50 Best Gifts For 14 Year Old Boys

Any 14-year-old boy who frequently watches Twitch or TikTok has seen these Nanoleaf Canvas lights behind their favorite streamer, and every 14 year old boy wants these lights.

These vibrant light panels are connected to the internet and are controlled via the intuitive Nanoleaf app so that he’ll be able to change the color and pattern of the lights on the fly. If he wants to change his room to glow purple, he can do that. If he wants to have the light change from green to red and back to green for some Christmas spirit, he can do that, too. These lights have an endless possibility when it comes to creating a scene in his room, and they’re fun and easy to use.