101 Christmas Gifts for Her

Enjoy the satisfaction of seeing her smile when she opens a gift that she truly likes. We’ve compiled over 100 of the best Christmas gifts of the year just for her, whether she’s into sweet, funny or unique gifts. Ready to shop? Jump down to the mega list below to find that perfect present she’s sure to love.

Need more gift ideas? Browse our best gifts for men who have everything, or check out our best luxury gifts for more great ideas.

Which Are the Best Gifts for the Woman Who Wants Nothing?

Even if she boldly declares that she already has everything, there's a good chance you can still find a fun or unique gift that she will surely appreciate. Whether her style is lowkey or a bit more sophisticated, we've included several gifts for the woman who wants nothing.

Shopping for someone who doesn't seem to want a gift can be challenging. We suggest this Hydroponics Growing System, which is a great introduction to indoor herb gardening, or the Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug. The mug holds up to 14 ounces and is designed to keep hands nice and warm on chilly days. 

Another good option is this Mexican Candy Mix, which is a fun and flavorful introduction to flavors and tastes that she might not be familiar with. The 90-count assortment can be easily shared with friends and family. 


What Are Some Unique Christmas Gifts for Her?

She might not need any more jewelry or clothing (although she probably doesn't have these fun recycled mason jar earrings), but that doesn't mean you can't find a great gift for her. Don't worry if you're having trouble coming up with ideas, as we've found plenty of unique gifts for her. 

One of our favorites is the Easy Fermenter Wide Mouth Lid Kit, a fool-proof system that's great for beginners. If she's into the great outdoors, the Pendleton National Park Blanket Collection stuns with bold colors and fun memories from some of the most famous national parks in the U.S.

What Is a Good Christmas Gift for a Female Friend?

She's stood by your side through thick and thin, and now it's time to return the favor with a good gift for your female friend. Treat her to a one-time or subscription gift box filled with her favorite goodies. The Lay-n-Go Cosmo Cosmetic Bag is a handy gift choice for her busy lifestyle. We also suggest this the adorable Maison d' Hermine Birdies On Wire cotton towel set, which makes a small but meaningful gift for her home or apartment.

