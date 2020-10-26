57 Best Gifts for Neighbors: The Ultimate List

57 Best Gifts for Neighbors: The Ultimate List

  Updated

If you’re looking for a great way to be neighborly, foster relationships with newcomers, or support your longtime friends in the hood, we’ve got a great list of gifts for neighbors for the holidays, birthdays and lots of other special occasions. What’s better yet? Most of the gifts on our list are under $25.

In the rush to find gifts for your friends, family, romantic partner, and coworkers, you may have overlooked your own neighbors. That would be a shame, because neighbors can be really important allies in life.

A neighbor is someone who might help you with dog walking or babysitting, or keeping an eye on your place when you're on vacation.

Maybe your neighbor lets you borrow their lawnmower whenever you need it, or never says no to letting you pinch a cup of sugar. And even if you don't get along great with your neighbors, every day can bring an opportunity to change that.

Thoughtful gifts for neighbors can help mend fences in case you've had some trivial tiff and want to apologize.  And if you have had no contact at all with your neighbors, a small and thoughtful gift can help cement what might become a lifelong friendship.

Whether you're super close with your neighbors, or just want to keep peace in the hood, our gift guide is here to help.

