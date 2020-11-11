21 Best College Care Package Ideas

College care packages make a thoughtful gesture for any student. From illnesses to exam-related stress to sending warm thoughts on a special occasion, such as a holiday or birthday, we’ve uncovered the best college care package ideas for any occasion. The packages below are packed with goodies that any college student will like, and can be shared among friends and classmates.
Need some good gifts for college students? Check out our 101 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List or 101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Snack Bar has 40 different snack options. There’s something to satisfy every type of craving, including cookies and other sweets, salty crackers, fun fruit chews and more. This college care package is packed with a variety of brand-name snacks. There’s plenty to go around, making this a fun gift for college students to share with friends and classmates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she’s feeling under the weather or could use some stress relief during exam week, this sweet care package shows that you’re thinking of her. She’ll find sweet herbal rose tea, lavender vanilla honey, a mini faux succulent, warm and cozy socks, and a sea salt and sage hand-poured scented candle. Each product is hand-selected and tested to ensure it’s absolutely right for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 50-piece care package caters to hungry guys. He’ll find an assortment of chips, nuts, pretzels, sweets and more. Whether he’s in the mood for crunchy, salty, sweet or soft, he’ll find the right snack in this jam-packed package. If he’s a fan you can set up the package for monthly deliveries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From movie night to late-night study sessions, there’s a snack for every occasion in this care package. And what college student would turn down microwavable mac and cheese, popcorn, Ramen and other delicious goodies? If the care package is a hit, you can opt for a monthly delivery subscription.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all college students can be home for the holidays or other special occasions. This gourmet gift basket is full of delicious treats such as caramel popcorn, chocolate covered pretzels, peanut brittle and more. You can even include a personalized message during checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Along with their favorite Starbucks coffees, this thoughtful gourmet basket also has a variety of teas and treats. They’ll find Teavana tea, caramel wafers, cookies and a sturdy ceramic Starbucks mug. This blend of snacks and beverages is a thoughtful gift for any college student.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This variety care package for college students contains 50 various delicious treats. There’s something for everyone, including cookies, chips, protein bars, salted peanuts and more. Each snack is individually wrapped for freshness and can be easily shared with friends and classmates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The SNACK BOX CLUB College Care Package is packed with 50 delicious treats for movie night, late-night study sessions and busy exam weeks. The box is packed with delicious treats for every college student, including popcorn, chips, crackers, protein bars and chocolate. Each piece is individually wrapped to ensure it stays fresh as long as possible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This care package is filled with goodies to boost recovery from an illness or injury. Along with a plush and soft blanket, the package has a vacuum insulated stainless steel cup, tea kit, word puzzle book and more. You can include a personalized message at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With over 20 healthy snacks to choose from, this food gift basket is equally suited for the indecisive as well as hungry athletes. Each box contains an assortment of low sugar and high protein snacks. You can also upgrade to the 30-count Deluxe box or start smaller with a 12-count sampler box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift basket is a thoughtful choice for that coffee-loving college student. Along with a deluxe coffee blend, the package contains goodies such as espresso candy, tiramisu wafer rolls, chocolate espresso beans and more. Every basket is hand-crafted in the U.S. and can be personalized with your own message at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of a box that’s brimming with sweets and treats, this care package from Sincerely Gifted emphasizes self-care gifts. She’ll find organic tea, raw honey sticks, an adult coloring book, colored pencils and fragrant hand-poured soy scented candle. This carefully curated self-care package is just what she needs for some valuable “me time”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you want to shower her with gifts on her birthday or simply want to let her know that you’re thinking of her while she’s away, the Good Vibes Care Package is full of meaningful gifts. She’ll find a travel mug, wood art block, shower steamers, chocolate bars and more. Contents are wrapped in festive gift tissue and ship in a colorful box that’s sure to make her day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send some cheer and warm thoughts with this get well gift basket, which is packed with thoughtful snacks, treats, tea and more. When the college student in your life is feeling under the weather, send them a smile with this gift set. All items arrive in a glossy and sturdy white gift box complete with a hand-tied bow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show him you’re thinking of him with this assortment of 25 snacks and treats. If you’re looking for college care package ideas that include high-quality snacks, this assortment is a fun choice. Each snack is hand-picked to ensure it’s fresh and tasty when it arrives.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With 150 snacks to choose from, this sampler is the gift that keeps on giving. From study sessions to last-minute crams before exam week, this party box has a mix of sweet, savory and crunchy snacks for college students. There’s plenty to go around, making this the ultimate snack gift for any college dorm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of sweet and savory Frito-Lay snacks will find an assortment of 40 types of food. The care package contains chips, cookies and crackers and indulges taste buds with a blend of sweet and savory flavors. Every snack is individually wrapped to ensure it stays fresh over time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When hunger pangs strike, he can choose from nuts, protein bars, chips and more. This college care package for hangry guys is filled with over 20 popular snacks to satisfy his cravings. From honey roasted peanuts to beef jerky, BBQ chips and sunflower seeds, he’s sure to reach for this package when he needs a snack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no shortage of college care package ideas for vegans. This basket is packed with various gluten-free and vegan snacks, including bars, crackers, cookies and more. There’s a snack for every mood and occasion, from long study sessions to busy days when it’s nice to have a satisfying and delicious snack on hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treat him to a relaxing spa gift basket. This at-home spa treatment set features an assortment of men’s products, including body lotion, scrub, shower gel, a sisal sponge and more. Looking for a similar college care package for her? A wild rose package is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brighten any college student’s day with this assorted basket full of holiday cheer. The Christmas basket features festive holiday snacks such as peppermint hot cocoa, shortbread cookies, Ghirardelli chocolate squares and more. Whether they can’t make it home for the holidays or you just want to spread some cheer, this is a fun college care package for any student.