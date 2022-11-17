27 Best Gifts for eBike Lovers

A shiny new electric bike is probably at the top of the list for most eBikers. But don’t worry if you’re on a tighter budget, as we think they’ll also appreciate a cool gadget or accessory. As avid cyclists, we have a great idea of what will bring a smile to your giftee’s face. Check out our top electric bike gifts for every budget.
Rad Power Bikes sells tons of cool bikes, but we like the RadRover 6 Plus because it’s a good fit for many riders. For the adventurous types, the large, beefy tires make exploring trails and rougher terrain fun and easy. It’s also a cool cruiser that looks sleek riding around town.
Now in its sixth iteration, the RadRover 6 Plus is more refined and agile than previous models. The range extends up to 45 miles per charge. Plus, steep hills are no object with a powerful 750W motor. This class 2 eBike is zippy on paved and unpaved roads and can hold up to 275 lbs.
A step-thru frame makes this Rad bike more accessible for seniors, shorter riders, and anyone with mobility issues. If you like the style and want more options, check out more electric step-thru bikes for a wider selection.
Want to make it more personal? Customize the bike with a curated kit or check out extra accessories for commuters, explorers, and everyone in between.
-
When the fun is over, it’s time to store the bike until next time. It’s no secret that ebikes are heavy and bulky, and can be a real pain to store.
This Steadyracks bike rack is a sturdy solution for beefy bikes. It holds up to 35kg (about 77 lbs.) and is made with tough steel and UV-treated plastic. Instead of wrestling with a heavy bike, your giftee can just balance the bike on its rear wheel and push it to the rack. No need for heavy lifting.
To maximize space, the rack pivots 160 degrees for flexible storage. It fits most tires from 2.8″ to 5″ and 20 to 29″ wheel diameters.
-
Help your giftee stay safe out there with a super bright LED taillight. This smart light even senses light conditions and will automatically illuminate at night and turn off during the day.
Cyclists can choose between strobe mode as well as low, medium and high brightness settings. But there’s more to this light than its bright warning lights. It also has an anti-theft alarm with three volume levels to help stop thieves in their tracks.
A flexible mount makes it easy to secure the light to the back of nearly any bike. Options include a saddle rail and seat post. The exterior is waterproof for protection against rain and snow.
This battery will last up to 40 hours per charge, which is plenty for a week of commuting. It’s a thoughtful electric bike gift for any commuter who’s heading to or from work in the dark.
-
Carrying a heavy eBike is hard. The add-on ramp on the Hollywood Racks Destination E-Bike Rack makes it much easier. Instead of struggling with a hefty bike, your giftee can easily wheel it onto the rack.
It’s especially useful for seniors, giving them the freedom to take their bikes nearly anywhere. Attaching the ramp is as easy as sliding into place. Removing it is equally simple.
I tested this rack and used it with a few different eBikes, including a step-thru bike that didn’t require any adjustments or modifications. Overall, it’s a really solid rack and has just the right amount of features without going overboard.
-
Even though it’s lightweight, this skullcap offers a lot of warmth. That extra layer of insulation can mean hours of fun exploring in chilly temperatures. Most helmets fit over the cap, although riders might need to slightly adjust the helmet straps. On most heads, the cap covers the ears but can be easily folded up without removing the helmet.
When the ride’s over, it scrunches up small to fit into a jacket or jersey pocket. From windy commutes to fat tire rides in the snow and wind, this fleece-lined cap is most effective for cold weather under 50℉.
Pair it with a windproof cycling jacket or thermal tights to keep your cyclist warm.
-
When darkness falls, make it easier for them to get home safely with this bright light for eBikes. It delivers 1,000 powerful lumens to light up trails and roads. Even better? The compact form takes up less real estate on the front of the bike.
This light is powered by the eBike battery, so there’s no need to take it indoors to charge. An auto-dim mode controls the light output to keep cyclists safe and visible to others 24/7.
For added safety, toss in a rear bike light as well.
-
Running out of juice can quickly sour an e-bike ride. Prepare them for hours of fun with a backup battery like the Unit Pack Power. Several versions are available to power motors of various sizes. Most can power motors between 500 and 1,000 watts. That covers most commuter and off-road machines.
Spare eBike batteries aren’t cheap, but this one is built to last over 1,000 charging cycles. That’s about five years with normal use.
-
A brand new eBike is one of the best gifts you can get for someone who loves exploring the great outdoors while getting some exercise. This MAGICYCLE all-terrain bike has a really powerful 750W motor to ride up steep hills and blast by other riders.
It also has a fast-charging battery that takes just 5 hours or less to fully juice up. Each charge yields about 60 miles on pedal-assist and 35 miles on pure electric. That’s plenty for a week of commuting or a day on the trails. Riders can choose how fast or slow they want to go with 7 levels of pedal assist.
Rounding out this bike’s features are beefy fat tires that are made for exploring. Roots, rocks and rough trails are easy to cruise over.
The Cruiser step-over frame fits most riders between 5’5″ and 6’5″. If you need something smaller, check out the step-through Cruiser, which fits riders 4’10” and up.
-
As far as premium bike transportation is concerned, Kuat tops the list of expensive gifts for electric bike owners. The NV 2.0 greatly reduces the burden of transporting bulky bikes. It’s built tough with premium materials to withstand frequent use and heavy loads, including up to two bikes weighing 60 lbs. each. Wheelbases up to 48″ and tires up to 4.8″ will also fit, meaning it’s large enough for most fat tire and electric bikes.
An adjustable front tire cradle system reduces wobbles on bumpy roads. There’s also an option for a trailside repair stand to fix flats and do basic maintenance on the fly. How handy is that?
-
A large storage pouch makes it easier to carry essentials like a smartphone, snacks and water. Some ebikes have limited storage for water bottles and bags, which is where this front pouch comes in handy. It’s spacious enough to also hold repair tools, sunglasses and other items. Installation is quick and easy with a Velcro strap and double zipper.
On top, a transparent touchscreen phone cover makes it easy to follow GPS directions and maps. When your giftee isn’t riding, the pouch doubles as a shoulder bag.
-
Does your giftee have an older bike that’s sitting around collecting dust? If they’re interested in giving it a second life, a really fun option is a conversion electric bike kit. This Bafang kit fits most mountain, commuter and road bikes. All the necessary parts are included to complete the job. A 750W motor helps power bikes up steep hills and rocky trails.
There are different battery sizes to fit specific bikes. Larger batteries often have a longer range. An optional display shows the remaining battery level, pedal-assist level and other useful riding data.
-
If your ebiker lives in a cold climate, help them stay warm with a pair of heated gloves. That extra warmth does wonders for reducing stiffness and numbness and can keep the blood flowing. This is especially important if they prefer to cruise around town, as they might not be working as hard as they would on a non-electric bike.
There are three heat settings. The highest heat output is 140℉ and it lasts up to 2.5 hours. On a lower heat setting, the battery lasts much longer.
Now that their hands are covered, consider warming their feet with a pair of heated socks. You can also check out our favorite heated vests for an extra layer of warmth.
-
Flat tires suck. They can happen anywhere, whether it’s the top of a mountain or miles from the closest gas station. This handy portable air compressor inflates tires 2x faster, thanks to a high-performance chip that maximizes airflow.
With a continuous run time of up to 40 minutes, it’s the ideal electric bike gift for all skill levels. It also has four smart modes to inflate bike, car and motorcycle tires, as well as balls. This pump attaches quickly and doesn’t require hard arm pumping to fill tires. It also has an LED light to inflate and change tires in the dark.
-
Did you know that a bike is stolen every 30 seconds in the U.S.? That’s a pretty sobering statistic. Luckily, there are ways to minimize that risk. Especially when the bike at stake is a high-value eBike. The ABUS Bordo Granit XPlus 6500 isn’t the cheapest lock out there, but it’s built tough. Hard steel bars with two-component casing make it less likely to be cut while protecting the frame. It also has a pick-resistant disc cylinder that guards against tampering to help further deter thieves.
-
A compact solution to dark streets and trails, the compact Magicshine MJ906S brightens up the path ahead. Since it’s so bright, it’s a great investment for adventurous cyclists who like to head off the beaten path. If your giftee likes to push their ebike to the limit, it will help them get home safely when they’ve stayed out for too long.
There are 14 different lighting modes and brightness levels. One button controls them all. You can connect the light to the batteries of most mainstream manufacturers.
-
The Heybike Mars folds, so it can go more places. Urban riders and commuters will really appreciate this compact bike, which can be carried up narrow staircases and stored in tight spaces much easier than a non-folding bike.
But it’s not just for city dwellers. RVers and campers can take Mars on the road to explore sandy beaches, rocky trails, crowded destinations and more. Wherever your cyclist goes, the 4″ fat tires confidently grip the ground for increased traction. The battery can also go up to 48 miles per charge for hours of adventures.
-
If you know an older guy who loves to cruise on an electric bike, this mug is for him. The message on the side reads, “Never Underestimate An Old Man On An E-Bike”. It’s sure to make him smile when he sips his coffee or tea. The mug features a sturdy ceramic construction and is dishwasher and microwave safe. It holds up to 11 ounces of liquid.
Need some coffee to go with it? These coffee beans will keep him energized for his next ride.
-
Transporting electric bikes doesn’t have to be a savings-busting endeavor. The WEIZE Hitch E-Bike Rack is one of the most affordable hitch racks for electric bikes, but it’s no less capable than some of the premium racks. This basic design fits wheels up to 29 inches in diameter and up to 5 inches wide. If your giftee wants to access the trunk once the rack is in place, it tilts back out of the way. There’s room for up to two bikes with a 60-lb. capacity each.
-
Cycling brings many challenges, and an eBike mirror can help riders clearly see what’s going on behind them. Is there an approaching car or a cyclist who’s eager to pass? Now they can see who’s coming and plan accordingly.
This mirror is a relatively inexpensive investment for safer cycling and comes in right and left options. It fits most 14.8 – 23mm electric bike handlebars and is easy to install. The lens is made with automotive-grade glass that’s durable for urban and trail riding.
-
Sadly, bikes are common targets for thieves, especially in more densely populated areas. If your giftee wants to reduce the chance of their beloved eBike falling into the wrong hands, set them up with this FoldyLock. It’s a substantial investment for short-term security. Featuring ultra-strong rivets and fortified protection against side attacks, it can help encourage potential thieves to move along to easier targets.
Setting up the lock is as easy as mounting it through the spokes and around the frame. A 90cm circumference is plenty for most electric bikes.
This eBike lock is ideal for urban cyclists, with 6.5mm hardened steel plates for maximum protection. It’s also waterproof and weatherproof for peace of mind all year round.
-
Phones really come in handy on a bike ride, which is why your e-bike rider might appreciate this electric bike phone holder. They can do things like listen to music, make or receive calls, or follow GPS directions without stopping or fumbling to reach into a deep pocket. This e-bike phone holder works with most smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22. It also fits most 7/8″ to 1-4/5″ handlebars. Plus, it rotates 360° for optimal viewing.
Installation takes just seconds, and the holder can be removed just as quickly for theft prevention. It’s also sturdy and won’t shake on rougher terrain. Featuring a waterproof cover and a touchscreen, it’s the ideal year-round cycling accessory for whatever mother nature has in store.
-
Most eBikes come with some sort of digital display. However, the data is mostly limited to the battery life, trip distance and pedal assist level. A GPS computer like the Garmin 530 makes it easier to navigate any route, especially if a rider’s phone is tucked into their pocket. It also tracks performance metrics for the more athletic types.
Another neat feature is the Garmin Cycle Map with popularity routing. It shows local favorites and recalculates when a rider wanders off course, which is great for adventurous riders who like to explore new terrain.
This handy device doesn’t take up much handlebar real estate and is easy to install and remove. The battery also lasts up to 20 hours per charge for more hours of fun on the bike.
-
One of the more affordable electric bikes out there, the ECOTRIC Cheetah is fun and adventurous. It has 26 X 4.0 fat tires for all road conditions, from potholes to rough trails covered in snow and mud.
Under the hood is a 500-watt motor that drives the bike up hills and along tricky sections. It’s paired with an upgraded 36V lithium-ion battery with up to 600 life cycles for long-lasting performance. The thickly padded seat absorbs bumps and jostles, while the alloy frame is sturdy, light and responsive on and off the pavement.
-
Instead of going on a solo ride, your giftee can bring their furry friend along to explore. This pet wicker basket holds most pets up to 13 lbs. and has a soft fleece liner for added comfort. The basket attaches quickly and easily to most bike handlebars.
Riding in the elements has its challenges, but thoughtful details keep pets safe, like a removable sun shield to protect sensitive eyes. The pet basket is also weather-resistant for peace of mind in inclement weather. We haven’t tried it ourselves, but we’ve seen it on the handlebars of popular eBikes such as RadRover and Charge.
-
On the back of this bike helmet for eBikers is a light that’s bright enough to alert other road and trail users without blinding them. There are 10 red LED lights for increased visibility. Even on dark roads and trails, the 150-lumen output is visible from a distance.
Cyclists can choose between four light modes, from constant to warning flashes. To prevent sweaty heads, there are vents on the back and top. This unisex helmet comes in two sizes. Medium fits most heads with a circumference between 54 and 57 centimeters, and large works on 58 to 61cm heads. An adjustable strap helps secure everything in place.
Safety is always a concern on the bike, and you can also check out our favorite helmets with Mips technology for added protection against rotational injuries in certain angled impacts.
-
Need a funny gift for someone who loves their eBike? This clever shirt says it all. It’s a thoughtful gift for any e-bike fan who wants to tell the world how much they love to ride. The classic fit makes it easier to visualize how it will look on your giftee. Each tee features a 100% cotton blend that feels cozy and soft against the skin. For added convenience, the t-shirt is machine washable.
-
After a fun day of exploring, aches and pains can set in. Keep your eBike rider in top shape with this mini massage gun. It’s compact and easy to use, and hits all those awkward places, like behind the knees and the lower calves. Riders can stick it inside a carry-on suitcase or travel bag for relief on the go.
The maximum speed is 3,000 RPM for a deep tissue massage. On the lowest level, at about 50% less intensity, there’s enough power to boost muscle recovery. There are five adjustable speeds with various benefits. Cyclists can use the Q2 MINI to dissolve knots, release tight muscles and dig deep into achy muscle groups.