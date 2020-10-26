57 Best Gifts for Neighbors: The Ultimate List

If you’re looking for a great way to be neighborly, foster relationships with newcomers, or support your longtime friends in the hood, we’ve got a great list of gifts for neighbors for the holidays, birthdays and lots of other special occasions. What’s better yet? Most of the gifts on our list are under $25.
If you’re looking to welcome a new neighbor into your community, the gift of this lovely wind chime will really touch their heart. The tinkling aluminum tubes chime together to play one of the most beloved hymns of all times, Amazing Grace. This wind chime features a cherry stained wood top piece and dangle, and at 24 inches long it’s a perfect piece to hang on a covered front porch or back patio.
Does your new neighbor’s house give off more of a beachy vibe? This brilliantly colorful Capiz shell windchime would look gorgeous at their place.
This funny yet functional gift is a great idea for anyone who loves entertaining. This set of stackable coasters includes coasters for five people, which can be stacked into a fun cactus shape when they are not in use. The coasters are heat resistant and waterproof, because they are made from EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate).
This is a great gift for any neighbor who grows cacti or succulents, or perhaps moved from and misses their former desert environment. And cute cacti idea – these cactus tea light candles make great gifts for neighbors. And the Suguaro Cactus Pen Holder is another cute and inexpensive gift as well.
Kubb is a really fun yard game that’s become a standard at my backyard BBQs, but it’s also a lot of fun to play in the colder months of the year. This game is great for both kids and adults. If you want a gift for a family of active neighbors, give this little gift a shot.
Another way to make new friends in the hood is to invite folks over to play a competitive game of Bocce ball. At less than $30, this set gives you everything you’ll need to have an afternoon of fun.
Looking for a clever and useful gift for your neighbors that’s not so expensive that it makes them feel uncomfortable? We think these beechwood measuring spoons are so clever and cute that absolutely everyone will love them. Perhaps you deliver them with a note requesting a small measure of forgiveness over a recent misunderstanding, or you add a small bag of turbinado sugar to make these spoons even sweeter. Whatever you decide, you can count on them loving the adorable little woodland creatures etched on each and every one of them.
For less than ten bucks, you could also give them this etched wooden mixing spoon with a super cute squirrel, or lots of other fun kitchen utensils from this cool company.
Narwhals rule. This is a great gift idea for your neighbors who like tea, coffee, or cute marine animals. While designed to be used as a tea infuser, you could also put instant coffee or aromatic spices into the infuser. We recommend that you include a little package of coffee or loose leaf tea to take things to the next level, at least for the neighbors you are really close with.
If you need another gift idea for the neighbor who loves quirky kitchen items, we also love these wacky egg molds.
Have neighbors with a new baby, or a baby on the way? This is a thoughtful gift that will ensure everyone’s getting a good night of sleep. They can control it remotely via the easy-to-use Hatch Baby Rest app. Looking for more gift ideas for expectant parents? Consider something from our guide to the best push presents.
There’s nothing quite so personal as sharing your most treasured recipes with neighbors and friends. That’s what makes this sweet recipe box such a perfect neighbor gift. It comes with 50 recipe cards, and fourteen categorized dividers. No need to write out all the recipes – just include two or three of your family favorites and let them fill the rest of the box with their own. You can also get the recipe box by itself for a less expensive option, or simply give them a lovely packet of recipe cards with three or four already filled out for less than ten bucks.
It seems like everyone has a smartphone these days. This cute portable charger is a great gift idea for the neighbor who is always on her phone, or the neighbor who owns lots of pet cats. With enough juice to recharge the average smartphone at least twice, this is also a nice gift for anyone who travels frequently and needs to stay connected while on the go.
If this kitty power bank is just a little too cutesy and you’re looking to impress your over the fence new guy, the Free Style power bank is a good choice.
Looking for a gift for an educated neighbor who loves reading? This book will appeal to lovers of history, philosophy, or politics. The book follows Hume and Smith’s relationship from their first meeting in 1749 until Hume’s death in 1776, and explains how the two men each influenced one another.
If you’re shopping for a neighbor who is an opera buff, skip The Infidel and the Professor and opt for Puccini Without Excuses, which should be right up their alley.
We’re obsessed with these colorful knife sets from Chef’s Vision. Arguably one of the coolest gifts for neighbors this year, we love this gift idea for passionate home cooks, wildlife lovers, or both. While they’re a bit higher priced than many of our gifts, they’re a lovely housewarming present for someone you know well. You can also get these knives with landscape scenes or celestial wonders. They’re all really beautiful.
In fact, you’re actually giving a gift that will keep your friends and neighbors safe. Did you know sharp knives are actually way safer than dull ones? Check out the facts at Home Ec 101.
Maple syrup is a wonderful neighbor gift, and this syrup is made extra special thanks to additional aging in bourbon barrels. This adds a nice dimension to the syrup, and it tastes especially nice on pancakes and waffles. This product is made in Dutchess County, New York, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone originally from that area.
The Stonewall Kitchen Pancake and Waffle Mix is another nice idea, and great for making a delicious buttermilk based breakfast.
Everyone loves donuts, so what better way to make new friends than to take them a freshly baked batch of your favorites, along with this cute set of donut baking pans? These steel pans have a wicked non-stick surface and that means donuts release easily without cracks and crumbs.
This Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix is a great addition to your gift, as it’s specifically created for baked versus fried donuts, plus it is gluten free. For a different occasion, or even right now, you might want to also give them a cookbook devoted to recipes for baked donuts.
Succulents are so hot right now, and because they’re so easy to take care of, everyone loves them. This six piece set of succulents is even easier, because they’re fake – but you’d hardly know it. They’re each potted in cute little grey pulp pots that look like clay, but are strong and not brittle. This six pack could easily be split between two or three neighbors as just a thoughtful little gift to say you’re glad they’re in your community.
If you can’t stand the thought of faux plants, consider getting a big pack of real succulents and clever planters to make your own neighbor gifts.
This creative soap dish makes it easier to keep the soap dish clean and free of soap residue. This is a great gift for neighbors who just moved in, and maybe haven’t had a chance to get all the little niceties they want for their new place. For anyone who hates soft, mushy soap, this soap saver soap dish is the answer.
For use in both kitchen and bath, these wooden soap savers come in a three pack and are great for soap bars as well as those kitchen scrubbies and sponges.
When in doubt, chocolate is a safe bet. These dark chocolate and salted caramel confections are totally delightful. This canister weighs 36 ounces, meaning over two pounds of sweet goodness. If your neighbor has a sweet tooth, this delicious gift is gonna be right up their alley.
When it comes to chocolate, it’s universally adored. You might want to check out our guide to all the best chocolate gifts.
One of the things that makes a neighborhood neighborly is the fact that you all share the local bird population. Depending on where you live, that could include an amazing array of the entertaining little fliers, and this birdfeeder can help bring more birds into your neighbor’s yard. It’s especially wonderful for families with curious kids, or older folks who love to watch their aviary from the comforts of indoors.
Another fun idea that will entertain people of all ages is a hummingbird feeder. Not only are these tiny birds beautiful, they’re among the most entertaining to watch.
This is the perfect gift for the neighbor that is always up for splitting a bottle of wine with you at the end of the day. Get two, to give them a matched set, or pair a single glass with a bottle of their favorite wine. We also think the “Why Limit Happy to An Hour?” glass is another fun option to share a cocktail with our neighborhood besties.
No matter the time of year, you can’t go wrong with giving hand cream as a gift. Many men and women struggle with dry skin, so hand cream will definitely be well-received. This particular hand cream has a nice consistency that doesn’t feel greasy after you apply it. We love the uplifting blood orange and amber scent.
This same company makes a variety of hand creams and lotions that you might want to consider. From Lemon Verbena and Spanish Lime to their Fir & Grapefruit Lotion, their citrusy scents are universally appealing to everyone.
Need a gift for the neighbor who loves to cook (or just loves retro Americana)? This cute sign will be a fun addition to their kitchen, especially if they’re the ones who are always popping by with a dozen fresh baked cookies. If you want to give them a bit of an homage to the quality of their food gifts, we also think they’ll love this vintage “Eat Here” sign.
These cute “handwarmer” mugs are very comfortable to hold, and also keep your hands warm on cold mornings.
Please note that this mug is available in both right-hand and left-hand variations. If you have a leftie neighbor, they’ll be surprised you went to the effort to get a mug that would be more comfortable for them to use.
These simple lights are the perfect gift for the neighbor with a boho chic style. The delicate rose gold color and funky geometric design really create an unusual look for any interior space. Each strand is five feet long, so consider picking up two or three packages if you think they’d like to cover a larger wall space.
Another fun idea, especially if you’ve got new neighbors who are hipsters, these Solar Mason Jar Lanterns are a perfect gift for them. Looking for the perfect housewarming gifts for hipsters? Browse our guide to the best hipster gifts.
If you know nothing about your neighbor, but want to get them something nice as a welcome gift or for some other special occasion, it’s hard to go wrong with something coffee-related. Pair this up-market coffee brewing system with a bag of your favorite beans, and your neighbor will become your BFF overnight.
Wondering why pour over coffee is such a hot topic these days? This old school method of brewing is actually far more flavorful than the coffee from your electric pot. Don’t believe us? Here’s the word from the experts at The Daily Meal.
For people who are passionate about good food and who love to prepare meals at home, there’s nothing better than having fresh herbs on hand to spice up a dish. Not only do they amp up the flavor, but they have so many health benefits according to this article in The Washington Post. That’s why this sweet little indoor garden kit is a perfect gift idea for neighbors.
With everything they’ll need to grow Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, and Thyme, this kit even includes little pots and plant markers to make create a tiny kitchen garden in a small space. If you’re shopping for hipster gifts for your neighbors, this Mason Jar Herb Garden Kit will be ideal.
Looking for a gift for your foodie neighbor? This fancy-pants balsamic is the real deal. Give it alone with a bow around the neck of the bottle, or pair it with homemade bread, salt, or olive oil to take things to the next level.
Your neighbors might also love this Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena set. It’s a bit more well priced if you think that balsamic alone is a bit on the spendy side. Even more budget-friendly, this CHEFVANTAGE Olive Oil and Vinegar Cruet Dispenser Set features really elegant glass bottles and a drip-free design, and they’re under twenty bucks.
This cute “beanietail” hat from C.C. is the perfect accessory for chilly morning walks and runs. If you have a woman neighbor who regularly sports a high pony, and hates trying to get her hair under a hat, this is a stellar little gift idea she’ll love. The drawstring Bun Beanie is another cute option to consider.
Everyone needs help with stress relief. These gift-worthy candles smell as great as they look. Give all four to your favorite neighbor, or split the set among multiple homes if money is tight this year and you want holiday gifts for all of your friends. These aromatherapy candles come in beautiful tiny tins with lids that can be reused when the candle is gone.
If you’re looking to communicate with a gift that reflects your groovy personal style, these clever candles come in tins that look straight outta the 60s.
This neighborly gift delivers on cool vintage style, but succeeds with complete functionality too. This two gallon watering can is made of galvanized steel so it resists rust, and makes it easy to water patio pots and hangers without dragging the hose around the yard. You could aways wrap a big ribbon around the can, and tie a cute pair of garden gloves on as well.
Do you live in one of those neighborhoods where folks are really close? If you do, it’s likely you’re a regular at welcoming newcomers to the hood. If you’re looking for a lovely way to do that, some homebaked goodies are always special, but they can sometimes come with the need to return a dish or platter. That’s why we love this traveling neighbor plate. You can load it up with holiday treats from your kitchen, and once they are gone, your neighbor will get the lovely sentiment beneath that encourages them to pass it on to their next new neighbor. We love the thought!
The giving plate is similar, in that it’s meant to be passed on, but its sentiment is more about sharing ongoingly, and we also think that’s a great way to meet and make friends with the folks who live near you.
If anyone could inspire neighborly behavior, it would have to be Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers Neighborhood. This lovely tome is dedicated to the life and works of a truly gentle human, and can he inspired everyone on their journey to becoming more loving and understanding of all the people in their neighborhood.
It traces Rogers’ professional, personal and artistic journey through life, allowing us to see from behind the lens, how to be our best person and human. Another one of our fave gifts for neighbors is Mr. Rogers personal words in You Are Special: Words of Wisdom for All Ages from a Beloved Neighbor.
Sometimes the simple gifts are the best gifts. Give them this mug, and they’ll know exactly where they stand with you. For extra festive fun, pair this gift with some chocolate mint truffle hot cocoa mix.
It’s always fun to give a gift that will make your neighbors laugh every time they use it, especially if it’s to tackle a kitchen chore that often goes undone. This pair of mamas will accomplish those duties with aplomb. The Angry Mama is a clever steamer that makes cleaning their microwave as simple as pushing start, and wiping it out, while Cool Mama lets them keep their fridge fresh baking soda instead of relying on some nasty damp box hanging out on a shelf.
If it’s safe to talk politics with your neighbors, you could get them the Angry POTUS microwave steamer instead. any of them make awfully fun neighbor gifts.
A storm glass is a great gift for any neighbor who is always talking about the weather. The crystals inside the glass rearrange based on incoming weather patterns, so they can see at a glance if it looks like rain. It also has a cool digital LCD readout on the base that gives the current temperature and humidity indoors.
This kitchen towel perfectly expresses how you feel about your favorite neighbors. Consider purchasing two towels, and pairing them with some tea, homemade bread, or other small kitchen gift to make your gift bundle a bit more memorable. If you’ve noticed your new neighbors have one or two kitties, and perhaps you do too, the “We’re Cat People” box sign will make them and their pets feel completely accepted.
What better way to make friends with your new over the fence neighbor than by showing up with some icy cold Moscow Mules in these fancy hammered copper mugs? The big brass handles ensure you’ll both keep your cocktails from spilling while you chat and make friends. At the end of your respite, you can hand over these sweet mugs as a memorable neighbor gift, or you can wash them and wrap them in the box they come in for a more formal presentation.
Another fun neighborly gift idea would be this awesome recipe book that simply invites gatherings. The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks has more than 200 recipes, both old school and new age, and it’s a lovely way to say welcome to the neighborhood.
Looking for a great gift for a history buff or American patriot? This love letter to American history highlights just one summer, the summer of 1927, a short period of American history that was packed with excitement and innovation.
In his classic humorous style, author Bill Bryson covers some of the biggest events in 1927, including Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, Babe Ruth’s pursuit of the home run record, the rise of Al Capone, and the release of the first motion picture with sound.
This American summer was a time of excitement and optimism, but also some harrowing events, and the resulting book is a hugely entertaining page-turner. We think this is a particularly nice gift for your neighbor who’s a history teacher or anyone who is interested in sports or true crime.
Food speaks a common language, and gifts around food and cooking always make popular neighbor gifts. With so many options, we think this lovely bamboo cutting board and utensil set is a particularly good choice. First, it’s less than $25, so it makes for a great housewarming gift for new neighbors. But if you decide this is a splurge that’s only worthy for your oldest and best next door friends, be sure to deliver it along with a treasured family recipe handwritten by you.
We think it’s a universal truth that almost every household has a hard time keeping track of their keys. That’s why this cool cast iron key holder is one of those great gifts for neighbors that they’ll use and love every single day. Topped by the word “Keys” it features four curved hooks, each of which can hold several sets of house and car keys. Another cute and affordable idea along those same lines is this wall mount key holder and mail basket.
For a clever shabby chic look, this mail holder features four photo frames, three key hooks and three little storage drawers. We think it’s super cute.
If you’re looking for a way to be neighborly for either folks who may have just moved in, or for your good friends who are like minded about protecting the earth from plastic waste, these cute resuable grocery bags are a great gift. They’ll keep everyone thinking about bring home their food without those plastic bags that litter our highways and waterways, and they fold up for super easy storage in the trunk, back seat or pantry.
Each bag can hold up to 50 pounds of groceries, and the reinforced handles make them easy to carry. If you’re buying for a male neighbor who may be less inclined to carry bags that are covered in cute prints, these ripstop polyester grocery bags are a great idea, and we love the fact that they’re machine washable so leaks, spills and the occasional squashed banana aren’t an issue. They come in a set of six. for your earthier neighbor, they might like these canvas grocery bags made from organic cotton.
There’s no better way to get to know your neighbors than by hosting a backyard barbecue. If you’ve got a little firepit, this little gift can really make their day. These marshmallow roasting forks feature wooden handles that stay cool, and they extend to a whopping 32 inches, to keep littler roasters at a safe distance from the fire. The non-sharp fork tines make them safe even for smaller kids (or adults who act like kids.)
These forks make fun neighbor gifts, especially if you package them up in a perfect S’mores gift bag with marshmallows, a few chocolate bars and some graham crackers.
In our house, we have a fleece blanket literally everyone wraps up in when they need to feel supported or they’ve got some kind of bug. We call it the “Aunt Shirley blanket” because that’s the name of the person who made it. If you have a neighbor that could use some lifting up, this positive energy fleece throw sends so many happy and healing thoughts. (Maybe they’ll name it after you!)
At 50 x 65 inches, this blanket is big enough to snuggle with a toddler while reading or watching movies, and it’s big enough to cover an adult by themselves as well. This blanket is covered with words of encouragement and love, and it’s a great gift idea for neighbors to know you’re thinking of them. Get it in 20 different colors, and sever combinations of messages.
If your neighbor also happens to be your bestie, this lovely Jar of Smiles is a great way to give them some laughter, love, and smiles that last for a whole month. This clever jar contains 31 little notes and quotes that are sure to make every day just a bit more special and fun. If your neighbors are friends who aren’t all that close, they’d likely appreciate the KindNotes Tin Keepsake Gift Box with messages of inspiration and friendship.
Life, especially during the holidays, can get pretty hectic. What better way to give your neighbors a calming moment of peace than to give them a lovely sampler of herbal teas? The Tea Forte Herbal Retreat tea sampler serves up ten tasty cups of comfort, joy, and warmth, all in the prettiest little box that’s like a present in itself.
Each pretty little pyramid tea bag looks like a tiny gift, and with flavors like Apricot Amaretto, Kiwi Lime Ginger, and Mojito Marmalade, they’ll get all the zing of a holiday cocktail without the alcohol. For those who love black teas, and the shot of caffeine they offer, a Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box gives them 48 bags in eight flavors, both caffeinated and decaf. It’s also a wicked bargain. If you want more options for tea gift boxes and sets, we have many excellent recommendations.
Do you have a new neighbor who has just moved in from out of state? Perhaps you know someone who usually travels to their home but can’t get away this holiday season. That’s when the gift of a Homesick Candle can give them the heartwarming aromas of home, without the trip there. Homesick candles come in scents for every state, as well as many specific cities and countries. This writer picked Idaho because that’s home for me, and the scent of spruce needles, melting snow, sandalwood, cinnamon, and amber, evoke all my good feelings about my state.
These soy wax candles have 60-80 hours of burn time, so they’ll enjoy them throughout the holidays and beyond. Candle gift sets are another welcome present and you can choose based on scents or decor colors.
When you’re looking for a nice little gift just to say thanks or happy holidays or happy birthday, but you want something that’s not too personal, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with chocolate – especially when that chocolate is Godiva. This cute dated gift mug is filled with all kinds of chocolate treats, from assorted truffles to dark chocolate cocoa. Yum.
There are so many seriously fun gifts for chocoholics that are affordable, you really can’t go wrong picking any one of these.
Do you have the kind of neighbors who are always helping each other out? If yes, they’ll get a belly laugh out of this clever hanging plaque that can be placed on their porch or front doot. It says “Please ring bell – if no one answers, pull weeds.” The 5 x 8 inch vintage look sign hangs from a black cord so it’s simple to mount.
Your neighbors might also like this cute box sign for their kitchen or entryway. It says “You and I are more than friends, we’re like a really small gang.” For really good buds, they’ll get a giggle out of this box sign that says “Good friends don’t let you do stupid things alone.”
If you regularly get together with your over the fence friends to enjoy a glass of wine, this set of funny wine coasters is the perfect gift for the holidays or no reason at all. They’re guaranteed to deliver lots of laughs with their old school designs and funny sayings. But these aren’t just cute, they’re practical presents for people who don’t want marks on their wood tables from glasses that might contain drinks besides wine.
Another cute set of coasters has equally sassy sayings and it even comes with a pair of socks with non skid bottoms that say “if you can see this bring me some wine.”
Almost everyone has a 9 x 13 baking dish, but if your neighbors regularly share meals, it’s always a drag to have to gingerly carry a glass baking dish, especially if what’s inside needs to be kept warm or cold. That’s why we love this insulated casserole carrier from Rachel Ray. The Temperfoil liner keeps things at the right temperature, whether they’re lugging a lasagne or batch of freshly baked cinnamon rolls.
The padded exterior helps guard against dish breakage and the zipper top makes it easy to get their dish from the car to the table in one piece. The padded handle makes for an easy carry, and a top zipper pocket is perfect for slipping in serving utensils. This cool carrier comes in seven fun colors to choose from.
When you’re buying gifts for neighbors, often you’re looking for memorable ideas that are also affordable. A Christmas ornament is an ideal option that your neighbors and friends will cherish year after year and each time they unpack it and decorate their tree, they’ll always think of you. This happy little snowman ornament from Old World Christmas is hand-blown, and carefully handpainted and glittered to give it such a lifelike expression.
Another beautiful option for your friends and neighbors who love the true story of Christmas is this beautiful Holy Family ornament. The Flight to Egypt ornament depicts Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus fleeing for safety.
Who doesn’t love Bob Ross, the late artist made famous on PBS for his calming style and “happy little clouds?” This chia pet depicts Bob, with his iconic wild head of hair. Within just a couple of weeks, your neighbors will have a lush green kitchen garden of yummy sprouts to enhance salads, sandwiches and more.
The Bob Ross Bobblehead plays ten different wise and witty sayings from the painter, and the Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug transforms, once filled with a hot liquid, from having a black background to a happy little scene.
Are you looking for a way to give your neighbors and friends something clever and fun without breaking the bank this year? This set of 12 funny neoprene bottle holders are perfect to split into smaller groupings of two or four as fun gifts. Each holder snugly fits a standard 12 ounce beer or soda bottle, and zips to keep drinks cool for sipping.
You can deliver them with your favorite six pack of beer and a bow, and leave your neighbors totally happy with your gift choice, because…beer. If your pals tend to drink out of cans rather than bottles, no worries. You can get some funny can coolers instead.
If you love to give more practical presents to the people on your gift list, useful kitchen gadgets are almost universally a great gift idea. That’s what makes this set of spoon rests an affordable and sensible option. Made from food-grade silicone, they keep countertops and stovetops cleaner, and they’re heat resistant and dishwasher safe. Their larger size makes them great for spatulas and ladles as well as large spoons.
Another one of our favorite kitchen gifts tackles one of our least-favorite kitchen chores. These silicone garlic peeling tubes make getting that sticky paper off our favorite stinky bulb a breeze.
When you’re looking to seed a new or old friendship with your neighbors, this sweet and thoughtful faith quote flower pot can be the key to growing your relationship. The coffee mug shaped planter pot features the warming words, “plant faith, grow hope, harvest love.” The planter also comes with a tiny spade that features the scripture “Let your heart rejoice.”
The Love Is flower pot and the Friends flower pot are equally affordable and offer you the chance to give similar neighbor gifts while keeping each one distinct.
What if you could give someone a smile each and every time they stepped out their front door? That’s exactly what this friendship themed stepping stone will do. Made from cast resin to simulate the look of sandstone, this stepping stone is inscribed with the words “friends are the flowers in the garden of life.” It can also be hung on a wall as long as there’s a stud available.
Another beautiful stepping stone features bead flowers and says “Love, laughter, and friendship are always welcome in this house.”
If you love to deliver your homebaked holiday goodies to friends and neighbors, but you feel like that gift’s a tiny bit lacking, you could always accompany your treats with this hilarious oven mitt. This heavy duty mitt is ready to rumble when things get hot in the kitchen, but it’ll keep them laughing every time they use it. It’s washable, so perfect for real day to day use, but another little note to share with your neighbors is the fact that a percent of the proceeds from its sale go to support hunger relief programs.
Don’t you just love tiny gifts that are useful, beautifully wrapped and smell just a little bit like heaven? We do too. That’s why this botanical soap sampler is one of those purchases that you can break into thoughtful little gifts for all your friends and neighbors. Each 1.9 ounce bar comes in a beautiful wrapper that’s already perfect for gift giving. Made with super moisturizing natural and botanical ingredients, this package contains 19 bars that you can split into smaller groups.
Make your gift extra special by putting the soap bars into tiny baskets with a red ribbon, or insert them into pretty organza bags.
It doesn’t really matter the season, sun and weather can be drying to skin and lips. That’s why this natural lip balm set from Burt’s Bees is the ideal gift for men or women, but especially at Christmas when winter winds and cold can be brutal on their kisser. These balms leave lips soothes, smooth and refreshed all day long with a combination of ingredients like responsibly sourced butters and beeswax. They’re 100 percent natural and come in yummy flavors like coconut and pear, vanilla bean, and strawberry.
Burt’s Bees Superfruit lip balms are deliciously flavored as well as effective. If you’re worried that flavored balms won’t be great for everyone, you can always opt for the original Burt’s Bees lip balm with beeswax and peppermint. Super refreshing.
Are your neighbors also friends with a good sense of humor? There’s really not many gifts as hilarious as the potty sprays from Poo-Pourri. These before you go sprays might actually banish the notion that everyone’s poop stinks. Just a spritz before going, they actually stop bathroom odors before they permeate the air. Amazing.
This little bottle of citrus scented spray uses natural citrus oils and other natural compounds to battle brutal bathroom odors, but it also works to eliminate odors in trash cans and diaper pails too. If you’re buying for several friends and neighbors, snag the Poo-Pourri In a Pinch Pack that gives you five bottles of scented spray to disperse among your pals.
If you’re specifically buying for Christmas, the Poo-Pourri Secret Santa Spray makes sure everyone’s poop smells nice instead of naughty.