101 Best Christmas Gifts for Grandparents: The Ultimate List

It’s hard to go wrong when you buy kitchen gifts for grandparents, especially if they’re the kinds of things that make things easier and safer. That’s why we think they’ll love these folding plastic cutting boards that make it simple to chop and dump directly into the frypan or soup pot without spilling. This set of three comes with large, medium, and small cutting boards, so they’ll have one for every kitchen task. Another plus is the fact that they’re dishwasher safe. Bonus!

If you’re looking brighten grandma’s kitchen, this fun dish towel will definitely do it. It says “Grandmas never run out of kisses or cookies,” and that mantra couldn’t be more true. If the grandma on your list likes to bake with her grandkids, this is a sweet high-quality cotton towel that’s both large and lightweight. It’s machine washable and the dryer won’t ruin the sentiment printed on it.

Primitives by Kathy has a wide selection of grandma themed dishtowels. Since these are so reasonably priced, why not get grandma a couple more like the “if Grandma ain’t happy…RUN” and the “parents please take a number” towels. This company also makes nice options for grannies who go by Nana and Mimi as well.