75 Best Engagement Party Gifts: The Ultimate List

While this engagement gift is bordering on wedding gift territory, we still think it’s a thoughtful gift idea. Over the coming months or years, the couple is going to have lots of late nights and early mornings as they visit potential reception locations, travel to taste the best cakes, and finalize the guest list. A slow cooker is a great gift because they can start dinner in the morning, and come home after a long day of traveling and planning to find a hot meal waiting for them.

If they already own a slow cooker, maybe it makes sense to upgrade their coffee maker instead. If you want to give them a caffeine boost to help them power through wedding planning, check out our guide to the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers, or our guide to the best burr coffee grinders.