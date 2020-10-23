25 Best Fitness Gifts for Her

If you’re shopping around for the best fitness gifts for her that she’s sure to love, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve discovered the best fitness gift ideas for her, whether she’s just starting on her fitness journey or is an accomplished athlete.
Fitbit Charge 4 is a fitness and activity tracker for every athlete. This Fitbit features built-in GPS, so she can see has far she’s run, walked, hiked and more. She can also train using target heart rate zones and 24/7 heart rate tracking. This Fitbit stores and plays her favorite songs and playlists via the Spotify app and features real-time workout tracking with over 20 goal-based exercise modes. The tracker is swim-proof and lasts up to seven days per charge.
Staying on track with her fitness goals is simpler with the Workout Log Gym fitness and training diary. She can set goals, track up to 100 workouts and monitor her progress. There’s plenty of room to jot down essential information and more, as there’s enough space to record up to 11 exercises per training session. She’ll also find two additional pages for recording body measurements, weight and personal bests.
Keto fans will find all the essentials and more in this fitness gift basket. These snacks have no added sugar and are low carb, making them ideal for any following keto or low-carb diets. Every snack box comes handcrafted and carefully packaged for easy gift giving.
This funny workout tank is soft and comfortable, making it an essential top for her favorite activities. The tank is humorous and motivational and comes in an assortment of colors. Each top is made with a polyester cotton blend and flatters all body types with its modern fit.
If her fitness routine is starting to get stale, the Juliet Paige Exercise Dice can quickly spice it up. Mixing up her routine is as simple as rolling the fitness dice to see what she should do next. Every set includes easy, medium and hard options, each of which is a different color. A book detailing how to do the exercises is also included.
The Vegan Cookbook for Athletes is informative and packed with over 100 go-to recipes for vegan athletes. Author Anne-Marie Campbell explores ways to create tailored nutrition plans for athletes of all abilities, including Ironman triathletes. Guided meal plans are included, as is crucial information about macronutrients.
Lululemon’s Align yoga pant features soft and stretchy material along with a modern high-rise design. The tights also have a hidden waistband pocket for stashing her lip balm, cash, keys and other small essentials. Choose between a variety of colors to find the best fit for her.
Staying on top of her fitness goals is easier with the FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale. This innovative scale syncs with fitness apps such as Google Fit, Apple Health and Samsung Health. Advanced strain gauge technology ensures accurate and reliable readings. The scale can be used by several individuals at once and is a popular choice among families.
TheFitLife resistance bands set supports 10 to 150 pounds of tension, making it a suitable gift for beginners through advanced athletes. Each training tube has large handles for extra security. The set also contains ankle straps and a door anchor attachment, along with an e-book. A carrying bag is also included, so she can bring the set along to the studio, gym or on vacation.
There’s plenty of storage space inside the Defender III for all of her gym essentials. This small duffel bag measures 20.5 inches long, 11.7 inches wide and 11 inches tall. Aside from the main compartment, she’ll also find two zippered end pockets and a front drop pocket.
SB SOX compression foot sleeves aren’t your average athletic socks. Instead, they’re designed to relieve heel pain, provide arch support and reduce pain from plantar fasciitis. These pull-on socks are suitable for daily use and can also be used to improve circulation and assist with recovery. Several colors and sizes are available.
This colorful fitness bottle does more than just remind athletes to stay hydrated. She’ll find inspirational quotes and time markers to measure her daily water intake. The leakproof lid prevents accidental spills and locks securely in place. A pop-up silicone straw makes it easier to stay hydrated on the go.
The Garmin vívoactive 4S comes in a smaller 40mm size, making it a better fit for women and those with smaller wrists. A larger 45mm version is also available. The vívoactive 4S tracks all the essentials and more, including her energy levels, respiration, hydration, sleep cycles, stress and more. When she’s ready to work out, she’ll find over 20 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including swimming and yoga. She can also download her favorite music from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music for phone-free listening.
Proper recovery is just as important as the workout itself. The Vega Sport Recovery is a recovery drink mix packed with carbs, electrolytes, protein, vitamins and more. This formula is also dairy-free.
It’s designed for running, but she can wear this tank from Free People for her favorite activities. A scoop neck style makes the tank a stylish choice for indoor and outdoor workouts. The material is stretchy and supportive and is designed to move along with her.
Whether she’s into bodybuilding, weight lifting, or just general fitness, this fitness keychain will keep her feeling motivated and strong. The keychain measures 2.75 inches long, so she can easily fit it into her workout bag or coat pocket. This silver-plated keychain looks more upscale than its affordable price tag suggests.
Stylish ALO YOGA High-Waisted Airbrush leggings make it easier for her to move and dance her way through her fitness routines. The leggings feature a comfortable and breathable moisture-wicking material that keeps skin dry during workouts. Flatlock seams minimize chafing and hot spots for more comfortable long-term wear. A handy waistband pocket provides just enough storage space for keys, cash and other small essentials.
She may not have enough time to shower before work or between clients, which is where these body wipes come in handy. Each wipe removes body odor, sweat and dirt, and features a light scent. The wipes are also individually wrapped and will leave the skin feeling clean and properly moisturized.
She the Confident is an empowering book for young female athletes. Instead of simply trying to become stronger and faster to get ahead, Shay Haddow provides real-life stories, specific strategies, and more to help athletes overcome self-doubt and become successful.
It may look like any other running shoe at a glance, but some of the yarn used to make the shoe features Parley Ocean Plastic. If you’re not familiar, this up-cycle plastic waste is removed from beaches, coastal communities, shorelines, and anywhere else it might contaminate the ocean. Highlights include enhanced traction in wet and dry conditions and a flexible outsole for a smooth and comfortable ride.
These over-ear headphones feature Bluetooth and wired connectivity. They also charge in just 2.5 hours and get up to 18 hours of listening time. The headphones are comfortable and lightweight and feature a distinct oval shape for long-term use. She can easily fold the headphones when necessary.
The FLYBIRD adjustable dumbbell is a space-saving solution for any home gym or fitness studio. This adjustable dumbbell is easy to use and store, and features weight adjustments from five to 25 pounds. Whether she’s just starting her fitness journey or is more advanced, she can use the dumbbell for her favorite exercises.
She’ll stay cozy and warm in this pullover fleece hoodie. The fitness top is ideal for running and casual wear to and from the gym or for running errands after a workout. If navy isn’t quite her color, this hoodie is available in several other colors.
No matter how intense her workout gets, the Maven Thread headband wicks moisture and keeps hair out of the way. The two-pack features thick, non-slip headbands that are suitable for all hair types. These one-size-fits-all bands are available in an array of other colors.
The BOGI Microfiber Travel Sports Towel dries quickly and is also lightweight and absorbent. Sizes range from small through extra-large. This sports towel is highly versatile and can travel with her to the pool, beach, yoga sessions, hiking, camping and traveling.