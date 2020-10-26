101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List

101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List

Is your Christmas list a mile long? If you’re shopping for lots of people on a tight budget, we’ve found some awesome presents that are cheap and creative. Check out our 101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10. This year, you really can afford something cool for everyone. Keep in mind, prices change constantly, so things could be slightly over or under $10 on any given day.

1
Celavi Essence Korean sheet mask set
CeLaVi Korean Sheet Mask Set
$8.49 Shop now at Amazon
2
digital meat thermometer
ThermoPro TP01A Instant Read Meat Thermometer
$9.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
funny decorative cotton pillow
Decorative Cotton Pillow
$9.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
scratch art rainbow notes
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes
$7.78 Shop now at Amazon
5
red universal socket wrench
Universal Socket Wrench
$12.97 Shop now at Amazon
6
honey pilsner beer soap
Honey Pilsner Beer Soap
$9.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
metallic nail polish set
Kleancolor Metallic Nail Polish Set
$9.24 Shop now at Amazon
8
mini venus fly trap terrarium
Mini Venus Fly Trap
$8.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
120 piece art set
Darice 120-Piece Deluxe Art Set
$34.00 Shop now at Amazon
10
bullshit button
The Official BS Button
$9.85 Shop now at Amazon
