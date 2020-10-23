25 Best Fitness Gifts for Her

If you’re shopping around for the best fitness gifts for her that she’s sure to love, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve discovered the best fitness gift ideas for her, whether she’s just starting on her fitness journey or is an accomplished athlete.

Find even more great fitness gifts by browsing our 101 best gifts for personal trainers.

What Do You Get Someone Who Likes to Work Out?

The possibilities are seemingly endless when it comes to getting a gift for someone who likes to work out. Fitness gifts come in many different sizes and prices. 

One good fitness gift idea is a fitness gift box packed with delicious goodies or a post-workout powder to boost recovery. You can even find fitness gift baskets that cater to specific dietary needs, such as the Bunny James Keto Box.

You also can't go wrong with fitness gear. She'll want to look and feel her best when she heads to the gym or out for a run, which is where a stylish new top or workout leggings will make great gift ideas. 


What Are Some Good Gifts for Fitness Beginners?

Someone who is just starting their fitness journey may need essentials such as an activity tracker and a heart rate monitor. We've selected the Fitbit Charge 4 for its user-friendly features, generous battery life and 24/7 heart rate and activity tracking. 

Another solid gift idea is a workout log or training diary. This is a great gift idea for any fitness enthusiasts, but beginners may be particularly interested in tracking previous workouts, setting nutrition goals and recording progress along the way.


Which Are the Best Gifts for Gym Rats?

Gym rats spend a lot of time working out, as well as going to and from the gym. A duffel bag is a practical solution for those frequent trips to the gym. Our top choice is the adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag, which has just enough room for her essentials without commanding too much space.

You also can't go wrong with a pair of workout headphones. Over-ear headphones are especially useful for the gym, as they're less likely to slide out as she's exercising. Noise-cancelling technology adds an extra element of convenience and will help her stay focused on her workouts without outside distractions.

