101 Cool Gifts For Guys: The Ultimate List

Every year, we blast your feeds with all of the shopping lists need, ranging from the best new toys of the year to the best gifts for women. Now, it’s the men’s turn. Here are 101 incredibly cool gifts for guys:
I can’t stress enough how much I’ve fallen in love with my Nanoleaf Light. It’s an incredibly cool smart lighting system that’s controlled via an app on your phone, and it spits out 16.7 million colors and ranging from 1200K-6500K white light. The starter kit comes with 9 large, LED triangles that can be arranged however he feels like arranging them (as long as they’re connected to each other). The lights are brilliant, and they add a nice techy-touch to any room’s decor.
But on top of being just good-looking lights, they can be functional as well, as the Nanoleaf app works with Amazon Echo, Google Home, Siri, Apple Home kit, and my personal favorite, IFTTT. What can these lights do? Well, I have mine hooked up to IFTTT for a number of different functions. If tomorrow’s forecast calls for snow, the lights will turn to an animated light and blue light scene. If it’s raining out right now, my lights will animated in a way that looks like water drops hitting puddles. If I get a new tweet, the light will turn a Twitter shade of blue. If my phone’s battery drops below 10%, my light will look like an emergency vehicle, flashing red and white. See. super functional.
If he’s shown any interest in smart lighting at all, the Nanoleaf Rhythm LED Lights Smarter Kit is one of the best Christmas gifts for him in 2019.
If I had to choose one set of wireless earbuds to wear for the rest of my life, the Jaybird Vista are a clear winner. I’ve tried numerous true wireless earbud brands, and Jaybird’s are, by far, the most comfortable and best-sounding on the market.
Yes, they are a bit more expensive than you might want to pay for a gift, but they’re well worth it; you get what you pay for. These earbuds also allow you to fine-tune your listening experience and adjust frequencies, thanks to the companion app on your smartphone. They’re easy to setup, sound great, and actually stay in your ear while you’re doing stuff around the house or going for a run.
They also come with a great charging case that will charge and protect them.
After receiving a pair for my birthday last year from my wife, I ended up purchasing two more pairs as Christmas gifts for my in-laws. They’re truly a great buy.
Does he want to be able to use thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment but doesn’t have the space (or money) for it? Well, with the BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Home Gym Workout package, he can simulate that same equipment for significantly less money.
In fact, it comes in at under $200, and it simulates many of the most popular gym machines utilizing resistance bands and your own bodyweight. The BodyBoss is ultra-portable, too, so he won’t be stuck working out in some stinky gym; he can take the BodyBoss to the park, the beach, the yard, virtually anywhere there’s a little bit of space.
The BodyBoss is a great way to get a solid workout in without having to trek to the gym.
There’s nothing like hit around some golf balls to relax a man, but you can’t always get outside to do so. But with the OptiShot 2 Golf Simulator (which works with PC or Mac), you can use your own clubs to hit real or foam golf balls indoors while playing on world-famous courses — at least digitally. The award-winning OptiShot 2 Golf Simulator will help you improve your game from the comfort of your own home, and you can even play without any pants because you’ll be in your man cave. There’s no rule that says you have to wear pants in your man cave. Pantless golf? Count me in! It’s even better when you use it with the projector for the ultimate experience.
If he’s a mobile gamer, he ABSOLUTELY NEEDS the Razer Kishi controller. This isn’t your average gaming pad; it brings console-quality controls to your mobile gaming and, because it isn’t using Bluetooth, it provides zero latency controls.
It feels like an Xbox One controller with a Nintendo Switch design, and it’s the perfect mobile controller for Android users who love to use the Steam Link app or play mobile games like Fortnite or PUBG. Personally, I use it with the Steam Link app to play all of my PC games while watching TV at night with my wife. It’s the perfect controller for Skater XL, which is a game that requires ultimate precision controls to master your tricks.
The Razer Kishi fits most Android phones, as it clamps onto your phone from both sides. It uses a Type C Charging port to connect to your phone.
Even if he already has a Bluetooth gamepad that he uses for his phone, trust me when I tell you that replacing it with the Razer Kishi will change his mobile gaming entirely.
I’ve been a gamer ever since my father brought home the original NES on launch day and we played hours of Super Mario Bros. Gaming has certainly come a long way in 2017, and on November 7th, the most powerful video game console to date, the Xbox One X, launched. The Xbox One X brings console gaming to full 4K with HDR full color gamut and more power under the hood. Games will run the best on the Xbox One X, and it also has a 4K Blu-Ray player and media streamer (so 4K Stranger Things Season 2 on Netflix will work great).
If he’s really into gaming, and cares about having the best of the best, the Xbox One X is hands-down the gift for him. Also, check out the essential Xbox One X enhanced games available right now.
First, let me note that the Olive Smart Ear is NOT a hearing aid in the traditional sense that you’re probably thinking of. Instead, the Olive Smart Ear doesn’t help you simply hear louder, it actually allows you to enhance specific audio frequencies and cancel out background noise around you to allow the wearer to hear better.
It’s intended for use by those with mild to moderate hearing loss (I fall into the mild category after years of mixing loud audio in studio headphones), and it definitely does what it says on the box. If he’s like me, he’s constantly saying, “What?…huh?…Did you say something?” when someone speaks, or frequently complains about not being able to hear the TV from the couch. With the Olive Smart Ear, he’s able to fine-tune the device to boost or limit certain frequencies thanks to an equalizer, and it has three modes: Default, Conversation, and TV Mode.
After two weeks of using the Olive Smart Ear, I don’t see myself walking around the house without it. I was able to hear everything my kids and wife were saying to me, which was always my biggest issue. I was able to hear low-volume conversations late at night on television.
It’s surprisingly comfortable to wear, and after a few days of wearing it, I would not even feel it in my ear.
If you’re looking to go all-out and spare no expenses, one of the coolest gifts for guys in 2020 is a fat tire electric bike. You can snag the W Wallke X3 26-inch Fat Tire electric bike right now, which can hit up to 28mph. It has 3 different levels, and if you use it on level 1 electric speed, you can take this baby a whopping 55 miles before the battery dies on you.
It has an all-aluminum suspension front fork and a front air shock absorber, as well as a center shock absorber. What makes this e-bike really powerful is its 750W brushless motor.
What we also love about this bike is that it utilizes a double-disc hydraulic brake system so you’ll be damn sure to stop when you need to most.
The Wallke fatty is great on multiple terrain types, including dirt roads, concrete, SNOW, mud, grass, and more, so regardless of the climate that he lives in he’ll be able to get a lot of use out of it.
Braun’s newest electric shaver is the Braun Series 9, which claims to be the world’s most efficient and comfortable shaver on the planet. It has five specialized shaving elements that eliminate more hair in one stroke, allowing him to make fewer strokes and, therefore, giving him less skin irritation. It also has two specialized trimmers to capture those tricky hairs.
It has a unique 5-action Clean & Charge station that cleans, lubricates, and dries the shaver with the simple press of a button. It’s just another reason why the Braun Series 9 is considered the gold standard for electric shaving. On a single charge, he’ll get 50 minutes of shaving time.
Box spring and traditional mattresses have severely dropped in popularity over the past few years, and it’s mostly thanks to Casper Mattresses. This mattress arrives at your door in a box, and it’s made of memory foam, with a 4-layer construction for support, breathability, and bounce. It uses an open-cell top layer that uses convection and conduction to flow heat away from your body as your sleep so that you won’t wake up in a sweat. Instead, he’ll be cool and comfortable. It also has a risk free 100 night trial, and if he does decide to keep it (which he likely will) it has an impressive 10 year warranty.
Audiophiles with a need for clarity should look no further than the V-MODA Remix Bluetooth Hi-Fi Metal speaker. It has impressive sound, especially when you factor in its size. Bassy lows and clear highs make this Bluetooth speaker sound stunning, and it’s no wonder why it’s so highly rated, sporting a 4.7 out of 5.0 review average on Amazon.
It’s available in black on black or silver on black, and we recommend the silver, as it’s the better-looking of the two. What’s more, there are also customizable faceplates sold by V-MODA where you can upload your own design and they’ll 3D print it for a little extra.
I’ve had my own V-MODA Remix speaker for over 3 years now, and I literally use it every single day; it’s the perfect speaker to blast music in the bathroom while I’m taking my morning shower.
Bone Conduction Headphones are awesome, and there’s really no denying that. These AfterShokz Trekz Aeropex are great for runners who want to be able to run safely with the ability to hear the environment around them while still being able to hear their tunes loud and clear. It’s also great for dads/husbands doing work around the house so that they can still hear their children or wife.
They’re IP67 rated so they’re completely sweatproof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain with them or sweating with them on.
These headphones have 8 hours of music per charge, and they’re currently available in cosmic black or lunar grey. These are the lightest bone conduction headphones to date, weighing in at less than a single ounce.
Men sure love to grill and cook, don’t they? Is he a hot sauce fanatic, as well? Zombie Cajun Hot Sauce is an award winning hot sauce that has one simple philosophy: “it’s not about the hot it’s about the flavor!” This Zombie Cajun Hot Sauce Gift Set is sure to please his taste buds with four different Louisiana style hot sauces, all with their own unique flavor. It includes “The Antidote” for the hottest of hot sauces, Cajun Garlic (it’s still hot, don’t worry), “Lagniappe” (which is less hot but ultra flavorful) and the original Zombie Cajun.
You’ve probably seen the hipster-fueled commercials for the all-new Microsoft Surface laptop already, and if you can ignore those cringeworthy 30-second spots, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is great. What sets the Surface apart from other Windows 10 laptops is its design, giving a professional look with a slim body. But on top of that, it has some impressive specs available, including an i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB model. The i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB model is more affordable, and depending on his needs, he might not need the extra power.
Still, it’s a great-looking laptop that brings the power along with it. It’s available in Cobalt, Burgundy, Platinum, and Graphite Gold.
There isn’t a device in my kitchen that I love more than my Nutri Ninja Blender, and this year, Nutri Ninja introduced the Auto-iQ, a more powerful/slightly smarter version. If he’s an on-the-go business man or just likes a quick smoothie now and then, the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ will become his new best friend. It comes with 2 cups (one 18 ounce and one 24 ounce) with sip and seal lids, so he can easily make a morning smoothie/shake, pop on the lid, and take it to go. Super easy, and if it gets him consuming more fruits and veggies, there’s another bonus.
If he’s a smart home nerd like me, he’ll absolutely love owning the Rollicool A20 smart portable air conditioner. It’s one of the easiest smart home gadgets to setup; there’s no fuss or confusion when setting up the app like there is with some other smart home stuff. It simply does what it says on the box – and that’s tough to come by in the smart home space. With the Rollicool A20, he’ll be able to easily turn the air conditioning on and off right from his smartphone using the Rollicool app. Whether he’s just being lazy and doesn’t want to get off the couch or he’s at the office, he can turn the air conditioning on or off with just a tap in the app.
With this wi-fi connected 14K BTU cooling and heating unit, he can set the temperature, turn the AC off but leave the fan on, turn the dehumidifier on/off, turn the heat on/off, and more. Rollibot’s Rollicool A20 is useful for all four seasons, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa so you can use your voice to control it as well.
There are plenty of great 4K projectors out there, but the best bang for your buck is the Optoma 4K HDR gaming projector. It sports 3800 lumens and is perfect for both day and night gaming. It has a super impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a large 120″ image projection screen. With a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, that 120″ screen is going to look pretty nice.
It works with any HDMI-capable device, which includes PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Chromecast, Fire Stick, and Apple TV. It’s the perfect projector for a game room or in-home theater setup.
Give him the gift of comfort with the Pulaski Power Home Theatre Recliner, which has its own USB charging ports hidden in the arm storage. This allows him to charge his phone or tablet while he lounges in his brand new, comfortable chair. It’s one of the highest rated recliners on Amazon.
Is your dad or husband always complaining about someone messing with the thermostat? Does he roll his eyes every time you tell him you’re cold? Does he forget to turn the heat down when he leaves for the day? Give him the gift of being able to control the temperature right from his smartphone, whether he’s in the house or at the office.
The Honeywell Wi-Fi Touchscreen Thermostat comes in at $126 on Amazon, and it’s a great gift for someone building a smart home.
The Philips Hue Color A19 Starter Kit is also another great way to add smart LED lighting to your home. Unlike the Nanoleaf Aurora, these don’t hang from your wall. Instead, they screw into any regular A19 light socket. The kit comes with 3 bulbs and the required hub, and they can be controlled with a smartphone app (iOS or Android). These are a great way to add dynamic lighting to his home, whether he wants a more dynamic home theater, a smarter office, or just a more colorful living room. The Philips Hue Bridge connects to IFTTT, Alexa, Apple Homekit, and more, and there are extra apps available that add other functionalities to the lights (like making them a strobe light, for instance).
If he’s a coffee snob (like myself), you might want to think about picking him up an Atlas Coffee Club subscription. It’s a monthly bag of high-quality coffee (the world’s BEST single origin coffees) that is hand-picked and curated by Atlas Coffee.
He’ll get coffee from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and many other countries. There are over 50+ countries, with all coffee beans being ethically sourced right from various different countries across the equator.
Each coffee comes with a postcard containing coffee notes (description), details of where it came from, and how it’s best to brew that specific coffee.
If they love coffee, Atlas Coffee is the best coffee subscription I’ve tried so far.
While smart locks have been around for a few years, the clear frontrunner for best smart lock comes from August with the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect.
It’s the easiest smart lock to setup, as it uses your existing deadbolt that’s already installed in your door. Simply take one side of your existing lock off of your door, screw in the included adapter, add you’re ready to start using the August Smart Lock Pro. It works with most standard deadbolts, as long as your deadbolt is in a spot that isn’t directly above your door’s handle (there has to be room for the August Smart Lock Pro to fit.
It works with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Homekit, Siri, and Google Assistant, so you can ask them all to lock/unlock your door for you. And because of the Connect bridge, you’re able to lock and unlock your door remotely using the August app.
With the August Smart Lock Pro, you’re also able to provide temporary digital keys to family and friends. There’s a lot you can do with the Smart Lock Pro + Connect, which is why it’s one of our favorite new smart home gifts for Christmas this year.
The August Doorbell Cam Pro is super easy to install. It uses your existing doorbell wires, and setup is explained step-by-step right in the August app so you can follow right along.
What’s also great about the August Doorbell Cam Pro is that it comes with a USB dock so that you can easily set it up before installing onto your house.
It’s the classiest-looking doorbell cam on the market, too, as the Dark Gray (essentially black) goes well with any modern-looking home.
It also works with any of the visual Alexa’s like the Echo Show so that you’re able to view who is at the door without having to even take out your phone.
For the foodie/coffee snob, the gift of a wholesome, complete, full-bodied coffee can’t be beaten. I’m constantly on the search for the best cup of joe I can find, and at home, you won’t find any better than Limitless Coffee’s Geisha Premium coffee.
It’s made from an extremely rare Giesha plant that’s found only at high elevations in tropical countries, and the beans are the cleanest beans you’ll find. Because of the unique roasting process of the beans, carcinogens and the bitter taste are eliminated.
If he LOVES a great cup of coffee, check out Limitless.
Music can be the lifeblood for many, and if he’s always looking for great music to listen to, then he needs this book: 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die: Revised and Updated Edition. It starts at the 1950s and goes through each decade, picking out the 1,001 albums that need to be heard. It’s also a great coffee table book for his guests.
Amazon introduced a brand new line of their ECHO devices earlier this year, including the Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Show, and Echo Look. Our pick is the Amazon Echo Plus (which right now comes with a Hue Bulb). The Echo Plus is the first essential for starting a smart home, allowing users to control their lives with their voices. Need to know what the weather is going to be tomorrow? Ask Alexa. Need to change the temperature in your home? Tell Alexa. Need to change the smart lights to party mode? Tell Alexa to get the party started.
Amazon’s smart assistant is the best available, and that’s why the Echos are so highly recommended.
The Logitech G903 Wireless gaming mouse is, hands-down, the best gaming mouse on the planet — and I don’t just mean wireless gaming mice, either. This mouse is flawless, save for its higher than average price tag. But you really do get what you pay for, here. The G903 uses Lightspeed wireless tech that features 1ms report rate for competition-ready twitch targeting. It also has a DPI that can be changed on the fly, without having to pick up your mouse (which is super helpful when you’re switching from using an automatic weapon to, say, a sniper).
Even if he’s not a gamer, having a wireless mouse that feels this good is an absolute must if they’re a frequent PC user.
For the streaming media junkie, the Roku 4 can’t be beat. It has over 2,500 streaming channels available, including Netflix, Hulu, Sling, ESPN, and so many more, ranging from movies to TV shows to music to news and even kids programming. Best of all, it has 4K capabilities, so he’ll be able to stream the highest quality content available on his 4K TV. It also up-rezzes 720p and 1080p streams to 4K for 4K TVs.
Setup is also ridiculously easy and intuitive, and it’s up and running in no-time.
Take one of the biggest brands that has the best drones for sale in the industry, and then add in a portability component, and you’ve got yourself the DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone. This cool lookin’ little guy folds up neatly for easy transport, whether you’re going to the beach, the park, the mountain, or wherever else. It records 1080p/30fps, and it hits a top speed of 31 mph in Sport Mode. The Spark has a 16 minute flying time, and it has a 1.2 mile range. All of the footage can be controlled, edited, and shared right in the DJI Go App.
The DJI Spark is a great tool for amateur photographers, but also a great deal of fun for drone enthusiasts.
Nothing beats a great beer after a long day, unless, of course, you actually made that great beer yourself. The #1 best-selling home brewing starter set is the Mr. Beer Premium Gold edition Homebrewing Craft Beer Making Kit, which comes with enough ingredients to make 4 gallons of beer, and it uses a specially-designed, one-step brewing fermenter that makes everything easy.
This beer kit comes with easy to understand instructions for how to make great craft beer at home, and it makes the beer carbonation process as easy as dropping premade drops into the bottle of fermented liquid.
If he loves a good brew, chances are he’s been curious about how to make his own.
If he’s constantly losing things (I’m guilty of that, too!), check out the Pixie GPS trackers. Pixie is a unique tracker that’s not only super small (about the size of a guitar pick), but it also uses Augmented Reality to actually show the user where their lost items are. He can attach one to his wallet, his luggage, his keys, or anything else he frequently loses, and with the touch of a button, he’ll be able to find the item. No more tearing about the house or retracing his steps!
An 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable that has the classic look of an old radio? Count me in! This beautifully designed, wooden music box is Bluetooth enabled, so it can not only play CDs, cassette tapes, the radio, vinyl records, or anything with an RCA plug, but it can also play music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. Score.
Old school cool meets new school technology — what’s not to like?
The Fizzics Waytap is a beer dispenser that basically makes the average beer at home feel more like a draft beer, with better head and better taste. It’s super simple to use, too, and there’s no gas, chemicals, or proprietary parts used. Simply place your 12 ounce beer (or cans up to 25 ounces) into the device, and pour it like you would from any taproom.
Using paper to take little notes here and little notes there is wasteful. There’s a better way that’s not only more friendly to the environment but also, well, cooler. Check out the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook, which allows your hand-written notes to be transferred to the cloud for access later. What’s more, it’s not just a notebook he’ll use once, as the notebook can be erased by simply microwaving it, allowing him to reuse it over and over again.
It’s a great way to organize notes and automatically index them for later access — he’ll never lose a handwritten note again.
The Pico Pro Craft Brewing Appliance makes homebrewing beer incredibly easy, and it offers a bit more nuanced options for his brews. It brews 5 litres of beer at a time, and he’ll be able to fine-tune the ABV and IBU of any of the PicoPaks to create something unique to him and his tastes. It also uses a professional CO2 force-carbonation system, meaning you’re able to enjoy your finished beer faster.
Every man needs a tactical flashlight, and one of the best is the Streamlight ProTac HL with USB charging and 850 Lumens. It has a 100,000 hour lifetime with high intensity LEDs solid-state bulbs, and it can run for a continuous 7.5 hours on a single charge. It’s a high-quality flashlight that he’ll have and appreciate for years to come.
Eating cheese dip from a Green Bay Packers helmet has never felt so right. Check out the NFL Snack Helmets by WinCraft. If he’s a fan of the Giants, Cowboys, Packers, Broncos, Patriots, Steelers, Seahawks, or Bears, he can enjoy eating his favorite snack from his favorite team’s helmet — or as I like to call it, the perfect Sunday.
Making espresso on the go? Count me in! The MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker is a brilliantly designed, compact and lightweight portable espresso maker that’s highly-rated. Simply put your favorite coffee beans in there, grind it up, pour over some hot water, and press the button on the side repeatedly until it stops dripping espresso. It’ll come in handy for early hunts, boat trips, hiking, or even right in the kitchen.
The GoPro HERO6 is the latest action cam from the company that started it all. It shoots 4K 60FPS or 1080p 240FPS — ridiculously high-quality footage for any action junkie. It also has the best video stabilization yet, capturing ultra smooth footage whether it’s mounted or handheld. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing, and it has a significantly updated and improved UI.
It’s the perfect action cam for the outdoorsy man.
Wi-Fi signals are finicky, and if your setup isn’t right, it can mean slower speeds, short range, and no Wi-Fi signal in the bathroom downstairs where you need it most. But he doesn’t have to be a genius to have a great router setup. Simply get him the Netgear Orbi System, which sets up a tri-band network via the router and extends it to other areas of the house with two wall plug satellites. It gives an incredibly impressive 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage.
Every man needs a solid and stylish messenger bag for their daily commute to the office. Fossil is a company that’s well-known for its craftsmanship, and the Fossil Defender Leather Messenger Bag is a great option.
Another fall and winter style essential for men is the vest, but you need to make sure you get him something that isn’t too puffy/bulky, nor one that’s too thin. This Original Penguin Men’s Colorblock Vest is the best vest you’re going to find, and it’s easily going to become a key element in his wardrobe.
Another winter essential is a great snowboard, and if he’s due for an upgrade, check out the Burton Clash Snowboard. It has a cool design, sure, but it also provides better balance and stability. It’s perfectly symmetrical from tip to tail, making it incredibly versatile whether he’s Regular or Goofy footed. It’s fine-tuned for speed, and it’s one of the strongest boards you can buy on the market right now.
If he loves HBO’s Game of Thrones, get him this unique gift: the Loras Tyrell Helm Replica. It’s a great decorative piece that would be perfect for a home theater room or living room. If he LOVES Game of Thrones that much, this is one of the best gifts.
For the bookworm in your life, the Kindle Oasis is the perfect Christmas present. It has the largest, highest resolution display out of all of the Kindles, and it reads like real paper, with no glare whatsoever. It’s also waterproof and works in bright sunlight (it’s glare-free, unlike tablets), making it the perfect beach companion. It’s thin and light, and it has 8GB of space out of the box.
If you’re looking for cool gifts for men who love to read, it doesn’t get any better than the new Kindle Oasis.
For the classic man and frequent flyer, check out the Carry On Cocktail Kit. It comes with all of the essential ingredients to mix up two old-fashioned cocktails, packed right into a small, travel-friendly tin. There are also other variations available, including a Bloody Mary, Gin and Tonic, Hot Toddy, and more.
The HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker is a super simple kitchen device that will allow him to make the perfect iced coffee in just one minute. It chills hot coffee by up to 130+ degrees in just 60 seconds, without diluting it with ice. It also works well with whiskey, wine, iced tea, and any other liquids that need rapid cooling.
One of the best gifts for men who love the outdoors is a super high-quality tent. I’m not talking about one of those dinky, cheap tents you’d find at Walmart or Target, either. Instead, get him one of the best new tents of 2017 with the Big Agnes Blacktail Tent. It’s durable and strong, and you can buy one that comfortably fits up to 4 people. It’s entirely waterproof, with a 1500mm waterproof polyurethane coating and all seams taped together with waterproof, solvent-free polyurethane tape. It’s incredibly durable and strong, and it’s going to last him for years to come.
Another style essential basic for men is a quality pair of classic boots, and the Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Boot is as stylish as they come. They go great with jeans, khakis, and virtually any other pants he’ll wear this winter. They’re made from high quality leather, right here in the U.S. There are many variations available, but the best looking are the Briar Oil Slick or the Oro Legacy.
Getting the perfectly cubed chicken or cheese can be tough, but with the Fred & Friends The Obsessive Chef Bamboo Cutting Board, getting the perfect cut every time is easy. That’s because this cutting board comes with a grid, angles, and lines that are pre-measured. It’s super helpful in the kitchen for precision recipes, or if you know he just prefers perfectly cut carrots for peas and carrots.
Another kitchen essential is a cast iron grill pan, which will allow him to cook great steak right on the stove while not sacrificing grill lines. The FINEX Cast Iron Grill Pan is handcrafted right here in the U.S.A., and it has a good forever guarantee. It comes pre-seasoned with organic flaxseed oil, so it’s ready to use right out of the box.
Want to give him a gift he’ll REALLY love for Christmas this year? Check out these Epic Bison, Bacon, and Cranberry Bars. The key to any man’s heart is his stomach, and these bars combine tender bison, delicious, savory bacon, and tart but a little sweet cranberries for something unlike he’s ever tasted before. It’ll become his new favorite snack.
Artisan honey, maple syrup, and sriracha — three kitchen essentials — that all taste great. The Bushwick Kitchen Threes Knees makes a great gift for any man who loves to spice up his recipes. It comes with Bees Knees Spicy Honey, Trees Knees Spicy Maple Syrup, and Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha sauce. All three are delicious and highly-rated.
Nothing beats the feeling of having a great pair of sunglasses. Seriously, nothing makes a man feel more confident than having a cool pair of shades. One of the highest-rated shades on Amazon is the Hook Titanium Wayfarer Sunglasses by William Painter. Go with the blue lenses over the grey ones.
Also, the frames double as a bottle opener, so there’s that.
The Harrington jacket is also a must-have wardrobe item for winter, and believe it or not, you can get him a $46 dollar jacket that has the same look of a $250 one. Look at the Wantdo Men’s Lightwegiht Front Zip jacket. I recommend picking up the khaki one over the black, but go with whichever you think he’d like best.
**IMPORTANT: You need the Xbox One chat adapter (or any of the newer controllers) for these to work with Xbox One. But it’s worth it, especially since it also works with PS4 and PC out of the box.**
The HyperX Cloud II headset is my favorite headset that I own, simply because of its versatility and quality. It works with PC and PS4 out of the box, and works with Xbox One with a chat adapter. It’s easily THE best headset for under $100. The HyperX Cloud II provides 7.1 sound for PC, and 5.1 for Xbox One and PS4. They’re a sturdy pair of headphones with a solid build, and bold-looking design.
They have memory foam in the headband, and the ear muffs are comfortable. Best of all, they have great quality sound with no audio drops and a high quality chat microphone with easy to use volume controls to separate the two chat channels (game and voice). If we had to choose just one headset to bring on an island with us, it’s still the HyperX Cloud II.
Finding the perfect balance between price and quality is tough to do in the world of headsets, but Logitech absolutely hits the nail on the head with the Logitech G933 Headset. It’s truly a one-headset for all your devices solution, working with PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and any TV that has a USB slot. It has fully customizable lighting as well (you customize it on PC with software, for the record). But more importantly, they sound great.
They use DTS Headphone: X surround sound (like the Katana HDs above), and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. What separates them from the pack is the fact that they have multi-source audio mixing, meaning you can plug in up to three devices (one via USB, two analog) to allow you to answer calls and hear notifications while you’re playing your games. It also has three customizeable g-keys to allow you to create custom game macros for on-ear control. They look great, feel great, and work great, and they have a ton of unique features. All of this for less than $200 makes them our new number one choice for a headset under $200.
Settlers of Catan is one of my personal favorite games to play on game nights with my circle of friends, and if he’s never played it but loves board games, chances are he’ll like it.
Here, we’ve got the new Game of Thrones Catan edition, and it plays like the original but with some slight twists. You’re still aiming to be the first player to acquire ten victory points (although in this version you’ll be crowned Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch). You’re able to recruit guards to patrol your roads as well.
Each game lasts roughly an hour to two hours, and is best played with 3-4 people.
Whether he’s waving the Minnesota Vikings’ season goodbye or following the Green Bay Packers to victory, your dad is sure to be prideful of his favorite NFL team. And, what better way to let him show his colors than by getting him a NFL deluxe grill cover for Christmas.
Brewing your own beer can be quite the hassle, but Brooklyn Brew Shop simplifies it without sacrificing the ability to make a great brew. In fact, each kit comes with a step-by-step set of instructions (including a link to a how-to video). Their chocolate maple porter kit will result in a dark and sweet brew that will get him interested in craft brewing (if he isn’t already).
Let’s face it: many men aren’t exactly the healthiest of eaters. It’s likely that his main intake consists of steak and scotch. But the Magic Bullet NutriBullet is a great way for him to sneak in healthy nutrients throughout the day. If he has to be out of the house by 5:30AM and doesn’t have time to grab breakfast before work, get him the NutriBullet and he’ll be able to make super quick breakfast smoothies every morning. Using the NutriBullet is incredibly simple (you just throw fruits, veggies and a liquid or yogurt into a cup and then press it down), and clean-up is a breeze. With many smoothie recipes around the web and on Pinterest specifically formulated for use with the NutriBullet, it’s virtually impossible to make a bad smoothie with it!
ThermaCELL makes these AWESOME heated insoles that are easy to use and heat up the wearer’s feet very well. The insoles are rechargeable and lost for over four hours per charge, and have three settings (no heat, medium 100 degrees and high 111 degrees). I own a pair of these myself, and even on the medium 100 degree setting, I began feeling the insoles heat up within a minute. Then, once I cranked these babies up to the high setting, my feet were nice and toasty, but not too hot. These especially make a great gift for hunters.
If you’re like me, you think umbrellas are generally nerdy, and not in the good way. But satisfy their inner-geek with the Shinsou gunslinger knight samurai sword Umbrella, a full-length umbrella containing a handle styled after a classic samurai sword. It also comes with a strap-on holder for your geek to sheath their
weaponumbrella onto their back.
It’s a good thing that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 is a fantastic collection of music, since it plays such a significant and prominent role in The Guardians of the Galaxy. Usually, I’m not one to recommend buying a physical CD — I mean, is this the 90s or? — but this is a collector’s item that would make a great addition to their wall of cool Marvel stuff. Awesome Mix Vol. 1 contains classic hits by The Jackson 5, Blue Swede, Tammi Terrell, The Raspberries and more. So get your geek ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ and put The Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 in their Christmas stocking.
RoboCop is one of those geektastic action movies that you either loved or hated. It follows the story of a hero police officer in a near-future Detroit who is turned into a cyborg police officer following a vicious attack. To me, it was wildly entertaining, and the original movie from 1987 was a thrilling journey that was eons better than the Hollywood redo. If your geek is a fan of RoboCop, check out RoboCop: The Definitive History hardcover, which is filled with interesting tidbits regarding the two sequels, TV versions, merchandise and the latest film.
Cards Against Humanity has been all-the-rage among table top game lovers and card game lovers alike. The game box teases that it’s “the party game for horrible people.” It’s a simple game, one player asks a question from a black card, and then all of the other players try to put forth their funniest white card in response. The game contains 550 cards, with 460 of them being the white response cards and 90 being black cards. It’s truly uproarious, undeniable and simple fun for your favorite geek, and you can get it for less than $30.00. And, each expansion is just $10.
Making the perfect espresso is not only time consuming, it’s difficult and unlikely that you’ll actually get a great cup of espresso. But Nespresso has set out to fix that problem with the Nespresso Pixie Espress Maker. It basically works like a Keurig does for coffee, but instead of coffee it takes espresso pods. The Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker will deliver an espresso to you using one of the capsules (think K-Cups) with a flawless espresso every time. So if you’re done trying to make your own espressos with some crappy espresso maker, pick up a Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker.
Do yourself a favor and throw your basic $4 universal remote in the garbage can — that’s not a man cave-approved remote control, sorry. And, let’s face it, you lose it all too often anyway. One cool gadget you need for your man cave is a Logitech Harmony Home Control, a universal smart remote and base that allows you to use your smartphone as a remote as well. The device not only works with the majority of your entertainment devices, but also your home automation devices like Philips Hue or Nest Learning Thermostat (so you can lower the lights or change the temperature without even leaving your seat). The Logitech Harmony Home control works with over 270,000 devices, including TVs, satellite and cable boxes, blu-ray players, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Xbox, Philips Hue and more. So if you want to control your man cave without having to get up, pick up the Logitech Harmony Home Control — you’ll feel like a wizard!
Twenty years ago you used to have to go to the Army-Navy surplus stores to find gear like this. Now, with the military look coming back into style you can find cool jacket ideas like this nearly everywhere. This jacket is more of a heavy windbreaker with some added length to keep more of you protected. Military green is a great color that goes with almost everything. The construction of this jacket is something to admire too. It features both zipper and button closure as well as a high collar to keep the elements off of you. This is an incredibly thoughtful and stylish gift for the guy that needs a new jacket.
If you’re the kind of guy that prefers gloves over mittens when the temperature drops then these are definitely the gloves for you. They are waterproof, weather-resistant and they are heated. You can recharge them so you won’t freeze while waiting for them to heat back up. These gloves are perfect for skiing and snowboarding, working outside in the cold and were originally made for folks with arthritis because their hands freeze up a bit more than others when it gets colder outside. After your first few runs down the mountain, you will realize just how clutch these gloves truly are.
Fitbit has quickly grown into a name that you trust for timepieces as well as health devices. To call this just a watch would be an insult to the folks that made it. This is so much more than something that tells time. It tracks how many steps you take during the day. Tracks your heartbeat and pulse. It counts how many calories you have burned. It can also store up to 300 songs and sync to your wireless earbuds. Watches aren’t just watches anymore and this Fitbit is proof of that.
The Swiss are known for their watchmaking skills and their dope knives. Little did you know that they make a pretty slick backpack as well. Nowadays backpacks are required to do a bit more than when I was in school. All I needed a backpack to hold was a few textbooks and a notebook, maybe some pens and pencils. Now, a backpack needs to hold your laptop and protect it while also being able to charge your phone and keep your tunes playing with a headphone jack, This cool looking backpack has a USB charging port and also has padded insulation to make sure that your laptop doesn’t get damaged if the bag is dropped or kicked for some reason.
Leather jackets are a clutch fashion decision for men. This jacket, in particular, is one of the more popular looks for leather jackets. The aviator or bomber jacket is not only a beautiful selection but comes with a bit of history and attitude. The fit and finish on this jacket are legendary. The leather exterior mixed with the cotton lining will keep you warm and dry while the faded brown look will keep you feeling fresh. I always recommend wearing a hoodie underneath a leather jacket when that jacket doesn’t come equipped with a hood. It just adds another dimension to the already cool look.
If you’re the kind of guy that wears bracelets then you should check out this leather joint from Fossil. We all know Fossil as a watchmaker so it makes sense that they would slide into the bracelet game. This leather bracelet is simple but highly fashionable. A mix of earth tone colors is a great look that doesn’t overwhelm or draw too much attention to the eye. They make great gifts because they are simple but also very attractive. Any guy that rocks these would be happy to get this as a gift this holiday season.
Some guys are hat guys and some aren’t. Most of those that aren’t hat guys, just haven’t found the right hat for them. If you can make a fedora work than you can make any hat work. Fedoras are timeless, classic and still incredibly cool. This one is inspired by Dr. Indiana Jones himself. One of the most badass Doctor/adventurers ever to grace the silver screen. This hat is not only cool but is water repellant so there literally isn’t a reason to not wear it. It can handle whatever life throws at it.
While you may know True Religion as the jean maker extraordinaire, you will be pleasantly surprised that they make some pretty cool tees as well. This blue vertical tie-dye shirt is gorgeous and will look great with, you guessed it, a pair of denim jeans. While I wouldn’t recommend wearing it around the office you may be able to get away with it if your company has a loose casual Friday rule. Regardless, the blue in this shirt and the blue in your jeans will look great together and it is a pleasant detour from the average graphic tee. Take good care of this shirt because it will be on your favorites list for sure.
Getting new frames for your eyeglasses can creep up on you. Typically you don’t think about it until you’ve broken your everyday pair and then you’re so sick of dealing with glasses that you pick the first pair that looks decent on your face. Eyeglasses become a part of you, an accessory for your face. Just because you have to wear them doesn’t mean you should feel like you’re trapped behind them. Versace makes some of the sickest frames known to man and these are no different. Frames shouldn’t just hold your lenses they should also frame your face nicely. Comfort and style are definitely something you should think about when getting some new specs. Black is always a great choice and thicker frames are actually very popular right now. You won’t even realize how much you dislike your current frames until you get these as a gift from someone else or yourself.
The Armani Exchange was launched in 1991 and is responsible for some of the most unique and stylish clothing in the men’s fashion world. Unfortunately, Giorgio Armani, the company’s founder, and father is no longer with us, but if he were, I think he would be very happy with what his company has become. Something as simple as a men’s scarf becomes so much more than that when it dons the Armani name. This scarf is almost all cotton, but also has a flair of cashmere to add a bit of luxury to this seemingly simple item. The original point of the scarf was to keep your neck warm, the part of your body that wasn’t covered by your coat and your hat. The simple idea changed the world. Get one for yourself in classic black or change some lucky guy’s life by getting him one.
The man that doesn’t have a belt in his wardrobe, needs a belt in his wardrobe. Perhaps you do have a belt, but it’s just black, or just brown, or it’s worn out and the holes are frayed? It is time to get a new belt and with this Nike belt, you can get two different colors for the price of one. I always recommend getting a reversible belt because while a black belt goes with most pants, you want to have the ability to flip it to the brown side when you wear khakis or any brown pant. Also, if you wear jeans with a belt and have on brown shoes or boots, you can match the belt and shoes and keep your outfit tied together. Also, the belt is made by Nike, which means it is going to be a bit more durable than your average belt.
The Canon PowerShot will capture every moment in ultra high quality 16 megapixel resolution, allowing him to remember every little detail. It also has a 12x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom with an Optical Image Stabilizer.
The PowerShot also captures 1080p full HD video with a dedicated movie button. The camera has a 3-inch TFT color LCD for your viewing pleasure. You can also shoot remotely with a compatible smartphone or tablet, allow you to connect wirelessly to your NFC enabled device.
Sure, this Christmas gift idea isn’t exactly outside of the box, but it’s likely that he needs a new shaver, being that he never will buy one for himself. The Philips Norelco AT810/46 electric shaver is Philips’ highest rated electric shaver. It contains Aquatec technology which will allow him to shave with gel or foam for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience. Either way, he’s going to get a close shave.
Holy great Christmas, Batman! Especially if you buy him the Sony Blu-Ray player above, you can’t go wrong with the Batman: The Complete Television Series Blu-Ray collection. This limited edition Blu-Ray collects all of the original 120 broadcast episodes in fully remastered HD, adding over 3 hours of all new, never before seen extras. Batman ’66 is a Batman much unlike today’s Nolan-toned Batman films, and takes a much more lighthearted approach to crime in Gotham.
Secretly, men care about how they smell. One of the best (if not THE best) men’s colognes on the market is Burberry Brit. Brit is subtle with notes of cedar wood, nutmeg and grey musk. According to Burberry, “Brit epitomies the modern, British man by capturing a relaxed elegance and effortless style.” I don’t know about all that, but it sure as hell smells good.
If he doesn’t already have a new-gen gaming console, and he’s not interested in video games (remember, he’s lying to you), Sony has a 3D Blu-Ray Disc Player with Wi-Fi for his movie viewing pleasure. This year was filled with great movies he’ll now be able to enjoy in Full HD 1080 Blu-Ray quality. The device also allows mobile device mirroring on TV with Miracast, has USB slots, and even Facebook, Twitter, and DLNA support.
Beer is a refreshing beverage with a deep, rich history, and what better way to celebrate one of your man’s hobbies than to buy him a book that delves into the history of it. ‘The World Atlas of Beer: The Essential Guide to the Beers of the World’ by Tim Webb not only discusses the history of beer at length, but also is a detailed overview of more than 500 of the greatest beers from around the world, including emerging markets and extreme beers. A man should know everything there is to know about their hobby; go big or go home. So, buy him this ultimate beer guide.
The obvious problem with putting any drink on ice is that the ice eventually melts, forcing you to drink watered-down booze. But some whiskey deserves better than that, and so does your man. So, buy him these Whiskey Stones from Royal Reserve that will chill his drink without killing any of the flavors or aromas. Let him enjoy scotch and bourbon the way it is meant to be enjoyed — straight with no dilution.
If they’re big into PC gaming (or they just use their PC a lot), Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is one of the most badass gifts for guys in 2018. It not only has a premium look that Corsair is well-known for, but it also has six programmable G-keys that are easily setup for in-game macros, allowing you to set up multi-key combos on any of the six keys. They’re easily accessible and comfortable to reach.
He can set each individual key to the color of his choosing, and there are three different builds available: The Cherry MX Speed (Gunmetal), Cherry MX Speed (Black), and Cherry MX RGB (Brown).
One of the basic necessity for any man’s wardrobe is a solid, stylish belt, but it can be hard to find THE right belt if you don’t really know what you’re looking for. Let me recommend one of Mission Belt Co’s leather ratchet belts, made from genuine leather with a removable buckle you can replace. The belt has a sturdy design — the most important factor in belt-buying for men 101 — and still looks simply great.
Bose is the leading company when it comes to audio quality in both consumer and professional products, and they’ve made it known again that they’re the absolute best at what they do with the Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker. The wireless speaker is compact and wirelessly connects to his Bluetooth capable device. It sports a 7 hour rechargeable battery, and comes with a charging dock. It weights in at just 1.5 pounds, but certainly packs a punch, playing loudly and clearly with no distortion.
A man’s only as good as his golf clubs — I’m pretty sure I saw that written down somewhere. Callaway is one of the top names in the sports industry for golf gear because of their high quality at an affordable price. This Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set has 10 clubs, including a spectacular 3-Wood that’s perfect for high flying shots. The 460cc forged drive that’s included has a large sweet spot so that he doesn’t exactly have to be Tiger Woods to rip it off of the tee.
Fireproof, waterproof, lifeproof – Timberland Helcor boots are THE most essential boot for the working man.
Meat has been a major part of a man’s life since…well, man’s existence began. In fact, some would argue that meat is a man’s first love. If your man is all about the turf ‘n turf meal a la Ron Swanson, give him a book about meat for Christmas.
The book comes from America’s most celebrated butcher, Pat LaFrieda, who gives more than seventy-five juicy recipes for beef, pork, lamb, veal and poultry. LaFrieda also explains the best and most flavorful cuts of meat, as well as the techniques required to cook the perfect slab of meat.
If he loves a good steak, this is one of the best badass gifts for guys this year.
If he’s never caught a wave in his life and is looking for a great new hobby to get into, you can’t go wrong with surfing. And, obviously, to surf, he’ll need a great starter surfboard. One of the better starter boards out there is this one from Modern Surfboards with the Falcon PU board, which is a great funboard that allows him to progress from barely-staying-afloat to hanging 10 in no-time.
Give your guy a manly looking messenger bag that evokes the old west, but with a new age twist. Big enough for a 15 or 16 inch laptop along with files and more, the bag has an adjustable, comfy shoulder strap that can also be removed to carry it like a satchel bag. The huge front pocket is well-padded to protect his computer and the big back zipper pocket makes it versatile enough to carry his most important documents. Rugged looking, but roomy enough to stow an additional iPad, Kindle, phone, charger cords and other important stuff, this is the perfect office collage bag.
I know you think we’re nuts for putting a lawnmower on a gift list, but I promise you, if your stepdad is green and loves the planet, he’s going to love this great gift idea. The Greenworks dual blade lawn mower’s 40V, 4Ah Lithium Ion battery gives it a run time of up to 60 minutes per charge, with more power for the toughest lawns. Innovative high-speed twin 10 inch blades let him finish mowing faster because of the 20 inch total cutting width and excellent mulching ability. Single-lever 5-position height adjustment allows him to choose the best cut for his yard.
This mower’s lightweight poly deck is extremely durable and easy to push through the most challenging terrain, while the big 10 inch rear and seven inch front wheels allow maximum maneuverability. The rear bag and mulch functions convert easily without tools. What dad wouldn’t want to mow faster and better, without using polluting gas? If your dad already has a mower he loves, consider a Lithium Ion battery powered string trimmer. Lightweight and long lasting, your dad will love kicking the can – gas can, that is.
Remember going fishing with your dad? Maybe on his next special day, you should take your dad, husband, brother or boyfriend fishing. Instead of sitting in a boat or on a bank, walk the rivers and streams of life in search of the wily and clever trout. This fly fishing combo kit from Orvis would be a great gift idea for any guy on your list.
It includes the Orvis Encounter fly rod featuring graphite construction for flexibility and lightweight ease, an Encounter reel, weight-forward trout fly line, backing, and a leader, all professionally rigged and loaded to fish. The state-of-the-art rod design offers smooth, crisp performance and a gift like this is the promise of memorable times outdoors.
Once you’ve got him hooked on fly fishing, there is a neverending list of future presents to buy from waders to fishing vests to the actual fishing flies themselves.
This nifty little kit will get your guy in the mood to get outdoors. Made from high quality, FDA approved, non-toxic anodized aluminum, this awesome camping cook set conducts heat quickly and is great survival gear that is built to last. The entire 10 piece mess kit collapses into a small bundle for easy storage. The kit includes a nonstick pot, nonstick pan, pot cover, two bowls, a folding stainless steel spork, soup spoon, wooden spatula and cleaning loofah. It also comes with a handy nylon draw-string pouch to easily store your mess kit. Your next camp out will be even more fun when you try out the included recipe book for perfect roasted marshmallows and s’mores. If you really want to get into the outback, get him a cool ultralight portable backpacking stove and start planning your overnight hike.
Nothing could be more important than protecting your pop’s peepers. These Ray-Bans are the perfect birthday or Christmas gift for him and there’s hardly a more classic look than a great pair of Wayfarers. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classics are the most recognizable style in the history of sunglasses. Since they were initially designed in 1952, Wayfarer Classics have gained popularity with celebrities, musicians, artists and anyone with impeccable fashion sense.
As an iconic style of sunglasses, Original Wayfarer Classics always make a statement. Choose a pair of black-framed Wayfarer sunglasses and select a variety of lens treatments including crystal green, crystal grey gradient, G-15 polarized and more. If he’s more into the Aviator look, try these Ray-Ban Aviators. For a slightly sleeker style, Ray-Ban’s Fast and Furious sunglasses might be just right.
Let’s face it. There’s a lot of love that’s expressed through food, so what better way to spark your stepdad’s interest in cooking than this ridiculously fun cookbook by Jeff Potter. Potter is curious about the science of food and loves finding answers to why ingredients and recipes work the way they do. By bringing science to food-minded people and food to science-minded people, he blends genres to educate the public about how to master the kitchen.
If you are trying to make your dad a culinary convert that actually cooks dinner for you sometimes, this book might just do the trick with its blend of humor and all things geeky. Amp up the kitchen fun factor with this hilarious dad-worthy apron.