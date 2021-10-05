30 Awesome Christmas Gifts For Couples (2021)

When you’re shopping for a duo, whether partners, spouses, or the newly coupled, it might seem twice as challenging to find ideas that are perfect for two distinct personalities, but this year, we’ve done the digging for you and come up with this awesome list of Christmas gifts for couples!
One of the coolest ideas we’ve seen come down the pike in a long time and were fortunate to test out is this Biolite wood burning fire pit that actually uses thermoelectrics to create electricity from fire. Sure you can use it to keep your family toasty when you’re camping, but this cool unit actually uses your wood or charcoal fire to generate usable electricity via a battery for USB charging of LED lights, mobile phones, and other devices.
The internal, rechargeable 10,400 mAh pack stores excess power to charge devices, even without a live fire. But when it’s flame on, the x-ray mesh sides give everyone a front row seat to a virtually smoke-free fire! 51 air jets inject the fire with oxygen along key locations. This creates a more uniform temperature and mixing of gases inside the fire which dramatically improves combustion.
Users can control the control that fan (and flame) intensity right from the FirePit’s powerpack or from their smartphone with the free BioLite Energy App for Android and iOS.
For another special occasion, add the Biolite FirePit Cook Accessory Kit and they’ll have an all-in-one cooking and heating system that’s super fuel-efficient and more eco-friendly than cooking over an open campfire. The kit includes a hefty pre-seasoned cast iron griddle that makes breakfast or any other meal a snap, a grill lid to concentrate heat and speed up cooking time, plus an awesome utensil set that gives them the three most used grilling tools, all neatly packaged in a roll-up bag. Talk about transforming the camping experience!
The smaller BioLite Campstove 2 is another mind-blowing combo that delivers a crackling wood fire and creates electricity too, and it’s a little more portable than our featured FirePit, making it a good alternative for hikers.
Nothing feels quite as cozy as an Egyptian cotton spa robe like these from Luxor Linens. Made from 100% pure absorbent cotton, these are the perfect slip-on after a shower or bath. The waffle weave design is reminiscent of a luxury resort, and they come gorgeously gift boxed so they look extra special.
Each robe is comfortably oversized and features two large pockets as well as a self tie belt. You can order them monogrammed with His and Hers, Mr. and Mrs., or several more options, or you can even customize the monograms for a same sex couple.
Sure, this looks a little like a space-age alien thing that grows plants, but the Lettuce Grow Farmstand isn’t just your average hydroponic garden. This indoor/outdoor growing system can feed a couple or a family depending on how large you choose.
When it comes to great Christmas gifts for couples, a 12 plant stand might be large enough. I have a 24 plant stand, and it grows enough yummy greens, arugula, and other veggies for me and my spouse, plus I supply my neighbor and her husband with fresh produce weekly as well.
Because there’s no dirt, there’s little mess, and they’ll be absolutely shocked and delighted at how quickly plants grow and how soon they’re enjoying that farm-to-table experience at home. If you’re buying for someone who plans to grow inside, we’d highly recommend a dolly for the tower as it holds 20 gallons of water (aka. 160 pounds!) so it’s not easy to move around when it’s time to pick.
Another necessity for most indoor growers is a light system, and while Lettuce Grow Glow Rings are one option, they can also hang grow lights like these in a vertical arrangement for great results.
Whether they like to entertain or just like to dine on a gorgeous spread of cheese and charcuterie, this deluxe bamboo cheese board is a perfect Christmas gift idea for couples, no matter their age. The large center board has plenty of space for cheese and it’s surrounded by grooved edges that are perfect for crackers or sliced dry salami and prosciutto.
But this board comes with lots of additional cool options. For starters, it features a slide-out drawer that holds cheese knives and forks, a wine opener, and reusable cheese markers with chalk. Two slide-out side boards are perfect for fruits and added cheese, and a third slide out opposite the drawer holds two square ceramic bowls. The main board also has a space for two round dip bowls, and both sets of bowls are included.
According to FoodBusinessNews.com, the pandemic has made charcuterie boards an at-home staple of many consumers.
For the couple who loves to head out on impromptu drives, wants to enjoy their kids’ rainy day soccer games, or just desires to turn their rig into a portable covered patio pretty much anywhere, the MoonShade is a gift they’re going to be nuts about.
This portable awning is seriously respectable and it easily works to create sturdy coverage in a snap. (We know because we got to test one out and it rocked!) At just eight pounds, the MoonShade makes a robust 9 x 7-foot shade cover. Made of 420D recycled-yarn ripstop polyester with UV protection, it features a reflective coating underneath to repel heat and keep things comfy and cool.
MoonShade is also super easy to store because it folds up and into a handy carrying bag that even has a shoulder strap. Suction cup hooks make connecting the shade to their rig simple without worrying about scratches or drill holes, and the aluminum support and tension poles make for a sturdy structure even on a breezy day.
MoonShade comes with all the rigging to get them set up comfortably in just minutes, and because it stows small, they’ll want to keep it in their car or SUV for pop-up picnics or even to fix a flat in the rain!
There’s nothing more relaxing than a hot stone massage, but lots of couples don’t have the time or cash to go to a spa with couples’ treatment rooms. You can give them the gift that combines heat and relaxing touch to create an intimate experience for both people.
This cool kit includes 12 volcanic stones, six large and six smaller to relax sore muscles and help alleviate tension. The warmer can be custom set to the temperature most comfortable for each person, and the automatic shut-off feature means they’ll never worry about it overheating.
Consider getting them Massage for Couples: Heal, Soothe, and Connect with the One You Love, a great guide that will help them build a deeper relationship through touch.
Who doesn’t love a scented bubble bath with their favorite partner, especially if they’ve got a big soaking tub for two? This elegant bamboo bathtub caddy adds to the fun with enough space for two people’s wine glasses and more.
This caddy expands to 43 inches so it will fit most larger tubs, and with room for their individual washrags, and plenty of space in the middle for snacks or sensual massage oils, this gift offers a spa experience at home that’s so much more fun and relaxing.
Shopping for a couple who has kids? The best Christmas present ever is to offer to take the kids overnight and leave them with this Romance In A Box gift box. Filled with all sorts of romantic goodies for a special date night, it has silk rose petals and real preserved roses, LED candles, and candlesticks along with tea lights to create a romantic pathway to bed or bath.
For the couple who likes to start the day with a smoothie, the NutriBullet 1200 Blender combo is an ideal gift idea. It comes with two “go cups” they can blend into directly so they can customize to their heart’s desire! But they’ll use this system for so many kitchen options from pureeing sauces and soups to chopping and dicing for easier meal prep to making their own nut butters, this machine does it all.
Great for the couple who loves to take culinary adventures together, and even better for those who don’t, this Nutribullet blender system is a go-to kitchen essential for everyday use for all sorts of things. Better yet, all the non-electrical parts are dishwasher safe, so clean-up is a breeze.
Couples often sleep drastically different from one another, which is why this bamboo viscose bedding set is such a great gift! Bamboo is soft, and supple, and never freezing when they climb into bed. This environmentally friendly fabric is also moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and naturally resistant to bacteria and odors.
This set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases that are breathable and will keep a hot sleeper cool and a cool sleeper perfectly warm. And just in case it’s important to the couple on your list, they are made by a company that’s a veteran-owned small business, which we think is pretty awesome.
If you’re looking specifically for cooling sheets for a couple with one person suffering from night sweats, we definitely have some recommendations for them.
Lots of couples love to have a cocktail together at the end of the day, and sometimes a simple glass of whiskey hits the right spot. This gorgeous decanter set is a lovely Christmas gift for couples who like to class up their glass.
It comes with a heavyweight 25-ounce diamond glass decanter, four matching rocks glasses, nine cooling whiskey stones that chill without dilution, and a funnel. All of this comes beautifully gift-boxed for an impressive presentation.
Keep in mind, this decanter is also perfect for other liquors as well, so even if they’re not whiskey drinkers, it’s likely they do have a boozy favorite.
-
If you’re shopping for anyone who truly loves to cook, there’s no better gift than a set of wicked sharp kitchen knives like these Damascus steel beauties from NANFANG Brothers. These are crafted with a Japanese VG10 steel core and blades made with a whopping 67 layers of superior Damascus steel, ensuring not only precision and accuracy but incredible hardness that keeps edges razor-sharp much longer than standard stainless steel knives.
This big set comes with all the most used knives they’ll need to turn slicing, dicing, and meat carving into an art form, including an eight-inch chef knife, eight-inch slicing knife, eight-inch bread knife, seven-inch santoku knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife. The set also includes a fantastic pair of kitchen shears, sharpening steel, and a beautiful wood knife block to keep them organized as storing knives in a drawer is dulling and dangerous.
We’ve included a great video that makes using the steel incredibly easy, just in case she or you have never learned the proper technique.
Nothing says welcome like a beautiful doormat at the front door, and for a newly hitched couple, this personalized option from Coco Mats ‘N More is the ideal way to announce their shared home. Not only does it look great, it’s super-efficient at cleaning shoes and boots of dirt, mud, and snow thanks to the 100% coconut coir bristles.
This doormat will stay in place because it features a non-slip vinyl backing to keep it secure. They’ll also appreciate that their new doormat is mold and mildew resistant, and this gift is so reasonably priced, you might want to get them one for their back door too!
Whether they like to hunt or hike, or they just like to keep tabs on each other while they’re doing separate things, this Midland long-range walkie-talkie set is a gift that will keep them safe and connected. Water-resistant, these devices have so many features that make them a worthy gift idea.
The easy-to-read screens feature a NOAA weather icon to alert them to impending rain or severe storm systems. The 50-channel units have an SOS siren in case someone has an emergency or gets lost, and with a 36-mile range, they’re perfect for the couple who loves to wander in different directions.
The Tea Forté Warming Joy gift set is an ideal gift idea for the couple who loves to brew a steaming cup of tea. Filled with the most adorable pyramid tea infusers, this collection offers a lovely selection of holiday flavors like Harvest Apple Spice, Raspberry Ganache, Rum Raisin Biscotti, Spiced Ginger Plum, and Winter Chai. They’re perfect for a cozy cup on a cold winter day, but they’re equally delicious iced!
While you’re making this a couple’s gift, order them two of Tea Forté Cafe Cups. These are made especially for the pyramid infuser bags as they come with a cover to keep their tea warm while it steeps and it has an opening in the top for the little stand-up leaf to peek through. Super cute!
While you’re shopping for tea, (it’s a universally popular gift at Christmas) you might want to check out our recommendations for the best tea gift baskets and sets.
Set to be released just in time for the holidays, the Echo Show 15 is like a digital bulletin board that keeps couples (and families) connected with one another. Alexa enabled, this smart display uses Alexa-powered widgets to keep them on track with shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, shopping lists, and assigned reminders.
Much like the smaller Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, they can tap into news, weather, and sports, along with their favorite movies and streaming series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Music is at their request thanks to Amazon Music, and for all the latest releases, an Amazon Music Unlimited membership is a great gift you can give now or later.
A hot breakfast for two is a snap with this Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker. In less than five minutes, they’ll have a home-cooked breakfast by each placing their favorite ingredients inside. They can build the base of their sandwich in the bottom layer, crack an egg on the cooking plate and then just close the lid to let their egg cook.
Once they slide the cooking plate out their tasty sandwiches assemble themselves. The sandwich maker comes with an easy recipe book that gives them a variety of breakfast sandwich ideas, from the traditional egg, ham, and cheese to the unique cheddar, apple, bacon, and egg croissant sandwich.
Pair this handy machine with some super dark roast fair trade coffee and they might just decide to skip work and spend the day together instead!
Most couples hold a special place in their heart for the day and location when they first met or were married. This personalized wood wall sign is a great way to keep that date and place top of mind in their home.
This 12 x 15 inch sign can be customized with their last name, their special date, and the latitude and longitude coordinates for their preferred locale. It’s made of natural walnut and laser engraved with “Home Sweet Home” as well as their other pertinent details.
This sign comes in a variety of different woods and finishes so it’s easy to match their interior or exterior home decor. Keep in mind, because it’s customized, you’ll want to order early as it takes time to make.
Have you ever noticed how annoying it is if you’re watching TV and your partner cranks up the volume? (Speaking from experience here.) This set of TV Ears wireless headphones can help couples avoid silly spats over volumes that are too loud or too soft for one another. For couples, especially those in the over 50 crowd, hearing loss can dramatically impact relationships according to the experts at Healthy Hearing.
These lightweight headseats allow each individual to enjoy crisp, clear audio without distortion. And wouldn’t you feel great knowing your gift would make both of them so delighted?
There’s nothing that sucks worse than a romantic evening camping under the stars in separate sleeping bags! With the Kelty Tru.Comfort Doublewide snuggling up on a chilly night is extra cozy for two. This big bag features independent ventilation, a fully removable zip-off top layer, two built-in blankets, two-way zip foot vents, and an oversized hood large enough to fit two standard bed pillows.
Wider than a queen-size bed, it’s got plenty of room to snooze and snuggle plus it’s super soft with fluffy loft that’ll keep them toasty at temps down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is a sporty and fun inflatable with a streamlined design that lets couples who may be inexperienced on the water enjoy hours of fun together. The bright yellow color and hip graphics make this inflatable kayak highly visible in the water. Geared for use on lakes and mild rivers it can accommodate up to 400 pounds of humans and gear.
Lightweight and compact, it’s a snap to assemble and the rugged vinyl construction makes it extra-sturdy while the inflatable I-beam floor adds comfort and rigidity. A removable skeg provides directional stability, while two adjustable, inflatable seats with backrests add to the package.
Quick inflating or deflating is a breeze with a Boston valve on each side. A grab line and grab handle at each end are provided for convenience, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard I.D., and a repair patch kit. This kayak kit comes with lots of added accessories including two 86 inch aluminum oars and an Intex high-output pump, for easy inflation and deflation.
For those who are passionate about wine, and don’t want to waste a single drop from an expensive bottle, this is the perfect gift. The Coravin Model Two Elite Pro wine opening system lets them pour a glass of wine from any bottle, without pulling the cork. Perfect as a gift idea for the couple that may differ on their wine preferences, this allows them both to drink their favorites while never letting a single drop go to waste!
A special needle punctures the cork, allowing wine to escape without causing permanent cork damage. After removing the needle, the cork essentially re-seals, preserving the wine until they’re ready for another special sip. Argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, also helps to protect the remaining wine from oxidation.
The Coravin would also make an ideal gift for your inlaws, or anyone else who loves to savor a really special glass of wine without waste.
Who says Cornhole is only a game for daylight hours? Not when you get this Tailgating Pros Cornhole set that actually features LED lighted game boards that make opportunities for play long after the sun goes down. With LED lights that illuminate the outside of the boards as well as lights for the ring, playing after dark suddenly becomes a lot more entertaining.
This awesome set comes with everything they’ll need for daytime and night play – 2 x 4 foot premium wood boards, eight Cornhole bags (four in each color), plus a durable carrying bag to make them easy to take and play pretty much anywhere.
In case you’re shopping for Christmas gift ideas for couples who are serious about their morning cup of java, a monthly subscription to Driftaway coffee is a cool gift that keeps their tastebuds from getting numb to the nuances of their daily drink.
Not only will a monthly box of fragrant beans put their coffee-loving heart into overdrive, but the surprise factor is mighty irresistible too. Each month’s beans arrive in recyclable packaging, but better yet, they’ll get a coffee story about each variety, from tasting and roasting notes to information about the country where their beans were sustainably grown and harvested.
From fruity to classic, balanced to bold, Driftaway will cater to your coffee aficionado’s particular tastes so they’ll be telling you about all their worldly journeys without ever having left home!
One super cool new thing you can turn your giftees on to is the chance to do a private virtual coffee tasting. They simply schedule, arrange for friends to join, and while we don’t know if they’ll be drinking out of spoons like those guys we see on TV, we still think this is a winning idea!
Any couple could crank their favorite Jimmy Buffet tunes or any other music outdoors with the Margaritaville wireless Bluetooth speakers to liven up their backyard party. These rechargeable speakers have a realistic flickering faux flame, and they can rock out their fave music as long as they’re within 33 feet of a smart device like their phone.
These hipster speakers come with poles to mount them up off the ground, and if you got two sets they could easily use them to mark the pathway to their patio or deck. They’ll add flair and entertainment, plus they deliver 11 hours of lighting, 22 hours of music, or seven hours of both.
We know lots of couples who just love to compete with each other, at pretty much any sport, so the GoSports Battleputt Golf Game is a great way to keep them having fun and building golf skills both indoors and out! A hybrid between golf and Pong, this game is the idea two-on-two game for inviting couple friends over for an afternoon or evening of fun.
The game includes everything they’ll need to get started right away. It comes with includes 11-foot putting green, two putters, two golf balls, and 12 cup caps for scoring.
When two people work, it’s often hard to find time to cook great meals, but with the Instant Pot Ultra mealtime becomes a less daunting chore. Recently purchased for a couple in my family, it was proclaimed to make “a bunch of random ingredients turn into something completely magical!”
This multi-cooker features 10 different functions, allowing super-fast pressure cooking, slow cooking, and lots of other cooking functions as simple as the touch of a button. While this is an 8-quart model, if they’re not cooking for a family, the Instant Pot Ultra comes in a 6-quart and 3-quart size as well.
This kitchen essential will make the perfect sticky rice, boiled eggs, homemade yogurt, and even cakes! It could be the ideal relationship saver for couples who are busy with life.
If you’ve ever attended a wine tasting, you know that wines can taste dramatically different when sipped from a glass designed to maximize the nose and aeration of what’s inside. That’s what makes this eight-piece set of glasses from Riedel an undeniably great gift for the wine lovers on your Christmas list.
With four Cabernet/Merlot glasses and four Pinot Noir glasses, this set of stemware is packaged to deliver both value and a true wine tasting experience, and according to PlumDeluxe.com it does indeed make a difference.
In this instance, the Cabernet glass is perfect for full-bodied, complex red wines that are high in tannin. The generous size of this glass allows the bouquet to develop fully and smooths out the rough edges. It emphasizes the fruit, playing down the bitter qualities of the tannin, and allows wines to achieve balance.
The Pinot Noir glass supports the balance of fragility and fresh compact fruit in light-bodied wines from the New World. Created during several workshops with producers from Oregon, the tulip shape and slightly flared lip highlights the irresistible sweetness, while perfectly balancing acidity.
For couples who love to cozy up at night but don’t want the heaviness of wool blankets or the concern of an electric blanket, this 100% goose down blanket is the perfect option. Naturally temperature regulating, this blanket is much lighter than a traditional duvet, so it can be used year-round.
Soft goose down is quilted into squares so the blanket maintains its loft without the down moving to one end. Better yet, it’s machine washable so care is simple. Get it in two color options and four sizes from twin to California king.
When you’re a couple, it’s easy to get in a date night rut, so if you want to give a gift that brings couples closer together with a huge dose of fun involved, the Wanted: Partners In Crime date night box is an inventive way to spice up an evening!
Set in the wild west, this game pits partners together in a scheme to steal everyone’s gold, and builds on patience, empathy, and encouragement to create an unforgettable evening as the bad guys. Perfect for anyone who loves history, this is a great Christmas gift idea that’s also super affordable.
Another date night box. Stranded In Love, carries a jungle-themed evening of adventure, while Our Ancient Odyssey sets the stage in ancient Greece and is ideal for those who love acting as well as history.