30 Awesome Christmas Gifts For Couples (2021)

One of the coolest ideas we’ve seen come down the pike in a long time and were fortunate to test out is this Biolite wood burning fire pit that actually uses thermoelectrics to create electricity from fire. Sure you can use it to keep your family toasty when you’re camping, but this cool unit actually uses your wood or charcoal fire to generate usable electricity via a battery for USB charging of LED lights, mobile phones, and other devices.

The internal, rechargeable 10,400 mAh pack stores excess power to charge devices, even without a live fire. But when it’s flame on, the x-ray mesh sides give everyone a front row seat to a virtually smoke-free fire! 51 air jets inject the fire with oxygen along key locations. This creates a more uniform temperature and mixing of gases inside the fire which dramatically improves combustion.

Users can control the control that fan (and flame) intensity right from the FirePit’s powerpack or from their smartphone with the free BioLite Energy App for Android and iOS.

For another special occasion, add the Biolite FirePit Cook Accessory Kit and they’ll have an all-in-one cooking and heating system that’s super fuel-efficient and more eco-friendly than cooking over an open campfire. The kit includes a hefty pre-seasoned cast iron griddle that makes breakfast or any other meal a snap, a grill lid to concentrate heat and speed up cooking time, plus an awesome utensil set that gives them the three most used grilling tools, all neatly packaged in a roll-up bag. Talk about transforming the camping experience!

The smaller BioLite Campstove 2 is another mind-blowing combo that delivers a crackling wood fire and creates electricity too, and it’s a little more portable than our featured FirePit, making it a good alternative for hikers.