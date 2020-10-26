57 Best Gifts for Neighbors: The Ultimate List

Do you live in one of those neighborhoods where folks are really close? If you do, it’s likely you’re a regular at welcoming newcomers to the hood. If you’re looking for a lovely way to do that, some homebaked goodies are always special, but they can sometimes come with the need to return a dish or platter. That’s why we love this traveling neighbor plate. You can load it up with holiday treats from your kitchen, and once they are gone, your neighbor will get the lovely sentiment beneath that encourages them to pass it on to their next new neighbor. We love the thought!

The giving plate is similar, in that it’s meant to be passed on, but its sentiment is more about sharing ongoingly, and we also think that’s a great way to meet and make friends with the folks who live near you.