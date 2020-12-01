101 Best Christmas Presents for Him

There are going to be a few guys on your holiday shopping list that challenge your gift-giving skills. These guys aren’t really that picky but are difficult to buy for none-the-less because they seemingly have everything or say they don’t want anything. Use this list of the best Christmas presents for him as a guide to get that shopping done.
Burton is regarded as the best snowboard company on the planet. They have stayed true to their roots over the past 40 plus years and continue to put their riders’ needs first. This is a company that basically invented a sport and then became the worldwide leader in the production of that sport’s gear. IF you are or are buying for an avid skier or snowboarder then getting them Burton gear is perhaps the best gift you could give them, or yourself. This Covert jacket is just one small example of how great Burton is at what they do. The jacket is made with a two-layer fabric for breathability and insulation. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and essentially weatherproof. And because it is Burton made, you don’t have to sacrifice style when buying function. This jacket comes in nearly 30 different colors.
As time goes on technology keeps getting better and better. Headphones used to be big and bulky and wouldn’t fit your ears correctly to the point that they would jostle and fall off. Things are very different with headphones today. The earbud reflects the evolution of the headphone perfectly. Small and discrete used to mean less power and functionality. Now, the smaller the earbud the better. JBL has been producing top-quality sound equipment since 1946 so they’ve got the experience to trust fully with your audio needs. These JBL earbuds are perfect for working out, playing basketball and running. They fit like they were made specifically for you and the sound is top quality. They have 30-hour battery life and fast charge capability to match. Definitely a great gift idea for the hard to shop for guys on your list.
Samsonite has been a leader in men’s briefcases and bags for well over 100 years. The brand planted its roots in Denver, Colorado in 1910 and has increased in popularity since. Originally a briefcase manufacturer the brand got into making leather messenger bags relatively early in its existence. This vintage style leather messenger bag features minimally treated cowhide leather. The reason they don’t fully treat the leather is that it gives each bag its own individual look so no two bags are really the same. This kind of specific manufacturing is one of the things that makes Samsonite so great. The bag can fit a 15.6″ laptop and the rest of his stuff easily while only weighing 4.4 lbs when the bag is empty. Pick up this bag in the featured brown leather or in black.
Getting a pair of great boots as a gift is a great feeling. If the boots are high quality and highly fashionable then they are going to get a ton of use. Timberland has been making premium quality boots and outerwear since 1928 in where the brand set up shop in Boston. In the past 90 plus years, the company has remained a giant in the men’s boots game. Of course, they have expanded their catalog significantly, but their number one product definitely boots. These winter Timbs are a great looking boot and are as tough as the brand itself. The entire boot is waterproof, the metal by the laces is even rustproof, everything about these boots is meant to stand the test of time and any kind of weather you can throw at them. Gift these in the featured black or one of five other colors.
With the advance in modern technology, there are a ton of new and exciting ways to watch your favorite sports, movies, and shows. You used to be able to only watch when something was on live and you could only record if you were lucky enough to find a blank tape and were at the VCR right when the show aired. Nowadays things are a bit easier and you can watch what you want according to your own schedule. IF you’ve got a guy on your list that loves to watch sports, movies and his favorite shows than the Amazon Fire Stick is a great gift idea. It is the most powerful 4K streaming media stick in the market. It features more storage and apps than any other stick and you can launch and control content via the Alexa voice remote.
Every guy needs a trusty pair of jeans. The pair of jeans that he can throw on whenever he has to look his best but doesn’t have a ton of time to plan an outfit. If you are going to get a pair of jeans you want them to bear a label that is tested and true. The famous horseshoe logo of True Religion is a symbol of a truly great product. These straight-leg jeans feature the famous 5 pocket styling of their namesake, True Religion. These jeans are going to look great on the guy that gets them as a gift. They have a bit of stretch to them for added comfort and fit. They look great dressed up with a button-down shirt or within a casual look like a tee and sneakers. You can snag these jeans in the featured “nightfall” aka black or five other colors including white.
A brand new PU leather recliner is a fantastic gift idea for any man that loves to unwind on the weekends or after work. If your man needs a comfy place to sit in, you will be hard-pressed to find a comfier chair. This recliner is made with the softest faux leather on the planet. It doesn’t get too hot in the summer or crack and freeze in the colder temps. The chair also provides multiple massaging guns that will help ease his tight back and legs. This is the perfect chair for a man cave or bachelor pad. The chair goes well with any interior decor and is easy to move around should he want to rearrange the room. On cold winter nights, the chair will also heat up so that it reaches a maximum comfort level. Dimensions are 4.3 x 29.1 x 42.5 in. Available in dark brown and Beige.
Some guys live at the gym. If they can’t work out they feel lethargic, they have a loss of energy and they crave that workout. Whether they run, play ball, hit the weights or even go to yoga, staying in shape is life for those kinds of guys. If you have one of those guys on your Christmas shopping list then I suggest you take a look at the Under Armour fleece hoodie. Not only will this keep them warm when the temperature drops, but they can also wear it in the gym or on the court to work up a good sweat before hitting the showers. This hoodie is super stylish, repels water and features an internal pocket for his cell phone. If you want some more choices there are 17 other color schemes to choose from.
Since its inception in 1964 the Nike brand has been synonymous with dope sneakers and out of this world style. While they still make great shoes they have expanded into all things sports and have even stepped into the fashion world with their everyday clothing that is just as stylish as their kicks. So when it comes to buying a winter sneaker as a gift for the guy in your life, you can trust that the Nike swoosh is going to put a big smile on his face. These winter kicks are so steezy they are in a league of their own. They are water repellant, feature thicker laces typically made for boots and have a rubber sole that is perfect for traction in icy or snowy conditions. While they look dope in the featured light brown, they also come in five other colors including all-black.
Whether you are a man a woman or a kid, power tools are incredibly cool. Little kids have plastic and rubber tool kits to pretend they are building just like their fathers and mothers and the admiration for these kinds of tools doesn’t end in childhood. If the guy you are buying for is a handyman and likes to spend his free time in the garage working on things and building then a tool kit is a great gift idea. This Black and Decker tool kit comes complete with your standard nonpower tools like a hammer, screwdrivers, and wrenches. It also comes with a 20V max power drill for quick and easy precision drilling. The lithium-ion battery that comes with the kit holds a charge up to 18 months and will drill continually for hours on end. There are multiple options for this kit including an option to include an extra battery or a skill saw.
If you have a guy on your shopping list that loves to be out on the water or boat fishing and does it every chance he gets, then this Yeti product is a fantastic gift idea this holiday season. This fishing bucket is a great tool to have when you’re reeling in fish after fish on every single cast. While it is designed for fishing it can be used as a utility bucket for almost anything you can think to put in there. It has a no-slip grip handle, is virtually indestructible and will tote all of your best catches back to the house to cook up for a nice dinner. The bucket comes in three colors, white, tan and blue.
We have come a long way from the old walkman, foam-covered headphones that barely fit over your head and over your ears. Often times one side of the headphones would die and you’d only be able to hear out of one of the headphones. Those days are gone and there is a new generation of noise-cancelling headphones that is taking over the game. These headphones from electronics juggernaut Sony are not only noise-cancelling but they feature Bluetooth technology, have Alexa voice control built-in and are capable of running for 35 hours on battery power. A built-in microphone lets you make and take calls with crystal clear reception. These dope headphones are available in the featured black or blue.
It is 2019 and men definitely care a lot more about the way they look than they used to. There are a number of great products out there that help men achieve that look they are going for. There are beard balms and hair kits that target grays as well as gels and shaving kits. It all starts with facial and head hair though. The Braun multi groomer is a great gift for the guy that likes to keep his beard and hair on point all the time. Whether he trims his beard or grows it out he will definitely get a ton of use out of this kit. It features 9 precision styling jobs in one device. It has 4 combs, 13 settings and a 60-minute battery with quick charging power. He can even use this trimmer in the shower as it is fully waterproof.
Men tend to wear dark-colored socks or white socks and they don’t ever change course until someone gives them a reason to. Colorful socks are seriously cool and they can draw all the right attention. If the guy on your list is the kind of guy that has been wearing the same socks for years it can be a big leap for them to change, but when you gift them a 12 pack of some of the dopest socks on the planet it will make the transition a little bit easier. These socks are mostly cotton but have a bit of spandex in them so they will stretch and fit his feet perfectly. They boast supreme durability so they will last for a long time without getting holes or fraying. They come in three different collections, the featured “cool” collection, the “fun” collection and the “trendy” collection.
Suede is one of those materials that are rough to the touch but also a bit soft. It is a warm material that traps body heat to keep you warm during the coldest months of the year. This beautiful jacket is the perfect complement to a nice suit or a casual outfit and a night on the town. You can dress it up or dress it down and either way, the jacket is going to be the star of the outfit. Goat suede is even softer than any other suede. It provides a bit of a distressed look without the years of wear and break-in time. Even though it is a moto jacket it is still lightweight so you can layer underneath with a hoodie if you choose. Regardless of how he wears the jacket, he is going to love getting this as a gift and it will become his new favorite jacket. The jacket comes in four total colors including a bright blue and a red.
When it comes to relaxing in total comfort there are very few things that can provide the comfort, warmth, and feel of a great bathrobe. For the guy that works long hours during the week and needs a break when he comes home or over the weekend, get him something he can slip into that will surround him with soft, plush fabric. This Lands End Turkish style terry cloth bathrobe is made from 100% incredibly soft cotton. It has a large, relaxed fit so he can get lost in all the comfort. Depending on how tall the guy on your list is this robe will cover him from neck to calf and is available in five great colors. The right bathrobe will last him years and every time he puts it on he will smile and thank you for giving him the gift of comfort.
The chukka boot has exploded in popularity over the past few years. It seems as though the dress boot has really become the go-to boot for men of all ages. If you are going to buy a pair of boots for a guy then going with a trusted name is definitely your best route. Doc Martens are one of the most durable and most popular boots in the world and the reason behind that is the care that goes into making every single pair of their signature boot. The boots are made with a combination of leather and nylon for durability and the ability to shed water and snow like it never even happened. These boots feature a thick rubber sole to keep him on his feet while walking on snow, rain or ice. These boots pair extremely well with a formal outfit, slacks, and khakis as well as jeans and even sweatpants.
If the guy on your list is a fan of the outdoors and wants to be outside any chance he can get then you’ve got to get him a gift that will keep him playing outside for hours. Maybe he is the neighborhood favorite to throw a bar-b-que and invite the neighbors for some food and fun in the sun? Maybe he is the kind of guy that loves to get a crew together and head to the beach for a few brews and some games? Either way, he is going to love this Professional grade corn hole set featuring the American Flag boards. The set comes with two boards and 8 beanbags and is foldable and lightweight so it is easy to transport. If he isn’t a fan of the American Flag boards there are a few others including all-black and an LED light-up version that allows him to play while it’s dark out.
The brand Isotoner has been synonymous with brilliant gloves since the 90s. Their gloves are hand-stitched and made with the care and thought that you would want in something like a leather glove. These gloves are perfect for driving, for wearing a suit and tie, even shoveling the driveway. These gloves will keep your hands warm and stretch just enough so that you have the freedom of movement without restricting the use of your fingers and hands. They are great to look at and are fully functional with a thumb and index finger that can actually control a phone, tablet or any other touchscreen. These are a great gift idea for any guy that needs a new pair of gloves that will last him as long as he takes care of them.
Carhartt is known for its durable clothing and tough designs. From pants to gloves to awesome jackets like this one they have really perfected the production of clothing for working men and women. The guy on your list that works outside, spends a lot of his free time climbing, camping or hunting and enjoys being one with nature is the perfect candidate to own this jacket. The 100% cotton design is nearly indestructible handling snow, rain, ice, and sleet without issue. The interior of the jacket is Sherpa lined which means it is lined with a soft material that will keep a person’s body heat inside the jacket for optimal warmth. You can buy this jacket in one of 8 different colors.
Slow cookers or pressure cookers are one of those inventions that makes cooking a great, hot meal as easy as possible. Instead of slaving over a hot stove or checking on an item in the oven over and over again this cooker cooks while the chef gets to do other things. This cooker combines six cooking tools in one. It features a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer and cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. 12 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts and more on autopilot so you don’t need to spend our day hovering over the cooker. It also comes with a lot of extras or accessories including a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector. This is the future of cooking in the present day. It comes in three different sizes including the featured 6 quarts, the smaller 3 quarts, and the larger 8 quarts.
Stanley is one of the biggest and most trusted names in tools. They make a great product that lasts for a long time and is incredibly durable. This set is for the man that loves to fix everything around the house, the man that has a garage full of projects that need to be completed and loves to work with his hands. That man needs a toolset that is complete and has everything he could ever need for those projects. The set has over 200 pieces including wrenches, screwdrivers and a plethora of drill bits in various sizes. The set has a chrome finish which will add years to its life and prevent rust and corrosion. This case holding 210 tools is easy to carry and can go anywhere he does.
It’s the time of year where men are getting their flannel shirts out of their closet after a long hiatus and they are rocking those plaid designs with pride. There are two things about a flannel that make them so cool and timeless. The first thing is the comfort, the 50-50 cotton polyester split makes for some seriously comfortable fabric. The second thing that makes flannels so awesome, the style. Flannel shirts are some of the most colorful, unique and stylish looks on the planet. This flannel shirt from brand Legendary Whitetails is further proof of how truly dope the flannel shirt can be. This brand uses bright colors and a classic plaid layout to put together a great looking shirt. The featured blue is awesome but don’t sleep on the other color choices or green, graphite and red. There isn’t a guy out there that wouldn’t be happy getting a couple of these as Christmas presents.
You will be hard-pressed to find a guy that wouldn’t love a 50″ television for Christmas. It is one of those presents that will instantly bring a smile to his face. The better the TV the bigger the smile. This TV would be a perfect fit for any living room, den, study, bedroom, or even a man cave. Let him enjoy all of his favorite shows, movies, and sports with this gorgeous TV with smart capabilities. The TV is lightweight and can be wall-mounted with the proper anchor. Watch as his face lights up when he unwraps this 50″ TV. IT has Alexa built-in so the need for a remote is no more.
Most folks can’t even think about starting their day until they have that first cup of coffee in the morning. I am sure that you work with a person that is a nightmare to be around before they get their caffeine. If you know a guy like this you can give him the perfect gift for his very specific needs. Ensure that he never has to go without his cup of joe by getting him this awesome coffee maker by Ninja. With this coffee maker, he will be able to make delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. There are 6 brew sizes from single-serve to a full 10 cup carafe. No matter what he likes, he will have the power to make it happen without standing in line at the local coffee shop.
You can save a ton of money by buying this gift either with the glass carafe or the thermal carafe which is a little pricier but keeps the coffee hot without having to reheat. Save up to 35% on the glass carafe version of this Ninja coffee maker.
Virtual reality is the future of gaming and entertainment but it is available today. You can completely immerse yourself in whatever is on the screen in the “goggles”. You can watch live sports and sit in a front-row or courtside seat that would typically cost you $2500. You can play interactive video games and become part of the fantasy world within the game. You can even experience roller coasters, motorcycle rides and be in the front seat of an Indy car racing around a track trying to beat your friends or other gamers. You are completely surrounded by sound and have ultimate control over what is happening right in front of your eyes with the effortless control controller. Depending on what he needs you can buy a 32GB or 64GB option.
A truly great gift is not just something that the receiver will get a lot of use out of it is also a gift that makes the person light up when they open it. If you want to get a guy a great gift, get him something he will look forward to wearing. If he dresses casually more often than not, a sweater is a great gift idea. If he is more of a formalwear kind of guy, a sweater is a great gift idea. Cashmere is one of the softest most comfortable materials in fashion. You can dress it up with a shirt and tie and you can dress it down with some jeans and fresh sneakers. This 100% cashmere sweater is a great piece of clothing because it will get a ton of use and will make the guy wearing it look and feel amazing. You can snag this sweater in the featured black or in a couple of other colors including green and charcoal.
The right leather jacket can add so much to a man’s wardrobe. The authentic, real lambskin leather jacket is soft, comfortable and has a great look to it. It can be worn in a formal setting with a suit underneath or a casual setting with a tee and jeans. You can layer by adding a hoodie underneath if the jacket doesn’t already have a hood. This jacket is the perfect jacket for the man that really takes good care of his clothes. It features adjustable sleeve tabs and snap-close double back vents and is insulated with a polyester fill that won’t weigh the jacket down. The best thing about leather jackets is that the more you wear them the more they start to form to your body. Making the jacket truly his own. This jacket looks great in the featured black and a beautiful hazelnut.
A cashmere blanket wrapped around your shoulders or waist or the entire body is like wrapping yourself in a cloud. Cashmere is so incredibly soft and luxurious it is one of the softest fabrics on the planet. This blanket is perfect for living rooms, man caves, bedrooms pretty much anywhere that will host some serious relaxing. After a long day at work out in the cold or after coming home from work and shoveling the driveway, a man needs to warm up somehow. This blanket is the best way for him to do that. The blanket, while being perfect to lay across your body is also a great piece to brighten up a room or add a little pop of color to a darl color scheme within the home. This banket looks great in the features red but also comes in 9 other beautiful colors.
If there is a guy on your list that likes to do things with his hands and seems to be always ready to help out with fixing or repairing something then this multi-tool is a great gift idea that he will get a ton of use out of. This 18 in one multi-tool or “leatherman” features some of the most useful tools in a man’s toolbox. There are a Phillips head and flat head screwdriver, a knife, a saw, a can opener, and wire strippers. If there is a need for a tool this thing probably has the tool you will need in a handy format. The tool itself is coated in black oxide for a longer-lasting, rustproof finish that will keep this tool working for years. It is also available in a silver satin finish if that is more your guy’s style.
The Bulova Marine Star watch is really a great looking timepiece that has a lot of detail and an amazing color scheme. Now if you aren’t sure if the guy you are buying for is the watch wearing type, no worries, this is the kind of watch that even watch haters will gladly wear. It is the perfect timepiece for dressing up or not. Whatever he wears, this watch will pair nicely with it. It features analog quartz movement, a 45mm case diameter and is waterproof up to 200 meters.
While it is obvious that this is the kind of watch that leaves a guy speechless when he opens the box, perhaps the best part about it is that there are some serious savings on this particular timekeeper. This is originally a $575 watch, but you can buy it for over $300 less than MSRP. One hell of a deal for one great looking watch.
Whether the guy on your list is a fan of carving down his favorite black diamond or he likes to trek through the woods looking for that perfect spot to set up his tree stand he needs a comfy and warm pair of waterproof snow pants. The old school snow pants used to be one size fits all and weren’t very stylish and very seldom provided comfort and warmth at the same time. The North Face wanted to do something about that problem and they absolutely did. They created a comfortable pair of snow or ski pants that harness his body warmth and shed water and snow like nothing. These snow pants are made with polyester and nylon which gives them the ability to be waterproof while also stretching with every movement. They don’t restrict movement they assist in it. These pants are available in the featured black as well as blue, green, khaki, teal and grey.
Not every guy that likes to work out and stay in shape can make it to the gym three times a week. He has a busy schedule working 40+ hours and devoting the rest of his time to friends and family. So for the guy that can’t make good on that gym membership, give him the gift of exercise in the privacy and comfort of his own home. This set of kettlebells is the perfect set to give him a great and complete workout while keeping his home field advantage. The bells are cast iron but vinyl-coated so they are easy on the floor and the user’s hands. The set is available in a number of different weights and configurations. For the best and most complete results, get him the set with the 5 lb through 30lb weights. That way he can work every part of his body and stay in peak physical shape.
With technology being what it is there are a lot of ways a guy can stay connected while he is away from home. If he is the kind of guy that loves to be connected all the time then he should have the type of device that has the speed and durability that he deserves. The Amazon Fire tablet features a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display for a clear picture. This generation tablet is 30% faster than similar size tablets and has a super long battery life, 12 hours, for watching shows, sports, tv, and movies. This tablet is also a hands-free unit and has Alexa built-in for total voice control. This tablet comes in a 32 GB and 64 GB version and is also available with a case and 15W charger for faster charging.
Having an air mattress in the house is a great thing to have handy. If you have sleepovers or family in town and don’t have the rooms or beds to put them up you can always bring out the air mattress and have a bed ready in as long as it takes to inflate. If the guy on your list is a camper an air mattress can be a lifesaver. They don’t take up too much space uninflated and are ready to roll and provide you with a great night’s sleep whether you’re in a tent or under the stars. This air mattress features an internal high capacity pump for easy inflating. The mattress takes just under 4 minutes to inflate and will stay that way for days. With 40 internal air coils for added durability and support your bed will remain flat and firm so you can stay sound asleep. This mattress is available in the featured queen size as well as twin, twin XL, and king sizes.
The evolution of backpacks is really something special. It used to be a guy would get a Jansport backpack with his initials on it and that would last him from kindergarten to senior year of high school. The past few years have seen a lot of improvements to the backpack both stylistically and ergonomically. The days of the backpack weighing a guy down and hurting his back are over. The newest thing in backpacks is the sling bag which is a bag that goes over one shoulder instead of both shoulders. The growing popularity of these bags has a lot to do with the fact that we are now a hand free people. The freer your hands are the better. This Oakley sling bag is a great looking bag that has more than enough space to tote around your gear.
Gift sets are a great gift for the guy that you may not know terribly well but know he likes meat and cheese. Secret Santa, Holiday auctions and blind swaps are a perfect event to give out one of these bad boys. The set features a ton of great snacks that are sure to be a hit on Sunday when he is chilling watching his favorite team play. This will give him a nice little tailgate in his man cave or living/TV room. The basket features summer sausages with Wisconsin cheese and crackers. Each set is hand-packed and picked by the gifter. There are a ton of options to choose from including summer sausages in these flavors: Original, Garlic, Jalapeno, Pit Smoked Original, Pit Smoked Garlic, Hot n Spicy and are all in a 12 oz serving size.
The Ray-Ban sunglasses brand has been around since the 1930s when it began producing really unique sunglasses in its hometown of Rochester, N.Y. The brand is now, over 80 years later, one of the most famous sunglass makers on the planet. From humble beginnings designing a tougher, better-looking set of shades, to worldwide notoriety these shades have graced red carpets and catwalks from coast to coast and globally. While most sunglasses had similar curves and designs, the Ray-Ban brand wanted to do things a little differently. Today, you can find their shades nearly everywhere that sells sunglasses. This pair of Ray-Bans were made famous by the movie “Men In Black” and are still effortlessly cool. The great thing about these shades, there is something for everyone as they come in the featured matte black or other colors like blue, white and red.
For a lot fo guys there is no better feeling than trudging through the woods and finding that perfect spot to make a fire and set up camp. Being close to the outdoors is definitely a happy place for a ton of fellas out there. IF one of those guys is on your holiday shopping list then you should seriously consider getting him a brand new tent. There are a lot of great tents to choose from, but only one offers the quick setup time that will allow him to enjoy more of the outdoors rather than spending hours fussing with poles and hammering in spikes. This 4-person tent can be set up as quickly as 1 minute and can fit a queen size air mattress with ease. The 4-person tent measures 8 feet by 7 feet and nearly 5 feet tall in the center. If the guy you’re buying for has a bigger family or needs more space, there are also 6-person and 10-person models available, all with some serious savings off of the original MSRP.
Eddie Bauer was, for years, an outdoor guide helping people achieve their adventure goals as well as keeping them safe. While he was guiding folks he realized that there weren’t enough quality products for outdoor gear out there, at an affordable price. He remedied that situation by starting his own brand and making it accessible to people from all walks of life. These shearling-lined slippers might not help you climb a mountain or repel down a cliff face, but they will keep your feet warm and cozy on the coldest winter days and nights. While the soles are rubber and durable, they are more made for a walk around the house or a few minutes outside, not for lengthy outdoor use. Regardless, these are the warmest and most comfortable slippers he may ever own.
Golf is one of the most popular single-player sports in the world. From its inception in Scotland in the 1800s to the game now, there have been a lot of upgrades and changes to the game. With those changes came improvements to the equipment. Golf clubs are continuously going through facelifts to try and design better, harder hitting and more precise clubs. The game is incredibly difficult and any assistance is usually welcomed when it comes to hitting that little ball hundreds of yards into a tiny hole. This complete set of clubs from Wilson, one of the leaders in sports equipment the world over, is a 9 piece set complete with driver and putter and boasts the ability to help the golfer hit the ball harder and farther with the driving irons and woods as well as softer and loftier with the wedges. It is the perfect gift for the golfer that needs his own bag and clubs to enjoy the game he loves.
Times have certainly changed over the past couple of decades. We now have the ability to fly tiny machines around and not only control them remotely but can also film and take pictures from way up high. I am of course talking about drone technology and how incredibly cool these machines truly are. This drone is the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter and is the cream of the crop in personal drones. It uses four propellers to hover and climb in height and has a camera mounted underneath so he can view everything his new toy films. Any guy that receives this as a Christmas gift is going to have trouble wiping the smile off of his face.
Typically this particular drone sells for close to $1000, but there are some fantastic deals that will slide this gift under the tree for a lot less. The overall ratings of this drone are over 4.5 stars, this is a fan favorite for sure.
Sony created the Playstation in an attempt to change the way people enjoyed their video games. The change included better graphics, more difficult games and a major change from cartridges to discs. Since its inception, the Playstion game console has gone through some major facelifts. From the first model, that bulky, gray machine to the newest model, the Playstation 4, is sleek, slender and sexy. This PS4 features a terabyte of storage and a controller which is wireless. There are a bunch of other great purchase options other than the featured console including the PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle which comes complete with controller and Blu ray version of the game itself. Whichever bundle you buy, the guy that opens this gift on Christmas morning won’t be able to hide his excitement.
In the long history of men’s pants, there have been a lot of changes and upgrades over the past couple hundred years. The newest look that is quite popular with guys in their teens all the way to guys in their 40s is the jogger. These are track pants that are a little tighter along the ankle but are lightweight and incredibly comfortable. The jogger is one of those pairs of pants that a guy can carry with him all the time and be ready for anything. If a pick-up basketball game breaks out he can throw on his joggers and be ready to go. Or if he has had a long day at work and wants to be comfortable while lounging in front of the TV he can do the same. Adidas has been making athletic gear for decades and their spin on the jogger pant is really great. They look amazing and are breathably lightweight. You can buy them in the featured black with white Adidas logo or in nearly 40 other color combos to fit his specific style.
For the guy that loves to stay in shape, eat healthily and stay on top of his physical fitness it can be difficult to carve out time during a busy schedule to make it to the gym or go for a run. One of the best gifts you can give is a reason to continue putting in work. This exercise bike is that reason. With a stationary bike in his crib, the guy on your list will never have an excuse as to why he couldn’t get a workout in. This bike features an easy to read LCD monitor and a stand for an iPad or tablet. The seat is extra padded for more cushion and comfort to keep him riding longer. the 35lbs flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame guarantee stability while cycling. The belt-driven system provides a smoother and quieter ride than chain transport.
The Champion brand has been one of the worldwide leaders in sweatpants and hoodies for decades. In the 80s and 90s, the Champion brand was really the only brand that produced complete sweatsuits that were perfect for heading to the gym or going out for a run. Now there are far more options and choices to choose from, but the Champion brand is still a trusted source for quality sweats. This hoodie is not just your average pullover hoodie. It is a cotton polyester blend for warmth and movement. The stitching is done in such a way that it will reduce shrinkage after a wash. Perhaps one of the best things about this hoodie is that it comes in 71 different colors and patterns. There are so many choices that you may want to add a couple of them to your shopping list for those special guys that deserve a great looking and feeling hoodie.
Lawn care can be a therapeutic task for the guy that likes to do yard work. From mowing the lawn and brushing the clippings into a bag and turning it into mulch there are so many things that he can do to make his yard beautiful. Just because there is a lot of work to be done doesn’t mean he has to work hard to do it all. There are tools out there that can make those tasks a lot easier and a bit more fun. A string trimmer and cordless sweeper can cut hours off of the task at hand. Both the trimmer and sweeper operate at 40 volts and are less noisy than other trimmers and sweepers. Both units offer a ‘state of charge’ indicator which shows your battery charge level. Products are compatible with Black and Decker’s 36 Volt lithium-ion system
Remote control cars and trucks are a ton of fun for all ages. If there is a guy on your list that is a hobbyist or just enjoys toys then this is the gift to surprise him with when Christmas morning hits. He will tear off the wrapping paper and want to get this thing out of the box immediately so he can begin playing with it, chasing the dogs and cats and toddlers around the house. The truck is a 4WD truck so it can take mud and rocks and hills and go off-road. It is 1/10 the size and has enough power to hit a max speed of around 30mph. The controller can control the truck from up to 80 meters away or about 240 feet. This gift will lead to a bunch of fun times in and out of the house.
When searching for the perfect backpack there are a couple of things to consider. First, the bag should hold all of your gear without worry. Second, the bag should be durable and be able to handle any type of weather and punishment that is thrown at it. Third, and perhaps most important, the bag should reflect the style and individuality of the person using it/wearing it. This bag from The North Face is a great combination of all three. The bag is made with the highest quality canvas so that it can withstand any climate or weather. This bag is a 28-liter backpack which is the amount of space within the interior. The bag also comes in nearly 30 different color schemes so there is something for everyone. Definitely a top tier gift idea for any guy that happens to be on your Christmas shopping list.
While old school watches still have their place in men’s fashion the smartwatch is rising in popularity and can do far more than your typical watch. The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the most technologically advanced smartwatches in the world. It is stylish, goes with every single outfit from formal to casual and has the capability to do a ton of other things. With Amazon Alexa built-in you can access news, sports, weather, text, calling, and control all of your smart home devices all via voice control. The watch can track your heart rate, calories burned, distance traveled and can even gauge your sleep to tell you how to gain a better night’s rest. Also, control your favorite apps like Spotify and Pandora while storing up to 300+ songs for your listening enjoyment. This Fitbit comes in the featured black and five other great colors.
Boxer briefs are one of those articles of clothing that men seem to forget to buy. When we were kids, we guys hated getting clothes for Christmas. We wanted games and toys and things we could play with and show off to our friends. It was always a major disappointment when Santa left clothes under the tree. Nowadays things are a little bit different. Guys actually like getting things like socks and underwear for presents. It is a thoughtful gift and it means that we can toss those old boxers that we have been holding onto for years. These boxer briefs are made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex for an extra stretch which means they will fit perfectly. This 7 pack comes with one color for every day of the week and covers all the colors of the rainbow.
The Xbox One S is the latest and greatest console from Microsoft. With gaming becoming more and more popular a guy needs the most up to date gaming system he can get his hands on to compete with his friends and other gamers all over the globe. This Xbox One S bundle comes with two wireless controllers and a terabyte of storage. It also comes with a one month trial for the game pass and a 14 day trial of Xbox Live Gold. This way he can play certain games and see which ones he wants to buy and continue playing. Not only can you play video games with this console but you can also watch TV, stream movies and sports and download your favorite apps like Youtube and Pandora.
If there is a guy on your list that absolutely feels at home in the great outdoors then he needs something to help him cook his meals or that catch of the day he caught with his trusty fishing pole. The perfect gift for the avid camper is this portable tabletop flat top grill. This is a 22-inch grill with 330 square inches of cooking surface for burgers, fish, veggies and anything else he wants to cook. The grill features a built-in grease channel and catch draws grease away from your food. Allows for easy clean up at the end of each use and storage without creating a mess in his car or campsite. The grill runs on gas and can run for a while without a need for a refill. Help him create the best camping memories with this easy to use easy to store camping grill.
The duffle coat is one of the best coats for winter wear on the planet. The combination of style and function make it an easy pick for the guy that needs a new coat and wants to look as good as he feels. This kind of coat provides for complete warmth from neck to thigh and a tight closure with the toggle buttons and zipper closure, which also adds to the style of the coat. This particular duffle coat is made with mostly wool for warmth and comfort. The material is actually quite soft so it won’t irritate your skin and will harness your own body heat and use that to insulate. The great thing about this coat is that you can wear it down with jeans and tee or wear a three-piece suit underneath and feel adequately dressed. It is also available in multiple colors including the featured black and a navy that is really good looking.
There is an article of clothing that nearly everyone on the planet wears that sometimes gets overlooked as a great gift idea. Don’t sleep on socks as a gift for the guy on your list, they are a welcome gift and are going to get a ton of use which is what you want when you spend your hard-earned money on someone. If you are going to buy socks as a gift you want to make sure you are getting bang for your buck. Carhartt makes some of the toughest clothing in the world and their socks are no different. These socks, which come in a 6-pack, are warm, thick and comfy. They are made with a mixture of different materials, however, the fact that they are made with wool and nylon means they are warm, but also very stretchy so they will fit great. You can buy this pack of socks in three different colors including brown and grey.
Eating a healthy diet can make a huge difference in a person’s life. There are so many food options out there that don’t provide the proper nutrition values that people need to live a healthy lifestyle. Fruits and veggies are a huge part of a healthy diet. Aside from just eating fruits and veggies raw, there are a ton of different and difficult ways to prepare them. Perhaps the tastiest and easiest way to prepare those fruits and veggies is by juicing them and the best way to turn those foods into juice is with an electronic juicer. This Cuisinart juice extractor is a top of the line juicer made by a brand with a great reputation. The juicer is a 1000-watt 5-speed juice extractor with a large 3-inch feeding chute that Includes a 2-liter pulp container, a 1-quart juice pitcher, and a cleaning brush.
A truly great pair of cargo pants are a great weapon to have in a guy’s wardrobe. They have a ton of pockets for all of his gear. They are typically incredibly durable and last a long time and they are made for adventuring through the outdoors. They are the perfect pants for hiking, fishing, hunting and anything else he can think of doing outside. These cargo pants are made with a rip-stop fabric so they don’t tear or fray like normal pants. The front slip pocket is perfect for storing a cell-phone while the other pockets are slanted for seated access. These cargo pants come in nine different colors.
Sunglasses aren’t just for keeping the sun out of your eyes while driving or playing golf, they are truly a major fashion statement and can add a lot to any outfit. The great thing about sunglasses as an accessory is that they really don’t need to match the rest of the outfit, with a few exceptions. Obviously, you don’t want to wear rose-colored lenses with a yellow shirt but those kinds of faux pas are pretty easy to spot without making any mistakes. These shades from sunglass juggernaut Oakley are one of those pairs of shades that really goes with anything. Wear them while you’re working out, on your way to the office or to a festival. These great shades come in the featured color as well as sapphire and the totally cool sepia/bronze color scheme.
These shades can sell for up to $200, but you can buy them at a major discount. Buying the perfect gift only gets better when you save some serious coin on that gift.
The Wellington boot is a work boot with the style of a dress boot. The boots offer coverage for the person wearing them from toe to calf. These Wellington boots are made with leather and rubber and are completely waterproof. The guy that wears these can stand into up to 10 inches of water or snow or slush and not feel a thing, his feet will remain warm and dry. They keep his feet warm by having extra insulation while keeping body heat within the boot. There are a ton of different colors and styles available and they can be worn casually and as part of a semi-formal outfit. Either way, these boots are perfect for the guy that has to work outside and plays outdoors too.
If there is a golfer on your list then there is no gift greater than some help with his short game. Most golfers, pro and otherwise, will agree that putting is the most difficult part of the game. While it may appear to be easy, hitting a ball into a hole that isn’t moving, if you have ever played the game you can attest to how difficult it truly is. There is a way to help though, practice, practice, practice. This portable putting mat is going to cut a few strokes off of his game while allowing him to enjoy the game he loves while at home. The green combines short and long grass for different speeds and looks at the hole. The package includes, 1 golf putting mat, 3 golf balls, 7 hole plugs, 1 Acrylic hole with 1 flag, 1 carrying box. Not only does this putting pad help with your golf game, but it also doubles as a golf beer ping game set for those fun outdoor bar-b-ques.
A lot of guys out there don’t really consider accessories as a meaningful part of their outfit. There are a few accessories that are functional and serve a purpose more important than just adding a splash of color or depth to an existing outfit. The scarf is one of those afterthoughts that should get a lot more time in the limelight because they do so much. They keep you extra warm, they add some flair to your outfit and they are perfect at adding texture. If you are going to buy him a scarf make sure it is high quality and super comfy. That is where wool comes in. Wool isn’t the itchy, scratchy fabric that it used to be. It is softer, it is lighter and it is even warmer than those old, thick sweaters that grandma used to make. The geometric designs and colors of this scarf are fantastic and will definitely be the last thing he puts on before he leaves the house.
Bosch makes some of the hardest working and longest lasting tools in the game today. They are known for their interchangeable batteries and fast charging capabilities. The kit features two in one bit/socket impact driver, lighter power drill/driver, compact reciprocating saw, bright work-light, two slim pack batteries, and a charger. Versatile two in one impact driver and impact wrench design features an adaptable hex shank with power groove and a 1/2 in. Socket drive chuck. There is also a compact reciprocating saw and LED work light which adjusts to multiple positions to supply bright light (300 Lumens), and has spotlight and floodlight settings. This is one of the most complete tool kits you can get him this year. Typically this set sells for way over $300 but you can get it for far less this holiday season.
There are a ton of guys out there that love to spend their free time in the kitchen if they don’t already work in one 40 plus hours a week. Those guys are the chefs and home cooks that create culinary masterpieces for the rest of us to sit back and enjoy. If you were to ask any chef on the planet what is the most important tool in a chef’s arsenal they will most likely say that a great knife can make the difference between a great chef and an average chef. There is an insane amount of skill that comes with being handy with a knife, from filleting to chopping, every knife has its purpose. This 9 piece knife set is a clutch gift idea for any guy that likes to cook. It features a 10” carving knife; 8” chefs knife; 8” filleting knife; 8” bread knife; 7” cleaver; 6” boning knife; 4” paring knife; 10” meat fork; and 12” sharpening steel to keep all of these tools in prime shape. There is also a canvas carrying case to keep all of these knives and tools organized.
The right cooler can be a welcome friend on long camping trips, tailgating parties and backyard bar-b-ques. You can tow them to the beach for a long day of volleyball and soaking up rays before you hit the water. The whole point of a cooler is that it holds all of your favorite beverages and keeps them frosty cold. The Yeti brand seems to have perfected the cooler not just in function but in style as well. Who says that a cooler can’t be a fashion statement? This cooler can hold up to 20 cans with a two to one ice beverage ratio. This cooler is certified bear-resistant so it is tougher than a Grizzly. The cooler also comes in 8 different and incredibly vibrant colors.
Robot technology is on the rise and people are becoming more and more accepting of having a robot wandering around the house. The Roomba vacuum is one of those genius ideas that people cannot get enough of. If the guy you are shopping for has a pet or just doesn’t have the time to vacuum up his crib every few days then this is a great gift idea for him. The machine runs for up to 90 minutes before intelligently finding it’s charging dock and recharging. It features a Premium 3 stage Cleaning System that cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. If there’s dirt and dust left behind on the machine you can easily clean and rinse away dirt in the washable bin. Perhaps one of the greatest attributes of this machine is that it can be controlled by phone or by voice with Alexa voice control built-in.
The puffer jacket has been around for decades and while they look the same on the outside they have changed a lot on the inside. The jackets used to be stuffed with whatever the “lining of the week” would be. Some puffer jackets are filled with foam, some are filled with fuzz but the truly great puffer jackets are filled with down. Down feathers keep body heat trapped within the coat so that the person wearing it doesn’t lose his body heat and fully capitalizes on the heat his body naturally generates. The exterior of the jacket is 100% nylon not just for insulation, but for movement as well. These jackets are tested in some of the harshest climates and environments on the planet so that the man that wears this jacket can rest assured that he will be cozy and warm no matter the temperature. This jacket is available in 6 colors including a bright vibrant blue and the featured all-black.
Nintendo, the video game and console manufacturer has been on the forefront of the changing video game landscape since it got its start with Super Mario Bros. From that original gaming system to the Wii to the new Nintendo Switch, the brand has been accepting of change and has executed their ideas incredibly well. The Nintendo Switch is the gaming console that makes it a bit easier to play with and against your friends. Whether you do it online or in person, this system is the thing rivalries are built on. It is the best travel gaming system since the Gameboy. Depending on the game you are playing, you can get anywhere from 4-9 hours of battery life. This system is available with a ton of different options including a 124, 256 and/or 64 GB memory card.
If you have a guy on your list that loves to play outdoors whether it be on a snowmobile or a snowboard he needs a great pair of waterproof and essentially weatherproof gloves. Burton makes top of the line snowboard gear that looks great and is perfect for romping around in the snow. If he spends 12 hours on the mountain carving and hitting rails or if he has to shovel his driveway these gloves are going to protect him against the elements while keeping his hands toasty warm. They have the ability to manipulate any touchscreen and are complete with Thermacore insulation with brushed microfiber fixed lining provides added warmth. There are a few colors available including the featured denim and all-black.
If you’re thinking of buying the guy on your list wireless headphones or earbuds then you should seriously consider buying headphones designed by one of the most influential producers of our time. Dr. Dre created the beats headphones in 2006 with help from Jimmy Lovine. The billion-dollar producer created the headphones because he found that typical headphones lacked power and distorted sound more than any other type of speaker. he wanted his music to be listened to the right way so he made his own headphones. A genius idea right? These headphones boast 9 hours of playback time with over 24 hours of playback with the charging case. These earbuds were designed to fit perfectly and comfortably in your ears whether you are playing basketball, running or just sitting back and relaxing. They feature a waterproof design and total voice control for a truly hands-free experience. These earbuds come in black, ivory, moss, and navy.
If the guy on your list loves to build and create new things than he needs the tools to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Dewalt has been one of the top names in battery-operated tools for years. Their mix of power and long-lasting battery life have made them a go-to name in home improvement. This power tool kit features five tools including a lithium drill, impact driver, circular saw, grinder, and a flashlight. Each tool does the job and does it with speed. While the five-piece set is a great deal on some great tools there are also add-ons that you can select to beef up the set including a 100 piece drilling and driving set and an 84 piece mechanics tool set with all of the wrenches he could ever use.
You can buy this set right now at a major discount. The original MSRP on this set is well over $500, but you can walk away with this set for far less than that!
The Teva brand is one of the most well-known and trusted sandals in the world. They are comfortable, they are lightweight and they are nearly indestructible being one of the most durable sandals ever made. They are made almost entirely of leather with the small exception being the sole which is rubber for extra grip and longer-lasting footwear. There are a bungee lacing system and an adjustable ankle strap for a better fit. While these sandals are perfect for the beach or for just lounging around they are made to be able to hike, bike and do almost anything else you can think of. While I wouldn’t play a game of basketball in them, you can do a bit of everything in them because of their support and durability. Snag them in the featured color “Turkish Coffee” and gift them to the guy that desperately needs a great pair of sandals, even though they aren’t your traditional style sandal.
If you have a guy on your list that needs music to survive, then there is a perfect gift for him as well. This smart speaker features high fidelity sound via 5 speakers that completely immerse the listener in crisp, clean 3D sound. Listen to music, podcasts, sports and even audiobooks with a speaker that has clarity, depth, and space to give a fuller, richer sound. The speaker is so smart that it automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound. It even features Alexa so that you can control everything with simple voice commands giving you an entirely hands-free experience. You can use the speakers like an intercom system as well as talking with your friends and family while they are in other rooms.
Yard games are a great way to get the entire family or all of your friends outside playing and enjoying nice weather. I know it is hard to think about nice weather in December but the end of the chilly temperatures will come and your guy wants to be ready for the fun and games when the thaw finally hits. This bocce ball set is one of those yard games that will leave friends, family, and neighbors talking for days after. This light-up bocce set features two modes, solid light or flashing, and all it takes is the push of a button to change from one setting to the other. Each ball is about 4.2″ with the target ball or dia is 2″. While the set is waterproof it shouldn’t be played with in water for very long. It is grit and sand proof though and will hold up over time for years of fun.
With all the things to think about when someone goes out of town or boards a plane for travel luggage shouldn’t be one of those things. Trying to fit two-weeks worth of clothing in a couple of backpacks is not a fun endeavor. If any of the guys on your list like to travel or have to travel for work, then one of the most valuable gifts you can give them is luggage. The right luggage set should last for years without issue. This 3-piece set from Samsonite is one of those sets that will last, fit all his gear and look good all at the same time. There is a 20 inch carry on that meets all airplane travel standards, plus a 24 and 28 inch that have easy rolling spinner wheels and a telescoping handle. The Samsonite brand has so much faith in their luggage, they include a 10-year warranty so should anything go wrong, he will be covered. You can buy this set or other sets of the same brand in 12 total colors.
There are so many different kinds of men’s watches in the fashion world right now but there are few with the intelligence of this specific watch. While it is a great looking watch, the all-black really gives it an edgy look, the watch itself can do a lot of different things. It has an altimeter to track vertical movement, it has a barometer to track the air pressure and has a compass so you will always know which direction you are headed. The watch even knows when a storm is approaching by drops in air temperature. This is the kind of watch that the military uses because of its durability and functionality.
The Yeti brand is the world’s best maker of mugs, tumblers, and coolers. If the guy on your list likes a piping hot cup of coffee or an ice-cold adult beverage, this is the tumbler to get him. These tumblers have been over-engineered so that no matter the temperature and no matter the beating that these things take, his beverage will remain either hot or cold no matter what is going on outside the tumbler. These tumblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry. Another great thing about this item is that it comes in nearly 20 different colors from the featured red to blue to pink.
For the guys out there that love to play video games one of the best gifts you can give is a fresh look on a classic system. The Sega Genesis was one of the most popular gaming systems of its time. It’s featured game “Sonic the Hedgehog” is one of the most iconic games of the past 30 years. With all of the new gaming systems and Virtual Reality experiences out there, it is nice to be able to go back and play those old school faves and the new Sega Genesis Mini gives him that opportunity. This system is plug and play ready out of the bo and features 42 classic games to rejuvenate his inner nostalgia. This gift features the console and 2 wired controllers, 40 games + 2 bonus games, power cable and USB adapter, and HDMI cable. The look on his face when he opens this gift will be well worth the money spent on it.
The right topcoat can take a guy’s outfit from a 7 to a 10 just by sliding it over his shoulders. While traditionally the topcoat was to be worn over a suit jacket the times are changing and things are a little looser nowadays. For instance, the topcoat will also look great over a nice sweater and some jeans. It will look just as great over a button-down and khakis. I guess the major difference between now and then is that comfort is considered fashionable in today’s world. If you know a guy that dresses both formally for work and casually for play then this topcoat is a great choice for him. It is a knee-length coat made of a wool blend that is both soft and incredibly warm. This coat is available in four different colors including the featured black and a great-looking tan or light brown color.
When you are a gamer you want the best possible experience to enjoy the games that you love playing. To achieve that experience you need the best possible equipment. These headphones from Logitech are not just your every day, listen to music headphones, they are so much more than that. They feature a detachable professional-grade microphone with real-time Blue VO!CE technology,* including noise reducer, compressor, limiter and more for a cleaner, professional sounding voice comms. The cans are soft memory foam earpads with your choice of premium passive noise canceling leatherette or soft, breathable velour for supreme comfort. These are simply put, the cream of the crop for gaming headphones. They are available in the featured pair or an upgraded pair with a Blue Yeti Microphone.
The most important thing about running shoes is that they must be comfortable. Whether the person wearing them is a marathoner or just a daily runner they want something that won’t hurt their feet after a 2 or 26-mile run. The next most important thing about running shoes is that they last. Finding a truly great shoe and having them blow out in the first couple of weeks is a horrible feeling. Finally, a running shoe must be lightweight so that it doesn’t weigh a person down when they are running. These Adidas running sneakers are the perfect combination of all three. They are super lightweight, have added arch support and a soft insole and they are made to run mile after mile without wear and tear. They are also a very good looking sneaker and are available in four different colors.
The family game night is one of the most treasured events in the modern household. While Charades, Monopoly, and Yahtzee are fan favorites, the board game has evolved into something more. There are rich storylines, character development and intense adventures that help sculpt and create some seriously fun games. This game, Mysterium, is like a modern take on the famous board game “Clue”. It is a board game mixed with a ghost story and is a cooperative adventure game for 2 to 7 players. With a storyline so immersive you and your friends and family will get lost in this spooky good time for everyone.
Burton has been making gear to keep guys warm in the coldest temperatures for over 40 years. When Jake Burton Carpenter started his little snowboarding company he basically invented a sport that is now an Olympic event. From humble beginnings in Burlington, Vermont to one of the most recognizable brands on the planet the Burton brand still provides high-quality gear for folks that like to spend their time outdoors in the winter. These Gore-tex mittens are some of the warmest mittens in the world. The palms are double stitched so they won’t fray or wear out and the mittens have the ability to operate any touch screen so you can stay connected no matter how cold it gets outside. While the featured black is a great looking mitten they also come in 7 other cool colors.
Perfect for a business trip or to bring to work with him every day, this leather briefcase can hold all his important documents, office stuff and his laptop with ease. While it also doubles as a great looking messenger bag it is just as useful as a handled briefcase. It features three small front pockets for pens, pencils, cellphones, and any other smaller items he needs to keep safe as well as a padded main compartment that can house a 17.3″ laptop protecting it from dings and dents. Empty, this Nappa leather briefcase weighs about 3.3lbs so it is light enough to hold for long periods of time without his arm getting too fatigued. It is available in three great colors including a brown and black vintage look that is amazing.
It used to be that you could only watch a projector when you went to the movie theater or drive-ins or at school when the teachers would drag that rickety cart out with an old school projector and the screen that pulled down from the ceiling. Now, you can bring that technology into your own home and watch your favorite movies, sports and TV shows projected on your walls or ceilings. Connect a laptop to this LCD display with up to 1080p clarity. An updated cooling system makes this one of the fastest most efficient projectors on the market. It also features a dual built-in speaker system that provides for completely immersive viewing and listening experience.
The name Nike is known the world over by almost everyone. Traditionally the name has been synonymous with sneakers and athletic gear and while this item was originally made for golf pros to wear while on the course it can be worn by any man that wants to look good while holding his pants up. The belt has become a fashion item that is worn nearly every time a pair of pants is worn. Buying him this belt is a show of how much you care about how polished his look is. The fact that it is reversible is an added bonus, essentially giving him two belts for the price of one. This belt comes in four main colors with four others on the flip side. The featured brown and black are the more traditional of the colors, but they are all pretty exceptional.
The pea coat was originally created for the British Navy so its sailors could work long hours outdoors on rough seas with total movement and warmth. The coat has become extremely popular for its fashionable looks and stellar warmth. Calvin Klein has been producing and designing some pretty amazing men’s clothing for decades and this pea coat is just further proof of what the brand is capable of. This coat provides an interesting and unique spin on the traditional pea coat with the block coloring at the bottom, it adds more depth and texture. The coat itself is made of super warm wool and has a 6 button, 3 functional and 3 show button design. Wear this coat with a hoodie and a casual outfit or dress it up with a suit and tie.
Flip flops are a great gift idea and can be incredibly stylish depending on what pair you select. They are easy to tote around, they can be stashed in the back of a car or backpack and are ready to roll when he hits the beach or needs to slip something on his feet quickly. These particular flip flops are extra padded for more comfort than the standard sandal. They feature a church-key, which is essentially a bottle opener in the underside of the flip flop. The heel features an airbag so he won’t feel every rock or pebble that he steps on. These flip flops are available in 21 colors so there is definitely a pair or two that will be a great fit for the guy on your list.
The future of reading is here and the technology behind it is pretty fantastic. The all-new Kindle e-reader is faster than any other e-reader, it is lightweight, comes with a ton of memory and is very durable. It features the best 7″, 300 PPI flush-front Paperwhite display, is waterproof so you can read by the pool or even in a relaxing bath. The Kindle has instant access to millions of books and publications. It also works with Audible and can pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening. You can buy this Kindle in an 8GB option or the featured 32GB option. It also comes in Champagne Gold or Graphite.
One of the most gifted items for men during the holiday season is a great pair of work gloves. Most guys go through dozens of pairs of gloves while performing their outdoor jobs. Protecting their hands is incredibly important and something most hard-working guys take very seriously. Luckily, Carhartt makes a ton of gear that is perfect for the guy that works hard all day long and most likely plays even harder. These cold snap gloves are perfect for a 12 hour day working construction or a 12 hour day trekking through the woods looking for that first kill of the year. From hunting to working these gloves provide warmth, comfort, and protection. They are waterproof, weatherproof and nearly life proof. You can buy these gloves for the guy in your life in the black or in black trimmed with brown.
Nothing brings friends, family, and neighbors together like a great BBQ. Everyone comes together around a giant picnic table to sit and break bread that was just cooked on a great grill. This grill is the perfect gift for the guy that loves to cook for his friends and family. It features gas and charcoal power to cook burgers, steaks, fish, veggies and anything else you can think to throw on the 557 total square inch cooking surface. It also has a chrome-plated warming rack and porcelain heat plate. There is a place to hold all your brushes, tongs and other cooking tools. This is the kind of grill that he will want to ook on even in the dead of winter.
The Frye company is known the world over for its fantastic boots. They use the best materials, have the best designs and have come to create a high-quality boot that is crazy fashionable for men and for women. The Chelsea boot has grown in popularity over the past decade and is one of the most popular boots for men that need to dress formally but also want something that can handle their casual side. The Frye company put together this gorgeous boot with tons of style and insanely comfortable design. The leather boot has a rubber sole for traction and measures from heel to mid-calf. These boots will look as great with a pair of jeans as they will some nicely pressed slacks. They are available in the featured black and four other colors including dark brown.
For the ultimate gaming experience, there is only one chair that can do it all and keep you right in the middle of the game. This chair is not only ergonomically designed for maximum comfort but it is also designed to immerse the gamer completely within the game. It has speakers in the headrest keeping the sounds right at ear level, it has smooth faux leather material throughout for a soft comfortable seat for long hours of playing games with your friends all over the world. It also features a 360-degree swivel and a 90-170 degree recline. It is simply put the most immersive and comfortable chair for gaming in the world. It comes in the featured royal blue as well as pink and black/red.
Sleep is one of the most important things to the human body continues to move, work and play every day. Without a good night’s rest, a person feels tired, sluggish and unmotivated. So why not get a pillow that is going to guarantee that you get that 8 hours of rest you need to function properly in the real world? Giving a pillow as a gift is such a thoughtful idea that shows the recipient that you really care about their health and well-being. This pillow is ergonomically designed for people that have trouble staying asleep and for those folks with neck pain. The memory foam of this pillow provides for a cooler sleep controlling the temperature of the pillow as your head and neck rest on it. This pillow’s proven contour design perfectly supports and aligns your head, neck, shoulders, and back. You will fall asleep faster and deeper and stay asleep throughout the night.
Mowing his own yard is one of those things that guys seem to take a lot of pride in. It is a job that takes a bit of work, perseverance and creates a more beautiful yard to host parties, events, and BBQs. To mow that lawn to perfection a guy needs the right tool for the job. This Craftsman 140cc 21″ gas-powered mower will make quick work of cutting the grass and with the built-in bag it makes clean up a sinch. There are 8 different height settings for different users to take advantage of. This mower has enough power to mow even the biggest yards. This model is available as shown or with a mower cover to put over the mower when not in use.
This Masterbuilt electric meat smoker is a great gift idea for any guy that loves to cook. He will spend hours upon hours cooking everything from ribs to brisket to wings and everything in between. The smoker just under 3 feet tall standing at 30″ and comes with an easy to use digital control panel with on/off temperature and timer. It has four chromed plated cooking racks, a side wood chip loading system that you can load without opening the smoker door keeping all the heat where it should be, inside the smoker. This is a fantastic gift and will be very well-received. This model originally sold for nearly $700, but you can buy it now for way less and save money on a seriously cool Christmas present for him.
The right pair of work boots can make getting up every morning and heading into a 10-hour shift a lot more bearable. When a man’s feet are taken care of he is happier, he works harder and does a better job. Getting him a great pair of work boots is like giving him a new lease on life. The support that these boots offer will eliminate pain from his back and knees while also protecting his feet with their steel toe. The way these boots are built and the materials used will keep moisture off of his feet for a dryer and more comfortable wear. These boots also feature memory foam insoles which will keep him on his feet longer without any pain in the rest of his body. These boots are available in the featured color and an all-black option.
If there is an avid fisherman on your list then getting him the tools of the trade is a great gift idea. Chances are he has a rod and reel that he loves, but any fisherman that truly loves being out on the water casting and catching want more fishing poles. He most likely has a different pole for different baits and different fish. If he has mastered the art of angling then he will absolutely love this gift. The pole has a full metal body and side plates, it also has aluminum oxide guides and is available in a bunch of different configurations from one piece to two-piece poles. The smallest is a six and a half foot 2000 medium light one piece to a 10 foot 8000 heavy two-piece.
There are a lot of guys out there that sleep in boxers and tee shirt or shorts and a tank top or even sweatpants and no top, but that isn’t because they don’t like pajamas it is because they don’t have a pair to wear to bed. Gifting a pair of really great and comfortable pajamas is one of those gifts that seem small until he gets ready for bed. Comfort while sleeping has a lot to do with the bed and pillows but it also has to do with the attire he chooses to wear while he is trying to catch his Z’s. These pajamas are incredibly soft, they are made with 100% Pima cotton which is the same kind of cotton that they make newborn Pjs out of. There are plus sizes and big and tall sizes available so guys of all shapes and sizes can sleep in these soft and comfortable pajamas.
There may be nothing more relaxing than sliding into a hot tub at the perfect temperature with the jets blasting on you. After a long day of work coming home to one of these amazing inventions can be a Godsend. The great news is you can get him a hot tub without spending the thousands of dollars on a standard hot tub. The inflatable hot tub does all the things you want in a hot tub but it is portable and can be taken down when the weather doesn’t permit. This hot tub can be used both indoors and outdoors and can be maintained with the easy-to-replace filter cartridges to clean the water, which extends the life of the hot tub. It also makes the water cleaner. Easy to set up and no tools necessary. A great gift for the guy that needs a little time to himself. The tub can hold 4-6 people.
A quality flashlight will travel with a man no matter where he goes. The right flashlight can be stored in the home, in the vehicle or even on the person in a bag or toolbox. When the power goes out a trusted and super bright flashlight can be a lifesaver. This torch style flashlight has solar panels on it so that it can recharge via the sun’s rays. If the battery runs out when it is dark and you cannot access the sun there are a couple of other options including USB charging cable, and hand-crank for light anywhere. it also features multiple light options that allow use as a 250 total lumen output flashlight, floodlight or red emergency light. It sports a run time of 7-48 hours depending on the charge. Having a few of these will make any dark situation much brighter.
Zeus makes some seriously dope hair and beard care products for men. From their scents to the performance of the products they are top of the line when it comes to men’s grooming. This kit features a few of their best and most popular items including Beard Shampoo, Beard Conditioner, Beard Oil, 100% Boar Bristle Beard Brush. The shampoo washes away excess oils while moisturizing. The beard conditioner is made with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Aloe Vera for softness and rejuvenating hair. The beard oil is a sandalwood beard oil that softens your beard while staving off itchiness and dandruff. This is a great set for the bearded guy in your life.