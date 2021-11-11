75 Best Christmas Gifts for Neighbors They’ll LOVE

Have you ever gotten a gift and wondered how you lived without it? If you’re looking for that sort of affordable small gift for your neighbors they’re going to be so appreciative of this cool magnetic pick up tool. This pocket-sized pick-er-upper is telescoping, so it extends up to 22.5 inches.

The telescoping neck is flexible too, so it easily fits into tight spots under counters and around corners. The head is fitted with three super bright LED lights to make seeing what they’re searching for a whole lot simpler. It can even be used as a mini task light for quick fixes.

According to the National Institutes of Health, our manual dexterity begins to diminish in our 20s so it’s no wonder as we age we drop a lot more stuff. We’re betting any homeowners on your list would love this nifty tool at home or in their garage or workshop.