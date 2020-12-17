Disney Plus Gift Subscription Cards Available Now

Gift a Subscription Here

Shortly after the successful launch of the Disney Plus service, Disney announced that you can now buy Disney Plus Gift Subscription Cards that make it possible for you to gift a full 1-year subscription to anyone on your Christmas list this holiday season – making it one of the best digital gifts you can buy if you’ve run out of shipping time.

So, that means that if you forgot to pick-up a gift for your sister’s step-kids or your little cousin or whoever you may have forgotten to shop for this season, you can now get them the PERFECT last-minute gift: a Disney+ subscription for them to enjoy their favorite Disney shows and movies!

The gift subscription cards are $69.99 (which is, of course, the same rate as buying a year of Disney+ for yourself).

Disney also noted that, while you can purchase these cards digitally right here, there are physical subscription gift cards available for purchase in the U.S. at Disney Stores across the nation.

With the option to gift a Disney+ subscription to those on your list, you can now gift your friends the ability to watch the newest Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, as well as hundreds of other great Disney movies and shows (I’ve personally been introducing Boy Meets World to my 11-year-old son – he loves it!). And, later this month, Disney’s releasing Soul, the highly anticipated animated film, directly to Disney+.

So, what makes a Disney+ gift subscription such a great option this season?

Well, the content on the platform is truly a dream come true, with literally something for every type of Disney fan. Not only do they serve all original Disney content like their ever-popular animated films – think The Lion King and Toy Story – but they also feature Disney Channel classics – ahem, Cadet Kelly – which hasn’t been seen since the early ‘00s.

They also have new and exciting Disney+ Originals that you can only stream, like a live version of Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Series, and so much more.

Disney isn’t partial to their own original content, though. They include everything under their media umbrella, from Pixar to Marvel to Star Wars, and even National Geographic. Not to mention, fans can even catch up on all 30 seasons of The Simpsons franchise. D’oh!

Beyond the limitless shows and movies, Disney+ is available to watch from almost all of your devices:

Television:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

AppleTV

Chromecast

LG TVs

Roku

Samsung

Computer:

Chrome OS

MacOS

Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet:

Amazon Fire Tablets

Android Phones & Tablets

iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles:

Unlike some of the more popular streaming services, you can watch Disney+ from 4 devices at one time for the base price (so, it’s really a great gift for an entire family, too). You can also download any movie or TV show and watch on the go, meaning you won’t have to rely on the internet or WiFi to watch Frozen for the zillionth time.

It’s even relatively cheap to sign up for Disney+. After your 7-day free trial, you can either sign up for a monthly plan of $6.99 or an annual plan of $69.99 (a 16% discount). They also give you the option to bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.

Despite the long wait for a Disney-exclusive streaming service, they have done a supercalifragilistic job with Disney+, making all Disney content available in one place and at an affordable cost. So if you’d like to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo your way to EASILY crossing folks off of your Christmas shopping list, head over to the gift subscription page and break out that credit card.

