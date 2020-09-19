50 Best Gifts For 14 Year Old Boys

Looking for an awesome gift for a 14-year-old boy? We’ve got you covered. Discover over 50 of the best gifts for 14-year-old boys with our ultimate list below.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any 14-year-old boy who frequently watches Twitch or TikTok has seen these Nanoleaf Canvas lights behind their favorite streamer, and every 14 year old boy wants these lights.
These vibrant light panels are connected to the internet and are controlled via the intuitive Nanoleaf app so that he’ll be able to change the color and pattern of the lights on the fly. If he wants to change his room to glow purple, he can do that. If he wants to have the light change from green to red and back to green for some Christmas spirit, he can do that, too. These lights have an endless possibility when it comes to creating a scene in his room, and they’re fun and easy to use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve undoubtedly seen those white pair of earbuds in just about every teen’s ears at some point over the past year, as they’re immensely popular among the age group. Those white earbuds are called Apple AirPods, and now there’s a new generation called Apple AirPods Pro, which has Transparency mode that allows users to hear the outside sound around them only when they want to (it turns off the active noise canceling feature).
The AirPods Pro have an impressive listening time of four and half hours, plus significantly more when the included Wireless Charging Case is used while on-the-go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s into mobile games (or uses cloud gaming!), the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller is an absolute must. In fact, I don’t know how I ever gamed without it!
Basically, what the Razer Kishi does is secure his phone between a controller to give it a Nintendo Switch-esque look but with the quality of an Xbox controller. So, he’ll be able to play mobile games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and so many more without having to tap the screen.
Personally, I use it to stream almost my entire PC game library via Steam Link to my phone, so that I can play games while on the couch and watching TV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gotrax GXL V2 is our pick for the best electric scooter on the market right now; it’s the best value. For under $300, you can pick up a high-quality e-scooter that hits up to 16mph with ease and has a 12 mile range. It’s the PERFECT scooter for 14 year olds who live near their friends because it will allow him to take a trip to his friend’s house and get there quickly and safely on his own.
The GXL V2 packs a 250 watt motor, and it will hold a maximum of 220 pounds. Its battery recharges fully in roughly four hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset makes a great gift for 14 year old boys who have a lot of different gaming consoles and devices, as it’s a versatile headset that works with multiple devices. So, whether he’s a PC gamer, PS4 player, plays Animal Crossing: New Horizon on his Nintendo Switch, or has an Android, the Arctis 1 Wireless headset is a great option.
It not only sounds great, utilizing the award-winning Arctis 7 speaker drivers, but they’re incredibly comfortable as well, allowing him to use them for extended periods of time. So whether he wants to go five games into his NBA 2K21 career mode or just hop into Fortnite for a quick round, the Arctis 1 headset is a great headset he can rely on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A good gaming chair makes a great gift for 14-year-old boys, especially if they’re doing virtual school. These chairs are super comfortable and have a cool look to them, and they’re available in a number of different colors (os you can get one he’s sure to love).
These chairs are easy to assemble and have a swivel function, and it can be locked at any angle between 90 and 160 degrees. It also comes with a removable headrest and lumbar support pillows so that he can find the most comfortable seat positioning for himself with ease.
These racing style gaming chairs are highly sought out by the Twitch/YouTuber watching crowd, as they see their favorite streams with them all of the time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skateboards are a classic gift for teens, and whether they’re just getting into skateboarding or they’ve been flipping tre flips for years, you can’t go wrong with an Enjoi deck. The white and black panda board is iconic in the world of skateboarding, and Enjoi is used by many pros. This skateboard comes in completed form, which means it comes with the wooden deck, griptape, trucks, wheels, and bearings all pre-assembled and ready to ride.
A skateboard is a great way to keep your 14 year old busy and out of any real trouble, and it’s a great hobby to get into because it not only requires physical movement but also encourages creativity and expression.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now, you might think a 14 year old boy might be slightly too old for a Nerf gun, but Nerf now has a line that targets teens. It’s the Nerf Rival line, and these Nerf guns shoot faster and with a bit more oomph to them than the standard Nerf guns of yesteryear.
The Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K we’re showing here is the perfect option for 14-year-olds. It holds 100 rounds and uses a hopper feed to shoot high capacity Nerf foam balls. The motorized blast creates rapid-fire blasting, shooting rounds at 100 feet per second. It’s a lot of fun, even though he’ll have to pick up those 100 balls after he shoots.
The Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K is included on my list of the best Nerf guns of all-time, and your teen is sure to have a lot of fun with it, whether he’s battling his friends or shooting cans off a ledge in the backyard.
Note, these types of Nerf guns require batteries, and this specific blaster requires 6 D batteries (not included).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting the right clicking sensation that’s best for you is absolutely essential for pc gamers, and there are quite a number of different types of keyboard switches available in 2020. The Razer Huntsman’s Opto-Mechanical Switch is, by far, a favorite among gamers.
You can get these unique switches in the Razer Huntsman, a backlit gaming keyboard that has become a mainstay in the gaming community. It uses light-based actuation to register keystrokes literally at the speed of light (which is 30% quicker than the standard mechanical switch. The Razer Hunstman also supports up to 100 million clicks, and has a 2 year manufacturer’s warranty.
This ultimate gaming keyboard also has Razer Chroma lighting, which connects and syncs with popular games, other Razer hardware, smart lights, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These small JBL Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers are perfect for shower tunes, allowing him to listen to his favorite music while he showers. Each speaker has a carabine hook at the top of it so users can clip it to their shower caddy or whatever else in the shower, or it can be hooked onto a backpack or gym bag.
The speaker, itself, has 10 hours of playback time per charge and has IPX7 waterproofing. It has control buttons right on the speaker, so he can play, pause, and adjust the volume as needed without having to step out of the shower.
These speakers are available in a variety of colors, but my personal choice is the teal one, as the orange logo paired with the teal speaker makes it look like Miami Dolphins colors. It’s also available in yellow, blue, black, red, camo, and more!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Has he shown any interest in surfing? Do you frequent the beach every summer? Maybe he’d like a surfboard – like this one from South Bay Board Co. This is a great beginner surfboard, as it has soft top foam, making it extra lightweight. But it’s still a sturdy enough board to get him started, thanks to the two full-length wooden stringers that are within that foam exterior.
It has a wide chest area so that they can more easily pop up into a wave, and it’s 3″ thick on each side so they have something to grab onto easily when doing so. The board’s thickness also helps to keep it afloat and stable in smaller surf, so it’s a great board for learning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Slammo is a great game that’s best played with four people, and this Slammo Pro version is 200% stronger than the original Slammo. It has reinforced legs and it has rubber feet so that it remains stable regardless of what type of surface you’re playing on.
It’s a super fun outdoor game that involves slamming a bouncy ball on a high bounce net to trick your opponent. It is highly portable, and it works especially well at the beach or at the park.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
14 year old boys like cool sneakers, and it doesn’t get much cooler than the Nike Lebron Soldier XIII’s. These basketball shoes have a high top with an extended tongue for a classic style, and they’re available in a variety of colors, including royal blue/white, white/black, pink/white, navy/white, and more.
Whether he’s actually playing basketball with them or wearing them for a classic-looking casual style, he’ll definitely get his use out of this pair of Lebrons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about a bean bag chair that also turns into a bed? It’s the perfect piece of furniture for playrooms, game rooms, or living rooms, because not only is it great for playing video games on or watching movies on, but it can also double as a guest bed for your teen’s friend for sleepovers.
It’s available in three different sizes (full, queen, and king) and a variety of color options, so you can find one to match your walls and other furniture with ease. It’s also easily cleaned, as the cover is changeable, washable, and dryable. This is the very same convertible bean bag chair that was featured on Shark Tank a while back, so if you watch that show at all, you might’ve seen this product before.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if you put all of the incredibly useful features of the Echo Show 5 aside, you’re still left with one super attractive desk clock. But then, you have to factor in its many functions and possibilities. It can play music, show the front door with Ring, watch Prime Video, show you recipes when you’ve got your hands covered in chopped meat, or show you the latest movie trailers.
The latest version also has the ability to protect your privacy, allowing users to turn off the microphone and camera with a push of the bottom right on the top of the unit.
With the Echo Show 5, he’ll also be able to create his own morning routines, skype his friends and relatives, and see the lyrics to the songs he’s listening to right on the screen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing that a fourteen-year-old boy would never buy himself is a quality gym bag; he’d probably be just fine throwing his gym clothes and shoes right in his backpack. But a quality gym bag that doesn’t look dorky will be greatly appreciated, especially when it comes from a name brand like Under Armour.
The Under Armour Duffle 3.0 Gym Bag comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and it has UA Storm technology that makes it last longer, despite how many times it gets attacked by a sudden rain shower. The bottom is made of a tough bottom and side so that he can be as tough on it as he wants without having to worry about damaging it.
Parent’s Note: Parents, it’s also machine washable, so when it starts to stink up your entryway you can simply empty it and throw it right in the washer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only are balance boards a great workout, but they’re also fun to use. And because of its small size, it’s highly portable. The Revolution 101 Balance Board Trainer is a highly effective fitness tool that helps with balance skills while building core strength. It can hold up to 400 pounds, and it’s built to last.
Studies have shown that there are many benefits to using a balance board, especially for athletes – like helping to develop core muscles and even create better posture. As far as buying it for a 14 year old is concerned, he’ll mostly want to use it while he’s watching TV or playing a video game to practice his balancing skills. It’s a great way to get him a bit more active without actually making him go outside.
There are two color options available: blue or green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Picture the classic game of Jenga, but on a significantly larger scale. That’s what this Giant Tumbling Timbers game is! It’s a lot of fun, as it can be built to be up to 5-feet tall by the time the game is over with. It’s a great family BBQ or day at the park game, and it comes with a carrying case so that it’s highly portable.
My son (11) and daughter (7) had a lot of fun with this one over the summer, and it was a great way to get them to go outside and play with each other. The carrying case with all of the blocks in it is, admittedly, a bit too heavy for my 11 year old’s liking, but most teens won’t have any issues carrying it to wherever they want to play it.
It is also carpet-safe, so if you have a carpet or rug in the playroom, this can also be played indoor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a pool in your backyard, you can’t go wrong with a basketball hoop for it. Your 14-year-old will absolutely love being able to play basketball with his siblings and friends while in the water. The Hoop Shark Basketball Hoop Set is the best pool basketball hoop available. It is made with high-quality materials and it’s ultra-durable, so it’ll stand strong against the epic dunks your 14-year-old will throw down.
The 2020 version comes with a brand new basketball that has a textured grip for more control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to get your young teen outside and keep him busy with something that won’t get him into any trouble around the neighborhood, pick up a Lifetime Portable Basketball System. This is an ultra-basic portable basketball hoop, complete with a shatterproof backboard, but it’s significantly lower-priced than other portable systems on the market. It’s a good value hoop that will last for years to come, and the set up is easy.
-
Shop now at Microsoft From Microsoft
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s latest video game console, and it’ll launch on November 10th. It’s going to be the most sought after video game thing of the holiday season, as it’s going to be the most powerful.
The Series X supports up to 120 fps, 8K HDR, and true 4K gaming; blah, blah, blah – it’s the most powerful Xbox ever! But what’s most impressive about the next generation console is its load times. Load time is significantly reduced, meaning games load significantly faster than on the Xbox One X.
If there’s one video game console we’re recommending for the holiday season, it’s the Xbox Series X.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Starting to see a little peach fuzz on that upper lip of his? It’s finally time to get him his very own electric shaver. The OriHea Shaver is a versatile mustache and beard trimmer that’s great for wet and dry shaving. It has a built-in pop-up trimmer for shaping his mustache and sideburns and it’s ergonomically designed so that he can shave with comfort.
The OriHea shaver charges via USB fast charging, fully charging in just two hours. With a full charge, this thing will last him for 90 minutes of shaving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve purchased a TV lately, you may have noticed that TV prices have come way down than what they were just a couple of years ago, and now’s the perfect time to be adding TVs to your home. If your 14 year old hogs the living room TV with his video games, you can pick him up a high-quality HD Smart TV for under $150. This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV is the perfect addition to any kid’s playroom or bedroom, and it’ll not only allow him to play his video game consoles in his room but also watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cheerwing is best-known for its drones, but they also have a couple of awesome RC boats that are actually very well-made. This Cheerwing RC boat hits 30mph with ease and uses a brushless watercooled motor. You can also have multiple boats in the water at a time without interference from other RC boaters, as it uses the 2.4GHz radio control system. That means races are easy to setup!
One of the best features about this boat is that it has an auto Capsize Recovery feature that self-rights the hull when it flips over. It also has a loud poor signal alarm if the transmitter begins to have trouble connecting so that he’ll know to turn his boat around and drive it back to shore.
It’s available in two color options: a bright red with white and silver accents or all-white and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let Darth Vader use the force to hold his smartphone while it’s charging or his video game controller when he’s not using. That’s it; that’s all it does. But it’s cool, and if he likes Star Wars (and what 14 year old boy doesn’t?!) then he’ll love it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Technic line is, essentially, advanced LEGO-building for those who have mastered the standard LEGO kits, and typically speaking, they start appealing to kids 13 years and up.
Here, we’re suggesting the LEGO Technic Porsche 911, complete with cool-looking black spoke rims and a racing colorway. This kit comes with 1580 pieces, and after hours of assembling, he’ll be left with a display-ready Porsche 911.
If you think this might appeal to your 14 year old boy, you should check out more of the best LEGO Technic sets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he like to be outdoors? Is he always looking for a spot to hangout and relax around the house? Get him one of these hammocks to hang between trees in your backyard. This hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters is made out of heavy-duty parachute nylon, which means it’s not only extra strong but also extra soft.
It’s available in a variety of color options, including Blue/Grey, Orange/Grey, Charcoal/Crimson Red, and more. It also comes with everything he needs to strap it to trees, including tree straps and carabiners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re gamers, now is the time to pick them up an awesome gaming desk. This cool-looking desk from VANSPACE has a carbon fiber coating and a wide 55-inch surface, which will give him plenty of space for his gaming monitors, keyboard, and mouse. This desk also comes with a headphone hook and a cup holder, so he can have a drink with him as he games without worrying about knocking it over onto his keyboard.
A gaming desk is a great way for a 14 year old to add some coolness to his home computer setup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The latest Magic: The Gathering Core Set is for 2021, and it comes with 36 booster packs/540 cards. The 2021 set gathers classic cards from past MTG sets and mixes them with more recent favorites, making it a great starter set for a 14-year-old who is just looking to get into Magic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wireless charging makes charging smartphones a breeze, and he’ll love having two of them – one for his bedroom, and one for the living room/playroom/wherever else he spends his time. This Qi charger puts out 10W for Galaxy phones and 7.5W for iPhones, so whether he’s an Android or Apple user, it’s a great option for him.
These chargers can charge in either portrait or landscape, meaning if he wants to charge it while he’s watching a video with his phone sideways, he can do that without any problems.
And YES, it will charge through any phone case that’s under 5mm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the hottest trends for teens this fall is the sneaker boot, like this one from Timberland. The Graydon sneaker boot is available in four different color options, and it brings together the classic look of a boot with the comfort of a sneaker, thanks to OrthoLite comfort memory foam insoles.
The top portion of the sneaker is all leather (in this case, a darker wheat brown) while the sole is white with black and green accents underneath. These shoes are versatile and work with jeans or dressed up with a pair of colored chinos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get rid of the Jansport or L.L. Bean backpack and get him something that’s a bit cooler (and stylish). For those types of backpacks, you’ll want to take a look at the Sprayground brand, which has a lot of cool-looking, ultimately high-quality backpacks that teens and young adults want.
Sprayground backpacks are much more colorful and modern-looking than the standard dull backpack you’d find at a department store, and that’s mostly why they’re a bit more expensive than the average school backpack.
These backpacks also have a separate compartment for laptops, allowing him to keep his device safe while in transit to a friend’s house or to school.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under Armour is our favorite hoodie brand for teens and young adults because not only do they have a great, sleek look to them but they’re also incredibly comfortable, with a fleece interior. There are a variety of color options available, and sizes ranging from Small to 5XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buying apparel for teens is always a gamble, so doing so is something that’s not typically recommended when it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts for 14 year old boys. However, if there’s one style that you can be sure will be popular, it’s a pair of slim-fit ripped jeans. The Levi’s 513 are a great pair of cool-looking ripped jeans for teens and young adults, and they’ve also got a bit of give to them so that they’re comfortable to wear.
You can get them the single pair of jeans or make your gift a whole outfit by simply adding a high-quality black tee from his favorite store with it (as recommended by Fashion Hombre).
-
Shop now at Seattle Chocolate From Seattle Chocolate
Is he a chocolate lover? Does he have a sweet tooth? Check out the incredibly delicious and unique chocolates over at Seattle Chocolate. They have quite a few delectable flavors, and he will be able to try some of the best with the Holly & Jolly Care Package Gift Set.
This chocolate gift set comes with 6 special holiday truffle bars (Including my personal favorite Winter Orange Spice), as well as a bag of assorted holiday chocolate truffles, a box of assorted truffles, and a box of chocolate truffles.
It will not only fulfill his need for chocolate, but the packaging is very holiday-ready, too, with each bar having an animal with a holiday-themed knitted something or other on them on the label.
If he appreciates good chocolate, he’s going to love Seattle Chocolate’s holiday care package.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your 14 year old is getting into the wonderful world of books and is always reading, this scratch-off poster is for him. It contains a list of the top 100 books of all-time, with classics like The Odyssey, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Brave New World, and more, and once he has read each book, he can scratch it off on the post. Obviously, the goal here is to read all 100 books and have every box on the poster scratched off.
It’s not a cheap poster, and it is of premium quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO knocked it out of the park with the brand new LEGO Art sets. Instead of building in the typical LEGO fashion, these sets build portraits that are worthy of display.
There are a few options available but for a 14-year-old boy, I recommend picking up the Star Wars The Sith Building Kit. This kit comes with 3,395 LEGO dots as well as 9 canvas wall decor plates (and a Star Wars signature plate). The set will walk him through portraits of Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and Darth Maul.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not everyone loves a good read, and that’s why we also included a scratch-off poster containing the 100 best movies of all time (along the same lines as the book poster above). This poster contains some of the most iconic films of all-time, including The Shawshank Redemption, Mad Max, Kill Bill, The Sound of Music, and more. This specific movie poster also comes in its own tube gift packaging that will ensure that the poster is delivered in pristine condition.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s the adventurous type, getting him a kayak and taking him down a river makes for a great gift that he’ll be able to use over and over again during the warmer months of the year. For newcomers, I recommend the Intex Challenger K1 inflatable kayak. This kayak has inflatable seats and backrests as well, and once fully inflated, it is an impressive-looking kayak, thanks to its sporty graphics and low profile.
These inflatable kayaks are best used at lakes and mild rivers, so don’t expect him to go whitewater rafting with it anytime soon. But for beginners, and those looking to just get out on the water and take in nature, the Intex K1 is the best option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A basketball hoop on the back of his door is a great way to get some thinking done. It’ll give him something mindless to do when he’s got something more important on his mind to think about. But also, it makes a great addition to any game room or basement. This one from SKLZ is a mini hoop with a basketball – both of which glows in the dark.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can think of the Sky Viper drones as sort of a step above the standard toy drone you’d find at Target, but not quite as formidable as, say, a DJI Mavic drone. The Sky Viper Journey GPS Drone, for instance, falls right in that sweet spot, which is great for 14 year olds. Even if he’s never picked up a drone before in his life, controlling this drone is intuitive and easy for new pilots.
It also has more advanced features and control options for those who are already acquainted with drones. It also features a Return to home function and an impressive wide-angle camera lens for the price, allowing him to snap photos and take videos with ease.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Catan is one of my favorite games to play with my family, and it’s getting more and more popular among teens. But skip the regular Catan and get him something a bit cooler: the Game of Thrones Catan.
It’s still the exciting Catan game you know and love, but it has a Game of Thrones skin and adds a few more twists. He’ll battle against wildlings and giants while still trying to earn ten victory points to win the game. It’s best played with more than two players and each game takes roughly 1 to 2 hours, depending on how many are playing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best way to describe the Arrma Typhon RC car is by calling it feisty. This 1:10 size 4×4 buggy truck packs a punch to it right out of the box, and it features advanced technology like a Spektrum SLT3 transmitter and SLR300 receiver. It utilizes a 3300mAh 8.4V NiMH battery to power its brushed 550 motor.
It not only looks incredibly cool, with a sporty green body, spoiler, and large tires but it also comes with everything he needs to get it out on the pavement immediately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a 33 year old Batman fan, I can tell you that you’re NEVER too old for superheroes. And, at 14, he’s just at that age where superhero movies are everything. If he’s a Batman fan, he’ll love this Batman logo mirror that can be hung right in his bedroom. It’ll be the first step in turning his room into the Batcave.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s more Robin Hood than Deadpool, the Zing HyperStrike Bow is a better option when it comes to foam blasters. This awesome-looking bow has a super impressive range, as it will give him the ability to shoot foam-tipped arrows up to 250 feet away! This isn’t one of those dinky bow and arrow sets you had when you were a kid. Zing’s Hyperstrike has much more oomph to it, and it’s more suited for teens than it would be for young kids. It’s available in two color options, green or orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one sci-fi trilogy you watch with your teenager, please let it be Back to the Future. This classic sci-fi trilogy is the perfect option for movie night with your 14-year-old boy. Marty McFly is quite possibly the most relatable character of all-time for the age, and it’s just generally a cool trilogy.
The Blu-Ray collection is the best option for watching all three films, and if you’re also a fan of the iconic movie franchise, it’ll provide a great bonding opportunity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he love music? Is he constantly talking about new tunes he just discovered? If that’s the case, chances are he might be interested in creating his own music as well. And, the Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII 25 Key USB keyboard is a great starter option to get him into producing music.
It’s a USB MIDI keyboard controller that connects to any PC to control beat making and music production software, so he’ll be making his own tracks in no-time. Beatmaking/music production is a great hobby to get into at this age because it will keep him busy while he’s having fun at the same time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to electric guitars, you can’t go wrong with the classic Epiphone Les Paul in the iconic black and white colorway. It’s priced right as a great beginner to intermediate electric guitar, so whether he’s starting out or he can already play a few chords, it’s a great option.
This Les Paul has a cool look to it, and it sounds great. It has a mahogany body, okoume neck, and rosewood fingerboard. It looks great, it sounds great, and it’s at a great price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing I love about the Relationshipware StratoLauncher IV Water Rocket Launcher is that it adds a bit of science to the world of toys in a way that doesn’t aim to shove it down your kid’s throat. Instead, it’s just basic principles of aerodynamics and hydropower presented in a fun kit.
The kit will give him everything he needs to propel a 2 liter plastic soda bottle into the air, reaching up to 350 ft into the sky. It also supports other plastic soda bottles you might have lying around the house already.
He’ll be able to make the rocket himself and launch it high into the air.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he is obsessed with YouTube or Twitch, he might very well be interested in starting to create his very own video content. If he plays video games, the Elgato HD60S is the BEST streaming device that will allow him to record his console gameplay to his PC. So whether he’s streaming on Twitch live or creating YouTube vids based on his favorite games, he can do so with the Elgato device.