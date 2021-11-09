40 Christmas Gifts For Friends: The Ultimate List

One of our absolute favorite Christmas gifts for friends and family is the AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic garden. This indoor growing system can produce herbs, vegetables, and greens throughout the year right in their kitchen (or anywhere else in the house).

The Harvest can grow six pods at once and this model comes with a selection of herbs including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint along with a little bottle of nutrients that are added every few weeks after their garden is started.

The only thing they need to add is water and electricity to get this hydroponic system up and running. It needs little attention, and the Harvest will prompt them when it needs some. It features a full spectrum grow light that extends in height as their plants grow.

Easy and fun, this is a perfect splurge for someone who adores fresh herbs or lettuces with their meals. If your friend has a larger family, consider the AeroGarden Bounty that can grow up to nine plants at a time. There are indoor hydroponic gardens at almost any size, however, and the prices vary so choose the one you can afford this year.