55 Awesome Christmas Gifts For New Moms 2021

We love this Eufy Baby Monitor. It was a gift when we became new parents, and we use it nearly every day while our baby is napping in his crib.

It’s super easy to set up, and the image quality is great. One mom friend (whose kids were babies just a few years ago) was shocked by how closely you could zoom in on your baby while viewing the monitor.

“We didn’t have that while my kids were babies,” she said. “I love how you can actually watch him breathing.”

If you’re giving this as a gift, the new mom in your life will get so much valuable use out of it. It even tells you the temperature in your baby’s room, and if your baby rolls his face out of view, you can press the arrow buttons to shift the camera angle to look elsewhere in the crib, until your baby is clearly in view.

It has night vision, so it’s easy to watch your baby even when you’ve turned out the lights at night. It’s also easy to move around. (Though, if you know the mom wants to keep an eye on baby in multiple rooms, I’d recommend getting her an extra Eufy camera to go with this gift.) That way, she can set up both cameras, and she won’t have to unplug the camera and move it to a new outlet every time the baby changes rooms.)

Note: If you do decide to buy your loved one a baby monitor, you may want to ask whether she’d prefer one that’s wifi-enabled. We opted for a non-wifi baby monitor, because we felt like we already look at our phones enough — so we’d prefer to watch a separate monitor when we’re keeping an eye on our sleeping baby. However, there are plenty of good reasons a new mom might choose a wifi monitor.