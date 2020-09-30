21 Best Gifts for 15-Year-Old Girls: The Ultimate List

I am a proud dad of an independent-minded 15-year-old that rolls her eyes at things I say all the time. When the subject of presents comes up, though, the eye-rolling stops. Girls aren’t tough to buy gifts for as they get older when you simply ask what they’d like.
This list of the best gifts for 15-year-old girls was created with my daughter acting as a consultant. From tech and clothes to bedroom decór and games, you’ll find some great (and sometimes funny) ideas here.
We’re starting out with 21 items but we’ll add more in the next few days. My daughter didn’t agree with every single choice on the list but, as I keep informing her, she’s not the center of everyone’s universe…just mine.
If you know a teenage girl, you can be pretty sure that she owns some form of an iPhone. If they have an iPhone, you can be pretty sure she wants a pair of Air Pods. And once they have Air Pods, they’ll be in her ears until she moves out when she’s 32. If then.
Seriously though, Apple Air Pods are some amazing earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound with a transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. Air Pods come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit.
They’re sweat and water-resistant with adaptive EQ that tunes music to the shape of your ear…automatically (insert creepy music here). Air Pods work with all of her Apple devices. The wireless charging case that comes with the Air Pods are good for 24 hours of battery life and, trust me, she’ll need all the power she can get with how much they get used.
It is a coincidence that the first two items on this list are name brands and are a sterile white color? Maybe. All I know is that these Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low Women’s Shoes were highly recommended by my little one…er…daughter.
Don’t worry about white shoes getting dirty; if you don’t like white, there are six color combinations including black, pink, and tan. Nike is the sneaker company on the planet so you won’t go wrong getting the wrong type of shoe. As long as that swoosh is prominent, it should all be good.
Made of mostly leather with a bit of synthetic materials here and there, the Air Force 1 Sage has a foam sole that includes air cushioning. The outsole is made of non-marking rubber for traction and durability. Yes, Nikes are expensive but so are most other tenny runners these days. Oops…I just dated myself with that “tenny runner” phrase.
I asked my daughter about makeup brushes and before I could say the words “makeup brushes”, she blurted out, “OMG JAMES CHARLES AND MORPHE AND HE’S JUST THE BEST AND THOSE ARE THE ONLY EYE MAKEUP BRUSHES ANYONE EVER NEEDS EVER.” Wow. It was a strong recommendation.
James Charles is a young man who is a pseudo-celebrity on YouTube. He hosts a series of videos explaining what makeup is, how to apply it, and what types of tools to use. It’s not really my cup of tea (I typically write posts on things that DIY dads might enjoy), but I appreciate how excited she was about the subject.
This eye brush set includes 13 (girls love that number for some reason) brushes to blend, buff, and everything in between. The brushes are all full-sized and include all of Mr. Charles’s faves to create colorful, blended looks anywhere. Morphe has a complete line of Amazon in case you want to get an even stronger positive reaction out of your kid than I got by just asking her about it.
Shoes are a big deal to any 15-year-old girl but they come by it honestly because, let’s face it, shoes are a big deal to any woman. These cute chunky mid-heel boots are just the thing for school, coffee, or just hanging out. They feature a non-slip rubber outsole with an edge that can be turned over toward the ankle.
The boots have a round toe with suede panels and mid-heels that are chunky and comfortable. They’re good for autumn and winter despite being made of suede. The slip-on convenience is nice as well. They come in this nice camel or you can choose green, orange, black, or grey.
Kids have so much more stuff to carry around to school these days and they need a good backpack that’s going to stand up to abuse. The North Face Women’s Jester Backpack is the ultimate pack for an average day around campus. It features a 15-inch laptop sleeve, shoulder straps that are designed specifically for women, and loads of pockets and hiding spaces for a myriad of things. Plus, it comes in 36 (36!) color combinations.
This pack has a FlexVent suspension system with a flexible yoke built from custom injection-molded straps, a padded mesh back panel and a breathable lumbar panel for comfortable, ventilated support. Have you actually picked up your child’s backpack when it’s full? It’s heavy. This backpack can handle it day after day after day.
And here’s the thing: The North Face provides a lifetime warranty on their packs. If for any reason they wear out or break, they’ll provide you with a new one with no questions asked. My son has taken them up on this policy in the past and their amazing customer service made my head spin.
Alexa and Siri…what did we do without them answering our every question? I shudder to think. The fourth generation of the Echo Dot is making its debut and this version includes an LED clock.
This gadget has a new design in the form of a fun sphere and delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. It’s perfect for a nightstand or dresser. All the time, alarms, and timers can be featured on the LED display. To snooze the alarm (a problem in my home), simply tap the top.
Of course, this Echo Dot features Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more. It can control smart devices in your home using voice commands. The Echo Dot can also call just about anyone hands-free. You can also drop in on other rooms or make announcements to the entire house.
Necklaces like this one featuring a sideways initial have gotten more popular since the Alexis character wore one on “Schitt’s Creek”. This necklace is made of gold-plated stainless steel with a 20-inch chain. The letter itself is roughly 1-1/2-inches and available in every letter of the alphabet.
Don’t want gold plating? That’s cool, this charm and chain are available in basic steel as well. This piece of jewelry is a fun and cheeky way to tell your 15-year-old how special she is.
My kid has a microwaveable heating pad a lot like this one. She stores it in the freezer and when she has an ache or pain, out it comes. I hear the beeping of the microwave and smell the lavender aroma fill the house.
Soothing and warm, this version comes in 18 different plush animals to offer some comfort to your kiddo when she’s not feeling great. The plush is good for stress relief, anxiety reduction, and calming that churning tummy down. When your little one isn’t doing well, this heating pad is a great remedy for what ails her.
My kid is on her phone a lot. I constantly get notices on my own device (yes, our family utilizes tracking software) that she needs to recharge. Because she’s on the go so often, charging cables like this Native Union Belt Cable.
It’s four feet long, available in seven different colors, and a strong reinforced structure to help it survive a teenager’s life. It also has an O-flex strain relief design at the connector joint to absorb twice as much stress with a 10,000-bend lifespan. In short, it’s a lot stronger than most standard lightning cables.
Keep in mind that this is a USB-C lightning cable so it’s meant for Apple devices (except for the USB-C iPad Pro from 2018 or later) only. The genuine leather strap keeps things neat, tangle-free, and in good condition…which might be a nice change of pace for your teen.
This is it, the ultimate power tool for the young woman: Apple’s iPhone 11. There are a myriad of versions out there with different levels of internal memory, color, and generation. This particular iPhone is an unlocked version with 128GB of memory but it’s easy enough to find other ones.
This iPhone is also a “renewed” mobile decision which in my experience has always worked out splendidly at a lower cost. You’ll have to be comfortable with that decision on your own. The new dual‑camera system captures more and you know how many photos your daughter takes. This is the fastest chip ever to be featured in a smartphone as well. The all‑day battery life will come in very handy while video is of an incredible quality.
Apparently fake plant vines made of cloth leaves and plastic stems are a thing. My daughter calls them “wall vines” and you use them to decorate your deck, porch, or room. They can be hung down the wall or fashioned into shapes.
There are a million different varieties out there but this artificial ivy had close to 6,000 ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6. Not bad. If she gets these, my kid has plans of combining them with some LED or Christmas lights to groove up her bedroom. Pretty cool.
The Wonderboom Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is something that I thought would be an amazing gift for a 15-year-old girl. My daughter disagreed and I think it has to do a lot with the fact that she wears her Air Pods even when she’s sleeping. Consider, however, all the positives this Bluetooth speaker has to offer:
It has an amazingly crisp, bold, and clear sound that projects 360 degrees. It’s waterproof with an IPX7 rating. The Bluetooth range is up to 100 feet away; that’s crazy! The Wonderboom has a 10-hour battery life per charge and it can pair with another Wonderboom if you want to get some stereo action in on the party. It also comes in multiple colors.
Since 1984 (ancient history to your 15-year-old), Burt’s Bees have produced beauty products that work in harmony with the natural environment. Kids these days are much more in tune with saving the planet than any other generation in history (thank goodness). This skincare gift pack will fit in well with their core belief system as well as pamper their hands and feet a bit.
The kit includes six travel size products: Honey & Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream, Coconut Foot Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Almond & Milk Hand Cream, Hand Salve, and Pomegranate Lip Balm. Dry, rough, cracked skin will instantly be soothed and moisturized with these salves and creams made with all-natural materials. Made with beeswax, antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, and pomegranate oil, this lip balm leaves lips looking and feeling healthy with just a hint of color.
Speaking of saving the planet, what’s the deal with all the disposable Starbucks cups? This three-pack of reusable 16oz tumblers will come in handy on those early mornings getting ready for school or afternoons with tea. Are teens drinking coffee a lot younger these days? It definitely seems like it.
The tumblers are made of BPA-free recycled plastic and get hot on the outside just like their paper cousins. They’re dishwasher safe and will hopefully make everyone feel better about fewer cups and lids ending up in a landfill. If fruity Frappuccinos are more your kid’s style, consider these hard plastic 24oz clear tumblers with straws.
If you haven’t already experienced playing Animal Crossing on the Nintendo Switch video game console during the pandemic, now might be a great time to introduce your 15-year-old and the family. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld version that features a big screen and is optimized for personal play. It’s small, light, and sleek, available in several colors.
Animal Crossing is a cute building game wherein a player builds a community from scratch on a desert island. You can create your own personal resort, customize your character as a person or animal, and build a home. Materials must be collected from around the island to make objects, tools, furniture, and more. Think Minecraft but a lot softer.
Time of day and seasons match real life and even your real part of the world. You can play on the same system with a total of four people or play online with up to eight people. With your kids sidelined because of the coronavirus, they’re going to need more time with friends and Animal Crossing is a great fit.
Lululemon is talked about non-stop in my house. “They’re so soft!” “They fit so well!” “They’re so comfortable!” And so on and so forth. When I asked my 15-year-old about this list, these Align Yoga Pants were one of the first things she brought up.
They are lightweight and, according to the Lululemon people, buttery soft. My kid agrees so that’s something. They’re made of something called “Nulu” fabric which is made up of 81 percent Nylon and 19 percent Lycra. It’s stretchy and it holds its form very well.
These yoga pants feature a longer inseam than previous generations and are a full-length pant. The waist is high to cover the core and lies smooth without digging in. They move with you and are machine washable. For whatever reason, that Lululemon patch means everything on these pants but if you can get away with not needing that, check out these great leggings at a much lower price.
I absolutely love that vinyl record players are not only still around but gaining popularity. My kids asked for vinyl albums from Billie Eilish and Carrie Underwood last Christmas. How cool is that? Why did I get rid of my albums from when I was younger? Ah, hindsight.
This very nice-looking turntable features a Mad Men-style design with a built-in speaker, Bluetooth connectivity, and an AM/FM radio. It just looks smooth. The turntable housing is made of actual wood, not vinyl-coated plastic. That was a nice surprise. Three speeds allow for 33s, 45s, and 78s (which in this day and age is just nuts).
This piece comes equipped with a low-vibration synchronous motor with shock-absorbent feet. Two RCA ports on the back allow for larger speakers if that’s your thing. It’s modern enough for your 15-year-old to appreciate and retro enough for me to steal for my own use once in a while.
This amazingly compact little power bank is just the thing to pack away into a backpack for charging up devices on the go. The Anker PowerCore offers up 10,000mAh of recharging ability, or in other words, three and a half iPhone 8 charges. It weighs just less than six and a half ounces and measures smaller than a pack of cards.
The Anker PowerCore comes in four different colors and features eleven safety devices that work together to protect your devices and yourself. It also has PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology that provides a high-speed charge for your phones and laptops. Trust me when I say this: your 15-year-old uses her phone a lot. Give her the power to keep going.
I walked in on my daughter in her bedroom to ask her to come down to dinner when I noticed she was crying. And not just crying, but sobbing giant crocodile tears. I asked her what on earth was wrong and that’s when I realized she was watching Grey’s Anatomy on her cell phone. Apparently one of the characters was going through some life-changing crisis or something.
My kid is a big fan of the show so this cozy, warm hoodie with the Grey+Sloan Memorial Hospital logo on it is a perfect gift. I like this version because the name of the show is nowhere to be seen on the garment. Nerd gear is so much better when it’s not so obvious. This 50/50 pullover comes in 11 colors and is a unisex size so size down for your young one.
As a dad, I’m a huge believer in experimentation with hair coloring, ear piercing, and things like this Organic Jagua Black Temporary Tattoo Kit provides. My thought is that if I’m flexible over here, maybe then I can stave off that eyebrow piercing for a while. The temp tattoo kit provides stencils and ink so that your kid can try out some funky designs on themselves.
The kit is made in the USA, all-natural, and organic. It doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals. The ink is created with something called Jagua fruit and is not related to henna. Tattoos created will last anywhere between 10 to 15 days.
Add water and mix with the Jagua powder to create a gel that lasts two to three months when refrigerated. There’s enough ink included to produce 15 designs. So let them go crazy with inking themselves up…it’s only going to last a week or two and then maybe they’ll think twice before a real tattoo later in life.
I’m a dad so it was up to my 15-year-old daughter to tell me that beauty fridges were a thing. This Cooluli Beauty Fridge is extremely compact but has four liters of space to store skincare creams, medications, makeup, or snacks. It measures less than a square foot and weighs just four pounds.
This beauty fridge is quiet, energy-efficient, and can be used inside or out along with the option to be powered by a USB cord. It not only can keep your things cool but it can warm them up as well. The Cooluli Beauty Fridge comes in seven different colors and fits in really well on a dresser or bathroom counter.