101 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

When buying bikes for 11 year olds, you don’t want to go with something cheap. I know, I know, we all hate spending more but think of this as an investment.

Schwinn is a known brand in the bike scene, so this is quality you’re buying.

The steel comfort frame and suspension fork offer the smoothest of rides.

In a similar vein, the front and rear alloy pull brakes mean when you need to stop, this thing will. Combine that with the swept-back handlebar and this may be one of the most comfortable rides you’ll ever take.

Don’t forget, if you need any more bike ideas, we’ve already counted down the best bikes for boys.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated