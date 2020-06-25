101 Cool Gifts For Guys: The Ultimate List

101 Cool Gifts For Guys: The Ultimate List

  • 959 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Every year, we blast your feeds with all of the shopping lists need, ranging from the best new toys of the year to the best gifts for women. Now, it’s the men’s turn. Here are 101 incredibly cool gifts for guys:

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
99 Listed Items

  • VideoVideo related to logitech g933 artemis spectrum wireless2018-10-07T16:21:51-04:00

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

Admittedly, finding the perfect gift for a man can be tough, as you're not going to buy the same gifts for your husband as you would for your father, and the gift you'd buy for your boyfriend of a few months probably wouldn't be the same gift that you'd buy for your brother.

There are some basic gift-giving rules to keep in mind. First, with Christmas, we like to go with a three tier system for the most important men: a splurge lavish gift as a big present, a mid-range gift that's something useful (clothes, tools, etc), and then a less expensive personal gift that you just know they're going to love. Secondly, if you're buying a gift for someone at the office, stay away from alcohol or alcohol-related gifts, and don't spend a fortune. Third, try to stay away from actual video games and Blu-ray movies unless you KNOW, for a fact, that they don't already have it.

In the ultimate Christmas list above, you'll find the top 50 cool gifts for men, ranging from cool new tech, style essentials, hobbyist picks, and snack gifts. Whether they're the tech type, the outdoorsman, the gamer, the fashion forward male, or a beer-drinkin', football-watchin', snack-eatin' foodie, the list below has you covered with some great gift ideas.

Last Minute Gifts for Men: A Definition

Firstly, we're including great stuff on the list. That's easy. But our second priority is to make sure that whatever's on this list -- you can get it in time for Christmas. And, lastly, we're including the unexpected. The types of things that he's not likely to buy for himself. For example, underwear are always gonna be needed so he's always going to need to buy some undies now and then. They're a great gift -- don't get us wrong -- but they're more a he-gone-git-it-anyway gift than a he-didn't-expect-it gift.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , ,