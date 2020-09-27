36 Best Couples Gifts They’ll Absolutely Love

Whether the couple you know has been married for years or just started dating, it can be tricky to think of new and interesting date night activities. This little kraft box is filled with 24 double sided tokens, each containing two date ideas on them for a total of 48 various date ideas.

The tokens are made of solid wood so they don’t look cheap or flimsy. This same designer has quite a few beautifully handmade matching ornaments if you’d like to combine your date night ideas box with something else.