101 Best Christmas Gifts for Him

Looking for some great gifts for the man in your life? Whether he’s a rugged, outdoorsy type, a weekend warrior who fixes everything he can, a tech buff, or an exercise nut, there’s something on this list for him. Discover over 80 of the best Christmas gifts for him with our ultimate list below:

What Are The Best Christmas Gifts for Him Based On His Age Range?

Gifts for Boys (12 and Under)

When it comes to picking out the best gift for a boy under the age of 13 years old, you want to find something that contains both of the following aspects: 1) it's got a certain 'cool' factor that would make his friends say, well, 'cool!' and 2) it's surrounding one of his interests.

For example, if he's a gamer and games with his friends, the Xbox One X would be the ultimate gift for him in 2019. If he's into Nerf? The new Nerf Ultra One. Beatmaking? Maybe the Akai Professional MPK 25. For boys at this age, I recommend staying away from personalized gifts or clothes (there are exclusions, but generally speaking, this tends to not be as appreciated by the younger crowd).

Gifts for Teenage Boys

I'd say that teenage boys are probably the easiest age group to shop for during the holiday season, typically because they have no qualms about telling you exactly what they want. But for this age group, I highly recommend anything to do with video games, music, or name brand clothes and shoes.

Buy him a pair of Nikes. Buy him the Logitech Pro X gaming headset. Buy him the Jaybird Vista earbuds.

In this age group, I'd stay away from anything sentimental, personalized, or off-brand.

Top Gifts for Men (25-59 Years)

Shopping for 25 to 40-year-old men is pretty easy, too. Maybe that's just because I'm right in the middle of that category - I don't know! You can't go wrong with the Jaybird Vistas or Xbox One X.

For the avid runner, I highly recommend the Aftershokz Air TItanium.

For the businessman or frequent traveler, a great option is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 or a high-quality stainless steel water bottle that's good on the go.

If he considers himself a BBQ master, check out this offering from The Spice House out of Chicago.

For the fashion-forward, there are plenty of stylish gifts for men out there. But there are some great options at the top of the list in 2019, including sneaker boots, stylish white jeans (like these from Calvin Klein), or a Spyder Winter Jacket.

For the heavy coffee drinker, check out the Nespresso Evoluo Espresso Machine, Death Wish Coffee, or the KONA French Press.

Gifts for Men 60+

There are a lot of great gifts for seniors that are both practical and useful. So if you're looking for a gift for grandpa, we've got you covered.

If he's an active senior, perhaps a great set of Callaway golf clubs is an option for him or a Fitbit Charge.

If he's into birdwatching, a great pair of high-quality binoculars he can use right in the backyard might be a great option.

Get him a Roomba smart vacuum if he could use some help cleaning around the house.

For comfort around the house, check out a high-quality pair of fuzzy moccasins or a soft heated blanket.

Best Christmas Gifts for Him Under $50

If you're trying to stay on-budget, there are a ton of great Christmas gifts for him under $50. One of my personal favorite choices, especially if he's a big coffee drinker, is a large bag of Death Wish Coffee. Or if he prefers a different sort of brew, check out the $15 World Atlas of Beer Book.

If you're looking for a cheap Christmas gift for your husband to add to what you've already got him, I recommend Stance's incredibly soft boxer briefs.

If he's frequently losing his keys or his wallet, you can snag him a Tile Combo Pack - a key finder that is super easy to use.

Does he love cool gadgets? Check out the LiFX smart lightbulbs.

Best Christmas Gifts for Husbands

There's a certain trick to getting a Christmas gift for your husband, and as a husband of 8 years now, I'm going to tell you exactly what it is: get him something that will encourage him to do stuff around the house. Yes - it's totally that simple!

For example, a pair of Trekz Air Bone Conduction headphones so he can do what he needs to do while listening to music that doesn't drown out the rest of the family.

Or the Black+Decker drill set that will provide him with just about everything he needs to get small projects done around the house (no trips to Lowes necessary!).

