101 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List

These clever notes make leaving messages extra fun and even more creative. Using the included wooden stylus, you can jot notes, etch doodles, and make the coolest illustrations and designs. Under the black surface, vivid rainbow patterns are revealed with each scratch of the stylus. Think scrimshaw, only in reverse. Great for kids and adults both, there are 125 of these cool notes in each pack.

For even bigger art projects, get your giftee the Rainbow Scratch Art full size pad. It’s also under $10 and you can spend hours on each design.