21 Best College Care Package Ideas

21 Best College Care Package Ideas

  • Shares
  • Updated

College care packages make a thoughtful gesture for any student. From illnesses to exam-related stress to sending warm thoughts on a special occasion, such as a holiday or birthday, we’ve uncovered the best college care package ideas for any occasion. The packages below are packed with goodies that any college student will like, and can be shared among friends and classmates.

Need some good gifts for college students? Check out our 101 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List or 101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

What Do You Put in a College Care Package?

There's lots of fun stuff to put in a college care package. A basket full of assorted goodies, ranging from sweet to savory, can be a satisfying choice for any student.

We've also picked out some college care packages that are designed to reduce stress and speed up recovery from an illness or injury. One of our favorites is the UnboxMe Holiday Care Package For Women, which has all the essentials for a bit of much-needed "me time".

Some care packages for college students have a specific theme, such as chocolate, coffee or high-protein snacks to get through the day. We've also included several different sizes, whether you're looking for a smaller package with 20 delicious bites or a mega package that has over 100 treats for students.


What Does Every College Student Want?

Dietary restrictions and taste preferences aside, every college student wants a care package full of items that they will actually use. For many students, delicious snacks are a must.

You can also pamper the college student in your life by giving the gift of relaxation. College life can be stressful, which is why we've included various college care packages for the student who could use some time to relax and unwind.


What Should Be Included in an Exam Care Package?

Exam week is particularly stressful and draining. A thoughtful care package can help any college student stay focused and fed until it's over. There is no one item that should be included in an exam care package. Instead, give a mix of savory and sweet snacks, or help provide a much-needed caffeine boost with a care package full of coffee, tea or chocolate.

You might also want to give the gift of reduced stress during exam week. We suggest the Spa Life All Natural Bath & Body Luxury Spa Gift Basket for Men, which contains body lotion, shower gel, body wash and everything else he might need to de-stress. A rose-scented version is available for women.

See Also:

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,