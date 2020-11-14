71 Best Christmas Gifts for 14-Year-Olds

If you haven’t heard of the Nintendo Switch then you truly must be living under a rock. This portable console is a hit with all ages as it allows you to play some of the latest and greatest Nintendo titles on your TV and on the go. If your teen wants a Nintendo Switch then you probably already know so let me just use this platform to say that you should absolutely get your hands on one if you can. It is the best source of family fun I’ve had in my house in a long time.