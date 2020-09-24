101 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Picking out the best gifts for 11 year old boys isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring our savvy shoppers the most amazing in-demand toys every child wants.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When buying bikes for 11 year olds, you don’t want to go with something cheap. I know, I know, we all hate spending more but think of this as an investment.
Schwinn is a known brand in the bike scene, so this is quality you’re buying.
The steel comfort frame and suspension fork offer the smoothest of rides.
In a similar vein, the front and rear alloy pull brakes mean when you need to stop, this thing will. Combine that with the swept-back handlebar and this may be one of the most comfortable rides you’ll ever take.
Don’t forget, if you need any more bike ideas, we’ve already counted down the best bikes for boys.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after presents for 11 year old boys, the Nintendo Switch is the best you’ll find.
This is a video game console that hooks up to the TV, but when they want to take it out with them or play in their bedroom, you can undock the Switch and use it as a tablet.
So it’s two consoles in one, hence the name ‘Switch’.
The joy-con controllers are excellent, too.
When in TV mode, you can either use one joy-con in each hand or plug them into the controller add-on to use it like a traditional controller.
In handheld mode, you can plug the joy-con into each side of the console to control it.
The other thing to keep in mind, as this is Nintendo, the vast majority of games will be geared towards children.
This isn’t to say adults won’t love these games, but they’ll generally feature a more child-friendly aesthetic and learning curve, and the violence is toned way down.
As I say, the Nintendo Switch is the best video game console on the market for kids, and with a wide array of games to pick up, it really is easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child prefers to play on handheld devices, and you’d like to save yourself 100 bucks, the Nintendo Switch Lite is for you.
So, what are the differences between the original Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite?
The short version is the original Nintendo Switch can be played in both handheld and TV mode, while the Switch Lite is purely just a handheld.
That’s the short version, but there are other things to consider.
First up, because the Switch Lite is only used as a handheld, it’s got a longer battery life. I average around three hours on my original Nintendo Switch whereas my Switch Lite can achieve upwards of five hours.
Of course, some more powerful games will drain the battery quicker than others, but in my experience, the difference is around two to three hours between the two consoles.
It’s also worth keeping in mind the joy-con controllers don’t detach on the Switch Lite. There’s also a handful of games that won’t work on Switch Lite. That said, the vast majority of games do work. It’s only the more motion-controlled ones that won’t.
If you’re after child-friendly games – Mario, Sonic, Zelda and so on – all work without any issue.
What it all comes down to is will your child be using the Switch on the TV. If they are, go with the original Switch. If not, save yourself a small fortune and go with the Switch Lite.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after something with the wow factor, the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Cabinet is the one to go with.
This is a four-foot arcade cabinet, meaning this has been designed for people to pull up a chair and sit in comfort as they play.
That said, you can buy a kickstand to get that old-school feel.
In terms of games, you don’t just get one version of Street Fighter 2 – you get all the best versions. The full list is Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Street Fighter II The New Challengers, and Street Fighter II Turbo.
The screen on this thing is crisp, the buttons responsive, and the games all run without any issues.
And if you’re a little put off by having to build this beast, don’t be. There’s YouTube videos online to guide you through, but to be honest, the instruction manual is enough. It’s all nice and simple.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a challenging, original Lego set, then check out the LEGO City Cargo Train Building Set.
It’s a fun set with loads of track pieces so kids can build either smaller sets or massive railways going around their bedroom.
Plus it’s remote-controlled, too, meaning they can bring this thing to life just like a real train set.
The great thing about this set is being able to create your own design. Sure, you can follow the instructions, but the joy of these types of building kits is having fun as you figure it out along the way.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Hunted High School Set is a massive build.
It takes 1,474 pieces to build this beast. That is a lot, and you’re sure to get your money’s worth.
What’s great about this set is how detailed it is. It’s the little things like the change in brick tone and added spookiness that really makes this set.
Something else I really like is how you’re not just building the front of the house. Spin it around and there’s different, eerie rooms on the back.
Plus as this is Hidden Side, if your child has a mobile device they can download the app and play with this toy in virtual form.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit is some seriously insane fun.
Download the app and kids can use this smart track to race and complete different in-app challenges.
Cars can be scanned into the app to level them up. It’s almost like a cross between a video game and a Hot Wheels set.
Although this image shows one of the building options, there’s 20-plus different configurations to make.
Everything in this kit includes 16 Hot Wheels track pieces, one Hot Wheels id portal to scan cars, and two cars that are exclusive to this set.
Why is this worth it? Kids love being able to race toy cars at high speeds, whether it’s on the floor or up and over a bed, and this track takes Hot Wheels into a new dimension thanks to its ingenious app integration.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is cool. If you’ve ever wondered what happens in the pitch black of night, these Night Vision Binoculars have the answers.
This is pure awesomeness. Imagine sitting by a window looking into the backyard with a set of night vision binoculars. Tell me that doesn’t sound like tons of fun.
These binoculars are the real deal, too. They’re comfortable, have a viewing range of 110 yards, and feature 3x fixed magnification with a 2x digital zoom button.
It requires eight AA batteries which will get you around six hours of usage.
Not only that, it comes with an 18-month warranty and Nightfox product support should you run into any issues.
Lastly, and this is a sign of quality, these binoculars are a number one best seller with a comfortable four-star rating from 232 reviews (that means it’s pretty darn good).
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Xbox One X is the most powerful video game console on the market.
This thing has six teraflops of graphical processing power, a 4K Blu ray player, supports native 4K, and HDR.
But what does any of that really mean? Basically, it’s super-fast, looks better than any other console, and has excellent sound.
It comes with a controller, and for storage you’ve got a 1TB hard drive – the latter is the sweet spot in terms of storage. Especially at this point in the console’s generational life-cycle. There are so many games now that anything lower than 1TB isn’t worth it.
In terms of what games are worth picking up alongside the console, for 11 year olds you won’t go wrong with the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, the Spyro Trilogy, or if they’ve never played it before, Skylanders Imaginators. You can also download Fortnite free of charge from the Xbox One X’s online store.
It’s also worth keeping in mind, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games are generally much cheaper than Nintendo Switch games. So if you’re after savings in the long run, Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is the most popular video game console on the market.
Now, before we get into it, I need to mention the PS4 Pro.
The PS4 Pro is a more powerful version of the PS4 Slim, but the upgrade isn’t worth the extra cost in my opinion.
Games will look nicer, but not as nice as the Xbox One X, and loading times are faster, but the problem is it sounds like a jet engine, which isn’t great at 7am.
Not only that, it’s not enough of an upgrade to justify the extra expense, hence why I recommend the PS4 Slim over the PS4 Pro.
The PS4 Slim comes with a 1TB hard drive, which is the industry standard right now. Anything less than 1TB and you’ll run out of space faster than you can say “Does it play Fortnite?” (it does).
In terms of games, titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Minecraft, and LEGO DC Supervillains are all suitable for youngsters and super fun.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NERF makes some of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around, and the NERF Longstrike Blaster is the best of the best.
This blaster is all about customization, as it comes with a barrel extension, bipod, and a scope.
Whatever their mission, they’ll be ready for it.
The Longstrike also comes with 18 official NERF darts and three six-dart clips so they’re never running on empty.
What’s great about the clips is you have one already locked into the gun, while the other two clips can be stored in the shoulder stock. Handy!
And let’s be real here, this thing looks like a beast. If it’s style they’re after, the Longstrike is one cool-looking blaster.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any child that’s seen Star Wars will, at some point, have wanted their very own R2-D2. Now they can with this App-enabled R2-D2.
By downloading the app, kids can drive this coke-can-sized droid wherever they want.
Not only that, if you download the Sphero Edu app, you can also code this little bot to walk around of its own accord.
R2-D2 also has head-spinning movement and integrated speakers, meaning it’ll respond just like the real thing.
Seriously, check out the video on the Amazon page. This is the cutest, most realistic R2-D2 I’ve ever come across, and kids are going to LOVE it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Giiker Super Cube is the single best Rubik’s Cube you’ll ever find.
I got sent one for review and I’m absolutely blown away by just how good this thing is.
The most important factor is this isn’t just a lump of plastic, it’s a smart cube, meaning it’s designed to be used with a mobile device.
The app this cube works with, which is a free download, has so many cool features.
You can use it to reset the cube by following easy-to-understand on-screen instructions. Then there’s the option to create stylish patterns on the cube. There’s even a tutorial to teach kids about how Rubik’s cubes work and how to solve them.
And that’s before we factor in the games!
My personal favorite game in the app is one where there’s a person on-screen and you need to twist the real-life cube to move them around and collect coins.
What’s more, the app can – magically! – keep track of where each colored piece is, so when you do want to reset it, the on-screen cube mirrors what you’re looking at.
Honestly, Rubik’s cubes may not be the most exciting gift in the world, but to call the Super Cube just a Rubik’s cube does it a massive disservice.
This thing is way more than just a Rubik’s cube. It’s everything kids love – video games, something to fidget with, puzzles – all rolled into one.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fortnite is the second biggest video game on the planet right now, and the Battle Bus has become iconic to kids everywhere.
This Fortnite Battle Bus with Two Figures is a must for any fan of the video game.
The battle bus itself is highly-detailed and looks exactly as it should.
The same goes for the two figures that come with this set, Funk Ops and Burnout.
Just keep in mind, these are the smaller figures – each toy stands at around two-inches in height.
I got sent some of the earlier figures in this range and while they are deceptively durable, because of their size it’s worth thinking about how well your child looks after toys.
If they have a habit of breaking things easily, definitely consider going with the larger, six-inch figures instead.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This McFarlane Fortnite Ice King Figure really is one of the best toys for 11 year old boys there is.
The McFarlane range of Fortnite figures is my personal picks for Fortnite gifts.
Not only do they have the best likeness, they have the best articulation, posing options, and come with awesome accessories.
Take this Ice King figure. The figure itself has a premium feel to it, and it comes with his back bling, pickaxe, and infinity sword.
Not only that, the McFarlane figures each come with a display base, so when they’re not in use, they can take pride of place on any shelf.
Plus, even though they do cost ever so slightly more than the other Fortnite figures, it’s not so much more that it’s worth passing on.
McFarlane’s Fortnite range is affordable, highly-detailed, and just plain brilliant!
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re on the lookout for a high-end drone, the Potensic D58 FPV Drone is the way to go.
This sleek black drone has a fly time of 18 minutes, which is a lot for drones. Spinning those propellers while transmitting a camera feed takes a lot of power, so while 18 minutes may not sound like much. It’s enough for a family day out.
Something else that’s awesome, the transmission distance on this beast is between 400 to 500 meters, meaning you don’t need to be up close to keep this drone in the air. Neat!
As for the camera, we’re taking 1080p with a 120 degree wide-angle lends. IMages the drone capture will be crisp (or as crisp as flying through the air allows).
There’s also a GPS mode where the drone follows your mobile device, allowing you to take only the pictures you want.
Although there are cheaper drones out there, the difference in price normally comes down to quality. As a general drone rule, the more you pay, the better the quality.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Streamers are the new celebrities to kids, so this LAMO Ninja Figure is perfect for kids who spend their time on YouTube or Twitch.
These figures are super durable and they also house a cool surprise.
There’s a code in each box which can be used in the LAMO mobile apps to unlock exclusive content specific to each streamer figure.
In Ninja’s case, you can unlock a Ninja-colored tank to play with in-game.
Collectible, Funko Pop-style figures are all the rage at the minute, so if they’re a Ninja fan, this is sure to go down a treat.
There’s other streamers available in this range, including Dr DisRespect, Lirik, Summit1g, and TimTheTatMan.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a fan of Spider-Man Homecoming in the house, this Marvel Legends Iron Man and Spider-Man Two Pack is well worth picking up.
Although this is one of the older packs now, the figures in it are really great.
The Spider-Man, in particular, comes with shoulder-swivels, which are my favorite new addition to Marvel Legends figures.
They allow the arms to move much further back, leading to more realistic play and brilliant posing potential.
Both of the figures are highly-detail – as you’d except from the Marvel Legends brand – and each also comes with interchangable heads.
For Spidey, it’s a masked version, and for Iron Man, it’s an empty open head, which makes it look like the suit’s on auto-pilot. Cool, right?
This is a great set that’s a must for any young Marvel fan.
And don’t forget, if you’re curious which are the best Marvel Legends figures, we’ve got a post set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I got sent this Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure and it’s easily the best Marvel Legends figure to date.
There’s three different heads in this set and all are near-perfect. They really capture the likeness with ease.
Nightcrawler isn’t an easy likness to capture, either. Getting a goblin-like human right can’t have been easy.
Outside of the heads, you’ve got a truckload of articulation, including double knee-joints and an ankle swivel, which is perfect for posing.
You also get a saber sword and an extra hand should you decide to ditch the weapon.
This figure is also part fo the Wendigo build-a-figure wave (Nightcrawler comes with Wendigo’s left arm), so if you end up picking up the entire wave, you get to build another massive figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Marvel Legends Hulk and Wolverine Two Pack has two absolutely excellent figures.
The Hulk figure is off the charts!
It’s packed full of articulation, the ripped shirt can be removed, and the head sculpt is the best comic-book likeness I’ve seen to date.
He also comes with two sets of hands (open and closed) and the opened hands are strong enough to dangle Wolverine upside down by his ankles, too.
I know! That’s the weirdest sentence ever but if your kid loves to pose their figures, they’re going to get a lot of usage out of that.
As for Wolverine, while I’m not madly in love with the head design, everything else is A+.
The colors pop, the removeable claws are great (as are the extra hands), and the shoulder-swivel allows for some really neat poses.
It’s a killer set that’s perfect for any Avengers or X-Men fan.
[Note: The author was sent this set by Hasbro]
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the best Wolverine toy? That’d be this Marvel Legends Wolverine.
I keep banging on about shoulder-swivel joints, but when you’re playing with a Wolverine toy, you want to be able to crank those arms back as far as possible.
Factor in posing the toy on a shelf and it’s easy to understand why shoulder-swivel articulation makes toys even better.
This Wolverine figure also comes with removable claws, so if you want this toy to look like his claws are sheathed, you totally can.
I was also really impressed with how the glove and boots sculpts came out. These are areas toy companies can skimp on but Hasbro got the detailing just right.
This figure also comes with the Wendigo build-a-figure head.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love bulky figures and kids love the Iron Man moves, so definitely check out this Marvel Legends War Machine figure.
This figure has some serious heft to it. It’s bulky and the level of detail on this figure is unparreled.
Every piece has engravings and detailed plating. Honestly, the image doesn’t do this figure justice.
Although you do lose some articulation because of the size of this one, there’s enough there to make playing with this toy easy.
What’s more, War Machine also comes with three cannons – one for each of the arms and one for the shoulder. And, yes, they look awesome.
If you’ve picked up the Iron Man and Spider-Man two-pack, War Machine (Iron Man’s BFF) is well worth picking up next.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting kids to learn isn’t easy. But tell them they’ll be building their own computer and coding in Minecraft and they’ll jump right on board.
The Boolean Box is one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys I’ve ever seen. It is legit brilliant.
Inside the box is a Raspberry Pi, which is essentially a tiny computer capable of a lot. All you need to set it up is an HDMI cable to connect it to a TV.
Once set up there’s a host of lessons online to teach kids about electronics, animation, and coding in Scratch, Python, and Java, specifically in Minecraft.
If you want to get your child into STEM learning in a fun way they’re going to understand, the Boolean Box is simply too good to pass up.
And given this comes with a computer and custom case, power supply, Pi pinboard, resistors, buttons and lights, an HDMI cable, and an 8GB SD card – all for sub $200! – this is absolutely outstanding value.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after gifts for 11 year old boys, you won’t go wrong with this Fortnite Victory Series Two Pack.
These 12-inch figures fit really well with the Marvel range of titan figures, so if your child collects the 12-inchers, they’ll be right at home here.
Despite their size, each of the figures in this pack has a solid amount of articulation.
Shoulder joints, the legs move up and down and side to side, and the head pivots.
It’s not a massive amount of articulation, but given the size of these toys, it’s enough to battle with.
The two characters in this pack are Cuddle Team Leader and Ghoul Trooper; two of the most popular Fortnite characters around. In fact, Cuddle Team Leader has become the de facto face of Fortnite.
Plus, you know, they’re super affordable, which is always a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is cool. It’s a Remote-controlled Fortnite ATK with Drift Figure.
Remote-controlled cars never go out of fashion, making this a safe bet for a gift.
What I absolutely love about this is how accurate the ATK is.
It’s based on an ATK from the game and it’s got all the little touches, like the dice and the flag at the back. It’s those little things that really bring playsets to life.
You also get a four-inch Drift figure, which while not the best Fortnite figure on this list, is still decent and very playable.
But let’s face it, the real star here is being able to whizz around an ATK and send it soaring off different surfaces.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I gotta be honest, I wasn’t massively sold on Jazwares’ original range of Fortnite toys. But since the launch of the Legendary line, my opinion has changed.
The Fortnite Legendary Tomatohead Figure fixes all of my gripes.
There’s 40 points of articulation, which is a massive step up, it comes with a ton of accessories, and they look a lot more like the characters.
So, let’s talk accessories. In this pack you get an interchangeable head, two guns, a pickaxe, tomato toy, shield pot, and back bling.
That’s a lot of accessories to play with!
Not only that, the original range of Jazwares Fortnite toys just didn’t look like the characters. This Tomatohead gets likeness and proportions just right.
A year ago I’d have passed on the Jazwares line, but now they’re one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around. What a turnaround!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Morfboard is the best of both worlds. Why buy a scooter and a skateboard when you can just buy a Morfboard.
There’s two circle-shaped holes in the board. Twist the set of wheels and they’ll pop out, allowing you to twist in a different set.
When I first heard about this, I thought it was a terrible idea. No one wants their 11 year old screwing in different wheels! What if they’re not tight enough?
That isn’t an issue here, though, as the lock and load technology requires no screws and the board does most of the work. Neat! And safe!
If you’re looking for something to keep your child active, the Morfboard is well worth considering.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is the best Marvel game for kids currently.
This game has a huge roster of Marvel characters to play with and unlock, including characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and Avengers.
I’m playing through this at the moment and I’m really enjoying getting to grips with the different characters and seeing who can do what.
Each character has their own powers and playstyle. For example, as Scarlet Witch you can shoot projectiles whereas playing as Wolverine is all about getting up close and slashing anything that moves.
Every character feels varied and unique, so expect it to take some time until you find your perfect team.
Speaking of teams, in this game you can select four different heroes and switch between them at the push of a button. There’s no going out into a menu to switch between your four, which makes this game much more fluid.
In terms of what this game is, it’s a top-down brawler, which essentially means kids will pick their team then battle through different areas as they attempt to take down Thanos and the Black Order.
It’s fun, and if your child’s a massive Marvel geek like me they are going to love this.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After something creative? Super Mario Maker 2 lets kids make their own Super Mario levels.
It’s really simple to use as well. So much so, my nine-year-old is actually better at it than I am!
You start by picking a theme for your level to make it look like the older Mario games or the newer ones. After that, it’s all about placing different items or blocks.
This is all done by clicking on an item then drawing on the touchscreen with your finger.
Build some flooring, add some hills, drop in some enemies and press play to see how it plays out.
Once kids have the hang of the basics they can move on to more complex concepts – like pipes to transport them elsewhere, adding end of level bosses, or mixing two enemy types to make a complete new baddie.
And when they’re not building levels, there’s also a single-player mode to play through a selection of levels made by Nintendo.
It’s all really great fun that’s sure to get kids thinking. IGN even called Super Mario Maker 2 the most accessible game design tool ever, so who knows, maybe you’ll end up with a young video game developer on your hands.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minecraft is the biggest game on the planet and it’s easy to see why.
This game has two different modes, Creative and Survival.
In Survival, kids need to chop down trees for wood, hunt for resources like food, and generally survive for as long as they can.
Survival has different difficulty levels, too, meaning new players are always welcome.
Although kids won’t be building mega creations in Survival, because they’ve had to farm up every block themselves their smaller buildings will have more value.
In Creative, kids have a limitless amount of every different block type, meaning they truly can create whatever they want, be it castles, houses, or even a working calculator!
Whichever mode your child plays, they’re sure to learn a lot about nature and architecture.
And as it’s the biggest game in the world, new ideas are just a YouTube video away.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thanks to the popularity of Fortnite, school buses are cool now. And what could be better than building an eerie, haunted school bus?
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is one hell of a set.
Despite the main focus being on the bus, this set is still meaty at 689 pieces.
The bus is a really fun build, too. Vehicle builds, for a lot of kids, are always their favorite type of sets.
Anything that leaves you with something to race around afterward is sure to go down a treat.
You also get a great selection of mini-figures and a portable toilet to build, which while random, is a fun addition nonetheless.
Plus, as it’s Hidden Side, download the app to take your child’s play to the next level.
And don’t forget, if you’re after more cheap LEGO sets, we’ve got a post set up just for that.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love being able to build their own action figures and this LEGO Spider-Man Molten Man Playset lets them build a giant figure.
This is another set that’s just pure fun to build. It’s got a very Hero Factory vibe to it.
It’s put together by building lots of smaller sections that clip into one another.
The advantage of this style of building is you’re left with a toy with loads of moving parts.
Elsewhere in this set you also get a stealth suit Spider-Man, Mysterio, and a fireman mini-figures and web accessories.
It’s a fun set with lots to play with, and the price is killer, too!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO Batmobiles can often be expensive. Thankfully, this LEGO Batmobile comes in at a rather modest price.
This Batmobile has a lot of cool hidden features.
The wings move, the front bumper can be adjusted, there’s hidden stud-launchers on the side, and when you drive it forward, the fire at the back spins.
Kids love LEGO, but when LEGO designs something to be more than a static build, they’re sure to love it even more.
This set also comes with a Batman and Joker mini-figure, meaning kids have figures to play with as soon as the final piece clicks into place.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite being 10 years old, the video game Minecraft is still the number one most-played game in the world.
This LEGO Minecraft Crafting Box Kit recreated the game in LEGO form effortlessly.
This set is a great mix of everything kids love about Minecraft.
Castles? Check. Grassland area? Check. Mountain and mini forest? Also check.
The best thing about these Minecraft sets is you don’t need to follow the instructions.
Sure, you can build what the manual tells you, but each block has been selected so kids can take everything apart then rebuild it however they want.
Sometimes being free to build whatever you want, and have the block choice allow you to do so, is all you need.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The other Minecraft building kit that’s in with kids at the moment is the LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine.
Anything that lets kids build a giant creeper is sure to delight.
The creeper’s head can actually launch figures, too, which is neat.
Elsewhere in the set you’ve got a minecart and tracks, exploding tiles, and a wall that jettisons off.
You also get an excellent selection of mini-figures in Steve, Blacksmith, cow, bat, husk, and, of course, a creeper.
Sure, this set is a little pricey, but given just how much stuff is in it, it’s hard to grumble.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is this Minecraft Comic Maker Alex super affordable, it also lets kids make their own Minecraft comics.
If they’ve got a mobile device they can download the free comic maker app, which lets them snap this character to create comic-books.
This toy also comes with a different face, so it can have its own different expressions, a glider accessory, a toy candle, and a block.
The block can actually be scanned in the app to unlock extra content, as well. Cool, right?
Or, of course, if the idea of making a comic doesn’t interest them, they’ve still got a really great Minecraft figure to play with.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a Minecraft fan in the house, this Minecraft Ender Dragon Figure is easy to recommend.
The best part is how articulated this beast is.
The legs, with knee joints, move, as does the neck, tail, and wings. Even the mouth opens.
It’d be so easy to make this toy motionless, but instead we’ve gotten something kids can actually play with.
It’s great.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ninebot ES1 Gen 2 Electric Scooter is the best electric scooter money can buy.
Ninebot is the go-to company when it comes to making electric scooters. The company’s tech is always cutting edge, and in a field where most start-ups are doomed to fail, Ninebot makes it work
In terms of speed, this beast has a max speed of 15.5 mph, which is absolutely insane. It’s the kind of speed you’ll well and truly feel as you blast around the backyard.
The ES1 is capable of a huge 15.5 miles per charge, which again, is utterly insane.
This thing is super light as well, coming in at just 24.9 pounds, and while we’re talking pounds, the weight limit for the ES1 is 220 pounds.
As I say, Ninebot is the best electric scooter company in the world, so if it’s the best you’re after, the ES1 is a good place to start and finish.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is it a sword? Is it a pickaxe? The Minecraft Transforming Tool is both!
This thing is easy to use. With just a few tugs and pulls, it’ll transform from a pickaxe to a sword in a flash.
It being made from plastic also means this toy is sturdy. Nothing’s worse than a transforming toy that breaks after a few uses.
Plus, not only is this one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys, it also makes a really cool wall ornament.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although this isn’t strictly a toy, this Minecraft Color Changing Bottle makes any kid’s bedroom more inviting.
With the press of a button, this bottle changes to one of eight different colors.
And despite its size, it’s got quite a lot of glow to it. You could even use this as a nightlight.
Is this one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys? I mean, it’s not a toy, so no?
That said, it’s sure to spruce up any room it finds its way into.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t let looks fool you, the Stikbot Deluxe Pirate Set is pure fun.
The idea here is to create stop-motion movies with the free downloadable app.
It’s so easy to use as well. The set comes with a tripod for setting up a phone or tablet, then it’s just a case of getting everything into position, snapping a shot, then slightly moving the toys.
The limbs of the figures move with ease, and because of the suction cups on the feet and hands, the rest of the body won’t flail around as you’re adjusting the pose in between shots, leading to crisper stop motion.
Honestly, the Stikbots and Klikbots really came out of left-field, but the result is something that’s both fun to play with and teaches your child about stop motion.
It really is one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honestly, don’t underestimate how much enjoyment kids will get out of this Klikbot Axil Toy.
I got sent some of these not so long ago, and while I didn’t have high expectations, they’ve pleasantly surprised me.
These are meant to be used with the free app to make stop motion movies, but they also work as toys as well.
For stop motion, the Klikbots have durable limbs which can move slightly with each click, making them perfect for making movies.
They also make the most satisfying clicking noise when you bend their limbs. It’s delightful, and could be good for kids with autism who are sick to death of being given fidget spinners.
This toy also comes with a selection of interchangeable hands, including suction cups, and a set of wings.
Again, I know they don’t look like much, but once your kid gets their hands on them, they’ll see why I think it’s one of the best gifts for 11 year old boys there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an even more affordable Klikbot, the Cosmo Klikbot is a surefire win.
Klikbots are affordable already, but these solo packs are definitely not going to break the bank. THEY’RE SUCH GOOD VALUE!
I’ve already covered in the Thud Klikbot post why I love these, but it’s essentially they make a delicious clicking noise that has to be seen and felt to be believed, they stick to any flat surface (my kids hung ours from the stairs), and creating stop motion with them is really easy.
Plus, they’re fun just to play with on their own, simply because they’re so unique.
This may look like a bit of plastic with no real substance, but trust me, looks can be deceiving. They are 100 percent the real deal.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whenever someone asks me what’s the best tablet for kids, my answer is always the Fire 7.
You don’t want to start kids off on something expensive. Trust me, if it breaks, you’ll regret spending so much.
With the Fire 7, if it does break, Amazon will replace it. You can’t ask fairer than that.
While the FIre 7 lacks the breadth of apps Google Play offers, there’s enough of the heavy hitters available on the Amazon App Store to keep kids entertained.
Not only that, the Fire 7 has some killer parental control options – something that every parent needs to consider when buying a tablet.
It also comes in a kid-proof case, and if you buying for two children at the same time you can save an extra 25 percent. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best gifts for 11 year old boys are the silliest, and you don’t get sillier than this TUBBZ Spyro The Dragon Duck.
I got sent some of the Borderlands 3 ducks a while ago and they’re just good, silly fun.
They work in the bath, too.
What TUBBZ are is cosplaying ducks. They’re ducks that dress up as different video game characters, in this case the child-friendly Spyro.
They also come in a bathtub display case, so if your child wants to proudly display them, they totally can.
As an alternative to Funko Pops, TUBBZ are great.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With how popular Fortnite is, a NERF crossover was a no-brainer.
I’m amazed with how realistic the NERF Fortnite TS-1 Blaster really is.
It looks just like the Fortnite weapon it’s based on, albeit with a slight color change so it doesn’t look exactly like a real-life shotgun.
This is a pump-action blaster, meaning there’s no need for batteries. Simply cock it back, and this thing is ready to blast.
The TS-1 can fire four darts in a row and can store up to eight more.
And this goes without saying, but yes, it comes with official NERF darts.
I mention this because it’s not worth picking up unofficial darts. They’re not as good as the real deal and NERF has tested their darts to make them as safe as possible. Safety first and all that.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As the biggest vidoe game on the planet right now, you can expect a lot of kids will be after Fortnite merch.
If you’ve got a kid who loves both NERF and Fortnite, this NERF Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster is a must.
This blaster comes with six darts in total, three of which can be stored in the internal clip.
Like I say, Fortnite is huge at the moment, so this is a no-brainer gift idea.
Plus it’s cheap enough to get away with being a stocking filler.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an inexpensive NERF Blaster, go with the NERF Nailbiter.
Though this may be on the lower end of the NERF price scale, it still has the wow factor.
I mean, c’mon, it’s a nail gun meant for shooting zombies. What 11 year old boy isn’t going to love that?
The Nailbiter comes with eight NERF darts, all of which can be loaded into the indexer.
What’s an indexer exactly? Well, a NERF clip is an enclosed case which spring loads the darts up and into the chamber. With an indexer, the case is open and the whole thing moves vertically through the blaster to load the darts into the chamber.
There isn’t a pro/con of using a clip or an indexer, but for me, seeing the indexer move up as you fire it is cool as hell.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids, especially boys, love gross things, and the Pop Popz Snotz Slime Hammer is as gross as they come.
This set comes with 18 snotz capsules. Place one down on a flat surface, smash it with the hammer, and slimy goo bursts out of the capsule.
Six of the 18 capsules also contain a little toy to collect.
What makes this so great (and, yes, gross) is you can disassemble the hammer to use it as a syringe to collect the snotty slime and store it in the head of the hammer.
Honestly, I’d recommend having a play with this yourself, simply because popping the slime with the hammer is super satisfying.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb is one of the must-have toys at the moment.
So much so, Amazon ranked it on the company’s Top 100 toys for Holiday 2019.
This set is all about setting out on a quest to find the golden loot, which is legit dipped in real gold. Nice!
There’s traps to overcome, dig sites, secret doors, and, of course, that vault full of shiny treasure.
This playset also comes with three figures – one of which, King Goldcrown, is exclusive to this set.
What’s also great is the whole thing clip shuts for easy storage, meaning unlike LEGO, you shouldn’t be stepping on small parts long after they’re finished.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The other huge video game at the moment is Overwatch.
And even if they’re not into Overwatch, this LEGO Bastion Building Kit is sure to excite.
For a start, it’s a 602-piece set, so there’s lots to build here.
Also, it’s a giant robot that transforms into a turret. It’s like a LEGO Transformers toy.
Not only that, but this thing just looks really cool. The detail on it is great.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Good Smile Company makes the best action figures on the planet, and this Overwatch Reaper Action Figure is no exception.
It’s all the small details that make this figure so damn good.
The detail on the chest plate, the intricately designed shotguns, the belt loop, even the mask – it’s all exactly as it is in-game.
Plus with Good Smile toys, articulation is key. Rather than opting for multiple pivots, Good Smile goes with ball joints, allowing for almost 360-degree movement.
If your child wants to pose their toys, this is exactly what they’re after.
You also get a display base, extra hands, and bullet effects for the guns.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the difference between Hasbro’s Overwatch Ultimates range and the Good Smile Overwatch toys? Price.
Despite being cheaper, the Overwatch Ultimates Genji Figure is still really great.
Hasbro brought in the articulation from the Marvel Legends line and it works really well here.
Knees and elbows have double joints, and, also like Marvel Legends, this figure comes with interchangeable hands.
One of the hands even has a throwing star effect attached, which is pretty darn cool.
In terms of getting the likeness right, Good Smile wins over Hasbro, but that doesn’t mean Hasbro failed. It still looks like Genji, it’s just not as crisp.
All in all, if you want a wider variety and a lower price-point, the Overwatch Ultimates range is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a super affordable way to pick up Overwatch toys, you won’t go wrong with Funko Pops.
This Roadhog Pop came out brilliantly.
It’s got the size just right, the mask has all the stitching detail, the belly tattoo is present, and he’s even holding his gas canister.
Although Pops lack articulation, they’re still brilliant for displaying on shelves. Especially when you’ve got a collection going.
And that’s what’s key with Funko Pops. You can buy Pops of nearly every brand on the planet, so if you want Roadhog to battle Jonesy from Fortnite or even Pennywise the Clown, you totally can.
The collection possibilities are endless.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s not the video game Fortnite they’re playing, chances are it’s Overwatch, so the NERF Overwatch D.Va Rival Blaster is another easy recommendation.
As the name suggests, this blaster is modeled on the one used by the character D.Va from Overwatch.
It’s a surprisingly big gun as well. It looks small, but there’s a certain weight to it.
If your child is an Overwatch player, the McCree Blaster is another solid gift idea, so be sure to check that out as well.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Optimus Prime Figure is straight-up one of the best Transformers figures ever made.
The level of detail in this figure is insane. Just look at the windows and, well, all of it! No detail has been missed.
As you’d expect, this figure transforms from Optimus Prime into a truck in 33 steps. That’s not all, though.
You can also evolve this figure into Orion Pax. How cool is that?
You’ll never go wrong with Transformers. Even if they’re not into the TV series, kids will have so much fun learning how to change this toy into its different forms.
Not only that, the truck works like a toy car, meaning they can totally race it around the floor should the want arise.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A dinosaur that transforms into a robot… Is this not the most kid-sounding toy ever made?
The thing that’s brilliant about the Grimlock Toy is it’s a reimagining of the version many adults had when they were kids.
The nostalgia is strong with this one!
Compared to Optimus Prime, this figure is a lot easier to transform, coming in at just eight steps compared to Prime’s 33.
This toy also comes with two Prime Armor pieces, Dinobot Enigma accessory, and a collectible card.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the idea of your child driving a motorbike terrifies you, don’t worry I get it. Thankfully, the GB Moto Motorcycle isn’t anything like an adult motorbike or an adult dirt bike.
First off, there’s front a rear brake, meaning should kids become worried or need to brake, this thing will.
This bike only ways 130-pounds as well, which isn’t so heavy that you can’t lift it.
I’ve also had a look through the customer reviews of this bike and there’s no mention of any injuries or crashes, which is always a good sign.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anything that lets kids break stuff is sure to be a win.
This Wrekkin’ Slam Playset lets kids utterly destroy a car as one of their favorite WWE superstars.
The car features 10 breakaway parts and comes with a Braun Strowman figure to throw it around.
If they’ve got other WWE figures, I’m sure they’ll love getting Braun to toss them through the windshield then rip off a few doors to use as weapons.
Honestly, it’s such a good idea for a set that I’m amazed it hasn’t been done already.
What kid wouldn’t like to wreck a car?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WWE’s Rey Mysterio is always popular with younger kids due to his high-flying antics.
This figure features True FX technology, which basically means the face is scanned by a machine to create the most realistic figures ever.
As this is part of the WWE Elite line, it comes with a selection of extra accessories, including a removeable t-shirt, extra hands, and a really awesome display base.
The base has a peg for the feet, meaning you can attach Rey by his ankle and get him into some really cool, high-flying poses.
Pair this with the Wrekkin’ Slam Mobile and I’d say you’re on your way to a selection of presents any WWE fan would adore.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a WWE fan in the house, the Demon Finn Balor is sure to be one of their favorites.
This figure gets the demon paint just right. The colors pop, and all the detail you see on TV has been translated into figure form effortlessly.
As this is one from the Entrance Greats line, it comes with a WWE ramp display base that when you press the button, plays the superstar’s entrance music. COOL!
Plus the sash is made from fabric and the demon head garb is removable.
And it’s packed with articulation, which I cannot stress enough is super important when playing with wrestling figures. How else would you be able to pull off a suplex is you can’t bend them right?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t worry, I don’t expect many people will buy the Prime Arcade Cocktail Machine, but as we are bringing you the best gifts, we couldn’t NOT mention it.
So, what itis it? It’s an arcade machine that’s been more of a coffee table.
The controls are on the undersides of the table, and it comes with two rather nice chrome stools (which it really should given the price!).
In terms of games, this has all the classics from the 80s and 90s. Think Street Fighter 2, Q*Bert, that sort of things.
The cocktail arcade features a 22-inch LED monitor and the tempered glass is nice and strong.
Okay, let’s take a look at the elephant. Yes, it is super expensive, but given the sheer number of games, and the god-tier craftsmanship that’s gone into the design, the price kind of makes sense in a logical sort of way?
If someone tried to sell you a diamond for a nickel, you’d ask questions. Toys of this magnitude are going to cost a lot. If it didn’t, you’d have to question what the heck it’s made from and how long it’ll last, you know?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You will never ever go wrong with Pokemon toys. That’s just a fact.
This Interactive Pikachu toy is sure to become their new best friend.
There’s two modes of play to this toy – discovery and train.
It’s also touch-sensitive, so pat it on the head, tickle its ears, or move its arms and Pikachu will respond with one of over 100 different phrases.
As if this wasn’t cute enough already, its cheeks and tail light up.
If you could condense cuteness, bottle it, then turn it into a toy, it’d be this Interactive Pikachu.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a fan of more for less like me, this Pokemon Battle Pack is great value.
This set comes with six figures in total – Ash, Pikachu, Ditto, Zubat, Eevee, and Bulbasaur.
It’s a solid mix of Pokemon kids love and I can’t find anything to fault in the selection.
My only real complaint is that these are static figures, meaning they don’t move.
It would have been nice to have some articulation in Ash, but given most other Pokemon toys are statuesque, it’s not a deal-breaker.
That said, I do like how they’ve leant into them being static by adding an arm stand accessory for Pikachu.
Having Pikachu sit on Ash’s arm is cute.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO don’t make Pokemon sets, but Mega Construx does, and they’re AWESOME!
This buildable Gyarados came out brilliantly.
It’s got the size factor, each of the sections requires skill to put together, and the movement in this toy is second to none.
To be honest, it’s the head that really sells this thing for me. Translating a likeness into brick form isn’t easy, but Mega Construx has clearly studied what they’re designing.
If that’s not enough, this set also comes with a neat little water area to build.
What’s not to love about this set?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes kids like to be pampered, even boys. And with this Pokemon Bath Bomb Set, getting them in bath won’t be a problem anymore.
You get six bombs in this set, each of which has a different Pokemon toy inside.
The full list of toys is Pikachu, Charmander, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Eevee. That’s a good mix if you ask me.
Plus they’re made from organic ingredients including natural oils, meaning they’re safe for most kids.
Go on, pamper them. They’ll thank you for it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How freaking awesome is this Avengers Endgame Power Gauntlet? The answer: VERY!
I mean, just look at it. This thing works as a display piece by itself.
The level of detail is crazy and not just that but the colors seriously pop. The contrast between the infinity stones and the Iron Man red is lush.
Okay, I’m calm. Ahem. So.
This realistic gauntlet works as a toy as well. It’s got flashing lights, which are cool but not the coolest part.
The fingers are completely articulated, meaning you can actually wear this and pretend to be Iron Man (or Thanos if you want). Not only that, the gauntlet can lock into a fist pose when you want to whack it on a display shelf. Coooooooooooool!
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Omgomgomgomgomg. Sorry. Right. Okay. The Amazon Exclusive Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber is incredible!
Not only does this beast light up, it also features a detailed metal hilt, makes lightsaber sounds, and comes with an awesome display stand.
Remember those cheap plastic lightsabers that you shake to stretch them out? This is the complete opposite of those. Deluxe doesn’t even cover it.
Sure, this is one pricey toy, but given the quality in the build and design, the price is very justified.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle Building Kit is insane. It’s a really fun build, too.
There’s some serious vertical height to this build as well, which isn’t something you see enough of in LEGO sets.
Whether it’s for a Christmas or Birthday gift or just to have as a showpiece, this is a solid deal.
On the mini-figure front, this set comes with Darth Vader, two guard figures, an Imperial Transport Pilot, as well as Darth Vader’s bacta tank.
This set is exclusive to Amazon as well, so you won’t find it anywhere else.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars is always a popular gift choice, so if you’ve got a child who’s growing up on the latest movies, this Black Series Kylo Ren figure is a must.
This is the best Kylo Ren figure to date, simply because it encompasses all his different looks in one figure.
You can have the hooded look, the capeless look, or capeless and hooded thanks to the removable cloak and hood.
Previously the hood and cape were made from fabric so you couldn’t remove them. Your only option was to buy the second Kylo figure that didn’t have the cape/hood combo to get the hoodless look.
By adding them as removable features, kids can customize this Kylo to have it as whichever iteration they like the best.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a Disney Streaming series on the way, The Mandalorian is sure to explode in popularity.
And even if they’ve not heard of The Mandalorian, kids are always drawn to the bounty hunters of the Star Wars universe because they look so freaking cool!
This figure reeks of awesomeness. I love all the little battle damage scars and the worn look on the helmet. It’s those smaller details that really make a figure.
In terms of accessories, you get the Mandalorian’s cape, pistol, and rifle.
What’s also great is how much articulation the Black Series manages to pack in. If your child loves to pose their toys, they’re going to love this figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the Black Series goes above and beyond. This Emperor Palpatine Figure is one of those moments.
Everything about this figure is near perfect.
For a start, there’s three different heads in this set, each of which has some killer detail.
Then there’s the extra hands with Sith lightning effects. And we get a fabric robe rather than a plastic version.
All of that’s before we even get to the throne!
This highly-detailed throne looks like it’s been lifted straight from the films.
Honestly, when the figure and accessories are this good, it makes my job so much easier. If you’ve got a Star Wars fan in the house, this playset is a must.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to find affordable Dragon Ball Z toys isn’t easy. Most of the time you’re looking at upwards of $80 to get the high-end toys.
Thankfully, Bandai remedied this with the release of the Dragon Stars series.
This Gogeta toy marries affordability with quality.
Just take a look at the shading on the chest. Normally toys in this price bracket ditch the extra layer of detail. But with Dragon Stars, the quality is there.
Not only that, these toys aren’t rushed out. They’ve got the face, proportion, and hairstyles all spot-on.
If your child loves Dragon Ball Z, the Dragon Stars range comes very easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Stars Piccolo Figure is fantastic. In terms of nailing the likeness, this figure does it with serious ease.
It also comes with a solid selection of three interchangeable hands.
And I need to say this very quietly, they’re a lot cheaper than the Figma series of Dragon Ball Z figures and are actually better value for money.
The best thing about this Dragon Ball Z range is they are really great for posing, and you know the saying I just totally made up: If they pose well, that means they’re a keeper.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko Pops make for one of the best gifts.
Not only are they hugely popular with youngsters, there’s also so many of them around that you can get a Pop of almost any character you can think of.
Kids, and adults admittedly, love being able to create a collection to express their interests. My own collection spans video games, movies, tv shows, and even book characters.
If you’re after some advice on where to start, you won’t go wrong with Marvel’s Thanos, Hulkbuster Iron Man, Toy Story’s Woody and RC, Spider-Man, or if they’re into Pokemon, This Charmander Pop.
Recommended Ages: Varies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In the most shocking twist of the century, it turns out kids make some of the best games for kids. Who knew?
Taco vs Burrito, a game made by a seven year old, first launched via a crowd-funding site, and smashed the original goal into oblivion by 2,400 percent. If that’s not a sign of a good idea I don’t know what is.
The game shares some similarities with Go Fish, only slightly more nefarious.
The goal is to make a meal. Sounds easy, right? Nope! Get a tummy ache card, for example, and you can screw over the other players.
It’s a unique card game that’s sure to result in laughter. It also only takes a few minutes to pick up, and games last around 10-15 minutes, making it the perfect right before bed game.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jenga is one of those games that will never, ever go out of fashion. Combine it with the biggest video game on the planet and I’d say you’re onto a winner.
Despite being Fortnite-themed, Jenga: Fortnite Edition is still Jenga. You’ll still be battling other players attempting to build up and out without causing the whole thing to come tumbling down (and fighting the urge to curse when that happens).
Although you can play it by just taking it in turns, there is a bunch of player cards and a spinner if you want a more structured round of Jenga.
As for the Fortnite theme on this version, it’s cool. Blocks have been given a Fortnite makeover so they look like materials from the game.
Sure, right, it’s simple, but sometimes simple works really well.
Plus, like, look at that price! Board games are so affordable. It’s great!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best toys are the derpiest-looking ones. And they don’t come any more derpy that this Flopping Magikarp Interactive Plush.
Fun fact: In Japan, cuteness can be dictated by how sorry for something you feel. With how useless Magikarp is, people end up loving it.
I’ve seen a few videos of this toy in action and let me tell you, watching it flail around the floor like it does in the games and tv show is going to make you laugh out loud.
Give this little guy a squeeze and it’ll wiggle, jiggle, and flail for 10 seconds at a time.
It’s hard to explain why this is so great if you haven’t seen the tv show. Magikarp is everywhere in the show and even though it’s not real, there’s a bond there. We’ve all had Magikarp moments in our life.
Plus, as I say, it looks so derpy it’s kind of adorable.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ve said this around a million times, but tried and tested always makes for great gifts.
This Lincoln Logs with 111 all-wood logs set is simple, and that makes it great.
Each of the logs has grooves in, so slotting them together is, well, child’s play.
But the real joy here is seeing what you can build. Will you build a house? A cabin? A FORT?! It’s gonna be a fort, isn’t it?
Whatever they build, this tried and tested formula is never going to go out of date.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gosh, don’t you just love when kids playsets are affordable?
This Mushroom Kingdom Playset is great value.
The set features Princess Peach’s castle with opening doors, and it comes with two Mario blocks and the end of level flagpole.
And it comes with a really great 2.5-inch Bowser figure, complete with articulation.
Although this is a smaller playset, I can’t really grumble given the low price of this set.
Affordable, fun, and comes with a figure. What more could you want?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than one Spider-Man figure? This Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Six set of figures!
The Marvel Legends range of figures are the best Marvel figures available at the moment. And despite this being the 3.75-inch version, they’re still surprisingly robust.
They’re small figures but still manage to pack a punch while retaining the likenesses of the characters.
This set comes with Spider Man, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Electro, Kraven, Vulture, and The Sandman. All of the boys, then.
And as a general rule, a child can never have too many Spider-Man figures. That’s the law.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is stuff dreams are made. Imagine being a kid, collecting Pokemon cards, then opening up AN ENTIRE BOX OF CARDS.
Tell me that isn’t the stuff kids’ dreams are made of.
This Broken Bonds Box is basically what you see on shop floors. You know when you buy single packs of Pokemon cards? This is the box they’re from.
What’s great about this box is it comes factory sealed, which is important. The most hardcore collectors take a – I kid you not! – set of scales around with them to weigh packs to see which ones have rare cards in. Mad, I know!
But because this is sealed, you won’t need to worry about dubious sellers yoinking all the good cards and selling on the regular ones.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love to feel like they’ve outsmarted someone. Believe me, my kids do it all the time. Wait…
This Pokemon Guess game tasks kids with thinking of a Pokemon from the first 251. It’s then up to the talking pokeball to try and guess who the child is thinking of.
It’s all voice-activated so there’s nothing technical for your child to learn, which in a world of advanced-tech toys, is a nice change.
It requires 3 AAA batteries, which in a surprise twist, are included. Woo!
The Pokemon Guess Game is affordable, fun, and perfect for any poke-fan.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Outdoor toys are always some of the best fun you can have as a kid. Think back to playing outside and I’m sure you’ll have plenty of happy memories.
This Kids Hover Soccer Set comes in at a brilliantly low price that’s sure to grab the attention of parents on a budget.
This set also comes with two goals, so if parent and child want to see who the better soccer player is, they totally can!
The ball is super durable, too. So feel free to blast it as hard as you can.
Just if you’re playing inside, maybe not too hard, yeah? Those lights won’t fix themselves.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of my fondest memories from when I was a kid is driving an RC car over a flatland and making it do tricks. Seriously, ask any father and chances are, they’ll have the same story.
But what happens when it rains? That’s where this Amphibious RC Car comes in.
Puddles? They’re nothing to this beast. Rain? Nah, man. It’s waterproof.
I’m pretty sure you could drive this bad boy through a pond and it’d come out the other side (though I wouldn’t recommend doing that!).
What’s also great is it’s totally rechargeable. So there’s none of this annoying needing batteries nonsense.
Plus at this price, there isn’t too much to pick fault with.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If remote-controlled cars are cool, then this Holy Stone Mini Drone is REALLY cool.
This drone can stay in the air for 21 minutes, which may not sound like much, but is plenty for playing in the backyard.
And if you’re worried about drone-flying being too complex, the auto-hovering function on this drone allows it to hover at your current height.
Likewise, the Headless Mode means you can fly it without needing to worry about it always facing forward.
It’s a drone designed for kids, in other words.
You can also adjust the speed, making it perfect for the newest of flyers.
Plus that price is perfect for folk looking to see how they find flying without needing to worry about taking out a second mortgage to pay for it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Science experiments are a great way to spend a lazy afternoon.
This Crystal Growing Kit ticks all the boxes. It’s cheap, it’s designed to promote inquisitiveness, and unlike one-time-use science kits, this one leaves kids with something to keep.
Let’s get the breakdown of what’s in this kit out the way first, shall we?
The full contents are a USB Powered LED light-up display, micro-USB cable, three growing cups, three crystal power bags, three crystal starters, mixing stick, and tweezers.
And, yes, it comes with a super helpful 12-page instruction manual to help get your child up and running.
What’s great when your crystals are fully-grown, the light-up display means you can keep them in your room and they’re not so bright they’ll keep you awake.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hey, so what’s the most ridiculous gift idea I can come up with? Behold the Vintage Popcorn Maker!
Look, kids love popcorn. Hell, adults love popcorn! Warm popcorn is the best snack food in the world, but microwavable popcorn always catches and burns in areas. If you want real movie-style popcorn, this is the gift you need in your life.
There’s space for 32 cups of popcorn per batch in this beast and the stainless steel kettle holds eight-ounces of popcorn kernels.
That glass you see on the sides is tempered as well, so there’s no need to worry about it breaking any time soon.
And in a rather neat design twist, there’s space under the main machine to store unused kernels, popcorn oils, seasonings, and any other serving accessories.
Sure, this is a little out there, but c’mon, what kid wouldn’t love being able to make their own popcorn whenever they want?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The price. I know! But Copic Markers are simply the best markers for artists or would-be artists.
The alcohol-based ink dries acid-free for a truly vibrant look. The way they blend to create shading is almost on par with painting – that’s how good they are.
Check out this video by Shrimpy to get an idea of how they blend. It’s well worth your time if Lucious colors are your thing.
Granted they are expensive, but if your child is into drawing, coloring, or just general art, these markers will bring their designs to life.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You cannot beat the thrill of making your own magic, and if you’re after the best of the best, this Melissa And Doug Deluxe Magic Set is just that.
While I haven’t played with this specific set, my youngest had a magic set not so long ago and really got a kick out of showing mom and dad all the new tricks they’ve learned.
This set has all the staples of the magic world you’d hope for, including Disappearing Ball, Magic Coin Box, Secret Silks, Great Escape, Magic Number Prediction, Money Maker, Egyptian Prediction, Vanishing Zone, Cylinder Squeeze, and Vanishing Coin.
What’s more, there’s also a detailed, easy to understand instruction booklet to teach kids how to perform every spell.
And the best part, as a parent, it all comes in a sturdy box, meaning all the tricks can be tidied away easily.
If you’re after something a little different that’s a lot of fun, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lava lamps are out, Jellyfish Table Lamps are in.
You can’t beat the calming rays of this lamp. They’re strangely hypnotic as you watch the jellyfish flibble around inside.
Driven by a whisper-quiet motor, these lamps aren’t going to keep your kids awake at night either.
Lava lamps and their ilk have been known for helping kids to relax, too, so if you’re after something to soothe before bed, this lamp is well worth checking out.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No child will ever ask for a brain teaser puzzle but that’s not to say they won’t absolutely love it.
This 3D Wooden Brain Teaser is a puzzle they’ll keep coming back to.
Players start with three walls of a cube, then using the t-shaped brown wooden pieces, need to create an entire cube inside of the walls.
It sounds easy, but in practice, it’s going to take them some time to work out how to fit every piece in without going outside the box.
It’s taxing in just the right way. It’s hard, but not impossible, and every attempt brings them one step closer, teaching them the importance of persevering.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to keep your kids reading isn’t easy. That’s why it’s always important to get them something they’re going to enjoy.
You can’t beat Harry Potter when it comes to accessible reading, and this Harry Potter Boxset has every single book in the series inclosed in a stylish display box.
Given the popularity of Harry Potter, most will likely know what the deal is. For those that don’t, it’s the story of an orphan who gets placed into an abusive household then finds out he’s a wizard and ventures off to attend wizarding school.
Although quite serious at times, the Harry Potter series never becomes too dark. There are moments of darkness, but it’s always undercut by hope or perseverance – great traits to instill in kids.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pranks are some of the most-watched videos on YouTube right now, so gifts like this Mega Prank Kit are sure to go down a treat.
This kit comes with 35 pranks in total, including the likes of Rattlesnake Eggs, the Whoopee Cushion, Chinese Handcuffs, Shocking Prank Gum, Squirting Toilet Seat, and many more.
There’s a lot here to drive parents insane, which of course is going to go down well with kids. Sure, it’s the most mischievous kind of fun out there, but if it brings them joy, it’s worth it.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the ultimate Harry Potter fan, there’s this super detailed Replica Elder Wand.
This thing is so freaking realistic. It’s not just the shape and size that’s so vivid, it’s the wooden finish and the honeycomb-like indents. The level of detail is INSANE!
The Elder Wand comes in at 15 inches in length, which makes it a 1:1 scale replica. And it’s officially licensed, meaning this isn’t just some cheap tat that’ll break in a week.
Plus it comes in a rather fetching display box. I do love me a good display box.
Like I say, this really is the ultimate Harry Potter gift. It is stunning!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gifts like this Mini Claw Grabber may seem random, but they’re a really great idea.
For a start, you could use this as a reward machine. If your child does their homework or chores, they get to win a piece of candy from the machine. Great incentive or what?
You don’t have to fill them with candy either. Grab some small plushies or even Pokemon cards – anything small enough for the grabber to grab and you’re onto a winner.
This grabber is just like the real, full-sized version, too, complete with lights and music.
Sure, this is a random gift, but the potential to use it as a force for a good is near endless.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to keep your child interested in drawing into teenagehood, gifts like this Art Craft Table are integral.
So, what comes in this set? The most important element here is the drawing table. Having the right angles makes working easier.
But that’s not all. You also get a rather handy three-drawer cabinet to store all their supplies in and a padded stool. It’s got everything your child needs, essentially.
This thing is built from heavy-gauge steel, too, meaning it’s nice and sturdy.
If you’re after something that’ll entice their artistic flair, you won’t go wrong with this craft table.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every household should have at least one copy of Monopoly. It’s the best! Nothing beats the cutthroat, hilarious nature of screwing over family members.
If your not-so-little one loves all things Rick and Morty, Monopoly: Rick and Morty Edition is an easy gift to recommend.
Rather than the boring real-world locations seen in the regular Monopoly, all the places in this version are themed around locations from Rick and Morty.
Tokens for this edition include the likes of a Council of Ricks Badge, Meeseeks Box, Portal Gun, Plumbus, Rick’s Car, and Snuffles’ Helmet. Cool!
One thing I should note, Rick and Morty isn’t aimed at kids. But hey, I won’t judge. I watched the Child’s Play movies when I was eight, so you know, glasshouses and all that. If you feel it’s fine, I’m not gonna tell you how to parent.
Recommended Ages: 17 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
They don’t come any more tried and tested than the Simon Game.
If you’ve never played it before, the game lights up a section, then you have to mimic it. For each one you get right, another color is added to the chain.
The goal is to see how many colors you can remember in a row.
It’s so simple yet increasingly moreish. Kids love putting their brains to the test in fun ways, and given how easy to pick up this game is, anyone can play it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a kid who loves basketball? This Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with Ball, Standard (18 x 12 inches) is sure to keep them entertained.
And don’t worry, it’s shatter-resistant, so when they do slam dunk, it won’t smash into a million and one pieces.
Plus anything that promotes exercise is a win. After all, an active kid is a happy kid, and we know how hard it is to keep kids interested in exercise as they inch closer to teenagehood.
Believe me, once their age ends in a ‘teen’, getting them to stay fit is going to be harder, so it’s best to keep them interested while they’re young.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having more storage options is always a good idea, and gifts like this Sauder Pogo Bookcase Footboard are a great way to add storage without the need for bulky cabinets.
This large storage cabinet comes with two drawers and two bookshelf areas. It’s the perfect size for storing toys or books and would easily fit at the of a bed if need be.
It’s also pretty stylish, too. Just, you know, ignore the baby toys in it. They really make it look more childish than it actually is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated