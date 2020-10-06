101 Christmas Gifts for Her

Enjoy the satisfaction of seeing her smile when she opens a gift that she truly likes. We’ve compiled over 100 of the best Christmas gifts of the year just for her, whether she’s into sweet, funny or unique gifts. Ready to shop? Jump down to the mega list below to find that perfect present she’s sure to love.
Need more gift ideas? Browse our best gifts for men who have everything, or check out our best luxury gifts for more great ideas.
The Apple Watch SE is packed with features yet falls on the more affordable side of smartwatches. This watch is just as suitable for athletes as it is for professionals and everyday use. Built-in Apple Music stores her favorite podcasts, music and audiobooks. The watch also has heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, wellness reminders and more. She can also use it to measure runs, yoga, swimming and other workouts, as the watch is also waterproof.
This slow-burning candle will infuse her living space with an intriguing blend of pineapple and evergreen, or whichever fragrance she prefers. Each candle has a 100 percent cotton wick and is hand-poured in the U.S. The eco-conscious woman will appreciate that each candle is made with vegan and eco-friendly soy wax.
The Beats Solo3 build on previous versions with a speedy Apple W1 chip and enhanced Bluetooth connectivity. The battery also lasts up to 40 hours per charge for an uninterrupted listening experience. Even when the battery runs low, just five minutes of charging delivers three hours of playback. A sleeker design makes these Beats headphones a stylish choice for commuting, travel and everything in-between. Beats Solo3 is available in several different colors.
Glotrition founder and CEO, Lisa Pineiro, knows firsthand just how crucial proper skincare is for women. When she started to notice the signs of aging on camera during her work as a TV journalist and medical correspondent, Pineiro got to work developing a line of her own with input from medical experts.
The Super Beauty Elixir features a patented Bioactive Collagen Peptide that’s clinically proven to make skin firmer while reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. She explains, “The Super Beauty Elixir provides an easy, science-backed solution for ingestible beauty and is ideal if you’ve been intrigued by beauty supplements but maybe haven’t been sure where to start.” Pineiro adds that the product should be taken once daily by mixing the formula with 20 ounces of water. “It has a delicious sweet-tart berry flavor that is great on its own or a perfect complement to your smoothie or other beverage.”
Most mugs will warm your hands a bit, but the Handwarmer Mug takes it to the next level with an ergonomic pocket that’s specifically designed to keep hands warm and toasty. The mug is made with the highest-grade non-toxic clay and can hold up to 14 ounces at a time. It’s also safe for the microwave, dishwasher and oven.
Satisfy her sweet tooth with this thoughtful (and delicious) gift basket full of goodies. Once she opens the box she’ll find an assortment of sweets ranging from caramel corn to pretzels covered in straight chocolate and caramel to mini chocolate bars and more. You can further personalize the gift by including a gift message.
From their bright colors to whimsical designs, she’ll proudly display her towel set in her kitchen or bar area. These towels are 100 percent cotton and readily absorb spills and messes. She can also toss them into the washing machine for easy cleaning. If birds aren’t quite her style, you’ll find several other designs.
Give her the gift of a clean house as the self-emptying Roomba i7 gets to work. This robot vacuum works with Alexa for voice control. She can also use the accompanying app to help the vacuum map out and navigate the territory. Not only does this iRobot robot vacuum return to its base when the battery runs low, it also automatically docks and disposes its dustbin contents directly into the base.
Whether she needs to relax and unwind or is feeling inspired to create new art, the Buddha Board is just the right outlet. The board comes with a bamboo brush and helps to create soft and rich images. Once the water evaporates so will her work, resulting in the opportunity for a fresh start. The eco-friendly board only requires water and won’t peel or bubble over time.
Echo Flex is a compact plug-in smart speaker that offers convenient access to Alexa throughout her home. All she needs to do is use her voice to summon Alexa for various tasks, from turning on the lights and adjusting thermostats to getting the latest weather and traffic information. A built-in USB port provides a convenient place for charging up a phone or another device. Hands-free calling is also available, as is the ability to make announcements to other compatible Echo devices.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a budding artist or someone who could use a quality drawing guide for practice, check out this handy drawing book. The guide is designed for students and teachers and features step-by-step guidelines to make every image easier to draw. Artists will also find an assortment of fun and simple exercises along with more complex drawings.
If she’s looking for a stylish everyday bag, this vegan leather tote could be just what she needs. Not only is the bag soft and slouchy, it also has a spacious interior to carry all of her belongings. A handy interior pocket offers plenty of storage space for essentials. If tan isn’t her color of choice, you’ll find the bag in two additional colors.
Becca Anderson inspires women around the world to build a life full of joy, satisfaction and fulfillment. As she reads, she’ll learn the value of positive self-affirmations, along with memorable quotes from movie stars, female writers, politicians and more. There’s even a dedicated section for journaling.
Entertaining is made simpler with this cheese board and knife set, which features premium bamboo construction. Virtually every inch of the set comes in handy in some way, from the grooved borders to hold olives, nuts and crackers to the hidden drawer with room for four utensils and a cheese knife. The nonporous surface also doesn’t absorb odors or stains. Easy-grip handles make serving a breeze.
From a quick round to a marathon session, these gaming headphones are comfortable, breathable and fully loaded with the latest technology. Highlights include an omni-directional microphone with optimal sound sensitivity, along with a surround stereo subwoofer. These gaming headphones are also widely compatible with various systems, including both new and old Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4 and more.
Whether she’s prepping for date night or wants to look her best during the day, this mixed gift set contains three Lash Princess mascaras. She’ll find a volumizing formula along with sculpted volume and false lash effect mascaras. Essence is a cruelty-free brand that doesn’t test its products on animals.
She’ll find all the essentials for gardening in this eight-piece set, including a shovel, mini rake, gardening fork, trowel and hand weeder. There’s also a flower mister and gardening gloves. Rounding out the set is a washable tote bag specifically designed for gardening. Larger 10 to 12-piece sets are also available.
Air frying cuts back on oil and grease while delivering that delicious crispy texture. Whether she’s looking to expand her cooking horizons or she’s ready to eat healthier, this book has over 600 recipes to get started. Even better, it’s equally suited for beginners and more advanced cooks.
This three-in-one cleanser hydrates and soothes the skin while washing away makeup and deep cleaning pores. The tear-free formula comes as a gel and lathers to clean the skin. A blend of 12 essential oils, including sage and rosewood, rejuvenates and soothes skin for an optimal balance.
Author and skincare queen, Caroline Hirons, provides no-nonsense tips for healthier and brighter skin in this guide. In addition to explaining what really is and isn’t necessary for quality skincare, Hirons also dishes out advice on how to choose the best products for various skin types, understand lengthy ingredients lists and more.
Making her favorite snacks and meals is simple with the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer. This multi-purpose kitchen appliance tackles a wide range of tasks, from pressure cooking to broiling to making yogurt, baking and roasting and air crisping food. There’s enough interior space in this five-quart cooker to hold a four-pound chicken or two pounds of French fries.
Making fermented veggies at home is as simple as having the right equipment. Easy Fermenter has a fully sealed lid along with a thicker gasket to prevent accidental leaks. There’s even a beginner-friendly detailed video series to walk her through the necessary steps. Every lid has an adjustable date wheel to keep tabs on when each batch is ready.
Her favorite card games will be more enjoyable than ever with this unique set of playing cards. Each card is illustrated by hand and has a sturdy, secure feel. A wax-replica box seal makes the box of cards an instant hit in any setting.
One person can fit snugly into this camping hammock, making it a practical choice for solo adventures. A larger two-person size is also available. The hammock is made with a soft yet strong heavy-duty parachute nylon material and is ideally suited for the elements. For her convenience, the single-person hammock can be squashed to the size of a grapefruit for packing, while the two-person packs down to the size of an eggplant. The included carabiners make set-up a breeze.
This two-piece set of Rockland luggage includes one upright carry-on and a larger 28-inch upright. Each piece is made with durable and lightweight ABS material. Multi-direction spinner wheels keep the luggage rolling smoothly along. Other perks include a sturdy telescoping handle and a convenient interior mesh storage pocket. This set comes in a wide range of colors and sizes, including individual wheeled luggage and a larger three-piece set.
There’s nothing like a cozy knit sweater to get you through those chilly days. She’ll stay warm and cozy with this knit sweater coat, which comes in a wide variety of colors. It’s also lined with faux fur and is hefty enough for the fall and winter. She can wear this versatile cardigan with her favorite jeans, boots and dresses.
Fluff Yeah doubles as a sandal and slipper and is sure to be her go-to choice for cozy footwear around the house on chilly days. Each pair is made with soft sheepskin material complete with a cozy plush band. The platform is sturdy yet lightweight enough to easily maneuver around the home.
It’s not just cookies inside this cookbook by Sarah Kieffer. Whether she has a sweet tooth or is baking for a special occasion, she’ll find recipes for bars, brownies and other tasty treats. Even better, the recipes are foolproof and cater to all abilities.
While it makes a thoughtful gift for that eco-friendly sister, friend or another special woman in your life, these earrings are simply a fun and colorful choice for any occasion. This unique jewelry is made with reclaimed glass and vintage mason jars. If she’s curious to know more about the origins, each set comes with a story about the history of the glass.
This comprehensive acrylic paint kit comes with all the essentials and more, making it a practical choice for beginners. The 54-piece set features art supplies ranging from 24 acrylic paint colors to stretched canvases, a table easel and more. There’s also an acrylic blender and varnish. While this kit caters to beginners, it also works well for established artists.
A single gift, such as this All-Clad D3 stainless steel fry pan, can instantly upgrade her kitchen. The pan features a classic stainless steel style and comes in 10- and 12-inch variations. It’s also constructed with three alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminum and has stay-cool handles for added safety.
This stunning teapot elevates social gatherings and dinner parties to a new level. Aside from its quirky appearance, this teapot also stands out for its durable ceramic construction. If the red octopus isn’t quite her style, you’ll find many other aquatic designs, including shells, alligators and dolphins.
She may have an impressive jewelry collection, but there’s always room for one more special piece. This “I Love You” necklace is inscribed in 24K gold in over 120 languages, including sign language and braille. It’s also just as elegant as it is charming, and captures the eye with an onyx gemstone pendant.
Fans of Queen Elizabeth II will get an inside look into the life of Her Majesty through Angela Kelly’s fully-endorsed and official book. Inside, readers can peruse never-before-seen photos along with The Queen’s wardrobe, jewelry and more. Dresser Angela Kelly LVO provides unique insight from her 25-year-career working alongside Queen Elizabeth II.
This set of sweet kissing mugs features two mugs that fit together to form a kiss. Even better, each mug comes with a coordinating spoon, complete with a designated slot on each handle to store the spoon. These mugs are chip resistant and can be safely used in the microwave and dishwasher.
Whether she’s looking to take her baking skills to the next level or is eager to improve her skills, give her the gift of the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series mixer. This mixer features a 575-watt motor and sturdy all-metal construction. She’ll also find a total of 10 mixing speeds along with a six-quart stainless steel mixing bowl.
Whatever her skin type or concern, she’s sure to find a remedy in this 26-piece combo pack. The sheets are designed for various skin concerns, from dry or tired skin to acne-prone skin and more. These masks are made in Korea using natural ingredients.
Maybe she’s going through a difficult time, or you simply want to give her the gift of a cozy blanket. This Sherpa blanket is cozy and comfortable and is adorned with words of encouragement and support. The blanket comes in several colors and two distinct sizes.
Proper hydration is essential for maximum performance. This bottle holds up to 64 ounces of liquid and even has double-wall foam insulation to keep drinks cold up to 12 hours. A leak-resistant lid prevents accidental spills, while its fold-down carrying handle makes it easy to transport.
Fresh roses will inevitably fade with time, but this gold-dipped rose is created to withstand the test of time. Both the rose and its long stem are dipped in 24K gold. If she’s not a fan of red roses, you’ll find several other available colors.
The BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer features 2,000 watts of drying power combined with a professional motor. Hair is dried using ceramic technology for even heat distribution. Whether her hair is thick and coarse or on the thinner side, negative ions help keep all hair types looking their best. A cold shot button helps to perfect her favorite hairstyles.
Creating a delicious meal is simply more enjoyable with cookware such as this red four-quart casserole. The cookware is made with sturdy enamel-coated steel and features a surface that’s easy to clean. It’s also finished with three coats of enamel for added durability. As an added bonus, the lid converts to a trivet for easier serving.
Whether it’s paired with her favorite jeans and tee or a dress, the Riders by Lee Stretch Denim Jacket instantly elevates her look. This jacket is just warm enough for those chilly nights and is made with a comfy cotton and spandex blend. It’s also machine washable for added convenience. Several sizes and colors are available.
The Numi Organic Tea Flowering Tea Gift Set makes an elegant choice for the avid tea drinker in your life. This set comes with six tea blossoms and a classic glass teapot with a 16-ounce capacity. Making tea is as easy as placing a single bloom in the teapot then pouring in boiling water and waiting three to four minutes to enjoy.
Sofa Sack is an especially appealing foam chair for dorms and apartments, but it’s really suitable for any living space. The chair itself is soft yet functional and features a comfy memory foam filling. A microsuede cover adds an element of durability and makes it easier to clean. This bean bag chair comes in several colors and can be found in two sizes.
Author and singer Chiquis Rivera has teamed up with her personal trainer, Sarah Koudouzian, to create a mouthwatering selection of delicious foods. Readers will find over 60 meal and drink options, from tacos to keto-friendly huevos rancheros to Mexican hot chocolate pudding and more. Latin food lovers will also enjoy a selection of beverages, from tequila to low-carb margaritas and more.
Each fragrance in this set has aromatic and fresh, feminine notes that will make her feel ready for whatever the day (or night) brings. Even better, they’re compact enough for travel if she’s heading out of town. Two other mini five-piece sets are also available.
In addition to yoga, she can use this mat for Pilates and other floor-based workouts. A dual-sided non-slip texture keeps feet and hands from slipping and sliding, even during more intense sessions. This mat comes in two thicknesses and multiple colors.
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 features 1080p HD video so that homeowners can see, speak to or hear anyone. This third-generation doorbell also has improved motion detection technology along with audio privacy and privacy zones. Dual-band 2.4 or 5.0GHz wifi connectivity offers a broader range of connectivity options. Even better, the entire device is easy to set up. Upgrading to the Plus version provides an extra four seconds and video to see what triggered the Pre-Roll.
Outdoor entertaining is elevated to the next level with this fire table. Not only is the wicker weather-resistant, it also features UV protection. The stainless steel burner has a rating of 35,000 BTU and is ignited with a push-button ignition. Several other colors and variations are available.
This unique levitating broomstick pen is sure to make any Harry Potter fan smile. The fully functional pen mimics Harry Potter’s Nimbus 2000 broomstick and even levitates in its stand thanks to an assortment of magnets to help hold it in place. A colorful gift box is included for easy gift giving.
This back, neck and shoulder massager could be just what she needs for relief from back, shoulder and neck tightness and pain. It’s also versatile enough to use just about anywhere on the body, including the legs, feet, calves and arms. There’s even an optional heat function, along with adjustable slow, medium and fast levels depending on her personal preference.
This Giant Connect 4 yard game is a fun choice for the family or a group of friends. The frame and grid are made with durable wood and can withstand everything from group hangouts to family gatherings, tailgating and more. It’s also easy to transport and can be played indoors as well.
She can bring her favorite scent along wherever she goes with this essential oil diffuser bracelet, which features a stainless steel locket. The bracelet comes with several washable and reusable cotton pads in different colors to match her wardrobe. In addition to a soft and comfortable leather band, the locket is made with hypoallergenic material that’s safe for sensitive skin.
She’ll get professional-level results without having to step foot in a salon with this professional UV nail lamp. Two and three-minute timers ensure optimal results for those high-end nails. This lamp also has 36 watts to provide plenty of power and can be used on the hands and feet.
Brighten up her outdoor patio or backyard with the colorful Grand Patio Premium Bistro Set. This set has a durable powder-coated steel frame and is rust-resistant. Wide, thick panels on the seat and back make the set a comfortable choice for entertaining. These chairs can support up to 300 pounds.
Herschel’s Pop Quiz is ready for virtually any adventure, whether it’s a day of classes, weekend getaways or business trips. The backpack comes in a variety of sizes and colors, but each model features a durable exterior and cotton lining for added protection. Some bags are made with synthetic leather, while others have durable polyester or rip-stop exteriors. Adjustable closure provides an even more secure fit.
Jumbled cosmetics can be a hassle. This handy cosmetics bag lies flat during use and can be drawn closed to safely transport or store her belongings. There’s also a zippered interior pocket to store away smaller or more valuable items. An innovative lip design keeps contents from tumbling into the sink or on the ground.
Despite its compact size, this colorful wallet is surprisingly spacious. There’s plenty of storage space for all the essentials and more, including card and cash slots, two ID display slots and a zipper coin pocket. If yellow isn’t quite her style you can choose from many other available colors.
Nevertheless, She Wore It: 50 Iconic Fashion Moments by Ann Shen celebrates the 50 most radical styles in history and the women who made it happen. From bikinis to presidential pantsuits to Flapper dresses and more, each outfit stands out as its own political or cultural statement. Readers will also find anecdotes and colorful illustrations along the way.
Brighten up her wardrobe and remind her just how special she is to you with this sterling silver pendant necklace. Both the pendant and chain are sterling silver and are plated with rhodium for durability and that extra ‘wow’ factor. The standard length is 18 inches, but a longer 20-inch chain is also available.
This two-in-one set features a facial ice roller and a jade roller to invigorate and improve tired skin. The set is also intended to reduce pores, dark circles and puffiness. If she’s dealing with eye puffiness or migraines, the eye roller can help reduce symptoms.
There’s plenty to like about this stunning John Boos cutting board than its handsome appearance. Each board is made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced wood and can be used on either side. Integrated handgrips make it easier to transport and store the board. This professional-quality board is durable enough for the pros and makes a thoughtful gift for the dedicated foodie in your life.
This adjustable cell phone stand is compatible with iOS and Android phones. It’s handy when she needs it, but this portable stand also easily folds down when it’s not in use. The Lookstand doubles as a portable tripod for vlogging, taking selfies, recording golf swings and more.
This adorable “out to lunch” box features a stylish dot print exterior complete with a gold bow zipper pull. The interior is also lined for protection against leaks and spills. A carrying handle makes it easy to transport the tote wherever she goes.
The Bean Box Deluxe Coffee & Chocolate Gift Box features the best of both worlds: coffee and chocolate. If she’s into both, there’s a lot to like about this deluxe set. Along with eight gourmet bars, the box features small-batch roasted coffee from Seattle. In addition to a pound of whole bean coffee and the chocolate bars, she’ll also receive roaster profiles and tasting notes.
If she’s always wanted to try making her own candles, give her the gift of this candle making kit. She’ll find everything she needs to create four candles, from the fragrances to cotton wicks, candle tins and more. While it’s geared towards beginners, the kit is equally suited for more experienced DIYers. The scents include Cinnamon Vanilla, Lavender, Clean Cotton and Coconut Lime.
Whether she uses this mug to down a cup of coffee to start her day or as a display piece around the house, she’ll be reminded of how awesome she is every time the Wonder Woman motif catches her eye. This coffee mug holds 14 ounces of liquid and is made with toxin-free ceramic. Several Wonder Woman variations are available.
FABRICATE can be played alone or with six players in total. This fast-paced role-playing card game uses a free app with several built-in adventures. Players have access to over 100 quests for prolonged entertainment.
There are lots of special occasions in life, from birthdays to weddings to holidays and more. Give her the gift of a 16K gold bracelet with her name stamped on the front. This delicate piece of jewelry can also be customized if you think she’ll need a shorter or longer chain.
Mix it up with this colorful and flavorful assortment of popular Mexican sweets and treats. The box contains a mix of sweet, spicy and sour snacks and candies. She’ll find plenty of popular brand names and hand-picked snacks inside this jam-packed gift box.
Whether she’s prepping for the day or getting ready for date night, this vanity mirror ensures she will walk out the door looking her best. Highlights include an array of eye-friendly LEDs along with a choice between warm, cold and natural lighting. The mirror also adjusts 90 degrees and features a space-saving folding design.
If you’re looking for great gifts for foodies, this set is sure to be a hit among vegetarian and veggie-obsessed friends and family members. This set comes with six specialty blends, with selection such as Asian Curry & Honey, Parmesan Mediterranean, Chili Lime Corn on the Cob and more. Each batch is gluten-free and is made with clean and simple ingredients.
This gorgeous Le Creuset butter crock keeps butter soft and fresh on the countertop, which will also help to free up space in her fridge. The crock is made with high-fired stoneware and is available in several different colors. It’s also coated with a non-porous glaze that won’t chip or absorb odors.
Give her the gift of effortless beauty with the blendSMART2. This foundation makeup brush is handy for blending and contouring as well as delivering that flawless airbrush finish. The brush is compatible with all skin types and is suitable for all skill levels.
Make her busy lifestyle a little bit easier with this combination travel seat and bag. The set contains a convertible Pico car seat and an eco-friendly travel bag that doubles as a backpack. Pico weighs only eight pounds and is highly portable.
A soak or scrub with Murphy & Daughters bath salt can help detox and remove any dead, flaky skin. This mineral-rich formula works especially well for soothing sore muscles after a workout, or for enhancing her sleep quality. Several other fragrances are available if grapefruit isn’t her favorite.
If she’s more of a DIY type of gal, this book will help direct her to new and exciting results. On the inside, she’ll find over 150 recipes for making her own skin and hair care products along with household cleaners and an assortment of health remedies. Even if she’s never tried it before, these recipes are beginner-friendly and often use common ingredients.
It’s not cheap, but if she’s looking for a speaker that will fill the room with rich and powerful sound, the Sonos Five is a practical choice. Her favorite songs will sound even better with the speaker’s deep bass and wide soundstage. Controlling the music is simpler than ever thanks to an accompanying app and Apple AirPlay 2.
Whether she’s into birds or just appreciates watching them out her window, this colorful birdhouse makes a thoughtful gift. The diameter is just large enough for an assortment of small birds, including wrens. The gourd house is also designed to withstand the elements and comes with a high-gloss finish and a sturdy leather strap for hanging. Additionally, its delicate, hand-painted design won’t fade over time.
Even the most dedicated dog mom in your life might not have this handy dog feed station. The raised stand is made to order, so you can find just the right size and color scheme for her fur baby. Between the toys, treats and other doggie accessories, she’ll find the integrated storage space especially handy.
You’ll find plenty of wallets on the market, but few are as colorful and unique as this leopard wallet. The Anna by Anuschka selection also includes many other wallet themes, from other animals to colorful floral designs and more. Every wallet is hand-painted and comes with a secure top zipper for storage. She’ll also find five exterior card sleeves and an ID window.
Whether she can’t make it to the gym or simply prefers the convenience of workouts at home, the EX3 is a worthy alternative. This home spinning bike has all the essentials and more, including a variety of live and on-demand classed, Bluetooth compatibility and a smart device holder that flips 180 degrees. With 32 levels of magnetic resistance, this bike is equally suited for all fitness levels.
Vaginal steaming offers several potential benefits, from reducing bloating and discomfort related to menstrual cycles to boosting healing after birth and general preventative care. This kit contains enough steaming herbs for two to three steams, and comes with detailed instructions to help her get started. The blend features a mix of herbs such as Red Rose Petals, Rosemary, Yarrow and Calendula.
A classic laptop bag such as this EDODAY tote is a must for working professionals. There’s plenty of room to fit up to a 15-inch laptop. This bag also has a protective layer and a thick elastic clasp to keep contents secure. Dual drop-shape handles make it easier to transport the laptop. She’ll also find two small front pockets along with separate spaces to keep her belongings organized.
This elegant salt container will look good in any setting, whether it’s storing salt or spices in the kitchen or holding small jewelry in her bedroom. The jar features a chemical-free natural acacia construction along with a stylish marble lid. It’s also specifically designed to keep moisture out, which in turn keeps salt and herbs fresh for longer.
No matter how long they’ve been together, this couple’s journal is a fun and meaningful way to further their connection. On the inside, there are 365 days of questions regarding dreams, needs, wants and more. In addition to bringing back old memories, the journal also serves as a creative way to begin new conversations.
This multi-purpose base acts as a bird bath and reflecting pool as well as a general display for decorative rocks, flowers and more. Durable polypropylene material ensures she can leave the decorative planter out throughout the year. The garden decoration comes in copper or green.
Despite its relatively compact size, this Calamondin Citrus Plant can instantly brighten up any living space. This hybrid fruit can be thought of as half mandarin orange and half kumquat and is ideal for jams, baked goods and cocktails. Even better, the plant’s year-round blooming cycle means she can enjoy it during any time of the year.
This upscale facial steamer is designed for spas and skincare professionals, but it’s equally suitable for home use. Just one 30-minute session is plenty for unclogging pores, removing blackheads and reducing blemishes. A cool mist function seals pores after steaming. When it’s not being used as a facial steamer, the device has an aromatherapy chamber. Five precise instruments for skin care are included.
When she’s in the mood to relax in a luxurious bath, this bath pillow stands out for its large and thick design, which provides plenty of support and comfort. The pillow is also machine washable and breathes freely thanks to its mesh construction, which means faster drying times. A soft bath puff is included.
When her skin needs a boost, this purifying facial mask from Revision Skincare could be just what she needs. Just 15 to 20 minutes can help soothe and purify the skin. This mask is suitable for all skin types.
They’re designed for yoga, but she can use these comfy Spacedye capris for her favorite activities. The tights feature a high waistband for added support and coverage. She’ll also appreciate the textured performance material, which dries quickly and won’t restrict movement.
Spoil her with this care package full of goodies that will help her relax and pamper herself. The self-care box contains soap, lip balm, a bath bomb and a travel-size clay face mask. As an added bonus, the set comes wrapped and ready to give for easy gift-giving.
Whether she’s into running or general fitness, this workout top delivers performance, functionality and style. Highlights include moisture-wicking technology along with durable synthetic construction. Flat-locked seams keep chafing to a minimum, even on longer distance runs. Other perks include a reflective logo for increased visibility and a comfy relaxed fit.
This rugged doggie jacket is designed for her adventurous fur baby. The jacket protects pooches from the elements, including wind and rain. There’s even an integrated storm collar for added warmth. Side buckles make it easy to put the jacket on and off.
If she’s into chocolates, this 54-piece set will help satisfy her sweet tooth. She’ll find an array of chocolates such as Dark Cream, Hazelnut Almond, Coffee and Cream, Dark Mousse and more. Each bar is individually wrapped and is made in Germany.
The Pendleton National Park Blanket Collection commemorates some of the most iconic and memorable national parks. Each blanket features its own color theme and hues to celebrate some of the country’s most coveted national treasures. The blankets are made with pure virgin wool for optimal warmth and comfort. Choose between a variety of sizes and colors to find the ideal match for her adventurous spirit.
Spice up her life with this complete gourmet DIY hot sauce kit. Along with a variety of spices, such as New Mexico Chili and Ancho Pepper, the set contains Red Cayenne, Guajillo and other dried peppers. She can mix and match or stick with her favorite seasonings for tried-and-true recipes. The set also comes with four mini skull mason jars along with a recipe book and more.
Whether she’s running one mile or 10, these women’s running shoes stand out for their comfortable female-specific fit and ample cushioning. More specifically, the soft midsole cushioning keeps feet comfortable on her favorite roads. Several sizes and colors are available.
When gardening outside isn’t possible, the VegeBox Hydroponics Growing System is a sensible alternative. This indoor garden growing kit features innovative light technology for optimal efficiency, along with an LED control system, a large water tank and more. Caring for the plants and herbs is as simple as watering every two weeks.