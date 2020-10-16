101 Best Christmas Gifts for Grandparents: The Ultimate List

Grandparents play such a special role in our lives, most of us want to express our love with truly thoughtful and heartfelt presents. These Christmas gifts for grandparents include things funny and fun, personal and practical. Our list features gift ideas for seniors and younger grandparents as well.
This beautiful grandmother and grandchild sculpture is a sweet, high-quality gift perfect for any grandmother. The figurine shows a grandma holding her small grandchild, and the child lovingly reaching its arms out to her. The sculpture is meant to express love, closeness, healing, courage, and hope. Artist Susan Lordi hand carves the original of each Willow Tree piece from her studio in Kansas City, MO. The sculpture is cast from her original carving and painted by hand. It comes packaged in a gift box, ready to give.
If you want to be sure that grandpa has as meaningful a sculpture too, the Willow Tree Grandfather and Child sculpture is really touching, with a little grasping grandpa’s hand. He’s sure to love it.
This is the perfect gift for the grandpa who loves to fish. The hand-stamped fishing lure is engraved with the words “Love You Grandpa.” It’s made of stainless steel and is silver plated. It has a small loop to attach a swivel and toss out in the water for trout, although we’ll bet grandpa won’t do that. It makes a great stocking stuffer, and whether grandpa uses it to fish, or as a sweet reminder, it’s a gift he’s sure to love.
If you really want to surprise the grandpa who loves to fish, consider getting him a multi-pack of lures and sneak it into the mix. We’d recommend the Mepps Trouter Kit.
Grandma can write down memories and special moments, share advice, and more for her grandchild to read in the future in this Grandmother’s Journal that ‘s going to become a real family keepsake in the years ahead. The journal is filled with illustrations and has space for her to tell her personal story and share hopes and dreams for her grandchild.
Each page has prompts to inspire her writing and memories, from touching on meaningful experiences as a child to sharing traditions, to passing on life lessons and family stories. When the book is filled out, she can give it to her grandchildren or save it to give to them on a special occasion, like at graduation or their wedding. It would be even more special at those times if it was accompanied by the Grandfather’s Journal.
Is grandpa a political junkie? Get him this “Grandpa for President” mug and make his election dreams come true! After all, grandkids can vote grandpa into almost any role. The white ceramic mug is 11 ounces with an imprinted red, white, and blue design. Underneath “Grandpa for President’ it says “Honest, Hardworking, Fun.” It’s lead-free and microwave and dishwasher safe, and has a high propensity for becoming grandpa’s favorite way to start the day.
If grandpa happens to go by the title of papa at your house, we’re sure he’d love this Papa mug that proclaims him “the man, the myth, the legend.” Better yet, let him share your adoration with his pals. Get him the Papa tee shirt that shares the same sentiment.
Pamper your grandparents with a hand repair cream set that’s great for either grandma or grandpa. After working hard and doing all the other things grandparents do, a little luxurious skin pampering is always welcome. This all-natural hand cream set is great for aging skin, as it’s formulated with sweet almond oil (which also smells great,) vitamin E, aloe vera, and botanical oils.
The set includes an almond milk hand cream, a thicker shea butter hand cream, a lemon butter cuticle cream, and a pair of cotton gloves. The hand creams repair dried-out skin and are especially useful in winter months. The cuticle cream smooths hangnails and rough cuticles. They can apply the creams then put on the gloves to let them soak in overnight for maximum impact. The set comes in a giftable organza pouch making it a perfect stocking stuffer.
If you want to get gifts for grandparents that give each an individual set, we’d recommend the Burt’s Bees Classics set for grandpa.
Get grandma a book she can have on hand to read when she babysits her grandkids. Here Comes Grandma is a fun picture book both grandma and her grandchildren will enjoy. She and the kids will get a kick out of grandma’s journey by train, car, bike, and even skis to see some of her favorite people in the world. The illustrations are awesome as well.
If you want to give her a collection of fun reads to keep the grandkids giggling, we’d also recommend How to Babysit a Grandma along with the classic by Mercer Mayer, Just Grandma and Me.
We’re not saying your grandpa spills, and we’re not saying he stinks either, but like anyone, he’s bound to encounter rain, or people smoking on his daily walk. The beauty of this pure cotton hoodie is that it is Filium activated, which makes it naturally water-resistant, odor resistant and (in case grandpa really does spill) even stain resistant.
This smart sweatshirt is still completely breathable which in our world equals comfortable. It also dries 40 percent faster than regular cotton sweatshirts, so even if he does get caught out in the rain, his jacket won’t stay wet for long. If grandpa’s not the hoodie wearing type, consider a great looking dress shirt or comfy pullover henley with all the same benefits as the hoodie.
Looking for a dressier jacket option? This unlined cotton blazer would look great on grandpa, whether he’s wearing jeans or dress slacks.
This cute wall décor piece is great to hang in the den or family room at your grandparents’ home. The “grandparents’ house rules” include things like “expect to be spoiled” or “endless hugs and kisses” and “share family traditions.” It measures up at 12 x 6 inches so it’s perfect for a narrow wall space that needs something clever and cute. The design features multiple fonts in both black and red, and because it’s made with MDF, it’s lightweight so they won’t need to worry about marring the wall. It comes ready to hang or set on a stand.
Reviewers thought it was very cute and said grandparents loved it as a gift.
A great addition to any grandma’s kitchen, this engraved cutting board is laser engraved with “grandma’s kitchen” and includes a spatula and a whisk as part of the design. This small cutting board is made of bamboo and is 9.5 by 6 inches. The slanted edges are super easy to grip. It’s both decorative and functional, and grandma will love having it in her kitchen while cooking with the kids.
If your kids’ grandpa likes stirring up fun, handing out treats, and helping them sneak their way into just a bit of mischief, get him this wall art. Made in a classic box sign style it looks good everywhere from the kitchen to a workshop.
The sign is black and white with rounded corners and a slightly distressed look. It’s smaller than it looks in the photo, at just 4 x 6 inches. Perfect for the grandpa who is still a kid at heart, this little sign is an ideal small gift from a child.
What grandpa doesn’t like to be called a legend? This black t-shirt with the words “Grandpa–The Man, The Myth, The Legend” is a great gift for all grandpas. Made of 100 percent ring-spun cotton, this t-shirt is comfortable and fun. It’s made in the USA with eco-friendly ink. Make sure grandpa washes it inside out with cold water so the screen-printed saying doesn’t get ruined.
This is a fun, interactive, highly personal gift you can give grandma. Purchase the book, then have your kids fill in the pages before gifting it. The book is full of fill-in-the-blank lines where grandkids can write what they love about their grandma. They can be sweet or funny, and grandma will love the sentimental value.
The hardcover book has a pink cover and has 50 questions. They say things like “you make me laugh most when…” and “the best thing I learned from you was…” It’s fun to fill out and even more fun to see grandma’s reaction. A perfect, heartfelt gift.
Let grandma match her grandchild with her very own sippy cup (only this one she can fill with wine). The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks either hot or cold for a long time. It’s great for summer picnics or cold weather outings.
It’s made from 18/18 food-grade stainless steel and is unbreakable and rust and scratch-resistant. The cup is BPA free and comes with a lid, a reusable straw, and a cleaning brush. It fits up to 12 ounces of beverage, perfect for wine, coffee, tea, juice, cocktails, soda, or any other beverages.
She’s sure to get a laugh whenever she uses it, and we really like that it comes with a cleaning brush.
It’s hard to go wrong when you buy kitchen gifts for grandparents, especially if they’re the kinds of things that make things easier and safer. That’s why we think they’ll love these folding plastic cutting boards that make it simple to chop and dump directly into the frypan or soup pot without spilling. This set of three comes with large, medium, and small cutting boards, so they’ll have one for every kitchen task. Another plus is the fact that they’re dishwasher safe. Bonus!
If you’re looking brighten grandma’s kitchen, this fun dish towel will definitely do it. It says “Grandmas never run out of kisses or cookies,” and that mantra couldn’t be more true. If the grandma on your list likes to bake with her grandkids, this is a sweet high-quality cotton towel that’s both large and lightweight. It’s machine washable and the dryer won’t ruin the sentiment printed on it.
Primitives by Kathy has a wide selection of grandma themed dishtowels. Since these are so reasonably priced, why not get grandma a couple more like the “if Grandma ain’t happy…RUN” and the “parents please take a number” towels. This company also makes nice options for grannies who go by Nana and Mimi as well.
This is a great gift for a new grandma, or for someone who just found out she’s going to be a grandma. It might even be a fun way to break the news. The high-quality glass is etched with the words “Promoted to Grandma 2019.” If you want a different year engraved on the glass, simply contact the company which has a great reputation for being responsive. It comes wrapped in a sturdy box with molded foam over the glass to keep it safe during shipping.
-
For true aficionados, there’s only one way to enjoy whiskey and that’s sipped slowly, on the rocks, in a good looking glass. If your grandparents enjoy the occasional nip on the whiskey bottle, this decanter set is guaranteed to be a hit. The decanter is a beautifully etched glass globe with a glass ship inside that hangs suspended on a dark mahogany wood stand. The stand also holds two etched globe rocks glasses.
To make the experience even more enjoyable, this decanter set comes with a set of granite whiskey stones, so they can slowly sip their drink without dilution. If they frequently entertain friends, you can get a similar set that comes with four rocks glasses instead of two.
-
This book of 12 letters is a great way for grandparents to have fun now, while also connecting with their grandkids at a later date. Grandma and grandpa can write letters for their grandchildren and send them immediately or save them for special occasions down the line.
The letters come with special stickers and can be postdated for later dates. Whether they write funny notes, words of wisdom, or heartfelt letters, both your kids and their grandparents will love this gift.
-
Does your grandma or grandpa make the best cookies? Give them this cookie cutter set to make them even more fun! It has designs in four shapes, which each come in multiple sizes.
Stars and flowers, and detailed square and round shapes make up the set. Grandma and grandpa will love making cookies for the grandkids, or helping teach them how to bake and passing on the family recipe.
The cookie cutters are made of safe, high-grade plastic. They’re also dishwasher safe. Users said they “highly recommend” and called them a “great product for a great price.”
-
Do your grandparents have to take a flight to visit you? Give them the gift of rested and easier travel with the BCOZZY travel neck pillow. It wraps all the way around, with the ends resting on top of each other and providing chin support. The chin area is adjustable and the sides have extra cushioning to keep them in place.
The flat back is unique to neck pillows and prevents your head from being pushed forward. It’s machine washable and comes with a strap that can snap onto luggage. It also comes in a few different colors, from neutrals to bright green.
-
Being a grandma is hard work! Show your appreciation with this mug that reads “I’m a grandma. What’s your superpower?”
The hand-painted porcelain mug is a peachy orange color with cream accents. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe and FDA approved. It holds 18 ounces of coffee, tea, or whatever grandma’s favorite beverage is.
The mug comes in an individual gift box, ready to wrap and put under the tree.
-
Photo frames are a classic gift for grandparents, and for good reason. Grandma and grandpa love to show off family photos of their grandkids, and this shadow box frame helps enhance those photos.
The double 4 x 6 frame is made of high-quality MDF wood and stands vertically.
Grandparents can fill it with photos of their choosing, or you can add photos before gifting. Some reviewers pointed out that it can also be used for kids’ paintings, which is another fun gift idea.
-
This family tree chart is a great gift for grandparents, especially because it comes with two per order, meaning you can gift it to both sets of grandparents!
It’s a detailed diagram template that grandparents can fill out on their own. They can write in names and start with any generation they wish. Or, you can fill it out for them before you give it. It measures 19 inches wide by 13 inches high, and makes a great framed decoration once it’s all filled out.
The neutral, elegant paper has a vellum finish that’s easy to write on yet also looks nice as a decoration. It’s acid and lignin free and doesn’t deteriorate. It’s also Green Seal TM certified and is made of 30 percent recycled post-consumer fiber.
-
A DNA test kit like this popular one from 23andMe is a great way to help your grandparents learn more about their family tree, and share it with you and future generations. The at-home kit is easy to use and delivers personalized ancestry reports to your home in six to eight weeks.
- WIth more than 150 ancestry regions worldwide broken down to the 0.1 percent, your grandparents can discover when different ancestries were introduced into their, and your, DNA. Aside from learning ancestral regions, grandparents can discover their ancient ancestry and trace their family’s migration.
- This is the first consumer DNA test to offer a breakdown of ancestry, and results are becoming more refined every day.
- Reviewers said grandparents loved the gift, and some found long-lost relatives and learned family origins they never knew existed. This is a gift for the whole family, but is appropriate to give grandparents, as they’re often the matriarchs/patriarchs of existing family units.
Have you noticed that your grandparents’ tools are a little antiquated as well as too heavy? If there’s one tool everyone needs for basic household duties, it’s this cordless drill/driver that can make simple assemblies and more difficult building projects so much easier and faster. This kit comes with a battery charger and two fast-charging 20 volt MAX lithium-ion batteries, plus a carry bag.
This cordless drill is amazingly lightweight and agile enough to get into tight spaces. The highspeed transmission lets them operate this drill at two different speeds, and bit change-out is super simple thanks to a ratcheting chuck. This drill is a must-have for every man and woman. If you want to make a major upgrade to your grandparents’ tool collection, we’d recommend the DeWALT 20 volt Combo Kit that includes four different tools, all of which run on the same batteries.
Everyone loves the soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas, and it’s a great gift for grandma and grandpa. They can listen to it while baking cookies with the grandkids or during holiday parties.
The remastered edition has great sound quality and a few extra tracks. Buy it on vinyl for nostalgic grandparents, on CD, or on MP3 for more trendy grandparents.
“If “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is part of your Christmas memories, then a CD of the music is definitely worth owning,” said one reviewer.
It has all the songs from the original movie plus more, played by Vince Guaraldi.
This beautiful silver necklace is a wonderful gift for a grandmother. It’s made of 925 sterling silver which lasts for a lifetime. It’s lead and nickel free, so it doesn’t hurt your skin or turn it green or red. The chain is delicate but strong, and if anything happens to it the manufacturer will replace it during the five-year warranty.
Silver rings symbolize the grandmother, her daughter, and her granddaughter. They show connectedness between the three generations and let her keep you both close to her heart.
The necklace measures 19-inches and has a spring clasp. It’s a beautiful, meaningful gift any grandparent will love!
“Side by side or miles apart a grandparent is always close to the heart,” reads this plaque that makes a great Christmas gift for grandparents. The ceramic plaque is made in the United States and is 4 x 6 inches.
- Each sign is made of soft pliable clay and decorated with original images and text by artist Deborah Jurist. It is made of natural colored stoneware clay with a baked on glossy finish and dark blue lettering. It’s handmade in the Mountain Meadows Pottery studio in Vermont.
- Grandparents can hang it in their kitchen, living room, or anywhere they want to be reminded of their special role in your children’s’ lives.
Grandma’s and grandpas love to bake with their favorite little ones, especially if that baking involves yummy cookies or pies. Make their baking a little more luxurious with this beautiful embossing rolling pin that makes every baked good look like it came from a professional bakery. This rolling pin leaves a lovely Irish clover knot, although there are lots of other designs available too.
If you’re looking specifically for Christmas gifts for your grandparents, this holiday themed embossing rolling pin is a fun one, while the folk art designed rolling pin would take any simple sugar cookie to the next level. These rolling pins are made of laser engraved beechwood and with big comfortable handles they’re easy for kids and elderly people to use.
We’re betting your grandparents love a steaming cup of tea every now and then, but rather than just giving them a box of tea bags, why not elevate their tea experience to the extraordinary? This Blooming Tea Set turns tea making into entertainment. The clear borosilicate glass pot is the ideal vessel to watch the included tea flowers literally bloom inside the pot.
This set includes the pot, plus a diffuser that’s great for all loose leaf teas, as well as four double-wall teacups, a pot warmer and 12 varieties of tea flowers. The insulated cups keep their tea nice and hot without burning their fingers while sipping it. Of course, if this seems like more than they’d want to mess with, a lovely tea gift basket would be much appreciated as well.
Keep the memories rolling with this digital photo frame that connects to the cloud via WiFi. The 4 GB memory can hold up to 15,000 photos, so grandma and grandpa can stay up to date with all their grandkids.
They can receive photos directly on the frame. If there’s somehting you want them to see, simply send it to the frame’s dedicated email address and they’ll receive the photo as a display. They can also send photos from the frame to their friends if they want to brag about how cute their grandkids are.
The frame connects to Facebook, Flickr, and 18 more than 20 other photo sharing sites, so they access entire albums from one device. They even get updated weather forcasts from the frame.
If your grandparents don’t want to miss a moment, this is the perfect gift!
Are your grandparents always making jokes? Get them this book of the 1001 Funniest Things Ever Said and give them some new material. The book’s description calls it a “collection of inadvertent gaffes, thigh-slappers, puns, and everything and anything else that’ll tickle your funny bone.”
There are jokes for kids and adults, and more than enough to last your grandparents until next Christmas.
This coffee warmer can be easily plugged in at the office or at home, perfect for anyone who drinks coffee throughout the day. The 17-watt mug warmer is easy to take anywhere and has a long power cord for reaching hidden outlets.
Simply switch it on and keep your coffee warm for hours and hours. Ideal for busy grandparents who don’t have time to drink a full cup before it gets cold, or who prefer to linger over their coffee with a good book or the newspaper.
Help your grandparents’ garden or flower boxes along with this copper watering can. It holds 1..6 liters of water, enough for potted plants and light enough to carry around the house.
Plus, it looks nice as a decoration, either on a sun porch or outside in the garden.
This Anthurium plant is also known as the “flamingo flower” for its vibrant red heart shaped blooms. Brighten up grandma and grandpa’s home with the colorful potted plant that’s also extremely easy to care for. All they have to do is add an ice cube once a week!
Anthurium is the world’s longest blooming plant, so they’ll have beautiful flowers for weeks at a time. Your grandparents can use it to decorate the Christmas table, or anywhere they want a burst of color.
The plant measures about 5 x 5 x 16 inches. The “just add ice” method is foolproof, but if you have any questions you can email the expert sellers at any time.
As we get older, we naturally feel more aches and pains. Clearly, by the time people spend a day with their grandkids, they’re going to need a little warmth and shiatsu massage to take away the exhaustion of the day – even if they’re young grandparents. This chair massager is one of our fave gifts for grandparents because it’s super effective and feels ever so relaxing.
This massager works the neck, shoulders, back, waist and thighs with massaging nodes, vibration, and heat for a customized massage in the comfort of home. Shiatsu massage nodes deliver deep tissue massage while airbags provide compression to your hips, thighs and waist areas. With three intensity levels, this cushion makes short work of daily stress and anxiety as well as muscle aches from physical activity.
For neck and shoulder specific issues, there are many neck massagers to target those areas with compression, percussion, and shiatsu massage machines.
Is grandma’s sewing machine due for an upgrade? This heavy duty one from Singer is a wonderful gift, and extremely high quality. It has numerous features, including 32 built-in stitches. Your grandparents’ hobby just got easier and even more fun.
Thre are six basic stitches, seven stretch stiches, 18 decorative stiches and fully-automatic one-step buttonholes. Plus, it has an automatic threading needle–a must if grandma is losing her eyesight.
This Singer sewing machine is speedy–it sews 1,100 stiches per minute! And it has a 60 percent stronger motor than standard sewing machines, so you can sew through heavy fabrics wiht ease.
Plus, it coes wiht accessories like a non-stick food, a five-pack of needles, and a plate for thick seams. It’s one of Singer’s best-selling items, and for good reason. Whether your grandmother is an expert seamstress or sews for fun, she’ll love this gift.
This is the largest Kindle available, with the highest resolution display. That means its easier for grandparents to read than other e-readers. It reads like real paper without a glare, even in bright sunlight. Now, grandma and grandpa can sit on their porch and read endless numbers of books, or take their reading with them easily when they come visit.
This Kindle is even waterproof, so if they live near the beach or have a pool they don’t have to worry. Plus, they can listen to audiobooks via the Kindle on Audible. They can also read magazines and newspapers, in addition to more than a million books.
The e-reader has a light, ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons and an adaptive front light. One charge of the battery lasts for hours, so it’s not a hassle.
Prime members receive unlimited access to more than one thousand book titles.
Does your grandma love the scent of a clean house? Get her these candles made by a cleaning company. They smell like fresh lavendar and come in cute jars. Plus, they’re made of renewable ingredients like soy and vegetable wax.
The candles are non-metal and lead-free, and come in a recyclable glass jar. The wick burns for 35 hours. This makes a great gift for grandparents, but also for teachers, friends, and anyone else on your list.
These sweet keychains make a great stocking stuffer. They have a silver loop that says “Hope Trust Love Dream” around the edge, with a gold heart in the center that says either ‘Grandma” or “Grandpa.”
The keychains are made of iron and the heart pendant is made of alloy. They’re a simple but thoughtful gift that will let your grandparents know you’re thinking of them whenever they use their keys.
Personalize this gift with the shapes of any two U.S. states. The text says “The love between grandparents and grandchildren knows no distance” on the top of the print, and on the bottom says “Love, [Insert Your Name].”
It has two white state outlines with a dotted line to hearts in each. You can customize the background color as well. All prints are shipped from Florida within two business days, so this is even great as a last-minute gift. Just make sure to buy a frame.
This electric kettle is great for tea-loving grandparents. It’s 100 percent safe and and food grade, with BPA-free materials and no plastic that comes in contact with the water.
It has a safe tech & shut off switch using British technology, meaning it shuts off as soon as the water is boiling and you don’t even have to think about it. A blue LED light indicator let’s you know your water is in the process of boiling.
The kettle has a wide mouth that’s easy to clean. Plus, it’s cordless and lifts off the base for convenient pouring. It fits 1.7 liters of water and comes with a one-year warranty.
This adorable chocolate drinking snowman will brighten even the coldest winter. Charles the snowman is made of dark chocolate and filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. All the recipient has to do is melt the snowman in a a pot of milk or hot water for delicious hot cocoa.
The snowman makes enough hot cocoa to serve 5-8 cups. (Enough for grandkids, too!). It makes a cute stocking stuffer and they’ll think of you when they’re sipping cocoa on a cold winter day.
Does someone on your list have a special family recipe? Record it here. This is a wonderful gift for great cooks, or fans of French celebrity chef Jacques Pépin.
This beautifully illustrated journal allows the recipient to record celebrations and is complete with paintings by Pépin himself. The book collects his favorite paintings, plus leaves space for grandma and grandpa to record their own dinner memories, recipes, music played, and menus. There’s even a space where guests can sign their names and leave notes.
This is a practical reminder of what was served at any event, and also an archive of menus and memories. They’ll want it in the family for years to come!
Sometimes, edible gifts are best. This coconut bundt cake with lemon cream cheese frosting is on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for good reason.
The cake, which offers 8-10 servings, is shrink wrapped and packed in a beautiful custom gift box. The frosting comes in a cup in the center of a cake. Simply warm it for a few seconds in the microwave and drizzle it over the coconut bundt. It ships in an ambient temperature box in two days, ready to eat!
If your grandparents love a celebration or live somewhere where they can’t easily bake, this is a great gift.
Give their feet a rest with this amazing foot massager, which also has air compression and heat. It relieves pain and gets all the kinks out, perfect after a long day. Rolling foot pressure and air compression make it more involved than other foot massagers, plus you can choose the level of intensity to tailor it to your pain needs.
All you have to do is place your feet into the massager and press the power button, then choose the intensity for the heat, the air pressure, and the massage.
If your grandparents spend lots of money on massages or physical therapy, this could cut down thier visits. It can even help them save on pain medication. The massager comes with a 90-day full money back guarantee.
This lasagna trio pan is on Oprah’s list of favorite things for good reason. You can make up to three different types of lasagna in one pan, perfect for catering to different tastes and dietary restrictions.
While it’s called a lasagna pan, it can also be used for breads, cakes, and more. The pan is made from heavy aluminum steel that has fantastic heat conduction for easy baking. The non-stick coating makes it easy to slip cooked and baked goods in and out. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
The pan measures 13 by 9 by 1-1/2-inches. It’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. Any cook on your list will love it!
Do grandma and grandpa love their pup, but aren’t sure of its exact breed? This is sometimes common if they have a rescue dog. This DNA kit is easy to use and provides accurate results, so with a simple cheek swab they can learn their dog’s family tree all the way back to its great grandparents.
The kit tests for more than 250 dog breeds, including coyote and wolf. It also tests for 160 diseases, so they can be aware of their dog’s health and be proactive on any needed treatments. Embark partners with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to deliver results within two to four weeks.
If they have a new puppy, it can even tell you how big it will get and how much it will shed. It’s an incredibly useful tool and the perfect gift for dog lovers.
Make their life easier with the Amazon Echo. This smart speaker can give them access to everything from the weather and traffic to playing their favorite songs. If your grandparents aren’t good at using computers or smartphones to find information, Alexa makes it simple. All they have to do is ask, rather than navigate buttons and keyboards.
It can play audiobooks, the radio, and the news, among other things. It can set cooking timers, answer questions, make calls, tell you the weather, report sports scores, control the TV, and more. The Echo has seven microphones and beamforming and noise-cancelling technology, meaning it can hear you from any direction.
Gift this to your grandparents and help them set it up. Their life is about to get easier than they ever imagined.
If there’s one thing that’s common among older folks like your grandparents, it’s foot pain. Whether it’s from plantar fasciitis, fibromyalgia, or neuropathy, they’d likely love some relief without having to resort to medication or reducing their activity. Vibrathotics vibrating shoe insoles can give them relief from pain in as little as 10 minutes.
These clever inserts help to increase blood circulation and reduce inflammation. With six different vibration settings and, these inserts are easy to operate with a simple little control. Get a set for each of your grandparents and they’ll love you forever. (Oh, we know they already do!)
If bunions are an issue, tight shoes can make things worse. These shoes for bunions feature stretchy fabrics and wider widths to help reduce pain and make walking and other activities more pleasurable.
Lots of people joke about “grandma sweaters” because it seems older women love to wear them. No wonder, they’re comfy and warm, but you can up the fashion ante with this lovely gift for grandma. This Fishers Finery pure cashmere shawl is silky soft and seriously warm, but it looks elegant over her clothes or draped over the shoulders of a jacket or coat.
According to Quora, cashmere is warmer, softer and lighter than Merino wool, so it’s an ideal choice from a functional perspective, but this pretty shawl is an awesome fashion choice as well. When hand washed, it actually becomes softer over time. Get this shawl in seven pretty colors, and in case pure cashmere is a budget-buster for you, you could also consider a lovely Pashmina shawl instead.
Are you looking to upgrade your grandma’s slippers this year? Don’t settle for some cheap little foam slippers. Give her the gift of slippers she can wear around the house, out to the paper box, or even to the grocery. These OLUKAI ankle booty slippers are seriously cute. They are luxurious suede on the outside with genuine sheepskin shearling on the inside, to keep her tootsies toasty, even on the coldest of days.
They have a comfy anatomical footbed that’s removable and washable, so they’ll stay fresh even if she wears them constantly. The grippy rubber outsole is non-marking and will keep her safely on her feet. Cute buckles at the ankle let her adjust for a custom fit. If you think a booty isn’t really her style, the OLUKAI Nohea slipper is a dream to wear (we’ve tested them) and it comes in 17 different color options.
You can also check out more shearling slipper options with our list of favorite recommendations.
This bronze picture frame comes in a detailed tree shape, with four small frames for family photos. Either fill them with photos of the grandkids or with photos from four different generations.
The frame is black, and measures 13 inches high by 12.5 inches wide. It’s a great piece for your grandparents’ mantle!
Does your grandma or grandpa give you all their time and energy and spoil you with gifts? Get them this t-shirt that says “I’m retired, but working full time spoiling my grandkids.”
It’s 100 percent cotton and designed and printed in the United States. It comes in gray, with black text. This is a great gift especially for kids to give to their recently retired grandparents!
Chances are, your grandparents are fans of Paul McCartney. Get them this fun book written by the Beatles legend himself!
Grandude is an explorer how takes his grandchildren on adventures around the world, thanks to his magical compass. Grandpa can read this to his grandkids, who will love the excitement of flying fish, avalanches, and more. The book has wonderful illustrations by artist Kathryn Durst.
If your kids stay over at their grandparents’ house often, this makes the perfect gift for grandpa to read as a bedtime story.
This New York Times best-selling book puts kids in charge of taking care of grandma for a day, and what follows is a sweet and silly series of events. It’s a delightful book that both grandma and grandkids will love.
The book is written by Jean Reagan and illustrated by Lee Wildish. It’s sure to be a bedtime favorite for grandma and her grandkids!
Does she love wine? Does she travel? If the answer is yes to both of those, this is the perfect gift. These wine bags were designed by an airline pilot to keep wine bottles safe during air travel.
The bubble packaging ensures wine bottles don’t break, and they’re triple sealed to avoid leakage. They’re reusable and durable, and can be used to transport wine, champagne, and other bottles. Reviewers said they even used it for perfume they bought while traveling. The bags come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
This relaxing chair is great for their porch, or to sit outside. It uses a bungee suspension system to achieve a “zero gravity” feel, and can lock in any recline position. Grandma and grandpa can tailor the chair for their personalized comfort.
The textaline fabric is durable, great for outdoor use, and it has a strong steel frame. It supports up to 300 pounds, but can fold down to only 6.3 inches wide, so they can take it camping or to sporting events. The chair comes in multiple colors and can be purchased as a two-pack, so they can each have their own!
Body brushes help exfoliate skin and speed cell turnover, revealing glowing skin without cellulite, even in the depths of winter. These brushes are made of high-quality natural bamboo and three types of natural boar bristles. They can help to reduce cellulite and increase lymphatic flow for smoother and healthier-looking skin.
This brush set has natural cotton loops for easy air drying, and ergonomic handles make them so easy to use as well as reach spaces that are a stretch. The set also comes with a pumice stone, great for exfoliating feet, heels and elbows. Whether they opt to dry brush or use them in the shower, these gifts for grandparents will go a long way toward keeping their skin looking young and vibrant.
If they do opt to use them wet, we’d definitely recommend some they use a super gentle cleansing product like goat milk soap or olive oil soap to help moisturize, soothe and calm irritated dry skin.
Calling all chocolate lovers! Gift happines in a cup with this holiday gift set from Ghiradelli. It includes a beautiful holiday mug that’s white with gold stars and designs, double hot chocolate cocoa with marshmallows, and a peppermint candy cane.
The ceramic mug holds 16 ounces and is microwave and dishwasher safe.
This is not your average body scrub. Made of pure Himalayan sea salt with essential lychee oil, it delivers nutrients to the skin and increases moisture. The all-natural scrub includes calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper, and iron, helping detoxify the body and improve hydration. The lychee oil is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C.
Regular use of the scrub increases circulation and energizes cells, so not only does your skin feel better, it’s actually becoming more resilient. The lychee oil has a light scent that users loved. It’s a great gift for any woman on your list (though some male reviewers enjoyed it too).
Help her plant her own garden with this fun kit that comes with four types of herbs. She can grow her own cilantor, chives, parsley, and basil right on the countertop.
The kit comes with everything needed to grow the herbs at home, including moisture-proof organic seed packets, soil discs that expand when watered, cute bamboo plant markers, an herb grinder, and a comprehensive instruction booklet.
It’s a unique gift that’s great for gardeners, chefs, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates the taste of freshly grown herbs and likes to save on trips to the grocery store. The plants grow easily, so she doesn’t need to be an expert in gardening to ensure they grow. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!
Give the gift of baby soft skin with this incredible Aloe + Manuka honey face and body lotion. It soothes skin, relieving it from harsh winter weather. Plus, it absorbs easily.
The cream is organic, non-allergenic, and doens’t contain any parabens, fragrances, or chemicals. It’s perfect for someone with sensitive skin. The lotion works so well it even comes with a money back guarantee.
These cozy wool socks have a vintage look to them. They come in beautiful patterns and colors and are extremely warm–perfect for anyone on your list who lives somewhere chilly!
They’re made of 40 percent wool, 55 percent polyester, and 5 percent spandex, so they’re comfy without losing their stretch. They’re especially great for hikers or those who walk to work or school and need an extra layer.
Everyone can always use a new pair of socks, and with options as cute as these she’s sure to love them.
Give them an adorable tree garden right on their countertop with this Bonsai seed starter kit. It includes four plant markers, four seed packets, four compressed soil mixes, four biodegradabel pots, and an instruction manual–everything you need to grow the trees in one box.
The trees are 100 percent organic and sourced from the best seed companies in the country, so they have a high germination rate. Even someone with no gardening experience can’t mess up. It’s a great gift for anyone looking to add a little green to their life, which especially nice in winter months!
Just in case you’ve discovered that your grandparents have squirreled away some amazing music on vinyl, you might surprise them by giving them a turntable to play their favorites without reconfiguring their existing stereo system. This Bluetooth turntable can play 33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM records, giving them easy options, no matter what they’ve saved.
This turntable has two built-in 5 watt stereo speakers that deliver great sound, but it also has RCA outputs so they can easily connect it to their existing stereo system and larger speakers if they’d like. Since you’re in the mood to splurge on your grands, you might want to include the Ultimate Sinatra two-album set. It doesn’t really matter what generation they are, everyone loves Sinatra.
Whether your grandparents like to keep their tablets next to their bed, or they simply need a place to stack their books, the TV remote and a nightly glass of water, the BedShelfie is a terrific gift idea that makes relaxing in bed simple and easy. This handy bedside table hooks right to their bed frame, which is especially nice if they’re living in a smaller senior living facility that doesn’t have a big enough bedroom for nightstands.
This handy shelf is sturdy and can handle up to 15 pounds of weight. It won’t mar their bedframe because it features felt coverings on all the touch points. The minimal design and multiple color options make it simple to match their existing furniture.
Grandpa (or any cigar-smoking man or woman in your life) will love this corkcicle cigar glass. It has a built-in cigar rest that ergonomically holds your cigar and keeps it from slipping.
It comes with an old fashioned whiskey glass with the built-in cigar rest, handmade from high-quality, durable glass. Now, they can relax and chat with friends while smoking their cigar and drinking whiskey, without having to use both hands or undergo any awkward fumbling.
Do your grandparents live in Arizona or somewhere similarly known for cacti? Give them this funny pillow cover with a large cactus and the text “Please Hug Me.”
The pillow is 18 x 18 inches and made from a durable fabric that’s also breathable, great for desert heat. It has a one-side zipper enclosure that you can fill with a soft pillow of your choice. There are other designs too, like a blue one that says “I Need Vitamin Sea”–great for grandparents who live by the beach!
This fabulous cookbook is a great gift for anyone who enjoys healthy, delicious meals but doesn’t have the time to cook (or just wants something simple every once in a while.) It’s also a great gift for your grandparents who are probably looking to simplify their time spent in the kitchen and are also looking to be more careful about food choices.
It features recipes for flavorful, nutritious meals–all assembled and made on a sheet pan. From dishes like Moroccan spiced lamb with vegetable kebabs, to citrus-rubbed chicken thighs with fennel and grapes, or garlic parmesan shrimp with asparagus frites, and miso-glazed Mahi Mahi with sugar snap peas, they’ll enjoy new culinary adventures that sound decadent but are simple to make.
They might also enjoy The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, Gift Edition: 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make from the experts at America’s Test Kitchen.
Give the gift of ambient noise with this beautiful wind chime. The brown copper tubes deliver beautiful harmonies when touched by the wind, making it a great gift for someone with a garden or nice porch.
The small wind chime is tuned to a five-note pentatonic scale and has a bubinga-finish wood top and a braided nylon cord for easy, durable hanging. The notes in the scale are always in harmony, no matter what, so it delivers wonderful sound without ever being annoying.
The chime is 17-inches from top to bottom, and the longest tube is eight inches.
This cashmere and silk sweater is cozy and elegant at once. It has a cashmere body with dropped shoulder silk sleeves. It’s a luxurious gift for any woman on your list, including grandma, and it goes with everything from dressy skirts to leggings.
It comes in black, gray, or cream and is dry clean only.
Help grandpa feel stylish in this fashionable fedora that’s made in Italy. It’s made of wool felt, meaning it’s warm but lightweight.
Italians know their stuff when it comes to style, and this hat is no different. It has an elegant shape and comes in nine unisex colors. One size fits all. It’s the perfect hat for travel, a night on the town, or simply getting through winter.
Do grandma and grandpa drink a lot of sparkling water? Help them save money and time at the store by making it themselves with this sparkling water maker.
It includes a carbonation system and a water bottle, so they can drink sparkling water on the go (without using so many plastic bottles). The bottle is non-toxic and made from high-quality PET plastic.
The carbonator doesn’t use electricity or require batteries, so they can use it to their heart’s content. It requires refillable carbonation cartridges, which are sold at many major retailers and on Amazon.
These readers are on Oprah’s list of favorite things for good reason. They have blue light lenses that reduce digital eyestrain and rilter 40 percent of harmful UV rays emitted from phones and other devices. Plus, they have seven layers of anti-reflective coating to minimize the glare from digital screens.
They have a cute plastic frame that comes in tortoise, black, brown, green, pink, or taupe, and has a dual anti-scratch coating and spring hinges. They come prescription ready in 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 2.5x, or 3x.
Keep grandma’s eyes safe while she scrolls through photos of the grandkids with these readers!
If they often host for the holidays, gift the grandparents on your list these pretty polyester and linen napkins. Each ecru napkin is embroidered with the word thankful, a great reminder during the holiday season and throughout the year. Best of all, they get softer with every wash. Each set comes with four napkins. To make them look even more special, tie them with a cute twine or raffia ribbon. Since they are just a set of four, if your grandparents host large gatherings we’d obviously suggest buying at least three sets for service for 12.
This is not your average soap. The Beekman goat soap is inspired by a historic farm in New York, and brings “farm-to-skin” care into the home with triple-milled soap bars. Each bar is made with goat milk, which is extremely mineral rich and good for the skin.
Goat milk and human skin have the same pH balance, meaning goat milk soap is hydrating and gentle. It calms and protects skin from frigid, dry winter elements. The soaps are also made with 100 percent vegetable extract and all-natural botanicals and extracts.
They’re made in the U.S., all with farm-fresh ingredients. Plus, they come in gorgeous packaging and a set of four. Give the whole set, or separate them and add them as a topper to different gifts for different people. Everyone will love this soap!
If your grandparents love to read, this is the perfect gift. The Kindle Paperwhite is thing and light, and has a 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, so it won’t hurt their eyes and is easy to read with glasses. It doesn’t even have a glare in bright sunlight.
The latest version of the Kindle is waterproof, so they can read while watching the grandkids splash in the pool, or on their next beach vacation without worry. It comes in both an 8 GB and 32 GB storage option and can hold books, magazines, and audiobooks. They can even connect it to Audible (a subscription is another great gift idea!) and listen to books while traveling or in bed.
With the Kindle, they’ll have access to classics, new releases, and millions more books all at great prices–many are $2.99 or less!
This taco holder is a fun gift for grandparents who host the grandkids often, parents, college students, or really anyone who likes a little fun with their food.
The 100 percent food-safe ABS plastic triceratops holds two tacos. It makes the perfect accessory for a dinner or birthday party! Get a bunch of them so each guest can have their own personal taco holder. There’s also a T-Rex version and a “Nachosaurus” that comes with a bowl for salsa and guacamole.
You’re never too old to start the new year with new goals in mind. This book encourages people of any age to think courageously, and to stretch their limits to live life to the fullest. It’s great for both the adventure seeker on your list, or the person who needs a little push out of their comfort zone.
From asking for help to singing out loud, sky diving to running a race, the diary helps encourage a wide range of “scary” behaviors. They can jot down their courageous acts, from small steps to big. It’s a great way to boost confidence and make anyone’s next year one they’ll never forget.
If your grandparents dig vintage style, they’ll be thrilled with this retro kitchen wall clock. This cool kitchen clock also features a thermometer and a manual timer, so it would also look great in a sewing room or workshop. It features a large, easy to read clock face, and bright chrome accents give it that 50’s diner appeal.
It’s been designed with quartz movements to guarantee accurate timing. It runs on AA batteries, and because it’s lighter than it looks. it’s super simple to hang. If you think they’d love that retro look in a simpler design, this vintage clock is cool as well. The aqua color would make it look great hanging above this color-matched Keurig coffee maker which they’d also love.
Everyone likes Yeti products, and the Yeti tumbler is no exception.
The kitchen-grade stainless steel lasts for years, as does the DuraCoat Color. It doesn’t crack, peel, or fade. Plus, the no sweat design doesn’t leave a ring on surfaces.
The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks either hot or cold for hours. Great for coffee, ice water, or even cocktails. They can use it at a campsite, in the car, while traveling, or at home. The tumbler comes in nine colors and holds five ounces.
Everyone likes dominoes. Or at least they will once they know the rules. It’s a classic game that makes a comeback once people pull it out at dinner parties.
This beautiful hand painted wooden set makes a great gift. They have painted colored dots in red, white, yellow, blue, and green, and come in a nice wooden box. It’s a simple gift that brings hours of fun!
Keep grandma and grandpa safe on their walks or bike rides with this reflective safety vest. It has 360-degree illumination thanks to 3M reflector chest belts, so they’ll be safe and seen from any angle.
The vest is lightweight, breathable, and most important extremely comfortable. They can change between five bright colors: red, blue, purple, pink, green, and orange. Or, they can put it in multicolor mode where it flashes.
The vest is highly adjustable, making it great for any time of year as it can stretch to fit over puffy winter jackets. The vest has incredible reviews from users who say it’s comfortable during all activities and very effective.
If your grandparents like to eat or play cards on the couch, there’s nothing quite as convenient as this bamboo sofa snack table. More solid than a TV tray, this nifty table slides under the edge of the couch, and nice big surface for food, drinks, games, or whatever they desire. Because it’s super sturdy, they’ll feel confident putting books and heavier items on it, but it’s lightweight enough to easily slide out of the way when they want to move it.
For a few bucks more, you can get them a similar sofa table with a tilt top which is great for holding books and magazines at the perfect angle without exhausting their arms.
This FAMILY wall hanging from The Hearthside Collection is a great gift for the grandparents. It’s made of wood of all different shades, and spells out the word “FAMILY.” The “F” and “L” say things like “Be with those who love you” and “Together is my favorite place.”
Each letter is a slightly different color of distressed wood, but it all comes together to creat a beautiful hanging for a living room, entryway, or anywhere in the home. The set is one-inch deep and and eight-inches tall. It weighs two pounds.
This fruit gift tray turns into a unique fruit basket they can use for years to come. The tray comes looking like a half of a pear, which you can fill with fruit. Once the fruit is gone, it folds into a fruit basket with a 3-D pear shape.
The tray can hold up to 31 ounces, and users recommend dried fruit like mango slices and apricots as a great gift option that lasts. It’s sure to delight guests with its multiple uses, and give them something to show off at their next dinner party.
Whether you’re gifting to your grandparents or coworkers, this is a gift everyone will love.
Is your family a little…crazy? Don’t worry, everyone’s is in some way.
Embrace it with this funny wall hanging that reads, “Remember as far as everyone knows, we are a nice, normal family.” Grandma and grandpa will get a kick out of it if your family is known for their quirks.
The 16 x 7 inch hanging comes in a rustic black and white and is made iwth high-quality wood. It can stand on its own on a table or shelf, or hang on the wall.
Pictioary is a fun gift for all ages, and now there’s an upgraded version! This one comes with markers and dry-erase boards–no more big sheets of paper or easels needed.
Whether they’re an artist or can barely draw a stick figure, this game is fun for anyone. It comes with two different sets of clues – junior and adult – making it a great game for both kids and adults. The new version also has expanded clues.
Everyone loves Scrabble. This classic tile game, where players create words and hope for the highest points, has been inspiring creative vocabulary for decades.
The Scrabble game comes with one board, 100 tiles, tile racks for four players, and a drawstring bag to hold the tiles. Great for family, friends, or anyone you know who likes a challenge. Every letter counts!
Perfect for the tea lover on your list! This herbal tea sampler includes a selection of loose leaf tea, without the fuss.
Each tea drop is packed with loose leaf tea, spices, and raw sugar–all they have to do is drop one in hot water and stir. The gift box includes both caffeinated and uncaffeinated teas such as earl gray, peppermint, and citrus ginger. All products are organic and 100 percent compostable and biodegradable.
I admit it, after getting a couple of samples, I’m a huge fan of everything Corkcicle makes. From their triple walled, stainless steel tumblers and canteens, to their Chillsner beer chillers, this company keeps dishing out artful and efficient ways to help people enjoy their favorite beverages.
Now they’ve come up with a rock-solid idea for people who enjoy sipping whiskey or other spirits on the rocks, but hate it when they get watered down. The Whiskey Wedge allows them to ice up their favorite liquor, but this ice melts much slower than traditional ice cubes, so their drink retains its full flavor longer.
Sure it’s a cool gift for whiskey lovers, but design enthusiasts dig it as well, for its innovative twist on keeping drinks cold from start to finish. Each unit contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass and one silicone mold for freezing the wedge of ice into it. A pair are the perfect gifts for parents like yours.
One of the most anticipated books of the year, Becoming by Michelle Obama is filled with personal details of the former first lady’s life. Follow Mrs. Obama as she grows up on the South Side of Chicago, goes to college and starts her career, meets future president Barack Obama, become a mother, grapples with what it means to be first lady.
It’s insightful, inspirational, and a great story to boot. Any fan of the Obamas, or anyone who wants to know what goes through the head of one of the most public figures in the world, will enjoy this book.
Take their popcorn game to a new level with this BPA-free silicone popcorn popper, which is durable, eco-friendly, and easy to use. They can use any popcorn oil and kernels to make fresh, movie-worthy popcorn any time. The handles on the side allow them to toss the popcorn salt and seasoning mix into the kernels. They just shake, pop the whole thing in the microwave, and wait for their popcorn to be done. It’s simple, yet tastes like electric popper popcorn. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
If they don’t happen to have a microwave, the Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper is another awesome option that can pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in just 2.5 minutes. That’s enough to invite some friends over to enjoy it. Be sure to get them some gourmet popcorn kernals and seasoning salts to add to the enjoyment.
This cute wooden elephant holds their phone and writing utensils, perfect for their desk or kitchen counter.
It’s made of high-quality wood with a natural grain, giving it a nice look. It has three slots for pens or pencils, and the trunk props up any phone, so they can read recipes or FaceTime hands-free. They could also use the phone holder to stack business cards or recipes.
The elephant is 3.6 inches and a great stocking stuffer!
Does someone on your list love Disney? This Minnie Mouse birthstone necklace is perfect for everyone from grandmas to little girls. It’s made of silver plated brass with birthstones–like the light blue topaz picture–inside. It’s shaped like a Minnie Mouse silhouette, complete with red bow.
The necklace is 18-inches long, with a 2-inch extender piece. The lobster clasp is easy to put on without assistance. Plus, it comes in a nice gift box ready for Christmas!
This is a gift anyone would love, from your grandparents to your coworkers. The pillow has powerful 3D rotating massage balls inside, that gently heat for added relief. It’s great for anyone who works outdoors, sits at a desk all day, or has a bad back and neck.
The massage nodes provide a deep-kneading Shiatsu-style massage that’s perfect for tight muscles. The ergonomic pillow ensures the nodes hit just the right spots, whether they place it behind their neck, on their lower back, or behind their shoulders.
It has an easy to use hand control and even comes with a car adapter, so they can use it as a passenger on long holiday road trips.
Are grandma and grandpa retired? Inspire them to use their free time to explore all 50 states of the USA with this great book from National Geographic: 50 States 5000 Ideas.
The book details the best travel experience in every state, from the famous to the local. From museums to Civil War Battlefields, they’ll love exploring from their armchair, and later in real life. There’s even a section on Canada if they want to head farther north!
Keep them warm through a long winter with this cozy sherpa fleece blanket. One side is fleece, the other is sherpa – so they can choose which texture they like best.
The blanket measures 60 x 80 inches–great for beds or couches– and it comes in 16 colors. It’s fade and stain resistant and retains its shape for years to come. This blanket is seriously soft, and oh so warm. Perfect for anyone who lives in a chilly climate!
Infinity scarves are a winter necessity, and scarves are a classic gift option. But, this one is better than your average scarf because of its beautiful crochet design that looks homemade.
It’s 26 inches long and 10 inches wide–the perfect size for looking elegant yet cozy. It comes in red, pink, yellow, beige, black, and white.
Do they spend a lot of time packing lunches? Whether they pack them for themselves or for the kids, these Rubbermaid lunch box containers are the ideal way to separate fruit and veggies from sandwiches and other dishes.
The containers snap together and can be mixed and matched in various combinations. There’s also a blue ice freezer pack that snaps right to the containers, keeping ingredients cold for hours. The containers are durable and leak-proof, great for work, school, or even travel.
This pretty moon lamp makes a great, unique gift. They can place it on their nightstand or use it as decoration on a bookshelf. It gives off a bright light and is made with eco-friendly material.
They can switch between white or yellow light, whichever suits their mood or decor. It includes a reusable battery, and once fully charged lights up for 8-10 hours. It also comes with a nice wooden stand.