80 Christmas Gifts for Grandma She’ll LOVE

Whether she’s an outdoor adventurer, home cook, technology whiz, gadget fan, or could just use some pampering, our list of the best Christmas gifts for grandma has something every grandmother will love. Sometimes a candle or special fragrance will evoke a memory she’ll cherish, or she’d love an outdoor adventure to enjoy with the family. Whatever her style or passion, the holiday season is a wonderful time to show her how much she’s appreciated and loved.

Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

Displaying whiskey in this elegant decanter is almost a fun as sipping it. This beautiful, hand-blown glass decanter makes a gorgeous presentation for whiskey or spirits. The wooden frame securely holds the 850 ml decanter on its side with a secure stopper to keep liquids inside. It comes with two 300 ml cocktail glasses that each have a secure spot nestled into the decanter tray. The glass is lead-free and can be used to hold any type of liquid. Godinger has been creating stunning handcrafted crystal, pewter, and metal giftware since 1973.

Waterford Marquis Moments Personalized Crystal Wine Decanter Set

Wine not? Your grandma can wow her guests or just enjoy the elegance of sipping vino in a monogrammed fine crystal glass. For the red wine lover, this set makes a fantastic gift. It’s a beautifully crafted crystal decanter and four stemless wine glasses engraved with the recipient’s initials. The decanter has a flat, wide base for stability and a lovely, modern curve up to its slender neck. A matching set of four stemless glasses complete the set.

Glass 10-piece Punch Bowl Set

When it’s time to entertain, give grandma the best to elevate her party style. This glass punch bowl set from Barski comes with a 10.75″ H X 10.25″ D bowl with a matching ladle and 10 small glasses with handles. The European-made set is made of fine glass by Barski, s leading crystal and glass manufacturer for over 20 years. It’s artistically designed to coordinate with any tabletop décor and is the perfect setting for entertaining.

Lindlemann Three Piece Metal Cake Stand

When it’s time for cake, this cake stand set from Lindlemann displays them off beautifully. These stands are ideal for cake, cupcakes, or pastries and their elegant design is accented with bright, clear crystals. Three size stands – 10”, 12” and 13.5” — can be used individually or stacked together. The set also comes with a set of matching metal cake servers.

Nambe Curved Chip & Dip Bowl

Serving gets sophisticated with the Nara Chip & Dip by Nambe. Thanks to designer and sculptor Sean O’Hara, this serving piece makes chip & dip come alive with a sleek design. The chip tray is expertly designed and made of Acacia wood with smooth, rounded edges. The inner dip bowl is made of metal alloy and can be heated or chilled prior to serving. The set should be hand washed and dried to preserve its functional beauty.

Phiestina Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

When grandma is ready for a cold brew or beverage, this beverage refrigerator will come in super handy. The standing fridge is just a few feet high but can hold up to 20 bottles of wine or 78 cans of beer, soda, or any other type of canned beverage. There are two temperature controls (left and right side) and the shelves are removable to design a storage configuration that suits her needs. The easy-to-grip handles, sleek stainless steel and LED light design make this an attractive refrigerator for even the most modern and elegant kitchen, family rooms, or bar area.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi

If grandma is a coffee lover, her morning jo will get a jolt with the Nespresso coffee and espresso maker. This single-serve coffee machine serves up barista-style 5 oz. and 7.77 oz. coffee, single and double espresso. It features an extra-large water tank, a 17-count capsule container for Nespresso Vertuo capsules and a complimentary starter set. Heating up in only 15 seconds, this makes delicious coffee fast and perfect every time. At just over 12” high, the Nespresso Vertuo sits perfectly onto the kitchen counter for easy access.

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Honey Sampler Gift Box

Sweeten grandma’s day with this adorable honey sampler set. Bushwick Kitchen specializes in delicious jars of honey, sauces, and maple syrups and the brand has even been featured on the Today show. This kit includes their top-selling jars of honey: Spicy, Salted, and Meyer Lemon. It even has a cute Bushwick Kitchens branded tea towel, all packaged neatly in a gift box. This honey set is an excellent addition to any kitchen, from making homemade sauces to baking or even tea and homemade drinks. Bees not included.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet

Le Creuset is the die-hard, preferred brand of cooks everywhere when it comes to cookware. Home chefs love how Le Creuset heats evenly, retains heat, and is easy to clean. Cast iron is a great choice for cooking virtually anything, from eggs and grilled cheese to steaks and cornbread. The ridges in the Le Creuset grill pan imparts tasty-looking grill marks and requires less fat for cooking. The square shape is excellent for fitting more food per pan inch and also has a cast iron handle and helper handle to easily transfer from stove to oven. The exterior enamel comes in a variety of fun colors and the entire pan is dishwasher safe.

Dansk Wood Classics Original Salad Server Set

From garden to table, this salad bowl set will elevate salads from basic to beautiful. Dansk is a coveted name in kitchen items and cookware. Their designs have been featured in the Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Danish America. This wooden bowl and set of serving tongs are finely crafted and oversized to hold plenty of salad, pasta, or anything you can think of for a crowd. Made of rich, deeply colored fine-grain wood, it’s a true statement piece. It’s even beautiful when it’s simply displayed on a kitchen counter.

Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 Vintage Floral 6-Quart

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, has risen to cultural icon status with her delicious, down-home cooking. This Instant Pot features a signature Ree Drummond design, which is beloved by home cooks who want to add decorative cooking essentials to their kitchen. This programmable pot cooks food quickly – from soups and stews to rice and roasts. It sautés, steams, warms, and even cooks cakes. The stainless-steel inner cooking pot very efficiently heats up. It stays at the preset temperature, so food comes out perfectly every time. It also includes a rack to set smaller food items like eggs inside. There are no chemical coatings used in the pot. The lid and inner pot are dishwasher safe.

Smeg 4-Slice Toaster

Retro is definitely back in style. This may look like a toaster grandma used in the 1950s but make no mistake, the Smeg toaster is definitely modern. Smeg has perfected toaster capabilities to produce evenly toasted bread and frozen waffles. Each side of the toaster has its own controls so it can toast light or dark independently. There are 6 heat settings and can reheat, toast, and defrost. Made from stainless steel with a powder-coated enamel exterior, the Smeg is easy to clean.

Vitamix Series 750 Blender

If grandma likes margaritas, get ready to party with the Vitamix professional-grade blender. Vitamix has been in business for 100 years and really set the standard for home blenders. With 5 pre-programmed settings, the Vitamix makes it all: smoothies, frozen drinks, soups, juices, salsas, and much more using a super-powerful motor and stainless-steel blades. The Vitamix can emulsify, blend, chop, grind, and even heat up soups. The pulse option allows for short bursts of blending power to get the consistency of food texture desired.

Breakfast in Bed Gift Basket

Make sure grandma starts the day off right. The Breakfast in Bed gift basket has a variety of yummy treats to enjoy with morning coffee or tea. With buttermilk pancake mix, maple syrup, blueberry jam, and more, this hefty 9-lb. basket makes a beautifully presented gift. Each item is made by small-batch companies using high-quality, fresh ingredients. Everything is neatly nestled into a reusable wooden basket and decorated with artificial flowers and wrapped in cellophane, making it an ideal gift to ship or hand-deliver. She’ll love the treats and appreciate the pretty presentation. Handcrafted in the USA by a specialty gift basket boutique.

Old Dutch Solid Copper Stone Hammered Bowls

Copper cookware has been popular for centuries. In colonial America, copper cookware was so widely used cities would have coppersmiths specifically making copper bowls and containers for cooking food. Copper is naturally anti-bacterial and is an excellent heat conductor. This set of beautiful mixing bowls is crafted from solid copper and designed with a flat base to prevent slipping when used. The stone-hammered finish makes them so attractive grandma will hesitate to store them away and will want to display them on the counter. There are three different bowl sizes – 5 quart, 4.5 quart and 2 quart – to suit different food capacity needs.

East Coast Bedding Down Pillows

Sweet dreams are made of soft, down pillows. These pillows are luxuriously filled with premium, 100%, 550-count down feathers and encased in an ultra-soft cotton shell. They are extra soft and fluffy and because the fill is sterilized, they’re ideal for allergy suffers. For side, back, and tummy sleepers, these pillows stay fluffy and puff up after use. They mold to each sleeping position and the moment grandma’s head hits the pillow — she’ll be enveloped in comfort.

Holly Red Queen 6-Piece Quilt Bedding by April Cornell

Delight grandma with a cheery, bright, and colorful bed makeover. The 100% cotton set from Holly Red by April Cornell combines traditional-style, cozy cottage design, and comfort in a 6-piece set featuring a queen quilt, bed skirt, pillow shams, and euro shams. The quilt is slightly oversized to add to the cottage charm and also features a pretty scalloped border. The quilt is reversible and the overall pattern is a bright, holiday-style design that will brighten up and bedroom with a deep red, green and off-white color palette.

Chortex Irvington Hotel Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel Set

If grandma can’t get to a luxury hotel, bring the luxury to her with fluffy Turkish bath towels. This 18-piece set is made from 100% soft, imported cotton. The quality really shows with double stitched side hems that help these towels last through many uses and washings. The set comes with oversized bath sheets for the body, washcloths, hand towels, and a bath mat. The thick, soft towels are super absorbent and very durable. A total splurge for towels, but well worth it because they’ll provide luxury for years.

H by Frette Shawl Color Bathrobe with Piping

Shoe grandma some love with a post-bath or shower robe that’s worthy of some of the best hotels in the world. Many call this robe the ‘perfect bath robe’ for a reason. Made of 100% cotton terrycloth with piping, this robe is unisex styled and meant to be roomy for the ultimate comfort and it even gets softer and softer with every wash. H by Frette is known worldwide for luxury. Their linens, towels, and robes are favored by exclusive hotels like The Ritz-Carlton. This classic white robe comes beautifully wrapped in an elegant box. It’s a joy to wear every day.

Vionic Women’s Indulge Jackie Flannel Slipper

Foot comfort is everything. Vionic cracked the code on this ultra-comfortable slipper by adding arch support to elevate the feeling of support. Soft and flexible, the slipper can be worn with or without socks and slipping issues are minimized with a sturdy rubber sole. Vionic added foot cushioning with Orthotic insole arch inserts and ball of the foot support with a deep heel cup. They call it three-zone comfort, which addresses all the typical foot soreness areas: heel, ball, and arch. But what they added to comfort, they added even more with style. The soft, polyester terrycloth cover is easily washable yet looks cute and modern with a side button design.

RAINCRY Shine Shampoo & Bristle Paddle Hair Brush Bundle Set

RAINCRY professional hair styling products are designed to add shine and exfoliate the hair of impurities. The salon-quality hairbrush enhances the vitality of hair by conditioning hair with natural oils that become distributed from roots to ends. The root boar brush bristles are sturdy and help close the hair cuticle for maximum shine and color retention. The shampoo contains activated charcoal, kelp and green tea, which reduce buildup and promote shine without harsh chemicals. All RAINCRY products are cruelty-free and environmentally responsible.

OSEA Daily Essentials Set

OSEA products are inspired by the California sun and Malibu waves. OSEA stands for the core elements of wellness: Ocean, Sun, Earth, and Atmosphere. This deluxe daily essentials gift is an excellent addition to any skincare routine and comes with their ocean cleanser, sea minerals mist, atmosphere protection cream, and undaria algae body oil. All products are designed to be anti-aging, moisturizing and help promote supple, smooth skin. Each small bottle comes in a neat travel pouch for a grandma on the go.

1Love Sauna Blanket Premium

When it’s cold outside, you can give the gift of warmth and relaxation. Personal sauna blankets have become popular for their soothing qualities. This blanket wraps the whole body in infrared rays that heat up in three independent zones. Focused Far Infrared (FIR) means the warming heat waves will be absorbed deeper into the body. For added health benefits, the blanket is embedded with 96 jade and tourmaline stones providing healing energy. The sauna blanket is waterproof and comes with a control unit and a pillow. It can be used laying down or sitting upright and when not in use, the blanket neatly folds for easy storage.

Karen Thomas Organic Cashmere Loungewear

Cashmere is the ultimate silky soft, feel-good knitwear. A luxurious lounge set with pants and a hoodie is both extremely comfortable and stylishly modern. Drawstring pants are paired with a matching pullover hoodie for effortlessly chic and easy movement. Perfect for wearing at home but totally appropriate for wearing outside, too. She’ll want to live in this cozy set for years to come and that won’t be a problem since the yarn is 2 ply and the fibers are made to resist pilling. There’s simply nothing like the softness of cashmere. Available in classic black or winter white.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Every healthy movement counts with the Fitbit Versa 3 Fitness Smartwatch. It can track running, hiking, biking, walking, and basically any movement to keep track of daily exercise. Meant to be worn 24/7, the Versa 3 also monitors resting heart rate, so when activities and heart rate increase, it alerts with a quick buzz to let you know your intensity level. Because it pairs with Google Assistant or Alexa, smart home devices can be controlled by speaking into the watch. Music can also be stored and played, so favorite workout tunes are always on hand.

Salomon Cross Hike GTX Hiking Shoe

Hiking isn’t even necessary in these Salomon boots, but grandma will likely be up for hitting the trails once she has these on. As comfortable as they are stylish, Salomon’s boots are suitable for any type of terrain. Salomon has been a long-standing favorite in terrain footwear and they’ve also been named one of the five best hiking boot brands of 2021 by Best Hiking. These waterproof shoes are ankle supporting and have a rubber sole for extra grip and security on the trail. The seamless, closed mesh and Gore-Tex membrane keep feet cozy and dry even on snowy and rainy days.

Jackson Ultima Ice Skates

Just because she’s getting older doesn’t mean grandma has to slow down. Help her relive some great childhood memories with Jackson Ultima Fusion Elle and Freestyle Figure Skates. Jackson Ultima makes skates for professionals and novices. Founded in 1966 by world figure skating champion Don Jackson, the brand is renowned in the skating world. They have a durable and lightweight microfiber upper, reinforced heel, and rubber inlay for superior shock absorption. They are even embellished with inlaid Swarovski crystals on the white leather exterior so she’ll shine on the ice.

Marmot Women’s Sonya Jacket

Not a whisp of frigid cold air will be penetrating this super warm Marmot jacket. This 700 fill-power down jacket will keep grandma toasty from neck to just above the knees and she’ll be looking stylish, too. With elastic-bound cuffs and an attached hood, this lightweight jacket even has zippered hand pockets for storing loose items like keys and a phone. The 100% Nylon shell keeps the wind at bay and gives the jacket a sleek, modern look.

UGG W Women’s Classic Shorty Tech Gloves

Warm hands…warm heart. Show grandma you love her by helping her keep her fingers and hands warm and toasty all winter long. These plush leather gloves with shearling cuffs are exactly what a windy winter day calls for. They even have touchscreen compatibility, so she won’t have to take off her gloves to use her phone. The wool blend lining adds to the warmth of these gloves. Wool is a natural fiber that is highly breathable but also comfortable. Together, the leather, shearling and wool blend of these classy and attractive winter gloves make them a winter-time must-have. Available in black, chestnut or kiss.

Barefoot Dreams Women’s Heathered Socks

Comfortable, thick, cozy socks are the best option for keeping feet and toes toasty warm. Barefoot Dreams is the ultimate in comfy clothes, from boots or shoes in cold weather to lounging fireside. The brand began in Malibu, California and can now be found at upscale boutiques and 5-star resorts around the world. Three pairs of fuzzy, warm socks will keep her feet warm in effortless style. The heathered gray socks are neutral enough to wear with anything. Made of 100% polyester for maximum comfort and easy care.

Knitter’s Pride Ginger Deluxe Interchangeable Needles Set

Not just for grandmas, knitting is for anyone who enjoys a relaxing past-time and creating something beautiful to give to those they love or wear themselves. Knitting a hat, scarf, sweater, or another item is very personally rewarding. Your favorite knitter just needs some yarn! With the Knitter’s Pride Ginger Deluxe Interchangeable Needles Set, the possibilities are endless. The set comes in a cute carrying case that can be propped up horizontally for easy use. There’s also an area for holding knitting charts and an infer foldover flap for storing knitting accessories.

Royal Selangor Chess Set

Absolute luxury for the passionate chess player or someone who loves to collect and display fine pieces. Royal Selangor is the world’s oldest pewter maker, founded in 1885. Every piece of this stunning chess set is finished by hand by meticulous craftspeople trained in traditional methods. The sleek, hand-carved wooden board is an exquisite display for each chess piece from Queen to Rook. This set will be a family heirloom for decades to come and will undoubtedly delight grandma at Christmas.

Diptyque Feuille de Lavande Candle

The scent of grandma’s home is like a lovely childhood memory. But now, it will be even better with the gorgeous floral fragrance of Diptyque’s Feuille de Lavande candle. Diptyque is a fan favorite of devoted candle lovers. This scent is reminiscent of a fresh lavender field on a sunny summer day in Provence. The 6.5-ounce candle is in an elegant and sophisticated glass jar, adding a modern touch to any décor. Made with an effective blend of paraffin and vegetable waxes that ensure the candle burns evenly and releases maximum fragrance.

Givenchy Dahlia Noir Eau de Parfum

The house of Givenchy is one of the premier fashion houses in Paris and is also well-known for its fragrances. This classic and elegant fragrance has bottom notes of vanilla, sandalwood and tonka combined with top notes of iris, mimosa and rose to create a timeless scent. Grandma will get compliments and draw attention wherever she goes. Just two sprays of this long-lasting fragrance will last throughout the day and evening.

Best of Clinique 2020 Set

Clinique is a name that’s been synonymous with skincare for decades. This comprehensive set comes with all of their best-selling and most popular products. The kit includes a full-size Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, Smart Custom-Repair Serum, All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap and Take the Day Off Makeup Remover. There are even two popular Clinique beauty items: High Impact Mascara in black and Lipstick Shaping Lip Color in Raspberry Glacé. Everything can be neatly stored away in a sturdy, cute carrying bag for easy packing when it’s time to travel.

Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Eye Balm

The signs of aging can be reversed and you can help grandma start now. This triple retinol cream is specifically designed to help the eye area regain elasticity, reduce fine lines and combat dryness. Its 100% natural formula helps depuff, smooth and hydrate the eye area for a more youthful look. Retinol is a prevalent dermatologic ingredient that beauty lovers swear by. Users have called this product the fountain of youth and report looking 5 – 10 years younger after using it. Its recommended use is a small amount around the eyes once in the morning and in the evening, followed by a moisturizer.

Aran Crafts Cable Knit Shawl

Bring old-world Ireland to grandma with this 100% Merino wool shawl. Made in the style of traditional Aran designs. This shawl uses different stitch patterns like those used in traditional Irish knitting. Aran needlework is said to bring luck, success, and health to the wearer. This shawl has pockets and a fringed hem for a whimsical, fun look with exquisite workmanship and attention to detail. Warm, cozy, and the ideal length for casually throwing over jeans or even dresses, she’ll love this easy-to-wear, authentic piece.

Ferrgoal Artificial Areca Palm Tree

Not everyone has a green thumb. And with this artificial palm tree, you don’t have to. This natural-looking palm tree is over four feet tall and has a bohemian-style, woven seagrass belly basket. Perfect for a bedroom, living room or any room needing greenery to fill up its space, this artificial palm only needs to be occasionally wiped down with a damp cloth to be kept clean and looking healthy forever.

Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove

Bring on the heat. Grandma will love the warmth and radiant heat from this portable indoor space heater designed to look like a traditional wood stove. A 5,200 BTU heater emits heat for up to 1,000 square feet of indoor space. With realistic wood logs and flames that ‘dance’ behind them, this fireplace has adjustable color, brightness and speed settings. The infrared quartz heat helps maintain the natural humidity in the air so no smoky dryness as with traditional wood fireplaces.

Wild: The Legendary Horses of Sable Island

This absolutely stunning coffee table book depicts wild horses that roam free on Sable Island, off the coast of Nova Scotia. With a foreword by Dr. Jane Goodall, this stunning book shows these horses running free in their beautiful natural surroundings. An island often nestled in a blanket of fog, the black and white images are almost otherworldly. These gorgeous, powerful horses have thrived on this island, despite the elements and its harsh landscape. A lovely book, cover to cover.

Lifetime Leather Company Deluxe Tote Bag

Grandma has everything, but she needs a bag to carry it all. This beautifully crafted, large leather tote bag has enough room for everything she needs: a laptop, books, magazines, craft items and the basics like a phone, wallet and keys. There’s plenty of storage space inside. Each tote has an interior panel with two pockets, one magnetic and one zippered for easy access. The leather is luxurious and sturdy and each bag is made to order. They come in a variety of rich colors like oxford natural, ink blue and emerald green. So pretty and functional, she may want one in every color.

Women’s Leather Clutch with Handle

Up grandma’s fashion game with this modern, hip leather clutch. With a sleek design and built-in handle, this bag makes carrying a clutch more comfortable than ever. The 10″ X 5.5″ bag is made of unlined, high-quality leather that is hand sewn. It’s casual enough for day but elegant enough for nighttime, too. The leather loop is wide enough to comfortably slip a hand through and the bag will always be secure on her hand. Handmade in the USA.

Rag & bone Fedora

A good hat is a staple in any wardrobe. But one that can be folded up and packed away for travel is even better. This 100% wool hat from fashion house rag & bone is stylish, comfortable and goes anywhere. The leather band on the crown doubles as a strap to hold the hat closed when packing. Very cute and versatile, this hat does a lot more than keep the sun off a face of a head warm. It makes a very confident fashion statement.

Dragonfly Pond Embossed Leather Journal

Encourage grandma to write down all her memories or sketch or draw in this charming dragonfly embossed journal. The 208 blank page journal is encased in thick, custom-tanned cowhide leather. The cover design features a dragonfly and lily pond in its adorable design. It’s accented with a solid pewter dragonfly button and cord fastener. Made by Modern Artisans and bench-crafted one at a time in the USA.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Record Player

With an upgraded premium sound system, Victrola is a reputable name in sounds. The first Victrola was manufactured in the early 1900s. Since then, Victrola has been helping people listen to music. She can take her tunes anywhere with this vintage-inspired suitcase vinyl record player with Bluetooth speakers. The turntable plays 7″, 10″ and 12″ vinyl records. Listen privately with headphones or use the built-in speakers to fill a room with sound. The case has a distinctly retro look and even has handles to take it anywhere.

Universal Classic Monsters 30-film Collection

If grandma likes her old-time monster movies, this collection is definitely for her. All the classics come in one complete Blu-ray set: Dracula, Frankenstein, Werewolf of London and dozens more. From the 1930s through the late 1950s, Hollywood seemed to be obsessed with horror movies and many classics were made during that time. Legendary actors like Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff and Claude Rains dominated the screen. They helped Universal get its nickname as the ‘home of the monsters.’ This collection features hours of bonus footage.

Royal Albert Rose Confetti Tea for One

When it’s tea time, she’ll enjoy reaching for this pretty teapot and cup all in one. Royal Albert has been a well-known name in English fine bone china for over 100 years. The china is known for its exceptional quality, lightness, and pearly white quality. This set has a saucer, teacup, and pot with a lid with a spout to pour tea directly into the cup. The teapot helps keep the tea warm. Packages in a signature bright pink Royal Albert box, she’ll be savoring tea times for years with this charming set.

Pocketbook InkPad 3 Pro

A good book should always be within reach. This Pocketbook InkPad 3 Pro reader has everything an e-reader should have and more. The large 7.8-inch screen provides an exceptional reading experience even in dim light or direct sun. The SMARTlight technology is adjustable for reading in the dark and has options for bright or low light. The Bluetooth speakers make it ideal for audiobooks or listening to music. It supports multiple file formats for popular books, even graphic novels. It’s lightweight and great for travel.

Movado Women’s Swiss Quartz Watch

You can’t give the gift of time, but you can give the gift of a stunning timepiece that tells time. This Movado watch is 38-millimeter stainless steel and yellow gold with a scratch-resistant quartz crystal face cover. The slim, modern design with pale yellow gold accents gives this watch a very refined style. Movado watches have been made in Switzerland since 1881. They are the largest manufacturer of watches in Switzerland and have received hundreds of awards for artistry and innovation in watchmaking. This watch is a genuinely classic timepiece she’ll enjoy for a long time to come.

Plustek Photo Scanner

Chances are, many of grandma’s memories are in photographs. Give her the gift of updating her photo technology with the Plustek photo scanner. It’s an easy-to-use device that scans photos of all sizes from 3 X 5” to 8 X 10” in just seconds. Once the photos are scanned and the digital file is created, these images can be cropped or edited to enhance or restore older photos. It can make collages, slideshows and even merge several photos together. Supports both Windows and Mac devices. She’ll be able to share files electronically with friends and family far and wide.

PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Frame

One picture frame can hold many images, not just one. Multiple photos can be sent at once to the 8 X 10″ frame and personal messages can be created with each image. The images can be sent to the frame from anywhere and the frame will display the photos instantly. A great gift to keep grandma up-to-date on the latest pics of the grandkids. This digital photo frame can change images as often as she likes by sending photos from email, social media or the Photoshare app.

Celestron Telescope

Give grandma the gift of the stars. The Celestron Power Seeker 127 EQ Telescope is an easy-to-use yet very powerful telescope. She can navigate the sky with this aluminum-coated telescope featuring an equatorial mount and slow-motion controls that can help clearly see targets in the distance. There’s also daytime viewing for land-based targets. Portable and lightweight, the Celestron telescope has a downloadable Starry Night Astronomy software package to help star seekers find all the constellations. Celestron is a well-known telescope brand made in California since the 1960s.

Pocketalk Classic Language Translator Device

No habla Espanol? No problem with the hand-held Pocketalk Classic Language Translator. No matter which country she visits and how often she travels, grandma will always be able to communicate with the locals. Pocketalk is a multi-language, two-way voice translator that makes it easy to communicate with someone in a different language. It translates up to 82 languages quickly and the large screen and intuitive interface make it a breeze to use. With just a few taps, a language setting can be chosen and the battery lasts up to seven hours or ten days in sleep mode.

Luminette 3 Therapy Glasses

When short days give grandma the winter blues, you can give her the Luminette Therapy Glasses and let the light shine in. These easy to wear and lightweight glasses have a patented illumination system that shines a blue-enriched, white light without impacting vision. It gives eyes just enough light exposure to trigger the body’s positive response to sunlight, even if it’s gray and cold outside. These rechargeable glasses come with three intensity settings for low, medium, and bright exposure. Light therapy has been shown to help beat the blues, improve sleep and increase energy.

PinkUnicorn Studio Chunky Knit Blanket

A luxurious Merino wool blanket for those cozy nights by the fire is the ideal gift for grandma. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, from pink to deep red. This thick, plush blanket drapes beautifully over the couch or can be used as a throw blanket for the bed. The chunky knot style adds a touch of décor to any space as it helps keep drafty chills away. Handmade in the USA, this blanket has it all: color options, great style, warmth, and durability.

Genuine Kingman Turquoise Cuff Bracelet

Help grandma add a pop of color to her accessories style with this stunning Authentic Navajo Native American Bracelet in sterling silver and turquoise. Artist signed and one-of-kind, this bracelet comes straight from Larson Lee of the Navajo Native American Tribe. The turquoise stone is from Kingman, Arizona and is a great complimentary blue-green color against the sterling silver. The cuff style bracelet fits a 6.5-inch wrist and has a gap making it adjustable. Navajo Native Americans have been making small-batch handmade jewelry for over 200 years.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Smart Speaker

Fill grandma’s house with music with the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker with built-in Alexa. This oblong-shaped speaker has a modern, sleek style that nearly looks like art. Speakers are activated when syncing a device like a phone, tablet or computer or pair with Amazin Alexa to play tunes. The speaker has dimmable ambient lighting, which emits a halo lighting effect when in use. Optional wall-mount brackets are included.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Grandma will have something to smile about with this electronic, rechargeable toothbrush. An electronic toothbrush gives a better overall clean than a manual toothbrush. This toothbrush also protects teeth with a built-in sensor that beeps if you’re brushing too hard. There’s a brush head replacement reminder and two DimaondClean brush heads are included. The set also includes the brush handle, charger and a charging travel case. A two-minute timer helps you keep track of brushing time for an optimal clean. Teeth become two times whiter in just one week with regular brushing.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

Take cleaning floors off grandma’s to-do list. With the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, she’ll get a break with 130-minutes of hands-free vacuuming time on hardwood floors. The triple-action cleaning system vacuums and mops any hard surface floor, including wood, tile and linoleum. Sensors help the SpinWave automatically avoids rugs when mopping. The specially formulated solution helps restore hardwood floors’ natural shine. The device is cordless and rechargeable. Bissell proudly supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and it actively works to save homeless pets.

Ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows

Give grandma peace of mind with Ecobee SmartSensors. Simply place the sensors on any door or window and be automatically notified when there’s activity in the home. Different alerts can be preset to alert an entry, exit or motion is detected. Working in conjunction with the protection app Haven, the sensors alert to activity inside the home up to 16 feet away. Also works with the Ecobee smart thermostat to pause heating and cooling anytime a window or door is left open.

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell

Protect grandma and her property with the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell so she can see who’s at her front door anytime from anywhere. The Arlo system includes a security camera that captures any type of motion at the door. Hear and speak to visitors at the door for protection even when you’re not at home. The HD camera sends a clear picture even at night and a full 180-degree view to see packages delivered on the doorstep. Working in conjunction with the Arlo app, which can be downloaded to any smartphone or device, the app can automatically set off home alarms or call 911 in an emergency. The Arlo Video Doorbell connects through existing doorbell wiring. Installation is required.

PurSteam Professional Heavy Duty Clothes Steamer

Traditional irons and ironing boards are for the dark ages. Modernize grandma’s laundry routine with a professional steamer: the fastest and easiest way to keep wrinkles out of fabric. This continuous superheated steamer provides steady steam flow for helping smooth fabric. The four-level steam adjustment controls the high-pressured steam and the woven, sturdy hose allows the steam head to move in any direction. The device is portable and comes with an attached hanger on a telescopic pole to keep clothing secure while steaming.

Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit

Transform any closet space into a smart storage space. Help her store everything neatly within her closets and with easy to reach shelving with the Rubbermaid Closet Kit. This set fits any walk-in closet with at least one wall 4 – 8 feet wide. The telescoping rods adjust to add additional shelving space and clothing rods to increase storage space for hanging clothes, shoes, household items, boxes and much more. All mounting hardware is included and installation is required.

AllSpice Wood Spice Rack

If grandma enjoys cooking and baking, a handy spice rack will be a welcome addition to her kitchen. The well-design, solid wood frame measures 15.9″ H X 24.75″ W and fits most standard kitchen counters. The rack holds 60 large glass spice jars (spices not included) and 315 pre-printed labels for the jars, so everything looks organized and neat. Ideal for use with AllSpice spice jars but can also be used with other 4 oz spice jars. The rack comes finished in five colors to complement décor in any style kitchen.

Six Months of Fresh Flowers

The gift that keeps on giving: six months of beautiful, fresh, and fragrant flowers delivered monthly to grandma’s door. Each bouquet is made with 20 – 25 stems of hand-picked flowers arranged by floral designers. Roses, ranunculus, hydrangea, lilies and more are picked straight from the farm and delivered right to her doorstep. Each month, a pretty box of flowers will arrive (vase not included) so she can enjoy fresh flowers repeatedly. A special treat to look forward to that will have her thinking of you each time.

Godiva Chocolatier Sweet Surprise Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Sweet treats for a sweet lady. This gift set is a chocolate lover’s dream! The gift box tower from Godiva includes nearly 3 pounds of chocolate: a 19-piece nut and caramel gift box, 15-piece milk chocolate gift box, 8-piece assorted chocolate gold gift box and a 4-piece signature truffle box. Godiva has been making premium quality chocolate for over 100 years. Their chocolate confections are made with the finest quality ingredients and are chocolate lovers’ preferred favorite.

Fields Cookie Crate

She spent years making you delicious cookies; now it’s time to give them to her. They might not be quite as good as hers, but Mrs. Fields handmade cookies are absolutely delicious in their own right. This adorable crate of cookies comes with 40 cookies in her signature, best-selling flavors: Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin Walnut, Cinnamon Sugar and Triple Chocolate Macadamia Nut. The 8 x 8 x 8” box is packed with cookies and finished with a white ribbon. All Mrs. Fields cookies are Kosher-Certified and can be heated up for a few seconds in the microwave for that fresh from the oven taste.

Papa Oki Wood Cutting Board

Chopping is one of the most tedious jobs in food prep. But the Pap Oki Wood Cutting Board has almost made it fun with their two-sided cutting board and mezzaluna knife. One side of this beautiful Acacia wooden board is flat for standard chopping, slicing and dicing. Flip the board over and two shallow wells are perfect for using the mezzaluna knife to roll back and forth and finely chop green vegetables, fruit, garlic or even spices. It’s the ultimate kitchen prep deck. The rectangular board measures 17 x 12″ and comes packaged securely in a cardboard box.

Oh! Nuts Nut and Dried Fruit Wooden Tray Box Gift

Bring the snacks to Grandma’s with this luxury dried fruit tray from Oh! Nuts. So many sweet and delicious treats are stored inside this cute 18” wooden box. Visually appealing and healthy, it’s packed with rows of premium dried fruits like apricots, cranberries, kiwi, pears, plums and more. Each row of dried fruit is packaged in its own protective plastic sheet to keep fruit fresh, moist and delicious. Makes a gorgeous presentation for a gathering and will keep for months properly stored.

Beach Cruiser Bike

Give grandma some old-fashioned pedal power with a classic Beach Cruiser Bike. This well-designed bike has a basket to store items in front and an adjustable seat for comfort. A widened saddle, back seat and sturdy handlebars make this the perfect bike around town or down by the beach cruising bicycle. This single-speed n=bike has linear hand braking for optimal safety. It easily absorbs small bumps and handles light hills. The powder blue color gives it a cute, retro look.

Babolat Pure Aero 2019 Tennis Raquet

Grandma will get into the swing with the Babolat tennis racquet. It’s tennis champion Rafael Nadal’s racquet of choice. The classic bright yellow and black finished racquet reduces wind drag and increases racquet head speed. Made of Carbon Ply and Graphite, the racquet comes in various grip sizes for the perfect fit. Ideal for intermediate players.

Scrabble, Monopoly and Clue Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection

Three of the most popular and beloved family games in one set. This collection includes Monopoly, Clue and Scrabble, all in a vintage-style design. Appropriate games for ages 8 and perfect for family game nights or sleepovers with the grandkids. All games come individually in a bookshelf style case that can be displayed in the family room, den or game room.

Replogle Lancaster Standing Globe

An elegant floor standing globe is a wonderfully decorative and educational addition to any home. This cherry wood stand holds a globe and antique brass-plated meridian beautifully designed with traditional earth tones and colors. The globe is 12″ in diameter and the stand is 35” tall. Ideal for smaller spaces or near a sofa, chair or desk. A conversation piece that will be treasured for years.

Power Lift Recliner Chair

Sometimes grandma just needs a little lift. This lifting, heating, and massaging chair will be a welcome addition to her home. It’s a comfortable reclining chair that lifts to a nearly standing position with a side button remote control. The backrest has a lumbar heating function for extra heating and comfort. The massage function has a timer with settings for 15, 30, or 60 minutes of a relaxing and soothing massage in two intensity settings. With its wide armrest and thick, sponge padding, this will ultimately be the most comfortable chair in her home. Comes with extra side pockets for storing items.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

When it’s time to get up and go, sometimes she may just want to stay inside. That’s no issue when she has the NordicTrack T Series treadmill. This electric-powered treadmill will stream on-demand workouts (with subscription) and has a comfortably wide 20” x 55” belt. With speed and incline control at the touch of a finger, the treadmill has plenty of room and power for walking or running. She can enjoy music with dual 2-inch speakers and when the workout is over, it easily folds up to be stored away.

Infrared Outdoor Electric Space Heater

Keep grandma warm even when she’s outside on chilly evenings. The Infrared Outdoor Electric Space Heater is a 1,500W portable, tower-style heater with oscillation to heat up outdoor areas. The 57″ high heater offers sun-like infrared heating. It’s waterproof and heats up to deliver warmth in just seconds. Its quiet operation and energy-efficient heating makes it a great alternative to propane heaters. The alloy aluminum frame makes it sturdy and there’s an extra tip-over safety switch. Best of all, when the party starts heating up, the multi-function blue tube has a remote disco light function that emits different colors.

National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights

Help grandma upgrade her tree this year with the National Tree Carolina Pine Tree pre-lit with clear lights. From 7.5 through 9 feet tall options, this tree has a natural look and feel without the hassle of wrapping cords of lights around the tree. Convenient hinged branches make the tree a breeze to assemble. The needles are fire-resistant and non-allergenic. With 750 white lights, this tree will sparkle and shine and bring the Christmas-time cheer to her home.

Fraser Hill Farm Red Life-Size Indoor Christmas Decoration

It’s Christmas, so you know who is in town. Bring him to grandma’s house with Fraser Hill Farm’s realistic, life-size Santa. This 5-foot-tall Santa is adorable and stylish. He wears a traditional red-plush suit and holds a teddy bear and a sack with all his presents! Recommended for use indoors, Santa will proudly be present for all the yuletide celebrations and be a constant reminder of all the holiday joy the season brings.

