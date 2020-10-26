101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List

Is your Christmas list a mile long? If you’re shopping for lots of people on a tight budget, we’ve found some awesome presents that are cheap and creative. Check out our 101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10. This year, you really can afford something cool for everyone. Keep in mind, prices change constantly, so things could be slightly over or under $10 on any given day.
Authentic Korean sheet masks, when used regularly, can help diminish signs of aging, from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, to diminishing dark circles, and puffiness. While you’d normally think of such a fountain of youth as costly, this set of nine age-defying masks comes in at just eight bucks. These pampering masks are infused with natural botanical ingredients like tea tree oil, cucumber, honey, charcoal, and avocado, so they’re gentle on dry, oily, or sensitive skin. These make for great stocking stuffers, but if you want to give them all to someone, go for it.
Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves to bake and barbeque, but doesn’t love the singed pinkies that can happen while they are trying to temp meats? This instant digital read thermometer for totally changes the game, putting distance between their fingers and whatever else is hot. This digital thermometer has a backlight display allowing you to work in dim light conditions – great for those who like to barbecue through the winter. It’ll temp your foods in just 4-6 seconds, giving you super accurate cooking results.
A perfect small gift for your wife, sister or any other lady that’s a strong type, this cotton pillow will keep her giggling every time she looks at it. This is a great throw to add to the living room or bedroom and the zipper cover is easy to remove and launder. There’s another perfect pillow for your brother in law or boyfriend, but it’s a bit X-rated, so we’ll just link to it here.
These clever notes make leaving messages extra fun and even more creative. Using the included wooden stylus, you can jot notes, etch doodles, and make the coolest illustrations and designs. Under the black surface, vivid rainbow patterns are revealed with each scratch of the stylus. Think scrimshaw, only in reverse. Great for kids and adults both, there are 125 of these cool notes in each pack.
For even bigger art projects, get your giftee the Rainbow Scratch Art full size pad. It’s also under $10 and you can spend hours on each design.
This nifty little tool is the perfect small gift to give your handyman/woman this Christmas. It can be adjusted to unscrew most metric nuts, wing nuts, broken nuts, stripped nuts, eye bolts, square nuts, hexes, and more. The adapter can quickly turn their drill into a socket driver.
Each universal socket grip contains 54 steel spring pins that conform to nearly any shape, should a socket set not be available. It’s the perfect mini-tool for home improvement, construction, carpentry, automotive repair, and all kinds of other household maintenance.
Got a beer lover on your Christmas list? This beer soap might be a clever and clean way to tickle their fancy this holiday season. Made with real beer and a host of other amazing ingredients, this soap lathers super well, cleans as good as more expensive brands, and doesn’t dry out skin. Get it in eight different brews, each with ingredients unique to that particular beer, as well as Hard Cider – and yes, it’s made with real hard cider.
Oh la la. Gorgeous metallic nails are perfect for the holidays, and this brilliantly colored set of metallic polishes from Kleancolor quickly transforms a home mani-pedi into an elaborate affair. With six awesome colors, these polishes are perfect for stamping and other nail art endeavors. Kleancolor also has a pearl collection and a duochrome polish set and they’re both under $10.
It’s almost like giving someone their own mini-version of Rocky Horror Picture Show. This little venus fly trap plant in its perfect little terrarium jar grows hydroponically without needing water or sun. Crazy, right? The fly trap grows super fast, so you can watch it grow baby plants almost daily. Kind of horrifying, also kind of cool.
Talk about a gift of creativity and self-expression, this huge art set from Darice comes in a beautifully organized case that keeps everything in place. This number one best selling deluxe art set includes a wide variety of art supplies for drawing, painting and more. It’s a great choice for kids and adults to experiment with an assortment of artistic media at a value price that’s under ten bucks.
This 120-piece art kit includes 24 markers, 24 crayons, 24 color pencils, 24 oil pastels, 12 watercolor cakes, two clips, one white watercolor tube and one palette, paintbrush, drawing pencil, sharpener, eraser, ruler, sponge and scissors, all in a plastic case.
There are those days when you’ve just gotta call it like you see it, and this hilarious button does the talking for you. A perfect little gift for the people on your list who love to self-express, but pretend they don’t swear. We’ll swear by the fact that this button can generate lots of laughs and ease tensions in a funny way.
If you want to expand the laughs, you could spend just a bit over ten bucks to get the Blah Blah Button or the F*ck It Button.
What a way to spice up someone’s morning toast and jam routine. This solid beechwood jam spoon and spreader set is laser etched with adorable woodland creatures. A playful little bird and deer are surrounded by branches, flowers and leaves on these fun utensils. For just two dollars more, you could get your favorite giftee a set of four wooden measuring spoons, and for a few bucks more than that, the etched beechwood spreaders are beyond cute.
Perfect for any porch or patio, this beautiful rustic solar light ball adds style and ambiance to any space. It automatically charges by day and illuminates at night. Simply place it in an area where it can get 6-10 hours of sunlight each day, and you’re in business.
The bubble design features a color changing LED in the center, adding lots of pretty colors to your decorating mix. It will last for years and years if cared for properly, as the LED has a ridiculous number of hours of life. Pretty amazing. You can get these clever hanging LED solar light bulbs at a great price as well that lets you get both for under ten bucks.
You can pamper your giftee from head to toe with this Burt’s Bees gift set. It features five travel size products including coconut foot cream and beeswax hand salve to help restore dry skin and moisturize and soften hands and feet. You also get the wildly popular Burt’s Bees lip balm, milk and honey body lotion and soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream.
Made with natural ingredients, these Burt’s Bees skin care trial products are formulated to condition and hydrate skin all day long. You can also get a set of four of the most popular lip balms from Burt’s Bees for under ten bucks.
It’s great to teach kids how to write down their thoughts, memories, worries and dreams. This unicorn journal is the perfect foil for that kind of self-expression. This sweet little notebook provides the opportunity for your child to express themselves in a private way, giving them a sense of control and the ability to reason.
Great for sketching, doodling and thinking all things magical and fun, get her a set of unicorn gel pens to go with to make journaling even more fun.
It doesn’t really matter how old you are. Hot Wheels cars are just too darned fun to play with. If you know a kid, or a kid at heart, who could use some zooming and racing and seriously fun play, this nine car set is a perfect present for less than $10. With authentic car styles, and seriously cool paint jobs, Hot Wheels are a fun gift for any car nut. While styles may vary by set, they’ll never disappoint.
Another fun car collectible is this nine piece set from Matchbox. It includes both cars and equipment, so lots of fun play is at hand.
Perfect for kids and adults to play alone, this brain twisting solitaire game is a great way to expand their mind. This game encourages problem solving and strategic thinking, and with hundreds of possible combinations, from basic to deviously difficult, there’s only one correct answer. Sounds brutal. And fun.
For less than ten bucks, you get 12 puzzle pieces, 200 puzzle challenges, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case. Another classic game choice for kids of all ages is Jenga, that challenges you to build and remove blocks without crashing your structure. UNO is another family classic that builds kids understanding of colors, numbers, matching and critical thinking skills.
This clever puzzle is the perfect way to deliver a gift of money and fun. With a secret compartment for your money, the only way your giftee can access it is by solving the maze. This is a great game of patience, critical thinking, ingenuity and logic, and it’s challenging enough for teens too. Once the maze is solved, kids can use the money maze as a piggy bank to stash their cash, and then play the maze over and over again.
Hands down, this is one of our favorite Christmas gifts under $10. These barbecue grilling mats save on clean up time and never let your food fall through the grates. They help cut down on flare ups, so foods cook evenly without burning. This pack contains five mats, and one will easily get your barbecue pitmaster though a season of grilling with no worries. They’ll also love the fact that these grill mats are dishwasher safe, making clean up an absolute breeze.
You never know when someone is going to get caught in a dangerous situation so this inexpensive gift could be the key to their survival. This two pack of paracord bracelets include a high quality compass, flint fire starter, a fire scraper that can also be used as an emergency knife.
Equipped with an emergency whistle that can create noise levels of up to 100db, these bracelets can help you be found. Plus we’ve all watched enough episodes of Dual Survival to know just how many uses paracord can have. These bracelets come with full instructions, plus survival tips and ideas.
If you’ve ever dropped something and couldn’t find it, you’ll already know why this is such a cool tool and the perfect gift for any person on your gift list this year. This flashlight has some magic tricks up its sleeve including three super bright LED bulbs to illuminate dark spaces.
The 360-degree soft neck can adjust both its height and angle, allowing you to position and focus light where you want it. But what’s cooler is this tool telescopes out to 22 inches, and the head and base are both have magnetic surfaces, allowing you to pick metal things up from almost any angle.
If someone you know has worked themselves into a lather trying to teach their pickles to yodel? There’s no more need for threats or intimidation of that stubborn pickle. Simply give them the gift of the yodeling pickle.
Great for ridiculous laughs and lots of annoyance, with a mere press of a button (yes, it has a button) this little pickle will yodel its heart out. Your giftee will think they’re in the Swiss Alps listening to a yodeling pickle. Yes. We admit that we went a few cents over budget, but isn’t it worth it?
Just in case you and the person you gave this pickle to laugh so hard that you pee your pants, definitely get both you some Emergency Underpants
This Christmas you can give someone on your list the chance to test their wits against a group of inviting, but difficult little metal puzzles. These manipulative links challenge players’ critical thinking and problem solving skills, while helping improve their IQ and EQ.
They’ll test logic, patience and creative minds with this pack of eight cool yet simple brainteasers. Great for the kids and adults on your list, there are different sets with unique challenges, so grab ’em all while they’re less than ten dollars. Our featured set has two separate puzzle sets, so if you’re really on a tight budget you can split them between two people and be in way under your planned expenditure.
Kids love cozy long scarves, hats and gloves, but they also love to lose them – a lot. That’s what makes this fun and colorful set a perfect Christmas gift for either girls or boys. It comes in tons of fun bright and vibrant colors, and includes all three items in a matching set for under $10. Better yet, since we’re talking gifts for kids here, these wash and dry like a dream.
Sure, you’re thinking “a belt for Christmas? Meh.” Well, don’t even go there because a cool faux leather belt is a wardrobe staple that can dress up any plain pair of jeans, a black dress or boring business suit and completely transform the look.
This cute faux leather belt is braided with an antique looking brass buckle. You can also get it in brown, coffee, black and white, but red is the kicky color for Christmas and only it gets bonus points for pure color appeal, although you’ll go a teensy bit over budget.
Light and gauzy, yet cozy and cuddly too, this pretty infinity scarf is a perfect present for the women on your Christmas list. Naturally, the pink and black combo is a classic look, but this fun scarf comes in a crazy array of colors and patterns, and all of them are less than ten bucks.
Because they are so versatile, your giftee can wear them hijab, knotted, twisted, wrapped or doubled around her neck, shoulders, and head. Even if she says she struggles with scarves, the beauty of an infinity scarf is that there’s no wrong way to wear one.
If your lady lives where the weather is really cold, you could always get her a thick knitted infinity scarf that will keep her cozy outdoors.
- These super cute turban-style headbands are a great asset on those days when she just wants her swept back and simple. They’re fun and funky Christmas gifts under $10, and perfect for all her casual outings. Whether she wears them for her daily workouts, evening walks or a raucous outdoor concert, they’ll absorb sweat and look stylish at the same time. They also add a pop of color to her plain yoga clothes and she can rock the summer sundress look with style too.
Anytime skin needs a quick boost of hydration, this mini facial sprayer can mist into action, spraying nanoparticles of water that can be easily absorbed. This clever little sprayer charges via USB, so it’s easy to keep in a purse or the car to cool and refresh in summer, or rehydrate skin in the winter.
One fill of the tiny water tank and you can get about 50 spritzes. If you filled the tank with rose water you could even use this little tool for setting your makeup.
It’s hard to imagine finding such a huge collection of beautiful eyeshadows for under ten bucks, but this professional grade kit comes with three palettes and 36 colors – basically, you need to recreate sophisticated or edgy looks for day and night. With 12 shades in nude colors, 12 shades in smoky colors, and 12 shade in ultra colors, this three-compact set is the perfect present for the makeup lover on your list.
Everyone knows the key to great looking and healthy skin is regular exfoliation, and this lovely bath brush set delivers. It comes with a bamboo handled dual bath brush with fine bristles on one side and a pumice stone on the other. You also get a luxurious loofah body scrubber, exfoliating gloves and a bath pouf to suds up to the max. At just ten bucks, it’s a super nice pampering gift for any man or woman on your Christmas list.
This Bohemian peacock pendant necklace matches the trendiest looks this season, and any woman would love to have it to coordinate with her more flowing, less formal outfits as well as her business wear. It features multiple braided silk and bead strands, with an adjustable clasp. The pendant itself has a rhinestone embellished peacock, tail wrapped around an iridescent ball. It comes in five beautiful colors, and this one and the red option will set you back just $9.99.
This sweet makeup bag is a reminder to anyone who receives it that you think they look fabulous. Made from cotton canvas, it features a YKK zipper that eliminates snags, and has a cute black tassel on the zipper pull. Big enough to fit plenty of makeup for a wedding or weekend away, it measures in at 9.5 x 8 inches. She’d love any of the other designs available as well, but hurry, because a couple of them are already getting low on inventory.
You can also get a six-pack of cute canvas makeup bags for just $18.99, meaning you’ll get six different gifts for less than three bucks apiece – well under your ten dollar budget.
Natural stone rollers, also known as Jade rollers, are effective for reducing puffy skin, baggy under eyes, and overall facial massage. This pretty roller is made with natural rose quartz, a stone that feels cool and calming against the skin.
These stone rollers can help to improve blood circulation, alleviate tension, and even relieve pain. This one comes in a nice gift box, so a simple red bow makes it perfect for gift giving. If you want a real Jade Roller, you’ll have to spend a bit more, but at less than ten bucks, this pink one’s a real steal.
This fun little box of fancy hair clips, barrettes and bows is a magical collection for any little girl (or big one, for that matter) who loves to be fancy. This collection includes flowers, sparkly hearts, a tiny crown, and even a glittery bunny. These cute adornments are backed by springy clips that don’t pull hair, so they’re suitable, even for babies. In fact, they’d be a lovely new mother gift for a woman who’s just had a baby girl. Get them in six different color combinations, all at a terrific price.
There’s not a day your Christmas giftee will wake up without a smile when they’re served their morning cuppa Joe in this coffee mug. It makes us laugh every darned time we see it. And talk about a “to do” list that’s easy to accomplish. This white ceramic mug is microwave and dishwasher safe, and comes boxed so you’ll just need to wrap it. Best, it’s a great conversation starter for sure.
If you want to splurge and spend 99 cents more, you can get a mug with the same sentiment, but funnier graphics.
Every lady needs a dose of aromatherapy once in a while – either to relax, reawaken, or renew. This pretty diffuser necklace gives her endless options with a silver-tone diffuser pendant, and 12 different color pads to coordinate with her day’s fashion choice. Each pad can accommodate the essential oil of her choice, and give her just the whiff of whichever scent makes her feel wonderful. It comes on a pretty silver tone rolo chain.
Get this six-pack of pure aromatherapy oils under ten dollars as well. If you’re sticking to that budget after Christmas, you can give these to her for her birthday or other special occasions.
A luxurious gift for someone who loves to languish in the bath, this set of six handcrafted bath bombs is made with natural and organic essential oils and dried flower petals. They’re an ideal choice for promoting natural healing and relaxing. They offer aromatherapy that can help to relax your body and mind, they moisturize your dry skin and help ease muscle discomfort after a long hard day at work. Nice.
Shopping for a girl who loves to take baths? This unicorn bath bomb dissolves to reveal a secret surprise – a unicorn necklace inside. Surely a special surprise on a budget.
Perfect for the tween or teen on your list, this customizable water bottle can be as wild and wacky as their imagination. This kit includes a big metal carabiner cup, five designer doodle markers, and 20 adhesive-backed sparkling rhinestones. The bottle is a big 18.9 ounces, so it’s a great way to encourage good water drinking habits.
If you’ve got a younger girl on your list, grab her the Barbie themed water bottle which also comes with markers and rhinestones, and a preprinted design to fill in.
Got a guy who’s simply in love with his facial fur? Keep him and that fur looking shiny and neat by gifting him this beard brush and comb set. The bamboo and boar bristle beard brush and wood comb set massages his facial hair, stimulates oil production and removes dirt, thereby keeping beard hair and skin healthy. The anti-static wood comb detangles wet and dry beards with ease, as well as his head hair.
We all know the Vikings were known to have sported some pretty wicked beards, but who knew they were famous for beard oil too? This Viking Revolution beard oil is wildly popular and it’s another cool beard-tending gift under ten bucks.
Do you have a forgetful gardener or plant lover on your list? These gorgeous glass globes can save the day, and their plants. Self-watering globes are a perfect automatic watering system for plants, because the bulbs slowly release the perfect amount of water needed into the soil. The don’t over-water or under-water.
With just one fill, these globes can water a plant for up to two weeks, depending on its size, which makes them perfect for frequent business travelers. For just a couple bucks more, you can actually get a set of four.
Add some sparkle to any room with these beautiful crystal prism pendants. Hang them in a window, from chain or fishing line, and when the sun hits them you’ll see all the colors of the rainbow begin to dance around the room. The faceted glass balls can add both fun and feng shui to a bedroom, office or living area. This two pack features 40mm crystals, but you can get a 50mm crystal two pack and still stay under your $10 budget.
There’s hardly anything as entertaining as watching birds come right to your window throughout the year. This cute little feeder will attract your personal aviary to within close watching distance, because it attaches directly to your window. The clear acrylic feeder attaches with sturdy suction cups so there’s no need to worry about difficult mounting.
If you were inclined to spend an extra ten spot, National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America would be a sweet addition to this gift.
These sweet little hanging terrariums are so easy to fill and hang from jute cord, your giftee will want to get planting right away. Made from high boron silicon glass, these small orbs are absolutely perfect for small succulents and air plants. Simply place rocks in the bottom and create a beautiful green scene that’s virtually effortless. If you want to include the plants, because your the super generous type, find them right here.
If you’re both thrifty and crafty, you might want to buy these and fill them yourself to give as individual gifts rather than a set of two.
We’ve all known a teacher that’s made a difference to the kids we love. This year you can give her a small token of your appreciation with this sweet and sentimental key ring. With a heartfelt sentiment on the key ring dangle, and another one on the pretty metal gift box it comes in, you can bet this small gift will warm their heart for years to come. Get a similar design in blue for the male teacher on your list.
At just 5.25 inches long, this little hammer tool is a mighty beast when it comes to multitasking. It weighs in at just 11 ounces, but this little hammer turns into 13 additional tools including two kinds of pliers, nail claw, wire cutters, Phillips screwdriver, keyring, wire stripper, bottle and can opener, large knife, large slotted screwdriver, and a small slotted screwdriver. Whew! All that for less than ten bucks? Any guy or gal would love to keep this multi-tool in their glove box.
Everyone should have an LED headlamp like this at the ready for quick after dark walks with the pooch, finding that think you dropped in the corner of the closet, or perhaps just to read after everyone else has gone to bed. This LED headlamp is especially indispensable in the workshop, where good light is the key to getting projects done precisely. Weighing only 2.85 ounces, the headband is easily adjustable so it’s comfortable as well as functional. It has four lighting modes, three levels of white light brightness (2 LEDs, 10 LEDs, and 18 LEDs) and a red flashing mode as well.
Great for days hiking and biking in super hot weather, the Polar water bottles mean you’ll have a cool sip whenever your heart desires. The double-wall construction of these insulated water bottles creates a thermal barrier of air to keep heat out and cold in. Foil layers reflect solar rays for additional thermal protection. We love that they are dishwasher and freezer safe, and that right now they’re each under ten bucks.
While this might not seem so gift-like to you, this little emergency sewing kit is an indispensable aid for people who often travel on business and pop a button or seam on their clothes. This kit contains all the necessary tools that are required for performing basic repairs – be it a scissor, threads (12 colors), an assortment of sewing needles, shirt buttons, a seam ripper, thimble, needle threader tools (two) and a foldable measuring tape. All this awesome stuff is contained in a zippered case that keeps things secure.
For a slightly smaller, but still efficient selection of quick repair tools, this kit from Embroidex is another great option that seems perfect for a man.
The crafty crocheter on your gift list will be delighted with this pretty set of crochet hooks and accessories, all of which come in a delightful floral case. The ergonomic grips have non-slip handles, which makes them perfect for those with arthritis or other aches and pains. With nine different size hooks, stitch markers and blunt needles for finish work, this kit gives your crafter everything needed to complete a project and keep things neat and tidy at the same time.
If they don’t need the extras in this set, you can also find a 16 needle hook set for under $10 that might be just the perfect gift.
Life is just better with friends, and now your little person can celebrate that by making special art pieces to let them know. This cute wooden stamp set from Melissa & Doug (one of our faves) has nine stamps, a durable two-color ink pad, and five colored pencils. Not only does this Christmas gift promote friendship, but it also enhances creativity and fine motor skills.
Melissa & Doug stamp sets come in lots of fun themes, and they’re all under ten bucks. If this isn’t the one for the kid on your list, how about the Butterflies & Hearts Stamp Set or the super cool Vehicles Stamp Set that features a fire engine, police car, airplane and others.
There are lots of snow and rain days ahead, and this scrapbook kit for kids is a great way to occupy their hands and their brain. It comes with more than 700 accessories they can use to bring their memories to life. They’ll express themselves by creating themed pages filled with their most cherished memories of family and friends.
This kit includes a 40 page (20 sheet) scrapbook with printed pages, more than 500 stickers, nearly 150 punch-out shapes, a scrapbooking pen, scissors, a glue stick, 16 dimensional stickers, 50 sparkling stones, and 100 sequin shapes. While it says it’s good for kids six and up, it might be better for a child that’s a bit older, because projects like these take lots of patience.
Are you looking for the perfect present for someone who has a new baby, or one on the way in the new year? This sweet monthly milestone blanket makes the perfect backdrop for pictures to celebrate a baby’s growth and progress during that all important first year. This 40″ x 40″ blanket is a soft cotton and poly blend, and it’s completely machine washable in case of any spit up incidents, or exploding diapers. (Hey, they’re babies – this stuff happens all the time.)
It doesn’t come with the sweet little flower wreath to mark the month, but you can easily create one out of this green leaf garland, which is more gender neutral anyway.
Three little fishes with big friendly smiles are the perfect companions for your toddler in the tub. Bath play is a wonderful time to enjoy the hilarious imaginations of little people, and this cute toys set will keep a toddler engaged while you’re washing their hair, and all the things they like to struggle over.
Using the little toy fishing rod, toddlers cultivate and develop better hand-eye coordination and body balance as they try to catch their floating school of fishes. We also think the three swimming turtles bath toys are another gift hit for toddlers.
As pretty to look at as any candle kept on a table at home, these travel candles are a perfect small gift that can make a big impact. Each soy candle is encased in a beautiful decorated mini-tin with a lid. Perfect for a business person on the road, the lavender aromatherapy candle can be lit in the evening to help them de-stress from a long day of travel or appointments. In the morning, the invigorating eucalyptus candle can kick start their day in a positive way.
If you want to invest a few dollars more, you could get them a four candle set that includes vanilla and rosemary candles too. Or you could break up the four pack and have four presents that would be less than half your $10 per person budget.
Is your best pal the bomb? If your answer is yes, this personal fill-in journal is the perfect way to tell her why. With 112 pages of fun fill-in options, you can be as creative, silly and sentimental as you’d like. The Why You’re So Awesome fill-in journal would be great for a son, daughter or dad. What I Love About Mom is a super sweet journal that will make your mama melt when she reads what you’ve said.
It seems almost impossible to find the perfect small gift for a wine lover, but these metallic marking pens are terrific if they’re the types to throw wine tastings or small parties. These pens can be used to mark glasses with people’s names or to simply write a varietal on the glasses for blind tastings.
This seven pack includes red, silver, purple, blue, green, and two gold markers, (our favorite.) They are packaged in an attractive round gift box that’s cute to look at and perfect for storage.
Let’s face it. A toilet full of stinky poop is more than a problem, it’s a major embarrassment, especially if one’s forced to do the deed in public. That’s why Poo Pourri’s Before You Go spray is such a genius little gift of an idea. This genius spray literally stops bathroom odors before they ever begin—seriously! No more trying to mask that odor, because you can safely let fly, wherever, whenever.
Filled with stink fighting good stuff, you can get it in Vanilla Mint, Spiced Apple, Trap-A-Crap and a dozen other scents.
Whoda thunk some chip clips would make such a cool small gift for someone on your list? These adorable llama clips are so cheery and fun, we kind of want to carry them around for no reason at all. The cuties seal in all the tasty goodness of their favorite snack foods for days. When they’re finished snacking, they can simply clip the packet closed and keep food storage organized and looking adorable in their cupboards, draws or wherever.
Made of painted white wood, these clips come in lots of different themes from perky bumblebees to mermaids and more.
Everyone’s kitchen needs a little pick-me-up of color and fun, and these kitchen magnets certainly do the trick. A fun small gift, especially for someone who has little kids, and lots of coloring and school work to hang on the fridge, this set of six brightly colored ladybugs can hold things steady and add to their collection of kitchen art. For more traditional red ladybugs, this collection of wooden ladybug magnets is also seriously budget friendly, and it comes with twelve tiny bugs.
A comforting mug of steaming hot tea is the perfect way to begin Christmas morning, and this delightful tea sampler makes a delightful gift that costs less than $10. With 12 varieties and 60 individually wrapped tea bags, it’s one of the most inexpensive, yet highly rated, tea collections we’ve found. You can be assured of the high quality because this UK-based family business (and you know how Brits are about their tea!) is now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience.
Perhaps you’ve got someone on your gift list who has a great sense of humor, or they just happen to live in a place that’s super cold. Either way, men and women will get a kick out of this hilarious winter knit hat that not only covers their head, but instantly gives them a beard too. Great of those days when the wind whips, and the snow flies, this $10 gift will keep them warm and giggling too.
You can also get this hat in a Santa style, or for just a little bit more, get the wicked green octopus hat.
This is the perfect cheap Christmas gift for fidgeters everywhere. This magnetic sculpture toy has endless possibilities for fun. Individual balls are made out of strong sturdy magnets which stick to the magnetic base, so no worries they’ll be rolling around everywhere. Your giftee can simply stack the balls as high as they can or spread them apart, it’s all up to their mood and level of creativity. At less than $9, these toys are fun for kids and grownups who act like them.
The moon and stars magnetic desk sculpture is even more affordable and makes a great stocking stuffer for kids old enough not to put the small pieces in their mouth.
There’s not a single toy that brings out more shrieks, followed by a parade giggles and laughs, than this crazy slingshot screaming monkey. This rubber armed sock monkey is covered in cozy fur, and since he’s wearing a cape, everyone’s compelled to let him fly, both inside the house and out. The secret is that once he’s airborne he lets out the most hideous scream. It’s all in good fun though, and cheap fun too. It’s so affordable, you can get one for every kid on your list this Christmas.
If monkeys aren’t a thing this year, how about a screaming cow or frog? They’d all make good fun for office gifts or Secret Santa presents.
If you’ve got a literature lover on your list, books can be expensive, but these hilarious bandages are not! Add Elizabethan insult to injury with these hilarious bandages. Each with scathing insults like “Thy wit’s as thick as Tewksbury mustard,” and “Do thou amend my face, and I’ll amend my life.” Your giftee may never stop laughing. This set of fifteen assorted plasters (British for bandages,) are decorated with an image of Shakespeare and one of fifteen insults from his plays. They come in a cute metal tin with a FREE PRIZE.
The Archie McPhee Accoutrements Abraham Lincoln Bandages come with some good ole Honest Abe wisdom to comfort the injured.
Super popular with parents and teachers alike, this dice game gets kids into math as something fun. What a concept! Gameplay provides a stealth learning experience, where players learn early math skills through fun gameplay. Geared for kids ages 6 and older, this is a great way to build their enthusiasm for learning.
At just a teeny bit over budget, the ThinkFun Fifteen Puzzle is a classic that can fit inside a pocket and be played with almost anywhere.
Symbolizing neverending love and faith, this pretty infinity cross necklace makes a lovely gift for a spiritual person. Hanging from a delicate chain, the Y necklace styling is super popular right now. If you want to splurge on someone special you could also get some sterling silver infinity threader earrings to create a whole jewelry ensemble for a pretty reasonable price.
If you’re planning to spend a little more on key members of your family like your mom or grandma, they might love this sterling silver and cubic zirconia infinity cross necklace.
Protect someone you love with this genuine leather RFID blocking wallet. The slim profile and minimalist design are perfect for either men or women on your gift list, and with RFID signal blocking technology, it will stop anyone from obtaining their personal information. Considering you can get it in 44 different colors, you could pick a different one for everybody on your list.
Sometimes getting out for a daily run requires a little extra motivation. For the woman runner on your gift list, these inspirational socks can be exactly the kick start they need to get out the door. The ultra-spun polyester moisture wicking technology keeps feet dry and comfortable while running, working out, playing sports or lounging around the house.
With more than 30 fun color options, each with different messages, she might also like the She Believed She Could socks, or the Be Amazing running socks. They’re all under ten bucks.
Not to sound a bit Scrooge like this Christmas, but this gift might be the perfect way to exact revenge on your siblings with kids. Its loud and proud, and perhaps a bit obnoxious, but also tons of fun for everyone. With this little voice changer, kids can experiment with the science of sound using this electronic voice synthesizer, featuring 10 different voice modifiers.
Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude, creating hundreds of different sound combinations. Effects include a voice amplifier and colorful flashing LED lights. Just remember, they’ll get you back one day, though.
Sometimes the relationships between kids and their stepdads can be tenuous at best. If you got lucky and your family not only survived the transition, but thrived in the face of it, this sweet keyring is a nice reminder for the second dad in your life of just how much you appreciate his patience and love. When words are hard to find, but his keys aren’t, this ten dollar gift will always be close at hand.
The dog tag style is also available as a necklace too. It comes on a fun ball chain he can easily wear under his shirt, but close to his heart.
When the snow flies and the wind blows, guys need to keep their fingers toasty. These cool knit gloves for men feature warmth and the sensitivity of three touchscreen fingertips on each hand. Even the coldest weather can’t keep him from using his devices to text, call or send e-mail. We love that these are washable acrylic, and feature a fun knitted in diamond design. With eleven different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the right color for the guy on your list.
Girls little and big absolutely love knee high stockings, especially when they’re topped by sweet animals like kittens, pandas and bears. Perfect for girls 3-8 years old, these socks are stretchy, breathable, and so cozy. For just a few bucks more you can get a six pack of these fun socks and split them between two girls, plus you’ll add bunnies, owls and raccoons to their animal sock menagerie.
For those special little trinkets she doesn’t want to misplace, this heart shaped jewelry box is a perfect little gift that will totally tickle her fancy. The antiqued vintage styling makes it look like a Victorian piece, and the inside is lined with black velvet so it’s especially elegant. Of course, you could always get this lady a special piece of jewelry as an added surprise, but only if you don’t mind going over budget.
Another beauty is this mini-jewelry box, covered in hand-painted leaves and flowers, with tiny crystals for added sparkle. It’s just a little bit over your budget, but not by much. Want something that looks more predictable? This classic little jewelry box would be the perfect size for travel.
Healers have known for millennia that gemstones have unique healing properties. This beautiful strawberry quartz bracelet brings healing energies of love, devotion and faithfulness to the wearer. Strung on a stretchy cord, it will fit virtually anyone on your list, and it will be a much appreciated addition to any jewelry collection.
These bracelets aren’t just for women. If you have men on your gift list, give them tiger’s eye, agate or lapis lazuli beaded bracelets. Each of them have unique healing properties, and the fact of the matter is they look super cool too.
With the challenge to get kids stoked on STEM learning, finding a game that inspires their minds is always tricky. This highly rated game of logic includes nine magnetic tokens, a game board, 40 different challenges and solutions, and a complete instruction booklet (which their parents will need.) Clue Master teaches them logic and builds critical thinking skills all while pretending to be just fun and games. Cool.
Families are busier than ever these days so this cool Christmas gift is a quick way to tap into everyone in the house to make sure that Fido gets fed. Simply slide the little button into the green zone, morning and night to ensure your pooch isn’t starving while you’re surviving daily life and work. Just be sure to leave it someplace visible so the whole family can take turns with this important responsibility.
There’s not a single morning of putting cream in their coffee that your giftee won’t love you for this adorable mini-pitcher creamer. With an eight ounce capacity, this little gift can be pressed into service when friends and family come over, and it makes such an elegant presentation at the table. It’s also perfect for gravies and other sauces, so it makes serving mess-free, and pretty at the same time. And because it’s freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe, you can bet it will be pressed into service on a regular basis. Get it in three fun colors with white polka dots.
It’s hard to believe you can get this 24 ounce shaker bottle for under ten bucks. This cool bottle shaker whips out protein drinks, and other diet specialties in seconds. Plus it can help eliminate the need for an immersion blender because you can quickly whip up dressings and sauces using your own shaking super powers and the stainless steel whisk ball. Use it to make a quick oil and vinegar dressing, and any other of a myriad of uses. It has an easy open and close spout that eliminates spills and keeps your creations fresh when refrigerated.
This adorable finger puppet can put an end to a crying jag, boo boo bonk or sleepytime battle. Fingerlings love to hang onto your finger and respond to sound, motion, and touch. Blow them kisses and they will kiss you back. Hang them upside-down by the tail and watch them monkey around. Pet them to sleep or make a loud noise and watch them get excited. These are our choice as one of the best Christmas gifts under $10 for both parents and kids. And you can get it in five sweet colors if you have more than one child.
Got a hot food lover on your gift list this year? Founded by two Houston natives, Bravado Spice Co. whipped up this flavorful hot sauce with them in mind. Perfect on pizza, pasta and other foods, this sauce can add flavor, and of course, heat. Their Pineapple and Habanero Hot Sauce can turn a boring old chicken breast into an interesting and delectable dish, while the Jalapeño and Green Apple Hot sauce brings any piece of pork into the red hot zone.
If you’ve never let your kids make a Mento and soda geyser, you’ve never really had the kind of messy fun this little gift delivers. While it’s definitely an outdoor kind of gift for kids, this simple science tool to lets them create a bubbling soda geyser that can reach up to 30 feet into the air. Fun for parties and family reunions, we promise you, grownups will want to play with it just as much as kids. Better yet, this freakishly fun gift can be had for less than what you budgeted.
A perfect gift for the wineaux on your list this year, this wine accessory gift pack has everything they’ll need for a quick picnic or camping trip in one cute little container. It comes with a wine opener, vacuum stopper to keep wine fresh, pourer and a foil cutter. A set of natural cork wine glass charms would only set you back a bit more, and give you a great wine themed gift for around $20.
If your giftees just can’t handle the holidays without something a little extra special on the table, these all natural peanut butters are the coolest and tastiest gift around. This cinnamon raisin peanut butter is delish on toast and makes a wicked peanut butter cookie too.
You can also get this three pack with some totally decadent flavors that can be split between three different people, so each gift is just under $8 per jar. Kosher certified, this pack includes Peanut Cashew Super Butter, Chocolate Coconut, Cinnamon Raisin flavors.
But for the holidays we’d encourage you to try their special edition Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter or perhaps their Sugar Cookie Peanut Butter Blend.
A smooth body is a soothed body, so if you’ve got a lover of all things skincare on your gift list, this body cream is filled with nutrient-rich bladderwrack seaweed that detoxifies, hydrates and replenishes the skin. With an invigorating eucalyptus and peppermint scent, it’s the perfect kickstart to a smooth skin day. For nighttime, their lavender body cream relaxes and hydrates with a potent mix of hydrating aloe and shea butter.
Kids love stickers, and this set is a perfect way to keep little hands busy while they’re in the car, or waiting for the doctor. With a giant fold-out double-sided illustrated scene, and 100 reusable paper stickers, kids can build and rebuild their little city scene for hours of fun and imaginative playtime. The Dinosaur Sticker Set is another fun option, as is the Roads and Railroads sticker activity set.
Your world traveler can draw, sketch or write out their travel memories and ideas in this beautiful craft paper journal that secures with a pretty cord, adorned with a ship’s wheel and anchor. This journal is a great $10 gift idea for both men and women who like to jot down ideas, or simply to doodle. With a built-in three ring binder, they can add more pages whenever they’ve filled their notebook. Give them some lined sheets as well, to make their journaling easier.
The desire to color their hair hits even younger girls hard, but since most parents aren’t interested in expensive dye jobs for kids, this hair chalk kit is the perfect solution. For less than ten bucks, the girl on your gift list gets five brilliantly colored washable hair chalk pens, 24 metallic beads, a hair beading tool and 24 hair elastics for unlimited options from single to rainbow colored hair.
Every barbecue pitmaster is always looking for the best way to clean the grill without damaging the grates. This stainless steel grill scraper is a safe and easy way to get last week’s meal off the grill and cuts through cooked on juices and sauces with ease. This two in one grill gadget includes ten different grooves for round grates and one groove for V-shaped grates. The longer handle design makes it much easier to use and more efficient than many of the round scrapers.
If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a college or high school student, this mesh shower caddy is a total winner. Since PE and college dorms often have shared shower rooms, this nifty caddy allows your girl to pack all her stuff into the shower without being a juggling expert. This totally portable shower tote is made of high-end rubbery mesh which dries quickly, and resists mold. The oxford cloth is also waterproof to prevent moisture damage. Choose from ten different colors and styles, all under ten bucks.
If you’ve got a woman on your gift list who appreciates the fine craftsmanship and unique style of a true artisan, these handcrafted pewter dogwood flowers dangle from silver plated surgical steel french hooks, glimmering with every flash of light that comes their way. Inspirational and beautiful, these earrings are a sweet reminder for her that miracles happen every day. The dogwood flower is a representation of purity, affection, and strength, according to the experts at flowermeanings.org. That’s sure to hit close to her heart.
If you’re skipping the budget category for a special lady in your life, but you love the dogwood flower idea, these rose gold and diamond dogwood stud earrings are a super special gift she’ll cherish for life.
We know you’re thinking “stainless steel soap?” I know, but the fact of the matter is that this odor removing bar can tackle tough smells like onions, garlic, and other stinky stuff. It’s an indispensable aid for the kitchen god or goddess who simply can’t cook without some stinky bulb in the mix. Kept by the sink, this stainless steel bar removes all unwanted scents from their hands simply by rubbing it under cold running water. Now that’s genius.
There’s no more revered position in life than being a grandma. Those of us with grandkids know how much we love to spoil them, and teach them all the important lessons in life too. If you’re searching for grandma gifts, this sweet cotton dish towel is a perfect small gift for the grandma on your list who cherished your babies like no one else. This Primitives by Kathy box sign proudly hangs in my kitchen and always commands lots of laughs.
It’s hard not to fall in love with this adorable apron, and any woman who spends her time fighting off food spills and grease splatters is going to love it too. Seriously budget-friendly, this cutie is embellished with red and white gingham trim on the pockets, hem and adjustable straps. It’s long enough to save her from cooking disasters, all the while making her look like the cutest cook in the kitchen.
If the lady on your gift list isn’t into adorable, she might prefer an apron like this that makes it clear she’s a serious chef and prefers utility over cuteness. It’s made from 100% natural heavy weight cotton.
One of the best boozy gifts you can give that won’t put anyone’s life in jeopardy, but will keep their lips in prime kissing form during mistletoe season is this ultra-hydrating bourbon lip balm. This handmade concoction is formulated with a dash of bourbon and juniper essential oil. The lip balm base includes heaping helpings of healing ingredients like vitamin E, cocoa butter, shea butter, aloe butter, hemp oil, beeswax, and zinc oxide (a natural sunblock.) This might just make your giftee the hottest kisser around.
For another boozy balm treat, get this three pack of Old Fashioned flavored moisturizing lip balms made right in my own home state of Idaho. The base of beeswax and coconut oil makes the balm smooth and creamy which feels like heaven on dry, chapped lips.
Sometimes the right words can soothe the soul, and such is the case with this beautiful dictionary art print. Ready to frame, it’s the perfect gift for a passionate person who loves a piece of art that inspires and defines them. This 8 x 10 inch piece is printed on a recycled piece of vintage dictionary paper and can be localized to your person’s city, home or travel destination. With quotes from famous figures in history, you can find the perfect gift choice for nearly anyone on your list.
Got someone no your gift list this year who is passionate about the Broadway play, Hamilton? This cute spiral ring, with “Rise up” on the outside, and tiny star symbols at the ends, makes a perfect gift for the Hamilton fan in your life. This hand stamped ring is crafted so that each one is a unique piece of jewelry. We also think you might find the “I Am Enough” ring to be perfect for almost anyone on your gift list who needs to be reminded that they are perfect as they are.
No one loves a ridiculous knock knock joke like a kid. Even better, they love to tell those silly jokes to anyone and everyone they meet. This book can help them spice up that holiday visit to grandma’s house, or they’ll slay their classmates once they return to school in the new year. Filled with good clean fun, this joke book will keep your holiday humor-filled.
Another fun choice for kids is National Geographic Kids Just Joking, an epic tome filled with 300 jokes, tricky tongue twisters, and ridiculous riddles. Sounds like good kid fun to us!
A great gift that’s less than $10 is this set of beautiful acacia wood coasters with a natural live edge, which is particularly popular in home decor right now. They hold drinks and keep them from leaving condensation rings on wood furniture. They also protect furniture from the heat of a hot drink, and they also look beautiful, like simple little slices of a tree.
For a more contemporary look, this set of six silicone coasters come in a set of six, and they’re perfect for a family who is on the go.
This hand stamped stainless steel guitar pick is the perfect small gift to the guitarist or banjo player in your life. The sweet sentiment is a constant reminder of your love, but the quality is actually a huge plus here. This pick plays with no distortion, no damp, and won’t rust. Its bright shiny luster will never discolor or get dark.
Another fun three pack of stamped guitar picks share the sentiments of love in a fun way, and they’ll be a fave every time your guy picks up his instrument.
Great for indoor and outdoor fun, this holiday elf cheerfully pops foam balls out of his mouth at distances up to 20 feet. Kids will giggle, parents will sneak their chance to play. This fun holiday toy will be a hit with the whole family, and whether you’ve been naughty or nice, it’s good safe fun that will make this Christmas a memorable one.
Get the reindeer popper, snowman popper and Santa popper for a ridiculously fun time with the whole family.
There’s nothing worse when your lips are dry than searching around your purse, pockets or glovebox for some lip balm. That’s why this clever set of keyrings make perfect gifts under $10. Whether you give them to one person with lots of cars, or split them up for different folks, these little keyrings will come to the rescue.
With neoprene cases made to perfectly snuggle and help insulate their precious Chapstick, they’ll know their favorite lip loving balm is always close at hand, no matter which rig they’re diving. In fact, if you’re splitting them up as stocking stuffers, consider buying the ArtNaturals Natural Lip Balm six pack and fill each keyring with some natural lip moisture.
