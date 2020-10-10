75 Best Gifts for Coworkers: Your Ultimate List

This electronic hand warmer can save those of your coworkers who find the space you work in way too cold. Even if your office isn’t necessarily on the chilly side, there will certainly be coworkers who are too cold to work effectively.

This is especially true if your workplace is based around computer work; it can be difficult to type when your hands are freezing. Taking the form of a mobile power bank, these simple devices offer a gentle warming surface with three heat settings to hold back any hand numbness during the day. When it isn’t being used to warm the hands, it can double as a phone charger, as well.

Zippo also makes a rechargeable hand warmer with five heat settings.