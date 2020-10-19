21 Best Engraved Gifts: Personalized for Her or Him

21 Best Engraved Gifts: Personalized for Her or Him

  • 210 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

We all know that giving gifts is great. But engraved gifts? You’ve just nudged it up a level. Personalized gifts let your loved one know that you went to some extra trouble just for them. 

While a gift that’s been personalized with custom engraving may seem like a lot more work, don’t you worry. The gifts on our list are completely easy to order, super simple to customize, and won’t take much extra time. Only a few on the list require a couple of extra days and almost all can be ordered and delivered within five days.

Whether you’re looking for something for a woman or a man, we’ve split this list into two sections; ladies first (naturally) then the gents. That’s right, guys appreciate the finer things in life, too. They’re not all about beer and tools.

But honestly? Most of these items work for either gender. We maintain that an engraved gift delivers an incredibly warm message. Take your time (and check your spelling) when considering one of these 21 Best Engraved Gifts: Personalized for Her or Him.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Why Give Engraved Gifts?

Remember when you were a kid and got an ID bracelet with your name on it? Or when someone gave you a watch with a nice message engraved on the back? Or maybe a pendant with your monogram? Those moments will always be special because it meant they went the extra mile just for you. 

There are a lot of products out there and they're all competing for your attention when you're shopping for a gift. Online shopping has revolutionized the retail industry. It is now easier to buy things than it has ever been. Making it personal by custom engraving means that you care. 

What Should I Engrave on a Gift?

Simple messages work best. A short note about how much you love them or celebrating a special occasion will always be appreciated. Engraving their initials in a monogram or using their first name can upscale a normal gift to something they'll treasure for a lifetime.

See Also:

Best Gifts for DIY Dads

Best Gifts for Beer Lovers

Handyman Gifts He'll Actually Use

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , ,