be a gift they’ll be happy with.
It’s a seal. And it’s a pillow. It’s a seal pillow! Seriously, what more could you possibly want from a gift?
As if knowing how much of a hit this cutesy gift would be, you can order it in three different sizes, small, medium, and large. Obviously I’d have to go with the large because the bigger something is, the cuter it becomes.
Despite what tech companies would have you believe, mobile phones simply can’t compete with real cameras.
A bazillion megapixels sounds great, but when you don’t have the proper lenses or a way of zooming in that isn’t stretching an image, those megapixels aren’t the best way to measure how good a device is.
With that in mind, if you’re looking to get a solid camera for newcomers, the Canon PowerShot SX420 Digital Camera is a good place to start.
This camera features a strong 42x optical zoom, has built-in wifi for easy sharing between devices, and comes equipped with different capture modes. It is a little pricey, but given the cost of (good) cameras can exceed the $1000 mark, this is the perfect option for newcomers to see how they take.
Once a child hits 13 years old, that’s the age they’re allowed to start making YouTube videos and stream on Twitch. Obviously, that’s if their parents allow it, but if they do, it’s worth picking up the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card.
This pocket-size device will allow kids to capture and record their gameplay in 1080p at 60 frames per second (which is the industry standard) whether they’re on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.
Even though consoles nowadays do have a built-in record function, they’re normally limited to a set amount of time. With the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card, they’ll be able to record as much gameplay as they have storage hooked up to it.
Marvel Legends are currently the best action figures on the market.
Sure, sure, you can get better figures if you’re willing to pay silly money, but I’m not. I want toys that retail for around the $20 mark each but still manage to pack in a ton of quality.
Marvel Legends nail the look of the character, feature industry-leading articulation (leading to better posing options), and come with worthwhile accessories.
This Marvel Legends Iron Man vs. Thanos pack I’ve highlighted perfectly exemplifies what I’m talking about. Four Thanos heads, three Iron Man heads, a host of weapons, and two high-detailed figures that look like they’ve been ripped straight from the movies.
And the best part? There’s a whole range of Marvel Legends to explore, so if they’re not into Iron Man or Thanos, there’s almost certain to be a figure of someone they love.
Who wants Disney Princesses when you can have the far cooler Disney Villains?
The Disney Villains Black and Brights Collection features four 11-inch fashion dolls in the form of Cruella De Vil, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Ursula. Basically it’s all the villains kids love.
Each doll features a unique outfit exclusive to this set and they each come boxed. So feel free to split them up and wrap them individually for even more gifts to go under the Christmas tree.
Getting kids into music these days isn’t easy, especially if it’s anything to do with the piano. Keyboards cost a bomb as well. You can get a keyboard for cheap, but those things don’t feature weighted keys and sound like a child’s toy.
The solution? Kids love tech, so instead of going with a keyboard, get them creating their own sounds and tunes with the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII.
The MPK Mini works via a PC. Once it’s hooked up and you open the included music software, you can use as you would a keyboard and jam out or, which is the part I love, produce your own beats and splice them together to create your own songs.
Although it’s technical, kids these days are good with tech and there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube. Plus – and this is a secret – you don’t need to be able to play the keyboard to get something out of this gift. I can’t play songs, but give me a few notes at a time and I can do it well enough for the PC to record it as a mix, which can then be looped, slowed down, tuned, and many other cool things.
Things kids love: Unicorns, building, toys they can interact with. But what happens when you cross all three? You get the UBTECH Mythical Series: Unicornbot Kit.
There are a lot of robotic toys out there and most of them just aren’t great. UBTECH, however, is the exception. This is a company that knows how to make robotic toys.
This majestic beast can be programmed and controlled via Android or Apple devices, features lights (that can also be coded), and all the pieces snap together with a satisfying click. Sure, this is a toy, but it’s so much more. It’s learning in its most pure form: Fun.
Now this is just a cute, fun stocking filler.
The TeeTurtle Octopus Plushie is sure to put a smile on their face.
Although I’ve highlighted this one, there are actually 27 different octopuses to choose from. It’s not just the colors that change either, different octopuses feature different emotions.
These things were huge on TikTok as well, making them the perfect gift for 13-year-olds.
This is a gift with a very specific type of child in mind. If they’ve shown no interest in art, feel free to pass on this. If art is their calling, however, the Craftabelle Art Easel and Canvas Set is well worth checking out.
This set includes four paintbrushes, the canvas, and a pallet board. What’s more, as this is an adjustable easel, it can fit canvases up to 16 x 20 inches.
There’s also a storage tray on the underside to keep all your art supplies in.
The Playstation PS5 Icons Light is a strangely comforting light.
It’s almost hypnotic as it cycles through its three cycles. Watching it phase from blue to white is relaxing, and I imagine kids who have this turned on of a night while they’re gaming will think the same.
It’s a little out there, but given the price, you could be on to a winner here.
The Treblab HD77 portable Bluetooth speaker is my personal pick when it comes to music. Mostly because it’s what I use and it’s great.
It’s a speaker for bassheads that’s for sure. What’s great about this speaker is just how clear it is. Despite being bassy, it’s not overpowering, and music can permeate without one element overshadowing the other.
And because it’s Bluetooth, you can control it with your phone and play music wirelessly. It’s also IPX6 waterproof, so you don’t need to fret about water damaging it. Handy!
If there’s anything that goes with Christmas it’s fairy lights. That’s because fairy lights are awesome. They’re relaxing and there’s something very homely about them.
But instead of just keeping them for Christmas, why not modernize your child’s room with this set of 20 Led Photo Clip Remote String Lights?
The idea of printing photos off may seem archaic to some 13-year-olds, but if you add fairy lights to their favorite pics, they’re going to be impressed.