101 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Picking out the best gifts for 11 year old boys isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring our savvy shoppers the most amazing in-demand toys every child wants.

Picking up toys for 11 year olds doesn't have to be a hassle. But if you're stuck for inspiration, we're here to help. 

Gifts for an 11 Year Old Boy with Autism

Surprisingly, Amazon does have a decent amount of autism-friendly gifts, which is absolutely great. 

In terms of what's worth picking up, anything with soothing lights or toys they can fidget with have been known to help relax boys with autism. 

I will say, though, start off with the cheaper products and see how they take. There's no use spending a small fortune if they'll end up never using it. 

With that said, here are some of my personal top picks:

Gifts for an 11 Year Old Boy Who Loves Sports

If you've got a child who loves sports, that is excellent. As you already know, it's important to keep a child's love of sports active if you want a health teen. 

As for how you keep that love alive, NERF is great outdoor fun that gets them running. To get them learning about sports, try something like NFL-Opoly. Or if they're getting tired of the obvious stuff, try some of the more unique games, like Djubi, where parents can join in on the action. 

Gift for an 11 Year Old Boy Who Has Everything

A pony? A diamond pony? A diamond pony that flies? Okay, maybe not any of those ideas, but...

The best thing you can do is look at what they like and go from there. Do they like video games? Go with the Nintendo Switch. Do they like anime? Go with My Hero toys. 

Or, failing that, you can get them this life-size 1:1 Captain America Shield Replica

I Still Need More Gift Ideas! HELP!

Never fear, we're here to help. Just peruse over to our Toys channel where we've got the most important releases of the year as well as individual gifts guides broken down by age and gender. 

