71 Best Christmas Gifts for 14-Year-Olds

Although it is a popular notion that teens are hard to find gifts for, that really isn’t the case. Fourteen-year-olds tend to wear their influences on their sleeves, making it easy to tell what they are all about. And even if they don’t, teens are at the perfect age to try something new. Read on below to check out some of 2020’s best Christmas gifts for 14-year-olds.
The Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter is a fun and inexpensive way to zip around the neighborhood without having to share the road with bikes and cars. This lightweight electric scooter can travel 15 miles off one charge and goes a max 18 MPH, allowing you to cover some serious ground. It also includes built-in lights and a training mode to ensure a safe ride. Just be sure to read up on local laws about where it can be ridden before you pull the trigger.
If your kid loves having the latest and greatest gadgets, then the Apple Watch 6 is the perfect gift for a budding iOS enthusiast. It does most of the things their iPhone can but on a compact 40 or 44 mm Retina display. This version has a built-in heart rate monitor, dedicated GPS, and its own wireless antenna, so they can even make calls and get directions all without their phone.
Escape rooms are a blast but they can get pretty expensive, especially for a group. That’s why Mattel Games has really knocked it out of the park with their Escape Room in a Box series. This game pits 2 to 8 players against the clock as they navigate through physical and mental puzzles to escape the room. There are a number of different themed boxes but The Werewolf Experiment is sure to delight any fans of Gothic horror.
Don’t let the name fool you. Teenage Engineering makes unique synthesizers that even established electronic musicians would be happy to use. But their self-contained design and intuitive interface also makes them the perfect starting instrument for the teen who knows they want to make electronic music. The price tag may be high but this synthesizer offers 13 different synth engines, a virtual tape recording system, and an onboard mic and FM radio to sample sounds. The OP-1 is much more of a tool than a toy but that said, it is one of the most fun tools I have ever played with.
Sure, our smartphones take great pictures on their own but nothing can crystallize the joy of a cherished memory like an instant print camera. The Zink Kodak Instant Print Camera is a modern take on this classic design, which brings 2×3-inch printouts into the digital age. Simply load up the film included in this gift bundle and snap away. This camera is point-and-shoot and it prints photos in under a minute.
In my humble opinion, no adolescence is complete without owning a pair of these classic Vans Checkered Slip-Ons. They are comfortable, customizable, and utterly iconic, making them an easy choice for anyone who is interested in capturing that skater style. I have linked to this shoe in men’s sizes but the design is totally unisex so you can easily convert that to a women’s size if desired.
While online streaming is a convenient way to discover new music, it doesn’t build the same intimate connection to the sound as physical media does. That’s why vinyl records are making a major resurgence in the music market. The Victoria Eastwood Record Player is a great first record player because of its compact size and built-in speakers. You can easily set it up anywhere and put it in storage when you are done. It even has Bluetooth connectivity so it can double as a speaker for digital sources.
Kombucha is a delicious and healthy treat but it can get expensive to buy on a regular basis. Instead, help your teen brew their own with their first Kombucha Brewing Starter Kit. Kombucha grows from a liquid culture called a SCOBY, making for an incredibly interesting (and maybe a tiny bit gross) brewing process. But the best part is that this kit gives you the tools to make a never-ending amount of different flavors and blends. Get creative with your ‘bucha!
As if putting on your favorite album and letting your mind drift wasn’t liberating enough, now you can do it completely independent of wires and cables with the JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds. These reasonably-priced headphones pair to any Bluetooth source for wireless stereo sound that is clear and bass-heavy. They get 4 hours of battery life alone plus an additional 12 hours from the included charging case.
The Mandalorian is possibly one of the coolest Star Wars extended universe franchises to date because of their return to practical effects and a simple Western-inspired motif. Oh, and also Baby Yoda. The Child is super cute and just begging to be cradled the same way the Mandalorian does on the show.
Roller skating is a timeless hobby that much easier to learn than one may think. These Chicago quads are great for learning the ropes and they can then help to transition into performance skating or derby skating. The wheels are suitable for indoor and outdoor skating too, so there is no rink required.
Wherever your teen goes in life, they will need a quality backpack to get them there with all their stuff in-tact. And that’s why I always recommend Herschel backpacks. Herschel bags just have that simple, timeless style and nearly infinite color palette that gives them a mass appeal. On top of that, they are lightweight and durable. It doesn’t get more practical than that.
As someone who grew up in the mid-’90s, I am happy to report that skateboarding was not the short-lived fad it was once believed to be. In fact, skateboarding just experienced cultural a rebirth that proves it is here to stay. If your teen is interested in learning tricks and riding at skate parks, then this inexpensive pre-built deck from White Fang is a great way to test the waters. It comes already assembled with grip tape, trucks, bushings, bearings, and wheels. Just be sure they wear a helmet.
Your teen doesn’t have to be obsessed with stage magic to get a kick out of this magical appearing cane. In fact, this spring-loaded telescopic cane encourages a variety of uses. Just note that it is not a toy and can actually be quite dangerous if used without direction.
When you have to spend at least 2 hours of your daily routine on homework, the ability to tune out distractions can be invaluable. That’s why we recommend springing for a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones if you know a teen who needs help focusing on one task. These headphones combine world-class noise cancellation and high-quality Bluetooth audio to ensure that you can throw on some classical music anywhere and just focus. Or you can blast your favorite beats and dance like you’re the only one in the room.
If you haven’t heard of the Nintendo Switch then you truly must be living under a rock. This portable console is a hit with all ages as it allows you to play some of the latest and greatest Nintendo titles on your TV and on the go. If your teen wants a Nintendo Switch then you probably already know so let me just use this platform to say that you should absolutely get your hands on one if you can. It is the best source of family fun I’ve had in my house in a long time.
Slacklining can look intimidating but it is more fun and easier than it looks! And now anyone can get started with this addictive balance sport using the Barefoot Slackline Set. This kit comes with everything they need to get started, including a ratchet and loop, a training line, two tree protections, and an instructional booklet to show them how it is done. Just make sure they have a solid pair of trees to practice on nearby.
Even though it doesn’t literally hover, the self-balancing Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 is a great way to join the hoverboard trend. These squirrely devices take a few minutes to learn but once you do, you can zip around forward or backward and spin on a dime. The max speed is 8 MPH and they can travel up to 12 miles on one charge. That means they also work great for short commutes to school or around the neighborhood.
Sparkling water is an inexpensive and healthy alternative to sugary drinks, making it a great afternoon refreshment for parched teens. And with the SodaStream Fizzi, you can make it at home! This kit comes with a CO2 cylinder pre-installed so all you need is some flavorings and you can start making your own flavored fizzy waters.
Spike Ball should be an Olympic sport and I am surely not the only one who believes this. This innovative lawn game takes the principles of volleyball and makes them as portable as a game of hackey sack thanks to a foldable net. The rules don’t translate well to writing so check out this rules video for a better understanding of how to play. It is easy to learn and challenging to master, making it the perfect backyard game.
If your teen has a passion for snowsports then they need a pair of snow goggles that will last them a lifetime. That’s why you should start them off strong with the Zeal Optics Beacon goggles. These goggles have an ultra-durable polarized lens that helps cut glare and reduce eye strain while riding the slopes. They also have a hydrophilic infusion that prevents the build-up of fog and ice. They are a true buy-it-once purchase.
If you know a teen who would eat ice cream for three meals a day if they could, then the Cuisinart ICE-30BCP1 Ice Cream Maker is a great gift idea for them. This handy kitchen gadget gives them the power to make their own ice creams and frozen yogurts from scratch, eliminating the need to buy preservative-packed products from the freezer aisle. The best part, though, is being able to make any custom flavor your heart desires. After all, where else are you going to get peanut butter and bacon-flavored ice cream?
For the kid who thinks nothing would be cozier than wrapping themselves up in a warm tortilla, I bring you the Giant Burrito Blanket. This plush, round blanket is 60 inches in diameter, making it large enough to literally roll a 14-year-old into a burrito. It is made from warm and soft fleece, making it the perfect gift for the winter season.
Although my musical taste was most questionable in my teens, that doesn’t change the fact that being able to blast your own tunes is generally a teen’s first major freedom. And the UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker is the ideal tool for liberation. It gets respectably loud while maintaining clarity and it is practically indestructible. It is surely something they will want to take with them everywhere.
If your teen already has a smartphone then they probably don’t go anywhere without it. As uncomfortable as this is to say, that probably includes the bathroom too. Well, rather than allow their phone to collect bacteria as it falls on the ground and rests on public surfaces, zap it clean with the Phonesoap 3.0 Smartphone Sanitizer. This desktop device uses UV light to sanitize the phone while also providing it with wireless or wired charging. It is a must-have device with all the nasty stuff out there.
If your teen is using their smartphone phone to develop an interest in photography, then consider this Phone Camera Lens Kit from CoPedvic to add some new tools to their arsenal. It enhances the already impressive photo-taking capabilities of modern smartphones by modifying the focal length and aperture of their existing lenses. You get a Telephoto Lens, Super Wide Angle Lens, a Macro Lens, and a Fisheye Lens. Now their phone camera shoots like a DSLR while being a lot cheaper.
The Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard has everything a veteran gamer expects out of a keyboard. It has durable PBT keycaps, glorious RGB lighting, and tactical mechanical switches. Not sure what a mechanical keyboard is? It is a more heavy-duty type of keyboard with individual mechanical switches underneath just like a typewriter. Warning: they are considerably louder than a normal keyboard but they are a must-have for any PC enthusiast.
If your teen is into adrenaline-pumping action sports, then the Campark 4K Action Camera is a great way to capture their favorite sessions. It records in 4K at 30 fps, has electronic image stabilization, and it is compatible with most GoPro brand accessories. This makes it a great budget alternative to name-brand action cams.
If your teen has taken an interest in learning the guitar, then the Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch is a super fun way to ensure that they are never short on picks. Not only does this DIY set come with some colorful starter strips but you can also use it to make picks out of other things. Old credit cards, driver’s licenses, or whatever else you can think of!
If your teen is ready for a new backpack, it doesn’t get any cooler than the Fjallraven Kanken. This Swedish-designed bag is both stylish and durable, making it one they’ll keep around for a good, long while. It comes in tons of colors too, making it easy to match with any look.
Exploding Kittens was already among the most popular games for 2 to 5 players. Now that the game comes in a party pack that supports up to 10 players, it is a true party game that can entertain a whole room. Exploding Kittens is easy to learn and challenging to master, which gives it tons of replay value. It is easy to setup and you can complete your first game in under 15 minutes too. That makes it a great gateway game.
This vintage-inspired Northpoint Lightbox is a great way to decorate a room or hangout space with custom, rotating messages. It comes with multiples of each letter and number, so they can write out their favorite inspiring quotes or hilarious quips. It is also fully backlit.
Who knew it was so easy to own a kayak? The inflatable Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is easy to inflate for a quick 2-person paddle and it deflates down to a compact size when not in use. It comes with a hand pump, some paddles, and a detachable skeg, making it a great entry point into the world of self-propelled boating.
When people ask me which entry-level turntable they should invest in, I usually tell them the Audio-Technica AT-LP60. It may not be the cheapest option out there but it has a decent enough stylus and tonearm that it won’t need to be replaced in 6 months. In fact, this will last all the way until they are obsessed enough to buy the $150,000 Transrotor Artus.
A gaming headset is a must-have for any burgeoning PC gamer and the Razer Kraken X has some serious wow-factor. This headset delivers surprisingly clear 7.1 surround sound, with an audio quality that majorly outperforms other headsets at its price point. The built-in microphone on both is solid too, so they won’t have to issue commands twice. Unless their teammates aren’t listening, of course.
Puzzle lovers beware: the Perplexus Maze Ball is much harder than it looks. This densely packed 3D puzzle has over 125 obstacles to overcome as you guide a steel ball across its tracks to the finish line. This puzzle isn’t a matter of how long it will take them to get to the end. It is a matter of if they can get to the end.
You don’t have to have a green thumb to grow an amazing Fairy Garden with this kit from TerraGreen. It comes with everything you need to start your own terrarium including easy-grow seeds, polished river pebbles, organic soil, and lots of other decorations.
We love toys that make STEM principles fun and there is no better way to do so than to teach your teen how music is made. This Tech Will Save Us Synth Kit does so by giving them the tools to create three different synthesizers: an Atari punk console, a stutter, and a dub siren. You get everything you need except a 9V battery and there is no soldering required.
Dungeons & Dragons is not the shamefully nerdy hobby that it once was. In fact, this classic roleplaying game has become as popular and well-accepted as video games. The main difference? This game is great for the developing mind. It encourages creativity and imaginative thinking to solve puzzles, for both the players and the dungeon master that runs the game. This gift bundle includes the manual for both roles, so your teen can easily learn the game and share the experience with others.
Sure, they’re 14 now, but in the blink of an eye they’ll be a fully grown world traveler. That’s why you should set them up right with a quality piece of luggage from American Tourister. This hardside expandable luggage comes in a variety of sizes and cute colors, making it always easy to spot on the baggage carousel. It also has multidirectional spinner wheels for easy transportation.
Nerf toys never stop being fun. They combine the tactical thrill of gunplay without any real risk of injury, making them a great way to encourage safe outdoor play. The BASR-L blaster is a direct replica of the Fortnite weapon, which will further increase its appeal for fans of this videogame. This gun is bolt-action and clip-fed, making it a great toy for your favorite sharpshooter.
The Holy Stone HS700D is a fun and affordable entry point into the world of FPV drone racing, making it one of the best gifts for 14-year-olds this year. This quadcopter-style drone is capable of some amazing aerial maneuvers and you can enjoy them in first-person perspective using the built-in 4K camera. You can stream the live video feed to your phone and then attach it to the remote control or a VR headset to get an immersive flying experience.
Teens are always on the go, which is why it is so important for them to always have a way to recharge their devices on the fly. This Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack is a particularly great option as it can charge other devices through a USB port and a wireless charging pad simultaneously. Plus, its 10,000 mAh capacity can recharge a smartphone several times over before it needs to be recharged.
Staying hydrated is an important habit that should be developed as early on in life as possible. And in my humble opinion, the most important tool for staying hydrated is a water bottle you can rely on. This 32-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle fits the bill perfectly, as it insulates its contents without transferring any unwanted flavors or chemicals to your water. And it will last a lifetime thanks to its durable design.
Not only is button-making a surprisingly fun hobby but it is also a great way to create fun pieces of flair for whatever your teen is passionate about. They can be used to make custom art pieces or unofficial merch for their favorite band or TV franchise. The Mophorn Button Maker comes with everything needed to make 1,000 buttons but don’t worry if they burn through them all. It is easy to get more button shells to keep the fun going.
This gift goes great in conjunction with an instant print camera like the Kodak Zink. This hanging wall decoration can hold up to 20 photos with plastic clips that also double as LED lights. This creates a fun and unique display for them to show off their favorite memories.
Music just hits different when you are Fourteen. That is probably what draws so many young souls to want to make music themselves. And this BCP Acoustic Guitar Starter Kit is a great way to get the ball rolling. It comes with everything a young musician needs to master the basics of guitar, including a half-body classical guitar. It also includes a capo, a tuner, a strap, a case, extra strings, and extra picks.
If you are shopping for a teen who loves to take regular naps, then treat them to an ultra-comfortable 15-Pound Weighted Blanket. A weighted blanket of this mass is ideal for most 14-year-olds but you can adjust up or down depending on body weight. If you want to know how this is calculated, then consult this sizing guide from Healthline.com.
Tie-dying is a timeless craft project that has captured the eye of creatives since 1960 (and will continue to do so well past 2060). This One-Step Tie-Dye Kit from Tulip makes it easier than ever too, with 18 easy-squeeze bottles of highly-concentrated dyes that are ready to go as soon as you add water. You don’t need to presoak the fabric and you get enough dye for about 36 projects, making this a fun gift for the whole family.
Bubble tea (or boba tea) is always a fun treat because of its delicious combination of milky sweetness and texture. And with The Ultimate Bubble Tea Kit, it is also a treat you can enjoy anytime at home. This kit has everything you need to make the perfect boba tea, including a tea shaker, ten cups with dome lids, ten fat straws, and of course, plenty of boba pearls.
The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer is a timeless collection of young adult fiction that details a most unusual romance between a human and a vampire. New fans are still discovering this series years after its release, in part thanks to paperback re-releases of the work such as this limited edition white collection. The set includes Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner all in a giftable collector’s box.
The Meer Mini Projector is surprisingly powerful for how inexpensive and compact it is, making it a great source of entertainment when camping, sleeping over, or simply sitting in their room. Simply plug in a power bank (or wall adapter), and your choice of media device via HDMI and it will display a 1080P picture up to 60 inches in size. Not bad for a pico projector.
This cute Geestock Holographic Fanny Pack definitely invokes music festival colors with its shiny finish. But at the same time, its practical storage makes it a great accessory for any adventure.
If you know a teen who doesn’t drink enough water, then maybe they need some extra motivation to stay hydrated. Maybe they need a fruity infusion of flavor using this Omorc Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle. They can put their favorite fruits in the infuser rod to create a nutrient-and-flavor-rich blend that makes it easier to keep your hydration game on point. My personal favorite infusion? Cucumber water!
If your teen is into Japanese manga, then there are a ton of great titles I could recommend introducing them to. However, nothing stands out more than Death Note, the classic crime drama by Tsugumi Ohba. This mind-bending comic series offers some seriously mind-bending plot points, all of which revolve around a notebook that will cause the death of anyone whose name is written in it. It is a must-read for any anime fan.
This Brightworld Moon Lamp captures the imagination with its swirling celestial patterns and color-changing lights. It makes for a great bedside light for the 14-year-old that is always “spacing” out. The coolest part is that it runs on a rechargeable battery and can be removed from its base so it can be used as a night light.
Growth spurts and gym class can make for some seriously achy muscles, which is why the F1Pro Massage Gun is a great gift for your favorite physically active teen. This massage gun uses a high-impact brushless motor to deliver percussive tension relief for up to 4 hours on a single battery charge. It laos includes six different attachments for all variety of muscle groups.
Bucket hats are coming back into style and the Ruinono Smile Bucket Hat is a great unisex addition to any trendy wardrobe. Not only does it keep the sun out of their eyes in the hot days of summer but it also gives off a smiley vibe that always keeps the mood light.
If your teen has taken an interest in live-streaming to their friends over the phone, then this Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light is a major upgrade from propping their phone up against some books. It has two gooseneck arms to hold their phone and a USB-powered ring light, allowing them to keep their hands free while they are streaming.
While a large watch face might look awkward on a 14-year-old wrist, the Swatch Transformation Quartz is a great first timepiece because of its slim profile and modern design. They are lightweight, durable, and come in tons of colors, which make it a great unisex accessory for any teen interested in showing a little more sophistication with their outfits.
Everyone loves chubby animals. That’s why this Chubby Blob Seal Pillow is always a hit around gift-giving occasions such as birthdays and Christmas. At 17.6 inches tall, it is the perfect size to just wrap your arms around squeeze. Just note that it ships vacuum-sealed, so be sure to fluff it up before you put it under the tree.
Emojis are projecting our emotional state in the digital and physical realms now thanks to these Emoji Throw Pillows from the NY Emoji Store. This snoozing emoji is the obvious choice for a pillow but there are dozens of other options to choose from if you know their favorites.
Despite the fact that this is marketed for adults, this D.I.Y. macrame kit is definitely easy enough for a 14-year-old to pick up. This kit comes with the necessary materials to make a wall hanging, a plant hanger and a keychain. Once they learn the basic knots required for these projects, they’ll be able to do so much more too.
Single-use plastics are a major no-no, so the sooner you get your teen their own drink tumbler, the lesser their long-term carbon footprint will be. This tumbler is vacuum-insulated to preserve the temperature of its contents and it comes in 16 oz. or 20 oz. sizes. It comes with both a flip lid and a straw lid too.
Puzzles are always fun, especially when they test your color coordination the same way this Areaware Gradient Puzzle does. The simple design makes for a surprising challenge and the end result is a beautiful, frameable display of color art.
The Adidas Adilette Shower Slides are probably some of the most comfortable sandals ever, making them a great purchase for fans of athletic loungewear. They come in a number of different colors but you can’t go wrong with the classic black and white.
I was around 14 when I went to my first concert but it wasn’t until I grew older that I realized what an important, formative experience these early concerts were. Since then I have been keeping my ticket stubs in a Ticket Stub Diary so that I can always look back on these precious memories. This makes a great companion gift for a teen’s first all-age concert ticket or for a seasoned concert-goer who is already entrenched in music culture.
The Sub Dimension Sunglasses from Le Specs have a trendy and modern design that will help your teen stick out and develop a unique style. The chunky frame complements many face shapes and the tortoiseshell exudes classiness.
This Magnetic Dart Board from Marky Sparky makes history’s favorite pub game accessible to the whole family without any risk of putting holes in your wall or losing an eye. This set comes with a 16-inch board (just below regulation size), and 6 color-coded darts for team play.
The LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock isn’t your average bedside clock. It is designed especially for social media stars who want to track their notifications and followers on its dot matrix-inspired display. It can be paired with your phone to show calendar events, notifications, calls, and more using a suite of user-created apps. It’s basically like having a smart watch on your desk only cooler.
Saving money is one of those important skills that need to be learned as early as possible. That’s why the Digital Coin Bank Savings Jar is a great gift for kids of all ages. This jar automatically tracks the value of any coins put through the top slot using a built-in LCD display. This provides a great visual indicator as they save up for that big purchase.