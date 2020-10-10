75 Best Gifts for Coworkers: Your Ultimate List

Coworkers can become friends, especially after you endure a series of hard projects – or a number of years – together. Whether you need a gift for the Yankee swap/white elephant, Secret Santa, or just a good office gift, we’ve got you covered. Use our price slider to set the budget for your workplace present swap and peruse our list of the best gifts for coworkers.
This electronic hand warmer can save those of your coworkers who find the space you work in way too cold. Even if your office isn’t necessarily on the chilly side, there will certainly be coworkers who are too cold to work effectively.
This is especially true if your workplace is based around computer work; it can be difficult to type when your hands are freezing. Taking the form of a mobile power bank, these simple devices offer a gentle warming surface with three heat settings to hold back any hand numbness during the day. When it isn’t being used to warm the hands, it can double as a phone charger, as well.
Zippo also makes a rechargeable hand warmer with five heat settings.
Admittedly, most modern offices don’t have a regular need for a stapler, but if yours does, you can gift someone the iconic stapler. Did you know that at the time Office Space came out, Swingline didn’t actually make a red stapler? The set designer had them spraypainted for the movie, but once it became a cult classic, Swingline decided to release one to satisfy the ongoing demand.
There’s a variant available from Swingline, as well.
About ten times a day, I think of something I want to say on a call or to a coworker that I really shouldn’t. If you have a coworker suffering the same fate, get them this journal into which they can inscribe the thoughts that would get them fired the fastest. There are a bunch of different versions of this notebook, including the painfully appropriate I Survived Another Meeting That Was About a Meeting.
Anyone who loves dogs and coffee equally will enjoy reciving this gift pack starter kit from Grounds & Hounds. In addition to roasting 100 percent Fair Trade, organic coffee, they also donate 20 percent of proifts to various animal rescue organizations nationwide.
This starter kit includes three 12 ounce bags of the following blends:
- Morning Walk Breakfast Blend: Full bodied, with hints of toffee and toasted nuts
- Paper & Slippers Medium Roast: brownies followed by a rich fruit blackberry note
- Alpha Blend Dark Roast: Bold with cocoa and vanilla
If you prefer, there’s also a starter kit with six ounce bags. You could also consider coffee gift baskets to give, as well.
Looking for a work-safe party game to gift? Few things are more wholesome than a good pun, and this game revolves around finding whom in your office can come up with the best ones.
It’s simple: you draw two prompts and get 90 seconds to come up with a pun that combines them. The main game comes with 220 cards, which can be increased with the Wild Things and Food Fight expansion packs.
Do you have standing desks in your office? Do you work at a counter all day? Perhaps your coworker could benefit from one of these. It’s a platform meant to encourage subtle movement and activity throughout the workday by keeping you in motion at all times. You burn more calories, increase range of motion, and have greater focus when using one of these decks.
Based on the related book, this button will offer five phrases of encouragement to anyone in listening distance. Perfect for the holiday crush in retail or for the major client wins.
Paper planners are popular right now, in part as a response to everything being so digital. Writing things down also helps you remember. Help your coworkers remember and track everything they need to stay on top of with this handy planner, which includes several different useful layouts. If you’re looking for more notebook ideas, check out our best paper notebook post here.
Taking confrence calls using a laptop camera can be a little bit tricky. The angle is awkward when in the normal position and any typing creates thunderous noise on the other end. Solve both using this super compact laptop stand that can be taken anywhere. It’s also useful for changing the angle you look at your computer screen, which can alleviate back pain in some cases.
Do you have a perpetually-sleepy coworker who hates coffee? Perk them up with these chocolate treats that contain as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. These are the caramel ones, but they make milk chocolate and dark chocolate, too.
Keto diets are really big right now, so if you’ve got a coworker trying to stick to their new eating plan, this gift will give them a hand. There are 20 pieces in here including, but not limited to Raw Rev Glo Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Protein Bar, Utz Pork Rinds, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese Cello Whisps, Royal Hawaiian Orchards Macadamia Nuts, Mission Meats Grass Fed Graze Bar and more.
Everyone needs a hobby outside of work, so rather than giving your coworker a candle (which still isn’t a bad idea, perhaps a Christmas candle?), you can gift them a candle making kit. This will give them a great activity for unwinding from work stress that will result in candles that can be burned for further relaxation.
This kit includes enough materials to make four candles, including: four dye blocks, four fragrances (Clean Cotton, Lavender, Coconut Lime, Cinnamon Vanilla), four 8 ozx soy wax bags, melting pot, thermometer, two round candle tins, two square candle tins with covers, four cotton wicks, four glue dots, four warning Labels, four stirring sticks, four clips and instructions.
Admittedly, it’s a little weird to get your coworker socks, but if you have that kind of relationship or you want to go for a gag gift, these are a great choice. Give these to the procrastinator extraordinaire on your team. Everyone has at least one.
Got a coworker obsessed with their Apple watch? Grab this dock, which accommodates both an iPhone and Apple’s inductive charger. This gives their watch some place to be while they work and ensures that it’s charged up for the lunch time run or for when they leave for the day.
If you and your coworkers can’t escape the endless treadmill of semi-pointless meetings, you might as well read up on how to look good in them. This humorous guide will, if nothing else, generate a few laughs. You never know, though, there could be something actually useful in here depending on your office.
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m a coffee addict. This mug perfectly expresses my relationship with the office before my first cup. Nevermind the fact that I usually have four or five. If you think about it, this is actually kind of a public service — you’re avoiding interpersonal issues by letting folks know when is best to approach you with that work crisis.
I always struggle to remember to drink water during a hectic workday. Help your fellow coworkers stay hydrated with this attractive tumbler. Just as good for iced drinks from Starbucks as it is for good, old fashioned water throughout the day. These feel pretty substantial and the covering has a very pleasant texture.
These sign boards are pretty popular these days, and this one is perfect for desks and counter spaces. It measures ten by ten inches, comes with 340 characters and a handy tripod stand. Excellent for letting coworkers know what project you’re focusing on or perhaps when your vacation is happening.
Whether you work at a female-led startup or are just looking to mentor the femmes around you, this book can be another source of inspiration for entrepreneurial coworkers. The stories contained herein can help inspire your coworkers to build their ideal career combining the spirit of perserverance and creative thinking.
Do you work in a perpetually stressful office? Do your coworkers often feel like punching something? Better to give them a safe target, preferably attached to their desk. Even if no one ever uses it, it’s good for a sight gag. Perhaps the person who gets this will put it in a communal area so everyone can benefit from the stress-relieving exercise.
Upgrade your coworker’s home security with this simple device. The August Smart Lock is a smartphone-enabled keyless home entry system, also known as a smart door lock. Unlike other similar solutions, the August Smart Lock is made to fit <em>over</em> your existing deadbolt rather than be installed in place of it.
Included in the box are three different deadbolt adapters to match various brands. Simply remove the back side of your existing deadbolt, determine which adapter works best, and install the August Smart Lock in its place. After pairing your smartphone using the August app, the door will automatically unlock when you arrive so you don’t have to put down anything you might be carrying to fish out your keys.
You also have the ability to create guest keys, which can be revoked at any time. This is handy for dog walkers and house sitters, as well as anyone else you trust. It’s also not much bigger than a deadbolt, which keeps the look of your door clean and tidy and requires no additional hardware. Four AA batteries provide 3-6 months of use.
Keeping up your enthusiasm about work day in and day out can be a struggle, so give these cards to a coworker who could use some encouragement from time to time.
This set features 50 cards with affirmations on them to remind folks to re-frame thoughts and stay focused on their goals, both personally and professionally. The deck is based on the standard Affirmators version, but with more of a focus on workplace concerns. There’s also a Family version and a Love & Relationships version.
Surely you remember Choose Your Own Adventure books from your childhood. You read them with one finger stuck in the page you turned from, just in case you made the wrong decision and had to go back. Okay, well, I read them that way, anyway. This book is a “Choose Your Own Misery” tale. Filled with adult and sometimes gross outcomes, you can use this to choose your miserable fate when things are slow at work. The writers used to contribute to The Onion, so you know this will be worth your while.
These desktop mood cards serve the dual purpose of being practically useful and amusing. The set comes with 30 pre-made cards including “Out to Lunch”, “Longest Day Ever”, “Save Me” and more. They also include a few blanks and a dry erase marker so the recipient can craft their own clever messages.
I’d use mine to indicate if I was on vacation or perhaps what work cycle I was in, like final deliverables or production or something along those lines. Although, I have to admit, the simplicity of the pre-made “Super Busy” one almost always applies.
An alternative version is available from Posh & Polly.
Not everyone you work with loves their job. For the coworker who is just there to pay the bills until they can figure out what the want to do with their lives, you can inspire their entrepreneurial spirit by giving them this. Small ideas can become big successes and this book helps to encourage that kind of thinking.
I don’t know about your coworkers, but the folks in my office drink a lot of tea. Maybe the calming effect of tea helps to cope with the stresses of the workday. Certainly some people drink it in place of coffee which, of course, I can’t understand, but I support their decision nevertheless. This gift box includes 48 bags of the following varieties: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, decaffeinated breakfast, lemon & orange, pure assam, green with Jasmine, organic peppermint, and organic chamomile.
If you have a little more room in the budget for your office gift, consider this cocktail set. Including everything you need for a party — even the cutting board — this set will be well-received by anyone who likes to mix a drink now and then. If your office is especially cool, maybe your boss will let them fix a few drinks during the Christmas party.
Do you work in a noisy workplace? Plenty of people are stuck in the middle of the room with conversations going on around them, making it difficult to concentrate on the work task at hand. Gift your coworker this pair of noise cancelling headphones so they can mute the noise around them and get down to business. As far as noise cancelling headphones go, this price is very good. You can also opt for the version without noise cancelling for $10 less. Of course, if you really like your fellow employee, you could spring for Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, but you’d have to like them an awful lot.
Could your cubemate use a little cable management? Couldn’t we all? This is a simple but effective gift for the coworker with many devices. Simply slot the cord into one the grips and it will hold fast to prevent the cords from falling on the floor or making a mess on the desk. Available in your choice of five colors.
You can go one of two ways with this gift. The first is obvious: giving your coworker a place to display pictures of their family for their workspace. This will hold six frames to cover all their family members and maybe even the dog.
Alternatively, you could go the humorous route and gather pictures of all your other coworkers and present this to them with the frames filled. Depending on the workplace, this could be reflective of the family atmosphere your job encourages or it could make a great gag gift.
There are other styles to choose from, as well, including this one in darker finish and one with abstract round leaves.
Someone at your workplace always stressed out or stressing others out? Give them the (not so) subtle hint to chill with this adult-themed coloring book. Sarcasm and other hilarious lines lurk within, complete with images on which to color to help them decompress on break. Need some colored pencils to gift along with the book? We have suggestions for those here.
Some folks find certain workspaces unbearably dry. This personal humidifier should rectify that within a small enough area that it won’t bother others. It automatically shuts off when it runs out of water, so it’s completely fine if they happen to leave it running when they take off for the day. This also comes in a lovely bamboo option, too. You could also gift them some essential oils to use in this, but they should probably check to make sure everyone’s cool with it before using them in the office.
Have a coworker who loves tailgating? Set them up with this three-piece set that includes two chairs and a folding table with cup holders, all emblazoned with their team colors and logo. It’s an equally good gift for barbecues and camping, too.
Do you work with someone who has a really, really hard time making decisions? Give them this book which will guide them through even the tiniest decision making process with 45 handy flowcharts. You never know, some of these scenarios could play out at work, too.
Every workplace must deal with its share of food theft from the communal refrigerators. You can choose to put an end to that for one lucky coworker. This unit is first and foremost a mini fridge, capable of holding up to six cans of their favorite beverage. It goes a step further, though and can also be set to warm up to 150 degrees to keep their freshly made meals ready to go for break time. When unplugged, it works as an insulated container that retains the temperature. It includes both an AC wall adapter and a DC adapter for the car.
The modern office is a jungle of cables for every manner of device. Many folks have two monitors, all their computer peripherals, and a phone charger. If any of those wires is starting to look frayed at the seams, this is the simple office gift to give. Sugru is self-setting rubber that bonds to metal, ceramics, glass, wood and even some fabric. Once it sets, it becomes a dishwasher safe and is a good insulator for electric cords. You can also use it to hang things on the wall by forming it into adhesive hooks. It comes in black and white, seen here, as well as a multi-color pack.
Most of us have been there: You call your colleague over to look at something on your computer and realize as they’re headed over that your screen is a mess. How do they get so messy? It’s a mystery. This is a kit that includes a small travel bottle and a larger bottle for home or office of natural screen cleaner. There are four towels included in this kit: one large towel, one larger screen cloth and two smaller lens cloths.
Everyone should have a portable Bluetooth speaker at this point, but if one of your coworkers doesn’t for some reason, they make excellent, easy-to-give gifts for anyone with a smartphone. These work great on toolboxes and desks alike, and of course are super useful at home, too.
This one features 12 watts of power and can play up to 24 hours on a charge. It’s also IPX7 rated waterproof, which means it can safely be used outdoors, as well. Bluetooth 4.2 gives it a range of 66 feet with line of sight. Choose from blue or black.
At least once a week, I’m in a meeting away from my desk where I need to take notes. Be it a client handoff call or a brainstorming session, I usually have to jot a few things down. This notebook belongs to the next generation of writing things down. By using the companion app, you can use your smartphone to instantly beam your handwritten notes to any cloud-based service like Dropbox, Google, or Evernote. Then, once you’ve stored and shared them, you can pop this notebook in the microwave to erase it and start fresh. That’s only possible if you’re using Pilot FriXion pens, but it’s still a pretty amazing innovation.
In a similar vein, there’s also the Evernote edition Moleskine that will also easily transfer your notes to your devices.
If the above two items reminded you that we’re still doing a lot of writing even in this digital age, you’re probably thinking about writing implements now. And while you could leave your coworker to rely on whatever they can find in the supply closet, giving them a nice pen is also an option. Parker is the standard-bearer for worthwhile pens and this one comes with an entire kit to make the most of it. The implement itself is a matte black and gold fountain pen with excellent balance. It comes with four ink cartridges, extra ink, a bottled ink converter for easy refills, and a cleaning cloth.
For more pen ideas, check out our best ballpoint pens and best rollerball pens posts.
Work can get stressful, as we all know, and getting that one disappointing email from a client can really wreck your whole day. Give your co-workers the ability to dole out pep talks to keep spirits high when it’s deliverable time or in the middle of a sprint. Of course, there’s also an office themed one, too.
These days, most of us have a company-issued laptop we’re toting around from work to home daily. If your office is anything like mine, they didn’t send you with a laptop bag for it, so protecting the company’s property is entirely up to you. If someone in your office is in this situation, consider gifting them this lovely, lightweight laptop sleeve. This particular size will fit the vast majority of corporate-issued laptops out there, but you can also choose 12 and 13 inch sizes, if you prefer. It’s very slim, and made of Earth-friendly water and dust resistant materials. It can also be opened fully, so the laptop can be used without ever leaving the case. Color options include the pictured Dark Grey, Black, Light Grey, Teal, and Turquoise.
Office dwellers tend to get depressed in the darker months of the year, owing in large part to the lack of UV light to keep the body operating at peak. If you’ve noticed a coworker’s mood or productivity dipping, you might be able to give them a boost with a personal natural spectrum light. This one, called the HappyLight, emits 5,000 LUX for moderate UV output in daily use conditions. This will also help to combat jet lag, too, so give one to a salesperson who travels all the time. A really excellent way to combat the 2:15 productivity dip, too.
It’s happened to all of us at some point: spilling a totally full cup of beverage all over the desk. Depending on what you do for a living, this could be a real disaster, nevermind the normal threat of potentially destroying your computer. This high-end clip-on cup holder will remove the threat of that all together. Good for mugs, cans, cups of various sizes, and travel vessels, this little foldable device will keep your liquids out of your way. It folds down when not in use and can be clipped with one hand, similar to a guitar capo. You can also get much cheaper versions, but they aren’t quite as elegantly designed.
Have you ever noticed that no one in an office can agree on a comfortable temperature? Partly this is down to biology, but there also seems to be no good setting for a large, open office space. People by the windows will always be too warm or too cold, while people in the middle tend to be the opposite. In my office, plenty of people use space heaters to regulate the temperature of their desk area. This one is particularly nice and includes the touch of design, as well as oscillation. There’s a seven hour timer with automatic shut-off, which, wouldn’t you know it, just about covers a workday. If you don’t want to spend quite this much, there are, of course, cheaper options.
Whether for a single person’s lunch or to clean up after the office parties, these innovative silicone food bags help to cut down on the waste of traditional sandwich bags. They’re freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe, so they work even better. Available in both 4.5 inch and seven inch sizes, you can also choose among eight different designs and colors. You can also write on them with dry erase markers to indicate exactly whose food someone else will likely steal later in the week.
Know someone in your office who just destroys their workload every week? Get them this book to acknowledge their productivity prowess. Filled with 200 quotes and words advice hand lettered by 20 artists and designers, this book will help promote office morale and let your coworkers know you see their effort.
For whatever reason, we millennials love canning jars. Not for canning, mind you, but for drinking out of. Don’t ask me why. If you’ve got someone in your office that feels the same, get this cheap gift for them, which will convert their beloved kitschy glass into an everyday water bottle. Like the cup holder above, this will keep them from accidentally spilling their beverage all over their desk. They make regular and wide mouth versions in black, blue, white, red, silver, light blue, and yellow. Cheap and charming, just as a gift for acquaintances should be. You could also grab a 12 pack of jars and a dozen of these and gift them to your entire team.
Like the prints above, plants make the office seem friendlier and more inviting. They also provide the obvious benefit of improving the air quality, which benefits everyone. Succulents are super popular right now, so this terrarium makes a great gift for someone who is really into them. It comes in both black and gold and stands just a little over eight inches tall. The plants are not included, but you could always buy some of those, too.
While no one would ever claim that office work is anywhere near the difficulty of construction or other intensely physical task, it is true that long hours in a computer chair will destroy your back. Most workplaces are springing for especially nice chairs, so if you know one of your coworkers is aching at the end of each day, maybe this gift will help. By providing extra lumbar support, this cushion can alleviate lower back pain and even make the user feel more relaxed. It’s a simple idea, but a good one.
It seems to me that almost everyone uses two monitors these days. It’s much, much quicker than constantly window switching. A monitor riser helps with that by boosting the second monitor and giving a comfortable vertical workspace. This is especially good for setups like mine, where the company’s computer is a laptop. My second monitor sits on a riser like this behind it. This one comes with a bunch of convenient storage to keep the desk neat, too.
If the above approach is too involved and high-tech for your office mates’ note-taking purposes, consider this simple idea. I tend to use Post-It Notes for jotting down little reminders, but this often leads to running out of space quicker than I’d like. With this, notes can go on for as long as they need to and more writing room is always on tap. Grab a few rolls of calculator paper and they’ll be good to go. This device is also wall mountable.
Do you have a coworker retiring in the near future? Or perhaps one who recently retired with whom you’re still in touch?
This funny novelty gift will help them manage requests now that they’re on the other side of worklife. This pack includes 50 cards sized to the standard business card dimensions for them to give anyone that might make the mistake of thinking they still work.
If you prefer, Thingamagift has a variant of these in a slightly different design.
While this is referred to as a passport holder, particularly thanks to the RFID-blocking capability, it could also double as a notebook cover depending on the needs of your coworker.
If your coworker frequently travels abroad for work (or even for pleasure), this makes a lovely practical gift that can hold a passport and credit cards and keep them safe. It’s available in over 40 different colors and measures 5.9 inches by 3.9 inches by just over half an inch.
After a long day of work, knowing what to cook can be a struggle. Help your coworkers figure it out quickly with these Foodie Dice, which plan a meal simply by rolling them.
Just like the Mixology Dice we put on our best gifts for bartenders list, these dice include a protein, a cooking method, a grain, a seasoning, a bonus ingredient, and four seasonal veggie dice. Works for vegetarians, too.
You can opt for this cinch bag or the glass and cork variation.
Frequent business travelers will be able to make use of this handy, travel-sized garment steamer. Give this to any coworker who often finds themselves on the road.
This 240 milliliter steaming iron can operate for 15 minutes on a fill, which should be enough to gently remove the wrinkles from just about any garment.
Desk decorations come in a lot of shapes and sizes. Plants are among the best of them. They’re beautiful, they provide a service, and they’re easy to keep. This kit is even a little more interesting. This kit includes all you need to grow silver birch, red maple, and mountain pine bonsai trees. This is a fun, cheap gift most people won’t have heard of.
Here’s another option that could have a potential upside for you, the gift giver. If you know someone in the office who loves to bake and who happens to love the edges from the brownie pan, give them this. It creates edges where previously no edge existed. It could work out for you if they decide to bake in it and bring those brownies back into the office. Win-win.
While lots of people need a decent laptop bag, virtually everyone needs an electronics organizer when they travel now. Between phone cords, battery recharging packs (and the cords for those), laptop cables, and other accessories, a simple accessory pouch can make packing easier.
This one comes in five and 7.5 inch sizes and includes inner mesh pockets and straps to keep everything tidy within. A divider adds storage and keeps things separated.
These namplate signs have become a classic coworker gift. This one, obviously, should bestowed upon the manager or supervisor – or at least the person who thinks they’re in charge. You could also opt for the Everyday I’m Hustlin version, too.
Work in a suit-and-tie kind of establishment? If so, there’s a good chance you’ve or your coworkers have been taken off-guard by an emergency meeting with a client or higher-up that requires you to appear perfectly pressed on short notice. This little device will make that possible. Usable in the folded or flat configuration, you can hide this little guy in your desk until you need to work out that crease that formed while you sat at your desk all day. There are six different heat settings: linen, denim, cotton, wool, silk, and polyester. Just as good for keeping on hand in the office as it is for the moment you step off the plane. No need to look disheveled when this is available.
Absoutely squarely in the gag gift arena, this is a good, simple gift for the coworker of yours who always seems to be cutting themselves. Whether paper cut or slipping off a nut and splitting open a knuckle, bacon bandages are the only way to go.
These days, it seems like everyone is playing cornhole, so if you have a coworker who is really into it, you can bring the game to their desk for those boring conference calls that could have been emails.
While a full-size cornhole set is probably more than you’d budget to spend on a coworker, this desktop set works as a gag or novelty gift, for Yankee Swaps, or just as a little humorous token of appreciation.
Especially good for new employees, a little bit of art helps to warm up the office environment and personalize it a bit. Even better if you can remind someone of the outdoors while they’re staring at spreadsheets all day. This four print set is based on botanical illustrations of pine cones from 1887. They’ve got kind of a mid century feel and give off a calming vibe. These come without the frames, but you can grab those cheaply enough.
Perhaps you have a coworker whose feet don’t comfortably touch the ground when they’re at their desk. This can lead to poor posture and then to aches. This foot hammock gives them some place to rest their feet while they work, promoting better posture in general and reducing the pain of sitting at a desk all day.
For the coworker always looking ahead to happy hour, consider giving them this set of three mixers to get them started. These are all formulated so that all you need to add is the matching spirits or seltzer (if you’re going the non-alcoholic route) and ice to make three classic cocktails: Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, and Spicy Margarita.
Do you work in a garage, auto parts store, tech college, or dealership? This might make a good option for your coworkers. Get them a war wagon for to match the one sitting in their bay so everyone knows which (desktop) tools are theirs. A matching pencil cup is also available.
If you’re looking for something that will look beautiful on a desk and serve as something to fidget with, consider these stone-shaped wooden balancing blocks.
These wood rocks are very pleasant to touch and are lightly finished in jojoba oil and beeswax. Wood varies by the set, but you’ll get 11 pieces that might include the following species: Walnut, Cherry, Aromatic Eastern Red Cedar, Sassafras, Oak, Mulberry, Hickory, Sycamore, Ash, Tulip Poplar, Maple, Osage Orange, and Pecan.
Regardless of whether your workspace has desks on which to keep them, Funko POP! toys are easy gifts to give anyone. Just find something they love (or hate) and grab the collectible that matches. Or, as in the case of this example, you can go the totally ridiculous route. Deadpool as Bob Ross? Why not?
For years, I worked in a cooler about 75 percent of each shift. Inevitably, between the temperature changes and frequent hand washing, my hands would chap and crack, especially in the winter. If this describes one of your coworkers, get them this simple gift that will heal up their wrecked hands and making working far easier.
These cotton coasters are a gift anyone will like. Available in a variety of colors, it’s an item that almost anyone can use. The fact that its handmade is a nice touch. This could be a good option for a white elephant exchange where you’re not sure who will end up with it.
You don’t need to be an old school gamer to appreciate the modern marvel that is Oregon Trail on a portable device. This little handheld contains a port of a later version of Oregon Trail and is the complete game. Perfect for breaks and boring team meetings. If you prefer, you can get this in card game form, too.
If it’s gifts reminiscent of the 80s you’re after, there are many 80s gifts to choose from.
Having some Burt’s Bees on hand – usually in the form of their excellent lip balm – can be a lifesaver. This gift set includes the essentials to battle winter dry skin, all packed into a lovely tin.
Included in this set is 3.2 ounces of Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, 4.3 ounces of Coconut Foot Creme, a small tin of Hand Salve, one of the aforementioned Lip Balm, one of Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, and one of the multipurpose Res-Q Ointment.
There’s also the Tips and Toes Kit, as well as holiday gift sets, if you want to go on-theme.
If you work in Corporate America, you might need a translator for some of the jargon that gets thrown around. Fortunately, there’s an entire dictionary dedicated to it. Good for a laugh and possibly even for genuine understanding, this gift will be well-received anywhere buzzwords are rampant.
What work environment couldn’t use a few more USB outlets? For the Star Wars obsessed, you can make that basic function into the last detail of an otherwise fully decorated workspace. It includes two USB charging ports (one 2.1a, one 1.0a) and lights up when in use.