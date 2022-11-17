27 Best Gifts for eBike Lovers

Rad Power Bikes sells tons of cool bikes, but we like the RadRover 6 Plus because it’s a good fit for many riders. For the adventurous types, the large, beefy tires make exploring trails and rougher terrain fun and easy. It’s also a cool cruiser that looks sleek riding around town.

Now in its sixth iteration, the RadRover 6 Plus is more refined and agile than previous models. The range extends up to 45 miles per charge. Plus, steep hills are no object with a powerful 750W motor. This class 2 eBike is zippy on paved and unpaved roads and can hold up to 275 lbs.

A step-thru frame makes this Rad bike more accessible for seniors, shorter riders, and anyone with mobility issues. If you like the style and want more options, check out more electric step-thru bikes for a wider selection.

Want to make it more personal? Customize the bike with a curated kit or check out extra accessories for commuters, explorers, and everyone in between.