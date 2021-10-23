46 Best Gifts Under $50

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift under $50, we have you covered with everything from some of the best soap they’ll ever use to an herb garden to wireless earbuds. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can find something on this list that won’t break the bank, but shows just how much you care.
This is not your average soap. The Beekman goat soap is inspired by a historic farm in New York, and brings “farm-to-skin” care into the home with triple-milled soap bars. Each bar is made with goat milk, which is extremely mineral rich and good for the skin.
Goat milk and human skin have the same pH balance, meaning goat milk soap is hydrating and gentle. It calms and protects skin from frigid, dry winter elements. The soaps are also made with 100 percent vegetable extract and all-natural botanicals and extracts.
They’re made in the U.S., all with farm-fresh ingredients. Plus, they come in gorgeous packaging and a set of four. Give the whole set, or separate them and add them as a topper to different gifts for different people. Everyone will love this soap!
The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, and is a great gift for anyone on your list. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, tell you the weather, and more.
It delivers great sound, and has a nice small design that looks great everywhere from dorm rooms to kitchens. Giving the gift of Alexa in the Echo Dot form makes her life more convenient–great for any woman with a busy lifestyle.
A reusable, durable water bottle like this one from Hydro Flask is a great gift for her. It keeps drinks either hot for 12-hours or cold for 24-hours, and the wide mouth allows her to put in as much ice as she wants. It also helps for easy sipping.
The reputable brand builds its water bottles with design in mind. They’re attractive, easy to drink out of, and hold large volumes without being bulky. Plus, they have a slip-free grip that also prevents condensation from forming on the outside.
The water bottle is non-toxic and BPA-free, and made of 18/8 food-grade stainless steel. The cap is flexible, so it doesn’t easily snap. It comes in more than a dozen colors, so you can choose the one that’s perfect for her.
These bath bombs are great because they can be given as a set, or separated and given individually to different women on your list. They’re all natural, made with zero chemicals and 100 percent organic ingredients.
The bath bombs are made with therapeutic essential oils the promote relaxation and calm. They help relieve sore muscles and reduce stress. They deliver tons of bubbles, making the bath experience even better. The scents are lavender, tea tree, chamomile, rose, grapefruit, and jasmine–something for everyone!
Does she love wine? Does she travel? If the answer is yes to both of those, this is the perfect gift. These wine bags were designed by an airline pilot to keep wine bottles safe during air travel.
The bubble packaging ensures wine bottles don’t break, and they’re triple sealed to avoid leakage. They’re reusable and durable, and can be used to transport wine, champagne, and other bottles. Reviewers said they even used it for perfume they bought while traveling. The bags come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
This is a great gift for the woman who has everything. The jade roller benefits all skin types and helps soothe a variety of skin issues.
It cools on contact and has a soothing effect, plus promotes lymphatic drainage. Rolling it across the face helps relieve tension, especially in the jawline and cheeks. It can even be used to depuff under eyes.
She can use it alone, or to help roll in an essential oil. The smaller end is great for harder to reach places. Tell her to keep it in the freezer for extra benefits.
This oil diffuser is one of Amazon’s best-selling products, and for good reason. The dark wood grain looks great in most homes, it emits a cooling mist, and you can add dozens of fragrances to be diffused throughout your home.
You can set a timer for how often you would like the mist to run, and choose from scents like lavender, eucalyptus, cinnamon, citrus, sage, jasmine, and more. The light has 14 different LED colors to choose from.
The diffuser comes with a one-year money back guarantee. You can return it at any time for a full refund.
Reviewers loved it, saying it made a great gift for everyone from teachers to grandmothers.
This multifunctional back massager helps you give the gift of relaxation. The massager gives a Shiatsu-style massage, a deep tissue experience with kneading and an optional heat feature.
The heat allows you to reach deeper muscle and tissue layers and delivers tension relief for the entire body. Simply choose the heat level and massage intensity level and go. It’s easy to use and the longer handle helps you massage hard to reach places.
Reviewers loved how it relieved pain in the lower and upper back. It’s also great to bring on trips, as it fits easily in a suitcase.
This women’s travel backpack weighs only 0.7 pounds and costs only about $20, yet is a favorite among female travelers. The bag is water resistant, making it great for outdoor activities. It can store up to 35 liters in multiple compartments, yet easily fits in the overhead compartment.
The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.
The carry-on backpack has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.
It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.
Order your travel backpack with Amazon Prime and get free shipping! Sign up for your 30-day free trial here.
If you hate that feeling when you nod off and your head slumps down, jerking you back awake, the BCOZZY pillow will help. The neck pillow wraps all the way around, with the ends resting on top of each other and providing chin support. The chin area is adjustable and the sides have extra cushioning to keep them in place. The flat back is unique to neck pillows and prevents your head from being pushed forward. The pillow is also useful for children, as other pillows often don’t fit their small necks.
The pillow is machine washable and comes with a strap that can snap onto luggage. It also comes in a few different colors, from neutrals to bright green.
However, the design might not be for everyone. One reviewer (who in the end gave it a positive review), said the design takes some getting used to. “It does take some time getting used to it, and at first, it can feel extremely confining having this thing wrapped around the throat,” he wrote. Others said that the chin area moved out of place.
Wireless headphones are a great gift for anyone on your list, especially at only around $30. These connect with Bluetooth and have multiple ear tip cushion sizes to help fit in anyone’s ear.
Whether she works out regularly or travels for work, she’ll find a use for them. They deliver great sound quality for the price, are comfortable, and are water-resistant. The battery lasts for seven hours and fully charges in just about an hour and a half.
This is the ultimate bedside lamp. The night light is dimmable and touchable, plus connects to Bluetooth.
Turn it on and it defaults to white light, then you can change the brightness by touch. If you touch the top for two seconds, it turns to color light mode. From here you can switch between red, pink, blue, purple, green, and yellow.
Fully charged, it can be lit for 10 hours or play music for 10 hours straight. The smart speaker connects with most smartphones and tablets. The light is an Amazon bestseller and users rave about it. Plus, it comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
These beautiful, cozy winter gloves are a great gift for any stylish woman on your list. They have a nice crochet design on the outside and a warm fleece lining.
They fit snugly yet are still flexible, so they fit a variety of sizes. They’re made of 80 percent acrylic and 20 percent polyester and come in white, black, red, light pink, dark pink, and gray.
These slipper socks are super fuzzy, with a snowflake design that looks great throughout the Christmas season. They’re made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent Spandex. They’re thicker than other slippers socks, which adds comfort and warmth, and they have non-skid bottoms which prevents sliding even as you’re rushing around to prepare for the holidays.
They come in one size that fits most women, and 12 colors. The design has large white snowflakes and a few smaller ones, with a fluffy white fleece on top. They make a great stocking stuffer or holiday party gift!
These Christmas tree slippers are small but snug. Slip them over your feet and let the plush fleece lining warm you right up.
The knitted Christmas tree design with red and yellow accents has a vintage look, which reviewers loved. The sole is slip-resistant and the slippers are machine washable.
The slippers are warm yet small enough to stuff in a stocking or pack on a winter getaway.
These indoor/outdoor slippers are great if you want to get in the holiday spirit, but not be too flashy about it. The cute star design comes in brown or gray and is appropriate throughout winter.
The slippers have a synthetic sole, so you can wear them if you need to step outside. The memory foam soles are comfortable and mold to your feet, while the lining is warm and soft. The slippers are machine washable, so don’t worry about spills or dirt.
A nice travel shawl is one of the most versatile and useful travel accessories for women out there. Stay warm on chilly airplanes or trains, or use it to dress up a basic outfit. As one reviewer said, “I bought this as a wrap for a long-haul flight, but ended up wearing it all the time in France! It was so warm, yet not too bulky.”
This cashmere blend is extremely soft and warm, and is made to be breathable and prevent itchiness. That said, it’s probably a bit too warm to use in hot weather places.
It’s 76 x 27 inches, so you can wrap it around your shoulders, use it as a blanket, fold it into a scarf, or even fold it up into a pillow on long flights. Users like that it could be used so many different ways, and said the color held up through multiple washes. (Note that the white is actually more of a beige). It comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee 30-day refund.
They’ll need something to serve their Moka coffee in, so gift these adorable porcelain espresso cups that come in a stackable metal stand. The cups are just like those at Italian coffee bars, with thick porcelain to keep your hands from burning even when the espresso is steaming hot.
The design is simple and fun. The stackable cups are perfect for placing right next to an espresso maker or Moka pot, and come in shades of blues. They’re microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and come with a 30-day no-chip warranty.
The original Bialetti Moka Express makes a great gift for anyone who loves coffee, Italy, or both. It looks stylish in any kitchen, plus makes a great cup of coffee.
Moka coffee is strong and rich, with a velvety finish. This Moka Pot makes 9.2 ounces. It’s made of high-quality polished aluminum, with a heat-resistant black handle and a patented safety valve. It’s easy to learn to use, and to disassemble and clean.
The Bialetti Moka Pot comes in the classic octagon shape and is designed and made in Italy.
Help her plant her own garden with this fun kit that comes with four types of herbs. She can grow her own cilantor, chives, parsley, and basil right on the countertop.
The kit comes with everything needed to grow the herbs at home, including moisture-proof organic seed packets, soil discs that expand when watered, cute bamboo plant markers, an herb grinder, and a comprehensive instruction booklet.
It’s a unique gift that’s great for gardeners, chefs, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates the taste of freshly grown herbs and likes to save on trips to the grocery store. The plants grow easily, so she doesn’t need to be an expert in gardening to ensure they grow. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!
The Herschel men’s travel kit has a classic look, with a bit of fun thanks to the two-toned colors. It has a large main pouch, a small outer zip pocket, and an interior mesh storage sleeve.
The bag measures 6 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches, so it’s best for travel size toiletries. The single top zipper is durable, but doesn’t make for the most accessible design. It has a side handle for easy carrying or hanging.
Users like that the bag is sturdy and stylish, and comes in 13 different designs for both men and women. They said the bag is basic, practical, attractive, and good quality for the price. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
This passport wallet is great for the traveler who carries more than just credit cards. It has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, a sim card pouch, a coupon or ticket slot, a 5.8 inch cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, a pen holder, and an extra pocket. Basically, it fits everything you need while traveling.
The wallet is made from eco-friendly PU leather, which has passed both European and California eco-friendly leather standards. It’s 7.5 x 5 x 1 inches and has a plush feel.Plus, it comes in 34 different colors. Zoppen offers a No Hassle Replacement or Refund if the product is defective on arrival.
Reviews of the wallet are overwhelmingly positive, though some did lament the fact that there’s no strap, so you’ll have to put the wallet in a purse or hold it like a clutch. Users also said even with an iPhone 6 inside, the wallet snapped shut. However, the coin pouch received criticism for being too flat and difficult to remove coins from.
Give them an adorable tree garden right on their countertop with this Bonsai seed starter kit. It includes four plant markers, four seed packets, four compressed soil mixes, four biodegradabel pots, and an instruction manual–everything you need to grow the trees in one box.
The trees are 100 percent organic and sourced from the best seed companies in the country, so they have a high germination rate. Even someone with no gardening experience can’t mess up. It’s a great gift for anyone looking to add a little green to their life, which especially nice in winter months!
This fabulous cookbook is a great gift for anyone who enjoys healthy, delicious meals but doesn’t have the time to cook (or just wants something simple every once in a while.) It’s also a great gift for your grandparents who are probably looking to simplify their time spent in the kitchen and are also looking to be more careful about food choices.
It features recipes for flavorful, nutritious meals–all assembled and made on a sheet pan. From dishes like Moroccan spiced lamb with vegetable kebabs, to citrus-rubbed chicken thighs with fennel and grapes, or garlic parmesan shrimp with asparagus frites, and miso-glazed Mahi Mahi with sugar snap peas, they’ll enjoy new culinary adventures that sound decadent but are simple to make.
They might also enjoy The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, Gift Edition: 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make from the experts at America’s Test Kitchen.
Whether your grandparents like to keep their tablets next to their bed, or they simply need a place to stack their books, the TV remote and a nightly glass of water, the BedShelfie is a terrific gift idea that makes relaxing in bed simple and easy. This handy bedside table hooks right to their bed frame, which is especially nice if they’re living in a smaller senior living facility that doesn’t have a big enough bedroom for nightstands.
This handy shelf is sturdy and can handle up to 15 pounds of weight. It won’t mar their bedframe because it features felt coverings on all the touch points. The minimal design and multiple color options make it simple to match their existing furniture.
Grandpa (or any cigar-smoking man or woman in your life) will love this corkcicle cigar glass. It has a built-in cigar rest that ergonomically holds your cigar and keeps it from slipping.
It comes with an old fashioned whiskey glass with the built-in cigar rest, handmade from high-quality, durable glass. Now, they can relax and chat with friends while smoking their cigar and drinking whiskey, without having to use both hands or undergo any awkward fumbling.
Give the gift of ambient noise with this beautiful wind chime. The brown copper tubes deliver beautiful harmonies when touched by the wind, making it a great gift for someone with a garden or nice porch.
The small wind chime is tuned to a five-note pentatonic scale and has a bubinga-finish wood top and a braided nylon cord for easy, durable hanging. The notes in the scale are always in harmony, no matter what, so it delivers wonderful sound without ever being annoying.
The chime is 17-inches from top to bottom, and the longest tube is eight inches.
If they often host for the holidays, gift the grandparents on your list these pretty polyester and linen napkins. Each ecru napkin is embroidered with the word thankful, a great reminder during the holiday season and throughout the year. Best of all, they get softer with every wash. Each set comes with four napkins. To make them look even more special, tie them with a cute twine or raffia ribbon. Since they are just a set of four, if your grandparents host large gatherings we’d obviously suggest buying at least three sets for service for 12.
This taco holder is a fun gift for grandparents who host the grandkids often, parents, college students, or really anyone who likes a little fun with their food.
The 100 percent food-safe ABS plastic triceratops holds two tacos. It makes the perfect accessory for a dinner or birthday party! Get a bunch of them so each guest can have their own personal taco holder. There’s also a T-Rex version and a “Nachosaurus” that comes with a bowl for salsa and guacamole.
You’re never too old to start the new year with new goals in mind. This book encourages people of any age to think courageously, and to stretch their limits to live life to the fullest. It’s great for both the adventure seeker on your list, or the person who needs a little push out of their comfort zone.
From asking for help to singing out loud, sky diving to running a race, the diary helps encourage a wide range of “scary” behaviors. They can jot down their courageous acts, from small steps to big. It’s a great way to boost confidence and make anyone’s next year one they’ll never forget.
Everyone likes Yeti products, and the Yeti tumbler is no exception.
The kitchen-grade stainless steel lasts for years, as does the DuraCoat Color. It doesn’t crack, peel, or fade. Plus, the no sweat design doesn’t leave a ring on surfaces.
The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks either hot or cold for hours. Great for coffee, ice water, or even cocktails. They can use it at a campsite, in the car, while traveling, or at home. The tumbler comes in nine colors and holds five ounces.
Everyone likes dominoes. Or at least they will once they know the rules. It’s a classic game that makes a comeback once people pull it out at dinner parties.
This beautiful hand painted wooden set makes a great gift. They have painted colored dots in red, white, yellow, blue, and green, and come in a nice wooden box. It’s a simple gift that brings hours of fun!
This fruit gift tray turns into a unique fruit basket they can use for years to come. The tray comes looking like a half of a pear, which you can fill with fruit. Once the fruit is gone, it folds into a fruit basket with a 3-D pear shape.
The tray can hold up to 31 ounces, and users recommend dried fruit like mango slices and apricots as a great gift option that lasts. It’s sure to delight guests with its multiple uses, and give them something to show off at their next dinner party.
Whether you’re gifting to your grandparents or coworkers, this is a gift everyone will love.
Pictioary is a fun gift for all ages, and now there’s an upgraded version! This one comes with markers and dry-erase boards–no more big sheets of paper or easels needed.
Whether they’re an artist or can barely draw a stick figure, this game is fun for anyone. It comes with two different sets of clues – junior and adult – making it a great game for both kids and adults. The new version also has expanded clues.
Everyone loves Scrabble. This classic tile game, where players create words and hope for the highest points, has been inspiring creative vocabulary for decades.
The Scrabble game comes with one board, 100 tiles, tile racks for four players, and a drawstring bag to hold the tiles. Great for family, friends, or anyone you know who likes a challenge. Every letter counts!
Perfect for the tea lover on your list! This herbal tea sampler includes a selection of loose leaf tea, without the fuss.
Each tea drop is packed with loose leaf tea, spices, and raw sugar–all they have to do is drop one in hot water and stir. The gift box includes both caffeinated and uncaffeinated teas such as earl gray, peppermint, and citrus ginger. All products are organic and 100 percent compostable and biodegradable.
If your parents love to sip a fine glass of whiskey, here’s a rock-solid gift idea any people who enjoy sipping that or other spirits on the rocks, but hate it when they get watered down. These Whiskey Wedge Glasses allow them to ice up their favorite liquor, but this ice melts much slower than traditional ice cubes, so their drink retains its full flavor longer.
Sure it’s a cool gift for whiskey lovers, but design enthusiasts dig it as well, for its innovative twist on keeping drinks cold from start to finish. Each unit contains two double old-fashioned whiskey glasses and the silicone molds for freezing the wedge of ice into them. A pair are the perfect gifts for parents like yours.
One of the most anticipated books of the year, Becoming by Michelle Obama is filled with personal details of the former first lady’s life. Follow Mrs. Obama as she grows up on the South Side of Chicago, goes to college and starts her career, meets future president Barack Obama, become a mother, grapples with what it means to be first lady.
It’s insightful, inspirational, and a great story to boot. Any fan of the Obamas, or anyone who wants to know what goes through the head of one of the most public figures in the world, will enjoy this book.
Take their popcorn game to a new level with this BPA-free silicone popcorn popper, which is durable, eco-friendly, and easy to use. They can use any popcorn oil and kernels to make fresh, movie-worthy popcorn any time. The handles on the side allow them to toss the popcorn salt and seasoning mix into the kernels. They just shake, pop the whole thing in the microwave, and wait for their popcorn to be done. It’s simple, yet tastes like electric popper popcorn. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
If they don’t happen to have a microwave, the Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper is another awesome option that can pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in just 2.5 minutes. That’s enough to invite some friends over to enjoy it. Be sure to get them some gourmet popcorn kernals and seasoning salts to add to the enjoyment.
This cute wooden elephant holds their phone and writing utensils, perfect for their desk or kitchen counter.
It’s made of high-quality wood with a natural grain, giving it a nice look. It has three slots for pens or pencils, and the trunk props up any phone, so they can read recipes or FaceTime hands-free. They could also use the phone holder to stack business cards or recipes.
The elephant is 3.6 inches and a great stocking stuffer!
Does someone on your list love Disney? This Minnie Mouse birthstone necklace is perfect for everyone from grandmas to little girls. It’s made of silver plated brass with birthstones–like the light blue topaz picture–inside. It’s shaped like a Minnie Mouse silhouette, complete with red bow.
The necklace is 18-inches long, with a 2-inch extender piece. The lobster clasp is easy to put on without assistance. Plus, it comes in a nice gift box ready for Christmas!
This is a gift anyone would love, from your grandparents to your coworkers. The pillow has powerful 3D rotating massage balls inside, that gently heat for added relief. It’s great for anyone who works outdoors, sits at a desk all day, or has a bad back and neck.
The massage nodes provide a deep-kneading Shiatsu-style massage that’s perfect for tight muscles. The ergonomic pillow ensures the nodes hit just the right spots, whether they place it behind their neck, on their lower back, or behind their shoulders.
It has an easy to use hand control and even comes with a car adapter, so they can use it as a passenger on long holiday road trips.
Keep them warm through a long winter with this cozy sherpa fleece blanket. One side is fleece, the other is sherpa – so they can choose which texture they like best.
The blanket measures 60 x 80 inches–great for beds or couches– and it comes in 16 colors. It’s fade and stain resistant and retains its shape for years to come. This blanket is seriously soft, and oh so warm. Perfect for anyone who lives in a chilly climate!
Infinity scarves are a winter necessity, and scarves are a classic gift option. But, this one is better than your average scarf because of its beautiful crochet design that looks homemade.
It’s 26 inches long and 10 inches wide–the perfect size for looking elegant yet cozy. It comes in red, pink, yellow, beige, black, and white.
Do they spend a lot of time packing lunches? Whether they pack them for themselves or for the kids, these Rubbermaid lunch box containers are the ideal way to separate fruit and veggies from sandwiches and other dishes.
The containers snap together and can be mixed and matched in various combinations. There’s also a blue ice freezer pack that snaps right to the containers, keeping ingredients cold for hours. The containers are durable and leak-proof, great for work, school, or even travel.
This pretty moon lamp makes a great, unique gift. They can place it on their nightstand or use it as decoration on a bookshelf. It gives off a bright light and is made with eco-friendly material.
They can switch between white or yellow light, whichever suits their mood or decor. It includes a reusable battery, and once fully charged lights up for 8-10 hours. It also comes with a nice wooden stand.