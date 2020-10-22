37 Cool Gifts for 17 Year Old Boys

With the company’s history in the field, it’s no wonder why Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 is where it is on our list of the Best Hover Shoes. Segway, renowned for its personal transporters and scooters, has created perhaps the best set of hover shoes available. The Drift W1’s are pretty powerful with the ability to tackle a 10% hill grade and handle up to 220-pounds of weight. Battery life is solid at about 45-minutes before needing a recharge. And their top speed of 7.5-mph is quick and efficient without being overly dangerous.

The design of the Ninebot Drift W1s is sleek with its black and white coloring. You can add flair to their look thanks to the built-in RGB LED lights. Taillights in the rear keep you safe if you’re using them in the dark. And each hover shoe touts silicone bumpers to prevent damage when you inevitably take a fall or crash into something.

They’re constructed with a Smart Battery Management System and are UL 2272 certified to ensure electrical safety standards. And with the pair being IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated, you should feel comfortable knowing that they’ll hold up under almost any condition.