101 Best Christmas Gifts for Mom

I got my hands on a media sample of this air purifier so I can say from first hand experience that it works far better than you’d ever expect for something you could throw in your weekend bag.

It’s perfect for moms who work in an office or who travel often. At only 2.5 inches tall and five inches in diameter, it can easily fit in the corner of your desk or your luggage to help remove that hotel smell.

It’s an ionization purifier so you never have to worry about changing filters. I love how convenient that is and that I don’t have to spend more money.

Right now we have it in a space that regularly encounters less than rosy odors and it’s made such a huge difference and I’m incredibly impressed with its performance for such a small little thing.

It also can double as a fragrance diffuser as there’s a small pad by the fan and if you add drops of essential oils to it, the air filtering through will pick up that lovely scent. These pads do have to be replaced as they get all oily and spent but they’re surprisingly cheap.

If you like the idea of a purifier but want something bigger for your mom, you need to see The Pure Company’s Large HEPA Filter. It covers 750 square feet and is great for airborne allergies and odors. I ran mine after painting a room and the paint smell was practically gone in under three hours. It’s been lifesaving for my seasonal allergies too.