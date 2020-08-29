101 Best Christmas Gifts for Him

Looking for some great gifts for the man in your life? Whether he’s a rugged, outdoorsy type, a weekend warrior who fixes everything he can, a tech buff, or an exercise nut, there’s something on this list for him. Discover over 80 of the best Christmas gifts for him with our ultimate list below:
If you’re looking for my absolute FAVORITE gift to give this year, it’s the brand new Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds. These. Things. Are. DOPE!
I’ve tried so many different true wireless earbuds so far, and most of them have been just ok as far as quality and sound are concerned. But the Jaybird Vista earbuds are great all-around. Not only do they look cool (here, shown in the nimbus gray colorway), but they sound absolutely great. In fact, you can use them alongside EQ software that allows you to tailor your sound to the genre you’re listening to.
You can also quickly and easily adjust the volume and skip to the next track in your playlist with just a tap of the earbud.
I’ve run with them, jumped on a trampoline with them, frequently do house chores with them, and more – and they’ve never fallen out of my ears.
The retail packaging comes with three different interchangeable ear gels to make sure that he’ll get the perfect fit. These earbuds also come with a small case that chargings them quickly and easily.
Remember the comfort of beanbags when you were a kid? Nothing beat coming home from school and plopping into your favorite beanbag chair. Now, there’s a more grown-up version of the beanbag that has been re-engineered with high-density beads that mimic the sensations of Flotation Therapy. They’re called Moon Pods, and you HAVE to experience one to fully appreciate it.
The Moon Pod is uniquely crafted to support any body shape, bringing a comfortable seat to anyone. You can sit on a moon pod, lay back on a moon pod, or use it as a nap station.
Moon Pods are engineered to last for years, so he won’t wear it down quickly.
The chairs also look better than the average beanbag, with a more minimalistic and modern look than you’re probably used to; that means you’re not going to be ashamed having one in your living room.
Give him the Christmas gift of ultimate comfort this holiday season.
If you’re looking to light up his life, you can’t wrong with some of the cool smart lighting options from Nanoleaf. I’ve had a Nanoleaf of some sort in my home for about four years now, and I absolutely love it. Their lights are easy to setup and use, and I have mine integrated with IFTTT so that I can give my lights some more functionality.
This year, Nanoleaf introduced the Nanoleaf Shapes, with the hexagon being their first new shape. In the future, you’ll be able to pair these with other new shapes as they come along as well, so you’re not going to be stuck with just one shape/design. The new Shapes line also uses an improved snap-on mounting system.
Nanoleaf lights allow you to change the entire vibe of a room with your smartphone, simply by changing the color scheme of the lights. Want a chill hangout den? Go with a deep blue. Want to signal sexytime to the wife? Turn that light red! Want to be one with nature? Check out a green scene.
The new line can also be setup to enhance your movie or gaming viewing experience, reacting to your games and movies in real-time. It’s super cool!
A man’s only as good as his golf clubs — I’m pretty sure I saw that written down somewhere. Callaway is one of the top names in the sports industry for golf gear because of their high quality at an affordable price. This Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set has 10 clubs, including a spectacular 3-Wood that’s perfect for high flying shots. The 460cc forged drive that’s included has a large sweet spot so that he doesn’t exactly have to be Tiger Woods to rip it off of the tee.
If he’s a gamer, a great mid-tier i7 gaming laptop is always a great gift option. For example, check out the VR-ready MSI GF65 Thin, which has an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, 8GB DDR, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a gorgeous design.
The GF65 Thin is lightweight, coming in at just 4.10 pounds, making it one of the lightest gaming laptops I’ve had.
The GF65 Thin runs beautifully (and quietly), allowing you to bring your games on the go with you as you travel. It’s VR ready, and runs games like No Man’s Sky, Superhot VR, and Job Simulator with ease.
It also runs Overwatch flawlessly on ultra settings at 70fps without any tinkering needed. You can get it up to 120fps (it has a 120hz screen, by the way) with minor adjustments. It also runs the new Microsoft Flight Simulator via Games Pass for PC very well.
I can also run Escape From Tarkov on it with Max settings without losing any frames.
The keyboard is illuminated in red, giving this gaming laptop a menacing-looking glow.
On top of that, MSI provides a full 1-year limited warranty for the laptop should anything happen to it.
Give him the gift of an unforgettable audio experience by getting him one of the world’s most advanced Bluetooth headsets, the Sony MDRXB950. It provides the convenience of wireless freedom, superior bass response and sleek comfort. The headset is powered by 40mm drivers that will definitely add a punch to his favorite tracks. The sound is broad, dynamic and well-balanced for the ultimate entertainment experience. The headset will also enable him to make and take calls while on the go. And it’s lightweight enough so he won’t even feel like he is wearing anything. The headset features an impressive battery life that provides up to 20 hours of constant use.
Beer is a refreshing beverage with a deep, rich history, and what better way to celebrate one of your man’s hobbies than to buy him a book that delves into the history of it. ‘The World Atlas of Beer: The Essential Guide to the Beers of the World’ by Tim Webb not only discusses the history of beer at length, but also is a detailed overview of more than 500 of the greatest beers from around the world, including emerging markets and extreme beers. A man should know everything there is to know about their hobby; go big or go home. So, buy him this ultimate beer guide.
This sturdy budget-friendly French press is easily portable and can be used for camping, traveling, or just going to the office. The handle is comfortable and durable. The fact that it’s dishwasher safe and features a detachable stainless steel filter should ease any concerns about a messy clean-up. Your coffee-loving recipient will appreciate how the essential coffee bean oils remain intact throughout the brewing process, ensuring a rich and flavorful end result. The tough outer shell protects against chips and cracks and is also insulated.
French presses make great Christmas gifts for him for under $50 because they’re useful and make his morning coffee taste better.
I don’t think I’ve ever loved a pair of headphones as much as I love my AfterShokz Air. These bone conduction headphones are PERFECT for all sorts of men: runners, dads who frequently do work around the house, those with anxiety who don’t like not being able to hear the things around them, and more.
In fact, I use these daily. I use them while working out, while listening to music around the house so that I can still hear my kids if they need me, while at the pool, and more. I even use them to take all of my business calls while around the house because they sound so great.
The sound quality is fantastic, and their quality is much better than the cheaper bone conduction sets you’ll find on the market. I can’t recommend them enough!
Pelican cases are known for their longevity, durability, and waterproofing. This case is no exception. It boasts an incredibly strong polypropylene body, metal hinges, and can handle any beating one can throw at it. This particular model boasts interior dimensions of 21.78″ wide, by 16.69″ tall, with 10″ of depth.
Any man would love something that helps him keep fit while at the same time allow him to enjoy the breathtaking views of nature. So, one of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him is a premium quality road bike from Schwinn. The Schwinn Men’s Volare 1300 Bike distinguishes itself from other type of bikes on the account of its thin tires and relatively lightweight design. This road bike is specifically designed for speed, making it the ultimate choice for racing. It provides smooth and consistent braking power. The orientation of the saddle in relation to the handlebars offers an ideal and comfortable posture, especially during those long rides. There are 14-speeds to shift through with a front and rear derailleur. The 700cc wide tires provide excellent traction on all terrain and surfaces to keep him safe and sound during his rides.
If he’s always hovering a grill (likely in his white New Balances and cargo shorts), don’t underestimate how much he’d appreciate some incredible artisanal spice blends. The Spice House is a family-run and operated spice shop with locations in Milwaukee and Chicago that has some of the best spice blends I’ve ever tried. The biggest problem I have when shopping there is deciding exactly which spices to buy, but luckily, these expert-level spice merchants have many different types of gift boxes available that will please all types of chefs.
From my own personal experience, their Bronzeville Rib Rub will take his baby back pork ribs to the next level, their Back of the Yards Rub will take his grilled sirloins to die for, and the King Creole Seasoning is incredible for grilled cajun shrimp.
This gift set comes with their top 10 best-selling grilling blends.
Here’s something I can guarantee that he doesn’t already have: a hovering NFL helmet, like this hovering Dallas Cowboys helmet. It uses electromagnetic force to display the NFL helmet in a neat way. It also has LED lighting on the base that illuminates the helmet.
It’s a great gift for his man cave, bar room, or office.
Want more cool Cowboys gifts? We’ve got you covered with our mega list of the 50 best Dallas Cowboys gifts.
To expand his foot locker in a super strong way, get him these chukka boots from the Thursday Boot Company. Chukkas are an all-out classic that will always be in style. Thursday Boot Company (which just introduced a line of dress shoes) says they started their company to create “ridiculously high quality footwear at honest prices that could handle our busy lives in New York City.” The chukkas here are shown in “honey suede,” and they’re available in five different colors. This is a very popular boot. Important note: Thursday recommends ordering these boots “one size smaller than you would normally wear in athletic shoes.”
All men love video games, and if they tell you they don’t, they’re lying. What better way to tell him that you appreciate him than by buying him the best video game console on the market in 2018, the Xbox One X.
The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market to date, and is able to render games in real 4K for the first time. It also has some of the most visually-impressive games available, including Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, and more. What’s more, third party games like Call of Duty and Battlefield all look and play the best on the Xbox One X in comparison to the PS4.
The great thing about the Xbox One X is that it’s a universal gift for all ages: whether they’re teenagers, men, your husband, your boyfriend, your kids – it doesn’t matter because they’ll all absolutely love the Xbox One X.
For the man who already has everything, give him something he probably didn’t even know he wanted: the Nash Smart Fan.
The Nash CoolSmart oscillating pedestal fan is versatile, easy to use, and a quality product all-around. It’ll essentially allow him to reach peak laziness by letting him turn the fan on and off using Alexa or Google Home (or his smartphone). The fan has three-speed settings and can have the oscillation turned on or off. It also has various modes such as normal, sleep and nature. The fan can be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Home via Wi-Fi and controlled via voice commands.
There is also an app you can download to a wireless device to control it remotely. The app also allows users to group devices and be controlled together, so if you have other devices like air purifiers, you can coordinate all the devices in one place. You can also add multiple people to be able to control the devices so the family can all have a say in how devices are running. One really neat feature is that because you can automate this system, it can run based on outside weather! So if it is warm out, you can have your fan automatically start.
Overall, the fan is simple to unbox, assemble, setup, and configure, and can provide a cooling breeze at any time without having to get off the couch.
For the man who likes his food. Or, to put it another way, for every man on Planet Earth. If you’re looking for unique birthday or Christmas gifts, this fits the bill. The Breville Smoking Gun is a portable gadget used inside or outside and it quickly adds natural cold smoke flavor and aroma to meat, fish, veggies, sauces and cocktails (hey Dad!). As someone who considers himself a “professional eater,” I have, by necessity, cooked a heck of a lot of stuff in my kitchen life. This is a gadget that would be a really great addition to add some new stuff to the chef repertoire.
* Integrated stand
* Dual air speeds
* Removable silicone extender hose
* Detachable 18/8 stainless steel burn chamber
Pops can use wood chips, tea, herbs, spices, hay (Hay? That’s what Breville says. What are they eating over there? What are they smoking over there?!) or dried flowers. It’s available as just the Smoking Gun or you can get the Gun with a four piece wood chip set (about $50 more). Have Dad make a smoke flavored feast for you as a way to thank you for this baby.
BTW – if he’s really into the cooking game, he’s a fan of the Maillard Reaction. That’s the too-hard-for-me-to-explain thing that happens when you’re cooking and it ends up giving the food a great crust. A quick way to getting there is a torch (sounds funny, but all the cool chefs are doing it). Bernzomatic makes a gig called the TS8000, which is a high intensity trigger start torch (around $40, which is more than 50 percent off right now). Coupled with the Bernzomatic 3-pack of portable propane fuel cylinders (around $27), and Pseudo-Chef Pops is good to go.
If he’s a bit of a hop head, this elevated koozie is the perfect gift for him. The YETI Colster is made with stainless steel and has double wall vacuum insulation that keeps your beer cold for long periods of time, even when out in warm weather. The double insulation also means that the holder has a “no sweat design,” so you won’t have to worry about condensation getting your hands all wet. The holder has a diameter or 3.5 inches so it’s sized to fit standard cup holders, and the inside can hold either cans or bottles. This is a great gift for a guy that loves to spend time at the beach, tailgates, or just grillin’ in his own backyard. Colors available: black, brick red, olive green, seafoam, silver, and Tahoe blue.
For scrapbookers and other creative types, this portable printer is great for keeping memories in a fun way. The Sprocket prints small stickers of pictures from your smartphone, including ones you can save from online. The photos are 2×3″ and praised as surprisingly sharp and colorful.
Most men derive great pleasure basking in the sun. However, prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can have an adverse effect on their health. So it is your responsibility to protect him at all costs. Protect his eyes with these Flak Jacket Iridium Sunglasses designed by Oakley. These sunglasses feature a specialized coating that offers 100-percent protection from harmful UV rays. It has a lightweight, flexible plastic frame that can bend without breaking. The sunglasses are equipped with Plutonite polycarbonate lenses. These lenses are shatter-resistant and provide great visibility even in foggy conditions.
Instead of making you choose between a machine that brews espresso and one that brews a full cup of coffee, this Nespresso machine gives you both options in a convenient package. It also heats up in just 20 seconds, and automatically shuts off after nearly 10 minutes of inactivity. A barcode reader allows personalized brewing for every cup.
Espresso is great, sure, but having to get into your car, drive down the road to Starbucks, wait in a long line, and then finally get your coffee is likely something he doesn’t want to do. Well, the De’Longhi ECP3420 Espresso and Cappuccino Maker is the perfect alternative. This is an advanced espresso maker machine designed to cater to various caffeinated needs on a budget. The machine is known for its superior quality and unrivaled performance in making that perfect shot of espresso. It is equipped with excellent features to guarantee that you get the payoff that is well worth the investment.
A money clip is something that just about any guy either wants or could use. It’s also one of those things that the guy, himself, probably hasn’t taken the time to snag. Ergo, this is a terrific candidate for the best gifts for boyfriends category. Another thing that makes this so great for guys is the simple, straightforward, cute thing that’s engraved on the money clip: “You Are My Person.” The money clip is from georgiedesigns, from Arizona, and is part of Amazon’s Handmade Department. It’s stainless steel and it arrives boxed. A modest gift. A practical gift. A gift that invites you to tell him: “Take some of the money you clip into this thing and take me out to dinner, bro.”
This money clip is one of the best personalized gifts for men because it’s thoughtful and useful.
If he has a massive collection of Blu-Rays, DVDs, CDs and/or video games, check out this Large 4-Sided Spinning Tower. This storage tower provides the sturdiness of an MDF construction and the elegance of Espresso finish. It comes with multiple shelves that are fully adjustable to accommodate a range of media sizes. The tower has an impressive storage capacity — it can hold 1040 CDs, or 476 DVDs, or 832 Blu-Ray Discs or 280 VHS cassettes. This storage tower is backed with a generous 5-year limited warranty to cater for any defects in material or poor craftsmanship.
His backyard parties will be considered incomplete without having some grilled food for his guests to enjoy. Therefore, spend some cash and get him a Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill. This is a premium quality grill that will satisfy all his grilling needs. It provides a whopping 816 square inches of cooking surface that can grill 30 hamburgers at a go. It cooks evenly and works well in trapping moisture and flavor, so you can derive the most from your steak, chicken, and other meats. The grill features a heavy duty construction designed to last for years. It is fitted with wheels for easy maneuvering, too, so no back-breaking while he’s trying to get his grill on.
Staying fit is important, and if he loves data-crunching numbers that will help him get even more in shape, then a Fitbit Charge is a great Valentine’s Day gift for him. It will motivate him more towards achieving his fitness goal. This fitness tracker is one device that will enable him progress in his workout programs. The tracker is specially designed to be worn around the wrist, and it features an advanced OLED screen that displays heart rate, calories burned, distance, number of floors climbed, and other workout parameters. Besides tracking his workouts, this fitness tracker will also monitor his sleep and trigger an alarm to wake him up. And the best thing of all — it can wirelessly connect to any computer or smartphone device for even more functionality.
Every man dreams of having a home that has a well-trimmed lawn. Its time to make his dream a reality by getting him one of the best lawn mowers on the market, the GreenWorks 25022 Lawn Mower. This machine is an excellent choice for those in need of a light yet powerful lawn mower. It packs innovative features that facilitate easy operation. The 3-in-1 design offers various options for grass clippings. This multitasking operation makes this fully electric lawn mower more convenient to use. The powerful 12 Amp motor features low noise levels. Unlike other noisy models, it will allow him to work day and night without causing any disturbance to the neighbors.
Security is important to men, especially when it comes to keeping his family safe. With the Nest Security Cam, keeping an eye on things at the house while he’s stuck at work is easier than ever. It streams live 24/7 video to his phone in full 1080p HD, and it sends motion and sound alerts to his phone, so he’ll know immediately if something has gone wrong at the house.
Most men love to get elbow deep on the weekends in some home improvement projects. If you want to encourage such behavior, get him a versatile saw that will take his craftsmanship to a whole new level. The Hitachi 10-inch Compound Miter Saw is the ultimate cutting tool that offers everything he would ever want in a compound miter saw. Its unsurpassed accuracy, superior quality, and effortless handling will bring out the professionalism in him. Its user-friendly design and ease-of-operation makes it a top choice for any DIYer or weekend warrior.
There’s not always time for a full breakfast in the morning, and half of the time, he already has one foot out the door. What he needs in the morning is a glass of freshly made juice to boost his energy. This can be made easier by getting him a Breville Juice Fountain Elite Extractor. With its great extraction power, this juicer will help him derive the most essential nutrients and vitamins from fruit and veggies. It’s a heavy duty juicer that has the look and feel of a tool for professionals. And he won’t have to wait for long for his juice, since the machine works fast in juicing most types of fruits and vegetables.
For those who are looking to see in the dark, this pair of Bushnell Night Vision monoculars will allow you to see crisply even if there’s no light. This is one of the most powerful night vision tools on the market. It has a new brightness patch put out by Bushnell that dramatically increases the quality and feature-set. For anyone who likes to see in the dark, this is a very fun gift.
Sometimes, it’s the simple gifts that bring the most joy. For taking one’s selfies to the next level, this Auxiwa ring light illuminates faces flawlessly. This is a great gift for someone who would like to take their selfies to the next level – and who wouldn’t want to do that?
Size 34″ 21:9 ratio | Resolution 3440 x 1440 | Hz 60hz | Sync G-Sync | Ports 2 speakers, 5 total ports: USB 3.0, DisplayPort HDMI | Response Time 4ms |
For the person who is looking to take their display to the next level, the Acer Predator 34″ offers an incomparable viewing experience. It boasts 34″ and a stunning 21:9 aspect ratio, while it’s not quite 4K, playing games with this wide of a screen is extremely immersive. Another great feature of this monitor is its incorporation of “G-Sync” technology, which syncs PC games to the refresh rate of the monitor preventing screen-tearing and making animations look much smoother. This monitor is just as fun as it is practical; with this kind of screen real estate, virtually every task is a bit easier.
A pair of powerful binoculars has quite a number of uses. The USCAMEL 10×50 HD is a pair of military grade binoculars that has proven to be an excellent choice for those that desire powerful magnification. These waterproof binoculars will allow him to explore far away with ease, as it delivers surprisingly clear and vibrant images that edge out other competitors. So if he is looking to upgrade his spotting scope, look no further than these binoculars from USCAMEL.
Many are calling this the best deal in portable PC gaming. The Helios 300 is a fast PC with the top of the line mobile processor, the i7-7700HQ, tons of RAM, and a blazing fast graphics card, the GTX 1060.
This PC is more than a laptop, it’s a full blown desktop replacement. It’s great for editing audio, video, and playing modern games at medium to high settings.
Looking to go even higher-end? Check out our list of the most expensive gaming laptops.
The Segway Ninebot S is a great, fun mode of transportation for people of all ages, size, and tastes. It boasts a payload maximum of 220lbs, a high-quality frame, and 10.5″ pneumatic tires with excellent shock absorption. It can connect to a Bluetooth app for customizing lights, preventing theft, and more.
This is a great buy for people who want a moderately fast (10MPH) form of entertainment and transportation. On a single charge, it can run for up to 13.7 miles.
Oscillator 2 VCOs, one with pulse width modulation | Filter Self-oscillating high and low pass filters | Keyboard 25 key | Extras External signal processing, flexibible patching, | Mono/Poly Mono |
Few synthesizers can compete with the MS-20. This Semi-Modular space age sounding synthesizer is prized by hobby musicians as well as professionals for its classic sound, flexible routing options, and lush chords. This is a great gift for the aspiring musician, even one who normally plays more conventional pianos. It just plain sounds great.
For those looking to make a foray into the amazing world of astrophotography and telescoping, this Celestron telescope is a great way to get started. It boasts an easy setup, wide array of accessories, and solid sharpness. Users love it for its stunning views of Jupiter, Saturn and more.
You’ve probably seen the hipster-fueled commercials for the all-new Microsoft Surface laptop already, and if you can ignore those cringeworthy 30-second spots, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is great.
This laptop is clearly focused on design, with all the right edges in all the right places. But more importantly, it is a powerhouse laptop that will allow him to get things done. It has an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage.
The i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB model is more affordable, and depending on his needs, he might not need the extra power.
Still, it’s a great-looking laptop that brings the power along with it. It’s available in Cobalt, Burgundy, Platinum, and Graphite Gold.
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack has honestly changed my life. After years of toting around my significantly more heavy and smaller Swiss Army bag, I am blown away at how lightweight, strong, and downright huge this bag is.
It’s extremely well-built and every single aspect of its construction has been meticulously and thoughtfully put together. It’s an amazing bag that’s well-suited to virtually every use, but it’s particularly great for photographers as it has plenty of capacity for lenses, bodies, and two tripod pockets.
A nice bag may not be the most eye-poppingly amazing gift, but the longevity and durability of this bag will make you unforgettable.
Sure, this Christmas gift idea isn’t exactly outside of the box, but it’s likely that he needs a new shaver, being that he never will buy one for himself. The Philips Norelco AT810/46 electric shaver is Philips’ highest rated electric shaver. It contains Aquatec technology which will allow him to shave with gel or foam for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience. Either way, he’s going to get a close shave.
If you’ve ever wanted to cross “vacuum-cleaning” off your chore list for good, the iRobot Roomba 690 is bound to please. It boasts a full suite of features including the ability for scheduling, a three stage cleaning system, and an auto-adjusting head that effectively cleans carpets and tile. No more Dyson and no more Hoover, this is the vacuum cleaner of the future.
Having a good diffuser makes all the difference. This stylish VicTsing diffuser boasts a nice futuristic and retro aesthetic and is great for distributing the smell of essential oils throughout a small space. Note, that its power is a bit limited – it won’t do for places with a lot of ventilation as it has a limited range. That said, for those who want an attractive diffuser with solid capabilities, this is a great way to go for a small room and it looks great to boot.
This is the season to make your home smart. With these Etekcity, Wi-Fi smart plugs, you can turn off or on all of your appliances without having to touch a switch, dial, or knob. At this price, they offer a ton of robust capability at a very low price per unit. Most smart home set-ups are a lot more expensive. This lets you do basics like scheduling and never having to get up off the couch at a very reasonable price.
I’m a huge fan of the Casio G-Shock. It’s a legendary watch that hit the market in 1983 and has sold millions since then. It’s not just resistant to tough use.
* Electric shock resistance
* Gravity resistance
* Low temperature resistance
* Vibration resistance
* Water resistance
* Shock resistance
This Urban Trainer watch is a new line that Casio just introduced (the Training Timer series). It features Bluetooth connectivity that Pops can use to track his fitness activity (or his non-fitness activity as he walks from the couch to the fridge). It is a step counter and it has five timers with 20 timer combinations. Dad can download the G-Shock app and get even more feature-rich use outta this great looking, masculine watch.
Every guy needs a multi-tool, which makes this one of the best gifts for him that is practical and a total homerun. The Leatherman Wingman is great for projects around the house, camping, and for work, as it has 14 different tools all in one. The tools include a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler, so your son will never be in need of a tool on the fly. Plus, the tool is compact, lightweight, and has a removable pocket clip, so it’s easy to carry around. Leatherman is known for being one of the top multi-tool producers so you can feel good about your purchase, especially since it comes with a 25 year limited warranty.
Despite his super powers, he’s gotta hydrate just like the rest of us. This is a great way to do it. The Takeya is an extremely popular water bottle — more than 2,000 customer reviews with a huge 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. There’s good reason why. This is one of those sorta magic trick water bottles that keeps cold bev ice cold for 24 hours or hot bev piping hot for 12 hours. (I don’t own one, but a good friend does and he says his coffee stays hot for two days.) Basically, it’s the double-wall vacuum insulation that does it.
* Food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and BPA free
* Insulated spout lid for combo wide-mouth convenience or narrow mouth drinkability
* Leak proof
* Sweat free — won’t leave a ring on the desk or any moisture in the lunch bag
* Convenient carrying clip and Takeya’s “Hinge-Lock” that locks the cap outta the way when you’re chugging
* Lifetime warranty
It’s available in 20 different colors and six different sizes — 14 ounce, 18 ounce, 24 ounce, 32 ounce, 40 ounce and 64 ounce.
The reason these qualify in the good gifts for him category is that they’re slippers, dang it! Not only are they slippers, they’re Sorels, which everyone knows is a super high quality brand that looks good, feels good and lasts. The Falcon Ridge Mocs are made of leather uppers and have a rubber sole (good for the dude who wants to throw them on to head to the store for some emergency chocolate, beer, etc.). The inside is plush, comfy fleece. Not surprisingly, these get outstanding reviews from customers. There are 12 different styles and colors available.
If he’s a total Mr. Fix-It, here’s a cool gift for him that will really be appreciated. The magnetic wristband has 10 strong magnets embedded on the inside that can hold screws, nails, bolts, washers, drill bits and more. This is ideal for working on projects as you don’t have to stop and find a nail or screw every time you need one – they all stay right on your wrist. The wristband is also adjustable, so you can wear it as tight or loose as you need.
This heated blanket is you telling him: I want you to be comfortable. I care about how you feel. The blanket – made by Serta – is one of those super comfortable faux fur blankets. It’s one of those blankets that feels like a vacation. Add to it the fact that it’s an electric blanket, and you’ve got a game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer. It’s about four feet by five feet and the reverse side is ultra-soft plush. The controller has four heat settings and a built in four-hour auto shut off. It’s machine washable. My wife unexpectedly got me one of these for Christmas last year, and I use it frequently!
This is a cool gift, especially for dads, because it’s an Avengers waffle maker! It’s a quality waffle maker: it’s nonstick, it has power and ready lights, it has an adjustable browning control. AND it makes waffles imprinted with the four different heroes icons: fist (Hulk); star (Captain America); face helmet (Iron Man); hammer (Thor).
Of course gummi bears are just all-around awesome, and if you’re looking for a unique gift that will amuse him, check this out. The obvious here is to include a big pack of gummi bears with this gift. The Gummi Bear Skeleton is actually a 41 piece puzzle designed by artist Jason Freeney. The organs all detach from each other. Included organs: lungs, intestines, stomach, liver, spinal cord, heart and esophagus. The brain is comprised of two parts that split into two pieces. The bones are made of a slightly flexible plastic. An instruction sheet is included and once the model is complete, it stands 8.5 inches high. For ages eight and up, but it’s really perfect for the man who is a kid at heart.
We happen to believe that soft pants – in any form – are a can’t-miss gift for boyfriends or any other human who breathes. If you’re looking for a cute gift for the boyfriend or hubby, this qualifies. It’s personal, it’s quality, it’s soft pants! (Ed. Note: “Soft Pants” is defined [by us] as “a way of life.” Soft pants are sweats. Soft pants are jammies. Soft pants are definitely union suits.) The Men’s Essential Union Suit from 2(X)IST is all cotton and it’s got snap buttons along the front. The arm and ankle cuffs are banded. Available in red or black or striped. We own a 2(X)IST Henley shirt (which was provided to us by 2(X)IST) and it’s fantastically comfortable (and, even though it’s a shirt, it definitely belongs in the soft pants category, it’s so comfy).
Jack Black’s a long-time and very popular brand of skin care products for guys and it’s a great option as a birthday or Christmas gift. Why? Because he likely currently uses Dial or whatever soap brand you have lying around on the face, pops outta the shower, dries off and calls it good. With this, he’ll be able to take care of his mug in a much more appropriate manner. I’ve used all the products in this set, and I really like them all. Great scent, for starters. It’s more on the tobacco/leather side of fragrance than it is on the flowery side. The kit includes:
* Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser
* Face Buff Energizing Scrub
* Double-Duty Face Moisturizer
* Lip Balm
The cleanser is very nice — it gets the face squeaky clean quick. (If I don’t get that squeak, I don’t feel like the face is completely clean.) The scrub is my favorite, because it’s not like the apricot scrubs that feel like they could take a coat of paint off the car. It’s pretty subtle but it’s tingly, too. Feels great. The moisturizer works great and can be worked into the skin really quickly without any residue feeling. The lip balm is my second favorite because just like the tingle of the scrub, the balm leaves a tiny sensation that feels like something’s going right with the skin. None of it takes any time at all — Pops won’t even know that he’s pampering himself.
For a body wash, a really nice option that I’ve used is the Journeymen Natural Body Wash. Journeymen gave me the wash to try out and it was great. Terrific smell (again, more like a leather/tobacco smell, which is the best) and a little goes a long way. I just wish the bottle it came in was bigger (it’s eight ounces).
Besides being super comfortable (they’ve got great arch support, which is a huge plus with flip-flops) and good looking, they’re flip-flops with a sense of humor: they have an actual bottle opener at the bottom of the soles. It ain’t just funny, it works. One more thing about comfort: these have a 360 degree heel airbag…in the heel. These are shown in black but they’re available in 12 different colors. This definitely qualifies in the category of unique gifts for him, and we suggest buying him a sixer of his favorite brew to go with it.
OluKai shoes are good looking and comfortable. I know because I have a pair of these Kahu Lace (they have many, many different styles available) and they felt great right outta the box. I’ve worn them a ton and even though I’m a guy who doesn’t usually notice things like this, they’re super lightweight, which makes a difference. They’re a synthetic-and-mesh construction with a cotton-canvas upper and a microfiber lining.
His favorite thing about these shoes is gonna be the “drop-in heel.” Basically, you just step on the back and it pops down to create an easy slide-in type of shoe. Yeah, you can do that with any shoe, but these are designed to do it and the drop-in works great and stays put. They’ve also got OluKai’s signature gum sole and grip laces that won’t come untied.
They’re shown in “off-white/toffee” but they’re also available in dark-wood/toffee and fog/off-white.
OluKai is an environmentally aware brand and they’ve got a great foundation because they believe in helping. (You can read more about the foundation here.)
A guy can’t have too many jeans — if they’re good jeans. These aren’t “skinny jeans.” They’re slim, which is the way jeans are fitting all the popular guys nowadays. Just make sure you get the right waist and length. If he’s under 6-feet tall, get 30-inch length. If he’s under 6’2″, get the 32-inch length. If he’s an x-tall dude, go with the 34-inch length.
* 100 percent cotton
* Button closure, zipper fly
* Reinforced construction
* “Flex Fabric” that “moves with you,” according to Dickies
Dickies is a long-time brand from Fort Worth, Texas and these are super affordable.
The jeans are shown in “heritage black denim” but they’re available in three other colors: heritage light indigo, heritage gray denim and heritage medium indigo.
A great looking pair of shades is essential for the man who wants to emit the correct vibe. (Even if he doesn’t know he wants to channel the vibe, you know he needs to, so you’re doing him a favor here.) Spy has about ten jillion different styles of sunglasses so if the Cyrus isn’t right for you, there are plenty of other models to choose from.
We’re showing a very cool Soft Matte Black frame with Happy Gray Green Polar lenses but the Cyrus is available in 14 different frame/lens combos. Some details about the Cyrus:
* Polarized lenses
* Plastic frame
* 100 percent UV protection
* “Happy Lens Technology” enhances color and contrast, increases clarity and, according to Spy, “improves mood and alertness.”
Spy also has a line called Spy Refresh. They sent me a pair of the Refresh shades and both my wife and I love them. (She has them, I can’t get them back.) Another great part of the Spy website to check out is about fit. Some really helpful info about fit and which style fits what kinda melon.
Holy great Christmas, Batman! Especially if you buy him the Sony Blu-Ray player above, you can’t go wrong with the Batman: The Complete Television Series Blu-Ray collection. This limited edition Blu-Ray collects all of the original 120 broadcast episodes in fully remastered HD, adding over 3 hours of all new, never before seen extras. Batman ’66 is a Batman much unlike today’s Nolan-toned Batman films, and takes a much more lighthearted approach to crime in Gotham.
Believe it or not, men take pride in their grill, and not just how it cooks, but its appearance as well. And what else do men take pride in — their NFL team. Whether they’re suffering through the season as a New York Jets fan or are a hopeful playoff contender as a Miami Dolphins fan, he’ll want to show off pride for his team with these awesome NFL Deluxe Grill Covers.
The obvious problem with putting any drink on ice is that the ice eventually melts, forcing you to drink watered-down booze. But some whiskey deserves better than that, and so does your man. So, buy him these Whiskey Stones from Royal Reserve that will chill his drink without killing any of the flavors or aromas. Let him enjoy scotch and bourbon the way it is meant to be enjoyed — straight with no dilution.
Secretly, men care about how they smell. One of the best (if not THE best) men’s colognes on the market is Burberry Brit. Brit is subtle with notes of cedar wood, nutmeg and grey musk. According to Burberry, “Brit epitomies the modern, British man by capturing a relaxed elegance and effortless style.” I don’t know about all that, but it sure as hell smells good.
We’re all just about scared shitless about what exactly is in our food nowadays. Most men will just simply stay away from fast food breakfasts like McDonalds or Dunkin Donuts, leaving them without a quick breakfast option before work.
Instead of forcing him to rely on oatmeal or skipping breakfast altogether, give him the gift of healthy smoothies: The Magic Bullet Nutribullet. In mere seconds, the high-torque 600-watt motor will beautifully blend together his favorite fruits and vegetables for a healthy and delicious breakfast smoothie.
If they’re big into PC gaming (or they just use their PC a lot), Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is one of the most badass gifts for guys in 2018. It not only has a premium look that Corsair is well-known for, but it also has six programmable G-keys that are easily setup for in-game macros, allowing you to set up multi-key combos on any of the six keys. They’re easily accessible and comfortable to reach.
He can set each individual key to the color of his choosing, and there are three different builds available: The Cherry MX Speed (Gunmetal), Cherry MX Speed (Black), and Cherry MX RGB (Brown).
One of the basic necessity for any man’s wardrobe is a solid, stylish belt, but it can be hard to find THE right belt if you don’t really know what you’re looking for. Let me recommend one of Mission Belt Co’s leather ratchet belts, made from genuine leather with a removable buckle you can replace. The belt has a sturdy design — the most important factor in belt-buying for men 101 — and still looks simply great.
Fireproof, waterproof, lifeproof – Timberland Helcor boots are THE most essential boot for the working man.
Meat has been a major part of a man’s life since…well, man’s existence began. In fact, some would argue that meat is a man’s first love. If your man is all about the turf ‘n turf meal a la Ron Swanson, give him a book about meat for Christmas.
The book comes from America’s most celebrated butcher, Pat LaFrieda, who gives more than seventy-five juicy recipes for beef, pork, lamb, veal and poultry. LaFrieda also explains the best and most flavorful cuts of meat, as well as the techniques required to cook the perfect slab of meat.
If he loves a good steak, this is one of the best badass gifts for guys this year.
This book about coffee is ideal for all sorts of coffee lovers of all types, including amateurs and professionals. Readers will learn more about the history of coffee, the role of colonialism in coffee production, and the differences between various growing regions throughout a country. Other highlights include detailed information about the most renowned coffee-growing regions throughout the world, detailed brewing tutorials, and inset boxes with facts and figures.
Labeled “The World’s Strongest Coffee” by its manufacturer, this ground coffee is a must-have gift for those who can’t go a day without a strong dose of caffeine. Subtle notes of chocolate and cherry round out the flavor for a smooth and delicious cup of coffee. The beans are carefully selected and are organically grown to ensure optimal flavor and quality. They are roasted in small batches to ensure freshness and come ground for use in an auto-drip coffee maker. A larger whole bean bag is also available.
Not quite what you had in mind? Browse a wider selection of ground coffee and roasted coffee beans for more options.
This is a great gift for him because he can use it at the office, at home – wherever! The leather desk tray, which is handcrafted in the U.S., as a rich brown leather that is inscribed with the stamped quote from St. Augustine: “Love is the beauty of the soul.” It’s an obviously very sweet sentiment and this would make a great sentimental gift. The tray is 5″x1.5″x5″ and works for holding keys, coins, wallet, a guitar pick (wink, wink, nudge, nudge), smart phone — whatever.
This leather journal with a pen is the kind of romantic gift that lets him know you value his deepest, most important thoughts. It’s not so much that you want him to tell you what’s going on in that adorable noggin of his, but that you know the value of him knowing those thoughts. The leather journal is premium buffalo leather that is soft enough to allow the journal to be rolled (it has straps to secure it like that). Comes with an antique-look gold pen and five bundles of premium thick cream paper (300 pages total).
Here’s a quick spin around the history of the Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe: the Converse Rubber Shoe Company was created in Massachusetts in 1908 and they came up with the forerunner to the Chuck in 1917. In 1923, they hired baller Chuck Taylor as a sales guy and he went around the country with a Converse-sponsored hoops team. Chuck played ball, gave clinics and sold shoes.
Another part of the Chuck Taylor history is the shoe’s enormous popularity across all cultural lines. It’s not just basketball players and other athletes who have made Chuck’s legendary.
These are the iconic cotton canvas high tops. They got Ortholite insoles and, of course, the Converse All-Star patch (with Chuck’s signature) on the ankle.
We’re showing them in navy but they’re available in 21 different colors (color availability periodically changes).
This bag from NPUSA will work very well as a gym bag, and it certainly will double as a travel bag. It’s got the widest variety of pockets and enclosures of any other bag in the list. “Molle” refers to the variety of pockets and their straps, which are traditionally a military style usage. This men’s duffel bag features two front buckle strap pockets, two zippered front pockets, two medium zippered side pockets, two large zippered side pockets. Additionally, there are two front D-rings so you can adjust where and how you deploy the included padded shoulder strap. The main handle features a Velcro strap for better gripping. Material is 600D high density polyester. Comes in twelve different colors, shown in tan. Great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.
Dimensions – 22″L x 12″W x 10″H
Our ninth entry to the list also resides outside the lanes of tradition. The Helly Hansen is a waterproof, breathable canvas coat, but it does feature toggle closures. These aren’t buffalo horn: the toggles are made of aluminum and the straps are dynema rope. Helly Hansen says the toggles on this model are “a custom design tribute to the modern racing yacht.” The coat’s length is a bit shorter than the traditional 3/4 length. Comes in either red or navy and, traditional or not, it’s a good looking joint.
Material 100% plastic | Height 22.05″ | Width 9.25″ | Wheels Multidirectional, black or silver |
With an expandable interior and a simple yet refined exterior, the Rockland Melbourne has it all. It’s great for trips where one will need a carry-on, but it’s also nice that it can stretch out, to accommodate extra goods for those longer journeys. Another perk here is its scuff-resistant exterior, and rotating wheels, making moving about the country easy on the arms.
This dope backpack is perfect for bikers, students, and anyone looking to look bad (yet so good). Boasting full-grain leather, two zipper pockets, side pockets, and a robust interior, it’s accommodating to a decent main load with many extras. The look is inspired by Italian designers and it definitely flies as chic-casual, or stylish professional. Many praise it for its genuine leather smell, high-quality craftsmanship and great value for the price. That said, some users noted issues with how tough the bag was, it may be too stiff (and large) for some.
Dimensions 14 x 25.4 x 14 | Weight 3.5lbs |
For those who need more capacity but want to stick with North Face, this duffel bag is durable, built-to-last, and fairly simple. It’s the perfect gift for men who frequently have to take weekend trips! It has a huge capacity, high quality zippers, and a mesh zipper lining for separating some of your goods. It’s not the peak of organization, but it’ll do for most people who don’t need to separate their stuff a ton. Note that some found this bag to be bigger than they expected, so make sure the dimensions suit your needs.
While it may not be the “smartest” item on our list in terms of connectivity, these simple bias lights use a simple trick to achieve lighting that is similar to the picture on the TV: a USB cord. After they’re connected, they display colors that cohere with what’s on screen and while they’re not Wi-Fi powered, it’s hard to deny that the effect sure seems “smart.” The manufacturer claims that they help reduce eye strain which in my experience is true, though it’s more accurate to say they make for an enhanced viewing experience. After years of binge-watching, who is going around saying, “My eyes are SOOO strained”? No one.
They’re easy to set up (takes about 10 minutes) and make for a great gift for the smart home beginner or someone who has it all besides the little stuff.
Calvin Klein’s iconic ck one first debuted on the scene in the 90s with its lithe models posturing in black and white. Back then everyone knew someone who wore this fragrance. It took over. It was everywhere and on everyone. And it could be, because this revolutionary first ck fragrance is designed for men and women to share, which was and is still, a very provocative notion.
It’s also back and as good as ever, experiencing a resurgence over the past few years, especially with the fashion set.
The fragrance remains bright and sensual with pineapple, bergamot, and cardamom top notes, partnered with nutmeg, musk, and cedar. It’s an expert balance that works for day as well as for night.
The bottle is just so good and 90s simplistic too, with its frosty glass and silver cap. It’ll look quietly contemporary on his dresser or in his medicine cabinet. It’s also a good solid bottle to toss in your gym bag.
Let it be known that in my experience, this is the cologne that makes love interests go crazy, in the best possible way. There is just something tantalizing about its mix of citrus, rosemary, spice, jasmine, woods and ocean breezes.
I’m not quite sure how one goes about bottling ocean breezes, but one whiff of this refreshing elixir and I suppose anyone would believe it. It’s just that good.
Whether you want something that’ll make you stand out during the daytime or offer up a little wink while out on the prowl, Acqua di Gio is an awesome find. I would place good money on someone coming up to you with the opening line, “Is that Acqua di Gio you’re wearing?”
20% off your first box! Does the man in your life need some inspiration to dress better? Or maybe you know a guy who loves to always look his best. With Gentleman’s Box, men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories are delivered straight to his doorstep. He can expect socks, ties, men’s lotion, watches, leather flasks and more fun, gentleman-like things.
Bonus: Every member gets one free year of GQ magazine after signing up!
This lightweight double hammock is perfect for the adventuring couple. Comfortably supporting up to 500 lbs, you and your partner can both lay down and still have plenty of room. Great gift for traveling, hiking, the beach, camping, or even chillin’ outside on your patio.
They’ll probably have it set up in less than a minute, too.
Like Airpods without Siri. These truly wireless earbuds deliver the sound quality you’ve come to expect from Bose. They’re sweat and weather resistant and come in three different color styles. 5 hours of play time with another 10 in their case. Of course, there is a microphone so you can take calls.
BEST PART: If you lose one of them, you can activate “Find my buds” and the GPS will take you to it like Find my iPhone. Guys. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for.
23andMe gives you a detailed breakdown of your ancestry (including Neanderthals!) from more than 150 populations worldwide. With 23andMe, you can trace parts of your ancestry to a specific group of people from 1000+ years ago. This kit provides an at-home saliva sample kit that you send back (pre-paid) to the lab for genetic DNA testing. Your lucky giftee can expect awe-inspiring results within 6-8 weeks.
A 20-volt lithium-ion drill is included in this kit, which is ideal for just about any home project. There are 66 hand tools and accessories to choose from. The kit also comes with a carrying bag for added convenience. The lithium-ion battery can last up to 18 months on a single charge. Another highlight is the 11 position clutch. Combine this project kit with The Complete Do-it-Yourself Manual for a gift that any home project enthusiast will appreciate.
We also included Black+Decker on our buying guide for those looking for the best cordless drill in 2019.
You know what beats the monitor he already has? A second monitor that increases productivity. Get him this Asus 24-inch monitor, which is a perfect choice for those seeking high quality monitors for cheap. It packs lots of quality features that aim at delivering spectacular images as well as exceptional performance. This monitor can easily be connected to a computer via DVI-D, VGA, or HDMI ports located at the interface. The HDMI connection provides high-definition video and audio to external monitors, compatible TVs, and projectors.
If your husband or boyfriend aspires to be the next John Mayer, get him started with this very lovely acoustic guitar. As a guitarist, I can report that this isn’t anything like a priceless tone machine, but it is a solidly-built, decent sounding guitar that looks the part. It’s great for beginners or as a secondary, and is finished in mahogany on the sides with a rosewood fretboard. Certainly, you could go cheaper than this, but I think the look alone makes it a nice gift. The bundle pricing (just over $180) includes a headstock tuner, strap, strings, and polishing rag.
Every guy needs a deep wardrobe of button-up overshirts. This one is equally good for the hunter, mechanic, homemaking dad, beer brewer, or startup programmer. They’re very durable, with corduroy lined collar and cuffs. It comes in 19 different colorways to suit any of the aforementioned types and their preferred environments. There are also 12 different sizes ranging from small to 4X large & tall, so there’s almost certainly an option for your boyfriend here.
If your boyfriend is a music lover, consider grabbing him this book of 1,000 record covers. This collection will give him a chance to reflect on the changing tastes and cultural signposts that these covers signify. With vinyl collection on the rise again, this can be a great way to rekindle the love of the art.
For a more irreverent gift, try this humorous pizza cutter. You will no doubt notice that it takes the form of a circular saw, bringing a real sense of power to the business of slicing some pie. The blade is laser-etched just like the real thing and the whole unit is dishwasher safe. He’ll be slicing up pizza in no-time.
You can’t go wrong with a classic-looking timepiece when it comes to getting Christmas gifts for men. Consider this option from Nixon, which straddles the line between casual and dressy. I have The Unit, which also has a poly band and it’s one of the most comfortable watches I’ve ever had. This one isn’t as busy as that, with an understated analog face with sharp yellow details. Water-resistant up to 330 feet with a watch face of 36 millimeters in diameter, which puts it squarely in the middle of the range.
Again equally useful when backpacking as when just enjoying an afternoon outside, this quick-drying hammock is made of parachute nylon. It measures roughly nine feet by four and a half feet and comes with the ropes to tie it between any two sturdy points. They come in 12 different color combinations to suit anyone.
If the man you’re buying a gift for is always “headed out for a day” of hunting, fishing, or general reverie, he needn’t spark up a fire at all just to be able to eat. Send him out with this camo-patterned cooler that comes with 50 ounces of the following meat and cheese:
- Six ounces of elk sausage
- Six ounces of venison sausage
- Six ounces of ‘Roadkill’ sausage (blend of elk, venison, wild boar, pheasant, rabbit and pork)
- One venison habanero cheese stick
- One bison chipotle stick
- One beef teriyaki jerky
- One wild boar jerky
- Four ounces of jalapeño pepper cheese
- Four ounces of smokey American cheese
- Four ounces of cheddar cheese
- Four ounces of crackers
If he does manage to get out-of-doors, as they say, make sure he doesn’t perish on his first night in the wilderness. This book breaks down the essentials to survival into four sections: Sustenance, Warmth, Orientation, and Safety. Illustrations are included so he can be sure he’s following the advice correctly. For maximum impact, consider pairing this with the next several items on our list.
These little travel kit bags are really handy. I didn’t have one for a long time, but recently I received one quite like this as a gift. They make good gifts because it’s something that your boyfriend or husband might not go out and buy himself (just as I never did), but once you have one, you find a use for it. Available in Olive, Charcoal, Khaki, and Navy with genuine leather trim on all of them.
If you want to go all out, consider buying your man a new camera. Increasingly, these incredible mirrorless options are replacing SLRs in the hands of a wide variety of pros and novices alike. My wife, whose last camera was a Canon 60D (predecessor to the 80D), just bought one of these as her everyday shooting replacement. In addition to having a very good sensor, it can record 4K video, yet occupies a much smaller footprint than its SLR counterparts. The styling has a vintage feel despite the fact that this is an ultra-modern solution for relatively high-end shooting. You might also wish to augment this with Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll to help him make the most of it.
Although we didn’t include this pen in our best pens for writing post, it is certainly worthy of a place there. The Pilot Metropolitan is probably the most popular decent pen going and is the pen of choice for those looking to get into using fountain pens. It punches above its weight at this price point, and will make a good introduction to fine writing implements. If fountain pens aren’t your boyfriend’s thing, it also comes in ballpoint and gel rollerball in your choice of silver, gold, or black.
Need more options? Browse more Pilot products here.
Stepping back to the rustic, these handmade whiskey tumblers are perfect for sipping whiskey in front of a fire. The print graces two 11 ounce glasses and are dishwasher safe (though the creator recommends hand washing). Perfect for the whiskey man in your life.
Give him the Christmas gift of learning! That’s right; if he’s anything like me, he LOVES to learn new things. And especially in 2020, he might find himself with a little more downtime than he knows what to do with. That’s where Rocket Language Courses come in.
Rocket Languages is a one-time purchase that gives you lifelong access to an app FILLED with lessons, ranging from beginner to advanced. So if you buy him access to the Japanese lessons, it’s a one-time purchase that includes hundreds of hours of lessons, thousands of phrases with voice recognition, writing lessons, interactive audio lessons, language & culture lessons, and more!
Learning new languages is fun, and Rocket Languages gives you the best bang for your buck.