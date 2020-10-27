75 Best Engagement Party Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you’re on the hunt for an awesome engagement gift, our gift guide is here to help. Whether you are looking for a small gift, or suggestions for a high-end gift, our guide is packed with cool, creative, and unique gifts for the happy couple.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re bringing two families together, it can be really fascinating to trace the young couple’s genealogy. This beautifully decorated family tree chart is a simple, inexpensive gift that is bound to become a family heirloom that’s placed on the wall in their new home. Gift messaging is available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a couple who love hunting or spending time at the gun range? These cool rocks glasses have a real bullet adhered to the side. This is definitely a memorable gift, but avoid giving it to someone you had a romantic relationship with in the past. Giving them a gift with a bullet in it could come off as aggressive. Bullet shot glasses are also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While this engagement gift is bordering on wedding gift territory, we still think it’s a thoughtful gift idea. Over the coming months or years, the couple is going to have lots of late nights and early mornings as they visit potential reception locations, travel to taste the best cakes, and finalize the guest list. A slow cooker is a great gift because they can start dinner in the morning, and come home after a long day of traveling and planning to find a hot meal waiting for them.
If they already own a slow cooker, maybe it makes sense to upgrade their coffee maker instead. If you want to give them a caffeine boost to help them power through wedding planning, check out our guide to the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers, or our guide to the best burr coffee grinders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A simple photo frame is a great gift for any engagement party. The happy couple can put their favorite photo in the frame, and display it in the living room or bedroom. Not crazy about this particular frame style? Browse more options here.
Looking for an engagement gift for your best friend? You may also want to browse our special gift guide for best friend gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No idea what to get someone for their engagement? Decorative soaps are always a safe choice. This set includes nine high-quality, French-milled soaps. Scents include peony, lavender, milk, sage, honey almond, rose petal, and more. Not sure if this gift set is the right option? Browse more gift-worthy, luxury soaps here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honeymoons can cost thousands of dollars. Help them to defray the cost of their post-wedding plans with a voucher for a Tinggly experience. Tinggly’s vouchers can be redeemed for fun couple’s activities all over the US, and abroad. The Premium vouchers can be redeemed for things like a helicopter tour, jazz cruise, culinary walking tours, or even surf lessons. The Ultimate vouchers can be redeemed for adventures like sunset sailing, vineyard visits, or overseas cooking classes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute sign looks great hung up on the wall, or resting on a tabletop. It’s an inexpensive gift, but one that still has a lot of heart. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more signs from Primitives by Kathy here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This colorful “scratch off” map is a great way for a couple to plan their bucket list. When you scratch off each country, there’s a unique, colorful design that gets revealed. The map is filled with cool ideas for things to do in each country, which makes it even more useful.
Shopping for a couple who love to go surfing? The company’s surf trip map is another cool gift idea they might enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they choose to use these elegant champagne flutes at their reception or keep them around for everyday drinking, the couple will always think of you when they use these glasses.
Check out this post with other toasting flute options if these aren’t your style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute herb garden sprouts in a week or so, and provides fresh herbs for several months. In the event of a defect, Click & Grow will exchange the product within 12 months of purchase, so you can give this gift with confidence. This indoor herb garden comes with three basil cartridges, so they can start growing things right away. Want to see more options? Browse more gardens and refills from Click & Grow here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Only have a little disposable income? A beautiful card filled with heartfelt sentiments is the kind of gift every couple will cherish for years to come, and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This highly detailed card has great visual appeal. You could tuck a gift card inside this bird’s nest card, but honestly the card is enough on its own, especially for those who are enduring financial hardships.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy entryway organizer is a coat rack, mail holder, and key rack, all in one. This design can be customized with a huge range of paints, stains, and hardware, so it’s easy to tailor the piece to their existing decor. You can browse more pieces from this woodworking company here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the only thing the happy couples loves more than each other is their pet, this interactive pet camera will help them keep tabs on their furry friend. While the couple is honeymooning, or just out for a day of shopping and errands, they can use this Wi-Fi camera to take photos, talk to their pet, and even engage the animal in a game of “chase the laser pointer”.
Want to give them a more discreet camera option? Check out our guide to the best spy camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a playful, whimsical gift? This collected box set includes every single Calvin and Hobbes strip. It’s a nice addition to their home library, and provides them with a fun way to unwind after a tough day of wedding planning. Do they have a quirkier sense of humor? Maybe a Far Side boxed set is more their speed.
Planning a wedding of your own, or helping a friend plan their event? You may also be interested in our guides to the best bridesmaid gifts and the best funny wedding cake toppers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need an engagement gift for two Star Wars fans? This romantic pillowcase set is a creative and affordable gift idea for any couple who love Han and Leia.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oil diffusers help to make a whole room smell warm and inviting. NEST Fragrances specializes in true-to-life scents that are vibrant, without being cloying or perfume-y. Sicilian Tangerine is a nice option that smells fresh and helps you to feel alert.
Luxurious scented candles are also available, for those who dislike the mess potential of a spilled oil diffuser.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the couple that’s always on the go, and always feeling tired, this portable espresso maker is a truly thoughtful gift. This compact machine is completely hand-powered, so no batteries or plugs are required. This can be used at work, while traveling, or while enjoying the great outdoors. Consider grabbing something from our list of the best free trade coffees to go with this gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This three-piece patio set is a nice gift for a couple who just moved into a new home, and needs help getting settled in. It might be a little large to bring to the engagement party itself, so consider having it shipped directly to the couple at home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A luggage scale can help a couple avoid surcharges for heavy luggage. This is a great gift to give to any couple who is planning a honeymoon, since it helps them pack smart and avoid unexpected fees at the airport. The display reads in both pounds and kilograms, so it’s easy to use while traveling abroad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the couple you’re shopping for go nuts for great BBQ, this set of delicious sauces and seasonings will help them make better BBQ at home. The gift set also includes a silicone basting brush, which is ideal for layering sauce onto a rack of ribs while it roasts. You can browse more BBQ gift ideas from Jack Stack here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These RFID passport wallets are great for those who plan to travel abroad after they get married. The wallets are designed to prevent against digital identity theft. We recommend that you get two, and get them in different colors. That way, the couple will always be able to tell which one is which at a glance. If you want to go the extra mile for a couple who will be getting passports for the first time, write them a check for the cost of photos and the passport application.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every couple needs a tool box in their house. We like this model because it has multiple drawers, as well as sturdy metal construction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know the couple will be hitting the gym in order to look good for the wedding photos, a Fitbit can help the couple stay on track with their fitness goals. The Zip is an inexpensive Fitbit model, so you can afford to buy one for each of them. The Zip can be placed in a pocket or clipped to your workout clothes. It tracks steps, distance and calories burned.
Not sure if a Fitbit is right from them? Browse more fitness tracker options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they prefer listening to music or podcasts, this rugged Bluetooth speaker lets them listen to their favorite audio anywhere in the house. It’s small, lightweight, water-resistant, and available in several different colors. You can also purchase a slipcover to protect the speaker during travel.
Looking for a larger speaker, or something that can handle even more abuse? Check out our guides to the best Bluetooth speakers, best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and the best rugged outdoor Bluetooth speakers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A digital camera is a great way for an engaged couple to document their honeymoon, take photos to compare different wedding venues, or just enjoy the small, happy moments in their life together. This model from Sony is a nice choice because of its compact size, low price, powerful camera sensor, and image stabilization.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fire pits are a romantic addition to any backyard or patio area. The couple can light a fire for ambience, or toast marshmallows for late night s’mores. Just make sure that if they rent, their lease allows them to have a fire pit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best marriages are built on a foundation of connection and communication. This book aims to provide couples with stronger skills in physical communication. All of the techniques are illustrated with black-and-white photographs, which keeps the book tasteful. Want to get them a gag gift, or something that will make them blush? Something from our list of the best sex toys might make a good alternative for an adults-only party.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These cute mugs are perfect for newly engaged couples. A similar design we also recommend is the “For the Rest of Our Lives” coffee mug set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This chic Wi-Fi station has a touchscreen built in, making it user-friendly enough for technophobes. At the same time, this unit offers advanced settings and features that only power users will take advantage of. Speed checks and monitoring help users to track their Wi-Fi performance, identify issues that cause lag, and empower users to improve their streaming experience. This is an especially thoughtful gift for couples who work from home, own their own business, or just love spending time online.
If you’re looking for similar gift ideas, you may enjoy reading our rankings of the best Wi-Fi modem/routers, the best AC Wi-Fi range boosters, and the best Wi-Fi signal boosters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This wooden puzzle is a cute gift for a young couple. If you want to personalize this gift, you can write a message on the back of the puzzle in permanent marker. When the couple assembles the puzzle, they will be able to read your heartfelt message. A custom photo puzzle is another great gift option to consider.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a futuristic, lavish gift for an engaged couple, this cool smart home communications center is a really unique engagement gift idea. The intercom lets you communicate from room to room, or control connected smart home devices.
You can even use the intercoms to communicate with other Nucleus units in other homes. The couple can also use the Nucleus app to check on their home with live HD video, or call home when they are on the go (great for when you’re trying to contact someone who forgot to turn their ringer on). Nucleus is compatible with smart home platforms like Nest, Insteon, SmartThings, SkyBell, and Ring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve left enough time for shopping, personalized gifts are very special and a great way to show that a bit of extra effort went into your gift selection. This cheese board can really be used for any type of appetizer and is made with the couple’s names. It’s something they’ll use for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wedding countdown blocks are fun for a couple who’s eagerly waiting for the big day! These blocks are made from wood and vinyl letters, with reversible phrases for both before and after “I do”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Planning a wedding is a huge undertaking. Wedding planning books are a huge aid in helping couple’s get organized, answer planning questions, and budget their big day. This one is a top seller, but you can check out a whole post with the best wedding planning books here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This inflatable kayak is great for active couples who live in an apartment. The inflatable nature of this kayak makes it easy to store, even in small spaces. This design is recommended for use on lakes, or slow-moving rivers. There is a removable skeg for directional stability, which is an especially nice touch for those who tend to kayak in windy areas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All the boards are completely customized and made to order. The full size board measures 2′ x 4′ x 4″ while the smaller tailgate size measure 2′ x 3′ x 2″ for easier transport. The boards are made entirely of cabinet grade oak and birch plywood and feature a single folding leg. This set also comes with the bags needed to play, which are 6 inches square and available in several different colors. The monogram design here is just one of the many designs available. Some of the options even include full last names instead of initials or monograms. You can check out the other options here to choose your favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know the couple that you’re shopping for well, then you probably know their taste in wine. Grab several moderately priced bottles in conjunction with these personalized labels for a fun gift that will keep them celebrating for life’s big milestones. The labels include the big moments like their first baby and first anniversary in addition to the not so momentous moments like their first fight (where wine is absolutely necessary). If these labels aren’t quite your style, browse some other designs available for an inexpensive cost and quick online delivery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This candle isn’t necessarily just for the wedding day. When you’re engaged there’s a lot to celebrate every day. The scents of this candle include Orange Blossoms, Neroli, and Pine Bark. The candle has an approximate burn time of 16 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set the newly engaged couple up for travel success with these inexpensive luggage tags. They’re great quality, made with synthetic leather that will hold up during travel. These are great for the honeymoon or any other trips the couple plans on taking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This retro-style toaster isn’t just for the eyes (although the awesome vintage design is certainly a plus). Even though the design is retro, it’s simple enough to fit well in any modern kitchen. Available in several colors, it’s quality made and has a few nice features that will keep it working for years to come.
The lever mechanism is typically the first thing to go with toasters but this one is made to last. The crumb drawer glides out smoothly and pops right back into place. If you know someone who’s a fan of this style appliance, check out the other items from Smeg for alternative gift ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your parents will think of you and your wedding day whenever they wrap themselves in this beautiful throw. It’s designed and handmade with light weight and unbleached fabric. You can choose whether you’d like gray or tan stripes along the bottom of this throw, or choose to leave the stripes off all together. We especially like this gift choice if you’re planning on reading from the Corinthians during your wedding ceremony, as these are words that will eternally speak to your family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This creative gift is sure to wow and is the perfect choice for wine lovers. The wood box is handcrafted with high quality plywood and can fit bottles measuring 13 x 3.75 inches. It’s then engraved with the couple’s name and the year of their wedding for something that they can display in their home for years to come. The wine is not included but you can purchase a bottle of your liking to include. For an even more generous gift, this personalized wine box includes space for three distinct bottles. Made specifically for a wedding, this option has room for three bottles as well, all marked with a specific purpose – one for a quiet night together, one for a night of celebration, and one to share on their anniversary.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With their future in front of them, newly engaged couples will love the ability to jot down their bucket list dreams. This journal provides the perfect structure to do so, with 82 pages of space. It’s also very inexpensive if your budget is on the lower side for an engagement gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give newly engaged couples a fun inviting place to sit back and relax. The affordable price point of this awesome hammock chair means you can buy two if you’d like. It’s both comfortable and stylish, made of 100 percent cotton.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help the bride and groom create a memorable at home bar with some fancy glassware, a bottle of their favorite alcohol, and a monogrammed engraved decanter. This decanter is extremely special, made with Waterford cut crystal, that’s cut to perfection. The engraved monogram is included with the purchase and can be delivered in just days with Prime shipping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While wood and glass gifts are expected when it comes to personalized engravings, this gift is a more unique take on an engraved wedding gift and is quite affordable. The picture of your choosing is custom engraved on genuine leather, and then placed in a gorgeous dark wood frame for a perfect presentation. Production time varies from two to five days, so make sure you order with enough time to spare.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This coffee table book is for astrology lovers and provides insight into relationships based on astrological signs. With chapters arranged by astrological sign, The Astrology of You and Me will give you help and guidance for every relationship situation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know the exact date the couple was engaged, you can get them one of these constellation maps to commemorate the special day. The poster measures 13×9 inches and comes without the frame.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This awesome personalized planter is great for couples with a green thumb. They can use it on an outdoor patio, in a windowsill, or even in the kitchen for an herb garden. It’s also not terribly expensive which is great if you’re looking for a very special gift without spending too much.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, this gift is a little bit spendy, we get that. But, if you’re shopping for a health-conscious couple, they will absolutely love this top of the line juicer, that will be key in getting them fit for the big day. The technology extracts pulp while keeping juice tasting awesome and filled with nutrients. It comes in black, gold, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Couples who love to cook will love this unique knife block that’s very functional as well as aesthetically unique and fun. The knives are not included but if you’re looking to complete the gift with the actual knives, you’ll want to check out this awesome Cuisinart set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help the happy couple keep actual photo prints in their home through engagement, marriage, and all their days after. With smartphones, it’s so hard to remember to actually print photos, which is why we love this gift option. It allows you to print straight from your phone in seconds, taking the middle man out of the equation. This polaroid pocket printer is another awesome option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the bride and groom love to travel or spend money on fun, but pricey date nights, this is the perfect thoughtful gift. Fill it with a few bills to get them started and allow them to start saving for the future – the wedding, honeymoon, a new house, or a dream vacation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How cool is this for the couple who doesn’t love to wear rings? It’s the perfect alternative and a really nice and well-made piece of jewelry made with pure 14k gold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift isn’t very expensive but the personalization goes a long way in conveying that a lot of thought went into your selection. The print color can be selected from a number of options and each pillow is made in a New Jersey studio. The covers can be ordered in either 16×16 or 18×18 and are machine washable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sentimental gift is something that will definitely stand out as being really thoughtful and considerate. Engaged couples can keep things like plane tickets, concert stubs, handwritten cards, and other special items from their relationship. The personalized box is engraved with their names for a really special touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know the couple who would love these shirts. The couple that loves PDA and showing their love for one another would totally rock these matching tees without question. They’re soft, made with 100% cotton and run true to size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift will stand out among the rest. A personalized illustration of the bride and groom (maybe with their dog too) makes a perfect engagement gift that they will treasure forever. Each illustration is personalized, using a photo that you send directly to the seller. Keep in mind, this custom gift does take a bit of time to create so you’ll want to allow about a week for delivery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the bride and groom have an outdoor space, this little love shack bird feeder is a unique engagement gift. It’s also not too expensive, so if you just want to gift something small, this is a great option. It’s made with real moss and wood and will hold up well in outdoor elements.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All couples need a wedding planner or organize to get ready for the big day and keep their to-do list in order. This simple design is beautiful, making for a perfect gift. If you’re worried this gift is too bride focuses, grab something unique for the groom like his favorite bottle of liquor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The presentation makes this truly simple gift look so very special. The set includes seven varieties of salt, each to be used for finishing dishes and adding tons of flavor. The gift is both practical and unique, great for couples who love to cook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weddings are all about celebration, which is why anything champagne related makes a great gift for engagement parties. These stemless champagne flutes definitely aren’t your standard option. Designed with a modern copper color dipped look, they have a super chic and unique vibe. Grab a bottle of rose for the perfect add-on to this gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is 100 percent the fanciest prettiest grill we’ve ever seen. Looking for an engagement gift to top all others? This is the one. It’s the perfect gift for couples who love to entertain, designed with a heavy ceramic body and the best technology for burning charcoal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes it’s hard to know exactly what to get newly engaged couples. If you’re looking for a safe bet, we’re always into coasters and glassware with a bottle of their favorite drink to enjoy. Since elephants are a sign of luck, we especially love these coasters, with a sentimental touch and a beautiful design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you someone who loves gifting practical gifts? We get it. You’d like to gift something the couple will actually use, and we can’t think of anything better. It can be hung right inside any entryway to reduce junk drawer clutter, losing keys, and having your sunglasses constantly in the way of being crushed. This is the perfect solution for couples who are looking to organize and simplify.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if the couple hasn’t started their registry yet, this is a safe option if you’re looking to gift something for the home. It’s classic, clean, and perfect for entertaining on all occasions. It comes with a number of matching items like serving utensils and a tray if you’re looking for a more elaborate gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How fun is this gift for a newly engaged couple? From trying new drinks at home, to entertaining, to hanging with friends, novice or skilled mixologists will love creating cocktails with this set of beautiful and delicious bitters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift is an easy option. The glasses are perfect for a newly engaged couple to use on so many occasions – date night, family brunch, or even watching the big game with a drink in hand. They’ll love celebrating in style with Mr. and Mrs. beautifully engraved on each glass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make a beautiful backyard oasis for a newly engaged couple with the gift of this gardening bench. You can make it even more special by including a few potted plants, or even a gift card to Home Depot or Lowe’s so they can tackle their garden project right away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of eyemasks is perfect for getting great shut-eye on the honeymoon (and before). The adorable design makes it totally gift-worthy, made with soft and silky satin that can be worn without irritation all night long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift is perfect for anyone who loves to mix up some restaurant worthy cocktails at home and needs the right tools to do so. It comes with everything a newly engaged couple will need to experiment in the bar and everything is made with great quality stainless steel that won’t rust over time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A big part of a wedding is including some type of ceremony that symbolizes the union. Sand pouring is a popular option and we love these beautifully personalized glasses to conduct the ceremony. This thoughtful gift will certainly stand out and show so much sentiment. It’s something they can use on the big day and remember forever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about gifting a newly engaged couple something they can use for the wedding? If the date has already been set, this sign is awesome. It had their name laser cut with the wedding date also laser cut, in the bottom right corner. Guests can easily sign their name and leave a note. You can also have them use this for the engagement party itself!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a really unique gift, then this is a wonderful idea for an engagement party gift. The necklaces are so cool – filled with healing crystals that are meant to balance your chakra and promote positive energy. We can’t think of anything better for a newly engaged couple.