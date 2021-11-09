40 Christmas Gifts For Friends: The Ultimate List

With the holiday season fast approaching, we’re here to help you find the best Christmas gifts for friends, neighbors, and other close acquaintances. From wallet-friendly options to the most coveted gifts, we’ve got something for everyone’s budget.
Whether your special pal happens to be a hunter, gun collector, or cop, this set of stainless steel bullet-shaped whiskey stones are a gift that’s right on target. They’ll only need two bullets per shot, so to speak, and these chillers will keep their favorite drink cold without ever diluting the flavor.
They come with a holder that’s shaped like a revolver cylinder for a pretty darned authentic look. If your friend isn’t into boozy sorts of things, but they do love their guns, you could always consider this Wild Shot bullet-shaped gun cleaning kit instead.
Perfect for a couple without tons of outdoor living space, the Hamilton Beach Indoor Searing Grill can replace their need for a gas grill, at least for a while. This clever unit sears meats and veggies at up to 450 degrees, and the lid offers a viewing window so they can keep tabs on what’s cooking.
What’s even better is that cleanup is a snap because the removable non-stick ceramic grilling plate can be popped right in the dishwasher. You can’t do that with most regular grill grates. The extra-large drip tray also slides right out and goes in the dishwasher too.
This versatile electric grill is small enough for easy storage, but large enough to do a couple of steaks or burgers plus some veggie side dishes. Sweet!
One of our absolute favorite Christmas gifts for friends and family is the AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic garden. This indoor growing system can produce herbs, vegetables, and greens throughout the year right in their kitchen (or anywhere else in the house).
The Harvest can grow six pods at once and this model comes with a selection of herbs including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint along with a little bottle of nutrients that are added every few weeks after their garden is started.
The only thing they need to add is water and electricity to get this hydroponic system up and running. It needs little attention, and the Harvest will prompt them when it needs some. It features a full spectrum grow light that extends in height as their plants grow.
Easy and fun, this is a perfect splurge for someone who adores fresh herbs or lettuces with their meals. If your friend has a larger family, consider the AeroGarden Bounty that can grow up to nine plants at a time. There are indoor hydroponic gardens at almost any size, however, and the prices vary so choose the one you can afford this year.
This Christmas raise a toast to your friends by giving them this cool Viking drinking horn mug. It’s a tradition that’s been around for thousands of years and makes a perfect rite of passage to hail the New Year. Not only is this mug beautiful and a really unique Christmas gift idea for friends, but it’s also a functional holder for their favorite craft beers.
This 16-ounce tankard has a hardwood, leak-proof base and comes bundled in a medieval-style burlap sack. For those serious beer drinking events (think Octoberfest or game night) you can also get these drinking horn mugs in 30-ounce or 44-ounce sizes, but you might want to add some hangover relief if they’re filling those mugs with any frequency.
Who doesn’t want to pamper their favorite girls this Christmas? This awesome spa package from Petite Maison features 13 separate skincare products packaged up with an adorable headband to keep their hair out of the way while they’re enjoying their facemasks, treatments, and more!
The retro packaging is especially geared for a fun night with friends and would be perfect for wine nights when an intimate group of like-minded gals might want to try all the goodies inside. Bath gift sets are another fun Christmas gift for the people on your list and there are many that are equally great for men and women.
There’s nothing better when entertaining friends than to pull out the grill and whip out some impressive stainless steel tools while showing your grilling prowess. Give this set of grilling tools to one of your friends this Christmas and they’ll be inviting you over for steaks and burgers on the regular.
This set of tools features 19 of the most essential grilling utensils everyone needs for a successful barbecue party including tongs, spatula, grill cleaning brush, skewers, corn holders, and more all stowed in a great looking aluminum case with a handle.
If grilling tools aren’t the right Christmas gift for your friends, the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer is an awesome gift for the grill as well as the oven.
The holidays are always a time when everyone wants their homes to smell warm and welcoming, and this luxury candle set is a gift that will ensure sweet scents along with the benefits of aromatherapy. Packaged in a beautiful box, this set of four votives, each in brilliantly colored glass holders are made with vegan soy wax offering 60 hours of clean burn time.
The jewel-tone candle holders are perfect for the holidays, and the set even comes with a metal snuffer to extinguish their flames. Scents include fresh cut roses and berries, white tea, teakwood and cognac, and champagne and whipped cream.
While this set reflects pure elegance, if you’re looking for something that will keep your friends laughing instead, this candle in a jar from Mint Sugar Candle Company is one most friends would love for any occasion.
Music and friends go hand in hand so if you’re Christmas shopping for one of your besties, you can’t miss by getting them this JBL Flip 5 wireless Bluetooth speaker. And don’t be fooled by its diminutive size because you can still count on booming bass and that bold sound you’ve come to expect from JBL.
This little powerhouse is perfect to use with their smartphone or tablet and with 12 hours of play time on a single charge, it’s ideal for the beach, pool, and patio. Did we mention it’s waterproof up to three feet too? This party animal comes in a rainbow of colors, so you can pick a different one for each of your friends.
Finer, lighter, and softer than wool, this beautiful Scottish Tartan plaid cashmere scarf is a gift everyone will delight in. In the perfect blend of colors to brighten up the cold season, this scarf is beautiful tucked inside the neck of a coat or worn over a sweater for both fashion and function.
Cashmere is superior to wool and offers three times the insulating properties of sheep’s wool per this blog from Henry A. Davidson. For those who are sensitive to wool, cashmere is a great winter substitute that will last equally long when cared for properly.
Get this awesome scarf in nearly a dozen colors so you can give everyone their own special option.
Got a zen friend who regularly practices meditation or would like to? This cool meditation necklace is a way to more easily tune into love and mindfulness with this single-tone flute. It helps easily get into meditation mode which can help reduce stress, prevent burnout, strengthen their immune system, increase lung volume, and improve overall health and well-being according to this article by the experts at Noom.
Whether you’re shopping for a guy or a gal, this unisex necklace comes in lots of color options from black to gold, green, and white. It hangs on a long ball chain, making it easy to slip on and off without unlatching.
If you’re hoping to give them the impetus to begin practicing meditation, we’d suggest you give them a copy of Dan Harris’ book 10% Happier which not only talks about the meditation journey but is also a hilarious read.
Perfect for that person who loves to keep their personal items extremely organized, or the one who needs a little help, this attractive wood docking station is a gift they’ll use every day of the year. Whether they leave it on their dresser or nightstand, it can accommodate two smartphones, a couple of watches, sunglasses, earbuds, change, and more.
Another cool thing about this particular gift is that for each one you order, they’ll plant a tree through OneTreePlanted a non-profit organization that plants trees around the world. That’s a pretty cool Christmas gift all by itself!
Everyone loves pizza and we’ll bet you’ve shared more than a slice or two with your friends. If you’re looking for a great gift that makes all your buddies remember those fun pizza and beer nights get them the Pizza Socks Box.
This clever combination of pizza-themed socks features the classic Hawaiian, pepperoni, mushroom, and Margherita designs all boxed up in a traditional pizza box. Fun to wear matching or mixed, these will be a big hit with pretty much anyone who loves to have fun with their socks.
Do your friends prefer sushi over pizza? No problem, there are sushi socks boxed in a classic go container too.
There are tons of reasons to be prepared in an emergency, and if you’ve got friends who regularly deal with severe weather, forest fires, or other sorts of situations, this bugout backpack could be a lifesaver. Customized by US military vets who know plenty about survival, this bag is packed with 23 essentials for staying safe.
A key is the 68-ounce hydration pack that fits in the backpack to ensure they’ve always got drinkable water on hand. It also has a high carbon steel survival shovel, 100 -piece first aid kit, 100 feet of paracord that can be used for all sorts of things, a tactical flashlight, pickaxe, multi-function pliers, fire starter, wire saw, thermal blanket, unisex poncho, and more.
This pack is geared to keep your friend alive for at least 72 hours in case they’re displaced by disaster, and this gift shows just how much you really care for them.
When you’re shopping for that girlfriend who loves color in her life, this stunning pair of Murano glass earrings delivers the rainbow in an elegant pair of drops that will totally delight. Set in 18k gold over sterling silver, these elegant dangles hang at 1.5 inches long and feature comfy French ear wires.
For the girfriend who adores all the animal prints, these Ross-Simons Italian Leopard-Print Murano Glass Bead Drop Earrings are definitely the cat’s meow. And frankly, any girlfriend would go wild for these Murano Glass Teardrop Earrings, especially because the red and gold would be ideal for the holidays as well as the rest of the year.
Save a cherished moment in time with your bestie with this sweet and sentimental picture frame. At just about 12 x 8 inches in size, it holds a 4 x 6 inch photo. The cute string heart on a wooden background with the words “Side by side or miles apart, friends are always close at heart” will make any friend of yours feel so special and appreciated.
Make this gift extra special by adding the Knock Knock Why You’re My Bestie fill-in-the-blanks journal – a cute little book with more than 100 pages of fun, silly, and hilarious sentences to complete.
Everyone loves cookie dough but who has time to make it, and it’s not always safe to nibble raw. The Doughp Legit Cookie Dough subscription box is the gift answer for that friend with a sweet tooth who loves cookies and cookie dough, especially when someone else makes it.
Made with all-natural ingredients, this tasty dough can be safely eaten raw or baked into crispy and delicious cookies for later. Egg and dairy-free, each subscription box contains four yummy flavors, from Chocolate Chip to Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie, Cookies and Cream, and Chocolate S’mores. Tasty!
Another awesome thing about this fun gift is that Doughp donates a portion of every sale to the SHE RECOVERS® Foundation. SHE RECOVERS is a non-profit charity with a mission to connect, support and empower women in or seeking recovery. #Doughp4hope
We all have that guy friend who for some reason walks around with a massive wallet bulge in his back pocket. Save him from that awful fate and the damage it does to his pants (as well as his look) with the Ridge minimalist RFID blocking wallet.
This front pocket wallet might be tiny but it delivers tons of storage in addition to identity protection. It’s made of military-grade titanium and features a money clip along and holds up to 12 credit cards without stretching out.
Have a minimalist lady friend in need of a wallet like this? You’re in luck because the Ridge wallet also comes in a host of colors including rose gold!
Seems like everyone leads pretty high-stress lives these days, but this Christmas you can give your friends some soothing comfort with this shiatsu neck massage pillow from VIKTOR JURGEN. This deep-kneading massage pillow mimics the hands of a real massage therapist and adds heat to the mix for even more comfort.
Four massage nodes can work on tense, sore muscles in the neck, back, feet, or even the abdomen area. They can simply strap it to their favorite chair or even use it in the car (although only when they’re the passenger, please). It works on both AC and DC power.
A hand control allows them to change the rotation of the massage nodes, and a simple switch makes it easy to turn on or off the heat. There are lots of neck massagers for pain and stress relief. We’ve got a sizeable list of recommendations.
Bring on the girlfriends’ getaways by giving your favorite group of ladies this awesome travel tote bag that’s perfect for weekend excursions with friends. This adorable striped canvas duffel features both handles and an adjustable and removable shoulder strap making it the ideal carry-on bag for a quick flight to girls’ night.
With wear-resistant corners outside and internal pouches plus a zip pocket, she can organize her necessities and keep her phone and tablet away from her clothes and makeup. And speaking of makeup, this travel tote comes with a matching toiletry bag too. Even more genius, the tote has a zippered compartment to keep shoes separate so dirt doesn’t rub off on her wearables.
Do you have a pal who just loves their morning coffee and they’re pretty particular about how it tastes? There’s lots of research out there to say that pour-over coffee tastes better than any other. This beautiful pour-over coffee set is a great way to make sure their morning cup of java is sublime.
This set includes a 40-ounce gooseneck kettle with a built-in thermometer to make sure their water temperature is perfect for brewing. The stainless steel mesh filter is eco-friendly and won’t impart any off-taste to their brew. It also comes with a coffee mill so they can grind their own beans each day to ensure freshness, and the 20-ounce glass coffee dripper features a wooden grip so they won’t drop the hot pot when it’s ready to pour.
Sometimes it’s hard to find the right words to tell your special friends just how you feel about them, but this beautiful sterling silver friendship necklace fills in all the blanks with ease. The pendant features two interlocking silver circles, one smooth and polished, the other textured, much like your two circles of life – everchanging and constant too. The pendant hangs from a delicate 18 inch sterling silver chain.
The thing that makes this extra special is the way it is gift boxed. The necklace lays against a background imprinted with the words “No matter where we go, no matter what we do, you will always have me and I will always have you.” No need to say anything more.
Another stunning best friend necklace, this rose gold plated two-piece necklace set features the same sweet words on the box, but it also has created opal inlay which is especially pretty.
Let’s say you’re shopping for someone who could use a little greenery in their space, but they just happen to have a brown thumb, or they’re gone too much to care for real plants. This set of six artificial succulents is a quick way to spruce up their space with absolutely no work involved.
This cute set comes with very realistic-looking faux plants, each in a white ceramic pot. Perfect in the bathroom or kitchen, and great for the office environment as well, these cheery greens will never wilt and can be rinsed in warm water to keep them looking fresh and alive.
Succulents are the hipster gift du jour, so it’s hard to fail with this clever and affordable present.
Anyone who loves to simmer, stew, or braise needs a great Dutch oven like this blue beauty from Lodge. With a six-quart capacity, it’s large enough to fix meals with leftovers for a family of four and the enamel-coated interior makes clean-up seriously easy.
But this cook pot is a far more versatile gift than you might think. Your pal can bake bread in it as well as deep fry thanks to the high sidewalls. The beauty of cast iron is the even heating so foods are less likely to scorch and burn, whether on the stovetop or in the oven.
This Lodge Dutch oven comes in a rainbow of colors and sizes from a tiny 1.5-quart model to a whopping 7.5 quart option allowing you to custom fit your giftee’s needs.
If you’re looking for a men’s skincare game-changer, The Triple Play is going to be your guy’s MVP. This great holiday gift set includes a full-size bottle of Double Duty Face Moisturizer that’s regularly $48! That means for a single buck more, you can get him two more awesome products.
Face Buff Energizing Scrub is a pre-shave cleanser that cleans and exfoliates. As if smoother and more luminous skin wasn’t enough, this scrub will ensure his shaves are close without irritation.
A travel-friendly size of All Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body is a three-in-one sulfate-free cleanser that lets him leave many of his regular products at home when he has to hit the road. The super-rich lather tackles tough sweat, dirt, and grease without stripping his skin and hair.
We love this set not just for the products, but for the super cool reusable and recyclable tin they arrive in. It features metal latches on each side, so this collectible tin will likely be the place your guy keeps all his favorite Jack Black skincare products, and later perhaps his watch, keys, and change.
We’ve all read about it. Our smartphone is one of the dirtiest things in our possession, collecting germs and bacteria every time we set it down and every time we pick it back up. The PhoneSoap Pro UV sanitizer kills up to 99.99% of harmful germs and bacteria on phones or anything else that can fit in the handy case, from earbuds to keys, credit cards, and jewelry.
This handy sanitizer also acts as a universal charger and in just five minutes can cleanse your items of the nasty stuff without missing a bit.
Whether you’re searching for Christmas gift ideas for friends or family, they all likely have one thing in common. Too many personal care products and too little space. That’s what makes this bamboo bathroom organizer a great gift for pretty much anyone.
This clever corner shelf is filled with little drawers, cubbies, and shelves to fit literally anything from makeup brushes to lotions, creams, makeup, and more. Even better, the shelves are adjustable so they can custom fit their favorite beauty and grooming products into one convenient storage unit.
Another option that’s a cool gift idea is this acrylic makeup storage organizer that’s both washable and translucent so they can see exactly which item is where.
We all know there’s nothing worse than a warm beer. Save your friends from that horrible fate with these Corkcickle Chillsner beer chiller sticks. They can simply pop them in the freezer and the next time they forget to chill their fave craft beer, they can insert a Chillsner into the bottle and in minutes it’ll be ready to enjoy.
In fact, they can drink right through the Chillsner because four flow vents deliver a consistent flow of perfectly cold beer. They’re even dishwasher safe, and for the serious beer drinker, they’re so affordable you might want to snag a couple of sets so they always have them at the ready.
Shopping for a whiskey drinker instead? The Corkcicle whiskey wedge and old-fashioned glass create the perfect way to sip their favorite beverage in pure form.
Get your friends something that they’ll love to use at home as well as when taking a salad to an event somewhere else. This gorgeous acacia wood salad bowl set is richly grained and beautiful to look at, but it’s also functional for serving more than just salads.
This big bowl would be ideal for popcorn or chips on game days and movie nights, or as a tabletop centerpiece for fruit. It comes with a hardwood salad fork and spoon to make tossing the green stuff simpler too.
Better yet, this set is a guilt-free purchase because acacia wood is seriously sustainable, per this article from WoollyGreen.com. Hard, strong, and durable, this acacia salad set will look beautiful and last for many years to come.
No one likes to leave the house for their morning commute without a steaming hot cup of coffee or tea, or at minimum, an icy glass of water. The YETI Rambler travel mug is the answer to all kinds of hydration, whether hot or cold. This bad boy holds 30 full ounces of their favorite beverage and keeps that drink hot for hours, and cold for even longer.
The double-wall, vacuum insulated stainless steel construction means it’s pretty much bombproof and can handle rugged use while staying in impeccable shape. The Stronghold lid keeps drinks from spilling and has a sliding opening that allows them to sip or guzzle.
This mug has a big handle which makes it great for those with larger hands, and the shape is compatible with pretty much all car and truck cup holders. Plus, you can get this mug in a bunch of cool colors, but of course, we picked red, because – Christmas.
For the camper on your list, the 14 ounce YETI mug is an ideal option for keeping coffee and other drinks hot while sitting around the campfire.
Christmas gift ideas for friends can enhance their entire year ahead, not just the Christmas season. This beautiful copper bird bath will deliver countless hours of enjoyment watching their backyard feathered friends drink and splash. It will also keep their birds healthy and hydrated, especially if they live in a dry climate.
Made of pure hammered copper, the bath is embellished with a leaf and vine design on the edges that provide a comfortable place for birds to perch. And we’ll bet you didn’t know that copper is a natural germ killer so the water stays safe for the birds.
This bath hangs from three 17 inch brass chains on a hook. The hanger is rust-proof and allows the bath to swing gently in the breeze from any tree or garden crook.
Is one of your friends an avid gardener, or perhaps a new homeowner who suddenly has a yard to care for? There are plenty of garden tools out there, but if you want to get a set that actually lasts for the long haul, check out this OLMSTED FORGE garden tool set.
This five-piece set includes every gardener’s most essential tools including a large trowel, hand rake, cultivator, small trowel, and a transplanter. Made of heavy-duty steel that’s been powder coated, these beefy tools are corrosion and rust-resistant. They feature unique comfort cork handles that ensure a good grip without hand strain, even after hours of use.
Another garden essential that makes a great gift is this stand-up weed puller that saves them from back strain while fighting pesky dandelions and other weeds.
Sometimes your friends need a little reminder to cut themselves some slack and have a better attitude about their strength and courage to succeed. This You Are a Badass personal planner is an ideal way to give them that little boost every single day.
With monthly, weekly, and daily planner pages plus room for notes and to-do lists, pages are also printed with mood boosters and reminders, plus fun stickers to mark those especially badass accomplishments and banish the doubters.
Add the You Are a Badass day to day calendar for daily deskside reminders, and kickstart their 2022 badass journey with the book You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life.
A steaming bath is one of the most relaxing self-care rituals for anyone, and this awesome wooden bath caddy can make bathtime even more fun because it gives your friend plenty of space for all their most relaxing things.
This big caddy expands to fit most tubs and it has space for a glass of wine, a calming aromatherapy candle, their tablet or a magazine, soap, washcloth, and even flowers. Great for men and women alike, this caddy comes in a variety of colors and finishes that are mold and mildew resistant.
Decor gifts are always appreciated, especially those things that can act as functional wall art like these beautiful square farmhouse mirrors. At 20 x 20 inches, they feature a rustic white wood finish that looks distressed and modern at the same time.
Perfect accent pieces for an entryway, over a living room couch, or placed in a small space to give a visual sense the room is larger than it appears, these pretty mirrors are handmade, finely carved, and add a touch of elegance wherever they are hung.
When you’re shopping for someone who loves skiing, snowmobiling, or just being out when the weather is cold and nasty, these WILDYAK heated gloves can be a lifesaver. With three heat settings, they can keep their mitts toasty for up to ten hours!
Heating elements on the back of the hand and all the way down to the fingertips, these gloves deliver consistent warmth and comfort. A power display button lets them know when their battery is running low and needs to go in for a recharge.
Touch screen-friendly, these gloves are waterproof and feature a sheepskin palm for flexibility and comfort. Get them in sizes from Small to XX-Large for all the outdoorsy friends on your gift list. Thinking about a bigger splurge this year? We love the Ororo heated vests for men and women.
The holidays are all about peace on Earth and the best place to cultivate that peaceful way of being is, well, anywhere you have the space. That’s what makes this cool Zen Garden Kit such an awesome gift for friends and family.
This kit is portable. It sets up wherever they have a tabletop. And it comes with all the tiny rakes, tools, greenery, stones, trees, and structures to let them create an imaginary peaceful garden that can be recreated any time they feel the urge.
The 11 x 8 inch wooden tray holds the sand that’s the basis for their design. At that size, it fits any small space and would be a nice option for friends of any age, from teens to seniors.
When you’re searching for something quaint and cute, but also useful, a honey pot is something that will get used often and always make your friends think of you when they do. This Pooh-approved gift features a lid and a beechwood dipper that delivers the perfect drizzle of the sweet stuff on toast or waffles.
Made of the highest quality porcelain, this honey pot is dishwasher, oven (without the wooden dipper), microwave, fridge, and freezer safe so it’s easy to use and even easier to keep clean. Get it in yellow or white.
Everyone needs a break from the stress of the day and the Zen Artist paint with water board allows your friends to relax and forget about it all in an activity that allows complete creativity without a bit messy cleanup. (Also a stress reliever!)
Each time they pick up their brush and dip it in water, they create a new vision that dries, disappears, and lets them begin again. Their endeavors may inspire them to begin creating with actual paints or pens, but in the interim, this cool gift will let them lose themselves in the dreamy visions they create.
If your pal has mentioned wanting to begin sketching or drawing, this sketch set from Castle Art Supplies would be a great gift to get them started.
If you’ve got a friend who loves to walk, run, work in the yard, walk the dog, or do just about anything else before the sun rises and after it sets, the BioLite 750 Lumen headlamp is an indispensable ally for all their pursuits. This headlamp shines brightly for small tasks in dimly lit areas of the house and it’s equally great for outdoor chores as well as fun adventures.
The front lamp has many light modes to choose from including red vision, white spot, white flood, white combo, strobe, and burst mode, making them visible to cars wherever they go. It’s also effective from the back where the power bank features a red flashing light so they be visible coming and going and be more quickly found in emergency situations.
This lightweight headlamp is easily adjustable to fit anyone’s head size, and we love the front tilt that allows you to see the ground and avoid potential obstacles when walking on uneven turf. Rechargeable for life, your pals will get years and years of dependable performance.
Got a DIYer on your Christmas list? This DODOWIN contour gauge set was one of the most popular items we gifted last year. Not only is it super affordable, but it’s also the easiest way to help your home improvement expert scribe an exact cut line around curves and uneven surfaces.
Durable and flexible, these gauges have a locking mechanism so they can be set and then traced onto another piece of wood or laminate. The kids love to use them to make patterns of their faces too. What’s not to love about that?
Any woodworker needs a set of these as well, so make sure you think hard about who might really benefit from a set of these.